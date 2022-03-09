Wednesday, March 9: Let the Toppling Begin! FOX Lines Up ‘Domino Masters’ Competition Series

© 2022 FOX Media LLC. Credit: Ray Mickshaw/FOX

ALSO SEE: 2022 NASCAR TV Schedule on FOX Sports and NBC

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Wednesday, March 9

Domino Masters

FOX, 9pm

New Series!

Hosted by Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family), this new series features teams of domino enthusiasts facing off in an unbelievable domino toppling and chain-reaction tournament. Sixteen skilled teams will compete against each other in ambitious domino building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented domino topplers. Danica McKellar, former NFL tight end Vernon Davis and pro domino artist Steve Price serve as judges. FOX Sports’ Joe Buck calls the topple action.

Pam & Tommy

Hulu

Season Finale!

This biographical drama series based on the events surrounding the infamous unauthorized release of a sex tape belonging to Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) in the 1990s concludes its first season.

The Andy Warhol Diaries

Netflix

New Series!

From executive producer Ryan Murphy and director Andrew Rossi, this six-part documentary chronicles the remarkable life of Andy Warhol from the intimate vantage point offered by the artist’s own posthumously published diaries. The series reveals much about the very complex man through his own words — often in his own voice through the use of cutting-edge AI techniques — and the words of those who worked, created and played alongside him, from John Waters to Rob Lowe.

Queer Eye Germany

Netflix

New Series!

This is the first international export of America’s hit Queer Eye reality format. Similar to the original, in this five-episode series, experts Leni Bolt, David Jakobs, Jan-Henrik Scheper-Stuke, Aljosha Muttardi and Ayan Yuruk guide their mentees toward opening the door to a new and better chapter in life. Over the course of the episodes, the Fab 5 provide inspiration for positive change to the stories of their five everyday heroes.

31 Days of Oscar: 1950s Winners

TCM, beginning at 6:15am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar event continues its Wednesday salute to Academy Award-winning films from the 1950s with today’s daylong lineup featuring the following titles: Gate of Hell (1953) — won in its only nominated category: Best Costume Design, Color, and also received an honorary award for “Best Foreign Language Film first released in the United States during 1954” (Japan); Nights of Cabiria (1957) — won in its only nominated category: Best Foreign Language Film (Italy); Black Orpheus (1959) — won in its only nominated category: Best Foreign Language Film (France); The Defiant Ones (1958) — nine nominations, two wins: Best Original Screenplay and Best Cinematography, Black-and-White; Mister Roberts (1955) — three nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actor (Jack Lemmon); Ben-Hur (1959) — 12 nominations, 11 wins, notably including Best Picture, Best Actor (Charlton Heston), Best Supporting Actor (Hugh Griffith), Best Director (William Wyler) and Best Music, Scoring of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture (Miklós Rózsa); Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing (1955) — eight nominations, three wins: Best Music, Original Song (“Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing” by Sammy Fain and Paul Francis Webster), Best Music, Scoring of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture (Alfred Newman) and Best Costume Design, Color; Sayonara (1957) — 10 nominations, four wins, notably including Best Supporting Actor (Red Buttons) and Best Supporting Actress (Miyoshi Umeki); From Here to Eternity (1953) — 13 nominations, eight wins, notably including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Frank Sinatra), Best Supporting Actress (Donna Reed), Best Director (Fred Zinnemann) and Best Writing, Screenplay (Daniel Taradash); Titanic (1953) — two nominations, one win: Best Writing, Story and Screenplay; and The Sea Around Us (1953) — won in its only nominated category: Best Documentary, Features. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Men’s College Basketball: Atlantic 10 Tournament First Round

ESPN+, beginning at 1pm Live

The Atlantic 10 men’s college basketball tournament kicks off today with two back-to-back games.

Survivor

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

It’s Season 42 of the historic competition series, and host Jeff Probst has completed shooting two back-to-back seasons, never leaving Fiji. The two-hour premiere promises to be just as fast-paced, dangerous and physically demanding as the prior season, but also promises some new twists. “The great players take every twist and examine how it impacts their game and the game of every other player,” Probst tells. “Then they make their move based on that assessment. The weak players often get lost in whether they think a twist is fair. It’s a waste of time because you can’t change it. That’s part of the test. You must adapt. Over and over and over.” And that just never gets old. Bring on the new players!

The Flash: “Impulsive Excessive Disorder”

The CW, 8pm

New Episodes!

