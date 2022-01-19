Wednesday, Jan. 19: ‘Animals With Cameras, A ‘Nature’ Miniseries’ Reveals Nature’s Point of View

Eddy Raphael/BBC

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Animals With Cameras, A “Nature” Miniseries

PBS, 8pm

Nature brings back a new installment of its popular miniseries-within-the-series in which animals become wildlife cinematographers after being fitted with lightweight, specially designed cameras that allow scientists and viewers to explore what they see in their world. In tonight’s first of two parts, “Oceans,” get a first-person look at the lives of sea creatures such as sharks, turtles and gannets. Animals With Cameras concludes next Wednesday.

Shark cams take us where divers never could — but what the sharks have filmed is worrying. "Animals with Cameras: Oceans" premieres Wednesday, January 19th at 8/7c on PBS. #NaturePBS pic.twitter.com/I0YQpCmaKy — Nature (@PBSNature) January 11, 2022

Marvel Studios Assembled: “The Making of Hawkeye”

Disney+

New Episode!

Go behind the scenes of Marvel’s most recent live-action series, Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Disney+

New Episodes!

In the final installment of Season 2, over the course of five new themed episodes, Jeff Goldblum’s curiosity takes him from coast to coast to learn more about puzzles, backyards, birthdays, tiny things and motorcycles.

Heavenly Bites: Mexico

Netflix

New Series!

This docuseries is about the food that Mexicans hate loving, and the flavors that are worth the stomachaches that will most likely follow their consumption. It’s described as “an ode to those things that we are willing to eat no matter how out of control the recipe gets.”

Too Hot to Handle

Netflix

Season Premiere!

It’s a new year, and it might be snowing outside, but this reality competition series is steamier than ever in its 10-episode third season. A brand-new batch of horned-up hellraisers have arrived for what they think will be the sexiest vacation of their lives. But with virtual assistant Lana watching, will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules and abstain from any kind of sexual contact (or self-gratification) in order to form meaningful connections, and keep that prize money as high as their sex drives? The pressure is on, because this season, the stakes are even greater with the biggest prize fund ever offered on the line.

The Price Is Right at Night

CBS, 8pm

Contestants come on down for another primetime edition of The Price Is Right with a special theme. Drew Carey hosts.

Property Brothers: Forever Home: “Keeping It in the Family”

HGTV, 8pm

A mother inherited a home that’s been in her family for generations, and soon she will be passing it on to her son. Drew and Jonathan Scott balance the family’s design styles to rework the layout and crumbling kitchen so this legacy home will be built to last.

Chicago Med: “What You Don’t Know Can’t Hurt You”

NBC, 8pm

Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Stevie (Kristen Hager) get stuck in the middle of a marital face-off; Dr. Blake’s (Sarah Rafferty) entire surgical team mysteriously collapses during a liver transplant; and Charles (Oliver Platt) encourages Ethan (Brian Tee) to reconcile with his father.

Frank Capra Movies

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Frank Capra had a rags-to-riches story in his own life: Born in Italy and raised in Los Angeles from the age of 5, he went on to become one of the most famous filmmakers in Hollywood history. So it’s no surprise that many of the themes in the director’s movies exemplified the best of American ideals and the so-called “American Dream.” You’ll see a few of them tonight in Turner Classic Movies’ five-film lineup of Capra titles. The first three are movies Capra made with actress Jean Arthur: Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939), which costars James Stewart and earned Capra a Best Director Oscar nomination; Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936), Capra’s first collaboration with Arthur, which also stars Gary Cooper and won Capra the Best Director Oscar; and You Can’t Take It With You (1938), which also stars Lionel Barrymore and gave the director another Oscar win. The Capra-thon continues early tomorrow morning with It Happened One Night (1934), the seminal screwball comedy that is one of the few films in Hollywood history to have won Oscars in each of the five main categories — Best Picture, Best Actor (Clark Gable), Best Actress (Claudette Colbert), Best Director (Capra) and Best Writing, Adaptation (Robert Riskin); and, finally, Lady for a Day (1933), a pre-Code comedy/drama that netted Capra his first Best Director Oscar nod.

