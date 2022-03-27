Sunday, March 27: Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer Host the 94th Oscars on ABC

ABC/Art Streiber

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Sunday, March 27

The 94th Oscars

ABC, 8pm Live

Hollywood’s biggest night is back as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences again honors the best of the past year’s movies. A number of the Best Picture nominees had premieres on streaming services as well as theatrical runs, including The Power of the Dog (which leads the field with 12 nominations), Dune, CODA, Don’t Look Up and King Richard. Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer will host.

31 Days of Oscar: Best Picture Winners and 1990s & 2000s Winners

TCM, beginning at 5:45am & 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Ahead of this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, airing this evening on ABC, Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar celebration will spotlight six of the most famous films that have won Oscar’s biggest award, Best Picture: Grand Hotel (1932), It Happened One Night (1934), All the King’s Men (1949), All About Eve (1950), An American in Paris (1951) and Gone With the Wind (1939). Then, starting in primetime, TCM airs four Oscar-winning favorites from the 1990s and 2000s: The Artist (2011) — 10 nominations, five wins, notably including Best Picture and Best Actor (Jean Dujardin); The Age of Innocence (1993) — five nominations, one win: Best Costume Design (Gabriella Pescucci); The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994, network premiere) — won in its only nominated category: Best Costume Design (Lizzy Gardiner and Tim Chappel); and All About My Mother (1999) — won in its only nominated category: Best Foreign Language Film (Spain).

Formula 1 Racing: STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

ESPN, 12:55pm Live

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and other top F1 drivers race through the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on the streets of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port city of Jeddah.

NASCAR Cup Series: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

FOX, 3:30pm Live

Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, is the site of the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, as Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski and other top drivers battle it out on the 20-turn, 3.41-mile road course.

Killing Eve: “Don’t Get Attached”

BBC America, 8pm

Vengeful Eve (Sandra Oh) investigates her target — and learns secrets about the Twelve’s history as well. Psychopath Villanelle (Jodie Comer) re-embraces killing. Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) locates the same “Dirty Dozen” member Eve is pursuing.

NCIS: Los Angeles

CBS, 8pm

Two new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles air back-to-back tonight. In “Bonafides,” Sam (LL Cool J) dons his previous undercover persona of “Switch” to find out who killed DOJ Agent Lance Hamilton’s (guest star Bill Goldberg) partner. Then, in “Pandora’s Box,” NCIS investigates the robbery of a high-end arts storage facility by going undercover as buyers.

The Simpsons: “Pretty Whittle Liar”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Pretty Whittle Liar,” Cletus (voice of Hank Azaria) discovers that his wife, Brandine (voice of Tress MacNeille), has been hiding a secret love … of learning.

Call the Midwife

PBS, 8pm

While Trixie (Helen George) tries to calm an anxious patient, Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) examines a young woman with some troubling symptoms. Lucille (Leonie Elliott) helps support a single mother through her fourth pregnancy and intervenes when authorities question her capabilities as a mother.

The Great North: “As Goldie as It Gets Adventure”

FOX, 8:30pm

In the new episode “As Goldie as It Gets Adventure,” Ham (voice of Paul Rust) befriends an older woman who loves to party.

The Walking Dead: “The Rotten Core”

AMC, 9pm

A routine patrol takes an unexpected turn for newbie Commonwealth soldiers Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Rosita (Christian Serratos). Meanwhile, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) meets a frustrating stranger.

March: “We’re All We Need”

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

Time to celebrate! After a long, hard season, the band finally gets to kick back and enjoy some moments together as a group. It is also graduation day for Kaylan, who is making the tough transition into adulting. The band is looking to the future and the drum majors make their case to Dr. Z of who should be up next.

Bob’s Burgers: “Interview With a Pop-pop-pire”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Interview With a Pop-pop-pire,” Big Bob (voice of guest star Eric Bauza) comes to dinner so that Tina (voice of Dan Mintz) can interview him for a school project.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: “Who the F@#$ Is Jack McKinney”

HBO, 9pm

As Episode 4 of producer Adam McKay’s mesmerizing look at the Los Angeles Lakers’ 1980s dynasty gets underway, the team’s eventual NBA success feels like anything but a slam dunk. It’s 1979 and the squad under its new owner, aging playboy Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly in a tour de force), has neither a coach nor on-court chemistry. Waiting in the wings for some role in the action is a depressed former player turned announcer named Pat Riley (a beautifully nuanced Adrien Brody), who, in a frustrated attempt to “renovate” his garage has buzz-sawed it out of existence. Reminded by the team’s star rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson (dazzling newcomer Quincy Isaiah) of a particular on-court failure, Riley says, “I still see it in my nightmares, but hey, that’s part of the game, right? It makes you tougher.” Those flops are the fuel that eventually leads the Lakers to “Showtime,” their uniquely high-speed approach to basketball that will earn them five titles in 12 years — four of them under Hall of Fame coach Riley. His evolving fashion is the perfect metaphor for the team’s rise. “It’s a long way [to those Armani suits],” Brody says, laughing. “There’s so much that’s relatable to his story for me,” he adds. “That shift of trying to find your purpose again is enormous. And there’s something beautiful in all of us knowing the heights that he reached and maintained.”

Weakest Link: “Who Got Older but Not Wiser?”

NBC, 9pm

A new episode of the game show premieres tonight. Jane Lynch hosts.

Sanditon

PBS, 9pm

Charlotte (Rose Williams) starts her new job as a governess for the mysterious Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes); Alison (Rosie Graham) seeks to be reunited with her knight in shining armor; and Georgiana (Crystal Clarke) receives bad news from Antigua. Meanwhile, Lady Denham (Anne Reid) receives an unexpected and unwanted surprise, and Tom (Kris Marshall) and Col. Lennox (Tom Weston-Jones) make plans for Sanditon’s development.

Outlander: “Hour of the Wolf”

Starz, 9pm

The past comes back to torment Young Ian (John Bell). While visiting the local Cherokee, he encounters a man he knew long ago, and painful memories from his time with the Mohawks resurface.

Unsung: “Pete Rock”

TV One, 9pm

Learn the stories behind some of producer Pete Rock’s top productions, like “T.R.O.Y.,” with CL Smooth; Run-DMC’s “Down With the King”; “The World Is Yours” by Nas; and others.

Family Guy: “Prescription Heroine”

FOX, 9:30pm

Lois (voice of Alex Borstein) develops an addiction to painkillers in the new episode “Prescription Heroine.”

S.W.A.T.: “Donor”

CBS, 10pm

When hospital employees are targeted by a gunman, the SWAT team races to find a grieving father whose son was denied a kidney transplant in the new episode “Donor.”