The appearance of Bart/Impulse (Jordan Fisher) and Nora/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) in the background of a 2014 CCPD photo hints that their past adventures will end up altering the current timeline. The siblings, stuck in the year 2014, visit important places in their father Barry’s (Grant Gustin) life.

The Masked Singer

FOX, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 7 of The Masked Singer is billed as a battle of “The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly.” Though the costumed characters’ official names weren’t revealed at presstime, contestants appear to include a royal frog, a bug, a troll, a horned knight, an astronaut chipmunk and a lemur. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are back as panelists, and Nick Cannon returns as host.

Chicago Med: “Things Meant to Be Bent Not Broken”

NBC, 8pm

Dylan’s (Guy Lockard) cop instincts come to life when he suspects his patient may be a drug dealer; Will (Nick Gehlfuss) must decide how to spend his whistleblower settlement; Charles (Oliver Platt) and Vanessa (Asjha Cooper) help a patient who believes she’s infested with parasites; and Crockett (Dominic Rains) and Blake (Sarah Rafferty) are paired with an arrogant surgeon.

Animals at Play

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Across the planet, young animals spend huge amounts of time playing — but it’s a behavior that has long been overlooked by science. Now, new research reveals that play is at the heart of almost everything an animal learns. In this series we uncover why play is so much more than just having a good time.

Kung Fu: “Year of the Tiger: Part 1”

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

With the Lunar New Year around the corner, a more confident and grounded Nicky (Olivia Liang) finds herself in a great place in her relationship with Henry (Eddie Liu) and with her family. However, when a break-in at the Shen residence leaves her shaken, Nicky, with the help of Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), begins to suspect that Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan) may be involved. Elsewhere, as Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) and Jin (Tzi Ma) prepare for the New Year at Harmony Dumplings, Althea (Shannon Dang) begins to question whether she made the right decision reentering the workforce. Finally, an unexpected guest at the Shen’s New Year’s Eve dinner rocks the family to their core.

Home Inspector Joe: “Basement Hidden Horrors”

HGTV, 9pm

Danielle and Stefan Feldman are looking for a more family-friendly suburb to raise their two daughters in. With limited choices in their dream neighborhood, home inspection expert Joe Mazza and designer Noel Gatts have their work cut out for them to create a safe, modern farmhouse style home for this family of four.

Chicago Fire: “The Missing Piece”

NBC, 9pm

Following an injury in the aftermath of an industrial fire, Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Seager (Andy Allo) work together to investigate an anonymous tip; Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) searches for the right person to fill the open spot on Truck 81; and a possible new recruit to 51 gets tested at a call.

Jackie Kennedy: A Tale of Two Sisters

REELZ Channel, 9pm

This first of two specials debuting on REELZ tonight that look at the remarkable sisterhoods of two American icons begins with an examination of the rivalry and resentment — as well as the love and loss — shared between Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and her sister, Caroline Lee Bouvier Radziwill.

Black Files Declassified

Science Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Former CIA operative Mike Baker returns as host for Season 2 of this series in which he reveals secrets at the core of secret government programs that sometimes sound more like science fiction than truth. Among Baker’s explorations this season will be a look into a top-secret aerospace program that, according to recently uncovered documents, has been involved with investigations into paranormal subjects like werewolves and ghosts, and a closer look at one of America’s best-kept secrets: a list of emergency powers that presidents have at their disposal during extreme events like nuclear war or governmental collapse.

Bee Czar

Discovery Channel, 10pm

New Series!

This docuseries explores the bizarre world of bee wrangling and follows one man — Texas native Walter “Bee Czar” Schumacher — on his mission to save the world by saving the honeybee. Without using a protective suit, Schumacher “communicates” with the bees to avoid being stung as he and his team at the American Honey Bee Protection Agency rescue hives from places where they are unwanted and relocate them to where the bees can thrive and pollinate in peace.

Good Trouble

Freeform, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Callie (Maia Mitchell) struggles to keep her lawyer boss Kathleen (Constance Zimmer) out of trouble when footballer Tommy Sung’s (Kevin David Lin) murder trial ends.

Signs of a Psychopath

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

New Episodes!

The true-crime docuseries returns to revisit some of the most dangerous killers in modern history, review news footage and reexamine the words of the killers themselves to see which terrifying traits each one exhibited. Two half-hour episodes air back-to-back tonight.

