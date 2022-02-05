Saturday, Feb. 5: The Bakers Make an Impression on The CW’s ‘Great Chocolate Showdown’

Jeremy Kohm/AFTwentyThree Productions Inc. © 2020 AFTwentyThree Productions Inc. All Rights Reserved

ALSO SEE: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics TV and Streaming Schedule

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Great Chocolate Showdown: “Choc Full of Impressions”

The CW, 8pm

Nine remaining home bakers use everyday items to make lasting chocolate impressions on the judges. Immunity is on the line for the bakers who are hoping for a fruitful outcome in the Chocolate Elimination Challenge.

Ghost Hunters: “A Boy and Buried Secrets”

discovery+

A Virginia winery is ripe with unexplained occurrences.

College Basketball

CBS, ESPN, FOX & FS1, beginning at 12pm Live

A full Saturday slate of college basketball features UConn at Villanova (FOX), Michigan State at Rutgers (FS1), Tennessee at South Carolina (CBS), Baylor at Kansas (ESPN), Michigan at Purdue (FOX), Duke at North Carolina (ESPN) and USC at Arizona (FOX).

Mary Makes It Easy

Food Network, 12pm

New Series!

Join bestselling cookbook author Mary Berg in her home kitchen as she shares easy and delicious recipes that make cooking stress-free. In each of the 13 half-hour episodes, Mary provides tips and tricks that remove any fear or intimidation in the kitchen. From ideas on what to make with a fridge full of leftovers to lackluster chicken emergencies, Mary has the solution to every cooking challenge.

Rancho Notorious

TCM, 2:15pm

Catch a Classic!

With this 1952 feature, his third and final Western, famed director Fritz Lang unsaddles the genre to create a tempestuous cult favorite that swaps the expansive exteriors one might expect in a film of that type for roiling psychological interiors in a story set at a lawless, remote Wild West outpost called the Chuck-a-Luck. There, bandits, gunslingers, thieves and the like know that — in exchange for a 10% cut of any loot — former barroom belle Altar Keane (Marlene Dietrich) serves as a den mother of sorts, and hides them or keeps them safe. Among the newcomers at this hive of villainy is Vern Haskell (Arthur Kennedy), who poses as an outlaw in hopes of smoking out the desperado who killed his fiancée. Mel Ferrer costars. Critics have since likened Rancho Notorious and its theme of a man twisted by vengeance to Lang films of wholly different genres — the crime and films noir for which the director was more known, like M and The Big Heat — and it’s certainly one of the more unique Westerns you’ll see.

2022 NHL All-Star Game

ABC, 3pm Live

The NHL All-Star Game is back after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2021 event. Hockey’s top players head to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the exhibition games, featuring four teams representing each NHL division playing in a three-game, 3-on-3 tournament.

Holmes Family Rescue: “It’s a Water-Filled Life”

HGTV, 8pm

A homeowner bought a bungalow with her mother, but a flood in the basement has dampened their dreams and health. Mike Holmes, his son Michael and daughter Sherry expose dangerous electrical issues, mold and possible structural concerns in hopes of setting everything right.

Single Black Female

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Reeling from the death of her beloved father and a difficult breakup, Monica (Raven Goodwin) is ready to move forward with her life as she tries to land the new hosting job for an afternoon talk show. When she hires a new assistant, Simone (Amber Riley), the two quickly become close friends as Simone moves in next door and completely immerses herself in Monica’s life. But underneath her sweet exterior, Simone harbors a dark secret, and as time goes on, cracks in her facade begin to appear. Monica decides to sever ties once and for all with Simone, but Simone has other plans and is determined to take over Monica’s life for good. K. Michelle also stars.

Jon Bon Jovi: Frontman

REELZ Channel, 8pm

This two-hour documentary explores the story of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, how he avoided the trappings of fame and what led to his disciplined approach to becoming not only one of the most successful frontmen of all time, but also a highly successful businessman. Additionally, the special reveals that it was this same determined mindset and unwavering dedication to a vision that nearly destroyed what he loved most. Sharing their stories of knowing and working with Bon Jovi are Mercury Records executive Derek Shulman, childhood friend and bandmate Wil Hercek, and friend Lonn Friend, among others.

NBA Basketball: New York at L.A. Lakers

ABC, 8:30pm Live

ABC’s Saturday primetime NBA game has Julius Randle and the N.Y. Knicks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to take on LeBron James and the Lakers.

Kindred Spirits: “Disorderly Conduct”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and psychic medium Chip Coffey investigate escalating paranormal problems at a New York home that is undergoing renovations. The entities within are fiercely protective of the property and lash out when the team attempts to communicate.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Carole Lombard MOVIES!

MOVIES!, beginning at 12pm

Catch a Classic!

Jane Alice Peters — better known as legendary actress Carole Lombard — had an all-too-short life, dying in a plane crash in 1942 at age 33. But she still managed, over a career that encompassed 21 years, 56 feature films and numerous shorts, to become, and remain, one of the iconic stars of Hollywood’s golden age. MOVIES! remembers Lombard with an afternoon lineup featuring three of the most famous films from the genre with which she became most beloved and identified beginning in the mid 1930s — the screwball comedy. The triple feature begins with what Lombard stated was one of her personal favorites: Nothing Sacred (1937), which costars Fredric March and was the only color film that Lombard made. Up next is My Man Godfrey (1936), which earned Lombard her only Oscar nomination, for Best Actress. Oscar nominations also went to her costars William Powell (Best Actor), Mischa Auer (Best Supporting Actor) and Alice Brady (Best Supporting Actress). This afternoon’s final film is Mr. & Mrs. Smith (1941), costarring Robert Montgomery and Gene Raymond. This screwball comedy was actually directed by Alfred Hitchcock, the only purely comedic film that the Master of Suspense made during his Hollywood years. — Jeff Pfeiffer

2022 Pro Bowl

ABC & ESPN, 3pm Live

Held as a virtual event last year, the NFL’s best players — minus those playing in Super Bowl LVI next Sunday — are back on the field for the AFC vs. NFC exhibition game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

NASCAR Cup Series: Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum

FOX, 6pm Live

The non-points preseason race traditionally held at Daytona is run this year on a 0.25-mile temporary asphalt oval in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It’s the first NASCAR race held in a stadium used by the NFL since Chicago’s Soldier Field hosted one in 1956.

