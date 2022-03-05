Saturday, March 5: Oscar Isaac Hosts ‘SNL’ With Musical Guest Charli XCX

NBCUniversal Media, LLC.

Saturday, March 5

Saturday Night Live: “Oscar Isaac/Charlie XCX”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Oscar Isaac, star of the new live-action Marvel series Moon Knight, coming to Disney+ on March 30, makes his SNL hosting debut tonight. Charli XCX, whose new album, Crash, will be released March 18, makes her second appearance as musical guest.

Profiled: The Black Man

discovery+

Season Finale!

The first season of this docuseries that explores the history of negative stereotypes that continue to cause difficulties and damage for Black men concludes with “Black Men Don’t Cry.”

31 Days of Oscar on HBO Max: “Rocky”

HBO Max

Today’s Oscar-winning film streaming on HBO Max that won’t be found during linear cable sister network TCM’s 31 Days of Oscar is Rocky, the classic 1976 boxing drama led by Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominee Sylvester Stallone in one of his most iconic roles, Rocky Balboa. The film won three Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director (John G. Avildsen) and Best Film Editing (Richard Halsey and Scott Conrad).

31 Days of Oscar: Best Cinematography Winners & 1980s Winners

TCM, beginning at 6:30am & 8pm

Catch a Classic!

This month, as part of Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar celebration, Saturdays will be divided into two themes. From the morning into the early evening, the network will feature winners in a specific Oscar category from throughout Hollywood history. The evening will then feature winners in various categories from the 1980s. Today’s lineup, beginning in the early morning, starts out with the following films that took home Academy Awards for their cinematography, either as their only win, or among other winning categories: The Good Earth (1937), The Thief of Bagdad (1940), Around the World in 80 Days (1956), She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949) and Doctor Zhivago (1965). Starting in primetime, TCM then airs four Oscar-winning classics from the 1980s: Tootsie (1982) — 10 nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actress (Jessica Lange); Rain Man (1988) — eight nominations, four wins: Best Picture, Best Actor (Dustin Hoffman), Best Director (Barry Levinson) and Best Original Screenplay (Ronald Bass and Barry Morrow); Raging Bull (1980) — eight nominations, two wins: Best Actor (Robert De Niro) and Best Film Editing (Thelma Schoonmaker); and Fanny and Alexander (1982) — six nominations, four wins, including Best Foreign Language Film (Sweden) and Best Cinematography. — Jeff Pfeiffer

NHL Hockey: Chicago at Philadelphia

ABC, 3pm Live

A Saturday NHL matinee on ABC has Alex DeBrincat and the Chicago Blackhawks in Philadelphia to skate against Cam Atkinson and the Flyers.

Murdoch Mysteries: “The Things We Do for Love — Part Two”

Ovation, 7pm

To save his former lover (Lisa Faulkner) and son (Etienne Kellici), Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) makes a risky deal with a Black Hand henchman.

Holmes Family Rescue: “A Friend in Need”

HGTV, 8pm

While recovering from a life-saving transplant, electrician Frank has been dealing with his own home’s structural issues left by a previous contractor. The Holmes family is determined to help their friend finally return to a safe and stress-free home.

NBA Basketball: Golden State at L.A. Lakers

ABC, 8:30pm Live

ABC’s Saturday primetime NBA matchup features Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena to face LeBron James and the Lakers.

Sunday, March 6

31 Days of Oscar: Best Screenplay Winners and 1990s & 2000s Winners

TCM, beginning at 6:15am & 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Like Saturdays, Sundays during Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar celebration will be divided into two themes. From the morning into the early evening, the network will feature winners in a specific major Oscar category from throughout Hollywood history. The evening will then feature winners in various categories from the 1990s and 2000s specifically. Today’s lineup, beginning in the early morning, starts out with the following films that took home Academy Awards for their screenplays (original or adapted from another source), either as their only wins or among other wins: Little Women (1933), Pygmalion (1938), The Lavender Hill Mob (1951), Citizen Kane (1941), The Great McGinty (1940), Woman of the Year (1942) and Pillow Talk (1959). Starting in primetime, TCM then airs four Oscar-winning favorites from the 1990s and 2000s: The Iron Lady (2011, network premiere) — won in both of its nominated categories: Best Actress (Meryl Streep) and Best Achievement in Makeup; Shakespeare in Love (1998) — 13 nominations, seven wins, notably including Best Picture, Best Actress (Gwyneth Paltrow), Best Supporting Actress (Judi Dench) and Best Original Screenplay (Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard); Jerry Maguire (1996) — five nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actor (Cuba Gooding Jr.); and Antonia’s Line (1995) — won in its only nominated category: Best Foreign Language Film (The Netherlands). — Jeff Pfeiffer

English Premier League Soccer

USA Network, beginning at 8am Live

A doubleheader of soccer action from across the pond begins with an hourlong pre-show leading into the first match, Watford vs Arsenal. Following that match is a half-hour intermission show that leads into today’s second match, Manchester City vs. Manchester United. After that, an hourlong postgame show concludes the day’s coverage.

NBA Basketball

ABC & ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live

ABC and ESPN combine to televise four Sunday NBA games: the Brooklyn Nets at the Boston Celtics (ABC), the Phoenix Suns at the Milwaukee Bucks (ABC), the Toronto Raptors at the Cleveland Cavaliers (ESPN) and the N.Y. Knicks at the L.A. Clippers (ESPN).

NASCAR Cup Series: Pennzoil 400

FOX, 3:30pm Live

Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and other top drivers compete in the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

37th Film Independent Spirit Awards

IFC, 5pm Live; also streams on AMC+

Positioned once again squarely in the corridor leading into Oscar voting, the Spirit Awards return to celebrate — as they have for nearly 40 years — creative independence, original and provocative subject matter, diversity, innovation, and uniqueness of vision in films and television productions released over the past year. Notable series nominated in various TV categories this year include Blindspotting, Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls, Squid Game and The White Lotus.

America’s Got Talent: Extreme: “Best of Auditions 2”

NBC, 7pm

Look back at some of the most memorable acts from last week’s second Auditions episode.

A Bridesmaid in Love

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Recently single professional bridesmaid and writer Cate James (Tori Anderson) is excited to help her best friend Maxine (Eva Tavares) with her wedding day and is happily surprised to bump into Maxine’s handsome brother Matt (Sean Poague), who’s in town for his sister’s wedding. Just as the perfect pair get close, old flames come back into the picture, confusing Cate even more. Will she follow her heart?

When Calls the Heart

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 9 of the hit drama brings fresh faces to Hope Valley as Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Lucas (Chris McNally) finally decide to pursue a relationship together. Meanwhile, per Krakow, “There are a lot of exciting storylines where characters are taking the reins of their lives, really making bold moves and bold decisions in their love lives and their businesses.”

If Walls Could Talk

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Inspired by true events. After the death of her father, Olivia Garland moves home to help her mother, Rebecca. She becomes concerned about Rebecca’s claims of a ghost in the house and wonders if Rebecca is beginning to decline mentally. When Rebecca breaks her hip, Olivia hires health aide Jake Winters, whose patience and warmth seem too good to be true, and when strange things keep happening, Olivia must decide who she can trust and how to keep her and her mother safe. Stars Margo Parker, Conner Floyd and Nicole Danielle Watts.

The Courtship

NBC, 8pm; episodes stream next day on Peacock

New Series!

When this dating show/social experiment started development as a Peacock series, it had the title Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance. Now moved to NBC for its premiere episodes and under a new name, the series’ concept remains the same and should appeal to fans of Jane Austen. Transported to a castle in the English countryside re-created in the style of the late 18th/early 19th century Regency era, a group of suitors try to win the heart of a heroine using the courting methods of that time, from carriage and boat rides to archery outings and handwritten letters to communicate.

