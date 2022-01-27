Thursday, Jan. 27: A Second Order of ‘Fast Foodies’ Is Up at truTV

Anna Maria Lopez/© 2021 truTV, Inc. A WarnerMedia Company. All Rights Reserved.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Fast Foodies

truTV, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Top Chef winners Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford and Iron Chef winner Justin Sutherland return to compete and perfectly re-create their celebrity guest’s favorite fast-food dish. These culinary masters are ready to showcase their love of pop culture, fast-food legends and their expert skills to win the “Chompionship Trophy.” Season 2 brings Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nikki Glaser, Reggie Watts, Chris Jericho, Baron Davis and more to the delicious fun.

Gomorrah

HBO Max

Season Premiere!

The Italian crime drama returns for Season 5.

Take Out With Lisa Ling

HBO Max

New Series!

Award-winning journalist Lisa Ling — whose own family story began in a Chinese restaurant — executive produces and hosts this six-episode docuseries that explores the wide range of Asian-American restaurants throughout the United States. From the bayous of Louisiana to Orange County’s Little Saigon, the series delves into beloved foods while shining a long overdue spotlight on the contributions that Asian Americans have been making to the United States since before the country even existed as such. All episodes are available today.

I Am Georgina

Netflix

New Series!

Georgina Rodríguez is, among many other things, a model, mother, influencer (with millions of followers on Instagram), businesswoman, dancer and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner. This unscripted series is an emotional and in-depth portrait of the woman behind the covers, the photos, the stories and the big headlines. It will reveal all aspects of her life, from the most public and well-known to the most personal, to help viewers get to know who Georgina Rodríguez really is.

Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster

Shudder

Beginning just before Boris Karloff’s iconic debut as the monster in the 1931 horror classic Frankenstein, this documentary explores the life and legacy of the cinema legend while also presenting a perceptive history of the genre he personified. Karloff’s films were long derided as hokum and attacked by censors, but his phenomenal popularity and pervasive influence endures, inspiring some of our greatest actors and directors into the 21st century — among them Guillermo del Toro, Ron Perlman, Roger Corman and John Landis, who are among the many offering their personal insights and anecdotes to this film.

Walker: “Sucker Punch”

The CW, 8pm

When he hears that Serano (guest star Henderson Wade) is out on bail, Dan (guest star Dave Annable) panics and asks Liam (Keegan Allen) for help. Liam doesn’t trust Dan, but Dan makes him a tempting offer that would put Serano behind bars for good. There is just a small catch — Liam can’t tell Walker (Jared Padalecki) what’s going on. Meanwhile, Geri (Odette Annable) decides to have an open mic night at the Side Step and encourages August (Kale Culley) to hit the stage.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: “Campfire, Cuddles, S’more Drama”

FOX, 8pm

The ladies get cozy by the campfire until jealousy gets the best of them, and cuddling turns to crying in the new episode “Campfire, Cuddles, S’more Drama.”

Flip or Flop: “Surf City Flip”

HGTV, 8pm

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack head to Huntington Beach, California, to check out a large home in a nice neighborhood. The home is dated and has a boxy layout, but they hope their plan to modernize this monster will prevent them from wiping out in Surf City.

Deadly Misconduct

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Single mom Annie, juggling her career as a rising prosecutor with her daughter’s extracurricular activities, suffers a lapse in judgment when she spends the night at rival defense attorney Doug’s home. Things go from bad to worse when she’s awakened next to Doug’s murdered body. The worst is yet to come though, as the next morning she’s tasked with prosecuting his murder. Anna Marie Dobbins, Colt Prattes and Louis Mandylor star.

TCM Spotlight: True Crime

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong spree of crime dramas based on notorious real-life people and incidents concludes with tonight’s eight-film lineup. It begins with the Best Picture Oscar-nominated A Place in the Sun (1951), about a tragic series of events that ensues when a factory worker (Best Actor Oscar nominee Montgomery Clift) becomes involved with two women: an underprivileged coworker (Best Actress Oscar nominee Shelley Winters) and a socialite (Elizabeth Taylor). The film is based on Theodore Dreiser’s novel An American Tragedy, which was inspired by the real-life 1906 murder of Grace Brown by Chester Gillette. After that, Best Actress Oscar nominee Barbara Stanwyck and Fred MacMurray headline Best Director Oscar nominee Billy Wilder’s classic Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1944 film noir Double Indemnity. The Oscar-nominated screenplay, cowritten by Wilder and famed mystery author Raymond Chandler, was based on James M. Cain’s novel that itself was inspired by the 1927 case of Ruth Snyder, who persuaded her boyfriend to kill her husband after having him take out a big insurance policy with a double indemnity clause. The lineup continues late-night and well into tomorrow morning with The Phenix City Story (1955), I Want to Live! (1958), The Wrong Man (1956), Madeleine (1950), Al Capone (1959) and Dillinger (1945). — Jeff Pfeiffer

Legacies

The CW, 9pm

New Episodes!

Viewers will see what happens next in the lives of the students at the Salvatore Boarding School as the series returns tonight.

Call Me Kat: “Call Me Forty”

FOX, 9pm

Oscar (Christopher Rivas) attempts multiple surprises to celebrate Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) 40th birthday in the new episode “Call Me Forty.”

Married to Real Estate: “Get in on the Ground Floor”

HGTV, 9pm

Parents with two small boys and a long list of home must-haves are challenged to afford properties in their dream neighborhood. Egypt Sherrod and her husband, Mike Jackson, task the homeowners to live outside their comfort zones with home choices and put their trust into renovation. Needing extra living space, two offices and a place for the boys to play, they’re searching for an unfinished space to make their own. Egypt and Mike create a subterranean wonderland while also completely redoing a dated kitchen for Mike’s Mom.

Swamp People

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In “Gators on the Storm,” the 90-minute Season 13 premiere for this reality series, hunters scramble to fill as many tags as possible before Hurricane Ida — an unprecedented Category 4 storm — shuts down their season.

Pivoting: “Hell on Wheels”

FOX, 9:30pm

Sarah (Maggie Q) begins to dip her toes into the dating pool and enlists Amy (Eliza Coupe) and Jodie’s (Ginnifer Goodwin) help in vetting a woman whom she ran across on a dating app in the new episode “Hell on Wheels.”

grown-ish

Freeform, 10pm

New Episodes!

The countdown to graduation is on, and senior year at Cal U is in full swing. From unexpected hookups to wild nights with the crew, new life choices are on the horizon. Let the celebrations — and the complications — commence! The series stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Diggy Simmons.

Friday, Jan. 28

The Afterparty

Apple TV+

New Series!

