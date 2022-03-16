‘Welcome to Flatch’: Cousins Kelly and Shrub Wreak Hilarious Havoc in a Little Ohio Town

© 2022 FOX Media LLC. Credit: Brownie Harris/FOX

The opening titles to this new comedy read, “Recent studies show that Americans long for a simpler life in small towns. To explore these communities, FOX sent a documentary crew to spend time with the citizens of Flatch, Ohio. Population 1,526.”

Based on the U.K. series This Country and shot in mockumentary style, Welcome to Flatch (FOX, Thursdays at 9:30pm ET/PT beginning March 17) centers on cousins and best buds Kelly (Holmes) and Lloyd “Shrub” Mallet (Sam Straley), two foulmouthed ne’r-do-wells who have deep-seated rivalries with Flatch’s other eccentric residents. Among them are Joseph “Father Joe” Binghoffer (Seann William Scott), a minister who tries and fails to steer Kelly and Shrub in the right direction, and Father Joe’s ex-girlfriend, Cheryl Peterson (Aya Cash), editor of the Flatch Patriot newspaper (circulation 535 and growing).

“There’s a real honesty to the comedy in the Midwest that I’ve always loved,” says executive producer and director Paul Feig (Freaks and Geeks). “We were able to show that sort of Midwestern low-key honest comedy with this, which just comes out of people being so sincere and really supporting each other. But also you are in a small community, and you can’t escape each other.”