Who Is Volodymyr Zelensky?

FOX News Channel, 10pm

A few years ago, Volodymyr Zelensky went from TV comedian to President of Ukraine. And now, after a Russian invasion, he’s become an international hero. In this special, Brian Kilmeade explores Zelensky’s life and career, and how an entertainer rose to lead a nation against an overwhelming force.

Transplant: “Sever”

NBC, 10pm

Bash (Hamza Haq) turns to his therapist to make sense of some haunting memories; a figure-skating duo faces a painful reality after an accident on the ice; Mags (Laurence Leboeuf) struggles under Novak’s (Gord Rand) harsh treatment; Dr. Bishop’s (John Hannah) future is threatened by scrutiny over past actions; June (Ayisha Issa) discovers the challenges that come with ambition; Theo’s (Jim Watson) marriage faces a crisis.

Before We Die

PBS, 10pm

Hannah (Lesley Sharp) and her new partner, Billy Murdoch (Vincent Regan), start investigating the Mimica family, who they believe are responsible for Sean’s (Bill Ward) murder. But when Hannah discovers the true identity of Sean’s confidential informant, “Issy,” she immediately wants to pull the plug on the investigation.

The Flight Attendant

TBS, 10pm

The first two episodes of the popular HBO Max series air back-to-back tonight. Kaley Cuoco stars in this dark comedic thriller following a flight attendant who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man — and no idea what happened.

Uncensored: “Taye Diggs”

TV One, 10pm

Look back at the acting career of Taye Diggs, from his Broadway debut in 1994 to his emergence as a film heartthrob in How Stella Got Her Groove Back and more.

Monday, March 28

The Chelsea Detective

Acorn TV

Season Finale!

The new British mystery series concludes its first season with “A Chelsea Education.” At first glance, Oliver Cowie — devoted family man, respected educator and all-around good guy — seems an unlikely murder victim, until he’s found in a pool of blood, bludgeoned to death in his study. But scratch the surface and it turns out there’s no shortage of suspects, ranging from his own wife to feuding colleagues, a vengeful ex-pupil, disgruntled parents and a rather too-familiar family cleaner.

31 Days of Oscar on HBO Max: “All the President’s Men”

HBO Max

Today’s Oscar-winning film streaming on HBO Max that won’t be found during linear cable sister network TCM’s monthlong 31 Days of Oscar event is All the President’s Men (1976). Best Director Oscar nominee Alan J. Pakula’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated political thriller/drama based on the Nixon administration’s Watergate scandal boasts an Oscar-winning screenplay by William Goldman, who adapted the nonfiction book of the same name by The Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein (portrayed by Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman, respectively). The film won three other Oscars: Best Supporting Actor (Jason Robards as Post executive editor Ben Bradlee), Best Art Direction-Set Decoration (George Jenkins and George Gaines) and Best Sound (Arthur Piantadosi, Les Fresholtz, Dick Alexander and James E. Webb).

31 Days of Oscar: 1920s & 1930s Winners

TCM, beginning at 4:30am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar event concludes its Monday salute to Academy Award-winning films from the 1920s and ’30s with today’s daylong lineup featuring the following titles: Eskimo (1933) — won in its only nominated category: Best Film Editing; Min and Bill (1930) — won in its only nominated category: Best Actress (Marie Dressler); The Divine Lady (1929) — three nominations, one win: Best Director (Frank Lloyd); The Private Life of Henry VIII (1933) — two nominations, one win: Best Actor (Charles Laughton); The Great Waltz (1938) — three nominations, one win: Best Cinematography; San Francisco (1936) — six nominations, one win: Best Sound Recording; Flight Commander (1930, aka The Dawn Patrol) — won in its only nominated category: Best Writing, Original Story; Stagecoach (1939) — seven nominations, two wins: Best Supporting Actor (Thomas Mitchell) and Best Music, Scoring; Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) — eight nominations, one win: Best Picture; Cimarron (1931) — seven nominations, three wins: Best Picture, Best Writing, Adaptation, and Best Art Direction; The Big House (1930) — four nominations, two wins: Best Writing and Best Sound Recording; One Way Passage (1932) — won in its only nominated category: Best Writing, Original Story; and A Farewell to Arms (1932) — four nominations, two wins: Best Cinematography and Best Sound Recording.

All American: “Jump on It”

The CW, 8pm

After weeks of hard work at practice and the first game quickly approaching, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) has high hopes of playing in his first college game. Asher (Cody Christian) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) have epiphanies about their respective relationships and realize they need to deal with it. Coop (Bre-Z) and Patience (Chelsea Tavares) finally speak their truths, leaving them in unknown territory. Meanwhile, Olivia (Samantha Logan) learns an important lesson as she slowly tries to work her way up the ladder at the paper.

9-1-1: “Boston”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Boston,” Chimney (Kenneth Choi) is determined to find Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt), who has gone missing in the chaos of St. Patrick’s Day.

American Song Contest: “The Live Qualifiers Part 2”

NBC, 8pm Live

The new Eurovision-style singing competition series featuring participants from all American states and territories continues its early rounds with tonight’s two-hour live program. Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson host.

Antiques Roadshow: “Let’s Celebrate!”

PBS, 8pm

Check out amazing objects that exude a celebratory spirit, including an Alexander Calder mobile, Tiffany iridescent vases and a 1955 Picasso Madoura plate. Can you guess which has an updated appraisal value of between $800,000 and $2 million?

Warrior Women With Lupita Nyong’o

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

This documentary airing in celebration of Women’s History Month follows Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o as she journeys across Benin, West Africa, to uncover the remarkable truth behind the women who helped to inspire the Dora Milaje, the elite female army seen in action in Marvel’s blockbuster film Black Panther.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Inappropriate Nakedness”

CBS, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Inappropriate Nakedness,” Bob (Billy Gardell) and Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) decide her mother has officially overstayed her welcome when Ebunoluwa (guest star Saidah Arrika Ekulona) starts renovating Bob’s guest room.

Secrets of Playboy: “Behind The Girls Next Door”

A&E, 9pm

A&E has expanded its hit series Secrets of Playboy, originally planned for 10 episodes, with two additional episodes beginning tonight and concluding next Monday. In these episodes, investigative reporter and former Playboy cover model Lisa Guerrero sits down with insiders for intimate discussions exploring additional facets of the world Hugh Hefner created. In tonight’s installment, Karissa and Kristina Shannon, former Hefner girlfriends, tell their emotional story for the first time as they discuss their experiences with Hef and the series The Girls Next Door.