This eight-episode comedy is executive produced by Oscar-winning duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The LEGO Movie). Miller also serves as showrunner, and created and directed the series, which centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each of the episodes features a retelling of the same night through a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual style and film genre to match the teller’s personality. Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz, Sam Richardson, Ilana Glazer, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Dave Franco and Jamie Demetriou star. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

Disney+

Feature Film Exclusive!

Simon Pegg returns as the voice of Buck Wild, the weasel from the hit Ice Age animated feature film franchise, in the character’s own stand-alone film. A teaser for the movie showed that Buck, possum brothers Crash (Vincent Tong) and Eddie (Aaron Harris), and a few new friends will embark on a prehistoric mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination.

All of Us Are Dead

Netflix

New Series!

In this Korean series based on the popular webtoon, a group of students are trapped in a high school and find themselves in dire situations as they seek to be rescued from a zombie invasion of their school.

Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness

Netflix

New Series!

Queer Eye cohost Jonathan Van Ness headlines his own series that offers an unabashedly smart and quirky exploration into topics and questions that make him curious. From skyscrapers to bugs, gender identity and snacks, each episode follows Jonathan as he meets with experts in various fields to uncover complexities in a wide range of subjects.

Home Team

Netflix

Original Film!

This family sports comedy that includes Adam Sandler as a producer is inspired by New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton’s experiences returning to his hometown following his suspension from the NFL in the wake of the “Bountygate” scandal and reconnecting with his 12-year-old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team. Kevin James portrays Payton, with Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider and Jackie Sandler also starring.

In From the Cold

Netflix

New Series!

During a European vacation with her daughter, an American single mother’s life is turned upside down when the CIA forces her to confront her long-buried past as a Russian spy who was also the product of a highly classified KGB experiment granting her special abilities. After a mysterious string of manic and murderous incidents suggests someone with her exact abilities is targeting innocent people, Jenny (Margarita Levieva) is forced out of hiding to stop this villain or risk losing the family and new life she has built.

The Orbital Children

Netflix

New Series!

This six-episode Japanese sci-fi anime begins in the year 2045, when artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced and anyone can travel into space. A massive accident occurs on a newly opened Japanese commercial space station, and a group of children are left behind. With no hope of rescue from adults, their lifeline is a barely surviving narrowband, a social network, a free application of low-intelligence AI and a drone. Can they use these tools to survive the crisis?

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window

Netflix

New Series!

Kristen Bell is an executive producer on and stars in this darkly comedic, wine-soaked satirical take on psychological thrillers. Bell plays heartbroken Anna, for whom every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is, until she witnesses a gruesome murder … or did she?

The Legend of Vox Machina

Prime Video

New Series!

Based on the characters and adventures of media company Critical Role Productions’ first live-streamed tabletop role-playing game campaign, this animated fantasy/adventure series for adults follows Vox Machina, a band of misfits with a fondness for boozing and brawling. In a desperate attempt to pay off their mounting bar tab, these unlikely heroes end up on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces. Among the Critical Role founders who also serve as executive producers and voice cast members for the series are Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (Final Fantasy XIV), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Liam O’Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), Matthew Mercer (Overwatch) and more. Season 1 consists of 12 episodes; three episodes will be available Fridays beginning today.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: ’50s Horror

TCM, beginning at 11:30am

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy five classic 1950s horror films this morning and afternoon on Turner Classic Movies, beginning with Them! (1954), the first “big bug” creature feature and one of the earliest atomic-monster movies of that decade in general, in which radiation from A-bomb testing in the New Mexico desert inadvertently creates a mutated horde of gigantic ants. James Whitmore, Edmund Gwenn, Joan Weldon and James Arness star. Following that are two chillers from Britain’s famed Hammer Studios that feature two of Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee’s legendary pairings: The Mummy (1959) and The Curse of Frankenstein (1957). Concluding the day are two Vincent Price-led ’50s scarefests: The Fly (1958) and House of Wax (1953). — Jeff Pfeiffer

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

ESPN’s NBA doubleheader opens with Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Atlanta to take on Trae Young and the Hawks. The second game has Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks hosting Julius Randle and the New York Knicks at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

Undercover Boss: “Rita’s Ice”

CBS, 8pm

Linda L. Chadwick, president and CEO of Rita’s Italian Ice, goes undercover to see how her new initiatives are working and to help franchisees become more profitable in the new episode “Rita’s Ice.”

Janet Jackson.

Lifetime and A&E, 8pm

This two-night, four-hour documentary is the definitive story of Janet Jackson. This is Janet’s story, told by Janet. For three years, producers were granted exclusive access to archival footage and Janet’s never-before-seen home videos, along with star-studded interviews. The second part will air tomorrow night.

Nancy Drew: “The Ransom of the Forsaken Soul”

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the season finale, the fate of Horseshoe Bay rests in the hands of the Drew Crew (Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim and Alex Saxon), who must find a way to defeat their most powerful nemesis yet. Lives and hearts are in supernatural jeopardy — and a star-crossed choice will change everything, forever.

Blue Bloods: “Cold Comfort”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Cold Comfort,” Frank (Tom Selleck) contends with a potentially dirty cop within his ranks after an investigation into a brutal assault on an NYPD detective reveals the officer may be corrupt.

Tennis: Australian Open: Women’s Final

ESPN, 3:30am Live (late-night)

The Australian Open women’s singles final match takes place at Melbourne Park.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Ghost Hunters: “Ghosts of Gaines Tavern”

discovery+

TAPS visits a 19th-century Kentucky tavern plagued by a series of murders and suicides. The city is getting ready to reopen the building to the public, and the mayor wants to be sure that remnants of its tragic past don’t resurface as dangerous entities.

College Basketball

ESPN, ESPN2 & ABC, beginning at 12pm Live

Top college hoops matchups today include LSU at TCU (ESPN2), Virginia Tech at Florida State (ABC), Kentucky at Kansas (ESPN), Mississippi State at Texas Tech (ESPN2), Tennessee at Texas (ESPN), Houston at UCF (ESPN2) and Oregon State at Oregon (ESPN2).

Birdman of Alcatraz

TCM, 2:45pm

Catch a Classic!

Best Actor Oscar nominee Burt Lancaster is mesmerizing in this highly fictionalized 1962 biographical portrait of Robert Stroud, the hardcase federal inmate who, in 1920, took up bird care as a hobby while he was sentenced to solitary confinement at Leavenworth Prison, where he was allowed to keep birds (when Stroud was later moved to Alcatraz, he was not allowed to keep them). Whether with or without birds at hand, Stroud spent a life sentence in prison becoming a self-taught — and eminent — ornithologist. John Frankenheimer directed this remarkable study, which costars Karl Malden, Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Thelma Ritter, Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Telly Savalas, Neville Brand and Edmond O’Brien.

