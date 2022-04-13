Wednesday, April 13: Barack Obama Narrates ‘Our Great National Parks’ Documentary Series

Netflix © 2022

ALSO SEE: 2022 NASCAR TV Schedule on FOX Sports and NBC

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Wednesday, April 13

Our Great National Parks

Netflix

New Series!

Barack Obama narrates this five-part series from the executive producer of Blue Planet II that discovers and celebrates the power of our planet’s most iconic national parks and wild spaces. The series spans five continents, with each episode telling the story of a national park through the lives of its wildest residents and exploring our changing relationship with wilderness.

High Design

discovery+

New Series!

HGTV alum, interior designer and self-proclaimed cannabis connoisseur Kim Myles hosts this series that follows Myles as she transforms marijuana dispensaries from California to Maine that are in need of major makeovers. She also explores cannabis in all its shapes and sizes on field trips to learn how to make cannabis soaps, lotions, sodas, food items and more.

Ice Age: Scrat Tales

Disney+

New Series!

This series of six animated shorts that are spun off from the hit Ice Age animated film franchise star Scrat (voice of Chris Wedge), the hapless saber-toothed squirrel from those movies. Scrat is now experiencing the ups and downs of fatherhood as he and the adorable, mischievous Baby Scrat (Kari Wahlgren) alternately bond with each other and battle for ownership of the highly treasured acorn over the course of these six adventures.

Almost Happy

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The Argentinian comedy returns for Season 2. The show chronicles the personal and professional life of radio host Sebastián Wainraich, who writes the series and plays a fictionalized version of himself.

NHL Hockey

TNT, beginning at 7pm Live

TNT’s Wednesday night NHL doubleheader has the N.Y. Rangers at the Philadelphia Flyers and the L.A. Kings at the Colorado Avalanche.

The Goldbergs: “School-ercise”

ABC, 8pm

When Beverly steps in for the PE coach at William Penn Academy, Adam reluctantly takes her Jazzercise class. He is surprised to find enjoyment in it, until Beverly suffers an embarrassing incident — causing Adam the ultimate humiliation. Brea steps in to show Adam his mother’s good intentions and he ultimately comes to her defense. Meanwhile, Barry and Geoff find themselves both up for the same medical internship — causing conflict in their budding friendship.

Music’s Greatest Mysteries: “Runaways, Superfreaks and Ghosts”

AXS TV, 8pm

The musical enigmas explored in this new episode are Annie Lennox’s paranormal encounter; Rick James’ unlikely journey to superstardom; and how Soul Asylum’s “Runaway Train” potentially saved lives.

CMT Storytellers

CMT, 8pm

New Series!

Following its lengthy run on VH1, the Storytellers franchise is being revised for CMT in this new series that gives fans a front row seat with behind-the-scenes access to their favorite artists and music. The hourlong installments showcase country superstars as they perform and share never-before-heard stories. CMT Storytellers kicks off tonight with Brooks & Dunn.

The Flash: “Resurrection”

The CW, 8pm

Barry (Grant Gustin) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) may have found a way to stop the “Black Flame” from hurting anyone else; but meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) decides to handle a situation on her own, possibly putting more innocent lives in danger.

Moonshiners: American Spirit

Discovery Channel, 8pm

New Series!

In each episode of this spinoff series, Moonshiners’ Tim and Howard travel the United States to rediscover legendary liquors forgotten in modern times. Unearthing dusty bottles and hidden recipes, they’ll rebuild ancient pot stills with fellow Moonshiner Tickle to re-create secret mash bills in a bold attempt to taste American spirits otherwise lost to history.

The Masked Singer: “The Double Mask Off — Round 2 Finals”

FOX, 8pm

The three remaining singers from Round 2 compete for a spot in the finale. Call Me Kat’s Leslie Jordan joins as a guest panelist in the new episode “The Double Mask Off — Round 2 Finals.”

Chicago Med: “Judge Not, for You Will Be Judged”

NBC, 8pm

Archer (Steven Weber) and Hannah (Jessy Schram) clash over a patient with close ties to Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson); after a patient is shot during a home invasion, Dylan (Guy Lockard) and Crockett (Dominic Rains) help with the investigation; and Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) and Will (Nick Gehlfuss) work to protect a patient who is in the country illegally.