Batwoman: “Meet Your Maker”

The CW, 9pm

Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) attempt to track down the OG Poison Ivy when all signs point to Pamela Isley’s (guest star Bridget Regan) reappearance in Gotham. At the same time, Mary (Nicole Kang) feels drawn by a powerful force and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) suddenly feels very protective of her stepsister. Meanwhile, Jada (Robin Givens) hasn’t given up on rehabilitating Marquis (Nick Creegan) and seeks the help of an old friend. David Ramsey also guest-stars.

Next Level Chef: “Fowl Play”

FOX, 9pm

Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais challenge their teams to create a poultry dish. The best dish will keep a team safe from elimination, but one contestant will be sent home.

Home Inspector Joe: “This Mold House”

HGTV, 9pm

A family thought they found the perfect home until an inspection issue put them over budget. Wanting to avoid another mistake, they seek home inspector Joe Mazza and designer Noel Gatts’ help to find a house with no costly surprises and to take their dream space from hazardous to fabulous.

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller: “Cocaine Queens”

Nat Geo, 9pm

In the world of cocaine trafficking, the favelas of Rio and the mountains of Colombia are hallowed ground. But, what appears as an investigation into smuggling networks is actually a journey with a more specific focus. It’s not only the drugs that have caught Mariana’s attention; it’s a new breed of narco that is starting to gain power in the shadows: “las jefas” (lady bosses).

Chicago Fire: “Show of Force”

NBC, 9pm

Boden (Eamonn Walker), Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) work together to protect one of their own. Meanwhile, at the Fire Academy, Herrmann (David Eigenberg) meets an inspiring young man, and talk of the annual CFD Gala dominates the firehouse.

NOVA: “Alaskan Dinosaurs”

PBS, 9pm

A team of intrepid paleontologists discovers that dinosaurs thrived in the unlikeliest of places — the cold and dark of winter in the Arctic Circle. How did they survive year-round and raise their young in frigid and dark winter conditions? A dinosaur expedition explores a remote, treacherous and stormy terrain where the team knows that every bone they find there will likely be a first, adding up to a unique picture of a lost northern world.

Home Economics: “Round Trip Ticket San-Oak, $234”

ABC, 9:30 pm

Tom feels threatened when Marina’s father (guest star Cheech Marin) comes to visit, but it’s Marina who has a hard time making peace with her dad. Meanwhile, Connor helps Sarah and Denise declutter their small apartment.

Growing Belushi

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of the unscripted series, after growing his passion into a successful and bustling business, Jim Belushi and his team of farmers are on a mission to rebrand and rebuild their cannabis farm from small and boutique to premium high-end for the masses. In an effort to meet increasing national demand, they’re bringing state-of-the-art technology, cultivation methods, new equipment and new facilities to Belushi’s Farm — and the results are as promising as they are challenging.

Chaos in Court

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

New Episodes!

The true-crime docuseries returns with new episodes in its new time slot with “Chances and Circumstances.” In the episode, a mother attacks the brother of a world-famous Olympian after a judge acquits him of murder; a courthouse scuffle leads to a potentially deadly situation; a Zoom hearing takes a scary turn; and four teens escape a juvenile detention facility.

Chicago P.D.: “To Protect”

NBC, 10pm

The team works together to identify the head of the brutal Los Temidos gang. Voight (Jason Beghe) dives deeper into the past of his informant, Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado), when her undercover role is threatened.

Thursday, Jan. 20

La Fortuna

AMC+

New Series!

Stanley Tucci headlines this Spanish series about an effort to recover treasure from a shipwreck. The first two Season 1 episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Thursdays.

Selling the Hamptons

discovery+

New Series!

Larger-than-life personalities, a red-hot seller’s market, super-exclusive luxury properties and the potential for mega-dollar sales blend into a potent cocktail of both personal and real estate drama in this eight-episode docuseries. It follows a team of Hamptons-based real estate agents — Bianca D’Alessio, J.B. Andreassi, Michael Fulfree, Peggy Zabakolas, Kenny Arias and Mia Calabrese — who battle to make their mark in the elite East End real estate market.

Unraveled: Mystery at the Mansion

discovery+

In September 2009, a quiet night in the exclusive neighborhood of Isleworth, Florida, was shattered with a 911 call from real estate mogul Bob Ward, who, without prompting, declared, “I just shot my wife.” When investigators showed up a short time later, they found Diane Ward shot to death in the master bedroom of the home. In this latest installment of the Unraveled true-crime anthology series of specials, Billy Jensen and Alexis Linkletter speak to law enforcement, family members and Bob Ward himself to get to the bottom of Diane’s mysterious death.

