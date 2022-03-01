Tuesday, March 1: President Joe Biden Delivers State of the Union Address

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

ALSO SEE: 2022 NASCAR TV Schedule on FOX Sports and NBC

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Tuesday, March 1

2022 State of the Union Address

Various Networks, 9pm Live

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, and the nation, in his first official State of the Union address. Live coverage of the speech will be found across the usual news and broadcast networks — including ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, FOX, FOX News Channel, MSNBC, NBC and PBS — and elsewhere, with networks also featuring varying degrees of pre- and post-speech coverage and analysis.

Murder in Provence

BritBox

New Series!

While, as its title indicates, this mystery series adapted from the books by M.L. Longworth is set in the south of France, it marks the first U.K. and U.S. coproduction for BritBox, the streaming service created by the BBC and ITV. Described as “decadent” and “escapist,” Murder in Provence follows Antoine Verlaque (Roger Allam, Endeavour), an investigating judge in Aix-en-Provence, and his romantic partner, Marine Bonnet (Nancy Carroll, Father Brown), as they investigate the murders, mysteries and dark underbelly of their idyllic home. Their efforts are aided by Hélène (Keala Settle, The Greatest Showman), a detective and Antoine’s trusted confidante. Each episode investigates and resolves a new murder, with Verlaque and Bonnet’s relationship serving as the core element that ties series together.

31 Days of Oscar on HBO Max: “In the Heat of the Night”

HBO Max

Tying in with the 24/7 lineup of Oscar-winning films airing on the linear TCM cable channel as part of its monthlong 31 Days of Oscar event that starts today, the Classics Curated by TCM Hub on the HBO Max streaming service will also be spotlighting 31 Oscar-winning films, with a new one released each day this month. The titles that stream on HBO Max will be accompanied by exclusive content available from TCM hosts and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and several of them will not be found in TCM’s event, including today’s kickoff movie: In the Heat of the Night, the 1967 mystery drama that won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Actor (Rod Steiger), Best Adapted Screenplay (Stirling Silliphant), Best Sound (Samuel Goldwyn Sound Department) and Best Film Editing (Hal Ashby).

Worst Roommate Ever

Netflix

New Series!

From Blumhouse Television comes this five-part docuseries that highlights four harrowing tales of seemingly harmless roommates turning into real-life nightmares for their unsuspecting victims when their malevolent — and sometimes violent — intentions are revealed. These unsettling true stories chronicle the menace that can be lurking right down the hall, ready to drop their mask of normalcy at any time.

31 Days of Oscar

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

For its annual 31 Days of Oscar programming event, TCM is populating its March 1-31 lineup only with movies that have won at least one Oscar (including Honorary Awards). Mondays spotlight Oscar-winning films of the 1920s and ’30s; Tuesdays, 1940s winners (today’s ’40s lineup features titles such as 1945’s The Lost Weekend, which won Best Picture, Best Actor for Ray Milland, Best Director for Billy Wilder and Best Adapted Screenplay by Wilder and Charles Brackett); Wednesdays, 1950s; Thursdays, 1960s; and Fridays, 1970s. Saturday and Sunday daytime lineups feature winners in select categories from all decades, with primetime/late-night lineups on those days featuring 1980s winners, and winners from the 1990s and 2000s, respectively. Along with the 24/7 programming on TCM, the Classics Curated by TCM Hub on the HBO Max streaming service will be spotlight 31 Oscar-winning films, a new one each day — several of which are not airing on TCM — with exclusive content available from TCM hosts and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. — Jeff Pfeiffer

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

An NBA twin bill tips off at Boston’s TD Garden as Trae Young leads the Atlanta Hawks against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. Then, Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks are in SoCal to clash with LeBron James’ L.A. Lakers.

American Auto: “Charity Dinner”

NBC, 8pm

The group attends the annual Payne Foundation Fundraising Gala; Katherine (Ana Gasteyer) suspects her job may be in jeopardy; and Wesley (Jon Barinholtz) deals with a family rivalry.

Grand Crew: “Wine & Vineyards”

NBC, 8:30pm

The crew takes a trip to a Santa Barbara vineyard.

Naomi: “Homecoming”

The CW, 9pm

It’s homecoming in Port Oswego and Naomi (Kaci Walfall) and her fellow students are buzzing with excitement in anticipation of the town’s longstanding event, but the tension between Nathan (Daniel Puig) and Anthony (Will Meyers) escalates when Anthony feels his hometown tradition is being disrespected by a military kid. Meanwhile, Naomi discovers a potential new source of information, but they may know more than she bargained for.