NCIS: “Starting Over”

CBS, 9pm

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai‘i have a crossover event tonight, beginning with the new NCIS episode “Starting Over.” The NCIS team investigates the apparent suicide of a retired Navy officer, and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) gets a request from NCIS Special Agent Jane Tennant (guest star Vanessa Lachey) to come to Hawai’i after she gets a lead on a case they worked on together.

9-1-1: Lone Star: “Negative Space”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Negative Space,” Owen (Rob Lowe) fears the past is back to haunt him when a stalker targets him and Catherine (guest star Amy Acker).

Snowpiercer

TNT, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 3 finale “The Original Sinners,” it all comes to a head as old adversaries clash, with New Eden hanging in the balance. The series has been renewed for a fourth season.

NCIS: Hawai‘i: “T’N’T”

CBS, 10pm

The NCIS/NCIS: Hawai‘i crossover event continues with the new NCIS: Hawai‘i episode “T’N’T.” NCIS Agents Nick Torres and Jessica Knight (guest stars Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law) travel to Hawai’i when they learn a key witness in one of their old cases has turned up there with crucial evidence.

I Was There: “Lincoln’s Assassination”

History, 10pm

Theo E.J. Wilson time-travels to 1865 and immerses himself in the events that lead John Wilkes Booth to hatch a plan to kill President Abraham Lincoln. Wilson uncovers a series of surprising moments, from a sibling rivalry to Booth’s first encounter with Lincoln, which sharpened Booth’s hatred for the president and led him to murder Lincoln just when the United States needed the 16th president most. Featuring insights from leading historians.

The Endgame: “Judge, Jury and Executioner”

NBC, 10pm

An inmate on a quest for redemption escapes prison. Meanwhile, Doak (Noah Bean) comes up with a plan to take back one of the banks.

Independent Lens: “Writing With Fire”

PBS, 10pm

Meet the women journalists of India’s only all-female news network, who risk everything in a male-dominated world to uncover their country’s political inequities.

Ragdoll

AMC, 1:30am (late-night)

In the penultimate episode, Rose (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) and the Ragdoll Killer engage in a sadistic game of cat and mouse in which Rose is pushed to the edge. Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira) goes back to basics to try to track down the killer, while Edmunds’ piqued suspicions put her on the right track but also land her in grave danger.

Tuesday, March 29

This Is Joan Collins

BritBox

U.S. Exclusive!

This feature-length documentary about the extraordinary life of Joan Collins is narrated by the star herself. From the glitz and glamour of Hollywood’s golden age to a decade-defining role in the television phenomenon Dynasty, Collins recounts her dramatic roller-coaster of a career and life story with her inimitable wit, honesty and verve, accompanied by never-before-seen home movie footage and more.

CNN+ Launch

CNN+

New Streaming Service!

Cable news pioneer CNN breaks into the streaming space with today’s launch of the CNN+ streaming service. It will feature familiar faces from the cable network — like Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon and Wolf Blitzer — as well as some newcomers in its daily and weekly news shows. The service will also feature new original docuseries and films, as well as a large library of previous CNN original series like Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and The Sixties, The Seventies and other titles in the network’s “Decades” franchise. CNN+ will be available for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year; for programming, pricing and access details, visit cnnplus.com.

The Girl From Plainville

Hulu

New Series!

Inspired by a true story and based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, The Girl From Plainville looks at teen Michelle Carter’s (Elle Fanning) “texting-suicide” case. The eight-episode limited series explores her relationship with her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III (Colton Ryan), and the events that led to his suicide and Carter’s eventual conviction of involuntary manslaughter. Also stars Chloë Sevigny, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox and Norbert Leo Butz. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Tuesdays.

31 Days of Oscar: 1940s Winners

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar event concludes its Tuesday salute to Academy Award-winning films from the 1940s with today’s daylong lineup featuring the following titles: The Human Comedy (1943) — five nominations, one win: Best Writing, Original Story; Princess O’Rourke (1943) — won in its only nominated category: Best Writing, Original Screenplay; Green Dolphin Street (1947) — four nominations, one win: Best Special Effects; The Seventh Veil (1945) — won in its only nominated category: Best Writing, Original Screenplay; Blossoms in the Dust (1941) — four nominations, one win: Best Art Direction, Color; The Great Lie (1941) — won in its only nominated category: Best Supporting Actress (Mary Astor); Now, Voyager (1942) — three nominations, one win: Best Music, Scoring of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture (Max Steiner); Mrs. Miniver (1942) — 12 nominations, six wins, notably including Best Picture, Best Actress (Greer Garson), Best Supporting Actress (Teresa Wright) and Best Director (William Wyler); Twelve O’Clock High (1949) — four nominations, two wins: Best Supporting Actor (Dean Jagger) and Best Sound Recording; The Razor’s Edge (1946) — four nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actress (Anne Baxter); The Battle of Midway (1942) — won in its only nominated category: Best Documentary; and Vacation From Marriage (1945) — won in its only nominated category: Best Writing, Original Story.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

A pair of Western Conference matchups are in store tonight on TNT as the L.A. Lakers are at the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz are at the L.A. Clippers.

FBI: “Protective Details”

CBS, 8pm

The team works to find a shooter who killed an ICE agent and may be targeting a congressman (guest star Brett Cullen) in the new episode “Protective Details.”

Superman & Lois: “30 Days and 30 Nights”

The CW, 8pm

Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) thanks Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) for sticking up for Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) when one of the football players mother’s starts dogging him for getting football season canceled. Meanwhile, Jordan’s (Alex Garfin) unexpected departure on the mayoral election day leaves Sarah (Inde Navarrette) rattled. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) and Sarah wonder if they notice a spark between John Henry (Wolé Parks) and Lana.

The Resident: “6 Volts”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “6 Volts,” Conrad and The Raptor (Matt Czuchry and Malcolm-Jamal Warner) help out an old friend whose heart problems reveal a bigger issue than they anticipated.

Young Rock: “In Your Blood”

NBC, 8pm

Hawaii, 1984: As Lia (Ana Tuisila) prepares for her trial, she puts Ata (Stacey Leilua) in charge of her wrestling promotion and all the problems that come with it. Meanwhile, Rocky (Joseph Lee Anderson) begins to feel overshadowed by his partner, Tony Atlas (Antuone Torbert), and Dewey (Adrian Groulx) goes head-to-head with a new classmate who threatens his reputation.

