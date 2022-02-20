Sunday, Feb. 20: History Presents Three-Night Epic Documentary ‘Abraham Lincoln’

Joe Alblas/History Channel

ALSO SEE: 2022 NASCAR TV Schedule on FOX Sports and NBC

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Abraham Lincoln

History, 8pm

New Miniseries!

Over three two-and-a-half-hour episodes — airing tonight, tomorrow and Tuesday — this miniseries tells the story of America’s 16th president. Scripted dramatizations of important moments in Lincoln’s life combined with commentary by authoritative historians and public figures, including former President Barack Obama, trace his evolution as a man and as a thinker. In tonight’s premiere, “The Railsplitter,” Lincoln rises from a poverty-ridden childhood to become president of a nation on the verge of tearing itself apart.

NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500

FOX, 2:30pm Live

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season begins at famed Daytona International Speedway for the 64th Daytona 500. Top contenders include Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott and 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson. Underdog Michael McDowell avoided a wreck in the final lap to win last year’s race.

2022 Winter Olympics: Closing Ceremony

NBC, 7pm

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing conclude tonight on NBC, with the Olympic Gold recap show followed by the closing ceremony and the extinguishing of the Olympic cauldron.

The Song to My Heart

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

After a childhood on the road with her legendary singer-songwriter father, organic teashop owner Bonnie Highstreet (Lanie McAuley) wants nothing to do with the music business. But when she helps music sensation Ryder Jamison (Sebastian Pigott) develop lyrics for his new solo album, she rekindles her long-abandoned dream and falls in love.

The Top Ten Revealed

AXS TV, 8pm

Season Finale!

Executive producer/host Katie Daryl and a panel of experts finish up this latest batch of new episodes by sticking a fork in Valentine’s Day with this countdown of the greatest breakup songs from the 1990s.

Around the World in 80 Days

PBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

In the first season finale, Fogg (David Tennant) meets an old friend at New York’s Grand Central Depot and must decide whether to continue his trip. Unbeknownst to him, astronomical effects will decide the outcome. Around the World in 80 Days has been renewed for Season 2.

Black History Month

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Sunday night salute to notable Black films, filmmakers and actors continues in tonight’s lineup, which starts with the network premiere of Selma (2014), director Ava DuVernay’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated drama based on the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches initiated by civil rights activist James Bevel (portrayed by musician/actor Common) and led by Martin Luther King Jr. (David Oyelowo, who cohosts this evening’s lineup on TCM), Hosea Williams (Wendell Pierce) and John Lewis (Stephan James). The film won a Best Original Song Oscar for “Glory,” by Common and John Legend. Following that is a 1963 documentary related to the events of the era depicted in Selma, called Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment. The film centers on the University of Alabama’s “Stand in the Schoolhouse Door” integration crisis of June 1963. In chronicling the event, filmmakers had impressively expanded access to areas that even included the Oval Office of President John F. Kennedy, and the homes of U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and Alabama Gov. George Wallace. The evening concludes with the 1925 silent “race film” Body and Soul. Written, produced, directed and distributed by Black filmmaking pioneer Oscar Micheaux, the movie is led by Paul Robeson in his film debut.

NBA All-Star Game

TNT, 8pm Live

Expect an outrageous amount of scoring and not a whole lot of defense as the NBA’s best play in the 71st All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Walking Dead

AMC, 9pm

Midseason Premiere!

Part 2 of the three-part final season of this storied franchise begins tonight. Fans will get eight new episodes this spring, and the final eight in the fall. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them, and life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return.

From

EPIX, 9pm

New Series!

Lost star Harold Perrineau finds himself stuck in another nightmarish situation in this new sci-fi horror series executive produced by, among others, Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner, alums of the 2004-10 ABC series. Perrineau plays Sheriff Boyd Stevens, resident of a town that traps everyone who enters it, leaving them befuddled and desperate to find a way out. In this place, fear of the dark is warranted. At night, terrifying creatures come out from the surrounding forest and torment the townsfolk, brutally murdering them if they get the chance.

