Friday, March 11: ‘Blue Bloods’ Hits 250th Episode Milestone With ‘Guilt’

Friday, March 11

Blue Bloods: “Guilt”

CBS, 10pm

On the cop show’s 250th episode, Anthony (Steve Schirripa) is promoted to DA Special Investigative Unit supervisor, but Erin (Bridget Moynahan) suspects their boss has ulterior motives. After Detective Angela Reddick (Ilfenesh Hadera) is shot on the job, Frank (Tom Selleck) reassesses his earlier decision to transfer her from his team.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Apple TV+

New Series!

This six-episode limited series is based on the novel by Walter Mosley, who adapts his story for the screen and serves as executive producer. Samuel L. Jackson (also an executive producer) stars as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, friends and even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn (Dominique Fishback). When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

The Craftsman

discovery+

New Series!

Master craftsman and woodworker Eric Hollenbeck takes historic homes and forgotten treasures around his hometown of Eureka, California, and gives them new life through restoration.

Turning Red

Disney+

Feature Film Exclusive!

Originally slated for theatrical release, this latest animated feature film from Disney/Pixar now debuts in the United States exclusively on Disney+. The story introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing, mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter — an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever Mei Lee gets too excited (which is practically always), she “poofs” into a giant red panda. Turning Red is cowritten and directed by Domee Shi in her feature directorial debut. Shi previously wrote and directed the Oscar-winning 2018 short Bao, which was the first Pixar short film to be helmed by a female director. Also available today is the documentary special Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red, which offers behind-the-scenes access to Shi and the rest of the all-women leadership team behind the film.

The Adam Project

Netflix

Original Film!

Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo and Catherine Keener headline this sci-fi film about a time-traveling pilot (Reynolds) who teams up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) and his late father (Ruffalo) to come to terms with his past while saving the future.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Follow 20 drivers — some veterans, some rookies — as they compete in another drama-filled and adrenaline-fueled season of Formula 1 racing.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Prime Video

Season Finale!

The Emmy-winning period comedy/drama concludes its fourth season. Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein lead the cast. Production is currently underway in New York City on the series’ fifth and final season.

Upload

Prime Video

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of this sci-fi comedy series from Greg Daniels that is set in a technologically advanced future, Nathan (Robbie Amell) is at a crossroads in his (after)life — his ex-girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) has unexpectedly arrived at Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel, Nora (Andy Allo). All seven episodes are available today.

31 Days of Oscar: 1970s Winners

TCM, beginning at 8:45am

Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar event continues its Friday salute to Academy Award-winning films from the 1970s with today’s daylong lineup featuring the following titles: Nicholas and Alexandra (1971) — six nominations, two wins: Best Art Direction-Set Decoration and Best Costume Design; Summer of ’42 (1971) — four nominations, one win: Best Music, Original Dramatic Score (Michel Legrand); You Light Up My Life (1977) — won in its only nominated category: Best Music, Original Song (“You Light Up My Life” by Joseph Brooks); The Way We Were (1973) — six nominations, two wins: Best Music, Original Dramatic Score (Marvin Hamlisch) and Best Music, Original Song (“The Way We Were” by Hamlisch, Alan Bergman and Marilyn Bergman); Julia (1977) — 11 nominations, three wins: Best Supporting Actor (Jason Robards), Best Supporting Actress (Vanessa Redgrave) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Alvin Sargent); Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) — nine nominations, five wins: Best Picture, Best Actor (Dustin Hoffman), Best Supporting Actress (Meryl Streep), Best Director (Robert Benton) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Benton); The Paper Chase (1973) — three nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actor (John Houseman); Klute (1971) — two nominations, one win: Best Actress (Jane Fonda); and Ryan’s Daughter (1970) — four nominations, two wins: Best Supporting Actor (John Mills) and Best Cinematography (Freddie Young). — Jeff Pfeiffer

Charmed

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

After the tragic death of their sister, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) struggle to get back on their feet until a fateful encounter with the new Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) reawakens the Power of Three … and their sisterhood. But who is this mysterious young artist from Philadelphia, and why was she — of all people — chosen to take on the mantle of a Charmed One? Could she be their long-lost sister? Or is she something else entirely?

Sinister Stepsister

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Jeff Mitchell seems to have it all — an interesting and lucrative job, a loving wife and two amazing kids. And then, one bright day, a cosmic sucker punch comes from out of the blue. When Jeff was in high school, unbeknownst to him, he got his girlfriend pregnant. The girl moved away, had the baby, and raised her as a single mother, never telling her daughter, Carlee, who her real father was. However, Carlee’s mother recently died in a tragic accident, prompting Carlee to try and uncover the truth. Stars Annika Foster, Tu Morrow and Matthew Pohlkamp.

Horror Hotel

MOVIES!, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

This cult-classic 1960 horror film produced in England but set in America is led by the always-terrific Christopher Lee and is filled with a chilling and menacing ambience. When the movie was initially released in Britain, it had the title The City of the Dead, which seems more apt given how much of an ominous character the small (and fictional) Massachusetts town of Whitewood — with its streets filled with a constant, unnerving mist and sinister-looking residents peering around nearly every corner — plays as a backdrop. No matter what it’s called, though, the film is a must-see or re-watch for horror fans. The story follows college student Nan Barlow (Venetia Stevenson), who, under the recommendation of her history professor (Lee), travels to Whitewood to do some research into witchcraft. Unfortunately, she gets to learn all about it firsthand when she discovers too late that Whitewood is occupied by the reincarnation of an infamous witch (Patricia Jessel) who cursed the town before being burned at the stake in 1692, and whose immortality is being sustained by human sacrifices. Following Horror Hotel tonight is another thriller related to witchcraft and devil worship: 1975’s The Devil’s Rain, starring Ernest Borgnine, Eddie Albert, William Shatner, Ida Lupino, Tom Skerritt, Keenan Wynn, a pre-fame John Travolta and Anton LaVey, the real-life founder of the Church of Satan, in a minor role (he is also credited as the film’s technical advisor). — Jeff Pfeiffer

Brain Games: On the Road

Nat Geo, 8pm

Four back-to-back episodes air tonight. Here are a few of the challenges viewers get to partake in: Spatial Reasoning and the Simon Effect, Semantic Memory and the Unit Effect, Predictive Coding, Associative Memory and Rebus Puzzles. How will your brain stack up against the players?

Dynasty: “How Did the Board Meeting Go?”

The CW, 9pm

New Episodes!

Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) is ready to jump headfirst into her former life, much to Liam’s (Adam Huber) worry. Amanda (Eliza Bennett) discovers something that could help Alexis’ (Elaine Hendrix) case and recruits Kirby (Maddison Brown) for assistance. Meanwhile, Culhane (Robert C. Riley) creates a plan for his future as Kirby and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) decide to help, much to his chagrin. As Jeff (Sam Adegoke) figures out his next steps, Fallon turns to Dominique (Michael Michele) to help with a work situation. Blake (Grant Show) throws the Carrington Gala and not all goes as expected.

Selling the Big Easy

HGTV, 9pm

In back-to-back new episodes, New Orleans native and resident real estate expert Brittany Picolo-Ramos specializes in quintessential NOLA properties. These two new episodes follow Brittany and her full-service agency as they help families find the house of their dreams by showing them beautiful properties with the right amount of history and charm. She also helps clients stage and sell their homes for top dollar in the city’s vibrant real estate market. With an approachable and effervescent style, Brittany effortlessly guides clients through the buying and selling process while touting the enticing amenities that the Crescent City has to offer.

