Monday, April 11: CBS Airs the 2022 CMT Music Awards Live From Nashville

Monday, April 11

2022 CMT Music Awards

CBS, 8pm Live (tape-delayed Pacific Time); also streams live and on demand on Paramount+; Red-carpet special 7pm Live on CMT

Country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show returns, with this year’s ceremony taking place at Nashville’s historic Municipal Auditorium. This is the CMT Music Awards’ inaugural airing on a broadcast network, after previously having been broadcast over its 40-plus-year history on CMT and, before that, the now-defunct TNN. Country star Kelsea Ballerini, who has three nominations this year, and actor Anthony Mackie will cohost the awards. Among the evening’s notable performers will be the Judds; the legendary mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd are reuniting for the first time in more than two decades on a nationally televised award show stage tonight, with their performance introduced by Kacey Musgraves. The awards are preceded by a live red-carpet special airing on CMT.

Balthazar

Acorn TV

Season Premiere!

Season 4 of the French mystery series picks up seven months after the tragic events at the end of Season 3, and everything has changed for Paris forensic pathologist Raphaël Balthazar (Tomer Sisley). His police officer partner, friend and soul mate, Hélène Bach, is gone; his wife, Maya (Leslie Medina), is in prison awaiting trial; and Balthazar is partying harder than ever. It all topples over when Captain Camille Costes (Constance Labbé), a whirlwind of undiluted energy, steps in to replace Hélène and forces Balthazar to face his demons. All eight episodes are available today.

American Idol: “Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #2”

ABC, 8pm

The show waves aloha to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, wrapping up two nights of incredible Top 24 performances. Pop star Bebe Rexha mentors Idol hopefuls as they belt out unforgettable tunes in hopes of making it through to the next round. Audiences at home will cast their votes, keeping the dream alive for the remaining Top 20.

All American: “Changes”

The CW, 8pm

Spencer (Daniel Ezra) continues to try and prove himself during practices — which seems to go unnoticed — but when a fellow GAU athlete offers to help him form a different plan to get back on the field, he considers it. Coop (Bre-Z) begins a new job at a nursing home and gets some sage advice from an elderly woman. Olivia (Samantha Logan) is frustrated with her living situation, but also finds some inspiration for her next article.

9-1-1: “Fear-o-Phobia”

FOX, 8pm

The 118 race to save people who’ve gotten into a bind while confronting their fears in the new episode “Fear-o-Phobia.”

American Song Contest: “The Live Qualifiers Part 4”

NBC, 8pm Live

The live qualifiers continue, with three artists from Week 3 revealed as advancing to the semifinals and 11 artists from across the country performing original music to earn the country’s vote for best hit song. Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson host.

Antiques Roadshow: “Grounds for Sculpture, Hour 1”

PBS, 8pm

Roadshow reveals remarkable appraisals at the Grounds for Sculpture park and museum in Hamilton, New Jersey, including a Chinese imperial celadon charger, a 1968 Yellow Submarine animation cel and a Harry Bertoia sonambient sculpture. Find out which appraisal is a shocking $80,000-$120,000.

Star of the Month: Errol Flynn

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Legendary screen swashbuckler Errol Flynn is in action again with a nine-film Star of the Month lineup on Turner Classic Movies beginning tonight and continuing through tomorrow morning. While a number of the titles are in the action/adventure genre with which Flynn is most associated, there are also a few that show his dramatic and comedic range. The first five films are based on history and/or literature, starting with The Charge of the Light Brigade (1936), which re-teams Flynn with some frequent collaborators, costar Olivia de Havilland and director Michael Curtiz. That is followed by The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939), a historical drama costarring Bette Davis and also directed by Curtiz; The Prince and the Pauper (1937), based on Mark Twain’s novel; The Master of Ballantrae (1953), an adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel; and The Warriors (1955, aka The Dark Avenger). Following those, beginning early tomorrow morning, are some interesting titles from Flynn’s early Hollywood career: the drama Another Dawn (1937); Green Light (1937), Flynn’s first non-action leading role in an American film; The Case of the Curious Bride (1935), a Perry Mason (played by Warren William) mystery featuring Flynn in a small, non-speaking role, and the first of his 12 films with Curtiz; and Don’t Bet on Blondes (1935), a romantic comedy also led by William and featuring Flynn in a supporting role.

9-1-1: Lone Star: “Riddle of the Sphynx”

FOX, 9pm

The members of the 126 race to find and rescue a mystery victim who’s been in a car crash in the new episode “Riddle of the Sphynx.”

Bake or Break

Food Network, 10pm

New Series!

Award-winning pastry chef Stephanie Boswell shares her years of experience and expertise with failing bakery owners to help save real struggling businesses. In each of the four hourlong episodes, Stephanie and her team focus on one crashing bakery and figure out how to completely make over their business. To stop these pastry shops from bleeding money, she must freshen up stale recipes and revamp dingy storefronts, along with HGTV designers Lauren Makk and Breegan Jane, to get customers back in the door.