Wednesday, March 2

Against the Ice

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

This Icelandic production is a historical survival film based on true events and adapted from the book Two Against the Ice, in which Danish polar explorer/writer Ejnar Mikkelsen recounted his real-life experience. In 1909, Mikkelsen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) is leading Denmark’s Arctic expedition, and he embarks on a journey across the ice with an inexperienced crew member (Joe Cole). When they finally return to their ship after facing various obstacles, only to find it crushed in the ice and the camp abandoned, their battle to stay alive in hopes being rescued begins.

31 Days of Oscar: 1950s Winners

TCM, beginning at 8am

Catch a Classic!

As part of its monthlong 31 Days of Oscar celebration, Turner Classic Movies devotes Wednesdays in March to daylong lineups of Academy Award-winning films from the 1950s. Today, you can enjoy the following classics: Room at the Top (1959) — six nominations, two wins: Best Actress (Simone Signoret) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Neil Paterson); Picnic (1955) — six nominations, two wins: Best Art Direction and Best Film Editing; Written on the Wind (1956) — three nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actress (Dorothy Malone); The Barefoot Contessa (1954) — two nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actor (Edmond O’Brien); The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) — won in five of its six nominated categories, notably including Best Supporting Actress (Gloria Grahame), Best Adapted Screenplay (Charles Schnee) and Best Cinematography; La Strada (1954) — two nominations, one win: Best Foreign Language Film (Italy); Gigi (1958) — won in all nine of its nominated categories, notably including Best Picture, Best Director (Vincente Minnelli), Best Adapted Screenplay (Alan Jay Lerner) and Best Original Song (“Gigi,” by Lerner and Frederick Loewe); The King and I (1956) — nine nominations, five wins, notably including Best Actor (Yul Brynner); Love Me or Leave Me (1955) — six nominations, one win: Best Writing, Motion Picture Story; Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) — five nominations, one win: Best Music; The Red Balloon (1956) — one nomination, one win: Best Original Screenplay; and Limelight (1952) — one nomination, one win: Best Music, Original Dramatic Score. — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Goldbergs: “The Wedding”

ABC, 8pm

After learning no one made the deposit on the wedding venue, Geoff scrambles to help fix the oversight before Beverly finds out, and to make matters worse, a weather advisory threatens a major storm is imminent, which could jeopardize the entire event on the landmark 200th episode. Guest starring is Richard Marx as himself.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “Knocked Down, Knocked Up”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

The Legends are all disappointed and hurt by Gideon’s (Amy Pemberton) actions, but Gideon is horrified when AI Gideon tells her about Gary (Adam Tsekhman). Itching to get back to doing what they love best, the Legends realize that Gwyn (Matt Ryan) has broken the treaty and must find him. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) keeps an important secret from Ava (Jes Mccallan) because she doesn’t know how she will react.

Chicago Med: “All the Things That Could Have Been”

NBC, 8pm

Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) assigns Med’s new compliance officer to a patient with a long-hauler COVID condition; Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) helps Will (Nick Gehlfuss) treat a patient who’s been in an iron lung for 60 years; Stevie (Kristen Hager) learns hard truths about her mother; and Terrell (Jerod Haynes) returns to Med under dire circumstances.

Pridelands: Wilderness Reborn

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Join Mark and Sophie Hutchinson as they take the first step in their mission, transforming a derelict farm in South Africa from a place where animals are hunted to a land where animals rule. They are determined to help and restore the wild one acre at a time.

The Wonder Years: “Black Teacher”

ABC, 8:30pm

When their teacher goes on maternity leave, Dean, Cory and Keisa are excited to be taught by Mr. Brady, the school’s first Black teacher. Mr. Brady encourages the students to try out for the Knowledge Bowl team where Dean faces some unexpected challenges.

Batwoman: “We Having Fun Yet?”

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and a panicked Bat Team (Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson) must race against the clock as Marquis’ (Nick Creegan) nefarious plan balloons into something Gotham would never have suspected … and won’t see coming. Joining forces with Jada (Robin Givens), Ryan, Mary, Luke and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must call on every skillset they possess to save the city. As more about Marquis’ shocking, twisted past unravels, a final standoff between brother and sister puts Ryan’s life — and new love — on the line.