The Ghost Town Terror

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

In “Get Help,” the premiere episode of this paranormal docuseries, investigators Tim and Sapphire arrive in Montana to help the Broussard family solve the haunting of Gunslinger Gulch. Their mission turns urgent when they must determine if the ranch, or the family themselves, is the source of the paranormal activity.

Saturday, March 12

31 Days of Oscar: Best Supporting Actor Winners & 1980s Winners

TCM, beginning at 6am & 8pm

Catch a Classic!

From the morning into the early evening today, Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar celebration will spotlight six films that earned Best Supporting Actor wins for one of their costars: Come and Get It (1936, Walter Brennan), Johnny Eager (1941, Van Heflin), The Subject Was Roses (1968, Jack Albertson), Cool Hand Luke (1967, George Kennedy), Topkapi (1964, Peter Ustinov) and Spartacus (1960, Ustinov again). Starting in primetime, TCM then airs four Oscar-winning favorites from the 1980s: Chariots of Fire (1981) — seven nominations, four wins, notably including Best Picture and Best Music, Original Score (Vangelis); Arthur (1981) — four nominations, two wins: Best Supporting Actor (John Gielgud) and Best Music, Original Song (“Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)”); Victor/Victoria (1982) — seven nominations, one win: Best Music, Original Song Score and Its Adaptation or Best Adaptation Score (Henry Mancini and Leslie Bricusse); and Fame (1980) — six nominations, two wins: Best Music, Original Score (Michael Gore) and Best Music, Original Song (“Fame” by Gore and Dean Pitchford). — Jeff Pfeiffer

English Premier League Soccer: Everton vs. Wolves

USA Network, beginning at 9:30am Live

Live soccer action between the English Premier League’s Everton and Wolves is preceded by a half-hour pregame show and followed by a half-hour postgame show.

Clue

MOVIES!, 11:15am

This cult favorite 1985 mystery/comedy is at least as much fun as the classic board game on which it is based. Set in 1954, the plot introduces six strangers who are summoned to a mysterious dinner at a secluded mansion, where they are given pseudonyms familiar to anyone who has played Clue: Mrs. White (Madeline Kahn), Professor Plum (Christopher Lloyd), Col. Mustard (Martin Mull), Mr. Green (Michael McKean), Mrs. Peacock (Eileen Brennan) and Miss Scarlett (Lesley Ann Warren). The visitors think they will finally meet the person who has been blackmailing them; instead, murder is on the menu. The hilarious cast is also led by Tim Curry as the butler, Wadsworth, and Collen Camp as maid Yvette. Befitting the whodunit nature of its source, when Clue first hit theaters, it was released with three different endings as to “whodidit.” All three endings have generally been tacked on sequentially in home video releases and television airings.

NCAA Men’s College Basketball: Atlantic 10 Tournament Semifinals

CBS Sports Network, beginning at 1pm Live

The Atlantic 10 men’s college basketball tournament enters its penultimate day with two matchups this afternoon. The winners of these games will face off in the championship game, which airs tomorrow on CBS.

Murdoch Mysteries: “Manhunt”

Ovation, 7pm

Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) pursues Inspector Giles (Nigel Bennett) after he escapes from prison to vindicate a murderer.

Feeling Butterflies

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Emily’s (Kayla Wallace) booming butterfly business delivers monarchs to a birthday party where she meets single dad Garrett (Kevin McGarry). With the help of Garrett and his daughter, Emily’s business begins to take flight.

Mash-Up Our Home

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

Torn between colorful style and neutral minimalism, a couple can’t agree on how to renovate the tiny kitchen and unused garage in their bungalow. Husband-wife team Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia come up with a harmonious design blend without either homeowner having to give an inch.

Cruel Instruction

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Inspired by actual events and starring Camryn Manheim (The Practice, Law & Order), this film depicts the harrowing journey of two young women forced to attend a teen residential treatment program, only to experience the dark hidden reality that the institution relied almost exclusively on abusive punishments. With over 50,000 teens sent annually to underregulated behavior modification facilities, Lifetime partners with the nonprofit organization Breaking Code Silence to shine a light on the abusive practices of teen residential treatment programs and the new revelations about highly profiled institutions that came to the forefront in the media in 2020 when Paris Hilton told her story.

Star Trek: The Unknown Story

REELZ Channel, 8pm

Discover the elements that came together in the original 1966-69 Star Trek TV series to turn it into a franchise that has spanned decades and created a new breed of superfans who called themselves “Trekkies.” Among these fans are Bjo and John Trimble, who share their stories of organizing the “Save Star Trek” letter campaign when the show was up for cancellation after two seasons, the first fan-led campaign of its kind to save a series. Also discussing the influence of Trek are Den of Geek editor Kayti Burt and Casey Biggs, who played Damar on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

NBA Basketball: Milwaukee at Golden State

ABC, 8:30pm Live

Two of the NBA’s biggest stars collide in San Francisco as Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Milwaukee Bucks against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Saturday Night Live: “Zoë Kravitz/Rosalía”

NBC, 11:30pm Live; also live-streams on Peacock

Actress Zoë Kravitz, who costars as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The Batman, now in theaters, makes her first appearance as SNL host tonight. She is joined by another first-timer in Grammy-winning musical guest Rosalía, whose new album, Motomami, will be released March 18.

Sunday, March 13

Help! My House Is Haunted: Celebrity Edition

discovery+

U.S. Premiere Series!

On the heels of its success in the U.K., this six-episode series now makes its U.S. debut. Three leading paranormal investigators — exorcist and medium Ian Lawman, paranormal consultant Barri Ghai, and paranormal researcher and historian Jayne Harris — use their special talents to investigate the haunted properties of some of the U.K.’s best-known celebrities, such as reality TV stars Frankie Essex, Charlotte Crosby and Alex Best, among others.

31 Days of Oscar on HBO Max: “No Country for Old Men”

HBO Max

Today’s Oscar-winning film streaming on HBO Max that won’t be found during linear cable sister network TCM’s monthlong 31 Days of Oscar event is No Country for Old Men (2007). The neo-Western crime thriller was named Best Picture and also earned Academy Awards for Javier Bardem’s chilling supporting performance as Anton Chigurh, one of the screen’s most memorable villains, and for Ethan and Joel Coen for their direction and their screenplay, which they adapted from Cormac McCarthy’s novel.

31 Days of Oscar: Best Supporting Actress Winners and 1990s & 2000s Winners

TCM, beginning at 6:15am & 8pm

Catch a Classic!

From the morning into the early evening today, Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar celebration will spotlight six films that earned Best Supporting Actress wins for one of their costars: None but the Lonely Heart (1944, Ethel Barrymore), Anthony Adverse (1936, Gale Sondergaard), The V.I.P.s (1963, Margaret Rutherford), Elmer Gantry (1960, Shirley Jones), The Year of Living Dangerously (1982, Linda Hunt) and Bonnie and Clyde (1967, Estelle Parsons). Starting in primetime, TCM then airs three Oscar-winning favorites from the 1990s and 2000s: Sense and Sensibility (1995) — seven nominations, one win: Best Adapted Screenplay (Emma Thompson); Good Will Hunting (1997) — nine nominations, two wins: Best Supporting Actor (Robin Williams) and Best Original Screenplay (Matt Damon and Ben Affleck); and Cold Mountain (2003, network premiere) — seven nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actress (Renée Zellweger).