Nature: “American Arctic”

PBS, 8pm

Vast, wild and untouched, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is where some of the world’s greatest wildlife spectacles unfold. Situated in the northeast corner of Alaska, this refuge has long protected survivors of the Ice Age that still roam a frozen wilderness. But this once remote and frozen fortress is on the brink of change, and for the caribou, musk oxen, polar bears and Arctic foxes, the Ice Age is slipping away.

Special Theme: Addiction and Recovery

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of films that demonstrate how Hollywood has tackled the subject of addiction to alcohol and other substances, and recovery from those addictions, over the decades features a mix of relatively modern movies with some older ones. A number of them are making their Turner Classic Movies debuts, including the first film, Clean and Sober (1988). Michael Keaton, previously known for his comedic roles, made an effective departure into drama here as a real estate agent struggling to recover from a self-destructive addiction to cocaine. Kathy Baker and Morgan Freeman also star. Tonight’s next film is another 1988 drama making its network premiere: Bright Lights, Big City. Michael J. Fox plays a disillusioned young New York City writer whose life begins falling apart when he turns to drugs and drinking to block out memories of his dead mother and estranged wife. His efforts to turn things around are not helped by his hard-partying friend (Kiefer Sutherland). Next, Nicolas Cage delivers a Best Actor Oscar-winning performance in Leaving Las Vegas (1995) as a Hollywood screenwriter who has lost everything due to his alcoholism. He arrives in Vegas with plans to drink himself to death, and there he meets and forms an uneasy friendship with a prostitute (Best Actress Oscar nominee Elisabeth Shue). Next up is another TCM premiere title: Barfly (1987), a semiautobiography of poet/author Charles Bukowski with a screenplay written by Bukowski himself. Mickey Rourke plays Bukowski stand-in character Henry Chinaski, who frequents a bar with other hard-drinking and down-and-out patrons. Faye Dunaway costars as a fellow alcoholic. The lineup concludes early tomorrow morning with Days of Wine and Roses (1962), with Best Actor and Actress Oscar nominees Jack Lemmon and Lee Remick as a pair who meet and fall into a downward spiral of alcoholism, and the original version of A Star Is Born (1937), with Best Actor Oscar nominee Fredric March as another character tragically affected by compulsive drinking.

The Wonder Years: “Love & War”

ABC, 8:30pm

Bruce returns home from Vietnam, and the family is shocked to find out he is dating an older woman with an 8-year-old son with whom he is eager to start his life. When they learn more about Bruce’s latest deployment, they begin to understand his survivors’ guilt and come together to support him.

The Conners: “Big Negotiations and Broken Expectations”

ABC, 9pm

Dan enlists the help of a few good friends for the funeral home remodel after Louise points out that Dan’s generosity with his time seems to benefit everyone but her, and Robin and Darlene take a big career risk that may not pay off the way they expect.

Domino Masters: “Playoffs: Vegas Night”

FOX, 9pm

The new episode “Playoffs: Vegas Night” has four teams of domino enthusiasts competing in the final night of the playoffs featuring a Las Vegas-themed tournament.

Chicago Fire: “What’s Inside You”

NBC, 9pm

Firehouse 51 must band together when one of their own is taken hostage.

Home Economics: “Animatronic Gorilla, $2,200”

ABC, 9:30pm

As Tom struggles to finish his book before his 40th birthday, his dad, Marshall (guest star Phil Reeves), hijacks his writing seminar. Meanwhile, Denise convinces Marina that she needs to do something special for Tom’s 40th and talks her into doing boudoir photos. In addition, Sarah and Denise go overboard to impress a potential sperm donor.

A Million Little Things: “Fingers Crossed”

ABC, 10pm

The gang gathers for a fun and festive game night as a means to distract Gary from dwelling on a heavy situation.

Chicago P.D.: “New Guard”

NBC, 10pm

Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) takes a new recruit under his wing during an investigation. The dynamics are challenging, however, and questions arise over the recruit’s complicated past.