Listen Out for Love

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Goal-driven podcast producer Peyton Pepper (Stephanie Bennett) is forced to mold Alex McKinney (Mark Ghanimé), a brash loose cannon, into her next star to create the perfect show about true love and save both of their careers. But once they open their hearts and listen, will they be the ones to find love?

The Top Ten Revealed: “Self-Loathing Songs”

AXS TV, 8pm

Sit down for the ultimate musical counseling session as executive producer/host Katie Daryl and a panel of experts count down the greatest self-loathing songs.

Around the World in 80 Days: “Episode Six”

PBS, 8pm

Facing starvation on a desert island, Fogg (David Tennant) and Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma) have a falling-out. The valet’s superior survival skills are desperately needed to save their lives, much less the round-the-world wager.

Iron Maiden: Breaking the Band

REELZ Channel, 8pm

The story of legendary British heavy metal band Iron Maiden, including its break with frontman Bruce Dickinson, is related in this episode featuring insights from former guitarist Dennis Stratton and Dave “Lights” Beazley, who was the lighting and production designer for Maiden’s renowned live shows.

Ice Airport Alaska

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 2 ends with back-to-back episodes. In “War Planes and Sled Dogs,” Customs Border Protection intercepts an unidentified powder, which could potentially be a deadly toxin. Four hundred miles north of the Ted Stevens International Airport, Everts Air boasts a World War II cargo aircraft on a mission, while Airport Police race to save an armed and suicidal man in the terminal. In “Mayday,” spring is on the horizon, but heavy snowfall, an earthquake and a terrifying plane crash threaten the airport’s safety.

Britannia: “Episode 4”

EPIX, 9pm

Aulus (David Morrissey) returns from his trip to the Underworld; Willa (Jodie McNee) reveals that if Cait (Eleanor Worthington-Cox) secures the Spear of the Silver Dawn, then the tribes will be united.

Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime

Food Network, 9pm

Season Finale!

Tonight, the search ends for an entrepreneur to take over a franchise of Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy!

All Creatures Great and Small: “The Last Man In”

PBS, 9pm

James (Nicholas Ralph) has to settle old scores both on and off the playing field when a familiar face returns to Darrowby, while Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) and Siegfried (Samuel West) must acknowledge their differences.

Judas Priest: Breaking the Band

REELZ Channel, 9pm

For over 50 years, English rockers Judas Priest have epitomized heavy metal, but their longevity came at a price, with only one original member still with the band. This episode reveals the secrets and egos that pushed the group to its breaking point. In a candid interview, Priest cofounder and former guitarist K.K. Downing discusses the battles the band faced, including those of lead singer Rob Halford, who along with dangerous drug addictions also struggled with mental health troubles. Former members drummer Les Binks and lead singer Tim “Ripper” Owens also share their experiences with the band, along with original manager Dave Corke.

Claws

TNT, 9pm

Series Finale!

Niecy Nash and the rest of this glorious cast bid goodbye to their characters and those amazing nail designs as the series comes to its close after four seasons. We’ll see who’s left standing and friendly after Desna’s rise to power in the crime world.

Power Book IV: Force

Starz, 9:15pm

New Series!

This third spinoff from the Power juggernaut franchise follows Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) as he cuts ties with New York. Tommy makes a quick detour to Chicago to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades. What was supposed to be a quick stop, however, turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews.

Vienna Blood: “Darkness Rising, Part 1”

PBS, 10pm

After a monk is found brutally murdered in his monastery, suspicion falls on a religious Jew who recently reprimanded the monk for spreading antisemitic rhetoric. The scandal reaches Clara (Luise von Finckh), who pleads with her ex-fiancé, Max (Matthew Beard), for help.

Monday, Feb. 7

Agatha Raisin

Acorn TV

Season Premiere!

The British comedy/drama murder-mystery series returns with a new season of three two-part mysteries that will debut as back-to-back episodes today and the following two Mondays. The Agatha Raisin Detective Agency continues to thrive as there is no shortage of mysteries for the titular heroine (Ashley Jensen) to solve. Determined not to spend her time dwelling on her AWOL on-and-off love interest James (Jamie Glover), Agatha and her happy band of misfits crack more cases. In today’s two-part mystery, “Love, Lies & Liquor,” when James whisks Agatha away on a seaside trip to work on his new book, the last thing she expected was to end up in Snoth-on-Sea and be suspected of murder.

Social Society

ALLBLK

Season Premiere!

The weekly talk-variety show returns for Season 2 with new cohosts Angela Simmons, Reginae Carter and Kendra G joining resident host Kendall Kyndall. Again, the series will blend comedy with commentary as it welcomes celebrities, influencers and Black culture experts for discussions on lifestyle, love, politics and everything in between.

Black History Month MOVIES!

MOVIES!, beginning at 11:30am

Catch a Classic!

MOVIES! celebrates the cinematic achievements of Black actors and actresses with a 12-plus-hour marathon of films. The lineup begins with Bright Road (1953), a drama featuring a nearly all-Black cast led by Dorothy Dandridge as an idealistic first-year teacher at a rural Black elementary school in Alabama, and Harry Belafonte, in his feature film debut, as the school’s principal. The film is based on the award-winning short story “See How They Run” by Mary Elizabeth Vroman; when she helped write her story’s screenplay adaptation, Vroman became the first Black female member of the Screen Writers Guild. Next is No Way Out (1950), a film noir that marked the big-screen debuts of Sidney Poitier, Mildred Joanne Smith and an uncredited Ossie Davis (appearing together onscreen with wife Ruby Dee for the first time). Poitier plays the first Black doctor at the urban county hospital where he trained in this film that received an Oscar nomination for its screenplay, written by director Joseph L. Mankiewicz and Lesser Samuels. Following that is John Ford’s Sergeant Rutledge (1960), a Western notable as one of the first mainstream American films to treat racism frankly and to give a lead role to a Black actor — Woody Strode, who portrays the title character in this story about a 19th-century court-martial in the U.S. Cavalry. The rest of today’s lineup features Go Tell It on the Mountain, a 1985 TV movie based on James Baldwin’s 1953 novel and led by Paul Winfield, Rosalind Cash, Ruby Dee and Alfre Woodard; Edge of the City, a 1957 film noir unusual for its time in its portrayal of an interracial friendship (played by Poitier and John Cassavetes); and Carmen Jones (1954), a musical adaptation of Bizet’s opera Carmen featuring an African American cast led by Dandridge (Best Actress Oscar nominee), Belafonte and Pearl Bailey. — Jeff Pfeiffer

College Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

A college basketball doubleheader on ESPN has the Virginia Cavaliers at the Duke Blue Devils and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Texas Longhorns.