English Premier League Soccer

USA Network, beginning at 10am Live

A doubleheader of soccer action from across the pond begins with West Ham vs. Aston Villa. Following that match is a half-hour intermission show that leads into today’s second match, Arsenal vs. Leicester City. After that, a half-hour postgame show concludes the day’s coverage.

NBA Basketball

ABC & ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live

Sunday’s NBA game slate on ABC and ESPN has the N.Y. Knicks at the Brooklyn Nets (ABC), the Dallas Mavericks at the Boston Celtics (ABC) and the L.A. Lakers at the Phoenix Suns (ESPN).

75th EE British Academy Film Awards

BritBox, Time TBA

Better known as the BAFTA Film Awards, this ceremony celebrates the best in British and international movie talent, with nominees often crossing over with the Academy Awards in its nominees and categories (though also with its own unique categories), and with its winners sometimes seen as precursors of who may win at the Oscars. This year, for the first time, the awards show will be available for streaming in the U.S. live with its U.K. presentation, on BritBox. Rebel Wilson hosts the festivities from London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall. Dune leads the field with 11 nominations, followed by The Power of the Dog with eight. Nominees for Outstanding British Film are After Love, Ali & Ava, Belfast, Boiling Point, Cyrano, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, House of Gucci, Last Night in Soho, No Time to Die and Passing.

NASCAR Cup Series: Ruoff Mortgage 500

FOX, 3:30pm Live

NASCAR Cup Series stars Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin are among the top contenders in today’s Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Selection Show

CBS, 6pm Live

The 68-team NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament field is announced live on CBS, featuring analysis, discussion, interviews and reactions from coaches and players. Squads in the hunt for a No. 1 seed include Auburn, Gonzaga, UCLA, Purdue, Kentucky, Houston, Arizona and Baylor.

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards

The CW and TBS, 7pm Live

From the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer host this annual awards show honoring the best in movies and TV from the past year. Billy Crystal receives the Lifetime Achievement Award. West Side Story and Belfast top the film nominations with 11 nods each; Succession leads TV with eight.

America’s Got Talent: Extreme: “Best of Auditions 3”

NBC, 7pm

Ahead of tomorrow night’s season finale, look back at some of the most memorable acts from last week’s third Auditions episode.

A Honeymoon to Remember

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

When a devastated Ava’s (Rebecca Dalton) fiancé leaves her at the altar, she’s determined to enjoy her honeymoon without him. Time away in a beautiful setting helps her figure out what she truly wants from a partner, but when her fiancé shows up unannounced, she’s more confused than ever. Can Ava forgive the man who broke her heart?

The Equalizer: “Somewhere Over the Hudson”

CBS, 8pm

Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) helps a mob accountant (Josh Cooke) search New York for a lost ledger of evidence he needs to give the FBI to enter witness protection.

The Simpsons: “You Won’t Believe What This Episode Is About — Act Three Will Shock You!”

FOX, 8pm

Don’t do this at home! Homer (voiced by Dan Castellaneta) becomes a global social pariah after locking the family greyhound, Santa’s Little Helper, in a hot car. Can a mysterious newcomer (Kumail Nanjiani) help Homer save face?

Cheating for Your Life

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When star student Kaley gets suspicious of a group of underachievers’ high SAT scores, she unwittingly uncovers a cheating ring … and puts her life in jeopardy. Stars Heather McComb and Francesca Xuereb.

The Courtship: “Acts of Chivalry”

NBC, 8pm

The suitors continue their efforts to win the heart of heroine Nicole Remy using Regency England-style wooing methods as the new dating series airs a new episode.

NCIS: Los Angeles: “All the Little Things”

CBS, 9pm

The future of an abandoned newborn found on a Navy ship is in the hands of special agent Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and investigator Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen). The husband-and-wife team must find the missing mother before she dies of complications from giving birth!

From: “A Rock and a Farway”

EPIX, 9pm

Julie (Hannah Cheramy) questions her place in Colony House and finds comfort in her new friends; Jim (Eion Bailey) and Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) deal with their struggling marriage and the family tragedy that preceded their arrival in town; Ethan (Simon Webster) ventures off into the forest with the enigmatic Victor (Scott McCord); Father Khatri (Shaun Majumder) urges Boyd (Harold Perrineau) to put his own pain aside and embrace his role as town leader; and Sara (Avery Konrad) receives another horrifying directive.

Bob’s Burgers: “Video Killed the Gene-io Star”

FOX, 9pm

Gene (voice of Eugene Mirman) begrudgingly agrees to participate in a music video for Courtney (voice of David Wain) in the new episode “Video Killed the Gene-io Star.”

The Presence of Love

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

Over the years, Adjunct Professor of Romantic Literature Jocelyn “Joss” Lambert (Eloise Mumford) has let practicality and fear of the unknown rule her life, saving risk and adventure for the heroines in her books. Just before her 33rd birthday, Joss receives a surprise gift from her late mom — a 10-day trip to England to discover her roots. Arriving at the Cornish farmhouse her grandparents used to own, now rented out as a B&B, Joss meets Daniel (Julian Morris), a single dad who runs the family farm. Joss finds a link to her own family’s past that brings her clarity. As her journey of self-discovery comes to an end, Joss must decide how to live her truest life — a life that might just include a romantic kind of love she never expected.

Wicked Tuna: “Heavy Is the Crown”

Nat Geo, 9pm

Tides turn for the hardy bluefin tuna fishers of Gloucester, Massachusetts. Captain Paul Hebert, last season’s winner, struggles to catch his first fish.

Weakest Link

NBC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Jane Lynch returns to host Season 2 of this game show in which eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers but must work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money in each round by answering general knowledge questions. At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the fellow competitor they consider to be the “weakest link” in the chain they are building to reach the cash.

Unsung: “Monie Love”

TV One, 9pm

Unsung continues to explore the careers and personal lives of notable Black vocal artists with this episode that spotlights Grammy-nominated British rapper Simone Antionette Johnson, better known as Monie Love.

Family Guy: “HBO-No”

FOX, 9:30pm

The Griffins tell three Family Guy stories parodying HBO series Game of Thrones, Succession and Big Little Lies in the new episode “HBO-No.”

Transplant: “Jasmine”

NBC, 10pm

Bash’s (Hamza Haq) reunion with Rania (Nora Guerch) ignites difficult memories, while a patient of his experiences an apparent miracle. Meanwhile, Mags’ (Laurence Leboeuf) go-the-extra-mile approach gets unwanted attention from her new boss, Novak (Gord Rand); June (Ayisha Issa) vies for the chief surgical resident position; Theo (Jim Watson), grappling with distance from his own daughters, helps a teenager make life-or-death decisions for her injured younger sister; and Claire (Torri Higginson) studies to become a nurse practitioner.

Mountain Monsters

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Finale!

The Season 6 finale, “Bigfoot on Camera,” finds the AIMS team meeting with a familiar face, who sheds light on what Trapper was doing in the Tygart Valley all those decades ago. Plus, the Appalachian investigators uncover explosive new Bigfoot evidence.

Uncensored: “Stevie J”

TV One, 10pm

This episode of the hit autobiographical series that explores the lives of famous personalities through their own first-hand accounts highlights Steven Aaron Jordan, better known as Stevie J, one of the most successful record producers of the 1990s.

Game Theory With Bomani Jones

HBO, 11:30pm

New Series!

This weekly, late-night series features Emmy-winning sports journalist and commentator Bomani Jones breaking down timely issues playing out in the world of sports.

