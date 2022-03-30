Channel Guide Magazine

‘How We Roll’ Preview: Pete Holmes Bowls a Strike in New CBS Comedy

March 30, 2022 Ryan Berenz Comedy, Interview, Magazine Archive, Preview 0
How We Roll CBS Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In 2008, Tom Smallwood of Saginaw, Michigan, lost his job at an auto assembly plant. Unable to find steady work, he decided to go all in on making his dream of becoming a professional bowler a reality. After two major championships and more than $600,000 in PBA Tour career earnings, Smallwood appears to have come out ahead on that gamble.

Actor/writer/comedian/podcaster Pete Holmes steps into Smallwood’s bowling shoes for How We Roll (CBS Thursdays at 9:30pm ET/PT beginning March 31), a new sitcom inspired by Smallwood’s leap of faith from the factory floor to the pinnacle of tenpins.

“You have a job that maybe isn’t your dream job, but you need to support your family,” Holmes says. “And when the going gets really tough, you make a play at your dream because really you don’t know what else to do. Even if you don’t know bowling or relate to bowling, I think everybody can relate to what it feels like to take a chance when so much is on the line, when your family is on the line and your livelihood is on the line.”

Tom gets encouragement from his wife, Jen (Katie Lowes), a hairdresser who’s willing to go the extra mile to make this work. Their son, Sam (Mason Wells), a schoolkid with a talent for tap dancing, inspires his dad to go for it. And Tom’s buddy, mentor and sponsor, Archie (Chi McBride), owner of Archie’s Lanes: Home of the Curly Fry, is going to cash in when Tom makes it big.

How We Roll has that comforting, familiar feel of a classic multicamera family sitcom, something that’s becoming increasingly rare on TV. “There aren’t that many family shows happening right now — not just shows for families, but shows that are for families and about those dynamics,” Holmes says. “I want to see a family that’s supporting each other, not just for the warmth of it, but also for the humor in that.”

Is He Rolling for Real?

While it looks real, Holmes says How We Roll’s set for Archie’s Lanes isn’t actually a functioning bowling alley. “We have maybe a little more than half of the lane of a real alley,” he says. “I do bowl, but I’m really bowling the ball towards another set, or towards a camera person or towards the director. There are people whose job it is to stop the ball that I’m rolling towards some equipment or a person.” That could be a tough task, as Holmes says he performs with a 10-pound ball whenever possible. As for getting a real lane, maybe that will be for Season 2.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


About Ryan Berenz 2114 Articles
Some things I like (in no particular order): Sports, Star Wars, LEGO, beer, 'The Simpsons' Seasons 1-13, my family and the few friends who are not embarrassed to be seen with me. Why yes, I am very interested in how much you like 'Alaskan Bush People.' #LynxForLife
Website Facebook Twitter Google+

Related Articles

No Picture
Reality TV

Amazing Race Finale

January 24, 2008 Channel Guide Contributor Reality TV Comments Off on Amazing Race Finale

I am surprised when I see that the finale tonight is only one hour long. The Amazing Race finale is usually a two-hour event. This is going to go fast. Ron & Christina are leaving the Taipei Pit Stop first and their clue tells them to fly to their final destination city — Anchorage, Alaska. They get to the airport and quickly book the first flight with China Airlines. Ron asks if they can use the airline’s lounge to do some internet research. TK & Rachel and Nicolas & Don both get on the same China Airlines flight. They all […]

No Picture
Comedy

How I Met Your Mother: “Sandcastles in the Sand” Recap

April 22, 2008 Channel Guide Staff Comedy 3

The Beek is back! But more on that in a minute. This week’s episode begins with the gang admiring Robin’s breasts, which, we find out, have been reinforced with tape, cotton balls and half of a Nerf football because an old friend from Canada is coming to visit. “Ooh, someone you went to DeGrassi with?” asks Barney. No, it’s Robin’s first boyfriend, Simon, (played by, you guessed it, James Van Der Beek of Dawson’s Creek fame) whom she dated for a whole summer (which, in Canada, is basically the last week in July). He smelled liked Drakkar, he could ollie […]

Supergirl/The Flash crossover
Drama

Preview: Supergirl teams up with The Flash in crossover event

March 28, 2016 Ryan Berenz Drama, Preview, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on Preview: Supergirl teams up with The Flash in crossover event

The March 28 episode of Supergirl, “World’s Finest,” features a crossover with The CW’s series The Flash, as Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and his speedy superhero alter ego The Flash head to National City to join forces with Supergirl (Melissa Benoist). The Flash suddenly appears from an alternate universe to help Supergirl battle Siobhan Smythe (recurring guest star Italia Ricci), a.k.a. Silver Banshee, and Leslie Willis (recurring guest star Brit Morgan), a.k.a. Livewire, in exchange for her help in finding a way to return him home. Supergirl: “World’s Finest” premieres on CBS Monday, March 28, at 8pm ET/PT. Photo: Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. © 2016 […]

@ 2020 Channel Guide Magazine