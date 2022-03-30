Wednesday, March 30: Oscar Isaac Steps Into Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ on Disney+

Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

ALSO SEE: 2022 NASCAR TV Schedule on FOX Sports and NBC

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Wednesday, March 30

Moon Knight

Disney+

New Series!

Get ready to start exploring the darker parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this new live-action series based on the comic book character who has sometimes dismissively been called simply “Marvel’s Batman,” but who is uniquely his own. Oscar Isaac stars in the six-episode series as Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of ancient Egypt, particularly the moon god Khonshu, for whom the mortal becomes a conduit. Moon Knight is pulling up a very deep cut when it comes to the main antagonist for its lead antihero: Arthur Harrow, a cult leader portrayed by Ethan Hawke. Harrow is based on a fairly obscure character of that name who appeared in the comics only once, in the second installment of a six-issue limited Moon Knight run in 1985. Hawke recently told Entertainment Weekly that his portrayal of the villain was also inspired by infamous real-world cult leader David Koresh, as well as famed psychiatrist Carl Jung. Another Moon Knight foe will also turn up in the series in a likely more minor role: Anton Mogart, aka Midnight Man. Mogart is portrayed by French actor Gaspard Ulliel in what turned out to be one of his final roles, as he unfortunately passed away in January at age 37 following a skiing accident. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Queen of Versailles Reigns Again

discovery+

New Series!

In 2012, the world was introduced to Jackie Siegel and her quest to build the largest single-family home in America in the hit documentary The Queen of Versailles. After a stock market plummet nearly killed her dream house, Jackie and her family are ready to return to their famous 90,000-square-foot residence. Offering the first glimpse inside the mansion since the documentary premiered a decade ago, this series will chronicle a vast renovation project, including the completion of five kitchens, a 35-car garage, a 150-person dining room, a ballroom and the family’s very own British-style pub.

White Water Summer

discovery+

New Series!

Each summer, the small (with a population of less than 500) town of Maupin becomes the “Vegas of Oregon” as thousands flock to the Deschutes River for the best whitewater rafting in the Pacific Northwest. This series follows sexy, adventurous raft guides as they take the river by day and party at night, navigating the sometimes rough waters of demanding bosses, volatile relationships and clients with the wildest requests.

31 Days of Oscar: 1950s Winners

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar event concludes its Wednesday salute to Academy Award-winning films from the 1950s with today’s daylong lineup featuring the following titles: Destination Moon (1950) — two nominations, one win: Best Special Effects; King Solomon’s Mines (1950) — three nominations, two wins: Best Cinematography, Color and Best Film Editing; Calamity Jane (1953) — three nominations, one win: Best Music, Original Song (“Secret Love” by Sammy Fain and Paul Francis Webster); The Big Country (1958) — two nominations, one win: Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Burl Ives); Giant (1956) — 10 nominations, one win: Best Director (George Stevens); East of Eden (1955) — four nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actress (Jo Van Fleet); The Greatest Show on Earth (1952) — five nominations, two wins: Best Picture and Best Writing, Motion Picture Story; The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) — won in its only nominated category: Best Music, Original Song (“Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera, Sera)” by Jay Livingston and Ray Evans); The Glenn Miller Story (1954) — three nominations, one win: Best Sound Recording; and Crashing the Water Barrier (1956) — won in its only nominated category: Best Short Subject (One-Reel).

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:45pm Live

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat try to scorch Jayson Tatum and the Celtics at Boston’s TD Garden. ESPN’s second game is a marquee Western Conference matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

Music’s Greatest Mysteries: “Chicks, Clowns and Rick Rolls”

AXS TV, 8pm

Among the musical myths and legends explored in this episode is the infamous “Rick roll,” an internet prank that drives an unsuspecting user clicking on a link for something else instead to a clip from Rick Astley’s 1987 music video for “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Kung Fu: “Clementine”

The CW, 9pm

After finding himself in a bind, Dennis (Tony Chung) turns to Nicky (Olivia Liang) for help, leading them to uncover an auto theft ring in Chinatown. Elsewhere, when an argument about family causes Henry (Eddie Liu) and Nicky to have their first real fight, Henry reluctantly reconnects with his estranged father. Finally, Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) is forced to make a difficult decision that could cost him his job.