Next Level Chef

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

Find out which contestant takes home the $250,000 grand prize and the title of Next Level Chef in the Season 1 finale of the cooking competition.

Home Inspector Joe: “Fixing a Troublesome Tudor”

HGTV, 9pm

Two newlyweds who are ready for the next milestone of buying a house share an affinity for Tudor homes, but the high-maintenance design style comes with some high-price-tag fixes. Joe Mazza and Noel Gatts join in to help them navigate their tricky Tudor decision.

Chicago Fire: “An Officer With Grit”

NBC, 9pm

Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) goes above and beyond to help Brett (Kara Killmer) and Violet (Hanako Greensmith) with a problem; Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) pursues an open lieutenant position; and a blast from the past asks Mouch (Christian Stolte) and Herrmann (David Eigenberg) for a favor.

Neighborhood Wars

A&E, 10pm

Season Premiere!

With a record number of Americans trading city life for homes in the suburbs, relationships between neighbors are being put to the test. Neighborhood Wars takes viewers into the homes and backyards of neighbors across the country, with some of the most unexpected and emotionally charged events caught on camera. Featuring footage from cellphones, drones, home security cameras and more, the series showcases the kindness and conflict between real-life neighbors throughout the U.S.

Chicago P.D.: “Blood Relation”

NBC, 10pm

The team searches for a brutal killer with a signature modus operandi. Meanwhile, Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) double down in their fight to retain custody of Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams).

Thursday, March 3

A House Divided

ALLBLK

Season Finale!

In the Season 4 finale, Sammy (Lance Gideon) pays a heavy price for his trust in Cutter (Tarrin Weathington); Alexis (LisaRaye McCoy) and Auntie Mae (Deborah Lacey) make their move, and Mae hips Cameran Jr. (Brad James) to the plan; Torrance (Steph Santana) decides to get help, but it may be too late; Brittany (Dominique DuVernay) hides a dark secret; and the walls begin to close in on the Sanders family.

Restaurant Rivals: Irvine vs. Taffer

discovery+

New Series!

Acclaimed chef Robert Irvine and businessman Jon Taffer face off in this hourlong three-episode series (all episodes are available today) in which they put their competing philosophies to the test to see who is more successful at helping a pair of struggling restaurant owners back to profitability.

2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup

ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream the International Cricket Council’s 2022 Women’s World Cup tournament, taking place in New Zealand, starting today through April 2. The schedule includes 31 matches totaling approximately 250 total hours of action, which includes defending champion England fighting to keep its title.

31 Days of Oscar on HBO Max: “Training Day”

HBO Max

Today’s Oscar-winning film streaming on HBO Max that won’t be found during linear cable sister network TCM’s monthlong 31 Days of Oscar event is Training Day (2001), the gritty and dynamic crime thriller that earned Denzel Washington an Academy Award for Best Actor with his electrifying portrayal of rogue Detective Alonzo Harris, one of the screen’s most compelling bad guys. Costar Ethan Hawke received a Best Supporting Actor nod.

The Tourist

HBO Max

New Series!

Jamie Dornan stars in this thriller as a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian Outback being pursued by a vast tanker truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat-and-mouse chase unfolds, and the man later wakes in the hospital, hurt, but somehow alive — except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, the man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving Outback. All six episodes are available today.

The Dropout

Hulu

New Series!

Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of biotech firm Theranos, built a company valued at $9 billion on the claim that its Edison device could run hundreds of medical tests on a single drop of blood. Holmes had fame and fortune, but she didn’t have a product that actually worked. Amanda Seyfried stars as Holmes in this eight-episode limited series depicting how the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire at the time lost it all in the blink of an eye. Naveen Andrews, Alan Ruck, Kurtwood Smith, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Ironside, Stephen Fry and William H. Macy also star. The first three episodes debut today, with subsequent episodes released Thursdays.

Star Trek: Picard

Paramount+

Season Premiere!

Patrick Stewart is back in his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard in the 10-episode second season of his character’s stand-alone series (it has also already been renewed for Season 3). This season, Picard must enlist friends old and new for a journey into the past to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate attempt to race against time to save the galaxy’s future — and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes. That foe comes in the form of Q, the extradimensional being introduced in Star Trek: The Next Generation who would frequently torment Picard with ethical dilemmas. Special guest star John de Lancie reprises his original role as Q. And he likely won’t be the only one giving Picard trouble this season; it was announced that Annie Wersching will be portraying the Borg Queen. This season will also feature special guest star Whoopi Goldberg reprising her role of Guinan, the bartender aboard the Enterprise she portrayed in a recurring role on Next Generation. Along with Stewart, other cast members confirmed to return for Season 2 are Jeri Ryan, Brent Spiner, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera and Orla Brady. New episodes are available Thursdays. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Joe vs Carole

Peacock

New Series!

