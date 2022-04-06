Wednesday, April 6: ‘Nature’ Tells the Life Story of the ‘Hippo King’

Will Steenkamp / © Terra Mater Factual Studios + Skyland Productions + Into Nature Productions

ALSO SEE: 2022 NASCAR TV Schedule on FOX Sports and NBC

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Wednesday, April 6

Nature: “Hippo King”

PBS, 8pm

From Zambia’s Luangwa Valley, an old, battle-scarred hippopotamus bull has an incredible story to tell. Previously, hippos were almost always misunderstood because their secret life happens beneath the water and under the cover of darkness. This tale imagines a story of 35 years from when the hippo was a vulnerable orphan to the ultimate battle that earns him his crown decades later. From birth to exile to redemption, follow the life of this hippo king and discover the true character of one of Earth’s largest land mammals.

Who Is Hunter Biden? Live

FOX Nation

This new FOX Nation special explores new revelations regarding Hunter Biden’s business dealings, digging deeper into the possible media coverup of alleged impropriety within the president’s family. Hosted by FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, panelists include FOX News contributor and author of Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide Miranda Devine, FOX News contributor and former Congressman Sean Duffy and FOX News contributor Joe Concha.

The Hardy Boys

Hulu

Season Premiere!

The series — starring Rohan Campbell as Frank Hardy and Alexander Elliot as Joe Hardy — picks up six months after Season 1 left off, when a local teen from their town of Bridgeport goes missing and the boys decide to do a little investigating. At the same time, a mysterious corporation moves into town, with dubious goals of its own. All 10 Season 2 episodes are available today.

Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear!

Netflix

Italian comedian Michela Giraud stars in this special filmed at the Vinile nightclub in Rome. In her stand-up performance, Giraud tells her own truth through a strong and self-deprecating point of view, talking about her childhood and her relationship with her sister, adolescence, the stereotypes of life, existential issues and more.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Netflix

New Series!

This relationship/dating series from the producers of Love Is Blind features six different couples on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued — and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures. Nick and Vanessa Lachey host. The first eight episodes debut today; the finale and a reunion special drop April 13.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets head to Madison Square Garden for a meeting with Julius Randle and the N.Y. Knicks. Out west, Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are in Los Angeles to take on Reggie Jackson and the Clippers.

Music’s Greatest Mysteries

AXS TV, 8pm

The unifying power of Michael Jackson’s 1983 hit single “Beat It” is one of the subjects explored in tonight’s new episode.

The Flash: “Reckless”

The CW, 8pm

Barry’s (Grant Gustin) desire to keep Team Flash safe is tested when Frost (Danielle Panabaker) recklessly courts danger as she tries to stop the “Black Flame.” Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) tries to help a teen girl reunite with her mother, but unintentionally does more harm than good.

The Masked Singer: “Masking for a Duel — Round 2”

FOX, 8pm

The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly return for their second performances and battle for a spot in the finals in the new episode “Masking for a Duel — Round 2.”

Chicago Med: “If You Love Someone, Set Them Free”

NBC, 8pm

Rival gangs bring their war to Med; Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Charles (Oliver Platt) work with a teenage brain cancer patient who’s refusing treatment; and tensions run high in the OR when a patient’s transplanted uterus fails, forcing Crockett (Dominic Rains) and Blake (Sarah Rafferty) to decide whether to try another transplant using the uterus from the patient’s sister.

Gangs of Lemur Island: “Risk and Reward”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

The rains bring fresh fruit and a cicada boom to the reserve, but stepping away from home for food leaves the Ruins and Museum territories open to invasion.

