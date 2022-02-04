Eyes on the Prize: 10 U.S. Winter Olympians to Watch in Beijing

Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

ALSO SEE: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics TV and Streaming Schedule

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are underway, and Team USA athletes are going for the gold. Here’s a look at America’s top medal contenders to keep an eye on:

Mikaela Shiffrin, Alpine Skiing

Two-time Olympic champion Shiffrin is the face of U.S. alpine skiing and is vying to become the most decorated American alpine skier in history. She’ll be the heavy gold-medal favorite in the slalom and giant slalom.

Nathan Chen, Figure Skating

Since missing out on an individual medal in PyeongChang, Chen has been dominant, having won three world championships and two ISU Grand Prix finals. He’s the favorite to unseat two-time defending Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan.

Chloe Kim, Snowboard

At age 17, Kim became the youngest woman to ever win gold at the Olympics in the snowboard halfpipe event with her performance in PyeongChang and is primed for another gold medal in Beijing. Fun fact: Kim competed as the Jellyfish on The Masked Singer Season 4.

Kaillie Humphries, Bobsled

A two-time Olympic gold medalist for Canada, Humphries became a U.S. citizen in December. She’ll be a medal contender in the new monobob event, as well as in the two-woman bobsled teamed with Sylvia Hoffman.

Shaun White, Snowboard

At age 35, snowboard legend White says the Beijing Winter Games — his fifth Olympics — will likely be his last. He’s won three gold medals in the snowboard halfpipe, including a dramatic come-from-behind win in PyeongChang.

Hilary Knight, Hockey

The stalwart veteran of Team USA is entering her fourth Olympic tournament, having already won two silver and one gold medal. In PyeongChang’s gold-medal game, Knight scored a power-play goal in the first period, helping the U.S. beat Canada in a 3-2 shootout thriller.

Erin Jackson, Speed Skating

Former inline skater Jackson was a surprise qualifier at the PyeongChang Games. Four years later, she’s a gold-medal favorite and poised to be the first U.S. woman to win the 500-meter race since Bonnie Blair in 1994.

John Shuster, Curling

Shuster skipped the U.S. men’s team to its first ever gold medal in curling with a big win over Sweden in PyeongChang. Entering his fifth Olympics, Shuster has returning teammates Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner, plus newcomer Christopher Plys, to attempt a repeat title.

Madison Hubbell & Zachary Donohue, Ice Dancing

The ice dancing duo of Hubbell and Donohue narrowly missed the podium in PyeongChang, and the three-time U.S. champions will give it their all, knowing that Beijing is their last shot at an Olympic medal before retiring from the sport.

Maame Biney, Short Track

Biney was only 17 years old when she made history in 2017 by becoming the first Black woman to make a U.S. Olympic short track speed skating team. A fierce competitor, the older and wiser Biney can contend with anyone at the 500-meter distance.