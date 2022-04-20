Wednesday, April 20: Take a Hit Off Showtime’s ‘Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain’

© 2022 Estevan Oriol/Showtime.

Wednesday, April 20

Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain

Showtime, 8pm

Airing under Showtime’s Hip Hop 50 banner — a multiyear project consisting of productions celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music — this documentary chronicles legendary rap group Cypress Hill. Told through the intimate lens of director Estevan Oriol, who incorporates never-before-seen archival footage and images that he himself shot back in the day, the film tells the story of a brotherhood that created a lasting legacy steeped in a unique sound informed by social consciousness and the acceptance of cannabis.

All on the Table

discovery+

New Series!

This series follows hopeful restaurateurs looking to secure funding for their dream venture.

Pálpito (The Marked Heart)

Netflix

New Series!

In this Colombian production, Simón’s (Michel Brown) wife is murdered in order to extract her heart and transplant it into Camila (Ana Lucía Domínguez), the wife of a wealthy man. In search of revenge, Simón immerses himself in the dangerous world of organ trafficking. Ultimately, destiny finds him falling in love with Camila, the woman who survived thanks to his murdered wife’s heart.

Russian Doll

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Set four years after Nadia (Emmy nominee Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality’s time loop together, Season 2 of this Emmy-winning comedy/drama will continue to explore existential themes through an often humorous sci-fi lens. Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations.

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans

Paramount+

Season Premiere!

The third installment of the unscripted series that reunites original cast members from long-ago seasons of The Real World brings together the housemates from the series’ ninth season that was set in New Orleans and aired in 2000. Coming back together in the Big Easy are David “Tokyo” Broom, Melissa Beck (nee Howard), Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer and Kelley Wolf (nee Limp), all now in their 40s. The original archived 23-episode season of The Real World: New Orleans is also now available to stream on Paramount+.

So Dumb It’s Criminal Hosted by Snoop Dogg

Peacock

New Series!

Snoop Dogg hosts this series that, as its title suggests, looks at some of the world’s dumbest criminals. All eight Season 1 episodes are available today.

The Goldbergs: “Grand Theft Scooter”

ABC, 8pm

Beverly decides to join Adam and Brea on their much-anticipated beachside vacation in Miami to take of care of Pops’ possessions at his Florida condominium. Meanwhile, Barry’s celebratory joy after acing the MCAT is short-lived after Erica becomes the local hero when she saves a man from choking at the mall food court.

Music’s Greatest Mysteries: “Rising Sun, Rhymes and Cher”

AXS TV, 8pm

Among the musical mysteries investigated in this new episode are the real-life origins of the Animals’ “House of the Rising Sun” and the scandal that ensued from Cher filming her “If I Could Turn Back Time” music video aboard the Navy’s USS Missouri battleship.

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

The CW, 8pm

This new BBC documentary tells the story of how friends of Freddie Mercury, Queen’s legendary lead singer, organized a tribute concert to raise awareness of and fight shame around HIV/AIDS, the disease that contributed to Mercury’s death. The documentary also features performances from Elton John, George Michael, David Bowie and more.

The Masked Singer: “Don’t Mask, Don’t Tell — The Good, the Bad & the Cuddly — Round 3”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Don’t Mask, Don’t Tell — The Good, the Bad & the Cuddly — Round 3,” a new group of five singers is introduced in the third and final round of the season.

Chicago Med: “Like a Phoenix Rising From the Ashes”

NBC, 8pm

Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Hannah (Jessy Schram) work to save a surrogate’s baby; Charles (Oliver Platt) cares for a former patient of Lonnie’s (Nora Dunn) who is on a hunger strike; Ethan (Brian Tee) and Archer (Steven Weber) help a patient with ties to Ethan’s late father; and Dylan (Guy Lockard) and Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) are stumped by a drunk patient who claims to be sober.