The fascination with the larger-than-life but all-too-real characters first introduced to most viewers in Netflix’s Tiger King docuseries continues in this hourlong, dramatized version of events that is based on the Joe Exotic podcast. In the limited series, Kate McKinnon plays Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (John Cameron Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own, and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy, and the results prove dangerous. New episodes are available Thursdays.

Echos

Sundance Now

U.S. Exclusive Series!

In this German thriller, Max (Nick Romeo Reimann), Nellie (Lilly Dreesen) and Janosch (Yasin Boynuince) are vapid, privileged 20-somethings who don’t like to think about much else but partying, so when they hear of an illegal rave at a secret location, they are excited to go. Their destination: the catacombs, a system of tunnels underneath the central station, below the picturesque city of Munich, undisturbed by the authorities. But when a fire breaks out, things go horribly wrong. Dozens are injured in the ensuing panic, some go missing, and soon a body is found on the banks of the river. The ensuing mysteries lead the trio against shadowy foes and unexpected consequences. All six Season 1 episodes are available today.

Noir to Die For!

MOVIES!, beginning at 6am

Spend your day on the dark side with an extensive lineup of film noir classics — some very famous, others perhaps not as well known but just as compelling. The lineup runs a little over 25 hours and begins with My Name Is Julia Ross (1945), led by Nina Foch. The other titles, in order, are: 20,000 Years in Sing Sing (1932), with Spencer Tracy and Bette Davis; Where the Sidewalk Ends (1950), which reteams Laura stars Gene Tierney and Dana Andrews, and director Otto Preminger; Out of the Past (1947), starring Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer and Kirk Douglas; Daisy Kenyon (1947), led by Joan Crawford, Andrews and Henry Fonda; Mysterious Intruder (1946), starring Richard Dix; The Thirteenth Hour (1947), also led by Dix; Spin a Dark Web (1956), with Faith Domergue; The Unfaithful (1947), headlined by Ann Sheridan, Lew Ayres, Zachary Scott and Eve Arden; The Breaking Point (1950), with John Garfield and Patricia Neal; Fury (1936), starring Tracy and Sylvia Sidney; Phone Call From a Stranger (1952), with Gary Merrill, Bette Davis and Shelley Winters; Detour (1945), starring Tom Neal and Ann Savage; and Raw Deal (1948), with Dennis O’Keefe, Claire Trevor and Raymond Burr. — Jeff Pfeiffer

31 Days of Oscar: 1960s Winners

TCM, beginning at 8:15am

Catch a Classic!

As part of its monthlong 31 Days of Oscar celebration, Turner Classic Movies devotes Thursdays to daylong lineups of Academy Award-winning films from the 1960s, starting today with: Judgment at Nuremberg (1961) — 11 nominations, two wins: Best Actor (Maximilian Schell) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Abby Mann); The Lion in Winter (1968) — seven nominations, three wins: Best Actress (Katharine Hepburn), Best Adapted Screenplay (James Goldman) and Best Music, Original Score (John Barry); BUtterfield 8 (1960) — two nominations, one win: Best Actress (Elizabeth Taylor); Never on Sunday (1960) — five nominations, one win: Best Original Song (“Ta Pediá tou Pireá” (“Never on Sunday”) by Manos Hatzidakis); Sweet Bird of Youth (1962) — three nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actor (Ed Begley); The Apartment (1960) — 10 nominations, five wins, notably including Best Picture, Best Director (Billy Wilder) and Best Original Screenplay (Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond); The Graduate (1967) — seven nominations, one win: Best Director (Mike Nichols); Bullitt (1968) — two nominations, one win: Best Film Editing; and 8 1/2 (1963) — five nominations, two wins: Best Foreign Language Film (Italy) and Best Costume Design, Black-and-White. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Top Chef

Bravo, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Top Chef will call Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city, home for Season 19, launching with a supersized premiere. The Emmy and James Beard Award-winning series returns with host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio and judge Gail Simmons. Expect the unexpected as 15 talented chefs from across the country vie for the coveted title, bringing their unique skill sets, variety of cuisines and gamut of flavors.