Mr. Mayor: “Trampage”

NBC, 8:30pm

In the middle of a heat wave, Neil (Ted Danson) has a fling with Angelica (guest star Fran Drescher), a prominent commercial actress. Meanwhile, Tommy (Mike Cabellon) accidentally ruins the joy of Arpi’s (Holly Hunter) scratch-off lottery habit, but helps her by revealing a secret hobby of his own.

Abbott Elementary: “Desking”

ABC, 9pm

When the students start participating in a new online trend that causes disruption to the school, the teachers band together to put an end to it. Meanwhile, Mr. Johnson provides comforting life advice to Gregory; later, the teachers finally meet Jacob’s boyfriend, Zach, who joins in to help stop the students “desking.”

FBI: International: “Shouldn’t Have Left Her”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Shouldn’t Have Left Her,” Raines (Carter Redwood) puts his job and his life on the line when he goes rogue to find his sister who has gone missing in Kosovo.

Name That Tune

FOX, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The musical guessing-game show is back for Season 2. Jane Krakowski returns as host with band leader Randy Jackson.

How to Survive a Pandemic

HBO, 9pm

Acclaimed journalist and Oscar-nominated filmmaker David France (How to Survive a Plague) directed this two-hour documentary that takes an inside look at the historic, multinational race to research, develop, regulate and roll out COVID-19 vaccines in the war against the coronavirus pandemic. The documentary began filming in early 2020 as the largest public health effort in history got underway and followed those efforts over the next 18 months, exploring in real time the hard work and collaboration of health agencies worldwide.

True Conviction: Scene of the Crime

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

This hourlong special brings together the stars of two of ID’s most popular true-crime docuseries as the two sides of the justice system join forces to re-examine some of the most baffling cases that have stumped even seasoned detectives. Prosecuting powerhouse Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi (True Conviction), and CSI and forensic expert Alina Burroughs (Crime Scene Confidential) revisit some of True Conviction’s most harrowing cases to break down the evidence, dig deeper into the case files and discover some truly shocking insights.

This Is Us: “Every Version of You”

NBC, 9pm

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) embark on a road trip and reflect on their past.

Black-ish: “Young, Gifted and Black”

ABC, 9:30pm

When Dre and Bow get a note that Devante may be falling behind at his private school, they expect he is being discriminated against because he is the only Black student in class. But during their visit to his classroom, they realize there may be more to it, and gravely overstep in one of his school projects. At home, Junior is still coping with heartbreak, and Jack and Diane enlist Charlie to cheer him up.

To Tell the Truth

ABC, 10pm

Oliver Hudson, Kim Fields and London Hughes make up the celebrity panel. Sniff out this week’s imposters with a crafty crew of panelists including a silhouette artist, a trampoline wall acrobat, a pet detective, a blood spatter expert and a person who lost over 200 pounds.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Decriminalized”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Decriminalized,” the team investigates a Vermont couple who massacred their employees at an illegal marijuana farm.

Lost Gold of the Aztecs

History, 10pm

New Series!

Five hundred years ago, Spanish Conquistadors raided the gold-filled land of the Aztecs. But according to the legend, Emperor Montezuma had already hidden his treasure across several different locations in what is now the American Southwest and placed on it a deadly curse. Now, three different families, each with a distinct connection to the gold, are closing in on what they believe is the location. The series will intercut each family’s epic adventure as they search for the treasure on three different properties in three different states: the Dillmans in Utah, the Hoaglands in Nevada, and the Villescases in New Mexico. Who will break the curse and find the gold?

The Thing About Pam: “She’s a Loving Daughter”

NBC, 10pm

Pam (Renée Zellweger) starts to lose control as Russ’ (Glenn Fleshler) new trial looms ahead, while she also faces money troubles and a relentless Dateline producer, and difficulty caring for her sick mother; D.A. Leah Askey (Judy Greer) realizes Pam may not be the star witness she thought; and Joel Schwartz (Josh Duhamel) discovers new breakthroughs in his case.

Frontline: “Plot to Overturn the Election”

PBS, 10pm

One year after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, more than two-thirds of Republican voters believe his election was illegitimate. The idea that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump is now a defining issue of the Republican Party, yet the story of how lies about election fraud made their way to the center of American politics has not been fully told. Frontline and ProPublica trace the hidden origins of disinformation about the 2020 election and their impact on the current crisis of democratic legitimacy in the United States.

Wednesday, March 30

Queen of Versailles Reigns Again

discovery+

New Series!

In 2012, the world was introduced to Jackie Siegel and her quest to build the largest single-family home in America in the hit documentary The Queen of Versailles. After a stock market plummet nearly killed her dream house, Jackie and her family are ready to return to their famous 90,000-square-foot residence. Offering the first glimpse inside the mansion since the documentary premiered a decade ago, this series will chronicle a vast renovation project, including the completion of five kitchens, a 35-car garage, a 150-person dining room, a ballroom and the family’s very own British-style pub.

White Water Summer

discovery+

New Series!

Each summer, the small (with a population of less than 500) town of Maupin becomes the “Vegas of Oregon” as thousands flock to the Deschutes River for the best whitewater rafting in the Pacific Northwest. This series follows sexy, adventurous raft guides as they take the river by day and party at night, navigating the sometimes rough waters of demanding bosses, volatile relationships and clients with the wildest requests.

Moon Knight

Disney+

New Series!

Get ready to start exploring the darker parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this new live-action series based on the comic book character who has sometimes dismissively been called simply “Marvel’s Batman,” but who is uniquely his own.

Oscar Isaac stars in the six-episode series as Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of ancient Egypt, particularly the moon god Khonshu, for whom the mortal becomes a conduit.Moon Knight is pulling up a very deep cut when it comes to the main antagonist for its lead antihero: Arthur Harrow, a cult leader portrayed by Ethan Hawke. Harrow is based on a fairly obscure character of that name who appeared in the comics only once, in the second installment of a six-issue limited Moon Knight run in 1985. Hawke recently told Entertainment Weekly that his portrayal of the villain was also inspired by infamous real-world cult leader David Koresh, as well as famed psychiatrist Carl Jung. Another Moon Knight foe will also turn up in the series in a likely more minor role: Anton Mogart, aka Midnight Man. Mogart is portrayed by French actor Gaspard Ulliel in what turned out to be one of his final roles, as he unfortunately passed away in January at age 37 following a skiing accident. — Jeff Pfeiffer

31 Days of Oscar: 1950s Winners

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar event concludes its Wednesday salute to Academy Award-winning films from the 1950s with today’s daylong lineup featuring the following titles: Destination Moon (1950) — two nominations, one win: Best Special Effects; King Solomon’s Mines (1950) — three nominations, two wins: Best Cinematography, Color and Best Film Editing; Calamity Jane (1953) — three nominations, one win: Best Music, Original Song (“Secret Love” by Sammy Fain and Paul Francis Webster); The Big Country (1958) — two nominations, one win: Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Burl Ives); Giant (1956) — 10 nominations, one win: Best Director (George Stevens); East of Eden (1955) — four nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actress (Jo Van Fleet); The Greatest Show on Earth (1952) — five nominations, two wins: Best Picture and Best Writing, Motion Picture Story; The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) — won in its only nominated category: Best Music, Original Song (“Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera, Sera)” by Jay Livingston and Ray Evans); The Glenn Miller Story (1954) — three nominations, one win: Best Sound Recording; and Crashing the Water Barrier (1956) — won in its only nominated category: Best Short Subject (One-Reel).