Midnight Asia: Eat • Dance • Dream

Netflix

New Series!

This series takes a nighttime journey through six iconic Asian cities and spotlights the food, art, clubs and subcultures that set them apart.

The Royal Treatment

Netflix

Original Film!

In this romantic comedy, New York hairdresser Izzy (Laura Marano) runs her own salon and isn’t afraid to speak her mind, while Prince Thomas (Mena Massoud) runs his own country and is about to marry for duty rather than love. When Izzy and her fellow stylists get the opportunity of a lifetime to do the hair for the royal wedding, she and Prince Thomas learn that taking control of their own destiny requires following their hearts.

Supernatural Academy

Peacock

New Series!

This young-adult animated fantasy series is an adaptation of Jaymin Eve’s bestselling book series The Supernatural Academy, which chronicles the otherworldly adventures of twin sisters marked at birth. One twin, Jessa (voice of Larissa Dias), was raised in the supernatural world, and is confident and popular. The other, Mischa (Gigi Saul Guerro), was raised in the human world, and is an offbeat outsider. Now they’re about to be reunited at the Supernatural Academy, and neither one of them is thrilled about it. These adversarial sisters will have to learn to get over their differences and trust each other in order to save themselves — and the world. All episodes are available today.

True Story With Ed and Randall

Peacock

New Series!

Ed Helms and Randall Park host this hybrid scripted/unscripted comedy series highlighting stories of everyday Americans.

Close to Me

Sundance Now

Season Finale!

Jo (Connie Nielsen) goes AWOL with her father, until a buried childhood trauma resurfaces and forces her back home to confront Rob (Christopher Eccleston). Jo sets the family up for a big revelation and finally learns the appalling truth about what happened the night of her accident.

Total Control

Sundance Now

U.S. Exclusive Season Premiere!

Alex Irving (Deborah Mailman) is back as this Australian political drama returns for a six-episode Season 2, but this time she’s doing things her way. Can the ultimate outsider find a new way in and take control of a political establishment determined to shake everything she values? Rachel Griffiths also stars. New episodes are available Thursdays.

The Miseducation of America: Live Summit

FOX Nation, 9am live

FOX Nation will host a live forum moderated by FOX & Friends Weekend cohost Pete Hegseth at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Virginia. The discussion will examine the top issues facing the education system today. Featured speakers include Lieutenant Governor of Virginia Winsome Sears, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, along with panels spotlighting parents and educators, among others. Additional commentary will be provided by FOX News Channel contributor Charlie Hurt, political analyst and former Vanderbilt professor Carol Swain, Executive Director of Fightforschools.com Ian Prior, Senior Policy Fellow at Center of the American Experiment Kathy Kersten, and more.

Women of the Movement

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

In “Mothers and Sons, ” the two mothers at the center of the Emmett Till murder, Carolyn Bryant and Mamie Till-Mobley, testify about his character in front of a packed courtroom. Then in “The Last Word,” after the verdict is reached and the story becomes international news, a movement begins — and Mamie Till-Mobley fights to defend Emmett’s legacy.

Walker: “Two Points for Honesty”

The CW, 8pm

While setting up protective detail on Trey (Jeff Pierre), Captain James (Coby Bell) is shot and left in critical condition. Walker (Jared Padalecki) takes on the role of interim captain and turns to an unlikely source for help.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: “Movie Night Meltdown”

FOX, 8pm

Emotions run high and motives are questioned when the ladies are invited to a movie night that unexpectedly turns the spotlight back on them in the new episode “Movie Night Meltdown.”

Flip or Flop: “Lucky Lakewood”

HGTV, 8pm

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack return to Lakewood, California, to flip a home on a very familiar street. While they have always gotten lucky in this neighborhood by making risky design decisions, the duo will soon discover if that luck is about to run out.

The Blacklist: “Boukman Baptiste”

NBC, 8pm

A spate of coordinated attacks on Red’s (James Spader) lieutenants puts Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) in imminent danger, prompting him to relive the events that led him to join the FBI two years earlier.

This Old House: “Concord: All in the Details”

PBS, 8pm

It’s a race to the finish line at the Concord Cape with finishing touches going on inside and out.

