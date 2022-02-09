Wednesday, Feb. 9: See All 18 Species of the Beloved Birds in ‘Penguins: Meet the Family’

© Shutterstock/Neil Bradfield

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Nature: “Penguins: Meet the Family”

PBS, 8pm

This celebration of one of Earth’s most iconic and beloved birds features footage of all 18 species of penguins for the first time. Filmed in locations from New Zealand and Cape Town, to the Galapagos Islands and Antarctica, the episode spotlights penguins’ heartwarming family dynamics, astonishing adaptations and remarkable behaviors.

Farmer Wants a Wife

discovery+

New Series!

Six single farmers embark upon a quest to find romance and, hopefully, everlasting love. The heat is turned up at each stage until one lucky lady is chosen for each farmer.

Secret Crush

discovery+

New Series!

Lovestruck singletons get the chance to confess their true feelings to the object of their affection, potentially risking it all in the hope of winning love. Each episode sees a number of high-stakes dates between infatuated admirers and their unsuspecting crushes, but will love bloom, or crash and burn when the pairs finally meet?

The Book of Boba Fett

Disney+

Season Finale!

Season 1 of this series centered around famed Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) concludes. Ming-na Wen also stars.

Marvel Studios Assembled: “The Making of Hawkeye”

Disney+

New Episode!

Take a look behind the scenes at the most recent live-action series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh.

Disenchantment

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean (voice of Abbi Jacobson), her feisty elf companion Elfo (Nat Faxon) and her personal demon Luci (Eric André) return and deepen in the fourth season of Matt Groening’s animated comedy/fantasy series.

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery

Disney Channel & Disney Junior, 10:30am; also streams on Disney+

New Series!

This fantastical animated preschool series is inspired by the world of Disney’s 1951 classic Alice in Wonderland. It centers on Alice (voice of newcomer Libby Rue), the great-granddaughter of the original heroine and a budding young baker at the enchanted Wonderland Bakery, where her magical treats help bring a new generation of friends and families together. Featuring reimagined versions of familiar characters and introducing memorable new ones, the series also includes the voices of celebrity guest stars, including Craig Ferguson, Bobby Moynihan, Ana Gasteyer, Donald Faison, Yvette Nicole Brown and more. An initial batch of episodes (each episode consists of two 11-minute stories) drops on the Disney+ streaming service today. Episodes will also air weekly on the linear Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

An NBA twin bill on ESPN has the Chicago Bulls at the Charlotte Hornets, followed by Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on the road to face Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz.

Property Brothers: Forever Home: “A Crafty Transformation”

HGTV, 8pm

A family loves their home, but with a fourth child on the way, their cramped living space is quickly losing functionality. Drew and Jonathan Scott roll up their crafting sleeves to design an organized home with room for the growing family.

2022 Winter Olympics

NBC, 8pm Live

Tonight’s Winter Olympics coverage on NBC includes the medal final in women’s snowboard halfpipe, plus short track speed skating, the men’s free skate in figure skating and more.

Fight Night

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Step into the ring with Turner Classic Movies tonight for five boxing-themed films. The lineup comes out swinging strong with the TCM premiere of When We Were Kings (1996), the Oscar-winning feature documentary chronicling the famed 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” bout in Zaire that saw Muhammad Ali regain the heavyweight title from George Foreman. Director Leon Gast’s film took 22 years to edit and finance, but it was worth it; the documentary captures Ali at his swaggering best as well as the incredible hoopla surrounding the fight through archival footage, with contemporary (1990s) commentary offered by Norman Mailer, Spike Lee and George Plimpton. Scripted dramatic films follow the rest of the evening, starting with 1972’s Fat City. Directed by John Huston, the drama is a powerful and gripping story about personal wins and losses in the raw, rugged world of amateur boxing. Stacy Keach, Jeff Bridges, Candy Clark and Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Susan Tyrrell star. Following that is Best Director Oscar nominee Martin Scorsese’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1980 biographical drama Raging Bull, starring Robert De Niro in a Best Actor Oscar-winning performance as middleweight boxer Jake LaMotta, whose self-destructive tendencies destroyed his relationship with his wife (Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Cathy Moriarty) and family. Beyond its powerful character study, Scorsese’s film captures the surprisingly lovely poetry of movement that can be found within the frequent ugliness and violence of the boxing ring in fight scenes that are beautifully shot with the help of Michael Chapman’s Oscar-nominated black-and-white cinematography. The lineup concludes with The Set-Up (1949), a film noir directed by Robert Wise and starring Robert Ryan; The Champ, the 1979 remake of the 1931 classic, starring Jon Voight as a former boxer who wants to get into the ring again to help support his young son (Ricky Schroder making his film debut at age 9 with an emotional performance that made him the youngest Golden Globe Award recipient); and the 1932 Laurel and Hardy comedy short Any Old Port! — Jeff Pfeiffer