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:45pm Live

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat try to scorch Jayson Tatum and the Celtics at Boston’s TD Garden. ESPN’s second game is a marquee Western Conference matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

Music’s Greatest Mysteries: “Chicks, Clowns and Rick Rolls”

AXS TV, 8pm

Among the musical myths and legends explored in this episode is the infamous “Rick roll,” an internet prank that drives an unsuspecting user clicking on a link for something else instead to a clip from Rick Astley’s 1987 music video for “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Kung Fu: “Clementine”

The CW, 9pm

After finding himself in a bind, Dennis (Tony Chung) turns to Nicky (Olivia Liang) for help, leading them to uncover an auto theft ring in Chinatown. Elsewhere, when an argument about family causes Henry (Eddie Liu) and Nicky to have their first real fight, Henry reluctantly reconnects with his estranged father. Finally, Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) is forced to make a difficult decision that could cost him his job.

Domino Masters: “Qualifiers: Movie Night”

FOX, 9pm

Four new teams of domino enthusiasts face off in a toppling tournament with a movie theme in the new episode “Qualifiers: Movie Night.” The two best teams move on to the next round.

Forged in Fire

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 9 of the competition series premieres with a two-hour combo episode comprised of “Crushed Car Challenge” and “Championship Long Swords.” The first hour presents a new twist on the classic car challenge, in which four smiths have to create a knife from the most mangled mess of a vehicle ever seen on the forge floor. In the second hour, the two surviving smiths return to their home forges to re-create a matched set of curved katars.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: Unpacked: “Teamwork”

PBS, 10pm

Hear the stories of the incredible teams behind five of naturalist/explorer Steve Backshall’s world-first expeditions.

Gangs of Lemur Island: “Under Pressure”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Tensions heat up on Lemur Island as one gang loses a crucial turf battle, and the arrival of a new troop threatens to throw Berenty Reserve into chaos.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World

Syfy, 10pm

Season Finale!

The supernatural teen comedy/drama concludes its first season with “Guts,” in which Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin) go head-to-head with the big bad to try and save the world.

Thursday, March 31

Inventions That Changed History

discovery+

New Series!

This inspiring six-part limited series tells the unbelievable stories behind our culture’s most notable inventions.

Julia

HBO Max

New Series!

Inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running series The French Chef, which pioneered the modern cooking show, this eight-episode series explores a pivotal time in American history — the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity, and America’s cultural evolution — through Julia’s life and her singular joie de vivre. At its heart, Julia is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic. Stars Sarah Lancashire, David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz and Fiona Glascott. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Thursdays.

31 Days of Oscar on HBO Max: “The Aviator”

HBO Max

Today’s Oscar-winning film streaming on HBO Max that won’t be found during linear cable sister network TCM’s monthlong 31 Days of Oscar event is The Aviator (2004). Best Director Oscar nominee Martin Scorsese’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated biopic chronicles the early years of legendary director and aviator Howard Hughes (portrayed by Best Actor Oscar nominee Leonardo DiCaprio) from the late 1920s to the mid ’40s. The film won five of the 11 Academy Awards for which it was nominated: Best Supporting Actress (Cate Blanchett as Katharine Hepburn), Best Cinematography (Robert Richardson), Best Editing (Thelma Schoonmaker), Best Art Direction (art director Dante Ferretti and set decorator Francesca Lo Schiavo) and Best Costume Design (Sandy Powell).

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

Paramount+

New Series!

The Fairly OddParents — the beloved animated Nickelodeon title that started life as a series of shorts from 1998-2001 before its popularity led to its development into a half-hour show that ran for 10 seasons from 2001-06 and 2008-17 — returns, this time in a live-action format. This series picks up years after the original ended by following Timmy Turner’s cousin, Vivian “Viv” Turner (Audrey Grace Marshall), and her new stepbrother, Roy Raskin (Tyler Wladis), as they navigate life in Dimmsdale with the help of their fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo. These godparents still appear in animated form amid the live-action, and are still voiced by their original actors — Susanne Blakeslee as Wanda and Daran Norris as Cosmo. All 13 Season 1 episodes are available today.

Baseball

PBS.org & PBS Video App

Beginning today and through April 29, viewers can watch or rewatch all nine “innings” of Ken Burns’ Emmy-winning 1994 documentary Baseball, when it streams free at pbs.org and on PBS’ Video App.

Bel-Air

Peacock

Season Finale!

The first season of this hourlong dramatic reenvisioning of the 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air concludes with the episode “Where To?”

Night’s End

Shudder & AMC+

Original Film!

An anxious shut-in unwittingly moves into a haunted apartment and hires a mysterious stranger to perform an exorcism, which takes a horrific turn. Geno Walker, Felonious Munk, Kate Arrington and Michael Shannon star.

Wisting

Sundance Now

Season Premiere!

As the Norwegian police procedural thriller returns for its second season, a convicted killer escapes from Detective William Wisting’s (Sven Nordin) custody by triggering a grenade during the inspection of a potential crime scene in the woods. The killer, who promised to reveal the location of yet another murder victim, instead blasts his way to freedom with the help of a former accomplice, injuring police officers in the process. The case is now personal for the entire police force of the small town of Larvik, and Wisting must not only manage his revenge-thirsty team but also stop the two criminals before they continue their killing spree. The first four Season 2 episodes are available today.

ViX Launch

ViX

New Streaming Service!

Today, TelevisaUnivision launches the first of what will eventually be two tiers comprising ViX, the world’s first large-scale streaming service to exclusively serve Spanish-speaking audiences. This initial launch is of a free ad-supported tier branded as ViX; in the second half of this year, it will be joined by a premium subscription-based option branded as ViX+. Together, the service will ultimately offer about 50,000 hours of free and paid content across genres, including movies, comedy series, novelas, drama series and children’s programming, as well as live news and sports. For more information, visit vix.com.