PBS NewsHour: “Searching for Justice: Life After Lockup”

PBS, 10pm

This special follows four individuals and the challenges they face after incarceration, from reconnecting with family, to finding work and housing, to staying out of prison or jail.

The Green Room With Nadia Brown: “A Secretary of Arts & Culture”

Ovation, 11pm

How do we define and preserve American culture? This episode delves into the importance of having a secretary of arts and culture, and ponders the question of why the United States has never appointed one. Host Nadia Brown talks with stage directors Rachel Chavkin and Jenny Koons, whose viral open letter to the president imploring for a cabinet-level position in support of the arts garnered tens of thousands of signatures nationwide.

Thursday, April 14

The Garcias

HBO Max

New Series!

This reboot of/sequel to The Brothers Garcia, which aired on Nickelodeon from 2000-04 and was the first English-language sitcom to have an all Latino cast and creative team, follows suit with its cast and creative talent. The comedy chronicles an American family from San Antonio who are gathered for a summer vacation at their fancy beach house in Mexico. Six actors in this new series are reprising their roles from The Brothers Garcia: Ada Maris, Carlos Lacamara, Alvin Alvarez, Jeffrey Licon, Bobby Gonzalez and Vaneza Pitynski. All 10 episodes are available today.

Deceit

Topic

New Miniseries!

Based on a true story, this four-part U.K. crime thriller follows Lizzie James (Niamh Algar), a detective employed to obtain evidence against Collin Stagg (Sion Daniel Young), the prime suspect in the brutal murder of Rachel Nickell, which occurred in broad daylight in London’s Wimbledon Common. The case went on to become one of the most infamous entrapment cases in British law enforcement history.

Ultraman

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The Japanese series that reimagines the classic hero returns for Season 2.

Killing It

Peacock

New Series!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine cocreator Dan Goor and executive producer Luke Del Tredici re-team as showrunners, writers and executive producers of this 10-episode half-hour comedy led by Craig Robinson. Set in the bizarre world of snake hunting, the series is about class, capitalism and one man who will do anything to achieve the American dream — even compete in a state-sponsored python hunt. “We wanted Killing It to explore America’s quasi-religious obsession with entrepreneurship and wealth,” Goor and Del Tredici said, “and we also wanted it to be funny. Really, really funny. Plus, we wanted it to have big snakes.”

Young Sheldon: “Babies, Lies and a Resplendent Cannoli”

CBS, 8pm

Sheldon (Iain Armitage) copes with the death of a hero in the new episode “Babies, Lies and a Resplendent Cannoli.”

CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends

CMT, 8pm

This all-female concert event celebrates Grammy-winning singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes’ 25th anniversary in the business and recognizes the path she blazed forward for women in all genres. Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Carly Pearce and Mickey Guyton join the celebration with renditions of Rimes’ classic hits and new music.

Walker: “No Such Thing as Fair Play”

The CW, 8pm

In this episode directed by Jensen Ackles, Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and the Walker family carry on with a day at the Rangers fair, but it’s not all fun and games when Cassie (Ashley Reyes) runs into familiar faces from her past. Meanwhile, Abeline (Molly Hagan) attempts to clear the air with Geri (Odette Annable), and Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) tries a new approach with Stella (Violet Brinson). Also features a special appearance by the band Kansas.

NHL Hockey: Minnesota at Dallas

ESPN, 8pm Live

Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild face off against Joe Pavelski and the Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

MasterChef Junior Edition: “Daphne’s Baby Shower”

FOX, 8pm

To celebrate the approaching birth of her baby, judge Daphne Oz challenges the remaining 12 young chefs to divide into two teams and create the ultimate savory and sweet balanced meal in the new episode “Daphne’s Baby Shower.”

Law & Order: “Wicked Game”

NBC, 8pm

When a young man is found dead of an apparent overdose, Dixon (Camryn Manheim) fiercely pursues a homicide investigation as an old unsolved case comes back to haunt her. Meanwhile, Price (Hugh Dancy) and Maroun (Odelya Halevi) risk putting a witness in harm’s way to expose their suspect and reveal the monster underneath.