Monday, March 14

31 Days of Oscar: 1920s & 1930s Winners

TCM, beginning at 3:45am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar event continues its Monday salute to Academy Award-winning films from the 1920s and ’30s with today’s daylong lineup featuring the following titles: Lost Horizon (1937) — seven nominations, two wins: Best Art Direction and Best Film Editing; A Free Soul (1931) — three nominations, one win: Best Actor (Lionel Barrymore); The Sin of Madelon Claudet (1931) — won in its only nominated category: Best Actress (Helen Hayes); The Divorcee (1930) — four nominations, one win: Best Actress (Norma Shearer); Manhattan Melodrama (1934) — won in its only nominated category: Best Writing, Original Story; The Dark Angel (1935) — three nominations, one win: Best Art Direction; Wuthering Heights (1939) — eight nominations, one win: Best Cinematography, Black-and-White; Dangerous (1935) — won in its only nominated category: Best Actress (Bette Davis, her first Oscar win); Dodsworth (1936) — seven nominations, one win: Best Art Direction; All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) — four nominations, two wins: Best Picture and Best Director (Lewis Milestone); Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939) — 11 nominations, one win: Best Writing, Original Story; The Informer (1935) — six nominations, four wins: Best Actor (Victor McLaglen), Best Director (John Ford), Best Writing, Screenplay (Dudley Nichols) and Best Music, Score (Max Steiner); Disraeli (1929) — three nominations, one win: Best Actor (George Arliss); and The Jazz Singer (1927) — did not win in its single nominated category, but Warner Bros. received an honorary award for producing what the Academy called “the pioneer outstanding talking picture, which has revolutionized the industry.”

Richard Burton Icon-a-thon

MOVIES!, beginning at 8:30am

Enjoy six classic films starring legendary actor Richard Burton, beginning with the biographical drama Prince of Players (1955), followed by epic Cleopatra (1963), the film on which Burton and Elizabeth Taylor began their famed romantic relationship that resulted in them marrying each other (twice) and which spawned future memorable onscreen pairings. The rest of the day includes My Cousin Rachel (1952), costarring Olivia de Havilland; Sea Wife (1957), also starring Joan Collins; Where Eagles Dare (1968), the action classic also starring Clint Eastwood and Mary Ure; and The Desert Rats (1953), one of Burton’s earlier films, a war movie costarring James Mason.

English Premier League Soccer: Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City

USA Network, beginning at 3pm Live

Live soccer action from the English Premier League’s Crystal Palace and Manchester City is preceded by an hourlong pregame show.

All American: “Liberation”

The CW, 8pm

After finally getting a handle on his football schedule, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) must figure out how to balance everything mentally before it costs him. Billy (Taye Diggs) is settling into his new role and finds inspiration from an unlikely source to fight for the job permanently. Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) go on a mission to find Olivia’s sponsor when she goes missing.

9-1-1: Lone Star: “Parental Guidance”

FOX, 8pm

The team races to the rescue when a medieval-themed restaurant has a carbon monoxide leak in the new episode “Parental Guidance.”

America’s Got Talent: Extreme

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

This America’s Got Talent spinoff series, featuring acts that are more outrageous and of such scale that they cannot be contained on a performance stage, concludes its four-week first season with a two-hour finale that determines which act will claim the $500,000 grand prize. Terry Crews hosts; Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana serve as judges.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Compress to Impress”

CBS, 8:30pm

Guest Star Alert!

Bob (Billy Gardell) decides to shoot a TV commercial for MaxDot but ends up having creative differences with the director (guest star Briga Heelan). Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold make cameo appearances as Calvin and Tina Butler from The Neighborhood in the new episode “Compress to Impress.”

NCIS: “Thick as Thieves”

CBS, 9pm

Parker’s (Gary Cole) delinquent past resurfaces when NCIS is called to Philadelphia to investigate a death in the new episode “Thick as Thieves.”

The Julia Child Challenge

Food Network, 9pm

New Series!

Eight top-notch home cooks compete in high-stakes culinary challenges to find out who has the fire, skill and passion to win the first ever primetime competition series dedicated to all things Julia Child. Head judge Antonia Lofaso and a rotating panel of guest judges including Molly Baz, Cliff Crooks and Brooke Williamson ultimately decide who wins the life-changing grand prize that literally follows in Julia’s footsteps: an all-expenses paid three-month cooking course at Le Cordon Bleu.

The Cleaning Lady

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

The drama series about a doctor (Élodie Yung) forced to work as a cleaning lady for a crime syndicate polishes off its first season tonight.

The Gilded Age: “Tucked Up in Newport”

HBO, 9pm

This week, the period drama pays a visit to Rhode Island’s famed playground for the rich. Naturally, Bertha (Carrie Coon) finds acceptance by old-monied Newport society a challenge.

Snowpiercer: “Setting Itself Right”

TNT, 9pm

As the train detours from New Eden, an environmental catastrophe threatens everyone onboard.

The Good Doctor: “Cheat Day”

ABC, 10pm

Salen (guest star Rachel Bay Jones) takes extreme measures when she learns that the surgical staff have joined Lim’s efforts against her. Meanwhile, the team treats a liver transplant patient whose organ donor unwittingly gave him cancer. And elsewhere, Jordan, Asher and Andrews look for a surgical solution to remove a pregnant surrogate’s cancer in such a way that she won’t also need a hysterectomy to survive.

Ragdoll

AMC, 10pm

Rose’s (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) erratic behavior raises questions for Edmunds (Lucy Hale), but Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira) won’t listen. With the killer one step ahead, her plans to protect the third victim go awry with devastating consequences, and frustratingly they are forced to watch the Ragdoll Killer’s horrific plans play out.

NCIS: Hawai‘i: “Monster”

CBS, 10pm

Kai (Alex Tarrant) goes undercover as a chef in a local restaurant to gather intel on a notorious criminal kingpin in the new episode “Monster.”

The Endgame: “#1 With a Bullet”

NBC, 10pm

Owen (Kamal Angelo Bolden) helps Val (Ryan Michelle Bathé) understand the truth about her first encounter with Elena (Morena Baccarin). And, as Doak (Noah Bean) becomes a pawn in Elena’s game, Val discovers the link between Elena’s targets.

Tuesday, March 15

The Bay

BritBox

Season Premiere!

The British crime drama returns for Season 3 with Marsha Thomason portraying new lead character Detective Sergeant Jenn Townsend, Morecambe’s new family liaison officer, who is thrown into the deep end right away when a body is found in the Bay on her first day in the job. She must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she has any chance of solving the murder, while at the same time proving herself to new colleagues in the MIU. The pressure is multiplied when her new blended family struggle to settle in Morecambe, proving to Jenn that a fresh start might not be quite as simple as moving to a different town.

Holy Heist

discovery+

In 1993, a crooked cop, an Irish rebel, a famous boxer and a poker-faced priest got entangled in one of America’s largest armored car robberies. But the punchline to this story is much darker than anyone ever expected. This two-hour documentary puts together the shocking pieces to the scandalous puzzle that’s still $5 million short and uncovers an unexpected cast of Irish lads linked to the crime. Never-before-seen interviews reveal missing millions, international terrorism and an unsolved murder in the Brink’s bank heist that liberated $7.4 million from an armored car depot.

31 Days of Oscar on HBO Max: “M*A*S*H”

HBO Max

Today’s Oscar-winning film streaming on HBO Max that won’t be found during linear cable sister network TCM’s monthlong 31 Days of Oscar event is M*A*S*H (1970). The hilarious anti-war comedy earned an Oscar for its screenplay by Ring Lardner Jr., who adapted Richard Hooker’s novel.

How I Met Your Father

Hulu

Season Finale!