March: “Eye of the Storm”

The CW, 8pm

With homecoming in the rearview, the band members need to focus on their next big event — a game with historical gravitas — at Texas A&M University. With the band in a pressure cooker to rise in the ranks and get ready for the big game, some of the members are worrying about their grades after midterms.

9-1-1: Lone Star: “Child Care”

FOX, 8pm

The members of the 126 arrive at a house fire and find a couple’s young daughter is missing in the new episode “Child Care.”

2022 Winter Olympics

NBC, 8pm Live

NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage includes the women’s 500-meter final in short track, women’s 1500-meter in speed skating, women’s big air final in freestyle skiing, men’s super-G in alpine skiing and men’s short program in figure skating.

Antiques Roadshow: “Sands Point Preserve, Hour 3”

PBS, 8pm

The series makes its final appraisals at Hempstead House at Sands Point Preserve in Sands Point, New York.

One Thousand Years of Slavery

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

This four-part special uncovers the truth of a 1,000-year story of slavery across the world, as leading Black actors, celebrities and influencers go on journeys to confront their personal connection to slavery and its legacy today. From Africa to the Caribbean, from New Orleans to Istanbul, the special explores slavery’s lasting and personal impact on individuals and society in order to reframe history. The Seekers uncover their connection to those who fought the power of slavery — “agents of change” like Jamaican Maroons, the Amistad rebellion and the last Africans enslaved in the American South. Barack Obama launched into our national consciousness at the 2004 Democratic National Convention and ever since he’s delivered messages of patriotism, unity and hope through the power of words. Interviews with eminent historians and key figures in his writing process give rare insights into his iconic speeches, as well as the Obama presidency and the man himself.

The Cleaning Lady: “The Icebox”

FOX, 9pm

When a cleanup job takes a turn for the worse, and Garrett (Oliver Hudson) puts Thony (Élodie Yung) in a threatening position, she must choose between her loyalty to Arman (Adan Canto) and saving Fiona (Martha Millan) from deportation. Meanwhile, after all his efforts to secure a new business for Hayak, Arman is blindsided when Hayak chooses his daughter over him.

American Experience: “Riveted: The History of Jeans”

PBS, 9pm

Discover the fascinating and surprising story of jeans. The iconic American garment has become a staple of clothing the world over, worn by everyone from presidents and supermodels to farmers and artists. But jeans are more than just an item of apparel; America’s tangled past is woven into the indigo blue fabric. From their roots in slavery to the Wild West, hippies, high fashion and hip-hop, jeans are the fabric on which the history of American ideology and politics are writ large.

Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy

VH1, 9pm

This two-part event (concluding next Monday) celebrating Black history and African ancestry showcases cast members from the Love & Hip Hop and Black Ink Crew franchises in a thought-provoking special that will examine the harsh effects of slavery and challenge stereotypes about Black culture while also celebrating Africa’s rich history, music, craftsmanship, style, dance and food.

Promise Land: “La Lucha (The Struggle)”

ABC, 10pm

Margaret has an offer for Carmen. Meanwhile, Joe hires a new general manager, and Veronica is put in a tricky situation.

Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship

Nat Geo, 10pm

This special ties in with Nat Geo’s recently launched Into the Depths podcast series that follows Black scuba divers searching for slave shipwrecks around the world (also featured in National Geographic magazine’s March cover story). This documentary is about the most intact slave shipwreck found to date, and the only one for which we know the full story of its voyage, its passengers and their descendants: the Clotilda, which in July 1860 carried 110 kidnapped Africans to slavery in Alabama. For the first time since the ship arrived in America, maritime archaeologists enter the sunken schooner in a dangerous dive.

Independent Lens: “Owned: A Tale of Two Americas”

PBS, 10pm

This documentary film weaves together the racist history of mid-century housing policy in America and the ramifications of the 2008 housing market collapse.

1000-lb Best Friends

TLC, 10pm

New Series!

Four larger-than-life best friends battle morbid obesity using heart, hard work and their wicked senses of humor. Vannessa and Meghan were bullied for their weight all the way back in middle school and ever since then, they have had each other’s backs. When Meghan peaked at almost 600 pounds, they decided it was time to take control of their lives and pursue weight-loss surgery. Meghan qualified while Vannessa didn’t; however, Meghan’s weight loss has stalled out since she went ahead with the surgery. Power comes in numbers and now, with Tina and Ashely, they are making a pact and recommitting to their original goal to turn their lives around. Ashely previously underwent weight-loss surgery, but she’s put back on all the weight she lost and is once again pursuing surgery to get back on track. Tina, on the other hand, isn’t ready to take on the risks of surgery, so she plans to lose the excess weight on her own.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Sister Boniface Mysteries

BritBox

New Series!

This lighthearted spinoff of Father Brown finds Lorna Watson reprising her title role as the Vespa-driving, crime-solving Catholic nun character she originated in the 2013 Father Brown episode “The Bride of Christ.” In this series, it’s the 1960s, and police forensics are rudimentary. Luckily for the residents of Great Slaughter, nestled deep in the British countryside, they have a secret weapon: Sister Boniface. This nun might be predisposed to forgive — but she’s also one hell of an amateur detective. If there’s evidence to be found, Boniface will find it, with a little help from dashing maverick DI Sam Gillespie (Max Brown) and buttoned-up Bermudan DS Felix Livingstone (Jerry Iwu), who’s horrified to be stuck in the eccentric world of Great Slaughter.