Special Theme: Addiction and Recovery

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

With April being National Alcohol Awareness Month, designated to increase awareness to the treatment and prevention of alcoholism, Turner Classic Movies picked a fitting theme for its Special Theme this month: Addiction and Recovery. Each Wednesday evening in April, the network will air a lineup of classic films that show how Hollywood has dramatized addiction to alcohol and other substances through often powerful cinematic storytelling over its history. Tonight’s initial lineup begins with one of the earliest, and most remembered, attempts to honestly portray a battle with alcoholism on film — The Lost Weekend (1945). This Best Picture Oscar winner (which also shared the Grand Prix award, the highest honor, at the first Cannes Film Festival) is an unflinching chronicle of a few days in the life of an alcoholic writer (Best Actor Oscar winner Ray Milland) whose self-destructive binges wreak havoc on his loved ones. Billy Wilder won a Best Director Oscar, and he and cowriter Charles Brackett shared an Oscar win for their screenplay adaptation of Charles R. Jackson’s novel. Following that is a 1947 drama that tackles alcoholism from a female character’s point of view: Smash-Up: The Story of a Woman. Susan Hayward earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination as a talented nightclub singer who throws her career away to further that of her less-talented lover (Lee Bowman). As he climbs higher, she falls lower and develops a drinking problem that threatens their relationship and the life of their new child. Hayward is back in tonight’s next film, the Lillian Roth biopic I’ll Cry Tomorrow (1955), with another Best Actress Oscar-nominated performance (which netted her a Best Actress award win at Cannes) as Roth, the famous 1920s and ’30s actress/singer who nearly destroyed herself when she developed a serious drinking problem following the death of her beloved fiancé, but eventually made a recovery. The Special Theme lineup concludes late-night/early tomorrow morning with The Champ (1931), with Best Actor Oscar winner Wallace Beery as a down-and-out former world heavyweight champion boxer whose efforts to get back into the ring are thwarted by his alcoholism and compulsive gambling; and the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958), with Best Actor Oscar nominee Paul Newman as drunken former high school sports star Brick Pollitt in a searing adaption of Tennessee Williams’ play.

Domino Masters: “Playoffs: Water Worlds”

FOX, 9pm

Four teams of domino enthusiasts face off in the first night of the playoffs, featuring a water world theme. One team will be eliminated in the new episode “Playoffs: Water Worlds.”

Why The Heck Did I Buy This House?: “Crowded House”

HGTV, 9pm

A family fell for the allure of a home that looked straight out of a 1950s TV show, but its dysfunctional layout has them all living on top of each other. Kim Wolfe plans a redesign to alleviate their stress while preserving the house’s nostalgic feel.

Chicago Fire: “Keep You Safe”

NBC, 9pm

Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) work with CPD regarding a suspicious car wreck; Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) and Violet’s (Hanako Greensmith) relationship is in jeopardy; and Chloe (Kristen Gutoskie) and Cruz (Joe Minoso) adjust to a new family dynamic.

NOVA: “Determined: Fighting Alzheimer’s”

PBS, 9pm

This episode introduces Barb, Sigrid and Karen, whose mothers all had Alzheimer’s. They witnessed firsthand the devastation wrought by the disease not only on the mind and body, but also on families. Now, the three women are participating in a groundbreaking major study that tracks the health and memory of thousands of people over many years as researchers hunt for lifestyle changes and medicines that could improve the chances of protecting the brain and body from one of the world’s deadliest afflictions.

A Million Little Things: “School Ties”

ABC, 10pm

Now that Maggie and Gary have found their way back together, they take important steps to secure their future as a couple. Regina’s estranged parents reunite to support her new business; Katherine and Greta attend their high school reunion, and Rome’s documentary makes an impact on impressionable students at his old prep school.

Signs of a Psychopath

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Finale!

Two back-to-back half-hour episodes of the true-crime docuseries — “The Women on His List” followed by “He Is Not Among the Living” — close out the current season. First, an Ontario man goes on a delusional vigilante mission to confront, and ultimately kill, three women who have rejected him over the years. Then, a woman suspects foul play when she finds her boyfriend missing and a pool of blood in their apartment. Investigators eventually come upon a sinister plot hatched by the couple’s roommate and the woman’s former lover.