This Old House: “West Roxbury: Focus on Finishes”

PBS, 8pm

As work continues on the 1890s Victorian home in West Roxbury, Massachusetts, a quartz countertop and hidden receptacles are installed in the new modern kitchen, while original crown molding is matched in the dining room. Then, it’s time to hang the interior doors, and hardware installation marks the beginning of the finishing details.

TCM Spotlight: It’s About Time

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

There’s no time like the present to check out another lineup airing as part of Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Thursday night celebration of memorable time-travel movies. First up is The Time Machine, the classic 1960 adaptation of H.G. Wells’ influential 1895 sci-fi novella. Rod Taylor stars as Victorian-era inventor “H. George Wells,” who constructs the titular device that propels him into a distant future where humanity has evolved into two species: the childlike, surface-dwelling Eloi, and the subterranean Morlocks, who feed on the Eloi. Wells appears, in a fictionalized version, as a main character in the next film, the terrific Time After Time (1979). It’s a fanciful tale in which the author (Malcolm McDowell) uses an actual time machine to travel from 1893 London to late 1970s San Francisco in pursuit of serial killer Jack the Ripper (David Warner). Mary Steenburgen costars, making her second feature film appearance. Following that is As the Earth Turns, a recently rediscovered 1938 avant-garde silent sci-fi film about efforts to stop a potentially planet-destroying future war. Heading into late-night, the lineup next features Time Bandits (1981), director Terry Gilliam’s fun and imaginative fantasy adventure that he cowrote with fellow Monty Python alum Michael Palin. The lineup finishes with Things to Come (1936), based on Wells’ 1933 novel The Shape of Things to Come and with a screenplay adapted by the author himself; and La Jetée (1962), a French sci-fi short film about a post-nuclear war experiment in time travel.

United States of Al: “Divorce/Talaq”

CBS, 8:30pm

Riley and Vanessa (Parker Young and Kelli Goss) decide to officially file for divorce, but the process stirs up old feelings in the new episode “Divorce/Talaq.”

Call Me Kat: “Call Me Tiny Boo-Boo”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Call Me Tiny Boo-Boo,” Kat (Mayim Bialik) has to deal with the consequences of her past actions and make a big decision about her relationship.

Fix My Flip: “Slow Pace in Pasadena”

HGTV, 9pm

Novice flippers thought they struck gold with a three-house compound, but 12 months of work have left them with little result. Page Turner wants to help restore everything to its historic glory, but this pair is fixed on their original plan, no matter the cost.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Eighteen Wheels a Predator”

NBC, 9pm

Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Fin (Ice-T) investigate an assault in Kentucky that has striking similarities to a victim found in Central Park, while Benson (Mariska Hargitay) receives intel that turns the case upside down.

20/20 on OWN: “The Death of a Playmate: The Dorothy Stratten Story”

OWN, 9pm

This two-part special, airing back-to-back, looks at the life and career of actress and Playboy Playmate of the Year Dorothy Stratten, who was shot and killed in August 1980 when she was just 20.

How We Roll: “The Hustle”

CBS, 9:30pm

Looking for ways to make extra cash, Tom (Pete Holmes) considers selling his prized baseball card collection in the new episode “The Hustle.”

Welcome to Flatch: “That Old Flatch Magic”

FOX, 9:30pm

Kelly (Holmes) inspires Dylan (Kyle Selig) to return to his passion for magic with a visit to Flatch’s new magic and vape shop, Smokus Pocus, in the new episode “That Old Flatch Magic.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “Change the Game”

NBC, 10pm

The task force makes a critical arrest in the case against the Brotherhood.

Friday, April 15

It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown

Apple TV+

This all-new animated Peanuts special airs in celebration of Earth Day. It follows Sally’s bond with a special little flower on the baseball field that may spell disaster for the big game. For Charlie Brown and the team, it’s just the inspiration they need to make a positive impact on their environment. Ben Folds created an original song for the special.

Roar

Apple TV+

New Series!

