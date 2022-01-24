Monday, Jan. 24: ‘Secrets of Playboy’ Reveals Dark Truths Behind the Glamorous Myth

A&E

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Monday, Jan. 24

Secrets of Playboy

A&E, 9pm

New Series!

For well over 50 years, Hugh Hefner kept a tight rein on his Playboy empire. Now, four years after his death, this 10-hour docuseries explores the hidden truths behind the glamorous mythology of that famous brand through a modern-day lens, using archival footage and exclusive interviews with insiders from all facets of the Playboy world. Many interviewees are sharing their stories for the first time, relating the full story of what life at Playboy was truly like — a place that was both a beacon of progress and a gateway into a much darker world.

Queens of Mystery

Acorn TV

Season Finale!

In the two-part (both episodes available today) Season 2 finale “The Raven,” Matilda (Florence Hall) looks into what appears to be a robbery with clues reminiscent of her own mother’s disappearance — and then Aunt Jane (Siobhan Redmond) finds a body, and the case becomes a murder investigation. But as Matilda searches for the identity of the killer, there are other parties, much closer to home, who’d prefer she not disturb too many secrets.

Social Society

ALLBLK

Season Premiere!

The hourlong sketch comedy variety show that brings together “instafamous” comedians for laughs, live performances and the latest in today’s entertainment news returns for Season 2.

Judy Justice

IMDb TV

New Episodes!

Judge Judy Sheindlin returns with more court cases and no-nonsense rulings in new episodes of her latest series that are available weekdays starting today.

Jesse Watters Primetime

FOX News Channel, 7pm

New Series!

Jesse Watters brings his fresh take to Jesse Watters Primetime. Each night, he’ll speak with newsmakers from across the country and give Americans a show where straight talk is the only talk, and the obvious will never be left unsaid.

March

The CW, 8pm

New Series!

This all-new docuseries celebrates the colorful, boisterous and competitive world of band culture at historically Black colleges and universities through the eyes of the experts — the band members and leaders themselves. Embedded inside the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band, the Marching Storm, this engaging eight-part series will capture the blood, sweat and tears each member sheds to make it to the field while balancing their dynamic college life.

9-1-1: Lone Star: “Shock & Thaw”

FOX, 8pm

As the unexpected cold front and ice storm continue to cause havoc in Austin, Owen (Rob Lowe) works to rescue stranded migrants in the new episode “Shock & Thaw.”

Kenan: “Workaholic” & “The Whole Enchilada”

NBC, 8pm

Two new episodes of the comedy air back-to-back. First, in “Workaholic,” Mika (Kimrie Lewis) finds herself at odds with Kenan (Kenan Thompson), Pam (Fortune Feimster) and Tami (Taylor Louderman) when they accuse her of being a workaholic. Meanwhile, Gary (Chris Redd) unintentionally meets a woman he really likes and struggles with how to tell her. Then, in “The Whole Enchilada,” Kenan has doubts about introducing his secret girlfriend, Janay (Hayley Marie Norman), to his family, and Pam pursues a new business opportunity with Gary, but her competitive nature gets in the way of her own success.

Antiques Roadshow: “Sands Point Preserve, Hour 1”

PBS, 8pm

The next stop for Roadshow as it continues Season 26 is a three-hour visit to Hempstead House at Sands Point Preserve in Sands Point, New York, beginning tonight and continuing the next two Mondays. Among the discoveries here is what is revealed to be the highest-valued find of the season: a 1926 illustration once featured on the cover of The Saturday Evening Post that is appraised at $400,000.

Star of the Month: Kay Francis: “Dramas”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy more of Kay Francis’ dramatic roles as Turner Classic Movies continues its salute to the actress tonight with an eight-film lineup extending into early tomorrow morning. The featured titles are: Transgression (1931), I Loved a Woman (1933), Divorce (1945), Allotment Wives (1945), Women in the Wind (1939), The White Angel (1936), My Bill (1938) and Storm at Daybreak (1933).

4400: “Give Up the Ghost”

The CW, 9pm

With everyone at the Bois Blanc still on edge, the government deals another blow to the 4400. Meanwhile, Jharrel (Joseph David-Jones) gets some shocking information about his brother, Shanice (Brittany Adebumola) and Andre (TL Thompson) continue to grow closer, and Mildred (Autumn Best) resurfaces.