Chicago P.D.: “Adrift”

NBC, 10pm

Ruzek’s (Patrick John Flueger) search for the daughter of an old family friend leads the team into a serious drug investigation, and Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek struggle to move on from the emotional aftermath of Makayla’s (Ramona Edith Williams) abduction.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: Unpacked: “Behind the Scenes”

PBS, 10pm

Series Finale!

Learn about the complex camerawork and coordination that make it possible to bring Steve Backshall’s epic journeys into the unknown to the TV screen.

Body Parts

TLC, 10pm

New Series!

Anaplastologist Allison Vest is opening the doors to her practice and sharing the most devastating cases of patients who have lost major body parts, as she creates amazing, realistic prosthetics to help restore their lives to normalcy. Oftentimes, her prosthetics go undetected thanks to the skillful combination of skin color correction, hair placement and even delicately painted veins. But, for her patients, there’s nothing discreet about the impact these replacement parts have, from a woman who lost her hands after an extreme case of pneumonia to a boy missing both ears after a dog attack. Enter Allison’s body part workshop to experience a world of wonder, hope, healing and strength.

The Green Room With Nadia Brown: “How Did the Arts Become Partisan?”

Ovation, 11pm

How did the arts become partisan, and why are certain types of art censored or politicized? From the Puritans to Robert Mapplethorpe, host Nadia Brown takes a historical deep dive to explore our nation’s difficult relationship with arts and culture, censorship, and freedom of expression.

Thursday, April 7

Secrets of the Universe: “Searching for Earth’s Twin”

Curiosity Stream

In just one generation, our ability to search for planets beyond our solar system has transformed dramatically. With modern techniques and telescopes, planetary scientists have found thousands of exoplanets in our universe, and many of them have the perfect conditions for life. Are we about to find Earth’s twin? For more information about Secrets of the Universe and other programming on the Curiosity Stream service, visit curiositystream.com/about.

Serving the Hamptons

discovery+

New Series!

Five hourlong episodes of this unscripted series follow the staff of 75 Main, a restaurant that is a Hamptons hotspot for the elite, showcasing all the juicy summertime drama in the lives of these sexy young workers as they hook up, argue and work together (not to mention share a gorgeous beach house courtesy of their boss).

Tokyo Vice

HBO Max

New Series!

Loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s memoir Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat in Japan, this crime drama series depicts Adelstein’s (Ansel Elgort) daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in the late 1990s.

The Dropout

Hulu

Series Finale!

In the miniseries’ finale, “Lizzy,” in the wake of the Wall Street Journal article, Elizabeth (Amanda Seyfried) and Sunny (Naveen Andrews) face a reckoning.

Cursed Films

Shudder & AMC+

Season Premiere!

The docuseries returns for a second season to explore the facts and myths surrounding a new batch of famous films that some consider to be cursed. The new season features The Wizard of Oz, Rosemary’s Baby, Stalker, The Serpent and the Rainbow and Cannibal Holocaust, and includes new interviews with former MythBusters host Adam Savage, Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins, actor Bill Pullman and director Ruggero Deodato, among many others.

See for Me

Shudder

Exclusive Film!

In this cat-and-mouse thriller, a young blind woman (Skyler Davenport) caught in the crossfire of a home invasion scheme must rely on an Army veteran (Jessica Parker Kennedy) to operate remotely as her eyes via an app if she has any chance to survive.

Golf: The Masters: First Round

ESPN, 3pm Live

Golf’s top players, including Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler, are at Augusta National Golf Club for the 86th Masters Tournament and the first major of 2022. Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion. ESPN and CBS televise through Sunday’s final round.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Tonight’s NBA doubleheader on TNT opens with the Boston Celtics in Milwaukee to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Then in San Francisco, LeBron James and the Lakers run the floor with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Station 19: “When the Party’s Over”

ABC, 8pm

Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) deals with the aftermath of a trauma.

Walker: “One Good Thing”

The CW, 8pm

While Geri (Odette Annable) does her best to keep the Walker family’s chins up, Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) look for any clues to help Bonham in his hour of need.