Love Is Blind: Japan

Netflix

New Series!

The unscripted American dating series is exported to Japan. As in the original series, here, singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with — without ever having seen them. As the couples plan toward their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into true love before the fast-approaching ceremony.

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?

Netflix

Ms. Pat’s (Patricia Williams) first hourlong Netflix stand-up special, directed by Robert Townsend, finds the comedian talking about growing up poor in Atlanta during the Reagan era, what she learned spending five days in juvenile detention, how her mom made her get baptized at local churches to get money and much more.

Child of Kamiari Month

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

In this Japanese animated fantasy film, a year after losing her mother, a young girl learns that she must journey across Japan to the annual gathering of gods in the sacred land of Izumo.

Clash of the Titans

TCM, 4:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Stop-motion special effects wizard Ray Harryhausen’s last hurrah before his retirement came in this 1981 adventure epic in which he released the Kraken — a giant, four-armed sea monster — along with a number of other terrifically realized mythical beasts upon thrilled audiences. Harryhausen also produced the film with Charles H. Schneer; the two had worked together on a number of Harryhausen’s earlier special-effects classics, including 1963’s iconic Jason and the Argonauts. Like that film, Clash of the Titans takes its tale from Greek mythology. Harry Hamlin, in a role that helped make him a familiar name, stars as Perseus, son of the god Zeus (Laurence Olivier) and Danaë (Vida Taylor), a mortal woman. Over the course of his hero’s journey, Perseus must tame the winged horse Pegasus, slay the snake-haired gorgon Medusa and rescue the beautiful Andromeda (Judi Bowker) from the Kraken. He gets a little help here and there not only from Zeus, but also from other gods, including Hera (Claire Bloom), Aphrodite (Ursula Andress) and Athena (Susan Fleetwood). The film’s array of fantastic creatures also includes the deformed satyr-like monster Calibos, a giant vulture, giant scorpions, a two-headed dog and the (slightly annoying) mechanical owl Bubo, and they all spring to life thanks to the painstaking and loving detail that Harryhausen always brought to his stop-motion animation. Even at the time of its release — when it bridged the special effects renaissance ushered in a few years earlier by the Star Wars films and George Lucas’ Industrial Light & Magic, and the computer animation age that would have its early beginnings within the following decade — Clash of the Titans was already seeming a bit quaint and old-school. But it is still a lot of fun, and serves as a great professional swan song for Harryhausen. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Holly Hobbie

BYUtv, 7pm

Season Premiere!

Season 3 of the family series based on the doll and media franchise of the same name makes its primetime broadcast premiere tonight (the full third season is already available to stream on BYUtv.org and Hulu). Ruby Jay stars as Holly, a teenage aspiring singer-songwriter living with her family in a small town.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics take on Kevin Durant and the Nets at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in the first game of a TNT NBA doubleheader. The second game has Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Los Angeles to face the Lakers.

Jeopardy! National College Championship

ABC, 8pm

New Series!

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, this multiconsecutive-night event features 36 students from 36 colleges and universities from across the country, battling head-to-head for nine days of intense competition, airing Tuesdays through Fridays.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: All-Time Classics

CBS, 8pm

The interactive countdown special returns ahead of Super Bowl LVI as viewers get to select their favorite classic Super Bowl commercial. In the special, hosts Daniela Ruah (NCIS: Los Angeles) and Boomer Esiason (The NFL Today) count down their top 10 all-time favorites, leaving it up to America to choose the winner between the top two spots in a live vote. The ultimate winner will be revealed at the end of the show.

The Resident: “Now You See Me”

FOX, 8pm

When a lost child is brought into the ER with physical signs of abuse, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and Cade (Kaley Ronayne) try to get to the bottom of what happened to her in the new episode “Now You See Me.”

Finding Your Roots: “Fighters”

PBS, 8pm

Henry Louis Gates Jr. sits down with actors Terry Crews and Tony Danza to help them explore their ancestry.

Abbott Elementary: “Art Teacher”

ABC, 9pm

When the school’s art teacher retires, Janine is thrilled when the replacement ends up being her best friend from college, but things quickly turn sour when Sahar gets in the way of Melissa’s class traditions. Meanwhile, Jacob and Barbara bond over their love for gardening and decide to start a school garden. When it turns out they don’t know how to successfully grow anything, Gregory secretly gets involved to fix all of their mistakes.

American Masters: “Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands”

PBS, 9pm

Drawing on rare archival footage, audio recordings and personal correspondence gained through unprecedented access to her estate, this documentary explores the life, career, art and legacy of iconic singer Marian Anderson. Anderson is best remembered for her performance at the legendary 1939 Freedom Concert, where — in a bold protest against racial intolerance — she sang before a diverse crowd on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial after being denied the use of Constitution Hall by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In that moment, Anderson, despite being a fiercely private person, transformed into a symbol for the nascent civil rights movement.

Queens: “Let the Past Be the Past”

ABC, 10pm

Valeria’s career as a solo artist takes off, and Muffin motivates Jill to get back into the recording booth. Meanwhile, Eric confronts his ex-wife (Robin Givens) to help save the future of Nasty Girl Records. Musical performances include “Remorse” by Naturi Naughton.

Beyond Oak Island

History, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 2 finale, “The Search for the San Saba Mine,” the Laginas head to Texas with Matty Blake to help treasure hunter Hoppy Eubanks and his team search for the legendary lost San Saba Mine and over a billion dollars in silver.

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Finale!

In “Mr. Untouchable,” the Season 1 finale of this true-crime docuseries that explores the darker side of high school football, a coldblooded murderer takes the life of local football hero TK Kelly. The high school standout had carried the dreams of his small California city on his shoulders, but for someone close to TK, jealousy of the star athlete was motivation enough to kill.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Farmer Wants a Wife

discovery+

New Series!

Six single farmers embark upon a quest to find romance and, hopefully, everlasting love. The heat is turned up at each stage until one lucky lady is chosen for each farmer.