Changing Planet

PBS, 8pm

Conservation scientist Dr. M. Sanjayan launches an unprecedented seven-year global storytelling effort to monitor climate change by highlighting seven unique locations that each present a litmus test for change happening across the planet. PBS and Sanjayan will return each Earth Day for the next seven years to examine positive changes and reasons for hope. Locations are the West Coast of America, the Great Barrier Reef, the East African Plains, the Arctic, the Sundarbans and the Ganges, the Amazon Basin, and coastal Southeast Asia.

The Miracle Panda

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

At the height of a global pandemic, a mama bear considered too old to fall pregnant is granted one more chance, despite a shortage of zoo staff and a tiny window of opportunity. The dedicated global team of animal keepers, veterinarians and conservationists who have worked tirelessly to save a beloved species are rewarded with the miraculous arrival of a panda bear cub who becomes an international symbol of joy and hope. Narrated by award-winning actor Lucy Liu, The Miracle Panda tells the story of Xiao Qi Ji, the “Little Miracle,” who was born at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in August 2020 against all odds. This heartwarming, emotional film follows one family of pandas and shines a light on the incredibly successful 50-year collaboration between scientists, veterinarians, panda keepers and conservationists from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute and their counterparts in China to save giant pandas from the brink of extinction.

Special Theme: Addiction and Recovery

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Wednesday night exploration of films that have seriously tackled substance abuse in their stories continues with six titles addressing the devastation of heroin addiction, starting with The Man With the Golden Arm (1956), in which Frank Sinatra gives a Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance as a drug addict who gets clean while in prison, but struggles to stay that way once released. Eleanor Parker and Kim Novak also star. After that is The Panic in Needle Park (1971), a romantic drama starring Al Pacino, in his first lead role, and Kitty Winn as young heroin addicts whose lives continue to spiral downward. Up next are two films making their TCM premieres: Trainspotting (1996), Danny Boyle’s dark comedy/drama about Edinburgh heroin addicts featuring an ensemble cast led by Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle; and The Basketball Diaries (1995), a crime drama based on Jim Carroll’s autobiographical novel about the heroin addiction he developed during his years as a promising high school basketball player and writer, starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Carroll. The lineup concludes early tomorrow morning with Dusty and Sweets McGee (1971), a somewhat experimental film about heroin junkies, and the documentary short The Distant Drummer: Flowers of Darkness (1972), which traces the use of the opium poppy from ancient times to the modern era.

The Wonder Years: “Bill’s New Gig”

ABC, 8:30pm

Bill is excited to have made tenure at the university, only to find that his focus on career and family has cost him his spot in his band. Lillian encourages Bill to write and perform solo, especially as an attractive young jazz singer approaches Bill to collaborate. Meanwhile, Bruce adjusts to living at home.

Domino Masters: “Quarterfinals: Circus Night”

FOX, 9pm

The quarterfinals of the Rube Goldberg competition series begin with Circus Night — and host Eric Stonestreet resurrecting his clown persona Fizbo from Modern Family!

Chicago Fire: “Finish What You Started”

NBC, 9pm

Firehouse 51 tackles a fire caused by a dropped jet engine, and one of their own is accused of a theft related to the incident. Meanwhile, Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Boden (Eamonn Walker) disapprove of Kylie’s (Katelynn Shennett) potential new love interest.

Home Economics: “Mango THC Gummies, $18”

ABC, 9:30pm

Tonight, the moms at Gretchen’s school hear Connor is once again unattached.

A Million Little Things: “Lessons Learned”

ABC, 10pm

Gary, Maggie, Eddie and Anna go on a double date where Anna has an awkward encounter with Peter. Meanwhile, Eddie struggles to reconnect with fans at a music convention.

Good Sam: “Family/Business”

CBS, 10pm

Just as Dr. Rob Griffith (Jason Isaacs) is about to make an official return to surgery, the future of Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital is suddenly thrown into doubt. Isaacs also directs the new episode “Family/Business.”

Snowfall

FX, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 5 of the drama following drug kingpin Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) in 1980s Los Angeles concludes with “Fault Lines.” FX announced that the series will return for a sixth and final season.

Chicago P.D.: “Fool’s Gold”

NBC, 10pm

After the murder of a wealthy Chicago man, Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and the team dig in to uncover the truth, suspecting there is more to the story than meets the eye.