Chicago P.D.: “Gone”

NBC, 10pm

Following a shock in the March 2 episode, the Intelligence Unit desperately searches for one of their own.

Amelia Earhart: A Tale of Two Sisters

REELZ Channel, 10pm

This special reveals the bond between legendary aviator Amelia Earhart and her sister, Muriel Earhart. Although Amelia spent a good portion of her time in the air, the siblings’ relationship was strong, with Muriel ultimately working to protect and preserve the legacy of her sister following Amelia’s still-unsolved disappearance.

Thursday, March 10

Secrets of the Universe

Curiosity Stream

New Series!

This eight-part series is a follow-up to Curiosity Stream’s Secrets of the Solar System and explores some of the the universe’s biggest mysteries. Featuring experts in astronomy and engineering, and stunning imagery, the series looks at advances like the James Webb Telescope, NASA’s Artemis rocket, the race to capture the first image of a black hole and more. The premiere episode, “SLS: NASA’s Mega Rocket,” is the story of the incredible engineering that went into building the Space Launch System, the most powerful rocket ever built.

Double Cross

ALLBLK

Season Finale!

The popular crime thriller concludes Season 3. Ashley A. Williams and Jeff Logan lead the cast.

That Dirty Black Bag

AMC+

New Series!

Dominic Cooper and Douglas Booth lead this raw tale of bounty hunters, bandits and bloody vendettas that showcases the dark side of the Old West. Filmed in Italy, Spain and Morocco, the eight-part series combines drama with the legendary irony found in spaghetti Westerns and revolutionized in a modern way, echoing and paying homage to the great classics of the genre.

Ghost Adventures

discovery+

New Episodes!

Paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley return to explore terrifying new hauntings. First up is “Montecito Mansion of Mystery,” in which Zak senses a historic mansion with a tragic and mysterious past in Montecito, California, has called to him. When the crew attempts to re-create a séance in the home’s majestic main hall, they capture some of their most compelling evidence to date.

Last Exit: Space

discovery+

Director Rudolph Herzog and his father Werner Herzog, who executive produces and narrates this film, take viewers on an unforgettable journey into space and living beyond Earth as they look to answer the big question: How close are we to fulfilling our dream of becoming space colonists?

Theodosia

HBO Max

New Series!

This action-adventure series is based on the four-book children’s book series by R.L. LaFevers. Set in 1906 London, it centers on smart and supernaturally gifted 14-year-old Theodosia Throckmorton, aka Theo (Eloise Little). Theo must gather an eclectic team, including her younger brother, Henry (Frankie Minchella), along with friends Will (Nana Agyeman-Bediako) and Safiya (Yasmina El-Abd), an Egyptian princess, to fight a powerful secret society bent on destroying the world with ancient Egyptian dark magic.

Bust Down

Peacock

New Series!

Chris Redd, Jak Knight, Langston Kerman and Sam Jay star in this half-hour comedy that includes Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels as an executive producer. They play four casino employees living dead-end lives with dead-end jobs in middle America, who attempt to find self-worth in their bad ideas. All six Season 1 episodes are available today.

The Real Housewives of Miami

Peacock

Season Finale!

Season 4 of the reality series comes to a close.

The Seed

Shudder & AMC+

Original Film!

This horror comedy centers on Deidre (Lucy Martin), Heather (Sophie Vavasseur) and Charlotte (Chelsea Edge), lifelong friends who are finally getting some time away together, using an upcoming meteor shower to gather more followers for their social media channels. But what starts out as a girls’ getaway in the Mojave Desert descends into a battle for survival with the arrival of an alien force whose air of mystery soon proves to be alluring and irresistible to them.

31 Days of Oscar: 1960s Winners

TCM, beginning at 6:15am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar event continues its Thursday salute to Academy Award-winning films from the 1960s with today’s daylong lineup featuring the following titles: The Dot and the Line (1965) — won in its only nominated category: Best Short Subject, Cartoons; 7 Faces of Dr. Lao (1964) — one nomination, no win, but an honorary award given to William Tuttle “For his outstanding make-up achievement”; The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm (1962) — four nominations, one win: Best Costume Design, Color; The Great Race (1965) — five nominations, one win: Best Effects, Sound Effects; Grand Prix (1966) — won in all three of its nominated categories: Best Sound, Best Film Editing and Best Effects, Sound Effects; The Dirty Dozen (1967) — four nominations, one win: Best Effects, Sound Effects; The Longest Day (1962) — five nominations, two wins: Best Cinematography, Black-and-White and Best Effects, Special Effects; A Man for All Seasons (1966) — eight nominations, six wins, notably including Best Picture, Best Actor (Paul Scofield) and Best Director (Fred Zinnemann); and Cleopatra (1963) — nine nominations, four wins: Best Cinematography, Color, Best Art Direction-Set Decoration, Color, Best Costume Design, Color and Best Effects, Special Visual Effects; and America America (1963) — four nominations, one win: Best Art Direction-Set Decoration, Black-and-White. — Jeff Pfeiffer