The first season of this stand-alone sequel to the sitcom How I Met Your Mother concludes. The comedy, led by Hilary Duff, has been renewed for Season 2.

Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation

Netflix

Anime, live action and music by cutting-edge artist Eve all weave together into a dreamlike sonic experience inspired by the story of Adam and Eve. The tale centers on Aki, a high school student who is searching for her best friend, Taki, who has disappeared after describing a dream in which she is attacked by “Hitotsume.” Aki gradually wanders into a strange world created by the Hitotsume, and is guided by Taki’s voice to the fictional city of Shibuya, where she can’t tell if it’s a dream or reality.

31 Days of Oscar: 1940s Winners

TCM, beginning at 6:15am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar event continues its Tuesday salute to Academy Award-winning films from the 1940s with today’s daylong lineup featuring the following titles: Lady Be Good (1941) — won in its only nominated category: Best Music, Original Song (“The Last Time I Saw Paris” by Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein II); Strike Up the Band (1940) — three nominations, one win: Best Sound, Recording; Easter Parade (1948) — won in its only nominated category: Best Music, Scoring of a Musical Picture; The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer (1947) — won in its only nominated category: Best Writing, Original Screenplay (Sidney Sheldon); Little Women (1949) — two nominations, one win: Best Art Direction-Set Decoration; Pride and Prejudice (1940) — won in its only nominated category: Best Art Direction, Black-and-White; The Stratton Story (1949) — won in its only nominated category: Best Writing, Motion Picture Story; National Velvet (1944) — five nominations, two wins: Best Supporting Actress (Anne Revere) and Best Film Editing (Robert J. Kern); Hamlet (1948) — seven nominations, four wins, notably including Best Picture and Best Actor (Laurence Olivier); The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) — four nominations, three wins: Best Supporting Actor (Walter Huston), Best Director (John Huston) and Best Writing, Screenplay (John Huston); and Anchors Aweigh (1945) — five nominations, one win: Best Music, Scoring of a Musical Picture.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: First Four

truTV, beginning at 6:30pm Live

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament tips off in Dayton, Ohio, with the First Four games tonight and tomorrow to determine which teams move on to the field of 64.

Young Rock

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s charming, semiautobiographical sitcom is back for Season 2. Johnson appears as himself in the present day, with Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu portraying him at ages 10, 15 and 18-20, respectively. In the season premiere episode, “Unprecedented Fatherhood,” as the 2032 election nears, Dwayne (Johnson) reflects on what it means to be a father. In 1984, little Dewey (Groulx) vies for his father’s attention after Rocky (Joseph Lee Anderson) becomes WWF tag-team champ; in 1987, teenage Dwayne (Constant) arrives in Nashville to unexpected circumstances; and in 1996, adult Dwayne (Latukefu) struggles in the Canadian Football League.

Mr. Mayor

NBC, 8:30pm

Season Premiere!

In the season premiere episode of this Ted Danson-led sitcom, “Move Fast and Break Things,” Neil (Danson) is excited to work with his new Innovation Team but gets sidetracked when he has to take Orly (Kyla Kenedy) — and Arpi (Holly Hunter) — to the DMV for her permit test. Meanwhile, Tommy (Mike Cabellon) and Mikaela (Vella Lovell) become increasingly concerned about the I-Team’s new presence and fight to keep Jayden (Bobby Moynihan) off the chopping block.

Street Outlaws: America’s List — After Hours

Discovery Channel, 9pm

New Series!

This companion series to Street Outlaws: America’s List, which returns next Monday, March 21, shows the unseen side of the Street Outlaws racers. For the first time, cameras capture a behind-the-scenes look at how the racers on America’s List prepare for race night and then deal with the aftermath.

Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

The electric saws aren’t the only things making a buzz on tonight’s debut of this four-part special, which finds home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs transforming a historic 1880s home into a bed-and-breakfast. As they begin demolition, they discover a massive bee infestation in the columns out front!

Crime Scene Confidential: “Justice for Michelle”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm; also streams on discovery+

Crime scene investigator Alina Burroughs is eager to determine whether Michelle Witherell accidentally fell from her balcony, died by suicide or was murdered. Searching for the truth, she navigates a maze of conflicting pathology reports.

The Craftsman

Magnolia Network, 9pm; also streams on discovery+

New Series!

Master craftsman and woodworker Eric Hollenbeck takes historic homes and forgotten treasures around his hometown of Eureka, California, and gives them new life through restoration. The half-hour series kicks off with two back-to-back episodes tonight.

This Is Us: “The Guitar Man”

NBC, 9pm

Kevin (Justin Hartley) takes the twins to the cabin in hopes of proving himself as a father.

Frontline: “Putin’s Road to War”

PBS, 9pm

This episode presents the inside story of what led to Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, detailing the events that shaped the Russian leader, the grievances that drive him and how a growing conflict with the West exploded into war in Europe. This new installment of Frontline is followed by an encore of the 2015 episode “Putin’s Way,” which examines the accusations of criminality and corruption that have surrounded Putin’s reign in Russia.

7 Little Johnstons

TLC, 9pm

New Episodes!

As Trent adjusts to the complexities of his new job as a car salesman and Amber juggles teaching while returning to college, the Johnstons decide to welcome a new member into their household! Joose, a 17-year-old foreign exchange student from Finland who is also a little person, moves in with the Johnstons to learn to speak English fluently. Along the way, Joose gets a head-spinning introduction to American culture while sharing Finnish traditions. Meanwhile, newly independent adult kids Jonah, Anna and Liz discover the highs and lows of adulting while teens Alex and Emma navigate the final years of high school.

True Conviction: “Panic on the Parkway”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Former Brooklyn prosecutor Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi guides us through a Nassau County, Long Island, case involving a manhunt after a police officer and an innocent motorist are murdered on the highway.

The Thing About Pam: “She’s a Helper”

NBC, 10pm

Pam (Renée Zellweger) becomes a source of support not just for Betsy’s (Katy Mixon) family, but also for law enforcement and District Attorney Leah Askey (Judy Greer) as they build their case. Meanwhile, Russ (Glenn Fleshler) hires Joel Schwartz (Josh Duhamel), a top criminal defense attorney from St. Louis.

Wednesday, March 16

Marvel Live-Action Series Additions

Disney+

Starting today, Disney+ is adding the live-action Marvel series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher — which were originally produced for Netflix between 2015 and 2019 — as well as the 2013-20 ABC series Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., to its dedicated Marvel brand page. Given that the Netflix shows in particular depicted violence and adult themes that would fall beyond the limits of the Disney+ environment generally featuring programming with ratings no higher than TV-14, these additions came with updated parental controls for the streaming service. The controls allow users to select content ratings restrictions for each profile and add a PIN to lock profiles. Users can, of course, opt to keep things the way they are if they would rather not watch these more TV-MA offerings, or others likely to come (probably including the Moon Knight series debuting March 30, if we had to guess).