We Need to Talk About America

Fuse, 11pm

New Series!

American culture can seem weird and wild, especially from the perspective of first-generation and bicultural comedians. In this series, a diverse panel of freethinking, freewheeling professional roasters, including Chinedu Unaka, Tim Chantarangsu, Sherry Cola, Paul Elia, Zainab Johnson, Crystal Marie-Denha and others, share their sharp-witted and honest reactions to American oddities from gender reveals and eating contests, to over-the-top proposals and social media. In tonight’s premiere episode, “Gotta Swipe Right,” the comedians put “life hacks” on trial, expose the secrets of Area 51 and more.

The Green Room With Nadia Brown

Ovation, 11pm

Season Finale!

In the first-season finale episode of the comedic journalism series that explores the creative economy, host Nadia Brown reveals the surprising creative solutions to hot-button issues like healthcare and criminal justice, and explores arts and culture’s unique ability to heal our society. Recent government initiatives designed to assist the creative sector are also explored, and Nadia speaks with U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández about current arts legislation she has cosponsored and her commitment to supporting the arts and culture sector.

Thursday, April 21

Curb Your Carbon

discovery+

Ryan Reynolds narrates this look at simple and effective ways to help fight climate change.

The Flight Attendant

HBO Max

Season Premiere!

Kaley Cuoco returns as Cassie Bowden in Season 2 of this dark comedy series, which was filmed in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik. Cassie is now living her best sober life in L.A. while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue. Along with Cuoco, returning regulars include Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez. The first two episodes of the eight-episode season are available today, followed by two more next Thursday, April 28. There will then be one new episode each Thursday through May 26.

Noir to Die For!

MOVIES!, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy a 13-film, 24-hour-plus lineup of some lesser-known but still enjoyable film noir titles from that genre’s heyday in the 1940s and ’50s. Airing today, in order, are: The Locket (1946), with Robert Mitchum, Laraine Day and Brian Aherne; Walk East on Beacon (1952), starring George Murphy; Moontide (1942), led by Jean Gabin, Ida Lupino and Claude Rains; High Wall (1947), with Robert Taylor and Audrey Totter; He Walked by Night (1948), starring Richard Basehart and Scott Brady; The House on Telegraph Hill (1951), again headlined by Basehart; When Strangers Marry (1944, aka Betrayed), starring Kim Hunter, Mitchum (billed as Bob Mitchum) and Dean Jagger; I Was a Communist for the F.B.I. (1951), with Frank Lovejoy and Dorothy Hart; The Harder They Fall (1956), starring Humphrey Bogart in his final film role and Rod Steiger; Cornered (1945), with Dick Powell and Walter Slezak; Angel Face (1953), again led by Mitchum and costarring Jean Simmons; Raw Deal (1948), starring Dennis O’Keefe, Claire Trevor and frequent noir heavy Raymond Burr; and The Kennel Murder Case (1933), featuring William Powell in his last appearance as Philo Vance.

Young Sheldon: “A God-Fearin’ Baptist and a Hot Trophy Husband”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “A God-Fearin’ Baptist and a Hot Trophy Husband,” Mary and George (Zoe Perry and Lance Barber) insist on meeting the new woman in Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) life.

NHL Hockey: Toronto at Tampa Bay

ESPN, beginning at 8pm Live

ESPN’s Thursday NHL bill has Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs on the road against Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

MasterChef Junior Edition: “Where’s Walnuts?”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Where’s Walnuts?,” 11 junior chefs face a nutty Mystery Box test before competing in a fiery elimination challenge.

This Old House: “West Roxbury: A Modern Victorian”

PBS, 8pm

It’s a wrap on the 1890s Victorian home in West Roxbury, Massachusetts. The single-family-turned-two-family then turned back into a single-family house has a new modern look with a better planned living space for the family of four, and the whole crew is present for the reveal.

United States of Al: “Guilt/Gunah”

CBS, 8:30pm

Riley (Parker Young) begins to feel guilty about his affair with Vanessa (Kelli Goss) after a heart-to-heart talk with her boyfriend, Freddy (guest star Brian Thomas Smith), in the new episode “Guilt/Gunah.”