The Circus

Showtime, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The must-see for political junkies is back to look at the landscape eight months before the 2022 midterm elections.

Kandi & the Gang

Bravo, 9pm

New Series!

In the heart of the city, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker run an ever-evolving restaurant empire. Their Southern eatery OLG — named after the “Old Lady Gang” consisting of Kandi’s mom, Mama Joyce, and Aunts Nora and Bertha — is busier than ever. The restaurant has been a fan favorite with lines down the block and classic Southern dishes, but peeling back the curtains on this family-owned and operated restaurant reveals that mixing business and relatives can sometimes create a recipe for tension.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

CNN, 9pm

This documentary from Oscar winner Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom) about the life of cultural explorer, writer and chef Anthony Bourdain makes its broadcast premiere tonight, airing with limited commercial interruption. In his film, Neville synthesizes the essence of thousands of hours of Bourdain’s professional archive, family photos, home video, personal letters and more than 30 original interviews of people who were close to Bourdain during his life, to develop a compelling portrait.

Someone They Knew… With Tamron Hall

Court TV, 9pm

New Series!

Journalist and author Tamron Hall hosts this weekly true-crime series that follows the path from victim to verdict to explore how, when it comes to murder, it is rare for there to be no prior connection between the killer and the deceased. The stories are told from the point of view of the people impacted by the case, including the lawyers, jurors, members of law enforcement, and the victim’s family and friends, using new interviews, archival footage and re-creations of the crime.

From: “Choosing Day”

EPIX, 9pm

The Matthews family must choose which of the two settlements they will join: the people of the town, or the people of Colony House. Meanwhile, Jade (David Alpay) comes to terms with the notion that all of this is real, and Boyd (Harold Perrineau) is faced with an impossible decision that strikes at the very heart of life in the town.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

HBO, 9pm

New Series!

This 10-episode drama explores the professional and personal lives of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s as they become one of the most revered and dominant squads in basketball history. Coaches, executives, players, other staff and family members are all part of the mix as a spotlight is shone on behind-the-scenes wheeling and dealing, including ownership squabbles and tension among players. The superstar cast includes John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Sally Field, Adrien Brody, Jason Clarke, Solomon Hughes, Jason Segel, Gaby Hoffmann, Julianne Nicholson, Rob Morgan and Tracy Letts.

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa: Orangagang”

Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

A baby orangutan’s birth marks a victory for this critically endangered species but challenges first-time mom RanDee. Plus: Cherished anteater Silvio is celebrated.

Outlander

Starz, 9pm

Season Premiere!

“Season 6 is about, what do you do when that home turns against you?” notes executive producer Maril Davis. The new season sticks closely to Diana Gabaldon’s sixth book, A Breath of Snow and Ashes. “There’s distrust and conflict on the ridge. It is a journey of trauma for so many.” The 90-minute season opener is the first of eight episodes this season.

Britannia

EPIX, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 3 finale, while still searching for Lucius (Hugo Speer) and his knowledge of the Spear, Cait (Eleanor Worthington-Cox) takes the fight to the redoubt.

Transplant

NBC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

This popular Canadian medical drama returns for its second-season run in the States beginning tonight. Season 2 picks up with Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed (Hamza Haq) and his fellow residents reeling after Dr. Jed Bishop (John Hannah) suffers a stroke. For Syrian refugee Bash, life at the Toronto hospital he had started to consider home suddenly feels precarious. As the team adjusts to new colleagues while dealing with the challenges of life, unexpected faces from the past leave Bash seriously doubting whether his transplant into this new world was successful.

How the Universe Works

Science Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

As the series returns for a six-episode 10th season, the world’s leading cosmological experts and stunning CGI again take viewers straight into the heart of the latest discoveries in space and astronomy, such as an invisible network of dark matter connecting over 2 trillion galaxies, and updates from the latest probes and rovers that are exploring Saturn and Mars.

Shining Vale

Starz, 10:20pm

New Series!

This thrilling eight-episode horror comedy is about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat (Courteney Cox), who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed. The series also stars Greg Kinnear, Mira Sorvino, Judith Light, Sherilyn Fenn, Merrin Dungey, Gus Birney and Dylan Gage.

Monday, March 7

The Chelsea Detective

Acorn TV

New Series!

Adrian Scarborough leads this U.K. mystery drama, which consists of four 90-minute episodes, as sharp and intuitive Detective Inspector Max Arnold. Following his separation from his art dealer wife, Astrid (Anamaria Marinca), Max lives on a houseboat on the Thames, in London’s upscale Chelsea area. Chelsea is a beautiful borough for beautiful people, but it has a dark underside of violence, greed — and murder. Bodies have a way of showing up, but Max’s determination and acuity mean he’ll find a way to root out the truth and bring those responsible to justice, regardless of their wealth or status. Max has assistance in his investigations from his team, including his partner, no-nonsense Detective Sergeant Priya Shamsie (Sonita Henry).

31 Days of Oscar on HBO Max: “Moonstruck”

HBO Max

Today’s Oscar-winning film streaming on HBO Max that won’t be found during linear cable sister network TCM’s monthlong 31 Days of Oscar event is Moonstruck (1987). Best Director nominee Norman Jewison’s Best Picture-nominated romantic comedy earned Academy Award wins for Cher (Best Actress), Olympia Dukakis (Best Supporting Actress) and John Patrick Shanley (Best Original Screenplay). Nicolas Cage and Best Supporting Actor nominee Vincent Gardenia costar.

31 Days of Oscar: 1920s & 1930s Winners

TCM, beginning at 5am

Catch a Classic!

As part of its monthlong 31 Days of Oscar celebration, Turner Classic Movies devotes Mondays to daylong lineups of Academy Award-winning films from the earliest days of the Oscars, the 1920s and ’30s (some of them winning in categories no longer used by the Academy). Today’s initial lineup of lauded movies from those decades features: Coquette (1929) — won in its only nominated category: Best Actress (Mary Pickford); Broadway Melody of 1936 (1935) — three nominations, one win: Best Dance Direction; Gold Diggers of 1935 (1935) — two nominations, one win: Best Music, Original Song (“Lullaby of Broadway” by Harry Warren and Al Dubin); A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935) — four nominations, two wins: Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing; Swing Time (1936) — two nominations, one win: Best Music, Original Song (“The Way You Look Tonight” by Jerome Kern and Dorothy Fields); The Great Ziegfeld (1936) — seven nominations, three wins: Best Picture, Best Actress (Luise Rainer, the first of her back-to-back wins) and Best Dance Direction; A Star Is Born (1937) — seven nominations, one win, for Best Original Screenplay, with the film also receiving an honorary award for W. Howard Greene’s color photography; Wings (1927) — won in both of its nominated categories: Best Picture (the first film to earn that award) and Best Effect, Engineering Effects; The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) — four nominations, three wins: Best Music, Original Score (Erich Wolfgang Korngold), Best Art Direction and Best Film Editing; The Champ (1931) — four nominations, two wins: Best Actor (Wallace Beery) and Best Writing, Original Story (Frances Marion); Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931) — three nominations, one win: Best Actor (Fredric March; shared with Beery); and Viva Villa! (1934) — four nominations, one win: Best Assistant Director (John Waters). — Jeff Pfeiffer

