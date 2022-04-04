Channel Guide Magazine

Greg Norman Relives His Not-So-Greatest Moments for ‘30 for 30: Shark’

April 4, 2022 Ryan Berenz Documentary, Magazine Archive, Preview, Sports 0
Greg Norman Stephen Munday/Allsport/Getty Images

“God, it’s so nice to come here without all the pressure,” says Greg Norman on the tee box at Augusta National Golf Club. This hallowed ground, site of the Masters Tournament, is full of ghosts for Norman. He never won the Masters, but his three second-place finishes are legendary for how spectacularly he let victory slip away.

[Update: ESPN’s 30 for 30: Shark, previously scheduled for April 5, now premieres April 19 at 8:30pm ET.]

Norman reflects on his career for ESPN’s documentary 30 for 30: Shark, premiering April 19 at 8:30pm ET. Norman candidly discusses those heartbreaking moments, watches some of them for the first time and returns to Augusta to take another shot at a few strokes that didn’t go his way decades earlier.

With his surfer looks and aggressive style of play, the young Australian earned the nickname “The Great White Shark” after his fourth-place finish at the ’81 Masters. Most observers were convinced that Norman would eventually have a few green jackets in his closet.

“Greg, in 1986, had the entire golf world’s imagination running wild,” notes Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee. “But he also was demonstrating that he was going to be plagued by this sort of paradoxical tug-of-war between your technique and your mind.”

A combination of Norman’s own mistakes and some miraculous shots by his opponents had many wondering if the Shark was snakebit. In 1986, Norman led all four majors through 54 holes, but could only claim victory at the British Open. At the 1987 Masters, Norman lost in a sudden-death playoff when Larry Mize improbably holed a 140-foot chip shot for birdie.

Norman’s most infamous meltdown came at the 1996 Masters, where he entered the final round with a six-stroke lead over Nick Faldo. Norman collapsed over the last 10 holes and lost to Faldo by five strokes.

These shortcomings often overshadow the fact that Norman was incredibly successful, both in golf and in business. He held the world No. 1 ranking for 331 weeks, won the British Open twice, won 20 PGA Tour tournaments and was the first person in Tour history to hit the $10 million career earnings mark.

“I’m good with it now,” Norman says. “I’ve recognized it and I can move through that process to get to a point where I can speak very openly and emotionally about it. Would my life be different today if I had a green jacket? No.”

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


About Ryan Berenz 2116 Articles
Some things I like (in no particular order): Sports, Star Wars, LEGO, beer, 'The Simpsons' Seasons 1-13, my family and the few friends who are not embarrassed to be seen with me. Why yes, I am very interested in how much you like 'Alaskan Bush People.' #LynxForLife
Website Facebook Twitter Google+

Related Articles

No Picture
Sports

Childhood Obesity And The Krispy Kreme Challenge: Together At Last On ESPN

March 26, 2009 Ryan Berenz Sports, TV News & Program Updates 1

By Ryan Is this just coincidence, or are there other sinister forces at work in Bristol? My weekly e-mail from ESPN about its Enterprise Journalism features included two tasty nuggets. Sunday’s Outside the Lines (March 29 at 9am ET) is going to include Mark Fainaru-Wada’s story on childhood obesity: Outside the Lines will examine the link between childhood obesity and the de-emphasis on physical education in our schools. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that by 2010, 20% of American children will be considered obese. According to experts, this generation might be the first in recorded history not […]

No Picture
Sports

NFL playoffs 2015 TV schedule

December 30, 2014 Ryan Berenz Sports Comments Off on NFL playoffs 2015 TV schedule

It was supposed to be an epic clash of great offense vs. great defense, but the Seattle Seahawks turned Super Bowl XLVIII into an ’80s-style 43-8 beatdown of the Denver Broncos. Which elite team’s going down in flames will keep us warm this winter? As the playoffs begin, here’s our roundup of the best and worst from the weird NFL season that was, followed by the complete NFL playoffs 2015 TV schedule: BOOM Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the Patriots overcame early struggles to become the class of the AFC. The Pats’ Jonas Gray ran for 201 yards and scored […]

No Picture
Sports

British Open Preview: Can Tiger fend off the Europeans?

July 18, 2012 Tom Comi Sports 1

Raise your hand if you had Webb Simpson winning the U.S. Open last month and Bubba Watson donning the green jacket after this April’s Masters. Chances are there aren’t many honest people raising their hand right now, and therein lies what is so great about professional golf today. With the British Open teeing off tomorrow morning, there are many more questions than answers about who will walk away with the prestigious Claret Jug. Similar to the U.S. Open, the British Open is oftentimes more about about survival than simply sheer talent. The golfers who best navigate the challenging Royal Lytham […]

@ 2020 Channel Guide Magazine