Next Level Chef: “When Pigs Fly”

FOX, 9pm

Pork is on the menu in the new episode “When Pigs Fly,” as Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais issue new challenges to their teams. However, the mentors drop a bombshell as the competition moves forward with team immunity being eliminated.

Home Inspector Joe: “Correcting a Connecticut Charmer”

HGTV, 9pm

After raising two kids and running a business from their one-bedroom apartment, a couple is making a move to the suburbs. Torn between two Connecticut properties, they rely on inspector Joe and designer Noel’s expertise to pick the right fit for their family of four.

NOVA: “Secrets in the Scat”

PBS, 9pm

Meet Scott Burnett, an Australian biologist who believes that the key to understanding any animal is understanding its poop. By identifying and analyzing scat for DNA and hormones, he discovers essential details of an animal’s behavior, its role in the ecosystem and even how to protect it, all without needing to trap or touch it. This engaging story looks to inspire viewers with new respect for nature’s smelliest secrets.

Moving for Love: “A Second Chance at Love”

HGTV, 11pm

Athena wants to start a life with Rohan in Connecticut, but he’d prefer Athena move to Oregon to be by his side. Then, with a second chance at love, Brandon urges Erica to start fresh in Montana, but she doesn’t want to move away from her daughters in Florida.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Staycation

ALLBLK

World Premiere Film!

Divorce is on the horizon for Kyle (Shelton Jolivette) and Dawn (Jennifer Freeman), but before they call it quits, their marriage counselor gives them a final homework assignment: They must spend three days together in a house, alone. During their stay, the causes for their marital woes emerge, and with these new revelations, they must decide if they are going to stay together or abandon their love forever.

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems

BET+

New Series!

This six-episode, limited series revival of the NAACP Image Award-winning 2013-16 sitcom Real Husbands of Hollywood sees the return of original cast members Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long, along with newcomers Michele Weaver and Angela Rye, as well as a slew of surprising celebrity guest stars (aka Kevin’s “friends”). The series again follows Kevin and other celebrities, each playing a fictionalized version of themselves, as they venture through their surreal life in Hollywood.

About Last Night

HBO Max

New Series!

In this unscripted series, three celebrity couples join hosts/executive producers Ayesha and Stephen Curry on an exclusive date night to go head-to-head in uncensored relationship trivia and games, competing to see who knows their partner best. All’s fair in love and war as personality quirks and hilarious insights are revealed. A bonus round sees the couples take on the Currys as they compete for an additional donation to a charity of their choice.

The Girl Before

HBO Max

New Series!

In this limited series, Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) moves into a house designed by an enigmatic architect (David Oyelowo) who has an exacting list of rules by which she must abide while living there. Jane starts to feel the house changing her in unexpected ways, but when she makes the shocking discovery about her predecessor, Emma (Jessica Plummer), she is forced to confront unnerving similarities. As the two women’s timelines interweave, Jane begins to question if her fate will be the same as that of the girl before. All four episodes are available today.

Kimi

HBO Max

Original Film!

In Steven Soderbergh’s thriller set in Seattle amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoë Kravitz stars as an agoraphobic tech worker who discovers that violent crimes have occurred in a data stream and is met with resistance when she tries to reveal the evidence to her company. To get involved, she faces her biggest fear of venturing outside of her apartment and into the city.

Star Trek: Discovery

Paramount+

New Episodes!

Season 4 of this popular entry in the Star Trek franchise returns with new episodes available Thursdays beginning today.