NCAA Men’s College Basketball: Atlantic 10 Tournament Second Round

USA Network, beginning at 12pm Live

Four matchups in the second round of the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament air today on USA Network.

Walker, Texas Ranger

getTV, 1pm

To mark star Chuck Norris’ 82nd birthday, binge five 1996 episodes that involve a cannibal, children being buried alive in a bus and a Dickens homage!

Walker: “Boundaries”

The CW, 8pm

When confronted by the Davidsons, Liam (Keegan Allen) shares an old land survey which could spell trouble for the Walker family, and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) reveals one truth from the past while covering up another. Meanwhile, Cordell (Jared Padalecki) has news of his own he would like to share with the family if he can get the chance.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

After picking which woman they want a future with, farming hottie Steven and construction bro Kurt finally come clean about their true financial status. Given that they’re actually both CEOs, our money is on things going just fine.

Flip or Flop: “Red Hot Flip”

HGTV, 8pm

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack head out of their comfort zone to flip a house in the red hot market of Covina, California. The property seems like a good deal, but they’ll quickly need to get everything perfect to take advantage of this fast-moving market.

Law & Order: “Filtered Life”

NBC, 8pm

Bernard (Anthony Anderson) and Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) investigate the disappearance of a social media star whose case takes the internet by storm, while Price (Hugh Dancy) and Maroun (Odelya Halevi) must weigh their decisions regarding the case against the wishes of the missing woman’s family.

B Positive

CBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

Is Valley Hills for sale? When Season 2 began, reformed party girl Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) had bought the assisted living facility, hoping to improve the lives of its residents. This week, a rival senior home, Golden Horizons, offers big bucks to acquire it. The deal will be tempting, Ashford says. Still, she gives us hope that Gina will do what’s best for her newfound family: “[Golden Horizons] is fancy and snooty, and we are warm and loving,” she says. “It’s that age-old struggle of money versus the good stuff, and Gina usually picks the good stuff.” She’ll have a choice to make in her personal life as well. Having successfully donated a kidney to her old classmate, therapist Drew (Thomas Middleditch), she’s yet to voice the fact that he’s stolen her heart. “I think she’s trying to figure out who she is right now. That’s been part of her hesitancy,” Ashford says. “They just keep missing the moments to tell each other that they love each other.” But once Drew announces he’s leaving on a trip to Alaska, is that moment now? “It’s definitely going to push Gina to confront how she feels about him and maybe admit it,” the actress says. “But is it too late? I don’t know!”

Fix My Flip

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

To make sure their house flips don’t become flops, folks call on real estate pro Page Turner, who rescues their in-process projects. Tonight, a mother-daughter team took a loss on their first flip and are going down the same costly path with their second. Turner steps in to course-correct what they’ve started, but this leaves them questioning everything they thought they knew about flipping.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Promising Young Gentlemen”

NBC, 9pm

Carisi’s (Peter Scanavino) niece (Ryann Shane) helps a friend report a sexual assault. Meanwhile, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) investigates a college’s secret society that preys on female students.

Pivoting

FOX, 9:30pm

Season Finale!

The irreverent comedy about grief and the changes it inspires ends its first season on a high note. In honor of their late pal Coleen’s birthday, besties Amy (Eliza Coupe), Jodie (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Sarah (Maggie Q) take her ashes on a girls’ night out. What could go wrong? Or, more accurately, what could go missing?

Nightwatch: “Yardi Gras”

A&E, 10pm

Season Premiere!

A strange Mardi Gras sees the cancellation of traditional parades — but not the end of emergencies, as the EMT crew responds to a vehicle-streetcar collision, a motorcycle accident, a house fire and potential cardiac arrest.