This eight-episode, female-driven anthology series is based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern. Nicole Kidman, who is also an executive producer, is part of an all-star cast that includes Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin. The show depicts what it is like to be a woman today, featuring a blend of magical realism, domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds. The ordinary, resilient women face dilemmas that are familiar yet unique. How they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the strength within themselves, and within all women. All episodes are available today.

Stillwater: “One Drop Makes an Ocean”

Apple TV+

In this special episode of the animated Stillwater kids series airing in celebration of Earth Day, Stillwater the panda shows the kids his worm farm and other things he does to live green, which inspires them to come up with more ways to help the Earth.

Handcrafted Hotels

Magnolia Network on discovery+

New Series!

This series follows hoteliers in cities and towns across the country that uniquely capture the nostalgia, charm and character of their new hometowns. This season, hotelier Ben Weprin and his team of artists, craftspeople and designers with Graduate Hotels create custom stays that celebrate the university spirit and provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience.

Choose or Die

Netflix

Original Film!

Tempted by a chance to win unclaimed prize money, two friends reboot a mysterious 1980s video game and step into a surreal world of next-level terror. Iola Evans and Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) star.

Anatomy of a Scandal

Netflix

New Series!

Based on Sarah Vaughn’s bestseller, the six-episode first season of this anthology series from creators/writers David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and Melissa James Gibson (House of Cards) is a psychological thriller/courtroom drama about a sexual consent scandal among British elites and the women caught up in its wake. A minister in Parliament, James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend) lives in a blissful world with his wife, Sophie (Sienna Miller), and family — until a scandalous secret comes to light. Barrister Kate Woodcroft’s (Michelle Dockery) prosecution threatens to tear into the government, the Whitehouse marriage and her own personal esteem.

Outer Range

Prime Video

New Series!

Josh Brolin leads this mind-bending eight-part Western series, a family saga with hints of humor and the supernatural that kind of sounds like Yellowstone-meets-The Twilight Zone. Brolin plays a Wyoming rancher who, while fighting for his land and family, also discovers an unfathomable mystery when an enigmatic black void appears at the edge of his west pasture. Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor and Will Patton costar. Two new episodes are available Fridays beginning today.

Verdict

Prime Video

Original Film!

Camila Morgado leads this Brazilian crime drama as Heloísa, a renowned criminal lawyer who believes that everyone has the right to a defense, no matter how heinous the crime they’re accused of is. She has a deep understanding of the complexity of the prison system and the Brazilian justice system, where so many are abandoned without proper assistance. But when a crime shocks the country and the killer asks Heloísa to be her lawyer, she finds herself in the middle of a trap that involves the leader of the largest criminal faction of Brazil and mysterious people who want him dead. While on this dangerous journey, Heloísa must also deal with a childhood trauma buried in her memory, which could reveal a painful secret about her own family’s crimes.

Swimming With Sharks

The Roku Channel

New Series!

Diane Kruger and Kiernan Shipka headline this drama about the dark side of the Hollywood studio system. When Lou Simms (Shipka) starts her internship at Fountain Pictures, she seems like a naive newcomer to Tinseltown, awestruck by the studio’s notorious CEO, Joyce Holt (Kruger). In truth, Lou has done extensive research on Joyce, and landing this internship was no happy accident. As Lou’s obsession grows, she will do anything to get close to her idol. All six half-hour episodes are available today.

The Cellar

Shudder

Original Film!

When Keira Woods’ (Elisha Cuthbert) daughter mysteriously vanishes in the cellar of their new house, she soon discovers there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling their home that she will have to face or risk losing her family’s souls forever. Eoin Macken also stars.

Taskmaster

Taskmaster SuperMax+

Season Premiere!

The cult hit British game show’s ninth season premieres for American audiences today on Taskmaster SuperMax+ (taskmastersupermaxplus.vhx.tv), the newly launched streaming site dedicated solely to this program (the site has pricing details and more info about how to watch). Greg Davies serves as host and Taskmaster, alongside assistant Alex Horne, and the two set out to test the wiles, wit and wisdom of five hyper-competitive comedians through a series of strange and surreal challenges.