The Cleaning Lady: “Legacy”

FOX, 9pm

Thony (Élodie Yung) is given a dire ultimatum by Garrett (Oliver Hudson) that could compromise her son’s access to medical treatment. Arman (Adan Canto) is tasked with collecting large donations for Hayak’s (Navid Negahban) daughter’s wedding, calling into question his real role within the family. Meanwhile, a rift forms between Fiona (Martha Millan) and her son (Sean Lew) when a secret is revealed that has major consequences for his future, sending Fiona into a spiral as she tries to find a solution.

The Gilded Age

HBO, 9pm

New Series!

From Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes comes this lavish period drama set in 1882 New York City. Young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moves from Pennsylvania to New York after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon). Accompanied by Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war. Will she follow the established rules of society or forge her own path? Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Taissa Farmiga and Blake Ritson also star.

Prisoner of Love

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

New Series!

This series follows Chelsea Holmes, a self-described “prison matchmaker,” as she dedicates her time to helping men and women living free lives find love with prisoners behind bars. This is the series’ linear cable premiere; the first season can be streamed on discovery+, where the show originally debuted last August.

That’s My Jam: “Jay Pharoah & Nikki Glaser vs. Terry Crews & Dan Finnerty”

NBC, 9pm

Celebrity guests Jay Pharoah, Nikki Glaser, Terry Crews and Dan Finnerty compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances. The episode will re-air this Friday evening.

POV: “Not Going Quietly”

PBS, 9pm

Ady Barkan, a new father and a rising star in progressive politics, finds his career and family upended when he is diagnosed with ALS at age 32. After a chance encounter with a powerful senator on an airplane catapults him to national fame, Ady and a motley crew of activists storm across the country, igniting a once-in-a-generation movement for healthcare for all Americans.

Snowpiercer

TNT, 9pm

Season Premiere!

At the end of Season 2, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright), who were banished to Big Alice’s compost car, plotted to take back Snowpiercer. With the help of Javier (Roberto Urbina) and Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Layton and Ruth made it back to Snowpiercer and rallied with their supporters. Cold Woman Josie (Katie McGuiness) destroyed the Aquarium car, separating Snowpiercer’s head from the remaining 1,023 cars. Season 3 picks up with Layton and his inner circle commanding a small 10-car pirate train in search of Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization, while back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is consolidating power, awaiting Layton’s return.

Fatal Attraction

TV One, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The true-crime docuseries about relationships that have ended up in murder returns for Season 12. In the premiere episode, “A Homicidal Haze,” when a young woman is found shot to death, it’s hard to imagine why anyone would have harmed her. As investigators uncover potential suspects, they are challenged by their discoveries of violent backgrounds, mental health issues, drug problems and obsessive behavior.

Promised Land

ABC, 10pm

New Series!

This series revolves around two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. In the premiere, “A Place Called Heritage,” alliances and loyalties are tested as Joe Sandoval (John Ortiz) assesses the future of his family-run Sonoma Valley wine business. Just a few hundred miles south but a world away, Carlos Rincón (Andres Velez) and sisters Juana (Katya Martín) and Rosa Sánchez (Ariana Guerra) cross the U.S. border from Mexico in search of a better life. The generation-spanning drama also stars Cecilia Suárez, Augusto Aguilera, Christina Ochoa, Rolando Chusan and Bellamy Young.

Ordinary Joe: “Aftermath”

NBC, 10pm

Cop Joe (James Wolk) tries to impress Amy’s (Natalie Martinez) family; Nurse Joe (Wolk) takes an important road trip with Chris (John Gluck); Music Joe (Wolk) hits rock bottom.

American Dad

TBS, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Cable’s No. 3 comedy returns for its 17th season! The series continues to center on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, Virginia.

Sins of the City

TV One, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The true-crime docuseries that exposes the dark underbellies of popular cities you thought you knew returns for Season 2, beginning with a visit to Houston in tonight’s season premiere episode.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian

Netflix

Enjoy comedian Ansari’s intimate surprise stand-up gig that he filmed in New York City in December 2021.