All Creatures Great and Small: “The Perfect Christmas”

PBS, 9pm

In this special installment of the hit British drama (which first aired in the U.K. this past Christmas Eve), as James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen (Rachel Shenton) prepare to share their first Christmas together, they must agree on where to spend it. Meanwhile, things look grave for one of Darrowby’s most beloved animals.

Britannia: “Episode 6”

EPIX, 10pm

Cait (Eleanor Worthington-Cox) is shocked by the revelation that a traitor is in their midst; Hemple (Sophie Okonedo) plans another feast to satisfy Lokka’s (Malik Ibheis) hunger.

I Was There

History, 10:30pm

New Series!

This half-hour docuseries is executive produced by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos and hosted by Theo E.J. Wilson, the grandson of a Tuskegee Airman. The series offers a trip back in time and places Wilson at the center of some of history’s biggest events, serving as a fly on the wall while deconstructing how things truly unfolded. In tonight’s series premiere, Wilson travels back to 1937 and finds himself aboard the luxurious Hindenburg airship, where he must solve the mystery of what leads to its fiery fall from the sky. I Was There will air regularly on Monday evenings beginning tomorrow.

The Secret History of the Civil War

History, 11pm

While the American Civil War is one of the most studied and dissected events in our history, what you don’t know about it may surprise you. This hourlong special uncovers unsung heroes, unknown innovations and other aspects of the conflict that may be little known, but whose influences are still felt.

Monday, Feb. 21

TCM Birthday Tribute: Ann Sheridan

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Hollywood golden age screen star Clara Lou “Ann” Sheridan would have turned 107 today (she was born Feb. 21, 1915, in Denton, Texas, and died Jan. 21, 1967, in Los Angeles at age 51). Before her untimely passing due to cancer, Sheridan compiled a lengthy resumé of films from the 1930s through the ’50s, and Turner Classic Movies remembers the famed actress this morning, afternoon and early evening with several of her most notable films from that period. In order, the Sheridan birthday celebration lineup features: One More Tomorrow (1946), a romantic comedy/drama costarring Dennis Morgan; Wine, Women and Horses (1937); the 1936 musical Sing Me a Love Song; George Washington Slept Here (1942), a comedy with Jack Benny; Angels Wash Their Faces (1939), a comedy/drama costarring Ronald Reagan and the Dead End Kids; Castle on the Hudson (1940), a film noir with John Garfield and Pat O’Brien; Torrid Zone (1940), an adventure film costarring James Cagney and O’Brien; The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942), the classic comedy that also features Bette Davis and Monty Woolley; and Woman on the Run (1950), a film noir on which Sheridan was also an uncredited coproducer.

All American

The CW, 8pm

New Episodes!

The hit series returns with all-new original episodes tonight.

Abraham Lincoln: “A President at War”

History, 8pm

With the Civil War fully underway, President Abraham Lincoln is forced to quickly learn how to manage a military as commander in chief. He eventually comes to see only one path through the conflict: emancipation.

Antiques Roadshow: “Omni Mount Washington Resort, Hour 2”

PBS, 8pm

This is the second of three episodes featuring appraisals made at the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire. Roadshow will go on hiatus for a few weeks after this, returning with the third Bretton Woods episode in late March.

All American: Homecoming

The CW, 9pm

New Series!

This new young adult sports drama is set against the backdrop of the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University, where Black excellence is a way of life. The series follows Simone (Geffri Maya), a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills who is trying to fight her way back to great after some time away from the court, and Damon (Peyton Alex Smith), an elite baseball player from Chicago who is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders. As they contend with the high stakes of college sports, Simone and Damon will also navigate the highs, lows and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious HBCU.

The Endgame

NBC, 10pm

New Series!

This pulse-pounding, high-stakes thriller is about Elena Federova (Morena Baccarin), a very recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who, even in captivity, orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner (Ryan Michelle Bathe), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan.