MasterChef Junior Edition: “Donut Holes & Hold Your Nose”

FOX, 8pm

The remaining 13 junior chefs have 60 minutes to prepare two types of donut holes and display them in the new episode “Donut Holes & Hold Your Nose.”

Law & Order: “Free Speech”

NBC, 8pm

Bernard (Anthony Anderson) and Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) investigate the murder of a congressional candidate, while ADAs Price (Hugh Dancy) and Maroun (Odelya Halevi) contend with an extremist plot hellbent on thwarting the candidate’s agenda by any means necessary.

This Old House: “West Roxbury: Boho Chic”

PBS, 8pm

As work continues on the 1890s Victorian home in West Roxbury, Massachusetts, new kitchen cabinets and a range hood are installed; the homeowners’ daughter talks boho chic with an interior designer; the challenges of laying out large-format tiles in a small space are discussed; and a cracked stained-glass window is repaired.

TCM Spotlight: It’s About Time

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

On Thursday nights in April, Turner Classic Movies puts its monthly Spotlight on notable films involving time travel in some way, either as part, or a major focus, of its storyline. You’ll want to make time for tonight’s initial lineup, which begins with 1968’s Planet of the Apes. With its story already starting in the then-future year of 1972, the movie ups the ante even further by catapulting a team of astronauts led by Charlton Heston over 2,000 years beyond that and into what they think is another world populated by damn, dirty (but highly intelligent) apes. Following that are two feature films based on the beloved British sci-fi series Doctor Who: Dr. Who and the Daleks (1965) and Daleks: Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. (1966), with Peter Cushing portraying the time-and-space-traveling title hero in both. The lineup concludes late-night/early tomorrow morning with Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 classic 2001: A Space Odyssey, which climaxes with astronaut Dave Bowman (Keir Dullea) entering a stargate and taking a wild ride across the universe; Beyond the Time Barrier (1960), a low-budget film about a pilot (Robert Clarke) whose test flight of an experimental craft sends him into a dystopian future world; and World Without End (1956), another B-movie, this one about four astronauts who are propelled into the future and find themselves landing back on an Earth that is now in the year 2508 and dominated by mutant humans and giant spiders.

Call Me Kat: “Call Me Cupid”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Call Me Cupid,” Kat (Mayim Bialik) is feeling jealous when Max (Cheyenne Jackson) gets set up with Nicole (guest star Laura Bell Bundy).

Barnwood Builders

Magnolia Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 13 makes its linear cable premiere tonight. The series follows Mark Bowe and his team of West Virginia skilled craftsmen as they salvage antique barns and cabins, repurposing the wood to create stunning, modern homes. While giving 200-year-old structures new life, they also share the inspiring stories and histories behind them.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Once Upon a Time in El Barrio”

NBC, 9pm

Velasco (Octavio Pisano) asks Benson (Mariska Hargitay) for help finding three girls who were trafficked from his hometown to New York City.

How We Roll: “The Sponsor”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “The Sponsor,” Tom (Pete Holmes) must choose between wearing the Archie Lanes, Home of the Curly Fry logo on his bowling shirt or the logo for his new sponsor, Powell Mortuary.

Welcome to Flatch: “Naked Lady Day”

FOX, 9:30pm

Father Joe (Seann William Scott) helps Shrub (Sam Straley) apply his gift for graffiti to an actual art class in the new episode “Naked Lady Day.”

Bull: “The Diana Affair”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “The Diana Affair,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) has marital problems when TAC leads the defense for his ex-girlfriend, Diana (Jill Flint), who is accused of killing her lover’s wife.

Chef Boot Camp

Food Network, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Chef Cliff Crooks is passionate about sharing all he has learned with struggling professional cooks in Chef Boot Camp, which returns for Season 2. Cliff leads boot camp each week for a new trio of self-nominated chefs from around the country who acknowledge they need to make big changes if they are to succeed in the food industry. Over three days, Cliff leads intense culinary drills that test how these chefs cook under pressure, manage their time and communicate.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “Can’t Knock the Hustle”

NBC, 10pm

A new ADA on the case urges the task force to flip a member of the brotherhood to get the evidence they need; Stabler (Christopher Meloni) must come to terms with the legacy his father left him; and Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) and Nova’s (Nona Parker Johnson) worlds start to overlap in more ways than one.