I Was There: “Challenger Disaster”

History, 10pm

On Jan. 28, 1986, 2.5 million schoolchildren watched live as the Challenger space shuttle exploded in the sky, claiming the lives of all seven crew members, among them Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space. Host Theo E.J. Wilson travels back to look inside the red flags raised in the days before liftoff and the multiple chances to stop the ill-fated launch, moments that raise the question of why Challenger ever took off.

The Endgame: “Sleepover”

NBC, 10pm

As a rogue assassin hunts Elena (Morena Baccarin), Sergey (Costa Ronin) and Owen (Kamal Angelo Bolden) grapple with a threat that can unravel their whole plan.

Tuesday, April 12

Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?

BritBox

New Series!

BritBox, the BBC and ITV’s streaming service offering top British television content to U.S. and Canadian audiences, recently announced an extension of its production partnership with Agatha Christie Limited, which manages the literary and media rights of the famed mystery writer, and British production company Mammoth Screen for three more adaptations of Christie’s works. Each new adaptation will be steered by the voice of a distinctive director, writer or auteur to bring an entirely new perspective and style to the author’s tales. One of these projects debuts today and represents BritBox’s largest investment to date: Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?, which is based on Christie’s 1934 novel. The series is written, directed and executive produced by noted actor Hugh Laurie, who also plays a smaller role as Dr. Nicholson, director of a sanatorium. It follows amiable Bobby Jones (Will Poulter) and his whip-smart friend, socialite Lady Frances “Frankie” Derwent (Lucy Boynton). On the hunt for a lost golf ball, Jones discovers a dying man lying at the foot of a cliff, apparently the victim of an accidental fall. With his last breath, the man utters the cryptic question of the series’ title. As Bobby and Frankie resolve to honor his memory by playing amateur sleuths with the mission of deciphering, and then answering, his final query, their quest leads them into a dark conspiracy of deceit, betrayal and murder. Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? is filled with witty dialogue, especially from the female characters. Laurie admits that “Frankie Derwent … was my first ever crush. I wanted to be Bobby Jones, but only to allow me to spend time with Frankie Derwent because I found her absolutely intoxicating, because she’s quick and funny and bold and ready to take a chance.” — Jeff Pfeiffer

Curse of the Demon

MOVIES!, 4:10pm

Catch a Classic!

Originally titled Night of the Demon in its British release, this 1957 supernatural/psychological thriller was helmed by Jacques Tourneur, a director who was a master at creating the type of moody, atmospheric horror that is on display here in one of his finest works. Based on M.R. James’ short story “Casting the Runes,” the film stars Dana Andrews as an American psychologist who travels to England to investigate a satanic cult suspected in some deaths. The doctor’s skepticism about the existence of supernatural evil is put to the test when he finds himself targeted by a curse put upon him by the cult’s leader (a terrific Niall MacGinnis). Although a special-effects-created demon was forcibly inserted into a few shots against Tourneur’s wishes, it doesn’t detract too much from the intensifying horror that viewers feel, along with the hero, as he races to stop the curse before its deadline arrives.

NHL Hockey

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

Cam Atkinson leads the Philadelphia Flyers against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals in D.C., followed by Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning in Dallas to skate against Joe Pavelski and the Stars.

CMT Campfire Sessions: “Little Big Town”

CMT, 8pm

Ahead of CMT Campfire Sessions’ return for Season 2 this summer, this special episode finds musical group Little Big Town in the show’s intimate, fireside setting and helping celebrate the summer’s upcoming slate of jam sessions.

The Resident: “Ride or Die”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Ride or Die,” the ER is sent into chaos when a street racing accident results in multiple severe injuries.

Young Rock: “What Business?”

NBC, 8pm

A new episode of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s semiautobiographical sitcom premieres tonight.

Finding Your Roots

PBS, 8pm

New Episodes!

Season 8 returns for its final two new episodes beginning tonight with “Watchmen.” Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. guides Damon Lindelof, the Emmy-winning creator/showrunner of the 2019 HBO series Watchmen, and Regina King, the Emmy-winning star of that series, through their family trees, and the two discover they have more in common than meets the eye.

Mr. Mayor: “Sister Cities”

NBC, 8:30pm

Neil (Ted Danson) can’t wait to show off his deal-making skills with the visiting mayors of L.A.’s sister cities, but chaos ensues when he mistakes a group of film extras for the real mayors. Meanwhile, Mikaela (Vella Lovell), with Arpi’s (Holly Hunter) encouragement, decides to finally ask out James (Yedoye Travis).

Name That Tune: “The Good, the Shag, and the 90210 Icons”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “The Good, the Shag, and the 90210 Icons,” celebrity contestants Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Shaggy and Kim Fields play the musical guessing game for charity.

Unsellable Houses

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Top-selling real estate agents and twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis return to assist homeowners who are struggling to sell their less-than-perfect homes in the new season of Unsellable Houses. Lyndsay, an expert in home renovation, design and staging, and Leslie, an expert in budget and negotiations, work together to turn homes in the Pacific Northwest from drab to fab, doing whatever it takes to make the sale in record time.