Domino Masters: “Qualifiers: Movie Night”

FOX, 9pm

Four new teams of domino enthusiasts face off in a toppling tournament with a movie theme in the new episode “Qualifiers: Movie Night.” The two best teams move on to the next round.

Forged in Fire

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 9 of the competition series premieres with a two-hour combo episode comprised of “Crushed Car Challenge” and “Championship Long Swords.” The first hour presents a new twist on the classic car challenge, in which four smiths have to create a knife from the most mangled mess of a vehicle ever seen on the forge floor. In the second hour, the two surviving smiths return to their home forges to re-create a matched set of curved katars.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: Unpacked: “Teamwork”

PBS, 10pm

Hear the stories of the incredible teams behind five of naturalist/explorer Steve Backshall’s world-first expeditions.

Gangs of Lemur Island: “Under Pressure”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Tensions heat up on Lemur Island as one gang loses a crucial turf battle, and the arrival of a new troop threatens to throw Berenty Reserve into chaos.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World

Syfy, 10pm

Season Finale!

The supernatural teen comedy/drama concludes its first season with “Guts,” in which Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin) go head-to-head with the big bad to try and save the world.

Thursday, March 31

Inventions That Changed History

discovery+

New Series!

This inspiring six-part limited series tells the unbelievable stories behind our culture’s most notable inventions.

Julia

HBO Max

New Series!

Inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running series The French Chef, which pioneered the modern cooking show, this eight-episode series explores a pivotal time in American history — the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity, and America’s cultural evolution — through Julia’s life and her singular joie de vivre. At its heart, Julia is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic. Stars Sarah Lancashire, David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz and Fiona Glascott. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Thursdays.

31 Days of Oscar on HBO Max: “The Aviator”

HBO Max

Today’s Oscar-winning film streaming on HBO Max that won’t be found during linear cable sister network TCM’s monthlong 31 Days of Oscar event is The Aviator (2004). Best Director Oscar nominee Martin Scorsese’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated biopic chronicles the early years of legendary director and aviator Howard Hughes (portrayed by Best Actor Oscar nominee Leonardo DiCaprio) from the late 1920s to the mid ’40s. The film won five of the 11 Academy Awards for which it was nominated: Best Supporting Actress (Cate Blanchett as Katharine Hepburn), Best Cinematography (Robert Richardson), Best Editing (Thelma Schoonmaker), Best Art Direction (art director Dante Ferretti and set decorator Francesca Lo Schiavo) and Best Costume Design (Sandy Powell).

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

Paramount+

New Series!

The Fairly OddParents — the beloved animated Nickelodeon title that started life as a series of shorts from 1998-2001 before its popularity led to its development into a half-hour show that ran for 10 seasons from 2001-06 and 2008-17 — returns, this time in a live-action format. This series picks up years after the original ended by following Timmy Turner’s cousin, Vivian “Viv” Turner (Audrey Grace Marshall), and her new stepbrother, Roy Raskin (Tyler Wladis), as they navigate life in Dimmsdale with the help of their fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo. These godparents still appear in animated form amid the live-action, and are still voiced by their original actors — Susanne Blakeslee as Wanda and Daran Norris as Cosmo. All 13 Season 1 episodes are available today.

Baseball

PBS.org & PBS Video App

Beginning today and through April 29, viewers can watch or rewatch all nine “innings” of Ken Burns’ Emmy-winning 1994 documentary Baseball, when it streams free at pbs.org and on PBS’ Video App.

Bel-Air

Peacock

Season Finale!

The first season of this hourlong dramatic reenvisioning of the 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air concludes with the episode “Where To?”

Night’s End

Shudder & AMC+

Original Film!

An anxious shut-in unwittingly moves into a haunted apartment and hires a mysterious stranger to perform an exorcism, which takes a horrific turn. Geno Walker, Felonious Munk, Kate Arrington and Michael Shannon star.

Wisting

Sundance Now

Season Premiere!