Walker: “Nudge”

The CW, 8pm

Feisty officer Perez (guest star Ashley Reyes) mistakes Cordell (Jared Padalecki) for a suspect. Trey (Jeff Pierre) offers to help Liam (Keegan Allen) with a project. Meanwhile, Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) is struggling with his feelings for Stella (Violet Brinson).

Flip or Flop: “Suburban Flip”

HGTV, 8pm

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack find a nice, suburban house they believe is ripe for the flipping. While modernizing such a small home should be no problem, the duo may have bitten off more than they can chew when faced with costly but necessary upgrades.

Law & Order: “Free Speech”

NBC, 8pm

Bernard (Anthony Anderson) and Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) investigate the murder of a congressional candidate, while ADAs Price (Hugh Dancy) and Maroun (Odelya Halevi) contend with an extremist plot hellbent on thwarting the candidate’s agenda by any means necessary.

Married to Real Estate: “More Like Brook-Heaven”

HGTV, 9pm

A young couple has their heart set on living in the sought-after neighborhood of Brookhaven, Georgia. With Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson’s help, their goal is to buy cheap and add a ton of equity by renovating a tired and dated country home into a modern masterpiece.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Video Killed the Radio Star”

NBC, 9pm

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) investigates allegations against a popular radio personality. Meanwhile, Rollins (Kelli Giddish) goes undercover when a shocking confession leads to another crime.

Dicktown

FXX, 10pm

New Series!

This animated comedy first appeared on the FXX anthology series Cake, and it begins a run on the network as a stand-alone series. John Hunchman (voice of John Hodgman) was once the famous boy detective of Richardsville, North Carolina (“Dicktown” to the locals). Now pushing 40, John is still solving mysteries for teens with the help of his driver and former bully, David Purefoy (voice of David Rees).

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “…Wheatley Is to Stabler”

NBC, 10pm

As a rolling blackout cripples the city, Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) work to stay a step ahead of Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). Meanwhile, Jet (Ainsley Seiger) and Malachi (Wesam Keesh) receive unlikely help, and Bernadette (Ellen Burstyn) gets caught up in Stabler’s mess.

Friday, March 4

The Afterparty

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The first season of Chris Miller and Phil Lord’s comedic murder mystery comes to a close. The series is led by Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholz and Ilana Glazer.

Central Park

Apple TV+

New Episodes!

Season 2 of the animated musical comedy series returns with eight new episodes; three episodes will be available today, with subsequent episodes dropping on Fridays through April 8. The series follows the Tillerman family, who navigate living in and caring for the titular New York City park. Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci lead the voice cast.

Dear…

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

The second season of this unscripted series again features inspiring and illuminating stories as notable personalities learn how they have unknowingly impacted the lives of others, through reading letters written by their fans. The influential figures spotlighted this season are: the late André Leon Talley, former Vogue creative director and journalist; award-winning actress Viola Davis; women’s rights activist and youngest Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai; iconic actress Jane Fonda; acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay; award-winning actor/singer Billy Porter; actress Sandra Oh; and renowned waterman Laird Hamilton.

Fresh

Hulu

Original Film!

In this comedic thriller, Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store, and — given her frustration with dating apps — takes a chance and gives him her number. After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve’s invitation to a romantic weekend getaway, only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites.

Bug Out

IMDb TV

New Series!

This four-part investigative docuseries holds the magnifying glass to one of the most bizarre heists in recent history: the theft of $50,000 worth of living bugs from the Philadelphia Insectarium. As detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department investigate, they find themselves entering a shadowy subculture and a criminal underworld like no other, and discovering that the Insectarium may not be the wholesome family museum it appears to be. Bug Out dives into this whodunit through exclusive interviews with insect collectors, bug smugglers and the law enforcement agencies charged with looking into this case. All episodes are available today.

Pieces of Her

Netflix

New Series!

In a sleepy Georgia town, a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver (Bella Heathcote) and her mother, Laura (Toni Collette). Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, during which her view of her mother is forever changed as she pieces together the secrets of Laura’s dark past. David Wenham, Jessica Barden, Omari Hardwick and Terry O’Quinn also star in this thriller based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling novel.

“The Boys” Presents: Diabolical

Prime Video

New Series!