All the Moons

Shudder

Exclusive Film!

This acclaimed vampire/fantasy film from Spain is set during the end of the 19th century, during the final throes of the last Carlist war. A little girl is rescued from an orphanage by a mysterious woman after it is destroyed by a bomb. Wounded and close to death, the girl believes the woman is an angel coming to take her to heaven. Soon, however, she discovers that what this strange being has given her is the gift of eternal life by turning her into a vampire.

Journey Into Fear

TCM, 5:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Frequent creative collaborators Joseph Cotten and Orson Welles star in this 1943 spy thriller/film noir that they cowrote (adapting Eric Ambler’s novel of the same name). Welles also produced the film and had originally been slated to direct, but his work on The Magnificent Ambersons precluded him from doing so. So he put the task in the capable hands of Norman Foster, who had earlier directed a number of entries in the Charlie Chan and Mr. Moto mystery film franchises (it also seems likely that Welles did make some contributions to the direction). The cast of Journey Into Fear also includes Dolores del Rio as well as a number of familiar faces from Welles’ famed Mercury Theatre/Mercury Productions besides Cotten, including Ruth Warrick, Agnes Moorehead and Everett Sloane. In the film, Cotten plays a U.S. Navy engineer who is returning to the U.S. with his wife (Warrick) from Istanbul, only to find himself pursued by Nazi spies who are out to kill him. Without a word to his wife, he flees the hotel the couple is staying in and boards a ship; unfortunately, the enemy agents have followed him there. — Jeff Pfeiffer

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

The Brooklyn Nets visit the Washington Wizards in D.C. before an NBA Finals rematch with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Phoenix to face Chris Paul and the Suns.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: “Ready, Set, JOE!”

FOX, 8pm

The ladies get to see Kurt and Steven compete in a relay race in the new episode “Ready, Set, JOE!”

2022 Winter Olympics

NBC, 8pm Live

The mixed team aerials final in freestyle skiing, men’s halfpipe in snowboarding and alpine skiing are featured in NBC’s primetime Winter Olympics coverage.

11th Annual NFL Honors

ABC & NFL Network, 9pm Live

The primetime awards special that recognizes the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the 2021 season airs live from YouTube Theater at the SoFi Entertainment District in Los Angeles. Among the awards handed out tonight are the AP Most Valuable Player, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and the AP Coach of the Year.

Call Me Kat: “Call Me Unfaithful”

FOX, 9pm

Kat (Mayim Bialik) and Randi (Kyla Pratt) suspect that Sheila’s (Swoosie Kurtz) boyfriend might be cheating in the new episode “Call Me Unfaithful.”

Married to Real Estate: “Sandy Springs Love”

HGTV, 9pm

A couple who worked with real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod and her husband, builder Mike Jackson, in the past engages their services once again for a home in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Egypt works her magic to find a home in the limited market, while Mike comes up with a plan to fill it with features they’ll love.

Pivoting: “The Three Bleepin’ Bleeps”

FOX, 9:30pm

Amy (Eliza Coupe) tries to think before she speaks after learning that Luke (Marcello Reyes) has been using offensive language at school in the new episode “The Three Bleepin’ Bleeps.”

Friday, Feb. 11

Warning

AMC+

Feature Film Exclusive!

Set in the not-too-distant future, this sci-fi thriller explores the repercussions that mankind faces when their omniscient technology becomes a substitute for human contact. Life begins to unravel when a global storm causes electronics to go haywire, leading to terrifying and deadly consequences. Thomas Jane, Alice Eve and Alex Pettyfer star.

The Sky Is Everywhere

Apple TV+

Original Film!

Tucked among the magical redwood trees of Northern California and surrounded by her grandmother’s (Cherry Jones) gargantuan roses, 17-year-old Lennie Walker (Grace Kaufman), a radiant musical prodigy, struggles with overwhelming grief following the sudden loss of her older sister, Bailey. When Joe Fontaine (Jacques Colimon), the charismatic new guy at school, enters Lennie’s life, she is drawn to him. But Lennie’s complicated relationship with Toby (Pico Alexander), her sister’s devastated boyfriend, starts to affect her budding romance with Joe. Through her vivid imagination and honest, conflicted heart, Lennie navigates first love and loss to create a song of her own.