Great Chocolate Showdown

The CW, 8pm

New Series!

Making its U.S. debut after airing as a top 10 cooking competition series on Food Network Canada, Great Chocolate Showdown features 10 bakers taking on creative and complex chocolate-based challenges where they must create delicious desserts that impress even the most discerning of tastes. The esteemed judging panel includes television personality and bestselling cookbook author Anna Olson, award-winning British cake designer Cynthia Stroud, and prominent pastry chef and chocolatier Steve Hodge.

Butlers in Love

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Since finding out about the International Butler Academy, it has been Emma’s (Stacey Farber) big dream in life to attend and make a home for herself among the elite rank of graduates. Emma finds herself in a world where teamwork is everything, even though she likes to work alone. Henry (Cory Cott) is her fiercest competition, and she thinks he cops an attitude because he comes from a family of royal butlers. Henry wants to be a chef, not a butler, which is something his family doesn’t understand or support. Through Henry, Emma starts learning the power of working with a team instead of trying to do everything herself. Conversely, Emma encourages Henry to find a more constructive way of winning over his family as opposed to being distant and caring so little about the profession she loves. Their connection makes all the difference in the world as Emma starts reevaluating her ambitions in life.

Holmes Family Rescue: “Watered Down Dreams”

HGTV, 8pm

A couple bought their forever home in the country only to have their dreams watered down by endless leaks in the basement. After exposing a major issue, Mike Holmes, his son Michael and daughter Sherry work to give these homeowners the backyard oasis they always envisioned.

NBA Basketball: Brooklyn at Golden State

ABC, 8:30pm Live

A marquee Saturday primetime matchup on ABC has the Brooklyn Nets at San Francisco’s Chase Center to face the Golden State Warriors.

Unfinished Business: “Conned by the Contractor”

HGTV, 9pm

Home renovation coach Tom Reber steps in to repair a mom and daughter’s kitchen and bathroom that were left in shambles after a local contractor skipped town. With the help of his team, he guides them through finishing the projects and restoring their relationship.

Kindred Spirits: “Tradition Dies Hard”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streaming on discovery+

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate an iconic New Jersey mansion that was converted into a museum at the request of a dying matriarch. Now, her family’s spirits haunt the museum. The team attempts to cross over into the spiritual realm to find answers.

Tennis: Australian Open: Men’s Final

ESPN, 3:30am Live (late-night)

The men’s singles final match takes place at Melbourne Park to determine the Australian Open champion.

Sunday, Jan. 30

Love Off the Grid

discovery+

New Series!

Four couples think they have found “the one,” with one problem: One partner lives completely off the grid — no running water, no electricity and no civilization in sight. This series follows four people accustomed to modern amenities who give it all up for a chance at true love. For the first time, these couples will live together in total isolation to see if they can make it work in the wild. Will the great outdoors bring these relationships closer together? Or will their extreme differences in lifestyles bring the couples to their breaking points?

NFL Football: Conference Championships

CBS & FOX, beginning at 3pm Live

The teams playing in Super Bowl LVI Feb. 13 in Los Angeles are determined today with the Cincinnati Bengals at the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship on CBS and the San Francisco 49ers at the L.A. Rams in the NFC championship on FOX.

His Girl Friday

TCM, 6:15pm

Catch a Classic!

One of the fastest, funniest and most quotable films ever, this Howard Hawks-directed screwball comedy is a quintessential example of that type of film from the genre’s heyday in the 1930s and early ’40s. When adapting Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur’s hit 1928 play The Front Page into this film, Hawks had the inspired idea of turning its star reporter character Hildy Johnson into a woman. The result is an immortal mix of hard-boiled newsroom setting and remarriage comedy, and Rosalind Russell as Hildy is a standout among cinema’s powerful women. She is matched in force only by her conniving but charismatic editor and ex-husband, Walter Burns (Cary Grant). Burns dangles the chance for Hildy to scoop her fellow reporters with the story of an impending execution in order to keep her from hopping the train that’s supposed to take her to Albany and a new life as a housewife married to bland insurance man Bruce Baldwin (Ralph Bellamy).

Love & Where to Find It

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Two local coffee shop business owners (Elise Gatien and Clayton James) despise each other in real life, but fall in love while unknowingly sending each other messages via a dating app on their friends’ behalf.

The Top Ten Revealed: “Best Boy Bands”

AXS TV, 8pm

Host Katie Daryl and a panel of music experts count down the greatest boy bands ever.

Around the World in 80 Days: “Episode Five”

PBS, 8pm

Though he is wealthy, Fogg (David Tennant) discovers that someone has put a hold on his credit in Hong Kong, making further progress impossible. Meanwhile, Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma) puts his larceny skills to use.

Britannia: “Episode 3”

EPIX, 9pm

Aulus (David Morrissey) hears Widicus’ concerns about the behavior of the new arrivals. Meanwhile, Cait (Eleanor Worthington-Cox) and Antedia (Zoë Wanamaker) continue their partnership.

Pawn Stars: “Pawn Stars & Rock Stars”

History, 9pm

In this special episode, rock stars and memorabilia take center stage when Rick and the crew come across rock legends and legendary rock ’n’ roll items that would put the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to shame.

Vengeance: Killer Newlyweds

HLN, beginning at 9pm

Season Finale!

The sixth installment of the true-crime docuseries Vengeance, with its focus on weddings and honeymoons gone fatally wrong, concludes with two back-to-back hourlong episodes. First, in “Butchered Bride,” when a bride is beaten to death on her honeymoon, could her groom’s salacious past have had something to do with it? Then, in “Smoky Mountain Love,” when two star-crossed lovers get married for the second time, their honeymoon takes a deadly turn that reveals new secrets.

All Creatures Great and Small: “Many Happy Returns”

PBS, 9pm

Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) works out how to make clients happy, but then gets bad news. James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen (Rachel Shenton) have a heart-to-heart.

Alex vs America: “Alex vs Chocolate”

Food Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

Three chefs from around the country try to take acclaimed chef Alex Guarnaschelli down with chocolate.

Next Level Chef: “Drop in for Brunch”

FOX, 10pm

The new episode “Drop in for Brunch” airs on a special night following FOX’s coverage of the NFL playoffs. Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais challenge their teams to create a Sunday brunch.

Vienna Blood: “The Devil’s Kiss, Part 2”

PBS, 10pm

A surveillance operation uncovers an intricate foreign plot. Can Oskar (Juergen Maurer) and Max (Matthew Beard) defuse the scheme?

Underground Railroad: The Secret History

Science Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

New Series!

Much of the history of enslaved people in the United States has gone undocumented. Now, this four-part docuseries introduces the cutting-edge technology and determined archaeologists and historians who are bringing to light the secret pathways, communities and outposts of the Underground Railroad that provided refuge to freedom seekers. The program will also feature descendants of those freedom seekers, who add insight from within their family history.