Bette Davis Icon-a-thon

MOVIES!, beginning at 8:30am

Enjoy six films starring legendary, award-winning actress Ruth Elizabeth “Bette” Davis that span her work from the 1930s to ’60s. The lineup begins with one of her earlier films, the 1932 drama 20,000 Years in Sing Sing, in which she costars with Spencer Tracy in one of his earlier films. Following that are the drama Now, Voyager (1942), which earned Davis a Best Actress Oscar nomination and costars Paul Henreid and Claude Rains; the Best Picture-winning drama All About Eve (1950), which earned Davis another Best Actress nomination and also stars fellow Best Actress nominee Anne Baxter, Best Supporting Actress nominees Celeste Holm and Thelma Ritter, and Best Supporting Actor winner George Sanders; the 1952 film noir Phone Call From a Stranger, starring Davis in a relatively minor role alongside her then-husband Gary Merrill; Another Man’s Poison (1951), a British drama also led by Davis and Merrill; and Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte (1964), a psychological thriller akin to Davis’ earlier classic What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, this one costarring Olivia de Havilland, Joseph Cotten, Agnes Moorehead and Mary Astor in her final role. — Jeff Pfeiffer

English Premier League Soccer: Tottenham vs. Everton

USA Network, 3pm Live

Live soccer action from the English Premier League’s Tottenham and Everton, following by an hourlong postgame show.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards

Prime Video, 7pm Live

This year’s celebration honoring the best in country music will be held live in Las Vegas and available on Prime Video only, marking the first time that a major awards show has live-streamed exclusively. The two-hour event will stream without commercial interruption and will be hosted by Dolly Parton, whose new album Run, Rose, Run drops on March 4. The legend will be joined by cohosts Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen, who each have one nomination this year. Parton will also team with Kelsea Ballerini for a performance of “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” from Run, Rose, Run. Other announced performers include Chris Young, who leads this year’s field with seven nominations; Walker Hayes, who has received five nods in his first time as a nominee; Chris Stapleton, who has five nominations; Jordan Davis (four nominations) and Luke Bryan (three nominations) performing their hit “Buy Dirt”; Carrie Underwood, with four nominations; and Carly Pearce, with four nods, among others.

The Bachelor: The Women Tell All

ABC, 8pm

Ladies denying roses! TV-MA hookups! Unexpected exits! If this reunion of his exes is anything like this unhinged season, Clayton Echard is in for an earful. We’ll bring the popcorn.

America’s Got Talent: Extreme: “Auditions 3”

NBC, 8pm

The auditions continue as a variety of contestants — showcasing the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts too big for a stage — compete for a chance to win a $500,000 prize.

Bob Hearts Abishola: “Every Subpoena Is a Tiny Hug”

CBS, 8:30pm

The comedy that began as the story of sock company owner Bob (Billy Gardell) trying to win the heart of his nurse becomes, for this week, the tale of his mom Dottie (Christine Ebersole) trying to win back his sister Christina (Maribeth Monroe) after she takes a job at a rival sock startup.

All American: Homecoming: “Love and War”

The CW, 9pm

When Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) and JR (Sylvester Powell) devise a plan to help boost the baseball team’s morale, they realize they have their work cut out for them when an unforeseen obstacle enters that could derail their efforts. Simone (Geffri Maya) tries to extend an olive branch to Thea (Camille Hyde), but things don’t turn out as she was expecting. Meanwhile, a former student gives Amara (Kelly Jenrette) a tempting offer, but Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) makes a surprising discovery that might be of more interest to her.

The Gilded Age: “Irresistible Change”

HBO, 9pm

Writer Peggy Scott (Denée Benton) won’t be the only one whose jaw drops tonight! As Julian Fellowes’ lush 1882-set drama continues, Thomas Edison pops in to illuminate the grand New York Times building with his new electric lights. The stunning spectacle is Peggy’s latest assignment for the New York Globe but also another chance for calculating Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon), wife of fabulously wealthy railroad magnate George Russell (Morgan Spector), to cultivate the favor of high-society gatekeeper Ward McAllister (Nathan Lane). Seats at her horse carriage tailgate are coveted. Naturally, old-money widow Agnes Van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) isn’t interested in jockeying for one. She’s busy suspecting her niece Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) is only a stepping stone for beau Tom Raikes’ (Thomas Cocquerel) social ambitions; yet the couple’s secret courtship heats up. And her closeted son Oscar’s (Blake Ritson) scheme to woo Gladys Russell (Taissa Farmiga), Bertha and George’s naive daughter, takes an unexpected turn. The list of Agnes’ most acerbic put-downs will definitely grow.

Snowpiercer: “Ouroboros”

TNT, 9pm

After the recent chaos on the postapocalyptic train, insurrectionist Layton (Daveed Diggs) questions the price of his dreams, ruler Wilford (Sean Bean) makes a shocking discovery and life may change for engineer Alex (Rowan Blanchard).

The Good Doctor: “Yippee Ki-Yay”

ABC, 10pm

In an effort to please Salen, Andrews takes on a high-profile case and assigns Shaun and Allen to help perform a risky surgery to restore the voice of a famous pop star. In addition, Reznick and Park treat a man whose 17-year-old son, Cody, is confined to a wheelchair due to complications related to Kabuki Syndrome.

Ragdoll

AMC, 10pm

Tonight marks the second episode in this six-part series that follows disgraced DS Nathan Rose (Henry Lloyd-Hughes), who has just been reinstated to the London police when he and his colleagues, newly promoted DI Emily Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira) and young American ingenue DC Lake Edmunds (Lucy Hale), are called to a grim discovery in a block of flats. A “ragdoll” hangs from the ceiling, made up of six different body parts. When a hit list is released that names six more victims due to die, the team must race against time, with the killer creating ever more ingenious methods to murder their victims.

NCIS: Hawai’i: “Pirates”

CBS, 10pm

Pirates seize a yacht on which agent/surfer Jesse (Noah Mills) and his daughter Gracie (Chloe Csengery) are sailing with other passengers. Fortunately, he knows some folks who may be able to mount a rescue.

I Was There: “Salem Witch Trials”

History, 10pm

Theo E.J. Wilson travels back in time to Salem, Massachusetts, in 1692, where the village is self-destructing over allegations of witchcraft among dozens of its citizens. Wilson is there to dissect the bizarre, “viral” chain of events that leads the accused to the gallows in a chapter of our history that laid the groundwork for fair trials today.

The Endgame: “Bury the Lede”

NBC, 10pm

When a hostage’s life is threatened, Elena (Morena Baccarin) calls upon a popular news anchor known as America’s most trusted man to negotiate her release.

American Dad!: “Beyond the Alcove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Klaus”

TBS, 10pm

Smith family matriarch Francine (voiced by Wendy Schaal) gets jealous of talking goldfish Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), aka the East German Olympic ski jumper who had his brain transferred into the pet. Just go with it!

Tuesday, March 8

Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness

discovery+

New Series!

In this six-part docuseries, Emmy-winning filmmaker Jonathan Hock follows the athletic pursuits of the children of sports icons Dwyane Wade, Evander Holyfield and Randall Cunningham as they attempt to make their own marks on the world.

31 Days of Oscar on HBO Max: “Thelma & Louise”

HBO Max

Today’s Oscar-winning film streaming on HBO Max that won’t be found during linear cable sister network TCM’s monthlong 31 Days of Oscar event is Thelma & Louise (1991). Best Director nominee Ridley Scott’s female buddy road film/crime drama netted an Academy Award win for Best Original Screenplay (Callie Khouri). Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis were nominated for Best Actress.

Last One Standing

Netflix

New Series!