31 Days of Oscar: 1950s Winners

TCM, beginning at 5:45am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar event continues its Wednesday salute to Academy Award-winning films from the 1950s with today’s daylong lineup featuring the following titles: Plymouth Adventure (1952) — won in its only nominated category: Best Effects, Special Effects; The Great Caruso (1951) — three nominations, one win: Best Sound Recording; Interrupted Melody (1955) — three nominations, one win: Best Writing, Story and Screenplay; Julius Caesar (1953) — five nominations, one win: Best Art Direction-Set Decoration, Black-and-White; I’ll Cry Tomorrow (1955) — four nominations, one win: Best Costume Design, Black-and-White; Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956) — three nominations, two wins: Best Cinematography, Black-and-White and Best Art Direction-Set Decoration, Black-and-White; Annie Get Your Gun (1950) — four nominations, one win: Best Music, Scoring of a Musical Picture; Marty (1955) — eight nominations, four wins: Best Picture, Best Actor (Ernest Borgnine), Best Director (Delbert Mann) and Best Writing, Screenplay (Paddy Chayefsky); Born Yesterday (1950) — five nominations, one win: Best Actress (Judy Holliday); Some Like It Hot (1959) — six nominations, one win: Best Costume Design, Black-and-White; Mon Oncle (1958) — won in its only nominated category: Best Foreign Language Film (France); and Rashomon (1950) — did not win in its one nominated category, but received an honorary award for being what the Academy’s Board of Governors called “the most outstanding foreign language film released in the United States during 1951” (Japan).

Miss World 2021

REELZ Channel, 7pm Live

Originally scheduled to take place last December but rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 70th installment of this pageant now takes place tonight in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with live coverage on REELZ Channel in the United States. Reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica will crown her successor at the end of the evening. This year’s ceremony sees the return of the swimsuit competition (Miss World Beach Beauty) after five years.

The Flash: “Lockdown”

The CW, 8pm

When a criminal invades the CCPD, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) must trust and rely on each other if they are going to make it out safely. Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) learns a valuable lesson while out with Snow and Mark (guest star Jon Cor).

The Masked Singer: “Masks at Dawn — Round 1”

FOX, 8pm

The remaining four singers from Group A return to the stage for their second performances of the season. One will be unmasked and three will move on in the new episode “Masks at Dawn — Round 1.”

Star Trek: “The City on the Edge of Forever”

H&I, 8pm

In one of TV’s finest hours, Kirk (William Shatner) and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) follow McCoy (DeForest Kelley) through the mysterious “Guardian of Forever,” hoping to prevent him from changing history. To do so, Kirk must stop the doctor from saving a woman (Joan Collins) he’s fallen in love with.

Chicago Med: “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear”

NBC, 8pm

Will (Nick Gehlfuss) helps a patient with long-haul COVID symptoms; Vanessa (Asjha Cooper) reflects on her dating life when she learns that a patient’s daughter is having an arranged marriage; and a new family is born out of tragedy.

The Wonder Years: “The Sleepover”

ABC, 8:30pm

When Dean learns that Corey’s dad, Coach Long, is in the doghouse, he struggles to keep this secret from his friend.

Beyond the Edge

CBS, 9pm

New Series!

Nine celebrities live in the dangerous jungles of Panama, where they face off in epic adventures and endure the most brutal conditions as they push themselves to go far beyond their comfort zones. Lauren Alaina, Ray Lewis, Craig Morgan, Metta World Peace, Paulina Porizkova, Mike Singletary, Jodie Sweetin, Colton Underwood and Eboni K. Williams must work together to get through another day and raise money for their chosen charities.

Chicago Fire: “Hot and Fast”

NBC, 9pm

Cruz (Joe Minoso) forms a bond with a young immigrant boy he meets while fighting an apartment fire; the squad makes plans to prank the newest member of their team; and Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) and Violet (Hanako Greensmith) struggle to keep their relationship a secret.

Resident Alien

Syfy, 9pm

Midseason Finale!

The second season of this quirky sci-fi/mystery/comedy/drama hybrid series led by Alan Tudyk as an extraterrestrial posing as a human on Earth goes on hiatus a bit after tonight’s spring finale.

A Million Little Things: “Little White Lies”

ABC, 10pm

When Cam and Maggie hit a rough patch, he looks to Gary for relationship advice. Ron and Regina embark on a new venture together, and Theo meets Greta in a chance encounter.

Chicago P.D.: “Closer”

NBC, 10pm

When a young man is shot outside the Cárabo Bakery, the team works to connect the shooting to bakery owner Javier Escano (José Zúñiga), who has been under surveillance. Despite the increasing danger, Voight (Jason Beghe) helps informant Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado) get even closer to their target.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: Unpacked

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

This four-part series takes viewers closer to the action and drama of naturalist/explorer Steve Backshall’s 10 world-first expeditions, with new, previously unseen footage revealing a fresh perspective on these epic adventures into the unknown. In tonight’s series premiere episode, “No Turning Back,” discover the moments that very nearly stopped Backshall’s expedition teams in their tracks.

Temptation Island

USA Network/Bravo/E!, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 4 of the reality series, four new couples at a crossroads in their relationship head to Maui to put their love to the test. Joined by 24 sexy single men and women looking to find everlasting love, these couples must decide whether to commit to a lifetime together — or if they will ultimately give in to the temptation from the singles looking to find “the one.” Mark L. Walberg returns as host.

Thursday, March 17

Secrets of the Universe: “James Webb — The $10 Billion Space Telescope”

Curiosity Stream

This is the story of the James Webb Space Telescope, told by the people who have devoted their lives to it. It is the world’s largest, most advanced and most expensive telescope, and building it has been fraught with challenges.

Millennials

ALLBLK

Season Premiere!

The sitcom that follows the lives of four 20-something Los Angeles roommates returns for Season 2.

Jellystone

HBO Max

Season Premiere!

The animated kids series that offers new takes on classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon characters like Yogi Bear, Jabberjaw, Augie Doggie and many others is back for Season 2, consisting of 19 new episodes.

Minx

HBO Max

New Series!

This series is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. The 10-episode comedy airs two new episodes each week through April 14.

Star Trek: Discovery

Paramount+

Season Finale!

The Star Trek spinoff concludes its fourth season. It has been renewed for Season 5.

Below Deck Down Under

Peacock

New Series!

This latest entry in the Below Deck franchise is set against the stunning backdrop of the tropical Whitsunday Islands and world-famous Great Barrier Reef in northeastern Australia. It explores the complex and often explosive dynamics of the crew and a rotating group of demanding charter guests on the yacht M/Y Thalassa. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Thursdays.

31 Days of Oscar: 1960s Winners

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar event continues its Thursday salute to Academy Award-winning films from the 1960s with today’s daylong lineup featuring the following titles: Closely Watched Trains (1966) — won in its only nominated category: Best Foreign Language Film (Czechoslovakia); The Shop on Main Street (1965) — two nominations, one win: Best Foreign Language Film (Czechoslovakia); Through a Glass Darkly (1961) — two nominations, one win: Best Foreign Language Film (Sweden); Z (1969) — five nominations, two wins: Best Foreign Language Film (Algeria) and Best Film Editing; Two Women (1960) — won in its only nominated category: Best Actress (Sophia Loren); The Facts of Life (1960) — five nominations, one win: Best Costume Design, Black-and-White; Cactus Flower (1969) — won in its only nominated category: Best Supporting Actress (Goldie Hawn); The Music Man (1962) — six nominations, one win: Best Music, Scoring of Music, Adaptation or Treatment; Oliver! (1968) — 11 nominations, five wins: notable wins include Best Picture (the last G-rated film to earn that award), Best Director (Carol Reed) and Best Music, Score of a Musical Picture (Original or Adaptation), while Onna White also received an honorary award for her choreography; Camelot (1967) — five nominations, three wins: Best Art Direction-Set Decoration, Best Costume Design and Best Music, Scoring of Music, Adaptation or Treatment; and How the West Was Won (1962) — eight nominations, three wins: Best Original Screenplay, Best Sound and Best Film Editing.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: First Round

CBS, TBS, TNT & truTV, beginning at 12pm Live

With the First Four games finished, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins in earnest with first-round action at venues around the country today and tomorrow on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Station 19: “In My Tree”

ABC, 8pm

The Dean Miller Memorial Clinic has its opening day. Meanwhile, Sullivan gives Beckett an ultimatum, and the crew responds to a skydiving incident.