TCM Spotlight: True Crime

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

More terrific films that re-create or were inspired by notorious real-life crimes and criminals are featured tonight on Turner Classic Movies, starting with Best Director Oscar winner William Friedkin’s thrilling, Best Picture Oscar-winning 1971 classic The French Connection, based on the true story of New York City narcotics detective Eddie Egan, dramatized here as Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle (portrayed by Best Actor Oscar winner Gene Hackman). Following that is Patty Hearst (1988), starring Natasha Richardson as Hearst Corporation heiress Patricia Hearst in a biopic based on Hearst’s autobiography and depicting her kidnapping as a student by the Symbionese Liberation Army, her transformation by them into an ardent follower and her final arrest after a series of armed robberies. Next is Looking for Mr. Goodbar (1977), based on Judith Rossner’s 1975 bestseller that was inspired by the 1973 murder of New York City schoolteacher Roseann Quinn, who led a double life. Diane Keaton, Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Tuesday Weld and Richard Gere, in one of his earlier roles, star. Moving into the early morning hours, the Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1975 drama Dog Day Afternoon stars Best Actor Oscar nominee Al Pacino in a story inspired by a 1972 robbery and hostage situation at a bank in Brooklyn. Finally, Star 80 (1983), the final film from writer/director Bob Fosse, is a biographical drama about Playboy model Dorothy Stratten (portrayed by Mariel Hemingway), who was murdered by her husband, Paul Snider (Eric Roberts), who then took his own life.

United States of Al: “Poker/Pokar”

CBS, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Poker/Pokar,” Art (Dean Norris) is concerned when Al (Adhir Kalyan) gets hooked on playing poker, misses a class and is late for work.

Call Me Kat: “Call Me a Sporty Giant”

FOX, 9pm

While staying in Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) apartment, Randi (Kyla Pratt) starts to feel overwhelmed by Kat’s quirks in the new episode “Call Me a Sporty Giant.”

Married to Real Estate: “Marietta Square, If You Dare”

HGTV, 9pm

Two young parents need help getting into the coveted Marietta Square area of suburban Atlanta, but their budget doesn’t allow for their dream home. Real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod and her husband, builder Mike Jackson, tackle the issues of an affordable property and transform it beyond their wildest dreams.

Unraveled: The Stalker’s Web

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Following the success of The Long Island Serial Killer, this installment of the Unraveled podcast and companion series anthology tracks the multi-decade wrath of Jason Christopher Hughes, who is believed to have stalked and terrorized upwards of 50 victims across multiple states. This special originally premiered on the discovery+ streaming service last summer and makes its linear debut tonight.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Tommy Baker’s Hardest Fight”

NBC, 9pm

When a popular fighter doesn’t show up for the biggest bout of the year, Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Velasco (Octavio Pisano) are drawn into a complicated web of secrets. Meanwhile, McGrath (Terry Serpico) confides in Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

Pivoting: “The Giving Tree”

FOX, 9:30pm

In the new episode “The Giving Tree,” Sarah (Maggie Q) tries to prove that she’s still fun by dragging Amy (Eliza Coupe) and Jodie (Ginnifer Goodwin) out for a night on the town.

Single Drunk Female

Freeform, 10pm

New Series!

This charming and heartfelt series premieres with back-to-back episodes tonight before moving to its regular time slot next week at 10:30pm. The series follows 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink, whose only chance to avoid jail time is to sober up and move back home with her overbearing mother. Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while being surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. Confronted with remnants of her old life, including run-ins with her perfect former best friend, who is now dating her ex, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda. Stars Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington and Garrick Bernard.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “As Iago Is to Othello”

NBC, 10pm

Stabler (Christopher Meloni) asks Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) to have his back when they’re called in to defend their actions; Jet (Ainsley Seiger) and Malachi (Wesam Keesh) work together to pin down Wheatley (Dylan McDermott); Cho (Rachel Lin) and Maldonado (Mike Cannon) go undercover to watch Angela (Tamara Taylor).

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

TBS, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Samantha Bee is back for her seventh season of biting commentary as she provides a unique perspective to stories inside the Beltway and beyond, from sexual harassment in the media to the “boyfriend loophole,” and from global warming to child marriage in the United States.