Bull: “Safe Space”

CBS, 10pm

We love an emotional Chunk storyline. The lawyer (Christopher Jackson) has to decide whether to introduce his visiting mother (Rolonda Watts) to his new boyfriend (Erich Bergen). She knows Chunk is gay but isn’t one to ask about his romances.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “Takeover”

NBC, 10pm

The task force investigates the connection between Congressman Kilbride (Ron Cephas Jones) and the Marcy organization.

Friday, March 11

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Apple TV+

New Series!

This six-episode limited series is based on the novel by Walter Mosley, who adapts his story for the screen and serves as executive producer. Samuel L. Jackson (also an executive producer) stars as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, friends and even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn (Dominique Fishback). When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

The Craftsman

discovery+

New Series!

Master craftsman and woodworker Eric Hollenbeck takes historic homes and forgotten treasures around his hometown of Eureka, California, and gives them new life through restoration.

Turning Red

Disney+

Feature Film Exclusive!

Originally slated for theatrical release, this latest animated feature film from Disney/Pixar now debuts in the United States exclusively on Disney+. The story introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing, mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter — an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever Mei Lee gets too excited (which is practically always), she “poofs” into a giant red panda. Turning Red is cowritten and directed by Domee Shi in her feature directorial debut. Shi previously wrote and directed the Oscar-winning 2018 short Bao, which was the first Pixar short film to be helmed by a female director. Also available today is the documentary special Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red, which offers behind-the-scenes access to Shi and the rest of the all-women leadership team behind the film.

The Adam Project

Netflix

Original Film!

Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo and Catherine Keener headline this sci-fi film about a time-traveling pilot (Reynolds) who teams up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) and his late father (Ruffalo) to come to terms with his past while saving the future.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Follow 20 drivers — some veterans, some rookies — as they compete in another drama-filled and adrenaline-fueled season of Formula 1 racing.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Prime Video

Season Finale!

The Emmy-winning period comedy/drama concludes its fourth season. Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein lead the cast. Production is currently underway in New York City on the series’ fifth and final season.

Upload

Prime Video

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of this sci-fi comedy series from Greg Daniels that is set in a technologically advanced future, Nathan (Robbie Amell) is at a crossroads in his (after)life — his ex-girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) has unexpectedly arrived at Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel, Nora (Andy Allo). All seven episodes are available today.

31 Days of Oscar: 1970s Winners

TCM, beginning at 8:45am

Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar event continues its Friday salute to Academy Award-winning films from the 1970s with today’s daylong lineup featuring the following titles: Nicholas and Alexandra (1971) — six nominations, two wins: Best Art Direction-Set Decoration and Best Costume Design; Summer of ’42 (1971) — four nominations, one win: Best Music, Original Dramatic Score (Michel Legrand); You Light Up My Life (1977) — won in its only nominated category: Best Music, Original Song (“You Light Up My Life” by Joseph Brooks); The Way We Were (1973) — six nominations, two wins: Best Music, Original Dramatic Score (Marvin Hamlisch) and Best Music, Original Song (“The Way We Were” by Hamlisch, Alan Bergman and Marilyn Bergman); Julia (1977) — 11 nominations, three wins: Best Supporting Actor (Jason Robards), Best Supporting Actress (Vanessa Redgrave) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Alvin Sargent); Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) — nine nominations, five wins: Best Picture, Best Actor (Dustin Hoffman), Best Supporting Actress (Meryl Streep), Best Director (Robert Benton) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Benton); The Paper Chase (1973) — three nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actor (John Houseman); Klute (1971) — two nominations, one win: Best Actress (Jane Fonda); and Ryan’s Daughter (1970) — four nominations, two wins: Best Supporting Actor (John Mills) and Best Cinematography (Freddie Young). — Jeff Pfeiffer

Charmed

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

After the tragic death of their sister, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) struggle to get back on their feet until a fateful encounter with the new Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) reawakens the Power of Three … and their sisterhood. But who is this mysterious young artist from Philadelphia, and why was she — of all people — chosen to take on the mantle of a Charmed One? Could she be their long-lost sister? Or is she something else entirely?

Sinister Stepsister

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Jeff Mitchell seems to have it all — an interesting and lucrative job, a loving wife and two amazing kids. And then, one bright day, a cosmic sucker punch comes from out of the blue. When Jeff was in high school, unbeknownst to him, he got his girlfriend pregnant. The girl moved away, had the baby, and raised her as a single mother, never telling her daughter, Carlee, who her real father was. However, Carlee’s mother recently died in a tragic accident, prompting Carlee to try and uncover the truth. Stars Annika Foster, Tu Morrow and Matthew Pohlkamp.