Independent Lens: “Apart”

PBS, 10pm

This intimate portrait examines the impact of America’s war on drugs through three mothers attempting to rebuild lives derailed by drugs and prison. As Tomika, Lydia and Amanda prepare to rejoin their families after years of incarceration, they enter an innovative prison program in Cleveland, where they lean on each other and mentors who have also been in prison. With the hope of redemption on the horizon, the women work to regain the trust of their children and combat stigmas associated with people who have been incarcerated.

I Was There: “Lincoln’s Assassination”

History, 10:30pm

Host Theo Wilson travels back in time to 1865 and immerses himself in the events that led John Wilkes Booth to hatch a plan to kill President Abraham Lincoln. Wilson uncovers a series of surprising moments, from a sibling rivalry to Booth’s first encounter with Lincoln, that sharpened Booth’s hatred for the 16th president and led him to murder Lincoln just when America needed him most. Leading historians also weigh in with insights on this monumental historical event.

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War

History, 11pm

Executive producer/narrator Kareem Abdul-Jabbar follows up his Emmy-nominated 2020 special Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution with this new hourlong documentary. “The Civil War wasn’t just fought over Black Americans,” the NBA legend and historian/social justice advocate explains. “It was also fought by them. This documentary chronicles the heroic contributions of courageous African American men and women who helped reshape our nation.” The heroes covered in the special range from famous names like Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman to lesser-known figures such as Robert Smalls and Mary Richards.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Abraham Lincoln

History, 8pm

Miniseries Finale!

The three-part miniseries concludes with “Saving the Union.” As casualties mount in the raging Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln seeks a general who can end it once and for all. When the end draws near, he begins to think about what comes next for the nation and its former slaves.

Finding Your Roots

PBS, 8pm

Midseason Finale!

In the Season 8 midseason finale, “Songs of the Past,” Henry Louis Gates Jr. accompanies Broadway stars Leslie Odom Jr. and Nathan Lane on explorations of their heritage. Finding Your Roots will return with its final two Season 8 episodes in April.

Star of the Month: Henry Fonda

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The final night of Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Tuesday night salute to the films of legendary actor Henry Fonda features eight titles from the last two decades of his big-screen career. It begins with the epic (nearly three hours long), Oscar-winning 1962 Western How the West Was Won, a star-studded dramatization of America’s westward expansion told in five chapters by three different directors. Fonda is featured in the film’s fourth section, directed by George Marshall and about the construction of railroads to further open up the West, in which the actor portrays a grizzled buffalo hunter named Jethro Stuart. After that is Fonda’s final film, in a role that finally earned him his first and only Best Actor Oscar win — as cantankerous Norman Thayer in the Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1981 drama On Golden Pond. The movie marked the first onscreen pairing between Fonda and fellow Hollywood legend Katharine Hepburn, who won the Best Actress Oscar as Norman’s wife, Ethel. In another first, Fonda acted onscreen with his equally famous daughter, Jane, for the first time; she had purchased the rights to the play on which the film is based specifically for her father to play Norman, and in her role as Norman’s daughter, Chelsea, she received a Best Supporting Actress nomination. At the 1982 Oscar ceremony, Jane accepted the Best Actor award on behalf of her father, who passed away a little over four months later at age 77. At the previous year’s Oscar ceremony, the Academy had bestowed Henry with an honorary award that described him as “the consummate actor” and recognized him for his “brilliant accomplishments and enduring contribution to the art of motion pictures.” Following On Golden Pond, the Henry Fonda lineup continues late-night and well into tomorrow morning with six Westerns the actor made late in his career: The Cheyenne Social Club (1970), There Was a Crooked Man… (1970), The Rounders (1965), A Big Hand for the Little Lady (1966), Welcome to Hard Times (1967) and Firecreek (1968). — Jeff Pfeiffer

Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America Reframed Special

PBS, 9pm

Explore and celebrate the life of civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, and discover the injustices in America that made her work essential. Public speeches, personal interviews and powerful songs of the fearless Mississippi sharecropper turned human rights activist paint a moving portrait of one of the civil rights movement’s greatest leaders.

