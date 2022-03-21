‘Ozark’ Set to Reveal Fate of Byrde Family

Steve Dietl/Netflix © 2021

Ozark’s fourth and final season returns to Netflix April 29 with the remaining seven episodes set to reveal the fate of the Byrde family. Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) face trouble on all sides.

Spoilers ahead! In the tense and gripping conclusion of the first half, Ruth (the inimitable Julia Garner) discovers the bodies of Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) and Darlene (Lisa Emery). They were killed by Javier (Alfonso Herrera), the ambitious and hotheaded nephew of cartel kingpin Navarro (Felix Solis), for ignoring his demand to stop dealing heroin.

An enraged Ruth (Emmy deserving!) busts into the Byrde home toting a shotgun and vows revenge, showing zero interest in Marty’s contention that Javier is untouchable. If they want to stop her, she says they’ll have to kill her.

Meanwhile, Javier wants Marty dead, Navarro wants out of prison and Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) refuses to move back to Chicago. It’s a hot mess, and it’s difficult to see how the Byrdes can wriggle themselves out of this one.

Bateman states that the final episodes answer the big question: “Are they [the Byrdes] going to get away with it, or are they going to pay a bill?” We can’t wait to find out.