A new season of Prime Video’s adult superhero comedy The Boys isn’t coming until June, but in the meantime, fans can enjoy this similarly themed, eight-episode animated anthology entry in the franchise. Each episode runs 12-14 minutes (described by Prime as “fun-sized”) and features its own animation style as it reveals unseen stories from within the Boys universe, brought to life by Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. All episodes are available today.

Lucy and Desi

Prime Video

Amy Poehler directed this documentary that tells the story of groundbreaking comedian Lucille Ball, who changed the way the world viewed comedy and paved the way for scores of women who followed in her footsteps. Using never-before-seen archival film and personal still photos, along with first-person narratives, the film traces Lucy’s surprising journey — as a performer as well as a businesswoman — and illuminates her upheaval of male-dominated comedy, breaking barriers for women in entertainment and beyond.

31 Days of Oscar: 1970s Winners

TCM, beginning at 4:45am

As part of its monthlong 31 Days of Oscar celebration, Turner Classic Movies devotes Fridays to daylong lineups of Academy Award-winning films from the 1970s. Today’s initial lineup of lauded movies from that decade features: Amarcord (1973) — three nominations, one win: Best Foreign Language Film (Italy); Cromwell (1970) — two nominations, one win: Best Costume Design; Paul Robeson: Tribute to an Artist (1979) — won in its single nominated category: Best Documentary, Short Subject; Harlan County U.S.A. (1976) — won in its single nominated category: Best Documentary, Feature; Bound for Glory (1976) — six nominations, two wins: Best Cinematography and Best Music, Original Song Score and Its Adaptation or Best Adaptation Score; Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974) — three nominations, one win: Best Actress (Ellen Burstyn); Cabaret (1972) — 10 nominations, eight wins, notably including Best Actress (Liza Minnelli), Best Supporting Actor (Joel Grey) and Best Director (Bob Fosse); Network (1976) — 10 nominations, four wins: Best Actor (Peter Finch, a posthumous win), Best Actress (Faye Dunaway), Best Supporting Actress (Beatrice Straight) and Best Original Screenplay (Paddy Chayefsky); The French Connection (1971) — eight nominations, five wins: Best Picture, Best Actor (Gene Hackman), Best Director (William Friedkin), Best Adapted Screenplay (Ernest Tidyman) and Best Film Editing (Gerald B. Greenberg); Midnight Express (1978) — six nominations, two wins: Best Adapted Screenplay (Oliver Stone) and Best Music, Original Score (Giorgio Moroder); The Omen (1976) — two nominations, one win: Best Music, Original Score (Jerry Goldsmith); and Cries and Whispers (1972) — five nominations, one win: Best Cinematography. — Jeff Pfeiffer

2022 Paralympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony

USA Network, 6:30am Live; also streams on Peacock

The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games kick off in Beijing today, with USA Network offering live coverage of the opening ceremony, as well as event coverage in primetime. Over the 10-day stretch of the Games, NBCUniversal networks like USA, along with NBC (which will be showing primetime Paralympics coverage for the first time), Olympic Channel and the Peacock streaming service, will combine for a 230-plus hours of programming, with a record 120 hours of television coverage. Check out nbcolympics.com/paralympic-games for more info.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Milwaukee Bucks against DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls at Chicago’s United Center. ESPN’s second game has the N.Y. Knicks in Phoenix to face the Suns.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us: “Ghostbusters”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

The magicians featured in this episode include Sean-Paul & Juliana Fay, Disguido, Dr. Scott Kahn and Star Newman.

You Can Never Go Home Again

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Soon after Izzy moves with her family back to her husband’s hometown, she discovers their daughter’s teacher, Emma, has an obsession with her life and a lust for her husband. After seducing Izzy’s husband, Emma will stop at nothing to get the family she craves. The obsession turns deadly as Emma forces Izzy to fight back or lose her family forever. Stars Maria Breese, Omar Gooding, Jackie Moore and Al Sapienza.

The Blacklist: “The Conglomerate”

NBC, 8pm

An investigation into the Conglomerate, a group of former government-sponsored assassins, becomes complicated when the task force learns one of their own may have ties to the group. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) digs deeper into the events leading up to Liz’s death.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200

FS1, 9pm Live

Chandler Smith, Ben Rhodes, Stewart Friesen and other top drivers in the NASCAR Truck Series roll the dice for a win in the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

My Lottery Dream Home

HGTV, 9pm

Season Finale!