Murder, They Hope

BritBox

U.S. Exclusive Series!

After unmasking killers on a coach trip, an ill-fated cruise and at a creepy campsite, Sian Gibson and Johnny Vegas (Murder on the Blackpool Express, Dial M for Middlesbrough) are back on the case as former tour guides Gemma and Terry, who find themselves embroiled in more hilarious homicides in this three-part comedy mystery sequel. Having decided to quit the coach tour game, the pair are trying, and failing, to become private investigators.

Dollface

Hulu

Season Premiere!

Season 2 follows Jules (Kat Dennings) and her best friends — post pandemic, post heartbreak, heading toward turning 30. Having successfully reunited with her friends (Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky), Jules must now balance keeping their group together as the women navigate work, love and a deeper relationship with each of themselves.

First Time Fixer

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

The home renovation series returns for Season 3. First-time house renovators take their dreams into their own hands and experience the risk and reward that comes with trying something new.

Love Is Blind

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of the fan-favorite dating series, more singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, sign up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Chicago, where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with … without having seen them. Nick and Vanessa Lachey host the 10-episode season.

Tall Girl 2

Netflix

Original Film!

In this follow-up to the 2019 teen romantic comedy, after her inspiring speech at the homecoming dance, Jodi (Ava Michelle) is no longer just the “tall girl” — she’s popular, confident, has a boyfriend and just booked the lead role in this year’s school musical. But as the pressure of her newfound popularity intensifies, so do her insecurities, and new relationships are formed while old ones are tested. As the world she built starts to crumble around her, Jodi realizes that standing tall was only just the beginning.

Bigbug

Netflix

Original Film!

This sci-fi comedy from France is set in 2050, in a world where artificial intelligence is everywhere. In a quiet residential area, four domestic robots suddenly decide to take their masters hostage in their own home. Locked together, a not-quite-so-blended family, an intrusive neighbor and her enterprising sex robot are now forced to put up with each other in an increasingly hysterical atmosphere, while outside, the Yonyx — the latest generation of androids — are trying to take over.

Inventing Anna

Netflix

New Series!

Showrunner Shonda Rhimes also created and executive produced this nine-episode limited series. Based on a true story and inspired by an article in New York magazine, the drama follows a journalist investigating Anna Delvey, a legendary Instagrammer posing as a German heiress who crashed New York’s social scene, stealing both hearts and money. The journalist sets out to discover exactly who Delvey is: a con woman or the new portrait of the American dream? Stars Anna Chlumsky, Julia Garner, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Terry Kinney and Laverne Cox.

The In Between

Paramount+

Original Film!

This supernatural love story centers on a teenage girl, Tessa (Joey King, also a producer), who, after bouncing around in foster homes for most of her childhood, doesn’t believe she deserves her own love story. Everything changes after she has a chance encounter with Skylar (Kyle Allen), a senior from a neighboring town who is a true romantic. As her heart begins to open, tragedy strikes when a car accident takes Skylar’s life, while Tessa survives. As Tessa searches for answers in the aftermath of the accident, she soon believes Skylar is attempting to reconnect with her from the afterworld.

Marry Me

Peacock

Feature Film Exclusive!

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson lead this romantic musical comedy/drama that also debuts in theaters today. Packed with original songs by Lopez and global Latin music star Maluma (who also costars), the film offers a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media. Lopez plays music superstar Kat Valdez, with Wilson as math teacher Charlie Gilbert. These total strangers agree to marry and then get to know each other in an unlikely romance between two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers.

I Want You Back

Prime Video

Original Film!

In this romantic comedy, Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) are total strangers, but when they meet, one thing instantly bonds them: They were both unexpectedly dumped by their respective partners, Anne (Gina Rodriguez) and Noah (Scott Eastwood), on the same weekend. Their commiseration turns into a mission when they see on social media that their exes have happily moved on to new romances, Anne with Logan (Manny Jacinto) and Noah with Ginny (Clark Backo). Terrified that, in their 30s, they have lost their shot at happily ever after, and horrified by the prospect of having to start over, Peter and Emma hatch a desperate plot to win the loves of their lives back.