MasterChef Junior

FOX, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Young chefs in Season 8 will cook for diners at a Renaissance fair and a motocross track, as well as compete in a donut challenge and a WWE-themed episode. Chefs Gordon Ramsay, Daphne Oz and Aarón Sánchez will decide which contestant takes home the $100,000 grand prize.

Flip or Flop: “Spanish Lessons”

HGTV, 8pm

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack take on a huge project with an elaborate Spanish design that has proven to be difficult and costly in previous flips. They hope their past experiences will be enough to get everything just right and master this complicated style.

A Gift of Murder

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When Dylan (Bailey Bass) is forced to transfer to a new school after her mom Cindy (Kate Orsini) is admitted to rehab, she quickly rubs reigning mean girl Tiffany (Courtney Lauren Cummings) the wrong way. Dylan’s aunt and uncle offer to throw a Sweet 16 party to help her adjust, but Tiffany will stop at nothing, not even murder, to destroy Dylan’s plans.

Law & Order: “Fault Lines”

NBC, 8pm

After a family court judge is murdered, Bernard (Anthony Anderson) and Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) dig into the many grievances against him. Meanwhile, when the DA’s office is faced with unforeseen challenges, Maroun (Odelya Halevi) takes matters into her own hands to save the case.

This Old House: “West Roxbury: Exploring Flooring”

PBS, 8pm

As work continues on the 1890s Victorian home in West Roxbury, Massachusetts, the front porch gets a new set of granite stairs and a brick walkway; a new back door seals the house; the homeowners decide on a finish for the floors; and a cable rail system is installed on the back stairs. The episode also features a visit to a trade school in Philadelphia.

Call Me Kat: “Call Me the Bad Boy of Cheese”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Call Me the Bad Boy of Cheese,” Kat (Mayim Bialik) tries to welcome a new business to the neighborhood, but the owner thinks he can get away with whatever he wants.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Sorry If It Got Weird for You”

NBC, 9pm

The creator of a dating app is accused of using it to rape women. Meanwhile, Velasco’s (Octavio Pisano) experience as an SVU detective is put on trial.

Welcome to Flatch

FOX, 9:30pm

New Series!

When a documentary crew sets out to explore life in small-town America, they stumble upon Flatch, Ohio, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. Two of them are cousins and best buds Kelly (Holmes) and Lloyd “Shrub” Mallet (Sam Straley), foulmouthed ne’er-do-wells who have deep-seated rivalries with Flatch’s other residents. Based on the U.K. series This Country and shot in mockumentary style, the series also stars Seann William Scott, Aya Cash, Krystal Smith, Justin Linville and Taylor Ortega.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “Guns & Roses”

NBC, 10pm

The task force investigates a connection between the Marcy Organization and the murder of a lawyer and her client; Stabler (Christopher Meloni) settles into a new assignment; and Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) reminds Nova (Nona Parker Johnson) who she really works for.

Friday, March 18

WeCrashed

Apple TV+

New Series!

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star in and executive produce this eight-episode limited series inspired by actual events, and the love story at the center of it all, as chronicled in the hit podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global workspace solutions brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened? The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

Cheaper by the Dozen

Disney+

Original Film!

Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff star in this reboot and reimagining of the beloved family comedy film franchise that began with the original film of the same name and its sequel in 1950 and 1952, followed by a Steve Martin-led remake and its sequel in 2003 and 2005. Like the earlier movies, this one is inspired by the real-life Gilbreth family as it follows its two protagonists (played by Union and Braff) who live with their blended family and manage a business in New Jersey. black-ish creator Kenya Barris is a producer and cowriter.

More Than Robots

Disney+

Gillian Jacobs directed this documentary that follows four teams of teenagers from around the world as they prepare for the 2020 FIRST Robotics Competition. Get to know teams from Los Angeles, Mexico City and Chiba, Japan, as they work toward the goal of taking their unique designs all the way to the highly competitive global championships.

Deep Water

Hulu

Original Film!

Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction) directed this psychological thriller based on the novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley), and led by Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. The story delves inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people who get caught up in them.

Life & Beth

Hulu

New Series!

Beth (Amy Schumer) has a pretty great life — she works as a wine distributor in Manhattan and is in a relationship with a successful guy. But when a sudden event causes Beth to take another look at her past, her present changes forever. She attempts to build a stronger, bolder, more authentic life for herself while honoring the person she was before. Also stars Michael Cera, Violet Young, Laura Benanti, Michael Rapaport and Susannah Flood. All 10 episodes are available today.

Ranch to Table

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

This is the second season of the series chronicling seventh-generation cattle rancher and entrepreneur Elizabeth Poett, who runs her family’s 14,000-acre ranch while crafting regional dishes using her own fresh ingredients.

Black Crab

Netflix

Original Film!

Noomi Rapace leads this Swedish action thriller set in a postapocalyptic world torn apart by climate change and war. During a long, harsh winter, six soldiers embark on a covert mission across a frozen archipelago, risking their lives to transport a mysterious package that could end the war. As they enter hostile enemy territory, they have no idea what dangers lie ahead, or who — if anyone — they can trust. But for speed-skater-turned-soldier Caroline Edh (Rapace), the mission is about something else entirely.

Human Resources

Netflix

New Series!

From the minds behind the award-winning adult animation favorite Big Mouth comes this animated spinoff, again aimed at adults, that pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures — Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more — that help humans journey through every aspect of life, from puberty and parenthood to the twilight years. The all-star voice cast includes Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and David Thewlis reprising their Big Mouth roles, as well as newcomers like Aidy Bryant, Keke Palmer and Randall Park.

Master

Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

Regina Hall, Zoe Renee and Amber Gray star in writer/director Mariama Diallo’s directorial debut, which made its premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. In the thriller, three women strive to find their place at a prestigious Northeastern university as old as the country, and whose frosty elitism may hide something more sinister. When anonymous racist attacks target a Black freshman — who insists she is being haunted by ghosts of the school’s past — each woman must determine where the real menace lies.

Discovering Royalty on Film

True Royalty TV

This documentary offers a cinematic journey as distinguished critics and historians count down their top 25 films about kings, queens and other royal leaders. Included are looks at The Last Emperor (1987), Elizabeth (1998), Cleopatra (1963), The Queen (2006), The King’s Speech (2010) and more. Visit trueroyalty.tv for more info about the streaming service dedicated to all things royal.

31 Days of Oscar: 1970s Winners

TCM, beginning at 8am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar event continues its Friday salute to Academy Award-winning films from the 1970s with today’s daylong lineup featuring the following titles: Butterflies Are Free (1972) — three nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actress (Eileen Heckart); Travels With My Aunt (1972) — four nominations, one win: Best Costume Design (Anthony Powell); A Little Romance (1979) — two nominations, one win: Best Music, Original Score (Georges Delerue); California Suite (1978) — three nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actress (Maggie Smith); The Goodbye Girl (1977) — five nominations, one win: Best Actor (Richard Dreyfuss); The Sunshine Boys (1975) — four nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actor (George Burns); Annie Hall (1977) — five nominations, four wins: Best Picture, Best Actress (Diane Keaton), Best Director (Woody Allen) and Best Original Screenplay (Allen and Marshall Brickman); Shampoo (1975) — four nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actress (Lee Grant); The Sting (1973) — 10 nominations, seven wins, notably including Best Picture, Best Director (George Roy Hill), Best Original Screenplay (David S. Ward), Best Costume Design (Edith Head) and Best Music, Scoring Original Song Score and/or Adaptation (Marvin Hamlisch); Dog Day Afternoon (1975) — six nominations, one win: Best Original Screenplay (Frank Pierson); and Shaft (1971) — two nominations, one win: Best Music, Original Song (“Theme from Shaft” by Isaac Hayes).