Popular Japanese comedy duo Chidori (comprised of Daigo Yamamoto and Nobuyuki Hayakawa, who more familiarly go by Daigo and Nobu) host this comedy talk show that has been described as a sort of Squid Game for comedians. In the series, 24 comedians and talents engage in talk battles to move on to the next stage, which is starring in a thrilling drama with strong actors. A portion of the dialogue and action is unscripted, and the cast is tasked with sharing their stories in their own words, ranging from their most heartbreaking story to a secret they’ve never revealed, and more. If the comedians’ jokes don’t land in the unscripted scenes, they are off the show.

Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You

Netflix

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson returns to Netflix with her second original comedy special, which was filmed at the historic Wilbur Theater in Boston. Tomlinson hilariously shares an intimate look at her struggles with mental health, grief and dating, among other subjects.

Perfect World: A Deadly Game

Peacock

New Series!

Today, Peacock launches its True Crime Tuesdays franchise that promises true crime fans new content to stream each Tuesday, including a lineup of new original docuseries such as the two-part Perfect World: A Deadly Game, available today. This series goes inside the world of video gaming as a group of friends are alerted to what appears to be a real-life murder. For the next 18 hours, they are on the hunt to find out the real identity and location of one of their closest friends, who claims to have killed his family, and put an end to his killing spree.

31 Days of Oscar: 1940s Winners

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar event continues its Tuesday salute to Academy Award-winning films from the 1940s with today’s daylong lineup featuring the following titles: In Which We Serve (1942) — did not win in either of its two nominated categories, but star/producer/codirector/writer Noël Coward was given an honorary award by the Academy “for his outstanding production achievement”; Great Expectations (1946) — five nominations, two wins: Best Cinematography, Black-and-White and Best Art Direction-Set Decoration, Black-and-White; The Devil and Daniel Webster (1941; aka All That Money Can Buy) — two nominations, one win: Best Music, Scoring of a Dramatic Picture (Bernard Herrmann); Adventures of Don Juan (1948) — two nominations, one win: Best Costume Design, Color; Black Narcissus (1947) — won in both of its nominated categories: Best Cinematography, Color and Best Art Direction-Set Decoration, Color; The Red Shoes (1948) — five nominations, two wins: Best Music, Scoring of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture (Brian Easdale) and Best Art Direction-Set Decoration, Color; Cover Girl (1944) — five nominations, one win: Best Music, Scoring of a Musical Picture; Going My Way (1944) — 10 nominations, seven wins, notably including Best Picture, Best Actor (Bing Crosby), Best Supporting Actor (Barry Fitzgerald), Best Director (Leo McCarey) and Best Music, Original Song (“Swinging on a Star” by Jimmy Van Heusen and Johnny Burke); The Philadelphia Story (1940) — six nominations, two wins: Best Actor (James Stewart) and Best Writing, Screenplay (Donald Ogden Stewart); The More the Merrier (1943) — six nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actor (Charles Coburn); Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) — eight nominations, three wins: Best Actor (James Cagney), Best Sound, Recording and Best Music, Scoring of a Musical Picture; and On the Town (1949) — won in its only nominated category: Best Music, Scoring of a Musical Picture. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Superman & Lois: “Anti-Hero”

The CW, 8pm

Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) pleads with Lt. Anderson (guest star Ian Bohen) to investigate Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt), and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) receives some very upsetting news. Meanwhile, Lois helps Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) prepare to fight the good fight. Lastly, Jordan (Alex Garfin) is still irritated with Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) for lying to him.

American Auto

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Having taken so many dings to her reputation over the hilarious first season, Payne Motors’ beleaguered new CEO Katherine Hastings (Ana Gasteyer) hopes a TV newsmagazine profile will help polish her image. “Katherine knows her job is in jeopardy,” says creator Justin Spitzer. “Depending on how this interview goes, it could be her salvation or it could be the final nail in her coffin.” Adding to the suspense, some of her staff worry that the reporter (Marc Evan Jackson) plans to paint Katherine in a less-than-favorable light. Is she in for a slew of uncomfortable questions? “As to whether there will in fact be any gotcha questions, I don’t want to say,” Spitzer teases. “So in a sense, your question about gotcha questions is, in itself, a gotcha question.” OK, ya got us!

Grand Crew

NBC, 8:30pm

Season Finale!

The wine-bar bunch puts a cork in their first season with serial dater Nicky (Nicole Byer) helping her romantically challenged brother Noah (Echo Kellum) figure out if his latest girlfriend is ready to be the one.

Storage Wars: “You Can Lead a Horse to a Locker, But You Can’t Make Him Bid”

A&E, 9pm

Season Premiere!

It’s just another Riverside auction, until Barry and Kenny show up in their alternative fuel vehicle. Lisa does her best to break the curse of the bad locker and Ivy finds some curious denominations.

I Can See Your Voice

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

Ken Jeong hosts the Season 2 finale of the musical reality competition series.

Crime Scene Confidential

Investigation Discovery, 9pm; also streams on discovery+

New Series!

Drawing from her 12 years of experience working in Orange County, Florida — where she investigated horrific high-profile cases like the 2008 death of toddler Caylee Anthony and the 2016 mass-shooting massacre at the Pulse nightclub — crime scene investigator Alina Burroughs leads this series in which she revisits controversial and shocking murder cases. She will take a fresh look at the forensic evidence with the hope of bringing more clarity and closure to the crimes. In tonight’s premiere, Burroughs reexamines the Anthony case.

This Is Us: “Taboo”

NBC, 9pm

Rebecca (Mandy Moore) has a big announcement to make at Thanksgiving dinner.

Deep Fried Dynasty

A&E, 10pm

New Series!

Deep Fried Dynasty is all about the big personalities behind the mouth-watering food at the State Fair of Texas. These grease-soaked geniuses have just 24 demanding days to turn deep-fried delicacies into major profits. The series is an inside look at how these imaginative foods come to life and the millions of dollars on the line for these family-run small businesses. Each team is on a mission to stand out and rake in profits from tens of thousands of fair attendees.

To Tell the Truth

ABC, 10pm

George Lopez, D.L. Hughley and Natasha Leggero make up the celebrity panel. This week’s episode is another home run! Panelists include a ballpark organist, barf bag collector, jetpack pilot, former Solid Gold Dancer and Fountains of Bellagio designer.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Shattered”

CBS, 10pm

Change is coming again for the Fugitive Task Force. After bidding farewell to an injured but healing Special Agent Kenny Crosby (Kellan Lutz) at the start of Season 3, they say goodbye to unflappable team leader Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) this week. McMahon, who’s fronted the first FBI spinoff since its 2020 premiere, has said he spent months talking with producers to craft “a seamless and productive way” for the character to exit the story. (The veteran Australian actor himself hopes to explore “additional creative pursuits” after wrapping his longest TV stint since Nip/Tuck’s six-season run ended in 2010.) In the emotional hour, Jess’ final target is a domestic abuser turned killer who won’t let go of the woman who’s left him. Viewers can also anticipate the arrival in April of a new boss, played by Law & Order: Organized Crime’s Dylan McDermott.

No Retreat: Business Bootcamp

CNBC, 10pm

New Series!

This unscripted series takes place on “The Farm” in the mountains of Vermont, where business executives and their teams are pitted against grueling physical and mental challenges to improve communication, galvanize teamwork and have their companies emerge more resilient than ever. Each episode features a different business undergoing specifically tailored, often unorthodox, activities that manufacture adversity, identify weak links, and help teams understand and overcome fear and failure, while highlighting business priorities and purpose.

True Conviction

Investigation Discovery, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

Prosecuting powerhouse Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi is back for Season 4 of this series that explores the real-life stories of how homicide cases are solved on the street but won in the courtroom. The season premiere episode, “A Generational Curse,” looks at the August 2014 case of 15-year-old Jacob Craggett, who is caught in a crossfire and killed while trying to save his brother during a shooting near his grandmother’s home in New Haven, Connecticut.