This Is Us: “Katoby”

NBC, 9pm

Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) relationship evolves over a few years.

Rise of the Nazis: Dictators at War

PBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The three-part second season of Rise of the Nazis focuses on the World War II battles on Europe’s Eastern Front. In the season premiere, “Barbarossa,” at the peak of his powers, Germany’s Adolf Hitler faces an equally ruthless dictator in the Soviet Union’s Joseph Stalin. Hitler tries to deceive the Russian leader with a plan to invade Britain while secretly preparing an attack on the USSR. But Stalin has a spy in Hitler’s HQ, and with Germany facing defeat on the Eastern Front, resistance builds as Hitler pushes his country toward untold destruction.

To Tell the Truth

ABC, 10pm

Amanda Seales, Kevin Nealon and Jaleel White make up the celebrity panel. This week’s panel steps it up! Panelists include an Irish step dancer, exorcist, record-holding bird watcher, first pitch thrower at 24 stadiums and famous children’s book author.

The Thing About Pam

NBC, 10pm

Series Finale!

The limited-series drama based on the true case of the murder of Betsy Faria (Katy Mixon) in 2011 comes to its conclusion. Oscar winner Renée Zellweger, in her broadcast TV debut, leads the cast as Pam Hupp, a woman deeply involved in the diabolical scheme behind the murder that initially resulted in the wrongful conviction of Betsy’s husband, Russ (Glenn Fleshler).

Wednesday, April 13

High Design

discovery+

New Series!

HGTV alum, interior designer and self-proclaimed cannabis connoisseur Kim Myles hosts this series that follows Myles as she transforms marijuana dispensaries from California to Maine that are in need of major makeovers. She also explores cannabis in all its shapes and sizes on field trips to learn how to make cannabis soaps, lotions, sodas, food items and more.

Ice Age: Scrat Tales

Disney+

New Series!

This series of six animated shorts that are spun off from the hit Ice Age animated film franchise star Scrat (voice of Chris Wedge), the hapless saber-toothed squirrel from those movies. Scrat is now experiencing the ups and downs of fatherhood as he and the adorable, mischievous Baby Scrat (Kari Wahlgren) alternately bond with each other and battle for ownership of the highly treasured acorn over the course of these six adventures.

Almost Happy

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The Argentinian comedy returns for Season 2. The show chronicles the personal and professional life of radio host Sebastián Wainraich, who writes the series and plays a fictionalized version of himself.

Our Great National Parks

Netflix

New Series!

Barack Obama narrates this five-part series from the executive producer of Blue Planet II that discovers and celebrates the power of our planet’s most iconic national parks and wild spaces. The series spans five continents, with each episode telling the story of a national park through the lives of its wildest residents and exploring our changing relationship with wilderness.

NHL Hockey

TNT, beginning at 7pm Live

TNT’s Wednesday night NHL doubleheader has the N.Y. Rangers at the Philadelphia Flyers and the L.A. Kings at the Colorado Avalanche.

The Goldbergs: “School-ercise”

ABC, 8pm

When Beverly steps in for the PE coach at William Penn Academy, Adam reluctantly takes her Jazzercise class. He is surprised to find enjoyment in it, until Beverly suffers an embarrassing incident — causing Adam the ultimate humiliation. Brea steps in to show Adam his mother’s good intentions and he ultimately comes to her defense. Meanwhile, Barry and Geoff find themselves both up for the same medical internship — causing conflict in their budding friendship.

Music’s Greatest Mysteries: “Runaways, Superfreaks and Ghosts”

AXS TV, 8pm

The musical enigmas explored in this new episode are Annie Lennox’s paranormal encounter; Rick James’ unlikely journey to superstardom; and how Soul Asylum’s “Runaway Train” potentially saved lives.

CMT Storytellers

CMT, 8pm

New Series!

Following its lengthy run on VH1, the Storytellers franchise is being revised for CMT in this new series that gives fans a front row seat with behind-the-scenes access to their favorite artists and music. The hourlong installments showcase country superstars as they perform and share never-before-heard stories. CMT Storytellers kicks off tonight with Brooks & Dunn.

The Flash: “Resurrection”

The CW, 8pm

Barry (Grant Gustin) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) may have found a way to stop the “Black Flame” from hurting anyone else; but meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) decides to handle a situation on her own, possibly putting more innocent lives in danger.

Moonshiners: American Spirit

Discovery Channel, 8pm

New Series!

In each episode of this spinoff series, Moonshiners’ Tim and Howard travel the United States to rediscover legendary liquors forgotten in modern times. Unearthing dusty bottles and hidden recipes, they’ll rebuild ancient pot stills with fellow Moonshiner Tickle to re-create secret mash bills in a bold attempt to taste American spirits otherwise lost to history.