English Premier League Soccer: Wolves vs. Leeds United

USA Network, beginning at 3:30pm Live

Live soccer action from the English Premier League’s Wolves and Leeds United is preceded by a half-hour pregame show.

Drowning in Secrets

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When her sister Maya (Chelsea Vale) disappears during a fun day out on the water, a determined Misha Caldwell (Christina DeRosa) goes looking for answers — and learns a shocking truth that could endanger her whole family. Former Baywatch hunk David Chokachi costars.

Brain Games: On the Road

Nat Geo, 8pm

Four back-to-back episodes air tonight. Here are a few of the games covered in the first episode: upside-down frowns, hot dates, bizarre bazaar and the missing link. Plus, viewers get to challenge themselves with fascinating games about The Bizarreness Effect and Convergent Thinking. How will your brain stack up against the players?

The Blacklist: “The Chairman”

NBC, 8pm

The task force pursues their latest target, the Chairman, who operates a dark web stock market that trades shares of criminal organizations. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) takes extreme measures to locate a tracking device, which sends Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) into a spiral, and Cooper (Harry Lennix) makes contact with his blackmailer.

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: “Getting’ Funky in Flavortown”

Food Network, 9pm

Nachos and burgers with local flavor tempt Guy Fieri in Laramie, Wyoming, but will the duck tacos in Anchorage quack his list of Top 10 tastes?

Great Performances: “Movies for Grownups Awards 2022 With AARP the Magazine”

PBS, 9pm

PBS again broadcasts this ceremony for the awards that are entering their 20th year of celebrating film and TV/streaming productions from the previous year that resonate with older viewers. Some of this year’s notable title and actor nominees include Being the Ricardos, Mare of Easttown, Gillian Anderson (The Crown), Kevin Costner (Yellowstone) and more. Best Actress (TV/Streaming) nominee Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie) will also be honored with this year’s Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award. Actor Alan Cumming hosts the event.

I Survived a Serial Killer

A&E, 10pm

Season Finale!

Back-to-back accounts of bravery: Michigan’s Madison Nygard explains how, at 16, she jumped to freedom from the car of her would-be kidnapper and murderer, while Josefina Rivera tells a daring tale of escape after being shackled as a 25-year-old in her Pennsylvania captor’s house of horrors.

The Ghost Town Terror: “A Place for the Dead”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Tim and Sapphire make connections between the bloody history of Anaconda, Montana, and Gunslinger Gulch. But it’s a trek into the hills in search of a mysterious pit that has medium Sarah Lemos fearing for everyone’s immediate safety.

Saturday, March 19

Ghost Hunters

discovery+

Season Finale!

The first season of the rebooted paranormal series concludes with “Tortured Souls of Cresson.” In the episode, the TAPS team is joined by the Ghost Brothers and Dustin Pari to investigate Cresson Sanitorium in Pennsylvania.

31 Days of Oscar on HBO Max: “Unforgiven”

HBO Max

Today’s Oscar-winning film streaming on HBO Max that won’t be found during linear cable sister network TCM’s monthlong 31 Days of Oscar event is Unforgiven (1992). The highly acclaimed Western won Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Gene Hackman), Best Director (Clint Eastwood, who also received a Best Actor nomination) and Best Film Editing (Joel Cox).

31 Days of Oscar: Best Actor Winners & 1980s Winners

TCM, beginning at 6:15am & 8pm

Catch a Classic!

From the morning into the early evening today, Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar celebration will spotlight six films that earned Best Actor wins for one of their stars: The Story of Louis Pasteur (1936, Paul Muni), Captains Courageous (1937, Spencer Tracy), Watch on the Rhine (1943, Paul Lukas), Lilies of the Field (1963, Sidney Poitier, the first Black actor to win this award), Sergeant York (1941, Gary Cooper) and Gandhi (1982, Ben Kingsley). Starting in primetime, TCM then airs five Oscar-winning favorites from the 1980s: Out of Africa (1985) — 11 nominations, seven wins, notably including Best Picture, Best Director (Sydney Pollack) and Best Music, Original Score (John Barry); On Golden Pond (1981) — 10 nominations, three wins: Best Actor (Henry Fonda), Best Actress (Katharine Hepburn) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Ernest Thompson); Places in the Heart (1984) — seven nominations, two wins: Best Actress (Sally Field) and Best Original Screenplay (Robert Benton); A Fish Called Wanda (1988) — three nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actor (Kevin Kline); and Babette’s Feast (1987) — won in its only nominated category: Best Foreign Language Film (Denmark).

12 Hours of Sebring

Peacock, live-streams beginning at 10am; USA Network, beginning at 3:30pm Live

Peacock live-streams 12 hours, and USA Network offers seven hours of live coverage, from this year’s installment of the endurance race event for sports cars held at Sebring International Raceway in Florida.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Second Round

CBS, TBS, TNT & truTV, beginning at 12pm Live

The 32 teams still alive in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament field compete in the second round today and tomorrow on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Murdoch Mysteries: “Blood on the Tracks”

Ovation, 7pm

When their train derails, Ogden (Hélène Joy) and Brackenreid (Thomas Craig) suspect it was sabotage to hide a murder.

NHL Hockey: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay

ABC, 8pm Live

Artemi Panarin and the N.Y. Rangers try to bottle up Steven Stamkos and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Great Chocolate Showdown: “The Finale: Good Things Come to Those Who Bake”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

In this delightfully sweet ending to the series, the top three home bakers take on their toughest challenge yet — creating an epic assortment of showstopping confections to fill their dream bake shop window. One home baker will walk away with the grand prize of $50,000.

The Many Saints of Newark

HBO, 8pm

This intricate, must-see prequel for Sopranos fans tells the fiery tale of the making of Tony Soprano — played by series star James Gandolfini’s son, Michael — who is taken under the wing of loving but hot-tempered uncle Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), with explosive results. Part of the appeal comes with seeing stars re-create show regulars (notably Vera Farmiga as Tony’s dominating mother, Livia), but Many Saints is truly Dickie’s saga. It lets you know why Tony woke up one morning and got himself a gun.

Sins in the Suburbs

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Heather is a struggling artist living in a quiet suburban neighborhood. All seems well until one day, the good-looking and single Tyler moves in next door. Heather is initially intrigued by Tyler — he is charming, handsome and seems quite successful. But as news of a local serial killer begins to spread and the number of victims rises, Heather begins to question if Tyler may somehow be involved. Stars Monique Sypkens and Brandon Santana.

World’s Funniest Animals: “National Puppy Day Special”

The CW, 9pm

Celebrate puppies with all of the cutest canine clips, featuring perplexed pooches, drowsy dogs, furry friends and hyper hounds. Special guest Lissette Rojo joins host Elizabeth Stanton from the Burbank Animal Shelter in Burbank, California, with commentary from Brian Cooper, Anna Maria Perez De Tagle, Carmen Hodgson, Noah Matthews, Mikalah Gordon, AJ Gibson, Emile Ennis Jr. and Katherine Murray.