Monday, Jan. 31

Help

Acorn TV

U.S. Exclusive Film!

In this Rose d’Or-winning British drama, young healthcare worker Sarah (Jodie Comer) forms an unlikely bond with Tony (Stephen Graham), a resident at the care home she works at, who is living with young onset dementia. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hits, her character and their relationship are put to the test under horrifying circumstances.

Howard Hawks Icon-a-thon

MOVIES!, beginning at 11:30am

Enjoy four films from legendary filmmaker Howard Hawks, beginning with the classic 1940 screwball comedy His Girl Friday, starring Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell and Ralph Bellamy. Grant then returns in the next two films, both comedies: I Was a Male War Bride (1949), also featuring Ann Sheridan, and Monkey Business (1952), which costars Ginger Rogers and Marilyn Monroe. Monroe also headlines today’s final Hawks film, the 1953 musical comedy Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, alongside Jane Russell.

March: “Homecoming”

The CW, 8pm

There is no party like a Prairie View homecoming! This year may be different with Covid as an uninvited guest, but the Marching Storm shows up to show out. In this episode, we meet more of the band and follow the stories of those who are performing at their first homecoming, while for others, it is their last.

9-1-1: Lone Star: “Push”

FOX, 8pm

Grace (Sierra McClain) is caught in the ice storm as she goes into labor, and Owen (Rob Lowe) and his team race to find her in the new episode “Push.”

Kenan

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Kenan Thompson’s self-titled sitcom finishes up its second season with two back-to-back half-hour episodes. First, in “Moving Violation,” when their mom, Bobbi (Vanessa Bell Calloway), decides to sell the family home, Kenan (Thompson) and Gary (Chris Redd) must clear the basement of their childhood memorabilia, leading Gary to evaluate his goals in life. Then, in “Destroying Miami” Kenan, Gary, Mika (Kimrie Lewis), Tami (Taylor Louderman) and Phil (Jeff Lewis) head to Miami for some fun, but with love in the air they find a lot of trouble. Meanwhile, Rick (Don Johnson) and Loretta (Maria Canals-Barrera) stay home to take care of the girls (Dani and Dannah Lane), but things don’t go as smoothly as they should.

Antiques Roadshow: “Sands Point Preserve, Hour 2”

PBS, 8pm

More amazing discoveries are appraised at Hempstead House at Sands Point Preserve in Sands Point, New York.

Star of the Month: Kay Francis: “Crime Dramas & Melodramas”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies closes out its monthlong salute to actress Kay Francis with 11 films featuring the star beginning this evening and continuing into early tomorrow afternoon. With a focus on crime dramas and melodramas, the lineup consists of, in order: I Found Stella Parish (1935), For the Defense (1930), Guilty Hands (1931), Confession (1937), The House on 56th Street (1933), Mary Stevens, M.D. (1933), In Name Only (1939), Dr. Monica (1934), Give Me Your Heart (1936), King of the Underworld (1939) and Passion Flower (1930).

Secrets of Playboy: “The Bunnies & the Cleanup Crew”

A&E, 9pm

The Playboy Bunny was the most famous sex symbol of the 20th century. Playboy hired the most attractive women in the world to don the ears and tail by promising an environment where they would always be protected. But outside of the clubs, at the Playboy Mansion itself and in the company of Hugh Hefner’s VIP customers, the Bunnies faced dangers and abuses that were covered up by the Playboy “cleanup crew.”

The Cleaning Lady: “Kabayan”

FOX, 9pm

Facing a heartbreaking setback with Luca’s treatment, Thony (Élodie Yung) desperately takes matters into her own hands. But when a potential donor refuses to participate, she turns to Arman (Adan Canto) for help, who escalates the situation to get results. Meanwhile, Garrett (Oliver Hudson) makes a risky demand of Thony, pushing her deeper into moral ambiguity.

That’s My Jam: “Kate & Oliver Hudson vs. Jordana Brewster & Brent Morin”

NBC, 9pm

Acting siblings Kate and Oliver Hudson take on actress Jordana Brewster and comedian/actor Brent Morin in a competition featuring a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances.

Adults Adopting Adults

A&E, 10pm

New Series!

This new series explores the unique stories of grown adults who are pursuing an unusual route to the American family: adult adoption. Six different pairs with individual motivations will embark on a journey to add an adult family member to their households. But new families come with new problems — before they finalize their adoption, they will face scrutiny from their peers, naysayers questioning motives and biological family members trying to stop the adoption. Will it be happily ever after for these new families or will their constructed clans crumble?

Promised Land: “La Madrugada (Day Break)”

ABC, 10pm

Joe faces different challenges as Mateo threatens to expose his past while Margaret conspires to obstruct his future. Carmen supports Veronica in a time of need, and Lettie is no longer able to ignore Junior’s misbehavior. Meanwhile, Carlos, Juana and Billy find time for a little fun while adjusting to their new lives.

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl

NBC, 10pm

The life and legacy of legendary, Emmy-winning actress/comedian Betty White, who passed away on Dec. 31, just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday, is commemorated in this hourlong special. Friends and stars will pay tribute to White, and the hour will also include clips that best capture the irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that she displayed over her eight-decade career. Celebrating Betty White will be available to stream on Peacock beginning tomorrow.

Independent Lens: “Missing in Brooks County”

PBS, 10pm

Migrants go missing in rural South Texas more than anywhere else in the United States. For many families whose loved ones have disappeared after crossing the Mexico border, one activist detective is their last hope.

1000-lb Sisters

TLC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Amy sees a pediatric dietitian and faces some difficult truths about Gage’s diet. Dr. Smith makes a house call and confronts Tammy about her partying lifestyle. While on the road with Chris, Tammy’s health hits a dangerous low point.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Winterwatch

BritBox

It may still be cold outside, but the BBC’s Winterwatch is here to add a bit of seasonal warmth. Broadcasting from Norfolk, the Isle of Mull and Northern Ireland, the Winterwatch team takes an in-depth look at how Britain’s wildlife is faring up and down the country.

My Best Friend Anne Frank

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

This Dutch drama is based on the real-life friendship between Anne Frank (Aiko Beemsterboer) and Hannah Goslar (Josephine Arendsen) during World War II.

Raising Dion

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The drama series that follows Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after he starts to manifest superhero abilities returns for Season 2. Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Dion continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer, who catches Nicole’s eye. After Dion befriends new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) — a fellow powered kid — a series of alarming events unfolds, and he learns that danger is still looming.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Bravo, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Returning for Season 12 are Housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin. Also, the ladies are joined by new friend Traci Johnson.