31 Days of Oscar: 1960s Winners

TCM, beginning at 3:30am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar event concludes its Thursday salute to Academy Award-winning films from the 1960s — and its monthlong themed programming event as a whole — with today’s daylong lineup. It begins very early with the network premiere of the truly epic (TCM has it scheduled in a seven-hour-and-15-minute programming block!) Soviet adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace, which first aired as a series of films in 1966-67 and ultimately received two Oscar nominations, winning one: Best Foreign Language Film. The rest of the ’60s Oscar winners airing today are The Night of the Iguana (1964) — four nominations, one win: Best Costume Design, Black-and-White; The Sandpiper (1965) — won in its only nominated category: Best Music, Original Song (“The Shadow of Your Smile” by Johnny Mandel and Paul Francis Webster); Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) — 13 nominations, five wins, notably including Best Actress (Elizabeth Taylor) and Best Supporting Actress (Sandy Dennis); Days of Wine and Roses (1962) — five nominations, one win: Best Music, Original Song (“Days of Wine and Roses” by Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer); To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) — eight nominations, three wins: Best Actor (Gregory Peck), Best Adapted Screenplay (Horton Foote) and Best Art Direction, Black-and-White; A Patch of Blue (1965) — five nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actress (Shelley Winters); The Hustler (1961) — nine nominations, two wins: Best Cinematography, Black-and-White and Best Art Direction, Black-and-White; Midnight Cowboy (1969) — seven nominations, three wins: Best Picture, Best Director (John Schlesinger) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Waldo Salt); and The Virgin Spring (1960) — two nominations, one win: Best Foreign Language Film (Sweden).

Young Sheldon: “A Solo Peanut, a Social Butterfly and the Truth”

CBS, 8pm

Sheldon (Iain Armitage) gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace), in the new episode “A Solo Peanut, a Social Butterfly and the Truth.”

Walker: “Common Ground”

The CW, 8pm

Cordell (Jared Padalecki) reaches a breaking point with Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza), who sets her sights on revenge as the tensions between the Walker and Davidson families finally hit a fever pitch.

MasterChef Junior Edition: “All’s Fair at Ren Faire”

FOX, 8pm

In the first field challenge of the season, the remaining 14 junior chefs split into two teams to prepare a medieval-themed dish for a crowd of lords and ladies in the new episode “All’s Fair at Ren Faire.”

This Old House: “West Roxbury: A Match Made Perfect”

PBS, 8pm

On the 1890s Victorian home in West Roxbury, Massachusetts, aluminum gutters that mimic wood are beginning to get installed. Inside, trim goes around the new back door, and the existing wood flooring is patched. Upstairs, the master shower is waterproofed and prepped for a linear drain.

United States of Al: “Virgin/Bakr”

CBS, 8:30pm

On the relationship rebound, Al (Adhir Kalyan) begins dating the much more adventurous Cindy (guest star Jayma Mays) in the new episode “Virgin/Bakr.”

Ghosts: “Trevor’s Pants”

CBS, 9pm

The secret about Trevor’s (Asher Grodman) missing pants is finally revealed when his wealthy former friend comes to Woodstone Mansion in the new episode “Trevor’s Pants.”

Call Me Kat: “Call Me a Kingbirdie”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Call Me a Kingbirdie,” Max (Cheyenne Jackson) gets a job writing a song for a social-media savvy teenage pop star that doesn’t go as well as he planned.

Rat in the Kitchen

TBS, 9pm

New Series!

Far more than a traditional cooking show, Rat in the Kitchen, hosted by iconic roasting queen and comedian Natasha Leggero and celebrity chef Ludo Lefebvre, is a game of high-stakes cat and mouse where viewers get to play detective. Over the course of the 10-episode season, a mix of professional chefs and passionate home cooks compete in a series of creative cooking challenges, earning cash in their bank for every dish that impresses Chef Ludo, while attempting to expose an undercover mole (the rat) determined to sabotage the dishes and undermine their chances at victory. At the close of each episode, both cooks and viewers will determine who they believe is the rat. If the cooks guess correctly, they win their bank, but if successfully duped, then the rat walks away with the cheddar.

Welcome to Flatch: “Dance It Out”

FOX, 9:30pm

Kelly (Holmes) and Shrub (Sam Straley) sell homemade treasure maps and start a hip-hop dance school to earn money to buy a coveted pair of sneakers in the new episode “Dance It Out.”

How We Roll

CBS, 9:30pm

New Series!

This new sitcom, inspired by the story of PBA Tour bowler Tom Smallwood, stars Pete Holmes as a stoic Michigan husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. Katie Lowes, Chi McBride, Julie White and Mason Wells also star.

Bull: “With These Hands”

CBS, 10pm

Bull (Michael Weatherly) has to take a frustratingly passive role in court during a medical malpractice suit in the new episode “With These Hands.”

Friday, April 1

Slow Horses

Apple TV+

New Series!

Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce and Olivia Cooke lead this six-episode espionage drama based on the first novel in acclaimed mystery/thriller author Mick Herron’s Slow Horses series. It follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known as Slough House. Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes. The first two Season 1 episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

Better Nate Than Ever

Disney+

Original Film!

In this feel-good comedy adventure with showstopping musical numbers, 13-year-old Nate Foster (Rueby Wood) has big Broadway dreams. There’s only one problem — he can’t even land a part in the school play. But when his parents leave town, Nate and his best friend, Libby (Aria Brooks), sneak off to the Big Apple for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to prove everyone wrong. Lisa Kudrow also stars.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Netflix

Original Film!

Acclaimed filmmaker Richard Linklater coproduced, wrote and directed this animated film that tells the story of the first moon landing in the summer of 1969 from two interwoven perspectives — the astronaut and mission control view of the triumphant moment, and through the eyes of a kid growing up in Houston who has intergalactic dreams of his own. Taking inspiration from his own life, Linklater offers a snapshot of American society in the 1960s that is part coming of age, part societal commentary and part out-of-this-world adventure.

The Bubble

Netflix

Original Film!

Judd Apatow cowrote (with Emmy-winning South Park writer Pam Brady), coproduced and directed this star-studded comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel who are attempting to complete a sequel to a film in an action franchise about flying dinosaurs. Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann and Pedro Pascal lead the cast.

Get Organized With the Home Edit

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the master organizers and bestselling authors behind the home organization company The Home Edit, are back for a second season of conquering clutter with their unique brand of interior styling, practicality and humor. This season will not only feature even bigger organization projects and more dramatic makeovers, but also a look into Clea and Joanna’s own homes and personal lives. Celebrity clients in Season 2 include Drew Barrymore, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt, Lauren Conrad, and Kevin Hart.