Doubling Down With the Derricos

TLC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Navigating life with 14 kids, including four sets of naturally conceived multiples, is never easy. But, with the kids getting older, parents Deon and Karen are facing a whole new set of challenges, including their 15-year-old’s quest for independence and a driver’s license, 11-year-old and 10-year-old twins developing their first crushes, 4-year-old triplets starting preschool, plus potty training, a trip to Disney, new health issues and more.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

Find out which of the famous houseguests is the Season 3 winner of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.

Nature: “American Horses”

PBS, 8pm

Follow the history of iconic, uniquely American horse breeds like the mustang, Appaloosa, Morgan and quarter horse in this episode that shows how these animals helped shape our nation, and introduces the people who are continuing in the long tradition of caring for them.

Directed by Alan Parker

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

A few nights ago, Turner Classic Movies celebrated the work of British director John Schlesinger, and tonight, another influential and acclaimed filmmaker from across the pond gets his due when the network airs four movies helmed by London-born Alan Parker. First up is the Best Picture Oscar-nominated drama Mississippi Burning (1988), which earned Parker the second of his two Oscar nominations for Best Director. Best Actor nominee Gene Hackman, Willem Dafoe and Best Supporting Actress nominee Frances McDormand headline this searing historical crime thriller based on the Ku Klux Klan violence and real-life murders of civil rights workers in the 1960s Jim Crow South. Following this are two perhaps little-known and -seen dramas that Parker made in the early ’80s that are worth checking out: Shoot the Moon (1982), starring Albert Finney, Diane Keaton, Karen Allen and Peter Weller; and Birdy (1984), led by Matthew Modine and Nicolas Cage. Parker showed he could deftly direct dance numbers as well as dramatic action in the final film, airing early tomorrow morning, the 1980 musical Fame, which remains memorable for, among other things, its Oscar-winning title tune performed by costar Irene Cara.

NOVA: “Augmented”

PBS, 9pm

“Augmented” follows MIT biophysicist Hugh Herr, who envisions a world where amputees have access to brain-controlled robotic limbs so advanced that they actually improve on the body. At age 17, Herr’s own legs were amputated. Frustrated by the simplistic prosthetic legs he was given, Herr remedied their design with great success. After training as an engineer, Herr devoted himself to creating advanced limbs that use electronics to mimic the body’s own systems of muscular and nervous control. This episode is followed by the short film Predicting My MS, in which filmmaker Jason DaSilva looks at the challenges he’s faced since being diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis in 2005.

Snowfall

FX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 5 of the drama is set in the summer of 1986, as drug kingpin Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams. But the streets of South Central Los Angeles have never been more dangerous as the Saint family contends with the police, warring gangs, the CIA and threats from within. Two episodes premiere tonight.

Thursday, Feb. 24

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

TNT’s NBA doubleheader opens with Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center in Brooklyn to take on Kevin Durant and the Nets. Then, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in Portland to run the floor with Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers.

Station 19

ABC, 8pm

New Episodes!

The firefighter and paramedic series returns for its winter premiere.

Law & Order

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Dick Wolf’s original Law & Order, whose first 20 seasons ran from 1990-2010, returns for Season 21, with the drama continuing its classic bifurcated format that follows the stories of both police and prosecutors in a given case. Sam Waterston reprises his Emmy-nominated role as District Attorney Jack McCoy, and Anthony Anderson is back as Detective Kevin Bernard. Camryn Manheim takes on the regular role of Lt. Kate Dixon; Jeffrey Donovan plays an NYPD detective; and Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi play assistant district attorneys.

