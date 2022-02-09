Channel Guide Magazine

Super Bowl LVI Preview: Going Back To Cali

February 9, 2022 Ryan Berenz Magazine Archive, Preview, Sports 0
Super Bowl LVI NFL

Your must-know guide to Super Bowl LVI:

What’s All This? Super Bowl LVI, the NFL’s championship game for the 2021 season, is played Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It’s the first Super Bowl played in Los Angeles since 1993. It’s also the latest date ever for a Super Bowl.

What’s LVI In Regular Numbers? 56.

Who’s In It? The AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals — who’ve never won a Super Bowl and are making their first appearance since the 1988 season — will face the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams, making their first Super Bowl appearance since their 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots in the 2018 season. The Rams are only the second team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium — the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers being the first. Oddly, the Rams are designated as the away team in their own stadium.

Is It On TV? NBC airs the game with play-by-play man Al Michaels and analyst Cris Collinsworth in the broadcast booth. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30pm ET. It could be Michaels’ last assignment for NBC, as his contract expires after the game. Sideline reporter Michele Tafoya announced that this game will be her final one for NBC.

How Many People Watch It? Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buccaneers averaged 96.4 million TV and streaming viewers, the lowest since 2007. Still, it was the 18th most watched broadcast in U.S. TV history.

Can You Gamble On It? Yes! Legally, even! The Rams are four point favorites. You can also put down money on prop bets like the coin toss or the length of the National Anthem.

Who’s Singing The National Anthem? Mickey Guyton, whose 2021 debut album, Remember Her Name, earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album.

Who’s Performing At Halftime? Hip-hop and rap icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar grab the mic.

How Much For A Commercial? NBC has been getting ad buys for as much as $6.5 million for a 30-second spot. That’s about $1 million more than last year’s rate. Odds are you’re going to watch most of them on the web before or after the game, anyway.

What’s On NBC After? The Winter Olympics, that other sports thing going on.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


About Ryan Berenz 2110 Articles
Some things I like (in no particular order): Sports, Star Wars, LEGO, beer, 'The Simpsons' Seasons 1-13, my family and the few friends who are not embarrassed to be seen with me. Why yes, I am very interested in how much you like 'Alaskan Bush People.' #LynxForLife
Website Facebook Twitter Google+

Related Articles

No Picture
Comedy

A LIVE Show About People Who Stink At Dating … What Could Go Wrong?!?

May 5, 2015 Kellie Freeze Comedy, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on A LIVE Show About People Who Stink At Dating … What Could Go Wrong?!?

NBC’s comedy Undatable steps into hilarious waters previously occupied by 30 Rock, Will & Grace, ER and even Gimme A Break! as they perform tonight’s special 60-minute episode live! The comedic thespians will perform tonight’s scrips twice, once at 9pm ET and then again at 9pm PT, so fans on each coast may see some different moments. And the producers of the show are really packing in the famous faces into tonight’s episode; music superstar Ed Sheeran has just been announced as a guest-star, after prior press releases teased a “a super popular Grammy Award-nominated musician” joining the fun. Sheeran joins previously […]

No Picture
Comedy

“My Name Is Earl” Darnell Outed, Part 2

January 23, 2009 Ryan Berenz Comedy Comments Off on “My Name Is Earl” Darnell Outed, Part 2

Darnell, Joy and the kids are under witness protection, and they’ve been given new identities as the Rosensteins. Darnell’s excited, because he already speaks Hebrew. But Joy’s not happy being frumpy Phyllis Rosenstein, maker of clothing for dogs. Meanwhile, Earl and Randy discover that Joy and Darnell’s mail is being forwarded  somewhere. So Earl and Randy pack themselves into a crate and mail themselves. But they end up in a Dumpster full of undeliverable mail, where Earl discovers a letter sent to Joy from the Estrada or Nada show. One of the final Estrada or Nada contestants fell ill from […]

No Picture
Sports

F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2016 TV coverage on NBC Sports

May 28, 2016 Ryan Berenz Sports Comments Off on F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2016 TV coverage on NBC Sports

The biggest day in motorsports begins with the F1 Monaco Grand Prix live on NBC Sunday, May 29. F1 returns to one of the most famous and scenic courses, the Circuit de Monaco, for the prestigious race. Sunday’s coverage begins at 7am ET with F1 Countdown on NBCSN, followed by live race coverage at 7:30am ET on NBC. Following the race, NBCSN airs F1 Extra at 10am ET. Leigh Diffey calls the race with analysts David Hobbs and Steve Matchett, and F1 insider Will Buxton. ALSO SEE: 2016 F1 TV Schedule On NBC Sports Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardi of Australia won the pole position for the Monaco […]

@ 2020 Channel Guide Magazine