FBI: “Under Pressure”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Under Pressure,” Maggie (Missy Peregrym) goes undercover working in a bar to investigate members of an extremist group who are suspects in a series of bombings.

The Resident

FOX, 8pm

New Episodes!

Season 5 resumes with the new episode “Her Heart,” in which a case turns personal for Conrad (Matt Czuchry) when the donor recipient of his late wife’s heart is admitted to the ER.

American Auto: “Recall”

NBC, 8pm

The executives realize a Payne vehicle may have a faulty part and debate whether to issue a recall.

Finding Your Roots: “Mexican Roots”

PBS, 8pm

Henry Louis Gates Jr. and guests Mario Lopez and Melissa Villaseñor look at the Mexican American experience as seen through the lenses of their two families.

Star of the Month: Henry Fonda

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Iconic, Oscar-winning actor Henry Fonda is the subject of Turner Classic Movie’s Star of the Month salute in February, with a lineup of his most memorable films airing each Tuesday beginning in the evening. Tonight’s initial lineup features seven Fonda favorites, including four of his numerous collaborations with legendary director John Ford, who was born on this date in 1894. Fonda initially made his mark on Broadway before making his film debut in 1935, at age 30. Tonight’s first three titles came from the period in the late ’30s when the actor was gaining momentum as a major Hollywood presence. First up, Fonda portrays the title figure of Young Mr. Lincoln, a 1939 biographical drama about the early life of Abraham Lincoln that marked the first Fonda/Ford teaming. Next, in William Wyler’s romantic drama Jezebel (1938), Fonda plays Preston Dillard, fiancé of strong-willed, pre-Civil War Southern belle Julie Marsden (Best Actress Oscar winner Bette Davis). Following that is another 1939 Ford-directed picture, Drums Along the Mohawk, an Oscar-nominated historical drama in which Fonda and Claudette Colbert star as settlers on the New York frontier during the American Revolution. Fonda re-teamed with Ford in tonight’s next movie, Fort Apache (1948), which costars John Wayne and was one of the first Westerns to offer an authentic and sympathetic view of Native Americans. Ford was in the director’s chair yet again for the next film, the 1947 drama The Fugitive, which costars Dolores del Río. The Fonda salute concludes early tomorrow morning with Alfred Hitchcock’s 1956 film noir/docudrama The Wrong Man, costarring Vera Miles, followed by another film noir, 1947’s The Long Night, which also features Barbara Bel Geddes and Vincent Price. — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Real Men in Black: Declassified

Vice, 8pm

In this two-hour special, a cast of experts, including retired U.S. Navy TOPGUNs and former “Men in Black,” reveal the truth behind the biggest UFO scoop of the century and uncover once-classified encounters.

Grand Crew: “Wine & Headlines”

NBC, 8:30pm

The crew all do their best to cope after a bad news cycle.

Abbott Elementary: “Gifted Program”

ABC, 9pm

Janine convinces Ava to start a gifted program at Abbott led by Jacob. However, when some students begin to feel left out, Gregory and Janine put their heads together and come up with a solution. Elsewhere, Barbara pushes a hesitant Melissa to start dating again.

FBI: International: “Chew Toy”

CBS, 9pm

FBI’s Jeremy Sisto guest-stars as Agent Jubal Valentine in the new episode “Chew Toy.” When an NYPD officer is detained in Eastern Europe, the team investigates his claims of having infiltrated a sex trafficking ring.

Naomi: “Enigma”

The CW, 9pm

Naomi (Kaci Walfall) discovers more about her past, but she must come to terms with all the secrets that have been kept from her … and who has been keeping them. And as the newly empowered teen continues her training with Dee (Alexander Wraith) and finds the courage to confront Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), she must balance her super-life with her school life when Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones), Anthony (Will Meyers) and Jacob (Aidan Gemme) push Naomi to campaign for class president.

The Real Dirty Dancing

FOX, 9pm

New Series!

Eight celebrities — Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Loni Love — perform routines from the classic movie Dirty Dancing in this one-of-a-kind competition hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

This Is Us: “Heart and Soul”

NBC, 9pm

Kevin (Justin Hartley) visits the construction site; Malik (Asante Blackk) and Deja (Lyric Ross) share controversial news at dinner.

I Am Jazz

TLC, 9pm

Season Finale!

Jazz is going off to Harvard, but before she leaves, she gets to observe a surgical procedure. Jazz and Sander throw Neasa and Noah an engagement party. Jazz’s family worries about the last time she was leaving for college and hope this will be different.

FBI: Most Wanted: “El Pincho”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “El Pincho,” the team searches for a notorious Colombian drug lord after he escapes from a U.S. prison.

The Wall: “Amber and Chelsea”

NBC, 10pm

Amber, a 911 operator, and Chelsea, a construction worker, sisters from Wasilla, Alaska, take their crack at the Wall.

Vampires in America

Travel Channel, 10pm

In this two-hour special, an alarming surge in missing person cases sends a pair of vampire hunters to Arizona to investigate if a pack of bloodsucking fiends has emerged from hibernation. Their high-tech hunt uncovers a far more nefarious plan than either could have imagined.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Pam & Tommy

Hulu

New Series!

This limited series follows the story of the chaotic relationship between Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) and actress Pamela Anderson (Lily James), which started with the two marrying after only knowing each other for 96 hours in 1995. The duo recorded a sex tape on their honeymoon, which was eventually released without their permission on the nascent world wide web. The series also stars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman and Taylor Schilling. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Wednesdays.

John Ford Icon-a-Thon

MOVIES!, beginning at 9:30am

Catch a Classic!

Yesterday, Feb. 1, marked the anniversary of the 1894 birth in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, of John Martin Feeney — better known as legendary director John Ford (he passed away at age 79 on Aug. 31, 1973, in Palm Desert, California). To celebrate the Oscar-winning icon, MOVIES! is airing a marathon of several of his memorable works over 12 hours today. It begins with the epic (airing in a nearly three-and-a-half-hour time slot on MOVIES!), Oscar-winning 1962 Western How the West Was Won, a star-studded dramatization of America’s westward expansion told in five chapters by three different directors, including Ford. Ford helmed the third chapter, about the Civil War, which features James Stewart and frequent Ford collaborator John Wayne. An earlier work from Ford and Wayne airs next — the 1939 classic Stagecoach, which helped make the Duke a screen star and earned Ford a Best Director Oscar nomination. Next is Sergeant Rutledge (1960), a Western notable as one of the first mainstream American films to treat racism frankly and to give a lead role to a Black actor — Woody Strode, who portrays the title character in this story about a 19th-century court-martial in the U.S. Cavalry. Today’s celebration concludes with two dramas based on acclaimed novels that earned Ford Best Director Oscar wins two years in a row (albeit in reverse order): How Green Was My Valley (1941), based on Richard Llewellyn’s bestseller, and The Grapes of Wrath, the 1940 adaptation of John Steinbeck’s Pulitzer Prize-winning tale. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

A new group of celebrities live together in the Big Brother house for this spinoff’s third season. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host.