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

Netflix

New Miniseries!

This three-part docuseries gets up close and personal with soccer star Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior. It tracks his rise to fame at Santos, his glory days at FC Barcelona and the roller-coaster ride with the Brazilian National team and with Paris Saint-Germain, all while lifting the veil behind his marketing machine that is led with a tight grip by his father. This star-studded series features interviews with David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and many other legends of the pitch who weigh in on Neymar’s place in sports history.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Some of the Association’s biggest star power is on display in tonight’s TNT doubleheader, which has the L.A. Lakers visiting the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks in San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors.

Superman & Lois: “The Thing in the Mines”

The CW, 8pm

Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) reaches out to retired Gen. Lane (Dylan Walsh) as Clark’s (Tyler Hoechlin) visions become worse during heated arguments with both Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin). Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) shares her frustrations with Kyle (Erik Valdez). Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) learns that her father (Wolé Parks) didn’t follow through on a promise he made to her.

American Auto: “Commercial”

NBC, 8pm

Katherine (Ana Gasteyer) and the team reshoot a commercial to make it more inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community.

Finding Your Roots: “Things We Don’t Discuss”

PBS, 8pm

Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. works with actresses Pamela Adlon and Kathryn Hahn, two guests whose family trees were obscured by scandals, to discover the truth about their ancestors.

TCM Special Theme: Movie Accents: “Accents Around the World”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong salute to highly convincing accents used by actors in movies concludes tonight with four films led by performers who won or were nominated for Oscars portraying characters from other countries. The evening begins with the TCM premiere of the acclaimed, fact-based drama Hotel Rwanda (2004), which is led by Best Actor and Supporting Actress Oscar nominees Don Cheadle (American) and Sophie Okonedo (British). They portray Rwandan hotelier Paul Rusesabagina and his wife, Tatiana, in a story that documents Paul’s efforts to save his family and over a thousand other refugees during the 1994 genocide in his country. Next, American Meryl Streep gives a Best Actress Oscar-nominated performance as Australian Lindy Chamberlain in the 1988 drama A Cry in the Dark, which chronicles the real-life case of how Lindy and her husband, Michael (Sam Neill), struggled to prove their innocence following the disappearance of their baby in the Outback. After that, German/American/British actress Luise Rainer portrays Chinese woman O-Lan in The Good Earth, the 1937 adaptation of Pearl S. Buck’s 1931 novel. The role earned Rainer her second consecutive Best Actress Oscar win, making her the first performer to accomplish that feat. Finally, watch American actor/singer/dancer Joel Grey give a Best Supporting Actor Oscar-winning performance in what is probably his most famous role, as the German Master of Ceremonies in the acclaimed 1972 adaptation of the musical Cabaret. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Grand Crew: “Wine & Pie”

NBC, 8:30pm

Noah’s (Echo Kellum) dad is in a funk, so he asks Fay (Grasie Mercedes) to make his favorite pie; Sherm (Carl Tart) teaches Anthony (Aaron Jennings) to play chess; Wyatt (Justin Cunningham) introduces the crew to his brother.

Abbott Elementary: “Student Transfer”

ABC, 9pm

After a negative teacher review, Janine gets a confidence boost when a student gets transferred from Melissa’s class into hers, but it turns out the student proves to be too much to handle. While trying to forge a friendship with an uninterested Gregory, it is revealed that Jacob is constantly getting roasted by his students. The two bond after Gregory unintentionally gives Jacob the idea to incorporate the roasts in an educational way.

College Basketball: Mississippi State at Kentucky

ESPN, 9pm Live

A big college hoops matchup in the SEC has Iverson Molinar and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Lexington’s Rupp Arena to face Oscar Tshiebwe and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Our Kind of People

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

The drama series starring Yaya DaCosta, Joe Morton, Morris Chestnut and Nadine Ellis wraps up its first season.

This Is Us: “Don’t Let Me Keep You”

NBC, 9pm

A new episode of the hit drama’s sixth and final season premieres tonight.