Secret Crush

discovery+

New Series!

Lovestruck singletons get the chance to confess their true feelings to the object of their affection, potentially risking it all in the hope of winning love. Each episode sees a number of high-stakes dates between infatuated admirers and their unsuspecting crushes, but will love bloom, or crash and burn when the pairs finally meet?

The Book of Boba Fett

Disney+

Season Finale!

Season 1 of this series centered around famed Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) concludes. Ming-na Wen also stars.

Marvel Studios Assembled: “The Making of Hawkeye”

Disney+

New Episode!

Take a look behind the scenes at the most recent live-action series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh.

Disenchantment

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean (voice of Abbi Jacobson), her feisty elf companion Elfo (Nat Faxon) and her personal demon Luci (Eric André) return and deepen in the fourth season of Matt Groening’s animated comedy/fantasy series.

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery

Disney Channel & Disney Junior, 10:30am; also streams on Disney+

New Series!

This fantastical animated preschool series is inspired by the world of Disney’s 1951 classic Alice in Wonderland. It centers on Alice (voice of newcomer Libby Rue), the great-granddaughter of the original heroine and a budding young baker at the enchanted Wonderland Bakery, where her magical treats help bring a new generation of friends and families together. Featuring reimagined versions of familiar characters and introducing memorable new ones, the series also includes the voices of celebrity guest stars, including Craig Ferguson, Bobby Moynihan, Ana Gasteyer, Donald Faison, Yvette Nicole Brown and more. An initial batch of episodes (each episode consists of two 11-minute stories) drops on the Disney+ streaming service today. Episodes will also air weekly on the linear Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

An NBA twin bill on ESPN has the Chicago Bulls at the Charlotte Hornets, followed by Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on the road to face Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz.

Property Brothers: Forever Home: “A Crafty Transformation”

HGTV, 8pm

A family loves their home, but with a fourth child on the way, their cramped living space is quickly losing functionality. Drew and Jonathan Scott roll up their crafting sleeves to design an organized home with room for the growing family.

2022 Winter Olympics

NBC, 8pm Live

Tonight’s Winter Olympics coverage on NBC includes the medal final in women’s snowboard halfpipe, plus short track speed skating, the men’s free skate in figure skating and more.

Nature: “Penguins: Meet the Family”

PBS, 8pm

This celebration of one of Earth’s most iconic and beloved birds features footage of all 18 species of penguins for the first time. Filmed in locations from New Zealand and Cape Town, to the Galapagos Islands and Antarctica, the episode spotlights penguins’ heartwarming family dynamics, astonishing adaptations and remarkable behaviors.

Fight Night

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Step into the ring with Turner Classic Movies tonight for five boxing-themed films. The lineup comes out swinging strong with the TCM premiere of When We Were Kings (1996), the Oscar-winning feature documentary chronicling the famed 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” bout in Zaire that saw Muhammad Ali regain the heavyweight title from George Foreman. Director Leon Gast’s film took 22 years to edit and finance, but it was worth it; the documentary captures Ali at his swaggering best as well as the incredible hoopla surrounding the fight through archival footage, with contemporary (1990s) commentary offered by Norman Mailer, Spike Lee and George Plimpton. Scripted dramatic films follow the rest of the evening, starting with 1972’s Fat City. Directed by John Huston, the drama is a powerful and gripping story about personal wins and losses in the raw, rugged world of amateur boxing. Stacy Keach, Jeff Bridges, Candy Clark and Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Susan Tyrrell star. Following that is Best Director Oscar nominee Martin Scorsese’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1980 biographical drama Raging Bull, starring Robert De Niro in a Best Actor Oscar-winning performance as middleweight boxer Jake LaMotta, whose self-destructive tendencies destroyed his relationship with his wife (Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Cathy Moriarty) and family. Beyond its powerful character study, Scorsese’s film captures the surprisingly lovely poetry of movement that can be found within the frequent ugliness and violence of the boxing ring in fight scenes that are beautifully shot with the help of Michael Chapman’s Oscar-nominated black-and-white cinematography. The lineup concludes with The Set-Up (1949), a film noir directed by Robert Wise and starring Robert Ryan; The Champ, the 1979 remake of the 1931 classic, starring Jon Voight as a former boxer who wants to get into the ring again to help support his young son (Ricky Schroder making his film debut at age 9 with an emotional performance that made him the youngest Golden Globe Award recipient); and the 1932 Laurel and Hardy comedy short Any Old Port! — Jeff Pfeiffer

Next Level Chef: “When Pigs Fly”

FOX, 9pm

Pork is on the menu in the new episode “When Pigs Fly,” as Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais issue new challenges to their teams. However, the mentors drop a bombshell as the competition moves forward with team immunity being eliminated.

Home Inspector Joe: “Correcting a Connecticut Charmer”

HGTV, 9pm

After raising two kids and running a business from their one-bedroom apartment, a couple is making a move to the suburbs. Torn between two Connecticut properties, they rely on inspector Joe and designer Noel’s expertise to pick the right fit for their family of four.

NOVA: “Secrets in the Scat”

PBS, 9pm

Meet Scott Burnett, an Australian biologist who believes that the key to understanding any animal is understanding its poop. By identifying and analyzing scat for DNA and hormones, he discovers essential details of an animal’s behavior, its role in the ecosystem and even how to protect it, all without needing to trap or touch it. This engaging story looks to inspire viewers with new respect for nature’s smelliest secrets.

Moving for Love: “A Second Chance at Love”

HGTV, 11pm

Athena wants to start a life with Rohan in Connecticut, but he’d prefer Athena move to Oregon to be by his side. Then, with a second chance at love, Brandon urges Erica to start fresh in Montana, but she doesn’t want to move away from her daughters in Florida.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Staycation

ALLBLK

World Premiere Film!

Divorce is on the horizon for Kyle (Shelton Jolivette) and Dawn (Jennifer Freeman), but before they call it quits, their marriage counselor gives them a final homework assignment: They must spend three days together in a house, alone. During their stay, the causes for their marital woes emerge, and with these new revelations, they must decide if they are going to stay together or abandon their love forever.