The Thing About Pam

NBC, 10pm

New Series!

Oscar winner Renée Zellweger makes her broadcast TV debut as star and executive producer of this true-crime drama based on a murder case that became one of the most popular topics ever on NBC’s Dateline. It details the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria (Katy Mixon), which resulted in the conviction of her husband, Russ (Glenn Fleshler). Russ’ conviction was later overturned, but this crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving a woman named Pam Hupp, portrayed by Zellweger. Josh Duhamel and Judy Greer also star.

Baroness Von Sketch Show

IFC, 1am (late night)

Celebrate International Women’s Day with this “Funny Women” marathon: 10 back-to-back episodes of the all-female sketch comedy series from our neighbors to the north.

Wednesday, March 9

Pam & Tommy

Hulu

Season Finale!

This biographical drama series based on the events surrounding the infamous unauthorized release of a sex tape belonging to Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) in the 1990s concludes its first season.

The Andy Warhol Diaries

Netflix

New Series!

Ryan Murphy is an executive producer of this six-part documentary chronicling the remarkable life of Andy Warhol from the intimate vantage point offered by the artist’s own posthumously published diaries. The series reveals much about the very complex man through his own words — often in his own voice through the use of cutting-edge AI techniques — and the words of those who worked, created and played alongside him, from John Waters to Rob Lowe.

Queer Eye Germany

Netflix

New Series!

This is the first international export of America’s hit Queer Eye reality format. Similar to the original, in this five-episode series, experts Leni Bolt, David Jakobs, Jan-Henrik Scheper-Stuke, Aljosha Muttardi and Ayan Yuruk guide their mentees toward opening the door to a new and better chapter in life. Over the course of the episodes, the Fab 5 provide inspiration for positive change to the stories of their five everyday heroes.

31 Days of Oscar: 1950s Winners

TCM, beginning at 6:15am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar event continues its Wednesday salute to Academy Award-winning films from the 1950s with today’s daylong lineup featuring the following titles: Gate of Hell (1953) — won in its only nominated category: Best Costume Design, Color, and also received an honorary award for “Best Foreign Language Film first released in the United States during 1954” (Japan); Nights of Cabiria (1957) — won in its only nominated category: Best Foreign Language Film (Italy); Black Orpheus (1959) — won in its only nominated category: Best Foreign Language Film (France); The Defiant Ones (1958) — nine nominations, two wins: Best Original Screenplay and Best Cinematography, Black-and-White; Mister Roberts (1955) — three nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actor (Jack Lemmon); Ben-Hur (1959) — 12 nominations, 11 wins, notably including Best Picture, Best Actor (Charlton Heston), Best Supporting Actor (Hugh Griffith), Best Director (William Wyler) and Best Music, Scoring of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture (Miklós Rózsa); Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing (1955) — eight nominations, three wins: Best Music, Original Song (“Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing” by Sammy Fain and Paul Francis Webster), Best Music, Scoring of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture (Alfred Newman) and Best Costume Design, Color; Sayonara (1957) — 10 nominations, four wins, notably including Best Supporting Actor (Red Buttons) and Best Supporting Actress (Miyoshi Umeki); From Here to Eternity (1953) — 13 nominations, eight wins, notably including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Frank Sinatra), Best Supporting Actress (Donna Reed), Best Director (Fred Zinnemann) and Best Writing, Screenplay (Daniel Taradash); Titanic (1953) — two nominations, one win: Best Writing, Story and Screenplay; and The Sea Around Us (1953) — won in its only nominated category: Best Documentary, Features. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Men’s College Basketball: Atlantic 10 Tournament First Round

ESPN+, beginning at 1pm Live

The Atlantic 10 men’s college basketball tournament kicks off today with two back-to-back games.

Survivor

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

It’s Season 42 of the historic competition series, and host Jeff Probst has completed shooting two back-to-back seasons, never leaving Fiji. The two-hour premiere promises to be just as fast-paced, dangerous and physically demanding as the prior season, but also promises some new twists. “The great players take every twist and examine how it impacts their game and the game of every other player,” Probst tells. “Then they make their move based on that assessment. The weak players often get lost in whether they think a twist is fair. It’s a waste of time because you can’t change it. That’s part of the test. You must adapt. Over and over and over.” And that just never gets old. Bring on the new players!

The Flash: “Impulsive Excessive Disorder”

The CW, 8pm

New Episodes!

The appearance of Bart/Impulse (Jordan Fisher) and Nora/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) in the background of a 2014 CCPD photo hints that their past adventures will end up altering the current timeline. The siblings, stuck in the year 2014, visit important places in their father Barry’s (Grant Gustin) life.

The Masked Singer

FOX, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 7 of The Masked Singer is billed as a battle of “The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly.” Though the costumed characters’ official names weren’t revealed at presstime, contestants appear to include a royal frog, a bug, a troll, a horned knight, an astronaut chipmunk and a lemur. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are back as panelists, and Nick Cannon returns as host.

Chicago Med: “Things Meant to Be Bent Not Broken”

NBC, 8pm

Dylan’s (Guy Lockard) cop instincts come to life when he suspects his patient may be a drug dealer; Will (Nick Gehlfuss) must decide how to spend his whistleblower settlement; Charles (Oliver Platt) and Vanessa (Asjha Cooper) help a patient who believes she’s infested with parasites; and Crockett (Dominic Rains) and Blake (Sarah Rafferty) are paired with an arrogant surgeon.

Animals at Play

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Across the planet, young animals spend huge amounts of time playing — but it’s a behavior that has long been overlooked by science. Now, new research reveals that play is at the heart of almost everything an animal learns. In this series we uncover why play is so much more than just having a good time.

Kung Fu: “Year of the Tiger: Part 1”

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

With the Lunar New Year around the corner, a more confident and grounded Nicky (Olivia Liang) finds herself in a great place in her relationship with Henry (Eddie Liu) and with her family. However, when a break-in at the Shen residence leaves her shaken, Nicky, with the help of Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), begins to suspect that Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan) may be involved. Elsewhere, as Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) and Jin (Tzi Ma) prepare for the New Year at Harmony Dumplings, Althea (Shannon Dang) begins to question whether she made the right decision reentering the workforce. Finally, an unexpected guest at the Shen’s New Year’s Eve dinner rocks the family to their core.

Domino Masters

FOX, 9pm

New Series!

Hosted by Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family), this new series features teams of domino enthusiasts facing off in an unbelievable domino toppling and chain-reaction tournament. Sixteen skilled teams will compete against each other in ambitious domino building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented domino topplers. Danica McKellar, former NFL tight end Vernon Davis and pro domino artist Steve Price serve as judges. FOX Sports’ Joe Buck calls the topple action.

Home Inspector Joe: “Basement Hidden Horrors”

HGTV, 9pm

Danielle and Stefan Feldman are looking for a more family-friendly suburb to raise their two daughters in. With limited choices in their dream neighborhood, home inspection expert Joe Mazza and designer Noel Gatts have their work cut out for them to create a safe, modern farmhouse style home for this family of four.

Chicago Fire: “The Missing Piece”

NBC, 9pm

Following an injury in the aftermath of an industrial fire, Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Seager (Andy Allo) work together to investigate an anonymous tip; Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) searches for the right person to fill the open spot on Truck 81; and a possible new recruit to 51 gets tested at a call.