New Amsterdam: “…Unto the Breach”

NBC, 10pm

As the team gathers to mourn the loss of someone dear, Max (Ryan Eggold) and Helen (Freema Agyeman) realize the extent to which New Amsterdam has changed since they left; Bloom (Janet Montgomery) struggles with a big decision, while Reynolds (Jocko Sims) decides to take his concerns for his patients to a new level; Dr. Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) once again reminds the New Amsterdam team who is in control.

In My Own World

Vice, 10pm

New Series!

This hourlong docuseries explores the fringes of society, and the individuals who dwell there and must align their microcosmic universes with the ordinary world. The series premiere, “Zombie Prepper,” introduces Mike. From working Homeland Security by day to prepping for the zombie apocalypse by night, Mike’s obsession with keeping his family safe is preventing him from spending quality time with his children.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

American Detective

discovery+

Season Premiere!

Host Lt. Joe Kenda, one of America’s toughest detectives, returns for Season 2 of this true-crime docuseries in which he guides viewers through the complex twists and turns of incredibly disturbing and mind-blowing cases from across the country. New episodes are available Wednesdays. In the season premiere, “Prodigal Son,” when a father of five is found dead on his kitchen floor with a bullet to the back of his head, Det. James Colley must untangle a web of twisted relationships and bizarre fantasies. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Wednesdays.

American Rock Stars

Peacock

New Series!

Narrated by Nick Offerman, this four-part limited docuseries follows John Shuster and his team of self-described “scrappy regular guys from Middle America” as they prepare to defend their curling gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics; their 2018 victory marked the first time that an American team took gold in this sport. The series goes behind the scenes with the team that helped rocket curling to a new level of popularity in the States. All episodes drop today.

TCM Birthday Tribute: Paul Newman

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Oscar-winning actor and longstanding icon of Hollywood cool Paul Newman would have turned 97 today (he was born Jan. 26, 1925, in Shaker Heights, Ohio; he died Sept. 26, 2008, at age 83 in Westport, Connecticut). Turner Classic Movies is commemorating the birth of the blue-eyed legend with a lineup of some of his memorable films across a range of genres this morning and afternoon. Featured titles are, in order: The Young Philadelphians (1959); The Prize (1963); Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956), Newman’s second film and the one that started garnering him notice; Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958), which earned him his first Best Actor Oscar nomination; Harper (1966); and Cool Hand Luke (1968), which netted him another Best Actor Oscar nod.

Animals With Cameras, A “Nature” Miniseries: “Australia”

PBS, 8pm

In the second of two parts in this miniseries within the overall Nature series, Australian animals such as koalas, fruit bats and kangaroos are fitted with lightweight, specially designed cameras that allow for a glimpse into their secret worlds.

Next Level Chef: “The Next Level Burger”

FOX, 9pm

Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais challenge their teams to create all types of burgers in the new episode “The Next Level Burger.”

Home Inspector Joe: “Band-Aid Fixes Exposed”

HGTV, 9pm

A couple is leaving Manhattan to find the perfect forever home for their growing family. With a toddler in tow, they need Joe Mazza’s help to tackle a basement that’s been covered up in quick fixes while designer Noel Gatts opens up the flow on the property’s first floor.

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller: “Amazon Mafia”

Nat Geo, 9pm

Mariana journeys into the heart of the Amazon rainforest to expose the networks responsible for a slew of recent killings and illegal destruction of the jungle. Along the way, she will attempt to uncover an Amazon mafia profiting from “dirty gold” mining and clandestine logging operations.

NOVA: “Ancient Maya Metropolis”

PBS, 9pm

The ancient ancestors of today’s Maya people thrived in large sophisticated cities across Central America for centuries. But why, around 750 CE, did they begin to abandon many of their major cities? Archaeologists investigate dramatic new evidence of the catastrophic droughts and instability that pushed cities beyond their limits. The evidence also testifies to the survival and resilience of the Maya people, whose traditions and creativity continue to enrich the world today.

Resident Alien

Syfy & USA Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 2, Harry (Alan Tudyk), an alien disguised as a human, is once again stranded on Earth, where he must confront the consequences of having failed his people’s mission to destroy the human race. On his new quest to protect the people of Earth, Harry struggles to hold on to his alien identity as his human emotions grow stronger by the day. In an adventure that takes Harry and Asta (Sara Tomko) all the way to New York City, Asta brings Harry into the arms of someone he can call family. Back in Patience, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) find themselves closer to unraveling the mystery of Sam Hodges’ murder. Tonight’s season premiere will also be simulcast on USA Network; subsequent episodes will air regularly on Syfy.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World

Syfy & USA Network, 10pm

New Series!