The Masked Singer: “The Double Mask Off — Round 2 Finals”

FOX, 8pm

The three remaining singers from Round 2 compete for a spot in the finale. Call Me Kat’s Leslie Jordan joins as a guest panelist in the new episode “The Double Mask Off — Round 2 Finals.”

Chicago Med: “Judge Not, for You Will Be Judged”

NBC, 8pm

Archer (Steven Weber) and Hannah (Jessy Schram) clash over a patient with close ties to Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson); after a patient is shot during a home invasion, Dylan (Guy Lockard) and Crockett (Dominic Rains) help with the investigation; and Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) and Will (Nick Gehlfuss) work to protect a patient who is in the country illegally.

Nature: “American Arctic”

PBS, 8pm

Vast, wild and untouched, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is where some of the world’s greatest wildlife spectacles unfold. Situated in the northeast corner of Alaska, this refuge has long protected survivors of the Ice Age that still roam a frozen wilderness. But this once remote and frozen fortress is on the brink of change, and for the caribou, musk oxen, polar bears and Arctic foxes, the Ice Age is slipping away.

Special Theme: Addiction and Recovery

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of films that demonstrate how Hollywood has tackled the subject of addiction to alcohol and other substances, and recovery from those addictions, over the decades features a mix of relatively modern movies with some older ones. A number of them are making their Turner Classic Movies debuts, including the first film, Clean and Sober (1988). Michael Keaton, previously known for his comedic roles, made an effective departure into drama here as a real estate agent struggling to recover from a self-destructive addiction to cocaine. Kathy Baker and Morgan Freeman also star. Tonight’s next film is another 1988 drama making its network premiere: Bright Lights, Big City. Michael J. Fox plays a disillusioned young New York City writer whose life begins falling apart when he turns to drugs and drinking to block out memories of his dead mother and estranged wife. His efforts to turn things around are not helped by his hard-partying friend (Kiefer Sutherland). Next, Nicolas Cage delivers a Best Actor Oscar-winning performance in Leaving Las Vegas (1995) as a Hollywood screenwriter who has lost everything due to his alcoholism. He arrives in Vegas with plans to drink himself to death, and there he meets and forms an uneasy friendship with a prostitute (Best Actress Oscar nominee Elisabeth Shue). Next up is another TCM premiere title: Barfly (1987), a semiautobiography of poet/author Charles Bukowski with a screenplay written by Bukowski himself. Mickey Rourke plays Bukowski stand-in character Henry Chinaski, who frequents a bar with other hard-drinking and down-and-out patrons. Faye Dunaway costars as a fellow alcoholic. The lineup concludes early tomorrow morning with Days of Wine and Roses (1962), with Best Actor and Actress Oscar nominees Jack Lemmon and Lee Remick as a pair who meet and fall into a downward spiral of alcoholism, and the original version of A Star Is Born (1937), with Best Actor Oscar nominee Fredric March as another character tragically affected by compulsive drinking.

The Wonder Years: “Love & War”

ABC, 8:30pm

Bruce returns home from Vietnam, and the family is shocked to find out he is dating an older woman with an 8-year-old son with whom he is eager to start his life. When they learn more about Bruce’s latest deployment, they begin to understand his survivors’ guilt and come together to support him.

The Conners: “Big Negotiations and Broken Expectations”

ABC, 9pm

Dan enlists the help of a few good friends for the funeral home remodel after Louise points out that Dan’s generosity with his time seems to benefit everyone but her, and Robin and Darlene take a big career risk that may not pay off the way they expect.

Domino Masters: “Playoffs: Vegas Night”

FOX, 9pm

The new episode “Playoffs: Vegas Night” has four teams of domino enthusiasts competing in the final night of the playoffs featuring a Las Vegas-themed tournament.

Chicago Fire: “What’s Inside You”

NBC, 9pm

Firehouse 51 must band together when one of their own is taken hostage.

Home Economics: “Animatronic Gorilla, $2,200”

ABC, 9:30pm

As Tom struggles to finish his book before his 40th birthday, his dad, Marshall (guest star Phil Reeves), hijacks his writing seminar. Meanwhile, Denise convinces Marina that she needs to do something special for Tom’s 40th and talks her into doing boudoir photos. In addition, Sarah and Denise go overboard to impress a potential sperm donor.

A Million Little Things: “Fingers Crossed”

ABC, 10pm

The gang gathers for a fun and festive game night as a means to distract Gary from dwelling on a heavy situation.

Chicago P.D.: “New Guard”

NBC, 10pm

Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) takes a new recruit under his wing during an investigation. The dynamics are challenging, however, and questions arise over the recruit’s complicated past.

PBS NewsHour: “Searching for Justice: Life After Lockup”

PBS, 10pm

This special follows four individuals and the challenges they face after incarceration, from reconnecting with family, to finding work and housing, to staying out of prison or jail.

The Green Room With Nadia Brown: “A Secretary of Arts & Culture”

Ovation, 11pm

How do we define and preserve American culture? This episode delves into the importance of having a secretary of arts and culture, and ponders the question of why the United States has never appointed one. Host Nadia Brown talks with stage directors Rachel Chavkin and Jenny Koons, whose viral open letter to the president imploring for a cabinet-level position in support of the arts garnered tens of thousands of signatures nationwide.