Jackie Kennedy: A Tale of Two Sisters

REELZ Channel, 9pm

This first of two specials debuting on REELZ tonight that look at the remarkable sisterhoods of two American icons begins with an examination of the rivalry and resentment — as well as the love and loss — shared between Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and her sister, Caroline Lee Bouvier Radziwill.

Black Files Declassified

Science Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Former CIA operative Mike Baker returns as host for Season 2 of this series in which he reveals secrets at the core of secret government programs that sometimes sound more like science fiction than truth. Among Baker’s explorations this season will be a look into a top-secret aerospace program that, according to recently uncovered documents, has been involved with investigations into paranormal subjects like werewolves and ghosts, and a closer look at one of America’s best-kept secrets: a list of emergency powers that presidents have at their disposal during extreme events like nuclear war or governmental collapse.

Bee Czar

Discovery Channel, 10pm

New Series!

This docuseries explores the bizarre world of bee wrangling and follows one man — Texas native Walter “Bee Czar” Schumacher — on his mission to save the world by saving the honeybee. Without using a protective suit, Schumacher “communicates” with the bees to avoid being stung as he and his team at the American Honey Bee Protection Agency rescue hives from places where they are unwanted and relocate them to where the bees can thrive and pollinate in peace.

Good Trouble

Freeform, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Callie (Maia Mitchell) struggles to keep her lawyer boss Kathleen (Constance Zimmer) out of trouble when footballer Tommy Sung’s (Kevin David Lin) murder trial ends.

Signs of a Psychopath

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

New Episodes!

The true-crime docuseries returns to revisit some of the most dangerous killers in modern history, review news footage and reexamine the words of the killers themselves to see which terrifying traits each one exhibited. Two half-hour episodes air back-to-back tonight.

Chicago P.D.: “Gone”

NBC, 10pm

Following a shock in the March 2 episode, the Intelligence Unit desperately searches for one of their own.

Amelia Earhart: A Tale of Two Sisters

REELZ Channel, 10pm

This special reveals the bond between legendary aviator Amelia Earhart and her sister, Muriel Earhart. Although Amelia spent a good portion of her time in the air, the siblings’ relationship was strong, with Muriel ultimately working to protect and preserve the legacy of her sister following Amelia’s still-unsolved disappearance.

Thursday, March 10

Double Cross

ALLBLK

Season Finale!

The popular crime thriller concludes Season 3. Ashley A. Williams and Jeff Logan lead the cast.

That Dirty Black Bag

AMC+

New Series!

Dominic Cooper and Douglas Booth lead this raw tale of bounty hunters, bandits and bloody vendettas that showcases the dark side of the Old West. Filmed in Italy, Spain and Morocco, the eight-part series combines drama with the legendary irony found in spaghetti Westerns and revolutionized in a modern way, echoing and paying homage to the great classics of the genre.

Ghost Adventures

discovery+

New Episodes!

Paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley return to explore terrifying new hauntings. First up is “Montecito Mansion of Mystery,” in which Zak senses a historic mansion with a tragic and mysterious past in Montecito, California, has called to him. When the crew attempts to re-create a séance in the home’s majestic main hall, they capture some of their most compelling evidence to date.

Last Exit: Space

discovery+

Director Rudolph Herzog and his father Werner Herzog, who executive produces and narrates this film, take viewers on an unforgettable journey into space and living beyond Earth as they look to answer the big question: How close are we to fulfilling our dream of becoming space colonists?

Theodosia

HBO Max

New Series!

This action-adventure series is based on the four-book children’s book series by R.L. LaFevers. Set in 1906 London, it centers on smart and supernaturally gifted 14-year-old Theodosia Throckmorton, aka Theo (Eloise Little). Theo must gather an eclectic team, including her younger brother, Henry (Frankie Minchella), along with friends Will (Nana Agyeman-Bediako) and Safiya (Yasmina El-Abd), an Egyptian princess, to fight a powerful secret society bent on destroying the world with ancient Egyptian dark magic.

Bust Down

Peacock

New Series!

Chris Redd, Jak Knight, Langston Kerman and Sam Jay star in this half-hour comedy that includes Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels as an executive producer. They play four casino employees living dead-end lives with dead-end jobs in middle America, who attempt to find self-worth in their bad ideas. All six Season 1 episodes are available today.

The Real Housewives of Miami

Peacock

Season Finale!

Season 4 of the reality series comes to a close.

The Seed

Shudder & AMC+

Original Film!

This horror comedy centers on Deidre (Lucy Martin), Heather (Sophie Vavasseur) and Charlotte (Chelsea Edge), lifelong friends who are finally getting some time away together, using an upcoming meteor shower to gather more followers for their social media channels. But what starts out as a girls’ getaway in the Mojave Desert descends into a battle for survival with the arrival of an alien force whose air of mystery soon proves to be alluring and irresistible to them.

31 Days of Oscar: 1960s Winners

TCM, beginning at 6:15am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar event continues its Thursday salute to Academy Award-winning films from the 1960s with today’s daylong lineup featuring the following titles: The Dot and the Line (1965) — won in its only nominated category: Best Short Subject, Cartoons; 7 Faces of Dr. Lao (1964) — one nomination, no win, but an honorary award given to William Tuttle “For his outstanding make-up achievement”; The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm (1962) — four nominations, one win: Best Costume Design, Color; The Great Race (1965) — five nominations, one win: Best Effects, Sound Effects; Grand Prix (1966) — won in all three of its nominated categories: Best Sound, Best Film Editing and Best Effects, Sound Effects; The Dirty Dozen (1967) — four nominations, one win: Best Effects, Sound Effects; The Longest Day (1962) — five nominations, two wins: Best Cinematography, Black-and-White and Best Effects, Special Effects; A Man for All Seasons (1966) — eight nominations, six wins, notably including Best Picture, Best Actor (Paul Scofield) and Best Director (Fred Zinnemann); and Cleopatra (1963) — nine nominations, four wins: Best Cinematography, Color, Best Art Direction-Set Decoration, Color, Best Costume Design, Color and Best Effects, Special Visual Effects; and America America (1963) — four nominations, one win: Best Art Direction-Set Decoration, Black-and-White. — Jeff Pfeiffer

NCAA Men’s College Basketball: Atlantic 10 Tournament Second Round

USA Network, beginning at 12pm Live

Four matchups in the second round of the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament air today on USA Network.

Walker, Texas Ranger

getTV, 1pm

To mark star Chuck Norris’ 82nd birthday, binge five 1996 episodes that involve a cannibal, children being buried alive in a bus and a Dickens homage!

Walker: “Boundaries”

The CW, 8pm

When confronted by the Davidsons, Liam (Keegan Allen) shares an old land survey which could spell trouble for the Walker family, and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) reveals one truth from the past while covering up another. Meanwhile, Cordell (Jared Padalecki) has news of his own he would like to share with the family if he can get the chance.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

After picking which woman they want a future with, farming hottie Steven and construction bro Kurt finally come clean about their true financial status. Given that they’re actually both CEOs, our money is on things going just fine.

Flip or Flop: “Red Hot Flip”

HGTV, 8pm

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack head out of their comfort zone to flip a house in the red hot market of Covina, California. The property seems like a good deal, but they’ll quickly need to get everything perfect to take advantage of this fast-moving market.

Law & Order: “Filtered Life”

NBC, 8pm

Bernard (Anthony Anderson) and Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) investigate the disappearance of a social media star whose case takes the internet by storm, while Price (Hugh Dancy) and Maroun (Odelya Halevi) must weigh their decisions regarding the case against the wishes of the missing woman’s family.