Moving for Love: “At a Crossroads”

HGTV, 11pm

Nikita lives for the energy and excitement of the Big Apple, but Dan thinks she should meet him in St. Louis. Meanwhile, Meghan loves the sun and ocean in San Diego, but Mark’s passion is on the ski slopes in Bend, Oregon.

Friday, Jan. 21

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Apple TV+

New Series!

Following the well-received Fraggle Rock: Rock On! shorts that aired last year on Apple TV+, this new series of 13 full-length episodes from The Jim Henson Company formally reboots Henson’s beloved 1983-87 puppet-driven children’s series. Back to the Rock reunites Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober and Uncle Travelling Matt, who, accompanied by new Fraggle friends and brand-new songs, continue to discover the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world. All Season 1 episodes are available today, and all 88 episodes of the original Fraggle Rock are also available on Apple TV+.

Servant

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

The psychological thriller from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan returns for Season 3. The series follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. The ensemble cast returning for the new season includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, with new addition Sunita Mani. New Season 3 episodes are available Fridays; the series has been renewed for a fourth and final season.

Ozark

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The Emmy-winning crime drama returns for its fourth and final season, which will be released in two parts consisting of seven episodes each, beginning with the first seven today. Jason Bateman, an Emmy winner for directing a Season 2 episode, Laura Linney and Julia Garner, who won two consecutive Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmys in Seasons 2 and 3, lead the cast.

Picabo

Peacock

From codirectors and executive producers Frank Marshall and Lindsey Vonn, this is the first career-spanning documentary film chronicling the life of Picabo Street, the alpine skiing icon of the 1990s and Vonn’s childhood hero. From her unorthodox childhood in Idaho to her Olympic successes, dramatic recoveries from ill-timed injuries and her arrest in 2015, the film provides an intimate look at Street’s fascinating life through an emotional interview with Vonn and behind-the-scenes footage of Street’s life.

As We See It

Prime Video

New Series!

Emmy winner Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights) serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer on this series that follows Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki) and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that eludes them (in real life, each of the three lead actors identifies as living on the autism spectrum). With the help of their families, their aide Mandy (Sosie Bacon) and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys toward independence and acceptance. Chris Pang and Joe Mantegna also star. All Season 1 episodes are available today.

A Hero

Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

This acclaimed Iranian film won the Grand Prix award at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and has been selected as Iran’s entry to be considered for the Best International Feature Film Oscar at the upcoming ceremony. The drama follows Rahim (Amir Jadidi), who is in prison because of a debt he was unable to repay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the sum. But things don’t go as planned.

Suspicion

TCM, 1pm

Catch a Classic!

In director Alfred Hitchcock’s 1941 classic, well-to-do wallflower Lina McLaidlaw (Best Actress Oscar winner Joan Fontaine) is in love — and perhaps in danger. She suspects that Johnnie Aysgarth (Cary Grant), the playboy who swept into her life and married her, is a murderer, and that she is his next intended victim. Hitch combines romance, mystery and atmospheric flourishes (like an eerie, glowing glass of milk, an effect achieved with a lightbulb inside a glass) to wring all the suspense he can out of this terrific thriller. It is all enhanced by Fontaine’s vulnerable, nerve-wracked performance as Lina and Grant’s playing against type as Johnnie, who is clearly an imposing charmer, wastrel and cad. But is he also a killer? Like the glass that may or may not contain poison, Johnnie’s words and deeds may or may not be laced with subtle traces of menace.

Undercover Boss: “The Vitamin Shoppe”

CBS, 8pm

The Vitamin Shoppe CEO Sharon M. Leite goes undercover to learn new ways to achieve added growth for her brand and to experience how her new operational changes and innovations are impacting the front lines in the new episode “The Vitamin Shoppe.”

Nancy Drew: “The Witch Tree Symbol”

The CW, 9pm

Nancy (Kennedy McMann) searches for a missing person targeted by Temperance (guest star Olivia Taylor Dudley), who has also placed a fatal hex on the kids of the youth center. With the solution to the Frozen Hearts mystery almost in their grasp, a shocking reversal puts the Drew Crew in the crosshairs.