TCM Guest Programmer: Denis Villeneuve

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

French-Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is one of the more creative and visionary directors working today, as evidenced in films such as Arrival, Blade Runner: 2049 and last year’s reenvisioning of Dune. So it’s not too surprising to see the two movie titles that have been among his influences and that he has chosen to discuss during their airings tonight on Turner Classic Movies. First up is 2001: A Space Odyssey, Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 classic that ranks as perhaps the greatest science-fiction film ever made. With its incredible use of color and widescreen to tell an epic sci-fi tale of the kind that seems to be in Villeneuve’s storytelling sweet spot, you can certainly see how Kubrick’s film has influenced the director. Following that is another famously widescreen epic: David Lean’s Lawrence of Arabia (1962). Perhaps Lean’s sprawling presentation of the deserts of Earth’s Middle East played a part in how Villeneuve would similarly immerse viewers in Dune’s harsh and sandy alien world of Arrakis. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Grey’s Anatomy

ABC, 9pm

New Episodes!

The hit medical series is back with new episodes tonight.

Big Sky

ABC, 10pm

New Episodes!

Tonight brings new twists in the second season winter premiere.

Friday, Feb. 25

Vikings: Valhalla

Netflix

New Series!

This eight-episode spinoff of action-drama Vikings begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived: Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson) and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever-changing and evolving world.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

ESPN’s NBA doubleheader starts with the Miami Heat at the New York Knicks. The second game has Paul George and the Clippers “on the road” to face LeBron James and the Lakers at their shared Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Blacklist

NBC, 8pm

New Time Slot!

After shifting to Thursday nights for a while, this James Spader-led spy thriller returns from its Winter Olympics hiatus by moving back into its original Friday evening time slot for the final new episodes of its ninth season, beginning tonight.

Framed by My Sister

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Twins Reina and Alex (Scout Taylor-Compton) find their lives upended by their mysterious triplet Trinity (also Taylor-Compton), who was separated from them at birth and who has devised a plan to frame one for murder and assume the identity of the other. Also stars TK Richardson and Tracy Nelson.

Brain Games: On the Road

Nat Geo, 8pm

New Series!

Comedian Chuck Nice hosts this all-new traveling iteration of the series that features an epic battle of the brains. In each of the 20 episodes, Nice brings the studio and games right to the players for the ultimate IQ showdown. From families and coworkers to friends and friendly rivals, teams will go head-to-head in a competition filled with mind-bending puzzles and brain teasers. Each game is also designed for at-home play-along. Four half-hour episodes premiere each Friday beginning tonight.

Starring Gene Hackman

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

When looking at the extensive body of work compiled by actor Eugene Allen Hackman, better known to moviegoers as Gene Hackman, it’s really hard to find a performance of his that is not enjoyable. Even in film projects that have been of lesser quality as a whole, Hackman always gives it his all, making even something like Superman IV: The Quest for Peace worth watching, if just for him alone. Fortunately, tonight’s salute to Hackman on Turner Classic Movies features the actor in three films from the 1970s and ’80s that are good in their entireties, and especially when Hackman is onscreen. The movies in this lineup range, as Hackman’s career has, across a variety of genres, beginning with one of the most beloved and inspirational sports dramas of all time: 1986’s Hoosiers. Hackman stars as a new coach who leads a small-town Indiana high school basketball team on an unlikely run toward the state championship in the early 1950s. Barbara Hershey and Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Dennis Hopper costar. Next, Hackman teams with Al Pacino in the cult-favorite 1973 road movie Scarecrow, in which the acting legends portray two men who travel from California to start a business in Pittsburgh. Tonight’s final film is Arthur Penn’s outstanding neo-noir thriller Night Moves (1975), which is one of the bleakest thrillers of the ’70s, and that’s saying something. Hackman is terrific as L.A. private investigator Harry Moseby, who uncovers all kinds of sinister activity while searching for the missing teenage daughter (Melanie Griffith) of a famous actress. Susan Clark, Jennifer Warren and James Woods also star. — Jeff Pfeiffer

State of the Union

SundanceTV, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 2 of the Emmy-winning short-form anthology drama from writer/director duo Nick Hornby and Stephen Frears concludes tonight. Brendan Gleeson, Patricia Clarkson and Esco Jouléy star.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Giant

TCM, 1:45pm

Catch a Classic!