B Positive

CBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

Is Valley Hills for sale? When Season 2 began, reformed party girl Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) had bought the assisted living facility, hoping to improve the lives of its residents. This week, a rival senior home, Golden Horizons, offers big bucks to acquire it. The deal will be tempting, Ashford says. Still, she gives us hope that Gina will do what’s best for her newfound family: “[Golden Horizons] is fancy and snooty, and we are warm and loving,” she says. “It’s that age-old struggle of money versus the good stuff, and Gina usually picks the good stuff.” She’ll have a choice to make in her personal life as well. Having successfully donated a kidney to her old classmate, therapist Drew (Thomas Middleditch), she’s yet to voice the fact that he’s stolen her heart. “I think she’s trying to figure out who she is right now. That’s been part of her hesitancy,” Ashford says. “They just keep missing the moments to tell each other that they love each other.” But once Drew announces he’s leaving on a trip to Alaska, is that moment now? “It’s definitely going to push Gina to confront how she feels about him and maybe admit it,” the actress says. “But is it too late? I don’t know!”

Fix My Flip

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

To make sure their house flips don’t become flops, folks call on real estate pro Page Turner, who rescues their in-process projects. Tonight, a mother-daughter team took a loss on their first flip and are going down the same costly path with their second. Turner steps in to course-correct what they’ve started, but this leaves them questioning everything they thought they knew about flipping.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Promising Young Gentlemen”

NBC, 9pm

Carisi’s (Peter Scanavino) niece (Ryann Shane) helps a friend report a sexual assault. Meanwhile, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) investigates a college’s secret society that preys on female students.

Pivoting

FOX, 9:30pm

Season Finale!

The irreverent comedy about grief and the changes it inspires ends its first season on a high note. In honor of their late pal Coleen’s birthday, besties Amy (Eliza Coupe), Jodie (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Sarah (Maggie Q) take her ashes on a girls’ night out. What could go wrong? Or, more accurately, what could go missing?

Nightwatch: “Yardi Gras”

A&E, 10pm

Season Premiere!

A strange Mardi Gras sees the cancellation of traditional parades — but not the end of emergencies, as the EMT crew responds to a vehicle-streetcar collision, a motorcycle accident, a house fire and potential cardiac arrest.

Bull: “Safe Space”

CBS, 10pm

We love an emotional Chunk storyline. The lawyer (Christopher Jackson) has to decide whether to introduce his visiting mother (Rolonda Watts) to his new boyfriend (Erich Bergen). She knows Chunk is gay but isn’t one to ask about his romances.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “Takeover”

NBC, 10pm

The task force investigates the connection between Congressman Kilbride (Ron Cephas Jones) and the Marcy organization.

Friday, March 11

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Apple TV+

New Series!

This six-episode limited series is based on the novel by Walter Mosley, who adapts his story for the screen and serves as executive producer. Samuel L. Jackson (also an executive producer) stars as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, friends and even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn (Dominique Fishback). When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

The Craftsman

discovery+

New Series!

Master craftsman and woodworker Eric Hollenbeck takes historic homes and forgotten treasures around his hometown of Eureka, California, and gives them new life through restoration.

Turning Red

Disney+

Feature Film Exclusive!

Originally slated for theatrical release, this latest animated feature film from Disney/Pixar now debuts in the United States exclusively on Disney+. The story introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing, mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter — an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever Mei Lee gets too excited (which is practically always), she “poofs” into a giant red panda. Turning Red is cowritten and directed by Domee Shi in her feature directorial debut. Shi previously wrote and directed the Oscar-winning 2018 short Bao, which was the first Pixar short film to be helmed by a female director. Also available today is the documentary special Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red, which offers behind-the-scenes access to Shi and the rest of the all-women leadership team behind the film.

The Adam Project

Netflix

Original Film!

Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo and Catherine Keener headline this sci-fi film about a time-traveling pilot (Reynolds) who teams up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) and his late father (Ruffalo) to come to terms with his past while saving the future.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Follow 20 drivers — some veterans, some rookies — as they compete in another drama-filled and adrenaline-fueled season of Formula 1 racing.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Prime Video

Season Finale!

The Emmy-winning period comedy/drama concludes its fourth season. Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein lead the cast. Production is currently underway in New York City on the series’ fifth and final season.

Upload

Prime Video

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of this sci-fi comedy series from Greg Daniels that is set in a technologically advanced future, Nathan (Robbie Amell) is at a crossroads in his (after)life — his ex-girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) has unexpectedly arrived at Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel, Nora (Andy Allo). All seven episodes are available today.

31 Days of Oscar: 1970s Winners

TCM, beginning at 8:45am

Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar event continues its Friday salute to Academy Award-winning films from the 1970s with today’s daylong lineup featuring the following titles: Nicholas and Alexandra (1971) — six nominations, two wins: Best Art Direction-Set Decoration and Best Costume Design; Summer of ’42 (1971) — four nominations, one win: Best Music, Original Dramatic Score (Michel Legrand); You Light Up My Life (1977) — won in its only nominated category: Best Music, Original Song (“You Light Up My Life” by Joseph Brooks); The Way We Were (1973) — six nominations, two wins: Best Music, Original Dramatic Score (Marvin Hamlisch) and Best Music, Original Song (“The Way We Were” by Hamlisch, Alan Bergman and Marilyn Bergman); Julia (1977) — 11 nominations, three wins: Best Supporting Actor (Jason Robards), Best Supporting Actress (Vanessa Redgrave) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Alvin Sargent); Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) — nine nominations, five wins: Best Picture, Best Actor (Dustin Hoffman), Best Supporting Actress (Meryl Streep), Best Director (Robert Benton) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Benton); The Paper Chase (1973) — three nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actor (John Houseman); Klute (1971) — two nominations, one win: Best Actress (Jane Fonda); and Ryan’s Daughter (1970) — four nominations, two wins: Best Supporting Actor (John Mills) and Best Cinematography (Freddie Young). — Jeff Pfeiffer

Charmed

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

After the tragic death of their sister, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) struggle to get back on their feet until a fateful encounter with the new Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) reawakens the Power of Three … and their sisterhood. But who is this mysterious young artist from Philadelphia, and why was she — of all people — chosen to take on the mantle of a Charmed One? Could she be their long-lost sister? Or is she something else entirely?

Sinister Stepsister

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Jeff Mitchell seems to have it all — an interesting and lucrative job, a loving wife and two amazing kids. And then, one bright day, a cosmic sucker punch comes from out of the blue. When Jeff was in high school, unbeknownst to him, he got his girlfriend pregnant. The girl moved away, had the baby, and raised her as a single mother, never telling her daughter, Carlee, who her real father was. However, Carlee’s mother recently died in a tragic accident, prompting Carlee to try and uncover the truth. Stars Annika Foster, Tu Morrow and Matthew Pohlkamp.

Horror Hotel

MOVIES!, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

This cult-classic 1960 horror film produced in England but set in America is led by the always-terrific Christopher Lee and is filled with a chilling and menacing ambience. When the movie was initially released in Britain, it had the title The City of the Dead, which seems more apt given how much of an ominous character the small (and fictional) Massachusetts town of Whitewood — with its streets filled with a constant, unnerving mist and sinister-looking residents peering around nearly every corner — plays as a backdrop. No matter what it’s called, though, the film is a must-see or re-watch for horror fans. The story follows college student Nan Barlow (Venetia Stevenson), who, under the recommendation of her history professor (Lee), travels to Whitewood to do some research into witchcraft. Unfortunately, she gets to learn all about it firsthand when she discovers too late that Whitewood is occupied by the reincarnation of an infamous witch (Patricia Jessel) who cursed the town before being burned at the stake in 1692, and whose immortality is being sustained by human sacrifices. Following Horror Hotel tonight is another thriller related to witchcraft and devil worship: 1975’s The Devil’s Rain, starring Ernest Borgnine, Eddie Albert, William Shatner, Ida Lupino, Tom Skerritt, Keenan Wynn, a pre-fame John Travolta and Anton LaVey, the real-life founder of the Church of Satan, in a minor role (he is also credited as the film’s technical advisor). — Jeff Pfeiffer

Brain Games: On the Road

Nat Geo, 8pm

Four back-to-back episodes air tonight. Here are a few of the challenges viewers get to partake in: Spatial Reasoning and the Simon Effect, Semantic Memory and the Unit Effect, Predictive Coding, Associative Memory and Rebus Puzzles. How will your brain stack up against the players?