My Lottery Dream Home: “Rags to Riches”

HGTV, 9pm

Martha and Scott were struggling financially, until they won $1 million on a $10 scratcher. Now the couple can move out of their one bedroom apartment in Orlando, Florida, to a single family home with a yard that Scott is desperate to mow himself. They want to find their dream home in David Bromstad’s neighborhood, Winter Park. He has just made the same move from an apartment into his own home, so he knows all the best locations, can help them forget apartment living and prime the pumps on Scott’s very first lawn mower!

Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse

PBS, 9pm

Series Finale!

Brandon Victor Dixon has electrified television audiences with his performances in Jesus Christ Superstar and Rent: Live and also starred in numerous Broadway shows including Hamilton, The Color Purple and Motown: The Musical. In this rousing new concert special, the Tony, Emmy and Grammy nominee brings his stunning vocals and signature artistry to a celebration of Broadway, classic pop and soul.

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life

Travel Channel, 9pm

New Series!

Horror filmmaker Eli Roth is a creative mind behind this hourlong series that has already streamed on discovery+ and makes its linear debut tonight. It relates the shocking true stories of hauntings that have left emotional (and sometimes physical) scars on those unlucky enough to have experienced them.

Blue Bloods: “The Reagan Way”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “The Reagan Way,” Frank (Tom Selleck) is at odds with Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) when he can’t break the confessional seal to reveal a killer’s identity.

Real Time With Bill Maher

HBO, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Bill Maher and the Real Time team are back for the talk show’s 20th season beginning tonight. HBO has renewed the series through 2024.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Tortilla Flat

TCM, 12pm

Catch a Classic!

John Steinbeck’s breakthrough 1935 novel was adapted into this 1942 romantic comedy directed by Victor Fleming and starring Spencer Tracy, Hedy Lamarr, John Garfield and Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Frank Morgan. Tracy, Garfield and Morgan play Pilon, Danny and “the Pirate,” pals who live a free-spirited life near the seaside in Monterey, California. Then, Danny becomes a man of property, the heir to two modest houses and a watch from his grandfather, and while he may not consider that inheritance to be something worthwhile, like wine or money, a gorgeous, newly arrived cannery worker named Sweets (Lamarr) thinks that a man of property may himself be worthwhile and marriageable.

NFL Football: AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs

CBS, FOX & NBC, beginning at 4:30pm Live

The road to Super Bowl LVI continues Saturday and Sunday with the AFC and NFC divisional playoff games on CBS, FOX and NBC. This weekend’s winners advance to the conference championship games Jan. 30.

Romancing the Birthday Girl

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

On her birthday, Taylor opens a time capsule left by her deceased mother, which contains six envelopes. In each one is a challenge to complete, challenges that her mother — aware of Taylor’s many anxieties that hold her back — knew would expand her horizons and give her the push she needs in life and to help open her mind, and heart, to the possibility of love. Stars Emilie Ullerup and Clayton James.

Holmes Family Rescue: “Shock and Awe”

HGTV, 8pm

A homeowner is in danger of losing her foster license after a couple of contractors left her in a house of hazards. Mike Holmes, his son Michael and daughter Sherry expose every issue as the whole family is determined to create a safe and functional home for all of her kids.

Vanished: Searching for My Sister

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Twins Jada and Kayla (both played by Tatyana Ali) could not be more opposite: Jada being the mild-mannered sister with an office job, and Kayla the wild child. Recently divorced from her husband Warren (Justin Bruening), Kayla asks Jada to watch her daughter while she sets up her new apartment. But after a few days with no word from Kayla, Jada begins to worry and reports her sister missing. With no leads and the police investigation at a standstill, Jada takes matters into her own hands. She disguises herself as her sister and gets pulled into a world of drugs and deceit in order to learn the shocking truth about what really happened to Kayla.

Unfinished Business: “Seaside Stall Out”

HGTV, 9pm

A father’s constant outside obligations have kept him from completing his projects, creating constant tension in his own home. Tom Reber and his team teach him how to refocus his time and energy back into what matters most: his house and family.

Kindred Spirits: “Carriage House Creeper”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streaming on discovery+

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate the second-oldest structure in Vermont, with a haunted past and a fresh set of new owners who are experiencing paranormal problems for the first time in their lives.

Austin City Limits: “Duran Duran”

PBS, 11pm

The legendary British rockers who first came to prominence in the 1980s bring the fire in their first Austin City Limits appearance, which was taped in October.