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems

BET+

New Series!

This six-episode, limited series revival of the NAACP Image Award-winning 2013-16 sitcom Real Husbands of Hollywood sees the return of original cast members Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long, along with newcomers Michele Weaver and Angela Rye, as well as a slew of surprising celebrity guest stars (aka Kevin’s “friends”). The series again follows Kevin and other celebrities, each playing a fictionalized version of themselves, as they venture through their surreal life in Hollywood.

About Last Night

HBO Max

New Series!

In this unscripted series, three celebrity couples join hosts/executive producers Ayesha and Stephen Curry on an exclusive date night to go head-to-head in uncensored relationship trivia and games, competing to see who knows their partner best. All’s fair in love and war as personality quirks and hilarious insights are revealed. A bonus round sees the couples take on the Currys as they compete for an additional donation to a charity of their choice.

The Girl Before

HBO Max

New Series!

In this limited series, Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) moves into a house designed by an enigmatic architect (David Oyelowo) who has an exacting list of rules by which she must abide while living there. Jane starts to feel the house changing her in unexpected ways, but when she makes the shocking discovery about her predecessor, Emma (Jessica Plummer), she is forced to confront unnerving similarities. As the two women’s timelines interweave, Jane begins to question if her fate will be the same as that of the girl before. All four episodes are available today.

Kimi

HBO Max

Original Film!

In Steven Soderbergh’s thriller set in Seattle amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoë Kravitz stars as an agoraphobic tech worker who discovers that violent crimes have occurred in a data stream and is met with resistance when she tries to reveal the evidence to her company. To get involved, she faces her biggest fear of venturing outside of her apartment and into the city.

Star Trek: Discovery

Paramount+

New Episodes!

Season 4 of this popular entry in the Star Trek franchise returns with new episodes available Thursdays beginning today.

All the Moons

Shudder

Exclusive Film!

This acclaimed vampire/fantasy film from Spain is set during the end of the 19th century, during the final throes of the last Carlist war. A little girl is rescued from an orphanage by a mysterious woman after it is destroyed by a bomb. Wounded and close to death, the girl believes the woman is an angel coming to take her to heaven. Soon, however, she discovers that what this strange being has given her is the gift of eternal life by turning her into a vampire.

Journey Into Fear

TCM, 5:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Frequent creative collaborators Joseph Cotten and Orson Welles star in this 1943 spy thriller/film noir that they cowrote (adapting Eric Ambler’s novel of the same name). Welles also produced the film and had originally been slated to direct, but his work on The Magnificent Ambersons precluded him from doing so. So he put the task in the capable hands of Norman Foster, who had earlier directed a number of entries in the Charlie Chan and Mr. Moto mystery film franchises (it also seems likely that Welles did make some contributions to the direction). The cast of Journey Into Fear also includes Dolores del Rio as well as a number of familiar faces from Welles’ famed Mercury Theatre/Mercury Productions besides Cotten, including Ruth Warrick, Agnes Moorehead and Everett Sloane. In the film, Cotten plays a U.S. Navy engineer who is returning to the U.S. with his wife (Warrick) from Istanbul, only to find himself pursued by Nazi spies who are out to kill him. Without a word to his wife, he flees the hotel the couple is staying in and boards a ship; unfortunately, the enemy agents have followed him there. — Jeff Pfeiffer

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

The Brooklyn Nets visit the Washington Wizards in D.C. before an NBA Finals rematch with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Phoenix to face Chris Paul and the Suns.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: “Ready, Set, JOE!”

FOX, 8pm

The ladies get to see Kurt and Steven compete in a relay race in the new episode “Ready, Set, JOE!”

2022 Winter Olympics

NBC, 8pm Live

The mixed team aerials final in freestyle skiing, men’s halfpipe in snowboarding and alpine skiing are featured in NBC’s primetime Winter Olympics coverage.

11th Annual NFL Honors

ABC & NFL Network, 9pm Live

The primetime awards special that recognizes the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the 2021 season airs live from YouTube Theater at the SoFi Entertainment District in Los Angeles. Among the awards handed out tonight are the AP Most Valuable Player, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and the AP Coach of the Year.

Call Me Kat: “Call Me Unfaithful”

FOX, 9pm

Kat (Mayim Bialik) and Randi (Kyla Pratt) suspect that Sheila’s (Swoosie Kurtz) boyfriend might be cheating in the new episode “Call Me Unfaithful.”

Married to Real Estate: “Sandy Springs Love”

HGTV, 9pm

A couple who worked with real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod and her husband, builder Mike Jackson, in the past engages their services once again for a home in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Egypt works her magic to find a home in the limited market, while Mike comes up with a plan to fill it with features they’ll love.

Pivoting: “The Three Bleepin’ Bleeps”

FOX, 9:30pm

Amy (Eliza Coupe) tries to think before she speaks after learning that Luke (Marcello Reyes) has been using offensive language at school in the new episode “The Three Bleepin’ Bleeps.”

Friday, Feb. 11

Warning

AMC+

Feature Film Exclusive!

Set in the not-too-distant future, this sci-fi thriller explores the repercussions that mankind faces when their omniscient technology becomes a substitute for human contact. Life begins to unravel when a global storm causes electronics to go haywire, leading to terrifying and deadly consequences. Thomas Jane, Alice Eve and Alex Pettyfer star.

The Sky Is Everywhere

Apple TV+

Original Film!

Tucked among the magical redwood trees of Northern California and surrounded by her grandmother’s (Cherry Jones) gargantuan roses, 17-year-old Lennie Walker (Grace Kaufman), a radiant musical prodigy, struggles with overwhelming grief following the sudden loss of her older sister, Bailey. When Joe Fontaine (Jacques Colimon), the charismatic new guy at school, enters Lennie’s life, she is drawn to him. But Lennie’s complicated relationship with Toby (Pico Alexander), her sister’s devastated boyfriend, starts to affect her budding romance with Joe. Through her vivid imagination and honest, conflicted heart, Lennie navigates first love and loss to create a song of her own.

