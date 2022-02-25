TCM 31 Days of Oscar 2022 Schedule and Highlights

TCM

Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar celebration continues to be one of the best-loved annual network programming events. No matter when the Academy Awards ceremony is held on a given year, TCM has been there to celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night with a month of Oscar-nominated and -winning movie titles leading up to (and sometimes past) the Oscar ceremony.

This year the network offers a different spin, as it is putting aside the old cliché of “it’s an honor just to be nominated” to populate its 31 Days of Oscar lineup — airing March 1-31 (the Oscar ceremony is on March 27) — only with movies that have actually won at least one Oscar (including Honorary Awards).

That means every minute on TCM this month, you will be enjoying the best of the best of films that have been honored throughout the Academy Awards’ nearly century-long history, in an event divided by daily themes: Mondays are devoted to Oscar-winning films of the 1920s and ’30s; Tuesdays feature 1940s winners; Wednesdays, 1950s winners; Thursdays, 1960s winners; and Fridays, 1970s winners.

These weekday lineups go all day long. The weekends run a bit differently, with Saturday and Sunday daytime lineups consisting of winners in select categories (see below) from across all decades, culminating with Best Picture winners on Sunday, March 27, ahead of the Oscar ceremony. Saturdays beginning in primetime until early the next morning will feature 1980s winners, while Sunday evenings/early Monday mornings will spotlight winners from the 1990s and 2000s.

TCM’s 31 Days of Oscar 2022: Programming Themes With Select Daily Highlights

View the entire month’s schedule at TCM.com.

Mondays: 1920s & 1930s Oscar Winners

Wings (1927, March 7); The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938, March 7); The Jazz Singer (1927, March 14); Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939, March 14); Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939, March 21); Mutiny on the Bounty (1935, March 28); and many more.

Tuesdays: 1940s Oscar Winners

The Lost Weekend (1945, March 1); Great Expectations (1946, March 8); National Velvet (1944, March 15); The Grapes of Wrath (1940, March 22); Mrs. Miniver (1942, March 29); and many more.

Wednesdays: 1950s Oscar Winners

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952, March 2); Ben-Hur (1959, March 9); Marty (1955, March 16); Lust for Life (1956, March 23); Giant (1956, March 30); and many more.

Thursdays: 1960s Oscar Winners

Judgment at Nuremberg (1961, March 3); A Man for All Seasons (1966, March 10); The Music Man (1962, March 17); 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968, March 24); To Kill a Mockingbird (1962, March 31); and many more.

Fridays: 1970s Oscar Winners

Network (1976, March 4); Julia (1977, March 11); The Sting (1973, March 18); Fiddler on the Roof (1971, March 25); and many more.

Saturdays (Daytime): Oscar Winners in Specific Categories

March 5 (Best Cinematography): The Thief of Bagdad (1940), Doctor Zhivago (1965) and more.

March 12 (Best Supporting Actor): Cool Hand Luke (1967), Spartacus (1960) and more.

March 19 (Best Actor): Sergeant York (1941), Gandhi (1982) and more.

March 26 (Best Director): Casablanca (1942), Lawrence of Arabia (1962) and more.

Saturdays (Primetime Into Early Next Morning): 1980s Oscar Winners

Tootsie (1982, March 5); Arthur (1981, March 12); On Golden Pond (1981, March 19); Dangerous Liaisons (1988, March 26; network premiere); and many more.

Sundays (Daytime): Oscar Winners in Specific Categories

March 6 (Best Screenplay): Citizen Kane (1941), Little Women (1933) and more.

March 13 (Best Supporting Actress): Elmer Gantry (1960), The Year of Living Dangerously (1982) and more.

March 20 (Best Actress): Jezebel (1938), The Trip to Bountiful (1985) and more.

March 27 (Best Picture): It Happened One Night (1934), Gone With the Wind (1939) and more.

Sundays (Primetime Into Early Next Morning): 1990s & 2000s Oscar Winners

The Iron Lady (2011, March 6; network premiere); Good Will Hunting (1997, March 13); A River Runs Through It (1992, March 20); The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994, March 27; network premiere); and many more.