As the Norwegian police procedural thriller returns for its second season, a convicted killer escapes from Detective William Wisting’s (Sven Nordin) custody by triggering a grenade during the inspection of a potential crime scene in the woods. The killer, who promised to reveal the location of yet another murder victim, instead blasts his way to freedom with the help of a former accomplice, injuring police officers in the process. The case is now personal for the entire police force of the small town of Larvik, and Wisting must not only manage his revenge-thirsty team but also stop the two criminals before they continue their killing spree. The first four Season 2 episodes are available today.

ViX Launch

ViX

New Streaming Service!

Today, TelevisaUnivision launches the first of what will eventually be two tiers comprising ViX, the world’s first large-scale streaming service to exclusively serve Spanish-speaking audiences. This initial launch is of a free ad-supported tier branded as ViX; in the second half of this year, it will be joined by a premium subscription-based option branded as ViX+. Together, the service will ultimately offer about 50,000 hours of free and paid content across genres, including movies, comedy series, novelas, drama series and children’s programming, as well as live news and sports. For more information, visit vix.com.

31 Days of Oscar: 1960s Winners

TCM, beginning at 3:30am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar event concludes its Thursday salute to Academy Award-winning films from the 1960s — and its monthlong themed programming event as a whole — with today’s daylong lineup. It begins very early with the network premiere of the truly epic (TCM has it scheduled in a seven-hour-and-15-minute programming block!) Soviet adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace, which first aired as a series of films in 1966-67 and ultimately received two Oscar nominations, winning one: Best Foreign Language Film. The rest of the ’60s Oscar winners airing today are The Night of the Iguana (1964) — four nominations, one win: Best Costume Design, Black-and-White; The Sandpiper (1965) — won in its only nominated category: Best Music, Original Song (“The Shadow of Your Smile” by Johnny Mandel and Paul Francis Webster); Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) — 13 nominations, five wins, notably including Best Actress (Elizabeth Taylor) and Best Supporting Actress (Sandy Dennis); Days of Wine and Roses (1962) — five nominations, one win: Best Music, Original Song (“Days of Wine and Roses” by Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer); To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) — eight nominations, three wins: Best Actor (Gregory Peck), Best Adapted Screenplay (Horton Foote) and Best Art Direction, Black-and-White; A Patch of Blue (1965) — five nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actress (Shelley Winters); The Hustler (1961) — nine nominations, two wins: Best Cinematography, Black-and-White and Best Art Direction, Black-and-White; Midnight Cowboy (1969) — seven nominations, three wins: Best Picture, Best Director (John Schlesinger) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Waldo Salt); and The Virgin Spring (1960) — two nominations, one win: Best Foreign Language Film (Sweden).

Young Sheldon: “A Solo Peanut, a Social Butterfly and the Truth”

CBS, 8pm

Sheldon (Iain Armitage) gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace), in the new episode “A Solo Peanut, a Social Butterfly and the Truth.”

Walker: “Common Ground”

The CW, 8pm

Cordell (Jared Padalecki) reaches a breaking point with Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza), who sets her sights on revenge as the tensions between the Walker and Davidson families finally hit a fever pitch.

MasterChef Junior Edition: “All’s Fair at Ren Faire”

FOX, 8pm

In the first field challenge of the season, the remaining 14 junior chefs split into two teams to prepare a medieval-themed dish for a crowd of lords and ladies in the new episode “All’s Fair at Ren Faire.”

This Old House: “West Roxbury: A Match Made Perfect”

PBS, 8pm

On the 1890s Victorian home in West Roxbury, Massachusetts, aluminum gutters that mimic wood are beginning to get installed. Inside, trim goes around the new back door, and the existing wood flooring is patched. Upstairs, the master shower is waterproofed and prepped for a linear drain.

United States of Al: “Virgin/Bakr”

CBS, 8:30pm

On the relationship rebound, Al (Adhir Kalyan) begins dating the much more adventurous Cindy (guest star Jayma Mays) in the new episode “Virgin/Bakr.”

Ghosts: “Trevor’s Pants”

CBS, 9pm

The secret about Trevor’s (Asher Grodman) missing pants is finally revealed when his wealthy former friend comes to Woodstone Mansion in the new episode “Trevor’s Pants.”