Best Director Oscar winner George Stevens helmed this sweeping, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1956 saga of family conflict and social consciousness adapted from Edna Ferber’s bestseller. Simultaneously grand and epic (with a runtime of about three hours and 15 minutes) while also feeling intimate, this tale of fame and materialism among three generations of Texans is based around the discovery of oil at Spindletop and the establishment of the King Ranch of South Texas. It is led by Rock Hudson as rancher Bick Benedict, Elizabeth Taylor as his wife, Leslie, and James Dean, in his final film role, as nouveau oil baron Jett Rink. Isolating his star cast in the wilds of West Texas, Stevens brought together a volatile mix of egos, insecurities and talent. Yet the director coaxed performances out of them that made cinematic history, and earned Hudson and Dean Best Actor Oscar nominations. Dean’s nomination marked the actor’s second consecutive posthumous Best Actor nod following his 1955 death at age 24 in a car accident. Dean died while Giant was late into production, so actor Nick Adams was called upon to overdub some of his lines. The film’s sizable cast also includes Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Mercedes McCambridge, Jane Withers, Robert Nichols, Chill Wills, Carroll Baker, Earl Holliman, Rod Taylor, Sal Mineo and Dennis Hopper, making his third feature film appearance.

College Basketball

CBS, ESPN & FOX, beginning at 2pm Live

Catch some of the nation’s elite college hoops teams in action today with Kentucky at Arkansas (CBS), UCLA at Oregon State (CBS), Seton Hall at Xavier (FOX), Duke at Syracuse (ESPN) and Kansas at Baylor (ESPN).

NHL Hockey

ABC & TNT, beginning at 3pm Live

Saturday’s NHL action features the N.Y. Rangers at the Pittsburgh Penguins on ABC, followed by the Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game on TNT with the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Predators in Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

Murdoch Mysteries

Ovation, 7pm

U.S. Premiere Season!

Ovation is the exclusive linear U.S. home for Season 15 of this popular, Canadian-produced mystery series set in turn-of-the-20th-century Toronto. The 15th season will be Murdoch’s longest to date, with 24 episodes, including two directed by star Yannick Bisson, and one written by Maureen Jennings, on whose novels the series is based. Tonight’s season premiere follows Detective Murdoch (Bisson) as he journeys to Montreal, seeking to find and protect his son, Harry (Etienne Kellici), from the Black Hand gang.

53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards

BET, 8pm Live

The long-running annual celebration of Black excellence returns with a live, two-hour awards ceremony honoring outstanding achievements and performances across more than 80 competitive categories spanning film, television and streaming, music, literature, and podcasts. Netflix leads this year’s television and streaming nominees with 52 nominations. Notable TV and streaming programs that received nominations include All American, black-ish, Harlem, Insecure, Pose and Queen Sugar. Anthony Anderson, who is also nominated as Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for black-ish, hosts. NAACP will also recognize winners in non-televised Image Awards categories; these will stream on naacpimageawards.net between Feb. 21-23, and during the NAACP Image Awards Dinner on Feb. 25.

Welcome to Mama’s

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

After she inherits an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn, manager Amy teams up with a master chef to relaunch the establishment and make her loved ones proud. Stars Melanie Scrofano and Daniel di Tomasso.

Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez is the true story of 14-year-old freshman Abby Hernandez (Lindsay Navarro), who vanished while walking home from school in North Conway, New Hampshire. Kicking off the state’s largest search, Abby’s disappearance left her family, especially her mother Zenya (Erica Durance), investigators and the community mystified of her whereabouts. Taken by Nathaniel Kibby (Ben Savage), Abby was kept in a soundproof container and forced to wear a shock collar while enduring psychological, sexual and emotional abuse. Despite suffering daily torture, Abby kept hope alive that she would one day be able to see her family again.

NBA Basketball: Brooklyn at Milwaukee

ABC, 8:30pm Live

ABC’s Saturday NBA primetime matchup has an Eastern Conference semifinals rematch as James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets visit Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.