Friday, April 8

Central Park

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

Season 2 of the animated musical comedy series comes to a close. Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci lead the voice cast.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Apple TV+

Series Finale!

The limited-series drama starring Samuel L. Jackson and based on the novel by Walter Mosley, who adapted his story for the series and serves as an executive producer, concludes.

Pinecone & Pony

Apple TV+

New Series!

This eight-episode animated series for kids and families is based on the book The Princess and the Pony by Kate Beaton, who is also an executive producer on the series. It follows a young girl named Pinecone who, with the help of her best friend Pony, is learning that there is more than one way to be a warrior. Together they will show their world how to challenge expectations, and that life can be a fun-filled adventure if you let it.

Severance

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The buzzed-about workplace thriller from director/executive producer Ben Stiller concludes its first season. Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Christopher Walken lead the cast.

Woke

Hulu

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of this series inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, cartoonist Keef Knight (Lamorne Morris) is now a popular activist on the rise, but he’s facing a world where “woke” has become big business. Can Keef and his friends bring about real change, or is it just about the dollars? All eight episodes are available today.

Tiger & Bunny

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The Japanese anime series is back for a second season. The show is set in a futuristic city where heroes fight crime while promoting real-life sponsors, and follows the titular superheroes, who are forced by their employers to work together.

iCarly

Paramount+

Season Premiere!

The reboot of Nickelodeon’s 2007-12 sitcom iCarly returns for a 10-episode second season. It picks up right where the first season ended, with Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) refocusing her attention on her friends and family following her romantic complications, all while working to boost her revived web channel. Meanwhile, Spencer (Jerry Trainor) and Harper (Laci Mosley) must also navigate new personal and career developments, while Freddie (Nathan Kress) balances raising Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett) with a new app and a new girlfriend. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes will be available on Fridays.

All the Old Knives

Prime Video

Original Film!

In this tale of global espionage, moral dilemma and deadly betrayal, two CIA agents and ex-lovers (Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton) are brought back together years after a failed rescue attempt and forced to blur the lines between profession and passion. Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce also star.

English Premier League Soccer: Newcastle vs. Wolves

USA Network, beginning at 2pm Live

Live soccer action from the English Premier League’s Newcastle and Wolves is preceded by an hourlong pregame show and followed by a half-hour postgame show.

Undercover Boss

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 11 of Undercover Boss, the series following high-level executives who slip anonymously into the rank and file of their organizations, wraps up tonight.

Nightmare Neighborhood Moms

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

After moving into a new home, Charlotte meets her competitive neighbor, Bonnie. When Charlotte and her daughter Jordan discover another neighbor was killed not long ago in a robbery gone wrong, Jordan suggests they start a neighborhood watch, not realizing it was Bonnie who secretly murdered the neighbor after discovering she was having an affair with her husband. Believing her husband now has an eye for Charlotte, Bonnie sets out to destroy her, but underestimates the intelligence of Charlotte’s daughter — who is already onto Bonnie’s deadly intentions. Stars Gina Simms, April Hale and Summer Madison.

The Blacklist: “Andrew Kennison”

NBC, 8pm

Tensions rise when Cooper’s (Harry Lennix) search for his blackmailer overlaps with the task force’s latest Blacklist case.

Play Ball — Night 1

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

One day after Major League Baseball was finally scheduled to have the opening day of its 2022 season following a labor dispute that had that season in doubt for a while, Turner Classic Movies has more bases covered for fans of the sport with two evenings of classic baseball-themed movies beginning tonight and continuing next Friday, April 15. Batting leadoff for this evening’s lineup, which is a tripleheader, are Angels in the Outfield (1951), the original comedy led by Paul Douglas and Janet Leigh; Bull Durham (1988), the beloved romantic comedy starring Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon, and with an Oscar-nominated screenplay by Ron Shelton, whose experiences as a minor-league infielder helped lend a hilarious realism to the film’s story set in that world; and Take Me Out to the Ball Game (1949), the Busby Berkeley-directed baseball-themed musical set in the early 1900s that stars Frank Sinatra, Gene Kelly and Esther Williams, and boasts plenty of songs (including, of course, the famous title tune).

