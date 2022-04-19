5 Questions With Clayton Cardenas of FX’s ‘Mayans M.C.’

© 2021, FX Networks. All Rights Reserved. Credit: James Minchin/FX

As FX’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans M.C. starts Season 4 on Tuesday, April 19, at 10pm ET/PT, Angel Reyes (Clayton Cardenas) finds his heart pulled in every direction. He’s confronted with a life-altering choice: Does he follow his brother, EZ (JD Pardo), and the Mayans down a path that could lead to ruin, or does he leave the club to make his own life as a devoted husband and father?

“I think as he watches his brother get fully immersed into the club and sees how the consequences of his actions are tearing his life apart, I think Angel will start to say, ‘OK, this is not for me anymore. If my brother’s going to make the decision to stay in this life, I have to make a decision for myself to get out.’”

Angel’s also trying to build a new life with Nails (Justina Adorno) and the child they’re having together.

“He’s moving into this season with the belief that him and Nails are going to have this baby and hopefully this new life that he never had,” Cardenas says. “I think it’s an opportunity to find life outside of the club.”

Cardenas became the latest member of our “5 Questions” club:

1. What’s been your strangest or most interesting fan encounter?

My strangest interaction with a fan happened in Rhode Island. She asked me to autograph her body and said she wanted to go get it as a tattoo. I thought she was joking, but she showed up 45 minutes later to show the tattoo off to me. I will never doubt any fan again.

2. Can you tell us about a time you were starstruck?

The first time I was starstruck, I was 13 and had just seen Shaquille O’Neal for the first time in person. I nervously walked up to him with a notepad hoping to get an autograph. He surprisingly signed every piece of paper in that notepad and told me to hand them out to my friends.

3. What’s a movie that you can watch over and over again?

The one movie I can watch over and over is Forrest Gump. For so many different reasons, I think we would need an extra article.

4. What’s your favorite sports team?

I can’t pick one. I’m an L.A. kid, so Dodgers, Lakers and Raiders.

5. What’s a job you had before showbiz?

The one job I had before acting was being a waiter. Be sure to tip well!