Baby Shark’s Big Show!: “The Seaweed Sway”

Nickelodeon, 12pm

In this episode of the hit animated preschool series, music star Cardi B lends her voice to the character of rap icon Sharki B. Baby Shark (voice of Kimiko Glenn) and William (Luke Youngblood) meet Sharki B and try to learn the dance craze she created. The episode also features voice appearances from Cardi B’s husband, Offset, as Offshark, and her daughter, Kulture, as Kulture Shark.

Come Dance With Me

CBS, 8pm; also streams live and on demand on Paramount+

New Series!

Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J created and executive produce this family dance competition. Talented young dancers from around the country, ages 9 to 15, invite one untrained family member or other influential adult to be their partner and strut their stuff for a chance at winning the grand prize of $100,000. Each week, the pairs learn and perform challenging routines with the aid of professional choreographers, hoping to continue in the competition by impressing the judges: dancers Dexter Mayfield, Jenna Dewan and Tricia Miranda. Grammy-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence hosts.

Killer Design

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Up-and-coming interior designer Jodi Shaw is taking on the biggest project of her career and could use a bit of help. Enter Wendy Richards, a bright young woman who just happens to save Jodi from disaster in a parking lot, a chance meeting that provides Jodi with the perfect candidate to hire as an assistant as a way to repay the favor. But the life-saving incident was far from random, and Wendy isn’t just a good Samaritan. Stars Jackée Harry, Sarah Armstrong, Chelsea Gilson, Dee Wallace and Paul Logan.

The Blacklist: “Helen Maghi”

NBC, 8pm

Red (James Spader) chases a lead that could shed light on both Liz’s death and Cooper’s (Harry Lennix) blackmailing. Meanwhile, the task force experiences a major shakeup when one of their own is taken into custody.

Play Ball — Night 2

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ two-night salute to memorable baseball movies concludes with a triple header this evening. Considering that it was 75 years ago today — on April 15, 1947 — when Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier by starting at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers, it is fitting that this evening’s lineup begins with The Jackie Robinson Story. Robinson portrays himself in this 1950 biographical drama that chronicles his struggle toward his historic achievement. Next, Robert Redford stars as Roy Hobbs, a middle-aged unknown who comes seemingly from out of nowhere to become a legendary ballplayer with almost supernatural talent, in the 1984 drama/fantasy The Natural, often found at or near the top of the best baseball film lists. The evening concludes with another biopic of a beloved baseball player: the Best Picture Oscar-nominated The Pride of the Yankees (1942). Gary Cooper delivers a Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance as legendary New York Yankees first baseman Lou Gehrig, who died of ALS at age 37 only about a year before the film’s release.

Vacation House Rules

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Real estate expert and contractor Scott McGillivray shows homeowners how to unlock their vacation property’s full rental potential. He offers tips on how to transform the most neglected and unlivable of spaces into showstopping pieces of paradise.

Great Performances: Now Hear This: “Florence Price and the American Migration”

PBS, 9pm

Host Scott Yoo follows the trail of Florence Price, one of America’s first recognized Black female composers and piano virtuosos, from Little Rock to Chicago and learns that West African music and European hymns inspired nearly all of American popular music.

Chamber Music Society Returns

PBS, 10pm

Series Finale!

In “Bringing Down the House,” the conclusion of this two-part look at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s return from shutdown, the CMS continues its new season with a host of pandemic-related challenges, including reuniting wind players, sending a large group of artists on tour and returning home to New York City in the midst of a COVID-19 resurgence.

The Ghost Town Terror

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the paranormal series’ first-season finale, “My Name Is Pain,” it’s a showdown between good and evil at Gunslinger Gulch when the team invites a priest to the ranch to expel the dark entity.

Saturday, April 16

Easter From King’s 2022

BritBox

U.S. Exclusive!

Celebrate Easter with readings and seasonal hymns performed by a world-famous choir from the chapel of King’s College in Cambridge.

Homegrown

Magnolia Network, 11am

New Series!

Atlanta-based farmer Jamila Norman helps families transform outdoor spaces into beautiful and functional backyard farms. The series makes its linear cable premiere with two back-to-back half-hour episodes.