Thursday, April 14

The Garcias

HBO Max

New Series!

This reboot of/sequel to The Brothers Garcia, which aired on Nickelodeon from 2000-04 and was the first English-language sitcom to have an all Latino cast and creative team, follows suit with its cast and creative talent. The comedy chronicles an American family from San Antonio who are gathered for a summer vacation at their fancy beach house in Mexico. Six actors in this new series are reprising their roles from The Brothers Garcia: Ada Maris, Carlos Lacamara, Alvin Alvarez, Jeffrey Licon, Bobby Gonzalez and Vaneza Pitynski. All 10 episodes are available today.

Deceit

Topic

New Miniseries!

Based on a true story, this four-part U.K. crime thriller follows Lizzie James (Niamh Algar), a detective employed to obtain evidence against Collin Stagg (Sion Daniel Young), the prime suspect in the brutal murder of Rachel Nickell, which occurred in broad daylight in London’s Wimbledon Common. The case went on to become one of the most infamous entrapment cases in British law enforcement history.

Ultraman

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The Japanese series that reimagines the classic hero returns for Season 2.

Killing It

Peacock

New Series!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine cocreator Dan Goor and executive producer Luke Del Tredici re-team as showrunners, writers and executive producers of this 10-episode half-hour comedy led by Craig Robinson. Set in the bizarre world of snake hunting, the series is about class, capitalism and one man who will do anything to achieve the American dream — even compete in a state-sponsored python hunt. “We wanted Killing It to explore America’s quasi-religious obsession with entrepreneurship and wealth,” Goor and Del Tredici said, “and we also wanted it to be funny. Really, really funny. Plus, we wanted it to have big snakes.”

Young Sheldon: “Babies, Lies and a Resplendent Cannoli”

CBS, 8pm

Sheldon (Iain Armitage) copes with the death of a hero in the new episode “Babies, Lies and a Resplendent Cannoli.”

CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends

CMT, 8pm

This all-female concert event celebrates Grammy-winning singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes’ 25th anniversary in the business and recognizes the path she blazed forward for women in all genres. Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Carly Pearce and Mickey Guyton join the celebration with renditions of Rimes’ classic hits and new music.

Walker: “No Such Thing as Fair Play”

The CW, 8pm

In this episode directed by Jensen Ackles, Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and the Walker family carry on with a day at the Rangers fair, but it’s not all fun and games when Cassie (Ashley Reyes) runs into familiar faces from her past. Meanwhile, Abeline (Molly Hagan) attempts to clear the air with Geri (Odette Annable), and Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) tries a new approach with Stella (Violet Brinson). Also features a special appearance by the band Kansas.

NHL Hockey: Minnesota at Dallas

ESPN, 8pm Live

Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild face off against Joe Pavelski and the Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

MasterChef Junior Edition: “Daphne’s Baby Shower”

FOX, 8pm

To celebrate the approaching birth of her baby, judge Daphne Oz challenges the remaining 12 young chefs to divide into two teams and create the ultimate savory and sweet balanced meal in the new episode “Daphne’s Baby Shower.”

Law & Order: “Wicked Game”

NBC, 8pm

When a young man is found dead of an apparent overdose, Dixon (Camryn Manheim) fiercely pursues a homicide investigation as an old unsolved case comes back to haunt her. Meanwhile, Price (Hugh Dancy) and Maroun (Odelya Halevi) risk putting a witness in harm’s way to expose their suspect and reveal the monster underneath.

This Old House: “West Roxbury: Focus on Finishes”

PBS, 8pm

As work continues on the 1890s Victorian home in West Roxbury, Massachusetts, a quartz countertop and hidden receptacles are installed in the new modern kitchen, while original crown molding is matched in the dining room. Then, it’s time to hang the interior doors, and hardware installation marks the beginning of the finishing details.

TCM Spotlight: It’s About Time

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

There’s no time like the present to check out another lineup airing as part of Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Thursday night celebration of memorable time-travel movies. First up is The Time Machine, the classic 1960 adaptation of H.G. Wells’ influential 1895 sci-fi novella. Rod Taylor stars as Victorian-era inventor “H. George Wells,” who constructs the titular device that propels him into a distant future where humanity has evolved into two species: the childlike, surface-dwelling Eloi, and the subterranean Morlocks, who feed on the Eloi. Wells appears, in a fictionalized version, as a main character in the next film, the terrific Time After Time (1979). It’s a fanciful tale in which the author (Malcolm McDowell) uses an actual time machine to travel from 1893 London to late 1970s San Francisco in pursuit of serial killer Jack the Ripper (David Warner). Mary Steenburgen costars, making her second feature film appearance. Following that is As the Earth Turns, a recently rediscovered 1938 avant-garde silent sci-fi film about efforts to stop a potentially planet-destroying future war. Heading into late-night, the lineup next features Time Bandits (1981), director Terry Gilliam’s fun and imaginative fantasy adventure that he cowrote with fellow Monty Python alum Michael Palin. The lineup finishes with Things to Come (1936), based on Wells’ 1933 novel The Shape of Things to Come and with a screenplay adapted by the author himself; and La Jetée (1962), a French sci-fi short film about a post-nuclear war experiment in time travel.