High school is hard enough when you’re different, but when outcast BFFs Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin) accidentally crack open a portal to a terrifyingly quirky monster dimension, it gets a lot more complicated. It’s up to them to vanquish the creepy creatures and save the world, becoming the badass heroes they were meant to be — that is, if they can survive the horrors of high school. Tonight’s series premiere is also simulcast on USA Network; subsequent episodes will then continue to air regularly on Syfy.

Moving for Love: “All in the Family”

HGTV, 11pm

Marisa wants Matt to move back to Houston, Texas, but he thinks they should grow without family interference in Salt Lake City. Meanwhile, Imani would prefer to be near her mother in North Carolina, but Rico isn’t ready to leave his family in New Jersey.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Gomorrah

HBO Max

Season Premiere!

The Italian crime drama returns for Season 5.

Take Out With Lisa Ling

HBO Max

New Series!

Award-winning journalist Lisa Ling — whose own family story began in a Chinese restaurant — executive produces and hosts this six-episode docuseries that explores the wide range of Asian-American restaurants throughout the United States. From the bayous of Louisiana to Orange County’s Little Saigon, the series delves into beloved foods while shining a long overdue spotlight on the contributions that Asian Americans have been making to the United States since before the country even existed as such. All episodes are available today.

I Am Georgina

Netflix

New Series!

Georgina Rodríguez is, among many other things, a model, mother, influencer (with millions of followers on Instagram), businesswoman, dancer and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner. This unscripted series is an emotional and in-depth portrait of the woman behind the covers, the photos, the stories and the big headlines. It will reveal all aspects of her life, from the most public and well-known to the most personal, to help viewers get to know who Georgina Rodríguez really is.

Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster

Shudder

Beginning just before Boris Karloff’s iconic debut as the monster in the 1931 horror classic Frankenstein, this documentary explores the life and legacy of the cinema legend while also presenting a perceptive history of the genre he personified. Karloff’s films were long derided as hokum and attacked by censors, but his phenomenal popularity and pervasive influence endures, inspiring some of our greatest actors and directors into the 21st century — among them Guillermo del Toro, Ron Perlman, Roger Corman and John Landis, who are among the many offering their personal insights and anecdotes to this film.

Walker: “Sucker Punch”

The CW, 8pm

When he hears that Serano (guest star Henderson Wade) is out on bail, Dan (guest star Dave Annable) panics and asks Liam (Keegan Allen) for help. Liam doesn’t trust Dan, but Dan makes him a tempting offer that would put Serano behind bars for good. There is just a small catch — Liam can’t tell Walker (Jared Padalecki) what’s going on. Meanwhile, Geri (Odette Annable) decides to have an open mic night at the Side Step and encourages August (Kale Culley) to hit the stage.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: “Campfire, Cuddles, S’more Drama”

FOX, 8pm

The ladies get cozy by the campfire until jealousy gets the best of them, and cuddling turns to crying in the new episode “Campfire, Cuddles, S’more Drama.”

Flip or Flop: “Surf City Flip”

HGTV, 8pm

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack head to Huntington Beach, California, to check out a large home in a nice neighborhood. The home is dated and has a boxy layout, but they hope their plan to modernize this monster will prevent them from wiping out in Surf City.

Deadly Misconduct

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Single mom Annie, juggling her career as a rising prosecutor with her daughter’s extracurricular activities, suffers a lapse in judgment when she spends the night at rival defense attorney Doug’s home. Things go from bad to worse when she’s awakened next to Doug’s murdered body. The worst is yet to come though, as the next morning she’s tasked with prosecuting his murder. Anna Marie Dobbins, Colt Prattes and Louis Mandylor star.