Ghosts

CBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

The hauntingly funny freshman series finishes its first season with “Farnsby & B.” Ghosts has been renewed for Season 2.

Call Me Kat: “Call Me What the Kat Dragged In”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Call Me What the Kat Dragged In,” Kat (Mayim Bialik) leans on Nick (guest star Andy Favreau) to help her deal with her relationship change.

Windy City Rehab

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Interior designer Alison Victoria combines upscale design with a passion for her hometown as she buys and restores old homes in Chicago. For these neglected houses in historic neighborhoods, she works to restore dignity to the homes while adding more square footage, style and modern twists.

Welcome to Flatch: “RIP Cynthia”

FOX, 9:30pm

Kelly (Holmes) and Shrub (Sam Straley) volunteer at a senior computer class, and the town gets a lesson on catfishing in the new episode “RIP Cynthia.”

Fast Foodies

truTV, 10pm

Season Finale!

Joel McHale returns to TV’s most-bleeped cooking contest and shocks the chefs when he asks them to do fast-food takes on his mother’s spaghetti carbonara, meaning messy carbonara burgers, hot dogs and empanadas.

Friday, April 22

The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball

Apple TV+

New Series!

This five-part docuseries from Seth Gordon (The King of Kong) chronicles the inspiring, coming-of-age story of basketball phenom Makur Maker. It follows Maker, the NBA hopeful who grabbed global headlines with his groundbreaking decision to forgo the NBA and play for Howard University, making him the highest-ranked high school player in the modern recruiting era to commit to a historically Black university (HBCU). The series offers an intimate look at Maker’s life as a student-athlete with a dream of making it to the NBA, while unexpected physical challenges and a global pandemic threaten his college career. It also explores his life off the courts, and how his journey from fleeing war-torn South Sudan as a child and his tight-knit support system led him to go to an HBCU, and in turn, allowed him to make an impactful statement in the wake of America’s cultural response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

They Call Me Magic

Apple TV+

New Series!

This docuseries delves into the extraordinary story of two-time NBA Hall of Famer and cultural icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson. With unprecedented access, and featuring intimate interviews with Magic, his family and an all-star lineup, the four-part series explores his remarkable accomplishments and the global impact that his life — both on and off the court — has had. “You’ll see all phases of my life,” Johnson explains about this series, “and also me giving back, talking about when I announced [I had] HIV 30 years ago. So it’s so many different things that you’re going to get out of this documentary.” All four episodes are available today.

WeCrashed

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The Jared Leto/Anne Hathaway-led dramatization of the love story at the center of the rise and fall of WeWork finishes its first season with this episode.

Little Big World

discovery+

This special airing in celebration of Earth Day places viewers within the scenario of a Little Big World in their own backyard. The immersion will move through plants and flowers in the garden, over countertops and in between household products, and through pipes and various small openings to create this “larger than life” world.

Unraveled: Once a Killer

discovery+

In the next installment of the Unraveled anthology, Alexis Linkletter and Billy Jensen investigate the most elusive criminal to ever strike — the “one and done killer.” These mysterious offenders commit a brutal murder without leaving sufficient evidence, never kill again and disappear back into society for decades, leaving detectives and criminal profilers with an unsolvable case. With a companion podcast releasing in advance of the two-hour special, Unraveled exposes the limitations of criminal profiling and reveals a new investigative technique that could change the way investigators interpret cold cases.

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return

Disney+

Based on the 2018 award-winning feature documentary film that tells the story of John and Molly Chester — who abandoned their urban life in Los Angeles to live on a barren farm and grow food in harmony with nature — this new half-hour special follows their journey of transforming the land into a working farm that is a complex world reflecting our planet’s biodiversity.

Disneynature’s “Polar Bear”

Disney+

Exclusive Film!

Catherine Keener narrates this latest natural history film in the Disneynature franchise. This one tells the story of a new polar bear mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that these creatures face today.