Call Me Kat: “Call Me a Kingbirdie”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Call Me a Kingbirdie,” Max (Cheyenne Jackson) gets a job writing a song for a social-media savvy teenage pop star that doesn’t go as well as he planned.

Rat in the Kitchen

TBS, 9pm

New Series!

Far more than a traditional cooking show, Rat in the Kitchen, hosted by iconic roasting queen and comedian Natasha Leggero and celebrity chef Ludo Lefebvre, is a game of high-stakes cat and mouse where viewers get to play detective. Over the course of the 10-episode season, a mix of professional chefs and passionate home cooks compete in a series of creative cooking challenges, earning cash in their bank for every dish that impresses Chef Ludo, while attempting to expose an undercover mole (the rat) determined to sabotage the dishes and undermine their chances at victory. At the close of each episode, both cooks and viewers will determine who they believe is the rat. If the cooks guess correctly, they win their bank, but if successfully duped, then the rat walks away with the cheddar.

Welcome to Flatch: “Dance It Out”

FOX, 9:30pm

Kelly (Holmes) and Shrub (Sam Straley) sell homemade treasure maps and start a hip-hop dance school to earn money to buy a coveted pair of sneakers in the new episode “Dance It Out.”

How We Roll

CBS, 9:30pm

New Series!

This new sitcom, inspired by the story of PBA Tour bowler Tom Smallwood, stars Pete Holmes as a stoic Michigan husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. Katie Lowes, Chi McBride, Julie White and Mason Wells also star.

Bull: “With These Hands”

CBS, 10pm

Bull (Michael Weatherly) has to take a frustratingly passive role in court during a medical malpractice suit in the new episode “With These Hands.”

Friday, April 1

Slow Horses

Apple TV+

New Series!

Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce and Olivia Cooke lead this six-episode espionage drama based on the first novel in acclaimed mystery/thriller author Mick Herron’s Slow Horses series. It follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known as Slough House. Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes. The first two Season 1 episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

Better Nate Than Ever

Disney+

Original Film!

In this feel-good comedy adventure with showstopping musical numbers, 13-year-old Nate Foster (Rueby Wood) has big Broadway dreams. There’s only one problem — he can’t even land a part in the school play. But when his parents leave town, Nate and his best friend, Libby (Aria Brooks), sneak off to the Big Apple for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to prove everyone wrong. Lisa Kudrow also stars.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Netflix

Original Film!

Acclaimed filmmaker Richard Linklater coproduced, wrote and directed this animated film that tells the story of the first moon landing in the summer of 1969 from two interwoven perspectives — the astronaut and mission control view of the triumphant moment, and through the eyes of a kid growing up in Houston who has intergalactic dreams of his own. Taking inspiration from his own life, Linklater offers a snapshot of American society in the 1960s that is part coming of age, part societal commentary and part out-of-this-world adventure.

The Bubble

Netflix

Original Film!

Judd Apatow cowrote (with Emmy-winning South Park writer Pam Brady), coproduced and directed this star-studded comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel who are attempting to complete a sequel to a film in an action franchise about flying dinosaurs. Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann and Pedro Pascal lead the cast.

Get Organized With the Home Edit

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the master organizers and bestselling authors behind the home organization company The Home Edit, are back for a second season of conquering clutter with their unique brand of interior styling, practicality and humor. This season will not only feature even bigger organization projects and more dramatic makeovers, but also a look into Clea and Joanna’s own homes and personal lives. Celebrity clients in Season 2 include Drew Barrymore, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt, Lauren Conrad, and Kevin Hart.

Trivia Quest

Netflix

New Series!

This daily, interactive trivia series takes players on a mission to help heroic Willy rescue the animated citizens of Trivia Land from the evil Rocky, who’s bent on hoarding all the knowledge in the world. One new episode will be available every day in April (30 total), with each episode featuring 24 questions (12 standard and 12 hard) across categories including science, history, entertainment, sports, art and geography. Each question is a multiple-choice play, with four potential answers to choose from. The series is based on the hit Trivia Crack game franchise.

Luxe Listings Sydney

Prime Video

Season Premiere!