Murder, They Hope

BritBox

U.S. Exclusive Series!

After unmasking killers on a coach trip, an ill-fated cruise and at a creepy campsite, Sian Gibson and Johnny Vegas (Murder on the Blackpool Express, Dial M for Middlesbrough) are back on the case as former tour guides Gemma and Terry, who find themselves embroiled in more hilarious homicides in this three-part comedy mystery sequel. Having decided to quit the coach tour game, the pair are trying, and failing, to become private investigators.

Dollface

Hulu

Season Premiere!

Season 2 follows Jules (Kat Dennings) and her best friends — post pandemic, post heartbreak, heading toward turning 30. Having successfully reunited with her friends (Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky), Jules must now balance keeping their group together as the women navigate work, love and a deeper relationship with each of themselves.

First Time Fixer

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

The home renovation series returns for Season 3. First-time house renovators take their dreams into their own hands and experience the risk and reward that comes with trying something new.

Love Is Blind

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of the fan-favorite dating series, more singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, sign up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Chicago, where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with … without having seen them. Nick and Vanessa Lachey host the 10-episode season.

Tall Girl 2

Netflix

Original Film!

In this follow-up to the 2019 teen romantic comedy, after her inspiring speech at the homecoming dance, Jodi (Ava Michelle) is no longer just the “tall girl” — she’s popular, confident, has a boyfriend and just booked the lead role in this year’s school musical. But as the pressure of her newfound popularity intensifies, so do her insecurities, and new relationships are formed while old ones are tested. As the world she built starts to crumble around her, Jodi realizes that standing tall was only just the beginning.

Bigbug

Netflix

Original Film!

This sci-fi comedy from France is set in 2050, in a world where artificial intelligence is everywhere. In a quiet residential area, four domestic robots suddenly decide to take their masters hostage in their own home. Locked together, a not-quite-so-blended family, an intrusive neighbor and her enterprising sex robot are now forced to put up with each other in an increasingly hysterical atmosphere, while outside, the Yonyx — the latest generation of androids — are trying to take over.

Inventing Anna

Netflix

New Series!

Showrunner Shonda Rhimes also created and executive produced this nine-episode limited series. Based on a true story and inspired by an article in New York magazine, the drama follows a journalist investigating Anna Delvey, a legendary Instagrammer posing as a German heiress who crashed New York’s social scene, stealing both hearts and money. The journalist sets out to discover exactly who Delvey is: a con woman or the new portrait of the American dream? Stars Anna Chlumsky, Julia Garner, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Terry Kinney and Laverne Cox.

The In Between

Paramount+

Original Film!

This supernatural love story centers on a teenage girl, Tessa (Joey King, also a producer), who, after bouncing around in foster homes for most of her childhood, doesn’t believe she deserves her own love story. Everything changes after she has a chance encounter with Skylar (Kyle Allen), a senior from a neighboring town who is a true romantic. As her heart begins to open, tragedy strikes when a car accident takes Skylar’s life, while Tessa survives. As Tessa searches for answers in the aftermath of the accident, she soon believes Skylar is attempting to reconnect with her from the afterworld.

Marry Me

Peacock

Feature Film Exclusive!

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson lead this romantic musical comedy/drama that also debuts in theaters today. Packed with original songs by Lopez and global Latin music star Maluma (who also costars), the film offers a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media. Lopez plays music superstar Kat Valdez, with Wilson as math teacher Charlie Gilbert. These total strangers agree to marry and then get to know each other in an unlikely romance between two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers.

I Want You Back

Prime Video

Original Film!

In this romantic comedy, Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) are total strangers, but when they meet, one thing instantly bonds them: They were both unexpectedly dumped by their respective partners, Anne (Gina Rodriguez) and Noah (Scott Eastwood), on the same weekend. Their commiseration turns into a mission when they see on social media that their exes have happily moved on to new romances, Anne with Logan (Manny Jacinto) and Noah with Ginny (Clark Backo). Terrified that, in their 30s, they have lost their shot at happily ever after, and horrified by the prospect of having to start over, Peter and Emma hatch a desperate plot to win the loves of their lives back.

TCM Remembers Arlene Dahl

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

We lost one of the last surviving stars from the classical Hollywood era when actress Arlene Dahl passed away on Nov. 29 at age 96. Turner Classic Movies remembers the star today with an eight-film, 14-hour marathon of some of her notable movies. Dahl’s primary big-screen work came in the late 1940s and ’50s, and TCM’s lineup reflects titles from that prolific period of hers. She did continue to act through the 1990s, including appearances on hit TV shows such as Fantasy Island, The Love Boat and One Life to Live. In later decades, the actress was also an author, beauty expert, astrologist, and fashion and cosmetics entrepreneur. The titles featured in today’s TCM remembrance of Arlene Dahl are, in order: The Black Book (aka Reign of Terror), a 1949 film noir costarring Robert Cummings; Scene of the Crime, another 1949 noir, also featuring Van Johnson and Gloria DeHaven; Ambush (1950), a Western led by Robert Taylor and John Hodiak; The Outriders, another 1950 Western, this one with Dahl sharing the screen with Joel McCrea and Barry Sullivan; Three Little Words (1950), the musical biography led by Fred Astaire, Red Skelton and Vera-Ellen; the 1951 drama Inside Straight; Watch the Birdie (1950), a comedy also starring Skelton and Ann Miller; and She Played With Fire (aka Fortune Is a Woman), a 1957 British-American film noir.

Old Flames Never Die

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When successful novelist Kira Young (Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe) returns to her hometown to escape bad press after her cheating fiancé Tyson (Rich Paul) is accused of murder, she rekindles a romantic one-night stand with her high school sweetheart Weston Wade (Lou Ferrigno Jr.), who soon develops an unhealthy obsession with her.

2022 Winter Olympics

NBC, 8pm Live

Winter Olympics action on NBC includes men’s skeleton, the team snowboard cross event, alpine skiing and the finals in short track.

Everything’s Gonna Be All White

Showtime, 8pm

New Series!