Explorer: The Last Tepui

Disney+

This hourlong National Geographic special follows elite climber Alex Honnold (Free Solo) and a world-class climbing team on a grueling mission deep in the Amazon jungle as they attempt a first-ascent climb up a 1,000-foot-tall sheer cliff. Their goal is to deliver legendary biologist Bruce Means to the top of a massive “island in the sky” known as a tepui to search for undiscovered animal species.

Blippi Learns & Blippi Visits

Cartoonito on HBO Max

New Series!

Blippi, the character in a series of popular digital educational videos for young children, is joining a new preschool programming block on HBO Max’s Cartoonito with two series beginning today. Blippi Learns is a live-action show tailored for children ages 2-5. In it, Blippi gets hands-on with fun art projects and simple science experiments to encourage curiosity and creativity in kids. The live-action series Blippi Visits takes young viewers on field trips to exciting places like museums, play spaces, nature parks and zoos. Cartoonito has also picked up seven live-action Blippi specials that will premiere at later dates.

Pretty Hard Cases

IMDb TV

Season Premiere!

Meredith MacNeill and Adrienne C. Moore returns for Season 2 of this buddy-cop drama that follows detectives Samantha Wazowski and Kelly Duff in their work and personal lives. As official partners in the Guns & Gangs Unit, Sam and Kelly have never been better at blending their different skills to get the job done, whether they are solving a crime in the community or tackling systemic corruption within the force.

Selling Sunset

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 5 of this reality series that follows brokers in Los Angeles’ elite real estate market, there are new loves, old foes and an exciting fresh face. With the luxury market on fire, competition comes to a boil at the brokerage. Who will shine, and who will stumble?

A Very British Scandal

Prime Video

New Series!

This limited British historical drama explores the scandalous 1963 divorce of Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll (Claire Foy) and Ian Campbell, Duke of Argyll (Paul Bettany), one of the most notorious, extraordinary and brutal legal cases of the 20th century. The series turns this case inside out to explore the social and political climate of postwar Britain, looking at attitudes toward women and asking whether institutional misogyny was widespread at the time. As her contemporaries, the press and the judiciary sought to vilify her, Margaret kept her head held high, refusing to go quietly as she was betrayed by her friends and publicly shamed by a society that reveled in her fall from grace. All three episodes are available today.

Earth Day Takeover

BBC America, beginning at 6am

All day today (Earth Day), and most of tomorrow, enjoy some of the finest wildlife programming from the unparalleled natural history unit at the BBC. Starting early today, BBC America will air all 11 episodes of the classic 2006 Planet Earth series, followed by six of the seven episodes of the ocean-focused 2017 series Blue Planet II. This is followed, continuing into tomorrow, with a re-air of the first 10 Planet Earth episodes, then the six Blue Planet II episodes, before the natural history marathon concludes with five of the six episodes of 2013’s Planet Earth: Africa.

Wild Coasts

Nat Geo Wild, 6pm

This special airing in celebration of Earth Day explores the world’s diverse and dynamic coastlines. Along these coasts, Mother Nature thrives, as marine iguanas dive into the sea, Atlantic bottlenose dolphins coordinate a beach assault, sea turtles choose a mate, jaguars hunt the shores, penguins surf the waves and more.

Secrets of the Whales

Nat Geo & Nat Geo Wild, beginning at 7pm

New Series!

In celebration of Earth Day today, all four episodes of this fascinating docuseries air back-to-back in its linear Nat Geo premiere (the series debuted last year on the Disney+ streaming service). Executive produced by James Cameron and narrated by Sigourney Weaver, it plunges viewers deep within the epicenter of whale culture to experience the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures of five different whale species: orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals and sperm whales.

Killer Rivalry

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Charly (Nzingha Milu-Beatris Ashford) and Anika (Shantelle Lee Cuevas) are volleyball rivals from opposing teams. Every year, the two teams pull pranks on each other, but things start to get out of hand when Anika’s volleyball partner is found dead. As the season moves forward, Charly becomes the target of some extreme pranks, with all signs pointing to Anika as the culprit. But Charly’s own teammates seem suspicious, too. Charly only trusts her new friend, Becky (Anna Marie Dobbins), the team’s intern. When Anika and Charly find themselves tied up in a cabin together, the two rivals must figure out who exactly has been coming for them.