TCM Spotlight: True Crime

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong spree of crime dramas based on notorious real-life people and incidents concludes with tonight’s eight-film lineup. It begins with the Best Picture Oscar-nominated A Place in the Sun (1951), about a tragic series of events that ensues when a factory worker (Best Actor Oscar nominee Montgomery Clift) becomes involved with two women: an underprivileged coworker (Best Actress Oscar nominee Shelley Winters) and a socialite (Elizabeth Taylor). The film is based on Theodore Dreiser’s novel An American Tragedy, which was inspired by the real-life 1906 murder of Grace Brown by Chester Gillette. After that, Best Actress Oscar nominee Barbara Stanwyck and Fred MacMurray headline Best Director Oscar nominee Billy Wilder’s classic Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1944 film noir Double Indemnity. The Oscar-nominated screenplay, cowritten by Wilder and famed mystery author Raymond Chandler, was based on James M. Cain’s novel that itself was inspired by the 1927 case of Ruth Snyder, who persuaded her boyfriend to kill her husband after having him take out a big insurance policy with a double indemnity clause. The lineup continues late-night and well into tomorrow morning with The Phenix City Story (1955), I Want to Live! (1958), The Wrong Man (1956), Madeleine (1950), Al Capone (1959) and Dillinger (1945). — Jeff Pfeiffer

Legacies

The CW, 9pm

New Episodes!

Viewers will see what happens next in the lives of the students at the Salvatore Boarding School as the series returns tonight.

Call Me Kat: “Call Me Forty”

FOX, 9pm

Oscar (Christopher Rivas) attempts multiple surprises to celebrate Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) 40th birthday in the new episode “Call Me Forty.”

Married to Real Estate: “Get in on the Ground Floor”

HGTV, 9pm

Parents with two small boys and a long list of home must-haves are challenged to afford properties in their dream neighborhood. Egypt Sherrod and her husband, Mike Jackson, task the homeowners to live outside their comfort zones with home choices and put their trust into renovation. Needing extra living space, two offices and a place for the boys to play, they’re searching for an unfinished space to make their own. Egypt and Mike create a subterranean wonderland while also completely redoing a dated kitchen for Mike’s Mom.

Swamp People

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In “Gators on the Storm,” the 90-minute Season 13 premiere for this reality series, hunters scramble to fill as many tags as possible before Hurricane Ida — an unprecedented Category 4 storm — shuts down their season.

Pivoting: “Hell on Wheels”

FOX, 9:30pm

Sarah (Maggie Q) begins to dip her toes into the dating pool and enlists Amy (Eliza Coupe) and Jodie’s (Ginnifer Goodwin) help in vetting a woman whom she ran across on a dating app in the new episode “Hell on Wheels.”

grown-ish

Freeform, 10pm

New Episodes!

The countdown to graduation is on, and senior year at Cal U is in full swing. From unexpected hookups to wild nights with the crew, new life choices are on the horizon. Let the celebrations — and the complications — commence! The series stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Diggy Simmons.

Fast Foodies

truTV, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Top Chef winners Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford and Iron Chef winner Justin Sutherland return to compete and perfectly re-create their celebrity guest’s favorite fast-food dish. These culinary masters are ready to showcase their love of pop culture, fast-food legends and their expert skills to win the “Chompionship Trophy.” Season 2 brings Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nikki Glaser, Reggie Watts, Chris Jericho, Baron Davis and more to the delicious fun.

Friday, Jan. 28

The Afterparty

Apple TV+

New Series!

This eight-episode comedy is executive produced by Oscar-winning duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The LEGO Movie). Miller also serves as showrunner, and created and directed the series, which centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each of the episodes features a retelling of the same night through a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual style and film genre to match the teller’s personality. Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz, Sam Richardson, Ilana Glazer, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Dave Franco and Jamie Demetriou star. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

Disney+

Feature Film Exclusive!

Simon Pegg returns as the voice of Buck Wild, the weasel from the hit Ice Age animated feature film franchise, in the character’s own stand-alone film. A teaser for the movie showed that Buck, possum brothers Crash (Vincent Tong) and Eddie (Aaron Harris), and a few new friends will embark on a prehistoric mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination.

All of Us Are Dead

Netflix

New Series!

In this Korean series based on the popular webtoon, a group of students are trapped in a high school and find themselves in dire situations as they seek to be rescued from a zombie invasion of their school.

Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness

Netflix

New Series!