Growing Floret

Magnolia Network, 12pm

New Series!

This series, making its linear cable premiere today, follows Erin and Chris Benzakein, who have spent the last decade building their family-run business, Floret Farms, in the fertile Skagit River Valley of Washington state. Now, they are risking everything to add and rehabilitate 24 new acres and expand their business.

NHL Hockey: Minnesota at St. Louis

ABC, 3pm Live

Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild skate against Jordan Kyrou and the Blues in St. Louis for a Saturday NHL matinee on ABC.

Murdoch Mysteries: “Murdoch Knows Best”

Ovation, 7pm

After a man’s murder, Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) and Brackenreid (Thomas Craig) discover spy Terrence Meyers’ (Peter Keleghan) civilian life.

USFL Football: New Jersey at Birmingham

FOX & NBC, 7:30pm Live

The new USFL pro football league kicks off tonight on FOX and NBC with the New Jersey Generals at the Birmingham Stallions. The eight-team league has a 10-week regular season, followed by playoffs June 25 and the championship game July 3. Games air on NBC, FOX, FS1 or USA Network, with some streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Love, Classified

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Romance novelist Emilia (Melora Hardin) is a whirlwind who blows back into the lives of her adult children, Taylor (Katherine McNamara) and Zach (Max Lloyd-Jones), under the pretense of a book signing arranged by her hometown’s local book shop. As Emilia tries to reconnect, Taylor and Zach explore new and past relationships through an app that boasts old-fashioned human connection by way of the classified ad. Zach is given a chance to heal old wounds, while Taylor matches with a woman who changes the way she’s always thought about love.

Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

After single lawyer Chastity Jeffries (Destiny Child’s Michelle Williams) meets Xavier Collins (Antonio Cupo), he seems to be everything she is looking for in a partner — handsome, smart and a lawyer as well. As his affection turns to obsession, Chastity realizes that she has been swept up by Xavier’s passion and has abandoned her principles. When Xavier’s jealousy and wrath lead to suspicious actions and dangerous threats, Chastity confides in her mother Sarah (Tina Knowles-Lawson) and turns to her former childhood boyfriend Roger Thompkins (Romeo Miller). But in the end, it is Chastity who will have to fight to save herself.

Mash-Up Our Home: “California Cottage”

HGTV, 9pm

Three generations of a family are moving into one home, but while the elders are ready for something modern, the younger generation wants a vintage look. Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia create two separate wings as they find common ground for their shared spaces.

Ghost Hunters

Travel Channel, 9pm

New Series!

Streaming on discovery+ since January, this reboot of the influential paranormal series Ghost Hunters now makes its linear cable premiere. In 12 new hourlong episodes, the original members of The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS) — Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango, along with Shari DeBenedetti — reunite to revisit their most chilling cases and investigate disturbing new hauntings.

Life Under Renovation

HGTV, 11pm

New Series!

Five extraordinary families across the country take on the ambitious task of building their dream homes. Using self-shot footage, they capture the real-life experience of renovating, with all the struggles and successes that lead to breathtaking reveals.

Saturday Night Live: “Lizzo”

NBC, 11:30pm Live; also live-streams on Peacock

Grammy winner Lizzo pulls double-duty tonight as she makes her SNL hosting debut and also performs as musical guest for the second time.

Night and the City

TCM, 12:30am (late-night); re-airs April 17 at 10am

Catch a Classic!

Richard Widmark, Gene Tierney and Googie Withers lead this 1950 film noir favorite airing in this (late) evening’s Noir Alley programming block hosted by Eddie Muller. Widmark plays small-time hustler Harry Fabian, who is desperate to enter a life of luxury and puts together a wrestling scheme that he thinks will be his ticket to financial success. But, as usual, he is only fooling himself. Real-life pro wrestlers Stanislaus Zbyszko and Mike Mazurki also make appearances in the film, which was shot on location in London (the British version of the film runs about six minutes longer than the American one, which is what TCM is airing). Night and the City is worth staying up for, but if you can’t make it, TCM is re-airing the film tomorrow morning (all Noir Alley titles encore the Sunday mornings following their late Saturday night airings).