TCM Remembers Arlene Dahl

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

We lost one of the last surviving stars from the classical Hollywood era when actress Arlene Dahl passed away on Nov. 29 at age 96. Turner Classic Movies remembers the star today with an eight-film, 14-hour marathon of some of her notable movies. Dahl’s primary big-screen work came in the late 1940s and ’50s, and TCM’s lineup reflects titles from that prolific period of hers. She did continue to act through the 1990s, including appearances on hit TV shows such as Fantasy Island, The Love Boat and One Life to Live. In later decades, the actress was also an author, beauty expert, astrologist, and fashion and cosmetics entrepreneur. The titles featured in today’s TCM remembrance of Arlene Dahl are, in order: The Black Book (aka Reign of Terror), a 1949 film noir costarring Robert Cummings; Scene of the Crime, another 1949 noir, also featuring Van Johnson and Gloria DeHaven; Ambush (1950), a Western led by Robert Taylor and John Hodiak; The Outriders, another 1950 Western, this one with Dahl sharing the screen with Joel McCrea and Barry Sullivan; Three Little Words (1950), the musical biography led by Fred Astaire, Red Skelton and Vera-Ellen; the 1951 drama Inside Straight; Watch the Birdie (1950), a comedy also starring Skelton and Ann Miller; and She Played With Fire (aka Fortune Is a Woman), a 1957 British-American film noir.

Old Flames Never Die

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When successful novelist Kira Young (Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe) returns to her hometown to escape bad press after her cheating fiancé Tyson (Rich Paul) is accused of murder, she rekindles a romantic one-night stand with her high school sweetheart Weston Wade (Lou Ferrigno Jr.), who soon develops an unhealthy obsession with her.

2022 Winter Olympics

NBC, 8pm Live

Winter Olympics action on NBC includes men’s skeleton, the team snowboard cross event, alpine skiing and the finals in short track.

Everything’s Gonna Be All White

Showtime, 8pm

New Series!

This provocative new three-part docuseries explores the history of race in America from the perspective of people of color. From the ever-shifting classifications of racial identity, to the generational effects of racism on housing, education and healthcare, to the singular fight of Indigenous populations to reclaim their land from constant encroachment, the series delves deeply into the root causes of racial inequities in this country. New episodes premiere Fridays; Showtime will be releasing all three parts, along with a bonus episode, to its On Demand subscribers earlier today (just after midnight ET).

My Lottery Dream Home: “For Lovers and Lottery Winners”

HGTV, 9pm

Richmond, Virginia is for lovers and winners now that a couple is using their $100,000 win to put a down payment on their first family home. David Bromstad narrows down the options with a house that has separate rooms for the kids and a backyard for family time.

Ancient Aliens: “Recovering the Ark of the Covenant”

History, 9pm

Some 2,600 years ago, the most sacred relic of the ancient world — the Ark of the Covenant — suddenly disappeared from history. Could descriptions of the ark’s incredible power reveal that it was a highly advanced technological device? And if found, will it provide undeniable proof of humanity’s extraterrestrial past?

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs: “Joe Bob’s Heartbreak Trailer Park”

Shudder, 9pm

Love (and a tinge of horror) is in the air in this new special. Host Joe Bob Briggs is joined by special guests for a double feature of two unique films that explore the heartbreaking side of Valentine’s Day.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Profiled: The Black Man

discovery+

New Series!

This four-part series is among the initial titles in discovery+’s recently launched Black Voices hub, featuring programming spotlighting the African American community. The hub launched just ahead of Black History Month, but will live on the streaming platform year-round with curated series, documentaries and specials. Profiled: The Black Man examines the origins of widespread stereotypes that have permeated society and impacted the lives of Black men in America for centuries. Through a powerful mixture of historical footage, real-life testimony and commentary from renowned thought leaders, the series aims to show the difficulties Black men have faced both in the past and the present, while also highlighting and celebrating the triumphs and resilience of countless extraordinary men.