Horror Hotel

MOVIES!, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

This cult-classic 1960 horror film produced in England but set in America is led by the always-terrific Christopher Lee and is filled with a chilling and menacing ambience. When the movie was initially released in Britain, it had the title The City of the Dead, which seems more apt given how much of an ominous character the small (and fictional) Massachusetts town of Whitewood — with its streets filled with a constant, unnerving mist and sinister-looking residents peering around nearly every corner — plays as a backdrop. No matter what it’s called, though, the film is a must-see or re-watch for horror fans. The story follows college student Nan Barlow (Venetia Stevenson), who, under the recommendation of her history professor (Lee), travels to Whitewood to do some research into witchcraft. Unfortunately, she gets to learn all about it firsthand when she discovers too late that Whitewood is occupied by the reincarnation of an infamous witch (Patricia Jessel) who cursed the town before being burned at the stake in 1692, and whose immortality is being sustained by human sacrifices. Following Horror Hotel tonight is another thriller related to witchcraft and devil worship: 1975’s The Devil’s Rain, starring Ernest Borgnine, Eddie Albert, William Shatner, Ida Lupino, Tom Skerritt, Keenan Wynn, a pre-fame John Travolta and Anton LaVey, the real-life founder of the Church of Satan, in a minor role (he is also credited as the film’s technical advisor). — Jeff Pfeiffer

Brain Games: On the Road

Nat Geo, 8pm

Four back-to-back episodes air tonight. Here are a few of the challenges viewers get to partake in: Spatial Reasoning and the Simon Effect, Semantic Memory and the Unit Effect, Predictive Coding, Associative Memory and Rebus Puzzles. How will your brain stack up against the players?

Dynasty: “How Did the Board Meeting Go?”

The CW, 9pm

New Episodes!

Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) is ready to jump headfirst into her former life, much to Liam’s (Adam Huber) worry. Amanda (Eliza Bennett) discovers something that could help Alexis’ (Elaine Hendrix) case and recruits Kirby (Maddison Brown) for assistance. Meanwhile, Culhane (Robert C. Riley) creates a plan for his future as Kirby and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) decide to help, much to his chagrin. As Jeff (Sam Adegoke) figures out his next steps, Fallon turns to Dominique (Michael Michele) to help with a work situation. Blake (Grant Show) throws the Carrington Gala and not all goes as expected.

Selling the Big Easy

HGTV, 9pm

In back-to-back new episodes, New Orleans native and resident real estate expert Brittany Picolo-Ramos specializes in quintessential NOLA properties. These two new episodes follow Brittany and her full-service agency as they help families find the house of their dreams by showing them beautiful properties with the right amount of history and charm. She also helps clients stage and sell their homes for top dollar in the city’s vibrant real estate market. With an approachable and effervescent style, Brittany effortlessly guides clients through the buying and selling process while touting the enticing amenities that the Crescent City has to offer.

Blue Bloods: “Guilt”

CBS, 10pm

On the cop show’s 250th episode, Anthony (Steve Schirripa) is promoted to DA Special Investigative Unit supervisor, but Erin (Bridget Moynahan) suspects their boss has ulterior motives. After Detective Angela Reddick (Ilfenesh Hadera) is shot on the job, Frank (Tom Selleck) reassesses his earlier decision to transfer her from his team.

The Ghost Town Terror

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

In “Get Help,” the premiere episode of this paranormal docuseries, investigators Tim and Sapphire arrive in Montana to help the Broussard family solve the haunting of Gunslinger Gulch. Their mission turns urgent when they must determine if the ranch, or the family themselves, is the source of the paranormal activity.

Saturday, March 12

31 Days of Oscar: Best Supporting Actor Winners & 1980s Winners

TCM, beginning at 6am & 8pm

Catch a Classic!