Selling the Big Easy: “The Luling Lodge vs. The Kenner Custom”

HGTV, 9pm

A family of six is planting roots in New Orleans, and they aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty looking for a property with lots of outdoor space. Meanwhile, Brittany Picolo-Ramos transforms a cramped home into an elegant, one-of-a-kind listing that’s ready to sell.

Great Performances: Now Hear This

PBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 3 of this Great Performances spinoff series, celebrated violinist and conductor Scott Yoo travels the United States to spotlight American composers who were inspired by their cultural heritage. In the season premiere episode, “Amy Beach: American Romantic,” Yoo and his wife, flutist Alice Dade, perform some of Romantic-era composer Amy Beach’s works and visit places that gave Beach inspiration. They also explore the works of European female composers Clara Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn and Louise Farrenc.

Blue Bloods: “Long Lost”

CBS, 10pm

Frank (Tom Selleck) faces a dilemma when a Marine veteran who’s also a local celebrity wants to join the NYPD despite exceeding the recruitment age limit.

Chamber Music Society Returns

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

This two-part series, concluding next Friday, captures the exciting yet daunting process of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center returning to its home, Alice Tully Hall, after a year and a half away due to the pandemic. The series offers a look inside the planning and execution of the celebratory first concert back, the obstacles involved with mounting a tour in these times and the culmination of the fall season with the annual performance of Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos.

The Ghost Town Terror: “Let Us Have Her”

Travel Channel, 10pm

The team builds a psychomanteum — a dimly lit room of mirrors — to force a controlling entity to manifest inside the church. Meanwhile, a psychic sketch artist reveals a dark secret, sending the Broussard family, and the investigation, into fresh turmoil.

A Black Lady Sketch Show

HBO, 11pm; also streams on HBO Max

Season Premiere!

The Emmy-winning narrative sketch comedy series returns for Season 3. It features a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations. Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend star. The new season will feature more than 40 celebrity guest stars, including Ava DuVernay, Raven-Symoné, David Alan Grier, Jemele Hill, Holly Robinson Peete, Wayne Brady, Vanessa Williams and more.

Saturday, April 9

The Repair Shop

discovery+

Season Premiere!

This series that follows an ensemble of skilled and passionate craftspeople who restore antiques and curios in their workshop nestled deep in the British countryside returns for Season 5.

Weekend in Paris

TCM, beginning at 6am

Starting early today and continuing for the next 48 hours, Turner Classic Movies is going to whisk you away to the City of Light for a nonstop weekend of films set in Paris. Multiple sides of the famed metropolis will be seen across a variety of genres — from musicals to comedies to dramas. The 24 films airing throughout today and tomorrow are, in order: Rich, Young and Pretty (1951); Gold Diggers in Paris (1938); Made in Paris (1966); Lovely to Look At (1952); Ninotchka (1939); The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954); Can-Can (1960); Love in the Afternoon (1957); How to Steal a Million (1966); Bob le Flambeur (1956); Zazie Dans le Metro (1960); The 400 Blows (1959); Roberta (1935); The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1939); Bob le Flambeur (1956, encore); April in Paris (1952); Midnight (1939); Goodbye Again (1961); Silk Stockings (1957); An American in Paris (1951); Gigi (1958); A Woman of Paris (1923); Breathless (1960); and Under the Roofs of Paris (1930).

English Premier League Soccer

USA Network, beginning at 7am Live

A doubleheader of soccer action from across the pond begins with half-hour pregame show, followed by the first match, Everton vs. Manchester United. Following that match is a half-hour intermission show that leads into today’s second match, Southampton vs. Chelsea. After that, a half-hour postgame show concludes the day’s coverage.

