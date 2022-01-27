Channel Guide Magazine

5 Questions With Swoosie Kurtz of FOX’s ‘Call Me Kat’

January 27, 2022 Channel Guide Staff 5 Questions With..., Comedy, Interview, Magazine Archive 0
Call Me Kat Swoosie Kurtz ©2022 Fox Media LLC. Credit: Lisa Rose/FOX

By Jacqueline Cutler

Sheila wants to change the way Kat dresses, acts and lives. She only wants the best for Kat. After all, Sheila is Kat’s mom in FOX’s Call Me Kat (Thursdays). Swoosie Kurtz returns as the title character’s mom in the comedy’s second season. The redhead first popped up on TV on The Donna Reed Show in 1962, and she kept going onstage, where she won two Tony Awards (Fifth of July and The House of Blue Leaves), and onscreen, where she won an Emmy for Carol and Company. If you’ve wondered about her unusual name, which rhymes with Lucy, it’s from her father. A World War II Air Force pilot, he flew a Boeing bomber called The Swoose (half swan, half goose). Growing up the only child of a military dad, Kurtz attended 13 schools. When he retired, the family settled in Los Angeles, and she attended Hollywood High. Kurtz’s ambition to go onstage was cemented then. Here she answers our “5 Questions.”

1. Anything new for Sheila this season?
Let’s just say there is trouble in paradise — that, and then some very funny stuff. Like last year, we had very funny stuff, like the therapy episode that went pretty raw and got so deep and serious, and in the same episode, we were throwing blue paint at each other. Call Me Kat is something we all need right now. We can momentarily put COVID aside and just live with this wonderful woman who is so resilient and positive and upbeat, and it doesn’t matter if you are knocked down; it’s how you get up. She has something to impart and teach to us all.

2. What were some of your earlier jobs to support yourself when starting out?
I worked at Macy’s for a bit. After three days, they wanted me to take over the department. It was women’s clothing of some kind. I forget what. I only lasted a few more days at this hourly rate, and what I made, I would spend. In 1970, I was on unemployment, and they gave you $65 a week tax-free, so I got this job in a play, and I’m going to take it, so here was my pay — $60 before taxes; of course, an actor will take a pay cut to work.

3. What three foods do you keep in stock?
I eat very healthy and very carefully. Always coconut stuff and rice. I am big into rice of all kinds, and brownies if possible. Because as they once said, chocolate is good for you.

4. Tell us about a time you were starstruck.
I am still able to be starstruck so easily. When I worked with Michael Caine on a movie, and we were in bed together. He electrocuted me on the treadmill, and it was a shock to the system. I was in love with him. Nobody will know who Imogene Coca was, but I worshipped her brilliance. [She was] energetic and mischievous and full of life. I was living in New York and trying to be an actress. I heard that she and Sid Caesar were playing at a cabaret room in some hotel. I waited for where she and Sid would come out, and I stopped her, and I said, “Miss Coca, I am sorry to disturb you, I worship you. My name is Swoosie.” And she said, “[Director] Jerry Zaks said you are a genius!” Oh my God, if I knew that when I was watching her when I was 7, I would not have believed it!

5. If you could invite anyone — living or dead — to a dinner party, who would be there?
Stephen Hawking, FDR and Hedy Lamarr. She lived in a house two blocks over from [choreographer and director] Michael Bennett, who I worked with for a year.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Related Articles

No Picture
Drama

10 Sassiest Lines Delivered by Cookie Lyon on “Empire”

April 1, 2015 Eric Kohanik Drama, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on 10 Sassiest Lines Delivered by Cookie Lyon on “Empire”

Cookie Lyon is one sassy lady. As played by Taraji P. Henson, she has given FOX’s hit series Empire plenty of spark. And no wonder. After spending 17 years in prison in order to protect her husband, Lucious (Terrence Howard), Cookie came back with a vengeance to get her share of what she felt was rightfully hers – Empire Entertainment. And she got it. Well, almost. It was quite a bumpy ride, though. The first season of Empire ended with a hostile corporate takeover in the wings and Cookie’s sons – Andre (Trai Byers), Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) and Jamal […]

Empire-Season2-EP13-Cookie-Lucious
Drama

Empire Season 2 Episode 13 Recap: Birthday Dinner

April 13, 2016 Channel Guide Staff Drama, Music, Recap, TV News & Program Updates 1

On last week’s episode of Empire, Lucious caught Camilla trying to hide her tracks after killing Mimi. He told her to take a sip of whatever it was that she gave Mimi and, surprisingly, she downed a bottle of prescription medication. I had my doubts about whether or not she actually took the pills but it looks like she did. Everyone is mourning the loss of Camilla during her service at Empire on this week’s episode of Empire. I guess Lucious hasn’t broken the news to his family about the role he played in Camilla’s death. Lucious tries pinning her death […]

News & Current Events

Megyn Kelly and Donald Trump: Together Again in FOX Special

May 17, 2016 Jeff Pfeiffer News & Current Events, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on Megyn Kelly and Donald Trump: Together Again in FOX Special

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has a recent antagonistic history with FOX News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly, stemming back to a confrontation at a GOP debate last August. Following Kelly’s tough questioning of the candidate, especially about his sexist comments regarding women, Trump responded with some horribly misogynistic comments about Kelly, then sat out another FOX News debate in January. By the time Trump appeared at another FOX debate in March, things were a little better between the two, if still icy. But it appears the two may have become on better terms, or least amenable enough with each other […]

@ 2020 Channel Guide Magazine