From the morning into the early evening today, Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar celebration will spotlight six films that earned Best Supporting Actor wins for one of their costars: Come and Get It (1936, Walter Brennan), Johnny Eager (1941, Van Heflin), The Subject Was Roses (1968, Jack Albertson), Cool Hand Luke (1967, George Kennedy), Topkapi (1964, Peter Ustinov) and Spartacus (1960, Ustinov again). Starting in primetime, TCM then airs four Oscar-winning favorites from the 1980s: Chariots of Fire (1981) — seven nominations, four wins, notably including Best Picture and Best Music, Original Score (Vangelis); Arthur (1981) — four nominations, two wins: Best Supporting Actor (John Gielgud) and Best Music, Original Song (“Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)”); Victor/Victoria (1982) — seven nominations, one win: Best Music, Original Song Score and Its Adaptation or Best Adaptation Score (Henry Mancini and Leslie Bricusse); and Fame (1980) — six nominations, two wins: Best Music, Original Score (Michael Gore) and Best Music, Original Song (“Fame” by Gore and Dean Pitchford). — Jeff Pfeiffer

English Premier League Soccer: Everton vs. Wolves

USA Network, beginning at 9:30am Live

Live soccer action between the English Premier League’s Everton and Wolves is preceded by a half-hour pregame show and followed by a half-hour postgame show.

Clue

MOVIES!, 11:15am

This cult favorite 1985 mystery/comedy is at least as much fun as the classic board game on which it is based. Set in 1954, the plot introduces six strangers who are summoned to a mysterious dinner at a secluded mansion, where they are given pseudonyms familiar to anyone who has played Clue: Mrs. White (Madeline Kahn), Professor Plum (Christopher Lloyd), Col. Mustard (Martin Mull), Mr. Green (Michael McKean), Mrs. Peacock (Eileen Brennan) and Miss Scarlett (Lesley Ann Warren). The visitors think they will finally meet the person who has been blackmailing them; instead, murder is on the menu. The hilarious cast is also led by Tim Curry as the butler, Wadsworth, and Collen Camp as maid Yvette. Befitting the whodunit nature of its source, when Clue first hit theaters, it was released with three different endings as to “whodidit.” All three endings have generally been tacked on sequentially in home video releases and television airings.

NCAA Men’s College Basketball: Atlantic 10 Tournament Semifinals

CBS Sports Network, beginning at 1pm Live

The Atlantic 10 men’s college basketball tournament enters its penultimate day with two matchups this afternoon. The winners of these games will face off in the championship game, which airs tomorrow on CBS.

Murdoch Mysteries: “Manhunt”

Ovation, 7pm

Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) pursues Inspector Giles (Nigel Bennett) after he escapes from prison to vindicate a murderer.

Feeling Butterflies

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Emily’s (Kayla Wallace) booming butterfly business delivers monarchs to a birthday party where she meets single dad Garrett (Kevin McGarry). With the help of Garrett and his daughter, Emily’s business begins to take flight.

Mash-Up Our Home

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

Torn between colorful style and neutral minimalism, a couple can’t agree on how to renovate the tiny kitchen and unused garage in their bungalow. Husband-wife team Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia come up with a harmonious design blend without either homeowner having to give an inch.

Cruel Instruction

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Inspired by actual events and starring Camryn Manheim (The Practice, Law & Order), this film depicts the harrowing journey of two young women forced to attend a teen residential treatment program, only to experience the dark hidden reality that the institution relied almost exclusively on abusive punishments. With over 50,000 teens sent annually to underregulated behavior modification facilities, Lifetime partners with the nonprofit organization Breaking Code Silence to shine a light on the abusive practices of teen residential treatment programs and the new revelations about highly profiled institutions that came to the forefront in the media in 2020 when Paris Hilton told her story.

Star Trek: The Unknown Story

REELZ Channel, 8pm

Discover the elements that came together in the original 1966-69 Star Trek TV series to turn it into a franchise that has spanned decades and created a new breed of superfans who called themselves “Trekkies.” Among these fans are Bjo and John Trimble, who share their stories of organizing the “Save Star Trek” letter campaign when the show was up for cancellation after two seasons, the first fan-led campaign of its kind to save a series. Also discussing the influence of Trek are Den of Geek editor Kayti Burt and Casey Biggs, who played Damar on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

NBA Basketball: Milwaukee at Golden State

ABC, 8:30pm Live

Two of the NBA’s biggest stars collide in San Francisco as Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Milwaukee Bucks against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Saturday Night Live: “Zoë Kravitz/Rosalía”

NBC, 11:30pm Live; also live-streams on Peacock

Actress Zoë Kravitz, who costars as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The Batman, now in theaters, makes her first appearance as SNL host tonight. She is joined by another first-timer in Grammy-winning musical guest Rosalía, whose new album, Motomami, will be released March 18.