Trivia Quest

Netflix

New Series!

This daily, interactive trivia series takes players on a mission to help heroic Willy rescue the animated citizens of Trivia Land from the evil Rocky, who’s bent on hoarding all the knowledge in the world. One new episode will be available every day in April (30 total), with each episode featuring 24 questions (12 standard and 12 hard) across categories including science, history, entertainment, sports, art and geography. Each question is a multiple-choice play, with four potential answers to choose from. The series is based on the hit Trivia Crack game franchise.

Luxe Listings Sydney

Prime Video

Season Premiere!

The unscripted series that follows the professional and personal lives of Australian real estate agents negotiating Sydney’s high-end and cutthroat market returns for a six-episode second season. Newcomer Monika Tu joins returning elite agents Gavin Rubinstein, D’Leanne Lewis and Simon Cohen.

The Outlaws

Prime Video

New Series!

This comedy thriller from Stephen Merchant (cocreator of the original British version of The Office) and Elgin James (cocreator of Mayans M.C.) is about a group of seven lawbreakers from different walks of life thrown together to complete a community service sentence by renovating a derelict community center. When one of their number gets dragged into a world of organized crime, they unite in ways none of them thought possible. Merchant also serves as director and writer for the series, and leads the cast that also includes Christopher Walken. All six Season 1 episodes are available today.

TCM Birthday Tribute: Debbie Reynolds

TCM, beginning at 6:30am

Catch a Classic!

Famed actress/singer/dancer Mary Frances “Debbie” Reynolds would have turned 90 today (she was born April 1, 1932, in El Paso; she passed away Dec. 28, 2016, in Los Angeles at age 84). To remember her on this special day, Turner Classic Movies is devoting its schedule from morning into the early evening with a lineup of seven memorable musicals and comedies led by Reynolds. First up is the 1953 musical romantic comedy Give a Girl a Break, in which Reynolds costars with the dance team of Marge and Gower Champion, with a young Bob Fosse in a featured role. The film features a number of songs by Ira Gershwin and Burton Lane, including the title tune. Next, Reynolds costars with Glenn Ford in the romantic comedy It Started With a Kiss (1959); gives a Best Actress Oscar-nominated performance as the title character in the 1964 musical The Unsinkable Molly Brown; costars with then real-life husband Eddie Fisher in the 1956 musical Bundle of Joy; joins Tony Randall in the 1959 comedy The Mating Game, for which she also sings the title tune during the opening credits; does a little Singin’ in the Rain (and some dancin’) with Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor in that iconic 1952 musical that made her a star; and costars with Frank Sinatra in the 1955 comedy The Tender Trap. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Opening Day MOVIES!

MOVIES!, beginning at 8:45am

Ahead of next week’s opening of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, MOVIES! offers you an early chance to head out to the old ball game with a triple feature of classic baseball-themed movies. Leading off is the 1949 comedy It Happens Every Spring, starring Ray Milland as a chemistry professor who accidentally discovers a fluid that repels wood. Realizing the possibilities from applying this fluid to a baseball, he takes a leave of absence to join the big leagues, where he becomes an unhittable pitching sensation. Up next in the order is another comedy, 1953’s The Kid From Left Field. A struggling baseball team goes through a phenomenal transformation when a washed-up former ballplayer (Dan Dailey) secretly passes winning tips to the team through his son, who is the team’s bat boy (Billy Chapin). But can the turnaround last when the team owner promotes the kid to manager? The film costars Anne Bancroft in one of her earlier film appearances. The Kid From Left Field was a reunion for star Dailey and director Harmon Jones, who had collaborated a year earlier on today’s third and final baseball-themed classic, the Oscar-nominated 1952 biographical drama The Pride of St. Louis, about the life of Hall-of-Fame pitcher Jerome Herman “Dizzy” Dean (portrayed by Dailey). Joanne Dru and Richard Crenna, in one of his earlier film roles, costar. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Undercover Boss: “Mayor of Fontana”

CBS, 8pm

Acquanetta Warren, mayor of Fontana, California, goes undercover to see how the city is rebounding from the pandemic in the new episode “Mayor of Fontana.”

Charmed: “Ripples”

The CW, 8pm

When Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) demon hunting leads her down a dangerous path, Mel (Melonie Diaz) decides it’s time for them to take a break — and books the sisters for a weekend getaway. Meanwhile, the new Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) is left in charge of the Command Center for the first time … which doesn’t go as well as anyone hopes.

The Blacklist: “Eva Mason”

NBC, 8pm

While searching for Sen. Panabaker’s (Deirdre Lovejoy) missing daughter-in-law, the task force learns there may be a larger pattern of abductions. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) continues piecing together the mystery behind Liz’s death.

Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue

Discovery Channel, 9pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

In the new season of this Gold Rush spinoff, gold guru Freddy Dodge and master fabricator Juan Ibarra continue to step in and help struggling miners learn how to run a successful mine. They face tougher challenges than ever before, including helping a single father in Alaska fulfill a promise to his young daughter and her late mother to turn their struggling hobby mine into a profitable business, and saving a Colorado father-and-son team with a major cleanup problem and even bigger relationship issues.

Selling the Big Easy: “The House With a History vs. The Show-Stopping Shotgun”

HGTV, 9pm

A busy couple has outgrown their home with the addition of their son and dog, so Brittany helps them find an Uptown property that represents the best of New Orleans. Meanwhile, Brittany is tasked with making a home with great features look less sterile.

The UnXplained

History, 9pm

New Episodes!

Season 3 of the William Shatner-hosted docuseries that explores the world’s most inexplicable mysteries returns with new episodes tonight with back-to-back installments of the hourlong series. First, “Mysterious Ancient Ruins” takes a look at some archaeological finds that are so baffling they challenge everything we think we know about the past. Then, in “The Mystery of Genius,” explore the question of just where genius comes from: Does it stem from “good genes,” a proper education or something more extraordinary?

Great Performances at the Met: “Fire Shut Up in My Bones”

PBS, 9pm

Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones is the first Metropolitan Opera production of a work from a Black composer and the Met’s first production in its theater following the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Based on the memoir by Charles M. Blow and with a libretto by Kasi Lemmons, the opera tells the story of a young man’s journey to overcome a life of trauma and hardship. The production reflects the type of newer work that’s more relevant to modern audiences, which the Met is determined to offer more of in its return.