Dynasty: “How Did the Board Meeting Go?”

The CW, 9pm

New Episodes!

Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) is ready to jump headfirst into her former life, much to Liam’s (Adam Huber) worry. Amanda (Eliza Bennett) discovers something that could help Alexis’ (Elaine Hendrix) case and recruits Kirby (Maddison Brown) for assistance. Meanwhile, Culhane (Robert C. Riley) creates a plan for his future as Kirby and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) decide to help, much to his chagrin. As Jeff (Sam Adegoke) figures out his next steps, Fallon turns to Dominique (Michael Michele) to help with a work situation. Blake (Grant Show) throws the Carrington Gala and not all goes as expected.

Selling the Big Easy

HGTV, 9pm

In back-to-back new episodes, New Orleans native and resident real estate expert Brittany Picolo-Ramos specializes in quintessential NOLA properties. These two new episodes follow Brittany and her full-service agency as they help families find the house of their dreams by showing them beautiful properties with the right amount of history and charm. She also helps clients stage and sell their homes for top dollar in the city’s vibrant real estate market. With an approachable and effervescent style, Brittany effortlessly guides clients through the buying and selling process while touting the enticing amenities that the Crescent City has to offer.

Blue Bloods: “Guilt”

CBS, 10pm

On the cop show’s 250th episode, Anthony (Steve Schirripa) is promoted to DA Special Investigative Unit supervisor, but Erin (Bridget Moynahan) suspects their boss has ulterior motives. After Detective Angela Reddick (Ilfenesh Hadera) is shot on the job, Frank (Tom Selleck) reassesses his earlier decision to transfer her from his team.

The Ghost Town Terror

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

In “Get Help,” the premiere episode of this paranormal docuseries, investigators Tim and Sapphire arrive in Montana to help the Broussard family solve the haunting of Gunslinger Gulch. Their mission turns urgent when they must determine if the ranch, or the family themselves, is the source of the paranormal activity.

Saturday, March 12

31 Days of Oscar: Best Supporting Actor Winners & 1980s Winners

TCM, beginning at 6am & 8pm

Catch a Classic!

From the morning into the early evening today, Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar celebration will spotlight six films that earned Best Supporting Actor wins for one of their costars: Come and Get It (1936, Walter Brennan), Johnny Eager (1941, Van Heflin), The Subject Was Roses (1968, Jack Albertson), Cool Hand Luke (1967, George Kennedy), Topkapi (1964, Peter Ustinov) and Spartacus (1960, Ustinov again). Starting in primetime, TCM then airs four Oscar-winning favorites from the 1980s: Chariots of Fire (1981) — seven nominations, four wins, notably including Best Picture and Best Music, Original Score (Vangelis); Arthur (1981) — four nominations, two wins: Best Supporting Actor (John Gielgud) and Best Music, Original Song (“Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)”); Victor/Victoria (1982) — seven nominations, one win: Best Music, Original Song Score and Its Adaptation or Best Adaptation Score (Henry Mancini and Leslie Bricusse); and Fame (1980) — six nominations, two wins: Best Music, Original Score (Michael Gore) and Best Music, Original Song (“Fame” by Gore and Dean Pitchford). — Jeff Pfeiffer

English Premier League Soccer: Everton vs. Wolves

USA Network, beginning at 9:30am Live

Live soccer action between the English Premier League’s Everton and Wolves is preceded by a half-hour pregame show and followed by a half-hour postgame show.

Clue

MOVIES!, 11:15am

This cult favorite 1985 mystery/comedy is at least as much fun as the classic board game on which it is based. Set in 1954, the plot introduces six strangers who are summoned to a mysterious dinner at a secluded mansion, where they are given pseudonyms familiar to anyone who has played Clue: Mrs. White (Madeline Kahn), Professor Plum (Christopher Lloyd), Col. Mustard (Martin Mull), Mr. Green (Michael McKean), Mrs. Peacock (Eileen Brennan) and Miss Scarlett (Lesley Ann Warren). The visitors think they will finally meet the person who has been blackmailing them; instead, murder is on the menu. The hilarious cast is also led by Tim Curry as the butler, Wadsworth, and Collen Camp as maid Yvette. Befitting the whodunit nature of its source, when Clue first hit theaters, it was released with three different endings as to “whodidit.” All three endings have generally been tacked on sequentially in home video releases and television airings.

NCAA Men’s College Basketball: Atlantic 10 Tournament Semifinals

CBS Sports Network, beginning at 1pm Live

The Atlantic 10 men’s college basketball tournament enters its penultimate day with two matchups this afternoon. The winners of these games will face off in the championship game, which airs tomorrow on CBS.

Murdoch Mysteries: “Manhunt”

Ovation, 7pm

Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) pursues Inspector Giles (Nigel Bennett) after he escapes from prison to vindicate a murderer.

Feeling Butterflies

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Emily’s (Kayla Wallace) booming butterfly business delivers monarchs to a birthday party where she meets single dad Garrett (Kevin McGarry). With the help of Garrett and his daughter, Emily’s business begins to take flight.

Mash-Up Our Home

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

Torn between colorful style and neutral minimalism, a couple can’t agree on how to renovate the tiny kitchen and unused garage in their bungalow. Husband-wife team Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia come up with a harmonious design blend without either homeowner having to give an inch.

Cruel Instruction

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Inspired by actual events and starring Camryn Manheim (The Practice, Law & Order), this film depicts the harrowing journey of two young women forced to attend a teen residential treatment program, only to experience the dark hidden reality that the institution relied almost exclusively on abusive punishments. With over 50,000 teens sent annually to underregulated behavior modification facilities, Lifetime partners with the nonprofit organization Breaking Code Silence to shine a light on the abusive practices of teen residential treatment programs and the new revelations about highly profiled institutions that came to the forefront in the media in 2020 when Paris Hilton told her story.

Star Trek: The Unknown Story

REELZ Channel, 8pm

Discover the elements that came together in the original 1966-69 Star Trek TV series to turn it into a franchise that has spanned decades and created a new breed of superfans who called themselves “Trekkies.” Among these fans are Bjo and John Trimble, who share their stories of organizing the “Save Star Trek” letter campaign when the show was up for cancellation after two seasons, the first fan-led campaign of its kind to save a series. Also discussing the influence of Trek are Den of Geek editor Kayti Burt and Casey Biggs, who played Damar on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

NBA Basketball: Milwaukee at Golden State

ABC, 8:30pm Live

Two of the NBA’s biggest stars collide in San Francisco as Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Milwaukee Bucks against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Saturday Night Live: “Zoë Kravitz/Rosalía”

NBC, 11:30pm Live; also live-streams on Peacock

Actress Zoë Kravitz, who costars as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The Batman, now in theaters, makes her first appearance as SNL host tonight. She is joined by another first-timer in Grammy-winning musical guest Rosalía, whose new album, Motomami, will be released March 18.