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: Grand Prix of Long Beach

USA Network, beginning at 5pm Live; also streams on Peacock

Some of the most advanced and exotic sports cars on the planet battle it out in a 100-minute shootout on the Long Beach Street Circuit in Long Beach, California.

The Ten Commandments

ABC, 7pm

Catch a Classic!

Nearly every year since 1973, with a few exceptions, ABC has re-aired this gigantic 1956 Best Picture Oscar-nominated religious epic on or around Easter — even though it relates more to the Passover holiday, given that its story comes from the Old Testament book of Exodus about Moses’ (Charlton Heston) deliverance of the Israelites from slavery at the hands of Egyptian pharaoh Rameses II (Yul Brynner). That tradition continues this year, as the network airs director Cecil B. DeMille’s thrilling achievement eight days before Easter, on the night before Palm Sunday (and in a four-hour-and-44-minute timeslot!). Along with Heston in his iconic role as Moses (and as the voice of God via the burning bush) and Brynner, the film is also star-studded with the likes of Anne Baxter, an oddly cast Edward G. Robinson, Yvonne De Carlo, Debra Paget, John Derek, Vincent Price, John Carradine and more. Among the film’s technical achievements are its Oscar-winning special effects, and it also boasts a grand musical score by Elmer Bernstein. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Murdoch Mysteries: “The Incorrigible Dr. Ogden”

Ovation, 7pm

To solve an inmate’s murder, Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) sends Ogden (Hélène Joy) undercover at a woman’s reformatory.

NASCAR Cup Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400

FS1, 7:30pm Live

Top Cup Series contenders Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski battle for 400 laps around “The Half Mile of Mayhem” at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

Nickelodeon, 7:30pm Live

Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski host the slimiest night on TV as Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 takes place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Nominees across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more include Adele, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Tom Holland, LeBron James, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

A Royal Runaway Romance

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Princess Amelia of Bundbury (Philippa Northeast) travels across America to explore a budding romance with an artist, only to fall in love with her bodyguard Grady (Brant Daugherty).

Mash-Up Our Home: “Mission Tudor”

HGTV, 8pm

A couple has fundamental disagreements about the layout of their home, not to mention their design dilemma. They task Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia with merging colorful, California Mission flair into their home while staying true to its historic Tudor character.

Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

In the second film in this anthology series, the members of the Fallen Angels Murder Club must band together again as they search for answers surrounding the death of one of their own. Hollis Morgan (Toni Braxton) finds herself at the center of the investigation when a journalist reporting on the murder also winds up dead. As bodies begin to stack up, and Hollis connects the dots, she must solve the murders before it’s too late. Kelly Hu also stars.

Would I Lie to You?

The CW, 8:30pm

New Series!

Based on the hit British series of the same name, Would I Lie to You? is a hilarious comedy panel show hosted by Aasif Mandvi that elevates the “art of lying.” Lightning-quick team captains Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees lead opposing pairs of celebrity guests who must determine who is sharing facts and who is full of fiction by asking questions and watching body language to determine which stories are outrageous but true, and which are made up.

Masters of Illusion

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Hosted by Dean Cain, the series is back for Season 8 featuring more great escapes, fascinating sleights of hand and large-scale illusions, all in front of a studio audience.

Portals to Hell

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

The paranormal investigation series led by hosts Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman returns for Season 3, consisting of 13 episodes. In the season premiere, Jack and Katrina travel to Hill View Manor in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a shuttered nursing home where former patients are rumored to live on in death. There, they’ll cross paths with the Creeper, a malevolent shadow creature bent on scaring the living hell out of its victims.

Saturday Night Live: “Jake Gyllenhaal/Camila Cabello”

NBC, 11:30pm Live; also live-streams on Peacock

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal, whose new film Ambulance opened in theaters yesterday, hosts SNL for his second time tonight. Making her second appearance as well is musical guest Camila Cabello, whose new album, Familia, was also released yesterday.