Blue Bloods: “Hidden Motive”

CBS, 10pm

Frank (Tom Selleck) is blindsided when the mayor bypasses him with a request for Jamie (Will Estes) to head his security detail. Star Bridget Moynahan directs the new episode “Hidden Motive.”

The Ghost Town Terror: “Ornias”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Broussard matriarch Karen reluctantly moves her family off the ranch while investigators Tim Wood and Scott Di Lalla confront the dark haunting alone. Meanwhile, grim discoveries are made at an abandoned home Karen claims to be drawn to.

Saturday, April 2

English Premier League Soccer

USA Network, beginning at 7am Live

A tripleheader of soccer action from across the pond begins with a half-hour pre-show leading into the first match, Liverpool vs. Watford. Following that match is a half-hour intermission show that leads into today’s second match, Chelsea vs. Brentford. After that, a half-hour intermission show leads into the day’s final match, Manchester United vs. Leicester City, which is followed by an hourlong postgame show to concludes today’s coverage.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Final Four

TBS, TNT & truTV, beginning at 6pm Live

March Madness comes down to the Final Four at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. TBS carries the traditional neutral broadcast, while viewers can get slightly slanted perspectives on TNT and truTV’s TeamCasts.

Murdoch Mysteries: “I Know What You Did Last Autumn”

Ovation, 7pm

Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) investigates when a killer clown terrorizes young, romantic couples at Halloween.

Whitney, a Look Back

CBS, 8pm

This one-hour Entertainment Tonight special looks back at the life and legacy of Whitney Houston 10 years after the music superstar’s death.

Just One Kiss

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Through a series of chance encounters, sparks fly between college literature professor Mia (Krysta Rodriguez) and Tony (Santino Fontana), a headliner at a Manhattan supper club. Unbeknownst to them, Mia’s mother Marlene (Illeana Douglas) and Tony’s mother Sofia (Aida Turturro) are working some maternal matchmaking magic.

Mash-Up Our Home: “Pan Zen”

HGTV, 8pm

Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia merge completely opposite styles in one tiny house. Megan likes color and the globally inspired while Chris insists on Zen-like minimalism. An addition with character solves one problem, until the owners announce they are expecting.

Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Grammy winner Toni Braxton returns to Lifetime to executive produce and star in the Fallen Angels Murder Club anthology movie series as Hollis Morgan, an ex-con turned amateur sleuth who sets out to investigate a series of murders at her book club. In the first film, Friends to Die For, Hollis refuses to get stuck with another bad rap when a member of her book club is murdered. The series also stars Eddie Cibrian (CSI: Miami) and Kelly Hu (The Scorpion King).

Little Caesar & The Public Enemy

MOVIES!, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy a double feature of two classic films released within a few months of each other in early 1931 that helped set the template for what audiences going forward would expect from a gangster film and etched various gangster-movie archetypes into the public’s imagination. They also solidified their little-known-at-the-time leads as Hollywood legends (who, despite acting in many other varied kinds of roles, remain forever linked, or even typecast, as these tough-guy criminal characters). First up is the Oscar-nominated Little Caesar, starring Edward G. Robinson and released in January 1931. The 37-year-old Robinson, not gifted with matinee-idol looks, powerfully introduced himself here as a first-class star of the silver screen with his mesmerizing performance as pugnacious Caesar Enrico “Rico” Bandello, a hoodlum with a Chicago-sized chip on his shoulder, few attachments, fewer friends and no sense of underworld diplomacy as he rises to the upper echelons of organized crime. With Little Caesar, moviegoers would begin to hail similar hard-hitting social consciousness dramas that would become a Depression-era mainstay of Warner Bros., including tonight’s next film: the Oscar-nominated The Public Enemy, released by the studio in April 1931. Just as Little Caesar established Robinson as a star and forever linked him with his title character, The Public Enemy did the same for James Cagney thanks to his explosive breakthrough performance here as streetwise tough guy Tom Powers, who tries to rise in the ranks of organized crime. Set near the beginning of Prohibition — and produced while it was still in effect — the film is a virtual time capsule of that era, bristling with 1920s style, dialogue and desperation.

Pawn Stars

History, 9pm

New Episodes!

Season 19 picks up again starting tonight with “Viva Pawn Vegas.” Rick hits the Las Vegas strip to check out a 1980s Sigma Derby horse-racing game. Then, the Old Man is speechless when a seller comes into the shop with an extremely rare casino chip.

Marry Me Now

OWN, 9pm

OWN’s hourlong series that debuted last month follows eight women from Houston who are in long-term relationships, but are ready to stop waiting for a proposal from their significant other. Each week, relationship coach and author Rebecca Lynn Pope guides one woman as she takes the reins in her relationship, secretly constructing all of the elements for a surprise wedding and culminating with a surprise public proposal to her significant other. All of this in just three days?

Fatal Fandom

Lifetime, 10pm

Original Film!

When famous pop star Eden Chase is almost kidnapped by a crazed fan, she enlists the help of handsome, brooding bodyguard Jackson Reed to move into her home and become her security full time. But when Jackson develops an unhealthy attachment to Eden, she soon realizes the one person with access to her life and the man she’d called her protector has now become a predator harboring a dark secret from the past — and that she must outwit him or become prey. Stars Chaley Rose, Pete Ploszek and Heather Morris.

“Impractical Jokers” Supersized Episode

TNT & truTV, 11pm

Immediately following the NCAA Men’s Final Four, TNT and truTV team up to air a new supersized episode of Impractical Jokers with Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano. Noticeably missing is Joe Gatto, who announced his departure from the series earlier this year, citing personal reasons. Gatto explained that he’d be using the time off to focus on being “the best father and co-parent” to his two “incredible” kids. That said, the jokes still go on in this special episode featuring celebrity guest comedian Eric André (The Eric André Show, Bad Trip). Currently in production, Impractical Jokers will return this summer with new episodes featuring different, hilarious celebrity guests joining Quinn, Murray and Vulcano for weekly shenanigans.

Saturday Night Live: “Jerrod Carmichael/Gunna”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

SNL returns with three back-to-back weeks of new live shows starting with tonight’s installment, which features comedian Jerrod Carmichael in his hosting debut and rapper Gunna making his first appearance as musical guest.

ACL Presents: Americana 20th Annual Honors

PBS, 11:30pm

Austin City Limits presents selected performances from the 20th annual Americana Honors & Awards, recorded live in Nashville last fall. Performers include Brandi Carlile, the Mavericks, Jason Isbell, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, and Amythyst Kiah and the Highwomen, plus a tribute to Nanci Griffith from Joe Henry and Aoife O’Donovan.