Queer Eye cohost Jonathan Van Ness headlines his own series that offers an unabashedly smart and quirky exploration into topics and questions that make him curious. From skyscrapers to bugs, gender identity and snacks, each episode follows Jonathan as he meets with experts in various fields to uncover complexities in a wide range of subjects.

Home Team

Netflix

Original Film!

This family sports comedy that includes Adam Sandler as a producer is inspired by New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton’s experiences returning to his hometown following his suspension from the NFL in the wake of the “Bountygate” scandal and reconnecting with his 12-year-old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team. Kevin James portrays Payton, with Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider and Jackie Sandler also starring.

In From the Cold

Netflix

New Series!

During a European vacation with her daughter, an American single mother’s life is turned upside down when the CIA forces her to confront her long-buried past as a Russian spy who was also the product of a highly classified KGB experiment granting her special abilities. After a mysterious string of manic and murderous incidents suggests someone with her exact abilities is targeting innocent people, Jenny (Margarita Levieva) is forced out of hiding to stop this villain or risk losing the family and new life she has built.

The Orbital Children

Netflix

New Series!

This six-episode Japanese sci-fi anime begins in the year 2045, when artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced and anyone can travel into space. A massive accident occurs on a newly opened Japanese commercial space station, and a group of children are left behind. With no hope of rescue from adults, their lifeline is a barely surviving narrowband, a social network, a free application of low-intelligence AI and a drone. Can they use these tools to survive the crisis?

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window

Netflix

New Series!

Kristen Bell is an executive producer on and stars in this darkly comedic, wine-soaked satirical take on psychological thrillers. Bell plays heartbroken Anna, for whom every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is, until she witnesses a gruesome murder … or did she?

The Legend of Vox Machina

Prime Video

New Series!

Based on the characters and adventures of media company Critical Role Productions’ first live-streamed tabletop role-playing game campaign, this animated fantasy/adventure series for adults follows Vox Machina, a band of misfits with a fondness for boozing and brawling. In a desperate attempt to pay off their mounting bar tab, these unlikely heroes end up on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces. Among the Critical Role founders who also serve as executive producers and voice cast members for the series are Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (Final Fantasy XIV), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Liam O’Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), Matthew Mercer (Overwatch) and more. Season 1 consists of 12 episodes; three episodes will be available Fridays beginning today.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: ’50s Horror

TCM, beginning at 11:30am

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy five classic 1950s horror films this morning and afternoon on Turner Classic Movies, beginning with Them! (1954), the first “big bug” creature feature and one of the earliest atomic-monster movies of that decade in general, in which radiation from A-bomb testing in the New Mexico desert inadvertently creates a mutated horde of gigantic ants. James Whitmore, Edmund Gwenn, Joan Weldon and James Arness star. Following that are two chillers from Britain’s famed Hammer Studios that feature two of Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee’s legendary pairings: The Mummy (1959) and The Curse of Frankenstein (1957). Concluding the day are two Vincent Price-led ’50s scarefests: The Fly (1958) and House of Wax (1953). — Jeff Pfeiffer

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

ESPN’s NBA doubleheader opens with Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Atlanta to take on Trae Young and the Hawks. The second game has Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks hosting Julius Randle and the New York Knicks at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

Undercover Boss: “Rita’s Ice”

CBS, 8pm

Linda L. Chadwick, president and CEO of Rita’s Italian Ice, goes undercover to see how her new initiatives are working and to help franchisees become more profitable in the new episode “Rita’s Ice.”

Janet Jackson.

Lifetime and A&E, 8pm

This two-night, four-hour documentary is the definitive story of Janet Jackson. This is Janet’s story, told by Janet. For three years, producers were granted exclusive access to archival footage and Janet’s never-before-seen home videos, along with star-studded interviews. The second part will air tomorrow night.

Nancy Drew: “The Ransom of the Forsaken Soul”

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the season finale, the fate of Horseshoe Bay rests in the hands of the Drew Crew (Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim and Alex Saxon), who must find a way to defeat their most powerful nemesis yet. Lives and hearts are in supernatural jeopardy — and a star-crossed choice will change everything, forever.