The unscripted series that follows the professional and personal lives of Australian real estate agents negotiating Sydney’s high-end and cutthroat market returns for a six-episode second season. Newcomer Monika Tu joins returning elite agents Gavin Rubinstein, D’Leanne Lewis and Simon Cohen.

The Outlaws

Prime Video

New Series!

This comedy thriller from Stephen Merchant (cocreator of the original British version of The Office) and Elgin James (cocreator of Mayans M.C.) is about a group of seven lawbreakers from different walks of life thrown together to complete a community service sentence by renovating a derelict community center. When one of their number gets dragged into a world of organized crime, they unite in ways none of them thought possible. Merchant also serves as director and writer for the series, and leads the cast that also includes Christopher Walken. All six Season 1 episodes are available today.

TCM Birthday Tribute: Debbie Reynolds

TCM, beginning at 6:30am

Catch a Classic!

Famed actress/singer/dancer Mary Frances “Debbie” Reynolds would have turned 90 today (she was born April 1, 1932, in El Paso; she passed away Dec. 28, 2016, in Los Angeles at age 84). To remember her on this special day, Turner Classic Movies is devoting its schedule from morning into the early evening with a lineup of seven memorable musicals and comedies led by Reynolds. First up is the 1953 musical romantic comedy Give a Girl a Break, in which Reynolds costars with the dance team of Marge and Gower Champion, with a young Bob Fosse in a featured role. The film features a number of songs by Ira Gershwin and Burton Lane, including the title tune. Next, Reynolds costars with Glenn Ford in the romantic comedy It Started With a Kiss (1959); gives a Best Actress Oscar-nominated performance as the title character in the 1964 musical The Unsinkable Molly Brown; costars with then real-life husband Eddie Fisher in the 1956 musical Bundle of Joy; joins Tony Randall in the 1959 comedy The Mating Game, for which she also sings the title tune during the opening credits; does a little Singin’ in the Rain (and some dancin’) with Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor in that iconic 1952 musical that made her a star; and costars with Frank Sinatra in the 1955 comedy The Tender Trap. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Opening Day MOVIES!

MOVIES!, beginning at 8:45am

Ahead of next week’s opening of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, MOVIES! offers you an early chance to head out to the old ball game with a triple feature of classic baseball-themed movies. Leading off is the 1949 comedy It Happens Every Spring, starring Ray Milland as a chemistry professor who accidentally discovers a fluid that repels wood. Realizing the possibilities from applying this fluid to a baseball, he takes a leave of absence to join the big leagues, where he becomes an unhittable pitching sensation. Up next in the order is another comedy, 1953’s The Kid From Left Field. A struggling baseball team goes through a phenomenal transformation when a washed-up former ballplayer (Dan Dailey) secretly passes winning tips to the team through his son, who is the team’s bat boy (Billy Chapin). But can the turnaround last when the team owner promotes the kid to manager? The film costars Anne Bancroft in one of her earlier film appearances. The Kid From Left Field was a reunion for star Dailey and director Harmon Jones, who had collaborated a year earlier on today’s third and final baseball-themed classic, the Oscar-nominated 1952 biographical drama The Pride of St. Louis, about the life of Hall-of-Fame pitcher Jerome Herman “Dizzy” Dean (portrayed by Dailey). Joanne Dru and Richard Crenna, in one of his earlier film roles, costar. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Undercover Boss: “Mayor of Fontana”

CBS, 8pm

Acquanetta Warren, mayor of Fontana, California, goes undercover to see how the city is rebounding from the pandemic in the new episode “Mayor of Fontana.”

Charmed: “Ripples”

The CW, 8pm

When Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) demon hunting leads her down a dangerous path, Mel (Melonie Diaz) decides it’s time for them to take a break — and books the sisters for a weekend getaway. Meanwhile, the new Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) is left in charge of the Command Center for the first time … which doesn’t go as well as anyone hopes.

The Blacklist: “Eva Mason”

NBC, 8pm

While searching for Sen. Panabaker’s (Deirdre Lovejoy) missing daughter-in-law, the task force learns there may be a larger pattern of abductions. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) continues piecing together the mystery behind Liz’s death.

Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue

Discovery Channel, 9pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

In the new season of this Gold Rush spinoff, gold guru Freddy Dodge and master fabricator Juan Ibarra continue to step in and help struggling miners learn how to run a successful mine. They face tougher challenges than ever before, including helping a single father in Alaska fulfill a promise to his young daughter and her late mother to turn their struggling hobby mine into a profitable business, and saving a Colorado father-and-son team with a major cleanup problem and even bigger relationship issues.

Selling the Big Easy: “The House With a History vs. The Show-Stopping Shotgun”

HGTV, 9pm

A busy couple has outgrown their home with the addition of their son and dog, so Brittany helps them find an Uptown property that represents the best of New Orleans. Meanwhile, Brittany is tasked with making a home with great features look less sterile.

The UnXplained

History, 9pm

New Episodes!

Season 3 of the William Shatner-hosted docuseries that explores the world’s most inexplicable mysteries returns with new episodes tonight with back-to-back installments of the hourlong series. First, “Mysterious Ancient Ruins” takes a look at some archaeological finds that are so baffling they challenge everything we think we know about the past. Then, in “The Mystery of Genius,” explore the question of just where genius comes from: Does it stem from “good genes,” a proper education or something more extraordinary?

Great Performances at the Met: “Fire Shut Up in My Bones”

PBS, 9pm

Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones is the first Metropolitan Opera production of a work from a Black composer and the Met’s first production in its theater following the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Based on the memoir by Charles M. Blow and with a libretto by Kasi Lemmons, the opera tells the story of a young man’s journey to overcome a life of trauma and hardship. The production reflects the type of newer work that’s more relevant to modern audiences, which the Met is determined to offer more of in its return.

Blue Bloods: “Hidden Motive”

CBS, 10pm

Frank (Tom Selleck) is blindsided when the mayor bypasses him with a request for Jamie (Will Estes) to head his security detail. Star Bridget Moynahan directs the new episode “Hidden Motive.”

The Ghost Town Terror: “Ornias”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Broussard matriarch Karen reluctantly moves her family off the ranch while investigators Tim Wood and Scott Di Lalla confront the dark haunting alone. Meanwhile, grim discoveries are made at an abandoned home Karen claims to be drawn to.

Saturday, April 2

English Premier League Soccer

USA Network, beginning at 7am Live

A tripleheader of soccer action from across the pond begins with a half-hour pre-show leading into the first match, Liverpool vs. Watford. Following that match is a half-hour intermission show that leads into today’s second match, Chelsea vs. Brentford. After that, a half-hour intermission show leads into the day’s final match, Manchester United vs. Leicester City, which is followed by an hourlong postgame show to concludes today’s coverage.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Final Four

TBS, TNT & truTV, beginning at 6pm Live

March Madness comes down to the Final Four at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. TBS carries the traditional neutral broadcast, while viewers can get slightly slanted perspectives on TNT and truTV’s TeamCasts.

Murdoch Mysteries: “I Know What You Did Last Autumn”

Ovation, 7pm

Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) investigates when a killer clown terrorizes young, romantic couples at Halloween.

Whitney, a Look Back

CBS, 8pm

This one-hour Entertainment Tonight special looks back at the life and legacy of Whitney Houston 10 years after the music superstar’s death.

Just One Kiss

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Through a series of chance encounters, sparks fly between college literature professor Mia (Krysta Rodriguez) and Tony (Santino Fontana), a headliner at a Manhattan supper club. Unbeknownst to them, Mia’s mother Marlene (Illeana Douglas) and Tony’s mother Sofia (Aida Turturro) are working some maternal matchmaking magic.

Mash-Up Our Home: “Pan Zen”

HGTV, 8pm

Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia merge completely opposite styles in one tiny house. Megan likes color and the globally inspired while Chris insists on Zen-like minimalism. An addition with character solves one problem, until the owners announce they are expecting.

Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Grammy winner Toni Braxton returns to Lifetime to executive produce and star in the Fallen Angels Murder Club anthology movie series as Hollis Morgan, an ex-con turned amateur sleuth who sets out to investigate a series of murders at her book club. In the first film, Friends to Die For, Hollis refuses to get stuck with another bad rap when a member of her book club is murdered. The series also stars Eddie Cibrian (CSI: Miami) and Kelly Hu (The Scorpion King).