The Blacklist: “El Conejo”

NBC, 8pm

When a member of the task force is captured by the leader of a cartel, they turn to Red (James Spader) for guidance. Red also investigates a seemingly impossible heist.

Peter Bogdanovich Memorial Tribute — Parts 1 & 2

TCM, beginning at 8pm (Part 1); April 23 beginning at 8pm (Part 2)

Catch a Classic!

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich, one of the most renowned filmmakers of the “New Hollywood” era and beyond, passed away on Jan. 6 at age 82. In remembrance of this artist, Turner Classic Movies is presenting a two-night memorial tribute featuring several movies he directed starting tonight with three of his most remembered titles, and concluding tomorrow night (April 23) with two works of his that may not be as well known. Tonight’s lineup begins with the 1973 road comedy/drama Paper Moon, which was also coproduced by Bogdanovich and stars real-life father and daughter Ryan and Tatum O’Neal. Tatum, at age 10, beat out her costar Madeline Kahn for the Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category and remains the youngest winner of a competitive Academy Award to date. Up next is Bogdanovich’s most acclaimed film, the mesmerizing Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1971 drama The Last Picture Show, which earned him a Best Director Oscar nomination as well as a shared nomination for the screenplay he cowrote with Larry McMurtry as an adaptation of McMurtry’s novel. Ben Johnson and Cloris Leachman took home Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress Oscars for their performances. Closing out the opening night of TCM’s Bogdanovich tribute is What’s Up, Doc? (1972), a very funny homage to the romantic screwball comedies and Bugs Bunny cartoons of the 1930s and ’40s led by Barbra Streisand, Ryan O’Neal and Kahn. When the salute to the director picks up again tomorrow night, you can enjoy Saint Jack (1979), a crime drama directed and cowritten by Bogdanovich and starring Ben Gazzara, Denholm Elliott and George Lazenby; and The Great Buster: A Celebration (2018), the last film Bogdanovich directed. It’s a critically acclaimed documentary also written and narrated by the director that chronicles the life and career of iconic silent-era filmmaker and comedian Buster Keaton.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

VH1, 8pm

Season Finale!

The remaining Season 14 queens bring their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to Sin City for a final lip-sync challenge at the Flamingo Hotel, where last year’s winner, Symone, will crown America’s Next Drag Superstar. As host RuPaul would say, tune in, hunty!

A Tiny Audience

HBO Latino, 9pm; also streams on HBO Max

Season Premiere!

The music series that showcases Latin music icons and rising stars in performance returns for Season 3. The season premiere episode features Becky G, who reflects on her early career that began at the age of 9 and performs her hits “Mayores,” “Sin pijama” and “Shower,” along with an emotional rendition of a new, unreleased song dedicated to her grandmother. Other artists featured in Season 3 include Jay Wheeler, Zion & Lennox, Jessie Reyez, Guaynaa, Manuel Medrano and more.

Great Performances: Now Hear This: “Aaron Copland: Dean of American Music”

PBS, 9pm

Traveling and studying from Colorado Springs to New York City, host Scott Yoo explores how Pulitzer-, Grammy- and Oscar-winning composer Aaron Copland drew from his Jewish roots, modernism and American folk music to create a signature American sound in his classical compositions and film scores.

Unraveled: Experts on Trial

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

In this two-hour Unraveled special, Billy and Alexis expose serious problems with forensic experts’ testimony in the U.S. court system, citing multiple cases in which people were charged with murders they didn’t commit based largely on an expert’s opinions.

The Trick

PBS, 10pm

This conspiracy thriller and cautionary tale dramatizes the real-life story of the 2009 “Climategate” scandal, when a media storm undermined confidence in the science of climate change. Professor Phil Jones (Jason Watkins) and his team at the University of East Anglia find themselves in the middle of a major investigation, with their 30 years of research work being questioned in the first “fake news” attack. An emotive, domestic story, The Trick charts Jones’ unjustified persecution and the ultimate exoneration of both himself and the science.