Blue Bloods: “Cold Comfort”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Cold Comfort,” Frank (Tom Selleck) contends with a potentially dirty cop within his ranks after an investigation into a brutal assault on an NYPD detective reveals the officer may be corrupt.

Tennis: Australian Open: Women’s Final

ESPN, 3:30am Live (late-night)

The Australian Open women’s singles final match takes place at Melbourne Park.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Ghost Hunters: “Ghosts of Gaines Tavern”

discovery+

TAPS visits a 19th-century Kentucky tavern plagued by a series of murders and suicides. The city is getting ready to reopen the building to the public, and the mayor wants to be sure that remnants of its tragic past don’t resurface as dangerous entities.

College Basketball

ESPN, ESPN2 & ABC, beginning at 12pm Live

Top college hoops matchups today include LSU at TCU (ESPN2), Virginia Tech at Florida State (ABC), Kentucky at Kansas (ESPN), Mississippi State at Texas Tech (ESPN2), Tennessee at Texas (ESPN), Houston at UCF (ESPN2) and Oregon State at Oregon (ESPN2).

Birdman of Alcatraz

TCM, 2:45pm

Catch a Classic!

Best Actor Oscar nominee Burt Lancaster is mesmerizing in this highly fictionalized 1962 biographical portrait of Robert Stroud, the hardcase federal inmate who, in 1920, took up bird care as a hobby while he was sentenced to solitary confinement at Leavenworth Prison, where he was allowed to keep birds (when Stroud was later moved to Alcatraz, he was not allowed to keep them). Whether with or without birds at hand, Stroud spent a life sentence in prison becoming a self-taught — and eminent — ornithologist. John Frankenheimer directed this remarkable study, which costars Karl Malden, Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Thelma Ritter, Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Telly Savalas, Neville Brand and Edmond O’Brien.

Great Chocolate Showdown

The CW, 8pm

New Series!

Making its U.S. debut after airing as a top 10 cooking competition series on Food Network Canada, Great Chocolate Showdown features 10 bakers taking on creative and complex chocolate-based challenges where they must create delicious desserts that impress even the most discerning of tastes. The esteemed judging panel includes television personality and bestselling cookbook author Anna Olson, award-winning British cake designer Cynthia Stroud, and prominent pastry chef and chocolatier Steve Hodge.

Butlers in Love

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Since finding out about the International Butler Academy, it has been Emma’s (Stacey Farber) big dream in life to attend and make a home for herself among the elite rank of graduates. Emma finds herself in a world where teamwork is everything, even though she likes to work alone. Henry (Cory Cott) is her fiercest competition, and she thinks he cops an attitude because he comes from a family of royal butlers. Henry wants to be a chef, not a butler, which is something his family doesn’t understand or support. Through Henry, Emma starts learning the power of working with a team instead of trying to do everything herself. Conversely, Emma encourages Henry to find a more constructive way of winning over his family as opposed to being distant and caring so little about the profession she loves. Their connection makes all the difference in the world as Emma starts reevaluating her ambitions in life.

Holmes Family Rescue: “Watered Down Dreams”

HGTV, 8pm

A couple bought their forever home in the country only to have their dreams watered down by endless leaks in the basement. After exposing a major issue, Mike Holmes, his son Michael and daughter Sherry work to give these homeowners the backyard oasis they always envisioned.

NBA Basketball: Brooklyn at Golden State

ABC, 8:30pm Live

A marquee Saturday primetime matchup on ABC has the Brooklyn Nets at San Francisco’s Chase Center to face the Golden State Warriors.

Unfinished Business: “Conned by the Contractor”

HGTV, 9pm

Home renovation coach Tom Reber steps in to repair a mom and daughter’s kitchen and bathroom that were left in shambles after a local contractor skipped town. With the help of his team, he guides them through finishing the projects and restoring their relationship.

Kindred Spirits: “Tradition Dies Hard”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streaming on discovery+

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate an iconic New Jersey mansion that was converted into a museum at the request of a dying matriarch. Now, her family’s spirits haunt the museum. The team attempts to cross over into the spiritual realm to find answers.

Tennis: Australian Open: Men’s Final

ESPN, 3:30am Live (late-night)

The men’s singles final match takes place at Melbourne Park to determine the Australian Open champion.