This provocative new three-part docuseries explores the history of race in America from the perspective of people of color. From the ever-shifting classifications of racial identity, to the generational effects of racism on housing, education and healthcare, to the singular fight of Indigenous populations to reclaim their land from constant encroachment, the series delves deeply into the root causes of racial inequities in this country. New episodes premiere Fridays; Showtime will be releasing all three parts, along with a bonus episode, to its On Demand subscribers earlier today (just after midnight ET).

My Lottery Dream Home: “For Lovers and Lottery Winners”

HGTV, 9pm

Richmond, Virginia is for lovers and winners now that a couple is using their $100,000 win to put a down payment on their first family home. David Bromstad narrows down the options with a house that has separate rooms for the kids and a backyard for family time.

Ancient Aliens: “Recovering the Ark of the Covenant”

History, 9pm

Some 2,600 years ago, the most sacred relic of the ancient world — the Ark of the Covenant — suddenly disappeared from history. Could descriptions of the ark’s incredible power reveal that it was a highly advanced technological device? And if found, will it provide undeniable proof of humanity’s extraterrestrial past?

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs: “Joe Bob’s Heartbreak Trailer Park”

Shudder, 9pm

Love (and a tinge of horror) is in the air in this new special. Host Joe Bob Briggs is joined by special guests for a double feature of two unique films that explore the heartbreaking side of Valentine’s Day.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Profiled: The Black Man

discovery+

New Series!

This four-part series is among the initial titles in discovery+’s recently launched Black Voices hub, featuring programming spotlighting the African American community. The hub launched just ahead of Black History Month, but will live on the streaming platform year-round with curated series, documentaries and specials. Profiled: The Black Man examines the origins of widespread stereotypes that have permeated society and impacted the lives of Black men in America for centuries. Through a powerful mixture of historical footage, real-life testimony and commentary from renowned thought leaders, the series aims to show the difficulties Black men have faced both in the past and the present, while also highlighting and celebrating the triumphs and resilience of countless extraordinary men.

Puppy Bowl Presents: Puppy Mania

discovery+

Puppy athletes and their amateur trainers battle it out adorably in three rounds of competition. Running back Rashad Jennings joins comedian Kym Whitley and a panel of judges as they decide which pup has earned the Puppy Mania trophy.

Attenborough’s Global Adventure

BBC America, 8pm

New Series!

When legendary British naturalist Sir David Attenborough was in his mid 80s — about 10 years ago — many thought he had retired. Instead, he was embarking on a new seven-year journey, revisiting some of the most astonishing landscapes and creatures on the planet and using advanced technologies to share a fresh perspective on our world. From the depths of the Great Barrier Reef to the rainforests of Borneo, from the fastest bird on earth in Rome to the legendary dodo in the Natural History Museum, this three-part series shows the results of Attenborough’s travels across the globe and through time.

The Wedding Veil Unveiled

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Emma travels to Italy to teach and research a wedding veil said to bring its owner love. While there, she meets Paolo, the son of a local lace-making family. Stars Autumn Reeser, Paolo Bernardini, Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney.

Holmes Family Rescue: “Take Me Holmes, Country Roads”

HGTV, 8pm

Mike Holmes, his son Michael and daughter Sherry answer a woman’s distress call after a shady contractor butchered the repairs in her flooded basement. Then, the Holmes family makes sure the only pool of water around a couple’s country home is the hot tub in their backyard oasis.

Line Sisters

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Four sorority sisters — Valerie (LeToya Luckett), Cassandra (Kierra Sheard-Kelly), Simona (Ta’Rhonda Jones) and Dominique (Drew Sidora) — reunite at a Black Greek weekend celebration held on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Having pledged the Alpha Beta Omega Sorority, Inc., they share more than the bonds of sisterhood after the mysterious death of the dean of pledges 15 years prior. But the past comes knocking on their door as they arrive on the island, and strange and inexplicable things begin to happen to each one of them, threatening to unearth the deadly secret that may tear them apart.

The Diary of Anne Frank

MOVIES!, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Best Director Oscar nominee George Stevens’ powerful, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1959 drama is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1955 play of the same name, which itself was drawn from the posthumously published writings of Anne Frank, a Jewish girl who lived in hiding from the Nazis with her family in the Netherlands during World War II before ultimately dying in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp at age 15. Millie Perkins made her film debut as Anne, and the exceptional cast also includes Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Shelley Winters as Petronella Van Daan (a pseudonym given by Anne in her diary to Auguste van Pels, the matriarch of the family that hid with the Franks); and Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Ed Wynn as Albert Dussel (real name Fritz Pfeffer, a German dentist who hid with the Frank and van Pels families). A few actors reprise their stage roles: Joseph Schildkraut as Anne’s father, Otto; Gusti Huber as Anne’s mother, Edith; and Lou Jacobi as Hans Van Daan (real name Hermann van Pels, Auguste’s husband).

KISS Frontmen: Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley

REELZ Channel, 8pm

Follow the story of how two of rock’s most legendary frontmen — Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS — managed to share a vision and a stage, forming a band that became one of the bestselling rock acts of all time. The episode features insights from those close to them, including former KISS manager Larry Mazer and Stanley’s childhood friend Binky Philips.

NBA Basketball: L.A. Lakers at Golden State

ABC, 8:30pm Live

Two NBA greats clash tonight in San Francisco as the L.A. Lakers face Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on ABC.

World’s Funniest Animals: Valentine’s Day

The CW, 9pm

In this hourlong special hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, witness the cutest, most hilarious clips during the season of love, including loving llamas, rambunctious rhinos, a plethora of puppies, howling homecomings, leaping lambs and some animals you would NOT expect to get along!

Kindred Spirits: “Death Alley”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate the century-old Rialto Theater in Morrilton, Arkansas, which is haunted by a menacing shadow figure. Employees worry the uninvited guest may have come from a nearby alley rumored to be the site of many murders.

Deadly Affairs: Betrayed by Love

Investigation Discovery, 11pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 1 finale, “Sinful Nature,” when a new pastor arrives at their church, Randy and Teresa Stone learn that a passionate affair can lead to murder. Also, a bizarre hunting accident reveals the true motive behind a close friendship.