United States of Al: “Divorce/Talaq”

CBS, 8:30pm

Riley and Vanessa (Parker Young and Kelli Goss) decide to officially file for divorce, but the process stirs up old feelings in the new episode “Divorce/Talaq.”

Call Me Kat: “Call Me Tiny Boo-Boo”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Call Me Tiny Boo-Boo,” Kat (Mayim Bialik) has to deal with the consequences of her past actions and make a big decision about her relationship.

Fix My Flip: “Slow Pace in Pasadena”

HGTV, 9pm

Novice flippers thought they struck gold with a three-house compound, but 12 months of work have left them with little result. Page Turner wants to help restore everything to its historic glory, but this pair is fixed on their original plan, no matter the cost.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Eighteen Wheels a Predator”

NBC, 9pm

Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Fin (Ice-T) investigate an assault in Kentucky that has striking similarities to a victim found in Central Park, while Benson (Mariska Hargitay) receives intel that turns the case upside down.

20/20 on OWN: “The Death of a Playmate: The Dorothy Stratten Story”

OWN, 9pm

This two-part special, airing back-to-back, looks at the life and career of actress and Playboy Playmate of the Year Dorothy Stratten, who was shot and killed in August 1980 when she was just 20.

How We Roll: “The Hustle”

CBS, 9:30pm

Looking for ways to make extra cash, Tom (Pete Holmes) considers selling his prized baseball card collection in the new episode “The Hustle.”

Welcome to Flatch: “That Old Flatch Magic”

FOX, 9:30pm

Kelly (Holmes) inspires Dylan (Kyle Selig) to return to his passion for magic with a visit to Flatch’s new magic and vape shop, Smokus Pocus, in the new episode “That Old Flatch Magic.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “Change the Game”

NBC, 10pm

The task force makes a critical arrest in the case against the Brotherhood.

Friday, April 15

It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown

Apple TV+

This all-new animated Peanuts special airs in celebration of Earth Day. It follows Sally’s bond with a special little flower on the baseball field that may spell disaster for the big game. For Charlie Brown and the team, it’s just the inspiration they need to make a positive impact on their environment. Ben Folds created an original song for the special.

Roar

Apple TV+

New Series!

This eight-episode, female-driven anthology series is based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern. Nicole Kidman, who is also an executive producer, is part of an all-star cast that includes Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin. The show depicts what it is like to be a woman today, featuring a blend of magical realism, domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds. The ordinary, resilient women face dilemmas that are familiar yet unique. How they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the strength within themselves, and within all women. All episodes are available today.

Stillwater: “One Drop Makes an Ocean”

Apple TV+

In this special episode of the animated Stillwater kids series airing in celebration of Earth Day, Stillwater the panda shows the kids his worm farm and other things he does to live green, which inspires them to come up with more ways to help the Earth.

Handcrafted Hotels

Magnolia Network on discovery+

New Series!

This series follows hoteliers in cities and towns across the country that uniquely capture the nostalgia, charm and character of their new hometowns. This season, hotelier Ben Weprin and his team of artists, craftspeople and designers with Graduate Hotels create custom stays that celebrate the university spirit and provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience.

Choose or Die

Netflix

Original Film!

Tempted by a chance to win unclaimed prize money, two friends reboot a mysterious 1980s video game and step into a surreal world of next-level terror. Iola Evans and Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) star.

Anatomy of a Scandal

Netflix

New Series!

Based on Sarah Vaughn’s bestseller, the six-episode first season of this anthology series from creators/writers David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and Melissa James Gibson (House of Cards) is a psychological thriller/courtroom drama about a sexual consent scandal among British elites and the women caught up in its wake. A minister in Parliament, James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend) lives in a blissful world with his wife, Sophie (Sienna Miller), and family — until a scandalous secret comes to light. Barrister Kate Woodcroft’s (Michelle Dockery) prosecution threatens to tear into the government, the Whitehouse marriage and her own personal esteem.

Outer Range

Prime Video

New Series!

Josh Brolin leads this mind-bending eight-part Western series, a family saga with hints of humor and the supernatural that kind of sounds like Yellowstone-meets-The Twilight Zone. Brolin plays a Wyoming rancher who, while fighting for his land and family, also discovers an unfathomable mystery when an enigmatic black void appears at the edge of his west pasture. Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor and Will Patton costar. Two new episodes are available Fridays beginning today.

Verdict

Prime Video

Original Film!