In “A Fistful of Friendship,” a bingo player who won a $60,000 progressive jackpot is making a down payment on a home closer to her BFF in Phoenix. David Bromstad joins these lifelong pals as they search for a home with a spare room for sleepovers and plenty of space for entertaining.

The Proof Is Out There

History, 10pm

Season Finale!

The paranormal investigation series concludes its second season with “Ancient Alien Carvings and Bigfoot ’Shrooms.” A man believes he recorded Bigfoot calls on video while foraging for mushrooms. Are rock paintings discovered in India proof that we’ve never really ever been alone? Has one of the show’s experts captured a fleet of UFOs on film crossing in front of the sun?

Nosferatu

MOVIES!, 10:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Director F.W. Murnau’s masterful 1922 silent German Expressionist film classic Nosferatu debuted 100 years ago today, so it’s a great time to revisit or discover this influential and still pretty creepy film. An unofficial (and unauthorized) adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula, which had been published just 25 years earlier, Nosferatu features an iconic physical performance, enhanced by wonderful makeup effects, from Max Schreck as the vampire Count Orlok, one of the great monsters in screen history. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Saturday, March 5

Profiled: The Black Man

discovery+

Season Finale!

The first season of this docuseries that explores the history of negative stereotypes that continue to cause difficulties and damage for Black men concludes with “Black Men Don’t Cry.”

31 Days of Oscar on HBO Max: “Rocky”

HBO Max

Today’s Oscar-winning film streaming on HBO Max that won’t be found during linear cable sister network TCM’s 31 Days of Oscar is Rocky, the classic 1976 boxing drama led by Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominee Sylvester Stallone in one of his most iconic roles, Rocky Balboa. The film won three Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director (John G. Avildsen) and Best Film Editing (Richard Halsey and Scott Conrad).

31 Days of Oscar: Best Cinematography Winners & 1980s Winners

TCM, beginning at 6:30am & 8pm

Catch a Classic!

This month, as part of Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar celebration, Saturdays will be divided into two themes. From the morning into the early evening, the network will feature winners in a specific Oscar category from throughout Hollywood history. The evening will then feature winners in various categories from the 1980s. Today’s lineup, beginning in the early morning, starts out with the following films that took home Academy Awards for their cinematography, either as their only win, or among other winning categories: The Good Earth (1937), The Thief of Bagdad (1940), Around the World in 80 Days (1956), She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949) and Doctor Zhivago (1965). Starting in primetime, TCM then airs four Oscar-winning classics from the 1980s: Tootsie (1982) — 10 nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actress (Jessica Lange); Rain Man (1988) — eight nominations, four wins: Best Picture, Best Actor (Dustin Hoffman), Best Director (Barry Levinson) and Best Original Screenplay (Ronald Bass and Barry Morrow); Raging Bull (1980) — eight nominations, two wins: Best Actor (Robert De Niro) and Best Film Editing (Thelma Schoonmaker); and Fanny and Alexander (1982) — six nominations, four wins, including Best Foreign Language Film (Sweden) and Best Cinematography. — Jeff Pfeiffer

NHL Hockey: Chicago at Philadelphia

ABC, 3pm Live

A Saturday NHL matinee on ABC has Alex DeBrincat and the Chicago Blackhawks in Philadelphia to skate against Cam Atkinson and the Flyers.

Murdoch Mysteries: “The Things We Do for Love — Part Two”

Ovation, 7pm

To save his former lover (Lisa Faulkner) and son (Etienne Kellici), Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) makes a risky deal with a Black Hand henchman.

Holmes Family Recue: “A Friend in Need”

HGTV, 8pm

While recovering from a life-saving transplant, electrician Frank has been dealing with his own home’s structural issues left by a previous contractor. The Holmes family is determined to help their friend finally return to a safe and stress-free home.

2022 Paralympic Winter Games

NBC, 8pm Live; USA Network, 9pm Live; also streams on Peacock

NBC offers an hour of coverage of the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games from Beijing, followed by six hours of coverage on USA Network.

NBA Basketball: Golden State at L.A. Lakers

ABC, 8:30pm Live

ABC’s Saturday primetime NBA matchup features Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena to face LeBron James and the Lakers.

Saturday Night Live: “Oscar Isaac/Charlie XCX”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Oscar Isaac, star of the new live-action Marvel series Moon Knight, coming to Disney+ on March 30, makes his SNL hosting debut tonight. Charli XCX, whose new album, Crash, will be released March 18, makes her second appearance as musical guest.