Gorongosa: Paradise Reborn

Nat Geo, 11pm

Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park was once known as “Africa’s Eden,” but 15 years of war almost completely wiped out all animal wildlife there. Now, the Gorongosa Restoration Project, with a group of dedicated people, has started the greatest wildlife restoration effort in history to bring the park back to its former glory. This Earth Day special is told through the journey of Mwana Nzo, a strong female elephant scarred by war, who slowly adapts to peace in a park now bursting with life.

Saturday, April 23

Out of Africa

TCM, 3:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Meryl Streep and Robert Redford make an incredible onscreen pairing in Best Director Oscar winner Sydney Pollack’s epic, Best Picture Oscar-winning 1985 romantic drama that is loosely based on the autobiographical 1937 book by Danish author Karen Blixen (writing under her frequent English-language pseudonym of Isak Dinesen). Streep earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination as Blixen in this recounting of the noblewoman’s roughly 20 years spent running a coffee plantation in the part of Africa now known as Kenya, including recollections of her lover, English big-game hunter Denys Finch Hatton, portrayed in the movie by Redford. Just as the book offered a lyrical meditation on, and a tribute to, Africa and the people Blixen met there, this stunning film offers a likewise poetic experience enhanced not only by its emotional performances and incredible locations, but also by an often achingly beautiful, Oscar-winning musical score by John Barry that is every bit as lush and sweeping as the gorgeous cinematography of the African landscape captured by Oscar winner David Watkin.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300

FOX, 4pm Live

Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama is the site of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300, featuring emerging stars Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, Riley Herbst, Josh Berry and others.

Murdoch Mysteries: “The Lady Vanishes”

Ovation, 7pm

Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) investigates when Higgins (Lachlan Murdoch) goes missing while searching for his abducted sister-in-law.

A Tail of Love

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Bella (Brittany Bristow) learns her dog rescue’s future is in question when they lose funding from their main sponsor, a dog food company that’s being sold. The late owner’s son, JR (Chris McNally), is a soldier who is home on leave to handle the sale. During a visit to the rescue, JR quickly bonds with Indie, a retired military dog they just took in, and begins spending more time there. When Bella learns the rescue’s property is also being sold, she turns to JR for help with finding the missing document proving her grandparents purchased the land many years before.

Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Interior decorator Zuri Maxwell (Monique Coleman) had it all — a career she adored, loving family and friends, and a good man in her life, artist Stephon Gardner (Nathan Witte). But greed threatens to destroy everything when Zuri meets handsome benefactor and entrepreneur Godfrey Anderson (Eric Benét) and his fabulously wealthy aunt Miss Viv (LisaRaye McCoy). They have everything Zuri thinks she wants. As Godfrey romances her, she compromises the values and morals that should guide her in an effort to be part of the moneyed world she so desperately wants in on.

Mash-Up Our Home: “Bernese Farmhouse”

HGTV, 9pm

A dog-loving couple’s home may be on the newer side, but the design choices are starting to show their age. When they can’t decide between modern farmhouse and industrial styles, Christina Valencia and Kele Dobrinski turn to their four-legged friends for some inspiration.

Pawn Stars: “I Came, I Saw, I Pawned; Weird, Odd & Outrageous”

History, 9pm

Tonight’s back-to-back episodes have the men of Las Vegas’ Gold and Silver Pawn shop debating the value of a rare Pokémon card and signed Walking Dead action figures, as well as an ancient Egyptian mummy and a so-called “vintage love tester.”

Heartland Docs, DVM

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The unscripted series that follows married veterinarian couple Drs. Erin and Ben Schroeder as they treat all creatures great and small in their Nebraska practice and around the surrounding countryside returns for Season 4. In the premiere, the Schroeders rush to the rescue when a car accident leaves three beloved horses injured. Back at the clinic, Dr. Erin freezes off a Shih Poo’s warts, while Dr. Ben helps a lumbering St. Bernard with a neurological issue before saving a precocious young farmer’s flock of chickens.