Camila Morgado leads this Brazilian crime drama as Heloísa, a renowned criminal lawyer who believes that everyone has the right to a defense, no matter how heinous the crime they’re accused of is. She has a deep understanding of the complexity of the prison system and the Brazilian justice system, where so many are abandoned without proper assistance. But when a crime shocks the country and the killer asks Heloísa to be her lawyer, she finds herself in the middle of a trap that involves the leader of the largest criminal faction of Brazil and mysterious people who want him dead. While on this dangerous journey, Heloísa must also deal with a childhood trauma buried in her memory, which could reveal a painful secret about her own family’s crimes.

Swimming With Sharks

The Roku Channel

New Series!

Diane Kruger and Kiernan Shipka headline this drama about the dark side of the Hollywood studio system. When Lou Simms (Shipka) starts her internship at Fountain Pictures, she seems like a naive newcomer to Tinseltown, awestruck by the studio’s notorious CEO, Joyce Holt (Kruger). In truth, Lou has done extensive research on Joyce, and landing this internship was no happy accident. As Lou’s obsession grows, she will do anything to get close to her idol. All six half-hour episodes are available today.

The Cellar

Shudder

Original Film!

When Keira Woods’ (Elisha Cuthbert) daughter mysteriously vanishes in the cellar of their new house, she soon discovers there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling their home that she will have to face or risk losing her family’s souls forever. Eoin Macken also stars.

Taskmaster

Taskmaster SuperMax+

Season Premiere!

The cult hit British game show’s ninth season premieres for American audiences today on Taskmaster SuperMax+ (taskmastersupermaxplus.vhx.tv), the newly launched streaming site dedicated solely to this program (the site has pricing details and more info about how to watch). Greg Davies serves as host and Taskmaster, alongside assistant Alex Horne, and the two set out to test the wiles, wit and wisdom of five hyper-competitive comedians through a series of strange and surreal challenges.

Baby Shark’s Big Show!: “The Seaweed Sway”

Nickelodeon, 12pm

In this episode of the hit animated preschool series, music star Cardi B lends her voice to the character of rap icon Sharki B. Baby Shark (voice of Kimiko Glenn) and William (Luke Youngblood) meet Sharki B and try to learn the dance craze she created. The episode also features voice appearances from Cardi B’s husband, Offset, as Offshark, and her daughter, Kulture, as Kulture Shark.

Come Dance With Me

CBS, 8pm; also streams live and on demand on Paramount+

New Series!

Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J created and executive produce this family dance competition. Talented young dancers from around the country, ages 9 to 15, invite one untrained family member or other influential adult to be their partner and strut their stuff for a chance at winning the grand prize of $100,000. Each week, the pairs learn and perform challenging routines with the aid of professional choreographers, hoping to continue in the competition by impressing the judges: dancers Dexter Mayfield, Jenna Dewan and Tricia Miranda. Grammy-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence hosts.

Killer Design

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Up-and-coming interior designer Jodi Shaw is taking on the biggest project of her career and could use a bit of help. Enter Wendy Richards, a bright young woman who just happens to save Jodi from disaster in a parking lot, a chance meeting that provides Jodi with the perfect candidate to hire as an assistant as a way to repay the favor. But the life-saving incident was far from random, and Wendy isn’t just a good Samaritan. Stars Jackée Harry, Sarah Armstrong, Chelsea Gilson, Dee Wallace and Paul Logan.

The Blacklist: “Helen Maghi”

NBC, 8pm

Red (James Spader) chases a lead that could shed light on both Liz’s death and Cooper’s (Harry Lennix) blackmailing. Meanwhile, the task force experiences a major shakeup when one of their own is taken into custody.

Play Ball — Night 2

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ two-night salute to memorable baseball movies concludes with a triple header this evening. Considering that it was 75 years ago today — on April 15, 1947 — when Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier by starting at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers, it is fitting that this evening’s lineup begins with The Jackie Robinson Story. Robinson portrays himself in this 1950 biographical drama that chronicles his struggle toward his historic achievement. Next, Robert Redford stars as Roy Hobbs, a middle-aged unknown who comes seemingly from out of nowhere to become a legendary ballplayer with almost supernatural talent, in the 1984 drama/fantasy The Natural, often found at or near the top of the best baseball film lists. The evening concludes with another biopic of a beloved baseball player: the Best Picture Oscar-nominated The Pride of the Yankees (1942). Gary Cooper delivers a Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance as legendary New York Yankees first baseman Lou Gehrig, who died of ALS at age 37 only about a year before the film’s release.

Vacation House Rules

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Real estate expert and contractor Scott McGillivray shows homeowners how to unlock their vacation property’s full rental potential. He offers tips on how to transform the most neglected and unlivable of spaces into showstopping pieces of paradise.

Great Performances: Now Hear This: “Florence Price and the American Migration”

PBS, 9pm

Host Scott Yoo follows the trail of Florence Price, one of America’s first recognized Black female composers and piano virtuosos, from Little Rock to Chicago and learns that West African music and European hymns inspired nearly all of American popular music.

Chamber Music Society Returns

PBS, 10pm

Series Finale!