Little Caesar & The Public Enemy

MOVIES!, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy a double feature of two classic films released within a few months of each other in early 1931 that helped set the template for what audiences going forward would expect from a gangster film and etched various gangster-movie archetypes into the public’s imagination. They also solidified their little-known-at-the-time leads as Hollywood legends (who, despite acting in many other varied kinds of roles, remain forever linked, or even typecast, as these tough-guy criminal characters). First up is the Oscar-nominated Little Caesar, starring Edward G. Robinson and released in January 1931. The 37-year-old Robinson, not gifted with matinee-idol looks, powerfully introduced himself here as a first-class star of the silver screen with his mesmerizing performance as pugnacious Caesar Enrico “Rico” Bandello, a hoodlum with a Chicago-sized chip on his shoulder, few attachments, fewer friends and no sense of underworld diplomacy as he rises to the upper echelons of organized crime. With Little Caesar, moviegoers would begin to hail similar hard-hitting social consciousness dramas that would become a Depression-era mainstay of Warner Bros., including tonight’s next film: the Oscar-nominated The Public Enemy, released by the studio in April 1931. Just as Little Caesar established Robinson as a star and forever linked him with his title character, The Public Enemy did the same for James Cagney thanks to his explosive breakthrough performance here as streetwise tough guy Tom Powers, who tries to rise in the ranks of organized crime. Set near the beginning of Prohibition — and produced while it was still in effect — the film is a virtual time capsule of that era, bristling with 1920s style, dialogue and desperation.

Pawn Stars

History, 9pm

New Episodes!

Season 19 picks up again starting tonight with “Viva Pawn Vegas.” Rick hits the Las Vegas strip to check out a 1980s Sigma Derby horse-racing game. Then, the Old Man is speechless when a seller comes into the shop with an extremely rare casino chip.

Marry Me Now

OWN, 9pm

OWN’s hourlong series that debuted last month follows eight women from Houston who are in long-term relationships, but are ready to stop waiting for a proposal from their significant other. Each week, relationship coach and author Rebecca Lynn Pope guides one woman as she takes the reins in her relationship, secretly constructing all of the elements for a surprise wedding and culminating with a surprise public proposal to her significant other. All of this in just three days?

Fatal Fandom

Lifetime, 10pm

Original Film!

When famous pop star Eden Chase is almost kidnapped by a crazed fan, she enlists the help of handsome, brooding bodyguard Jackson Reed to move into her home and become her security full time. But when Jackson develops an unhealthy attachment to Eden, she soon realizes the one person with access to her life and the man she’d called her protector has now become a predator harboring a dark secret from the past — and that she must outwit him or become prey. Stars Chaley Rose, Pete Ploszek and Heather Morris.

“Impractical Jokers” Supersized Episode

TNT & truTV, 11pm

Immediately following the NCAA Men’s Final Four, TNT and truTV team up to air a new supersized episode of Impractical Jokers with Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano. Noticeably missing is Joe Gatto, who announced his departure from the series earlier this year, citing personal reasons. Gatto explained that he’d be using the time off to focus on being “the best father and co-parent” to his two “incredible” kids. That said, the jokes still go on in this special episode featuring celebrity guest comedian Eric André (The Eric André Show, Bad Trip). Currently in production, Impractical Jokers will return this summer with new episodes featuring different, hilarious celebrity guests joining Quinn, Murray and Vulcano for weekly shenanigans.

Saturday Night Live: “Jerrod Carmichael/Gunna”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

SNL returns with three back-to-back weeks of new live shows starting with tonight’s installment, which features comedian Jerrod Carmichael in his hosting debut and rapper Gunna making his first appearance as musical guest.

ACL Presents: Americana 20th Annual Honors

PBS, 11:30pm

Austin City Limits presents selected performances from the 20th annual Americana Honors & Awards, recorded live in Nashville last fall. Performers include Brandi Carlile, the Mavericks, Jason Isbell, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, and Amythyst Kiah and the Highwomen, plus a tribute to Nanci Griffith from Joe Henry and Aoife O’Donovan.