We Came, We Saw, We Conga’d

TCM, beginning at 8pm

You don’t see many movies featuring memorable conga numbers anymore. Fortunately for fans of that African- and Cuban-inspired musical style, Turner Classic Movies is airing five musicals and comedies (or a mixture of both) from conga’s 1940s and ’50s heyday of being spotlighted in movies that will have you moving to its infectious beat. Tonight’s conga line(up) features, in order: My Sister Eileen (1955), starring Janet Leigh and Jack Lemmon; Moon Over Miami (1941), with Betty Grable and Don Ameche; Strike Up the Band (1940), headlined by Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney; Ball of Fire (1941), starring Gary Cooper and Best Actress Oscar nominee Barbara Stanwyck; and Too Many Girls (1940), the production on which future spouses Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz met. — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Wonder Years: “The Valentine’s Day Dance”

ABC, 8:30pm

Dean’s plans to ask Keisa to the Valentine’s Day Dance are foiled when another boy asks her out first after a new makeover makes her the talk of the school. Meanwhile, Bill and Lillian make Kim sign up for a Big Sister program to have extracurricular activities for her college applications.

Batwoman: “Broken Toys”

The CW, 9pm

Just when it seems things can’t get worse … Batwoman’s (Javicia Leslie) identity is once again at risk of being exposed, and some of Gotham’s most villainous unite. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) joins Luke (Camrus Johnson) on a mission, and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) gets into Mary’s (Nicole Kang) head.

Next Level Chef: “A Seafood Tower”

FOX, 9pm

Things get fishy in the new episode “A Seafood Tower” as Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais challenge their teams to create a seafood dish.

Home Inspector Joe: “From Rot to Riches”

HGTV, 9pm

After years living in New York City, two new parents need to escape their cramped Manhattan apartment. These first-time homeowners rely on home inspector expert Joe Mazza and designer Noel Gatts to find them a fixer-upper they can turn into a lovable and livable space without blowing the budget.

Forged in Fire

History, 9pm

Season Finale!

Season 8 concludes with “Beat the Unbeaten: The Final Showdown.” In this final battle, competitor-turned-judge Ben Abbott still remains undefeated in the forge with a record of 8-0, but two smiths handpicked by Doug and Dave want to change that. After a tough five-hour forging round, their weapons must survive an intense round of testing where only one will earn the opportunity to face off against Ben. With Ben’s undefeated record on the line, will the judges decide this smith has what it takes to finally beat Ben, or will he remain unbeaten?

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller

Nat Geo, 9pm

Season Finale!

Season 2 concludes with “Fish Pirates,” in which host Mariana van Zeller goes inside the global hunt for illegal fishing operations, whose ill-gotten catches account for as much as 30% of the seafood eaten by Americans and earn the pirates billions as they destroy the oceans with their methods. Her journey takes her from the ports of Boston and Vigo, Spain, to the west coast of Africa, as she seeks to understand how these bad actors operate and why it’s so difficult to stop them.

NOVA: “Arctic Sinkholes”

PBS, 9pm

Over the last several years, residents of a remote corner of the Arctic started coming across mystifying formations: huge, yawning holes in the ground, one more than 80 feet wide — deep enough to swallow a 15-story building. Scientists had never seen anything like it; they don’t look like volcanic eruptions, or normal sinkholes. Now, NOVA follows teams of scientists to Alaska, Canada and Siberia as they attempt to get to the bottom of this bizarre phenomenon and what it could mean for our planet.

Home Economics: “Pregnancy Test, $12.98”

ABC, 9:30pm

Connor and JoJo’s Valentine’s Day takes an awkward turn when his ex-wife and daughter crash their romantic evening. While Tom and Marina, and Sarah and Denise, try to enjoy an over-the-top dining experience, a pregnancy scare derails their evening.

True Dating Stories

Fuse, 10pm

Season Premiere!

More dating stories from hell are brought to life in Season 3 of this series that gives the floor to real people to share their stories of epic dating disasters, with outrageous reenactments of their worst date-night moments.

Moving for Love: “Home Is Where the Heart Is”

HGTV, 11pm

Shannen wants Dani in her hometown of Philadelphia where they can one day raise kids near family, but Dani thinks their future is brighter in Miami. Devan asks Alyssa to move back to Paw Paw, Michigan, but she has her own dreams in California.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Double Cross

ALLBLK

Season Premiere!

The third season of this action thriller, which is ALLBLK’s most popular series, will explore the new dynamic developed between Eric (Jeff Logan) and Erica Cross (Ashley A. Williams) and their long-lost sister, Robin (Judi Johnson). In an unlikely turn of events, the twins are forced to team up with the very person who has been trying to put them in jail for murder when Detective Ryan (Darrin Dewitt Henson) finds himself seeking their help to find his missing daughter Layla (Chasnie Houston), who they suspect may have been taken by Robin. Time is of the essence, as they only have days before Layla is auctioned off to higher-ups in the trafficking ring.

Firebite

AMC+

Season Finale!

In “The Rise of the Fallen,” the Season 1 finale of this vampire fantasy series set in the South Australian desert, Shanika (Shantae Barnes-Cowan) and Rona (Natasha Wanganeen) emerge from the collapsed tunnel. With her mother alive and safe, Shanika goes on the hunt and storms the pub to fight Eleona (Yael Stone), only to find herself outnumbered and up against Tyson (Rob Collins), now a rabid and wild newly turned vampire.

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games

discovery+

In this all-new special hosted by Kym Whitley, five teams of trainer and dog face off against each other to see which pooch will be named the top canine athlete and take home the gold when it comes to showmanship and talent. Teams will be vying for the grand prize of $5,000 to donate to their favorite animal charity.

And Just Like That

HBO Max

Season Finale!

This follow-up series to Sex and the City, which follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the even more complicated reality of life and friendship now that they are in their 50s, concludes its first season.

Raised by Wolves

HBO Max

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of this sci-fi drama from executive producer Ridley Scott, android partners Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), along with their brood of six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b’s mysterious tropical zone. But navigating this strange new society is only the start of their troubles as Mother’s “natural child” threatens to drive what little remains of the human race to extinction.

Murderville

Netflix

New Series!

Will Arnett leads this procedural crime comedy based on the British series Murder in Successville. Arnett is senior homicide detective Terry Seattle, for whom every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But each episode’s guest isn’t being given the script and has no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry will have to improvise their way through the case, but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer. The guest stars for the six-episode first season are Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch and Sharon Stone.