In “Bringing Down the House,” the conclusion of this two-part look at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s return from shutdown, the CMS continues its new season with a host of pandemic-related challenges, including reuniting wind players, sending a large group of artists on tour and returning home to New York City in the midst of a COVID-19 resurgence.

The Ghost Town Terror

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the paranormal series’ first-season finale, “My Name Is Pain,” it’s a showdown between good and evil at Gunslinger Gulch when the team invites a priest to the ranch to expel the dark entity.

Saturday, April 16

Easter From King’s 2022

BritBox

U.S. Exclusive!

Celebrate Easter with readings and seasonal hymns performed by a world-famous choir from the chapel of King’s College in Cambridge.

Homegrown

Magnolia Network, 11am

New Series!

Atlanta-based farmer Jamila Norman helps families transform outdoor spaces into beautiful and functional backyard farms. The series makes its linear cable premiere with two back-to-back half-hour episodes.

Growing Floret

Magnolia Network, 12pm

New Series!

This series, making its linear cable premiere today, follows Erin and Chris Benzakein, who have spent the last decade building their family-run business, Floret Farms, in the fertile Skagit River Valley of Washington state. Now, they are risking everything to add and rehabilitate 24 new acres and expand their business.

NHL Hockey: Minnesota at St. Louis

ABC, 3pm Live

Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild skate against Jordan Kyrou and the Blues in St. Louis for a Saturday NHL matinee on ABC.

Murdoch Mysteries: “Murdoch Knows Best”

Ovation, 7pm

After a man’s murder, Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) and Brackenreid (Thomas Craig) discover spy Terrence Meyers’ (Peter Keleghan) civilian life.

USFL Football: New Jersey at Birmingham

FOX & NBC, 7:30pm Live

The new USFL pro football league kicks off tonight on FOX and NBC with the New Jersey Generals at the Birmingham Stallions. The eight-team league has a 10-week regular season, followed by playoffs June 25 and the championship game July 3. Games air on NBC, FOX, FS1 or USA Network, with some streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Love, Classified

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Romance novelist Emilia (Melora Hardin) is a whirlwind who blows back into the lives of her adult children, Taylor (Katherine McNamara) and Zach (Max Lloyd-Jones), under the pretense of a book signing arranged by her hometown’s local book shop. As Emilia tries to reconnect, Taylor and Zach explore new and past relationships through an app that boasts old-fashioned human connection by way of the classified ad. Zach is given a chance to heal old wounds, while Taylor matches with a woman who changes the way she’s always thought about love.

Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

After single lawyer Chastity Jeffries (Destiny Child’s Michelle Williams) meets Xavier Collins (Antonio Cupo), he seems to be everything she is looking for in a partner — handsome, smart and a lawyer as well. As his affection turns to obsession, Chastity realizes that she has been swept up by Xavier’s passion and has abandoned her principles. When Xavier’s jealousy and wrath lead to suspicious actions and dangerous threats, Chastity confides in her mother Sarah (Tina Knowles-Lawson) and turns to her former childhood boyfriend Roger Thompkins (Romeo Miller). But in the end, it is Chastity who will have to fight to save herself.

Mash-Up Our Home: “California Cottage”

HGTV, 9pm

Three generations of a family are moving into one home, but while the elders are ready for something modern, the younger generation wants a vintage look. Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia create two separate wings as they find common ground for their shared spaces.

Ghost Hunters

Travel Channel, 9pm

New Series!

Streaming on discovery+ since January, this reboot of the influential paranormal series Ghost Hunters now makes its linear cable premiere. In 12 new hourlong episodes, the original members of The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS) — Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango, along with Shari DeBenedetti — reunite to revisit their most chilling cases and investigate disturbing new hauntings.

Life Under Renovation

HGTV, 11pm

New Series!

Five extraordinary families across the country take on the ambitious task of building their dream homes. Using self-shot footage, they capture the real-life experience of renovating, with all the struggles and successes that lead to breathtaking reveals.

Saturday Night Live: “Lizzo”

NBC, 11:30pm Live; also live-streams on Peacock

Grammy winner Lizzo pulls double-duty tonight as she makes her SNL hosting debut and also performs as musical guest for the second time.

Night and the City

TCM, 12:30am (late-night); re-airs April 17 at 10am

Catch a Classic!

Richard Widmark, Gene Tierney and Googie Withers lead this 1950 film noir favorite airing in this (late) evening’s Noir Alley programming block hosted by Eddie Muller. Widmark plays small-time hustler Harry Fabian, who is desperate to enter a life of luxury and puts together a wrestling scheme that he thinks will be his ticket to financial success. But, as usual, he is only fooling himself. Real-life pro wrestlers Stanislaus Zbyszko and Mike Mazurki also make appearances in the film, which was shot on location in London (the British version of the film runs about six minutes longer than the American one, which is what TCM is airing). Night and the City is worth staying up for, but if you can’t make it, TCM is re-airing the film tomorrow morning (all Noir Alley titles encore the Sunday mornings following their late Saturday night airings).