Puppy Bowl Presents: Puppy Mania

discovery+

Puppy athletes and their amateur trainers battle it out adorably in three rounds of competition. Running back Rashad Jennings joins comedian Kym Whitley and a panel of judges as they decide which pup has earned the Puppy Mania trophy.

Attenborough’s Global Adventure

BBC America, 8pm

New Series!

When legendary British naturalist Sir David Attenborough was in his mid 80s — about 10 years ago — many thought he had retired. Instead, he was embarking on a new seven-year journey, revisiting some of the most astonishing landscapes and creatures on the planet and using advanced technologies to share a fresh perspective on our world. From the depths of the Great Barrier Reef to the rainforests of Borneo, from the fastest bird on earth in Rome to the legendary dodo in the Natural History Museum, this three-part series shows the results of Attenborough’s travels across the globe and through time.

The Wedding Veil Unveiled

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Emma travels to Italy to teach and research a wedding veil said to bring its owner love. While there, she meets Paolo, the son of a local lace-making family. Stars Autumn Reeser, Paolo Bernardini, Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney.

Holmes Family Rescue: “Take Me Holmes, Country Roads”

HGTV, 8pm

Mike Holmes, his son Michael and daughter Sherry answer a woman’s distress call after a shady contractor butchered the repairs in her flooded basement. Then, the Holmes family makes sure the only pool of water around a couple’s country home is the hot tub in their backyard oasis.

Line Sisters

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Four sorority sisters — Valerie (LeToya Luckett), Cassandra (Kierra Sheard-Kelly), Simona (Ta’Rhonda Jones) and Dominique (Drew Sidora) — reunite at a Black Greek weekend celebration held on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Having pledged the Alpha Beta Omega Sorority, Inc., they share more than the bonds of sisterhood after the mysterious death of the dean of pledges 15 years prior. But the past comes knocking on their door as they arrive on the island, and strange and inexplicable things begin to happen to each one of them, threatening to unearth the deadly secret that may tear them apart.

The Diary of Anne Frank

MOVIES!, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Best Director Oscar nominee George Stevens’ powerful, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1959 drama is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1955 play of the same name, which itself was drawn from the posthumously published writings of Anne Frank, a Jewish girl who lived in hiding from the Nazis with her family in the Netherlands during World War II before ultimately dying in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp at age 15. Millie Perkins made her film debut as Anne, and the exceptional cast also includes Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Shelley Winters as Petronella Van Daan (a pseudonym given by Anne in her diary to Auguste van Pels, the matriarch of the family that hid with the Franks); and Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Ed Wynn as Albert Dussel (real name Fritz Pfeffer, a German dentist who hid with the Frank and van Pels families). A few actors reprise their stage roles: Joseph Schildkraut as Anne’s father, Otto; Gusti Huber as Anne’s mother, Edith; and Lou Jacobi as Hans Van Daan (real name Hermann van Pels, Auguste’s husband).

KISS Frontmen: Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley

REELZ Channel, 8pm

Follow the story of how two of rock’s most legendary frontmen — Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS — managed to share a vision and a stage, forming a band that became one of the bestselling rock acts of all time. The episode features insights from those close to them, including former KISS manager Larry Mazer and Stanley’s childhood friend Binky Philips.

NBA Basketball: L.A. Lakers at Golden State

ABC, 8:30pm Live

Two NBA greats clash tonight in San Francisco as the L.A. Lakers face Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on ABC.

World’s Funniest Animals: Valentine’s Day

The CW, 9pm

In this hourlong special hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, witness the cutest, most hilarious clips during the season of love, including loving llamas, rambunctious rhinos, a plethora of puppies, howling homecomings, leaping lambs and some animals you would NOT expect to get along!

Kindred Spirits: “Death Alley”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate the century-old Rialto Theater in Morrilton, Arkansas, which is haunted by a menacing shadow figure. Employees worry the uninvited guest may have come from a nearby alley rumored to be the site of many murders.

Deadly Affairs: Betrayed by Love

Investigation Discovery, 11pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 1 finale, “Sinful Nature,” when a new pastor arrives at their church, Randy and Teresa Stone learn that a passionate affair can lead to murder. Also, a bizarre hunting accident reveals the true motive behind a close friendship.