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky

Peacock

Season Premiere!

This animated series based on the hit How to Train Your Dragon feature films returns for Season 2.

Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure

Peacock

Season Finale!

The first season of this docuseries about legendary Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Joe Montana concludes with “Immortality.” The episode chronicles how, even after winning a second league MVP in 1990, Montana found his Super Bowl hopes stopped short when the New York Giants edged out his San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game. Then, Montana misses the following two years with an elbow injury before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 1993.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Janet Leigh

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Actress Jeanette Helen Morrison, better known as Janet Leigh, may be most associated with the classic thriller Psycho, but she starred in plenty of other movies across an array of genres throughout her decades-long big-screen career. This morning and afternoon, Turner Classic Movies airs just a few of those, primarily spotlighting some of the star’s work from the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s. Up first is Harper, a 1966 mystery featuring Leigh as the soon-to-be-ex-wife of Paul Newman’s titular private investigator. The film also stars Lauren Bacall and Julie Harris. Next is the romantic drama That Forsyte Woman (1949), which is led by Greer Garson and Errol Flynn. After that is the post-Civil War-set drama The Romance of Rosy Ridge (1947), which marked Leigh’s feature film debut and stars Van Johnson. Leigh then re-teams with Johnson in the next movie, the 1953 romantic comedy Confidentially Connie. Following that are the Western The Naked Spur (1953), costarring James Stewart and Robert Ryan; the 1952 Stanley Donen-directed comedy Fearless Fagan; and The Spy in the Green Hat (1967), a feature-length film version of the two-part 1966 The Man From U.N.C.L.E. TV episode “The Concrete Overcoat Affair,” with Robert Vaughn and David McCallum. Leigh’s day concludes with Inside the Dream Factory, a 1995 TV documentary hosted by Faye Dunaway that takes a look behind the scenes of Hollywood’s legendary studio system, with Leigh and other stars who were part of the studio era offering recollections and insights.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

TNT’s NBA doubleheader has the Phoenix Suns at the Atlanta Hawks, followed by a matchup of Los Angeles’ teams as the Clippers have the home-court advantage vs. the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: “Pool Party Paradise”

FOX, 8pm

Wining and dining turns to whining and crying when someone crashes an exclusive party at a beautiful vineyard in the new episode “Pool Party Paradise.”

Flip or Flop: “Townhouse Flip”

HGTV, 8pm

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack take on a huge project in the upscale beach community of Corona del Mar, California, where trying to meet the highest standards of architecture and design proves to be no easy task in this seaside townhouse flip.

My Killer Body With K. Michelle

Lifetime, 8pm

New Series!

As one of the very first celebrities to come forward with her personal health struggles after silicone injections nearly took her life, R&B chart-topper K. Michelle will help men and women desperate to correct plastic surgery procedures and get their lives back. With the number of cosmetic surgeries on the rise and an alarming number of these procedures resulting in post-surgery suffering and trauma, each episode will follow two patients who desperately need help as well as K. Michelle’s ongoing personal story.

Call Me Kat: “Call Me Your Biggest Fan”

FOX, 9pm

Kat (Mayim Bialik) pushes Max (Cheyenne Jackson) to enter a jingle contest to boost his confidence in the new episode “Call Me Your Biggest Fan.”

Married to Real Estate: “Greatness in Grant Park”

HGTV, 9pm

A young couple from Washington, DC, are in love with the up-and-coming Grant Park neighborhood of Atlanta and are desperate to own a designer bungalow there. Coming from apartment living, the couple is looking to buy their first home and renovate it into their open floor plan dreams. Real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod and her husband, builder Mike Jackson, execute a very creative design plan and use creative problem solving to get them into the neighborhood they love. Egypt and Mike also have their oldest daughter in town from college and plan a photo shoot with the entire family.

Pivoting: “D-Day”

FOX, 9:30pm

Sarah (Maggie Q), Amy (Eliza Coupe) and Jodie (Ginnifer Goodwin) celebrate a made-up holiday based on a major moment from Beverly Hills, 90210 in the new episode “D-Day.”

Friday, Feb. 4

Suspicion

Apple TV+

New Series!

Uma Thurman leads this eight-episode thriller. When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat-and-mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time? The ensemble cast also includes Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Rhys Harries and Angel Coulby. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

Torn

Disney+

This documentary film from National Geographic explores the life of legendary climber Alex Lowe, whose body was recovered 17 years after his death in a Tibetan avalanche. The film is directed by Lowe’s eldest son, Max, who chronicles his family’s intense personal journey through love and loss.

Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

Joanna Gaines returns for Season 5 of her series in which she spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes.

(re)Motel

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

Season 2 chronicles more passionate motel owners across America who are restoring and redesigning their historic properties to give them new life and create destination stops for a new generation of travelers.

Sweet Magnolias

Netflix

Season Premiere!

As Season 2 of the romantic drama opens, Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley) and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) learn who is in the car. That’s just the first of many surprises that come out of prom night — surprises that reshape relationships, change lives and shift the balance of power in Serenity. But the Sweet Magnolias continue to fight for what is right for themselves and the people they love, even when those efforts come with a high price tag.

Through My Window

Netflix

Original Film!

In this darkly comedic romantic teen thriller from Spain, Raquel (Clara Galle) is obsessed with Ares (Julio Peña), her attractive and mysterious neighbor, even though she has only watched him from afar because, much to her dismay, they haven’t exchanged a single word. But Raquel has a very clear mission: to make Ares fall in love with her. However, she is not an innocent, helpless girl, and she is certainly not prepared to lose herself to achieve her goal.

Book of Love

Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

This romantic comedy follows Henry (Sam Claflin), an uptight English writer whose novel is a resolute failure — except in Mexico, where it is somehow a surprise hit. But when he is invited there to promote it, he soon discovers the reason for its success: His Spanish translator, Maria (Verónica Echegui), has rewritten his dull book as an erotic tale. Henry is furious, and even more so when his publisher insists that he and Maria conduct a book tour across Mexico together. Opposites attract, and the chemistry between the couple ensures sparks fly.

Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy

Prime Video

New Series!

This docuseries celebrates the untold story of Black comedians who performed as part of Phat Tuesdays, an influential comedy showcase featured at Los Angeles’ famed stand-up spot The Comedy Store during the 1990s that helped launch the careers of some of today’s most famous Black comedians. Phat Tuesdays’ founder and host — comedian/writer/actor Guy Torry — serves as an executive producer along with Oscar-nominated producer Reginald Hudlin, who also directs the series. The series includes insights from Anthony Anderson, Tichina Arnold, Nick Cannon, Dave Chappelle, Snoop Dogg, Cedric the Entertainer, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, Chris Tucker, Kym Whitley and more. All three episodes are available today.

Reacher

Prime Video

New Series!

Alan Ritchson plays Jack Reacher, the action hero of Lee Child’s series of novels, in this eight-episode series that is based on Child’s first Jack Reacher novel, 1997’s Killing Floor, and includes the author as an executive producer. The series follows Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. He is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest him, and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with. Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Kristin Kreuk, Bruce McGill and Chris Webster also star.

2022 Winter Olympics: Opening Ceremony

NBC, 6:30am Live

NBC airs live coverage of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony, featuring the lighting of the cauldron and the parade of nations from National Stadium. An encore presentation airs in primetime tonight on NBC.

Mutiny on the Bounty

TCM, 3:45pm

Catch a Classic!

This 1935 production was the first adaptation of Charles Nordhoff and James Norman Hall’s 1932 novel Mutiny on the Bounty — based on the real-life 1789 mutiny against Lt. William Bligh, commanding officer of the HMS Bounty — and remains one of the best remembered not just for its compelling, grandly filmed production and performances. It is the only Best Picture Oscar winner to have not won in any other category, and among its seven other nominations were three for Best Actor (Charles Laughton, Clark Gable and Franchot Tone); the Academy ensured this would not happen again by creating the Best Supporting Actor category the following year. Watching the vividly memorable performances, of course, it’s easy to see why all three men were nominated. Laughton is iconic as Bligh, a seafaring monster ruling with the law of fear; Gable, solidifying his status as Hollywood’s No. 1 male star of the time, portrays first officer Fletcher Christian, whose will to obey erodes under Bligh’s tyranny; while Tone’s idealistic midshipman Byam is torn by his allegiance to both.

The Wrong High School Sweetheart

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When Danielle (Mea Wilkerson) reunites with her high school sweetheart Danny (Alex Trumble), she’s shocked to learn how far he’s willing to go to keep their high school memories, and their relationship, alive. Also stars Vivica A. Fox, Jeremy Meeks, Ryan Shoos, Doug Rogers, Eric Roberts, Helene Udy and Tracy Nelson.

Horror Noire

AMC, 10pm

New Series!

This follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2019 documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror showcases stories of Black horror from Black directors and screenwriters. This season includes six two-hour film stories: “Daddy,” “Bride Before You,” “Brand of Evil,” “The Lake,” “Sundown” and “Fugue State.”

Saturday, Feb. 5

Ghost Hunters: “A Boy and Buried Secrets”

discovery+

A Virginia winery is ripe with unexplained occurrences.

College Basketball

CBS, ESPN, FOX & FS1, beginning at 12pm Live

A full Saturday slate of college basketball features UConn at Villanova (FOX), Michigan State at Rutgers (FS1), Tennessee at South Carolina (CBS), Baylor at Kansas (ESPN), Michigan at Purdue (FOX), Duke at North Carolina (ESPN) and USC at Arizona (FOX).

Mary Makes It Easy

Food Network, 12pm

New Series!

Join bestselling cookbook author Mary Berg in her home kitchen as she shares easy and delicious recipes that make cooking stress-free. In each of the 13 half-hour episodes, Mary provides tips and tricks that remove any fear or intimidation in the kitchen. From ideas on what to make with a fridge full of leftovers to lackluster chicken emergencies, Mary has the solution to every cooking challenge.

Rancho Notorious

TCM, 2:15pm

Catch a Classic!

With this 1952 feature, his third and final Western, famed director Fritz Lang unsaddles the genre to create a tempestuous cult favorite that swaps the expansive exteriors one might expect in a film of that type for roiling psychological interiors in a story set at a lawless, remote Wild West outpost called the Chuck-a-Luck. There, bandits, gunslingers, thieves and the like know that — in exchange for a 10% cut of any loot — former barroom belle Altar Keane (Marlene Dietrich) serves as a den mother of sorts, and hides them or keeps them safe. Among the newcomers at this hive of villainy is Vern Haskell (Arthur Kennedy), who poses as an outlaw in hopes of smoking out the desperado who killed his fiancée. Mel Ferrer costars. Critics have since likened Rancho Notorious and its theme of a man twisted by vengeance to Lang films of wholly different genres — the crime and films noir for which the director was more known, like M and The Big Heat — and it’s certainly one of the more unique Westerns you’ll see.

2022 NHL All-Star Game

ABC, 3pm Live

The NHL All-Star Game is back after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2021 event. Hockey’s top players head to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the exhibition games, featuring four teams representing each NHL division playing in a three-game, 3-on-3 tournament.

Great Chocolate Showdown: “Choc Full of Impressions”

The CW, 8pm

Nine remaining home bakers use everyday items to make lasting chocolate impressions on the judges. Immunity is on the line for the bakers who are hoping for a fruitful outcome in the Chocolate Elimination Challenge.

Holmes Family Rescue: “It’s a Water-Filled Life”

HGTV, 8pm

A homeowner bought a bungalow with her mother, but a flood in the basement has dampened their dreams and health. Mike Holmes, his son Michael and daughter Sherry expose dangerous electrical issues, mold and possible structural concerns in hopes of setting everything right.

Single Black Female

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Reeling from the death of her beloved father and a difficult breakup, Monica (Raven Goodwin) is ready to move forward with her life as she tries to land the new hosting job for an afternoon talk show. When she hires a new assistant, Simone (Amber Riley), the two quickly become close friends as Simone moves in next door and completely immerses herself in Monica’s life. But underneath her sweet exterior, Simone harbors a dark secret, and as time goes on, cracks in her facade begin to appear. Monica decides to sever ties once and for all with Simone, but Simone has other plans and is determined to take over Monica’s life for good. K. Michelle also stars.

Jon Bon Jovi: Frontman

REELZ Channel, 8pm

This two-hour documentary explores the story of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, how he avoided the trappings of fame and what led to his disciplined approach to becoming not only one of the most successful frontmen of all time, but also a highly successful businessman. Additionally, the special reveals that it was this same determined mindset and unwavering dedication to a vision that nearly destroyed what he loved most. Sharing their stories of knowing and working with Bon Jovi are Mercury Records executive Derek Shulman, childhood friend and bandmate Wil Hercek, and friend Lonn Friend, among others.

NBA Basketball: New York at L.A. Lakers

ABC, 8:30pm Live

ABC’s Saturday primetime NBA game has Julius Randle and the N.Y. Knicks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to take on LeBron James and the Lakers.

Kindred Spirits: “Disorderly Conduct”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and psychic medium Chip Coffey investigate escalating paranormal problems at a New York home that is undergoing renovations. The entities within are fiercely protective of the property and lash out when the team attempts to communicate.