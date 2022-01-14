Friday, Jan. 14: Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand Star in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Alison Rosa/Courtesy of Apple

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Friday, Jan. 14

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Apple TV+

Feature Film Exclusive!

Writer/director Joel Coen (sans his brother Ethan, marking the first time that one of the famous filmmaking siblings has directed a movie without the other’s involvement) adapts Shakespeare’s classic tale of murder, madness, ambition and wrathful cunning, Macbeth. Denzel Washington stars as the titular lord, who takes extreme measures to become the king of Scotland after the prophecies of three witches and the urging of his wife, Lady Macbeth (played by Joel’s wife and frequent Coen brothers collaborator Frances McDormand, who is also a producer here). The film debuted to strongly positive reviews at the New York Film Festival last September before its limited theatrical release in late December.

King of the Con

discovery+

New Series!

From whiz kid, to convict, to pastor, to fraud fighter, to convict yet again, Barry Minkow has become the master of self-reinvention — just ask the countless individuals who have fallen victim to him over the years. This three-part docuseries gives true-crime fans the ultimate look at how a scam artist can reinvent himself and get rich — many times over — by featuring one of the first interviews with Minkow discussing his life and crimes. All three parts are available today.

Shock Docs: “Scream”: The True Story

discovery+

This two-hour documentary blends a paranormal investigation, archival media and interviews as it delves into the real-life horror of serial killer Danny Rolling, aka the Gainesville Ripper, who believed he was possessed by a demon and whose gruesome crime spree inspired the blockbuster film Scream.

Sex Appeal

Hulu

Original Film!

Avery Hansen-White doesn’t do things she isn’t excellent at. So when her long-distance boyfriend hints at wanting to take their relationship to the next level, she sets out to master her sexuality, employing her oldest friend, Larson, as a test subject. In this hilarious teen comedy, Avery’s study results in the realization that there’s more to sex and love than mechanics. Relationships require both head and heart. Stars Mika Abdalla, Jake Short, Mason Versaw, Paris Jackson, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rebecca Henderson, Tate Hanyok, Hayden Szeto and Artemis Pebdani.

The Cabin Chronicles

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

The series returns for a second season of exploring the architecture, design and human connection behind beautiful cabins and their surrounding landscapes.

After Life

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In the third and final season of creator/writer/director/star Ricky Gervais’ dark comedy/drama, while Tony (Gervais) is no longer quite so aggressively grouchy about life, he continues to struggle to fill the void left behind by his late wife. All episodes are available today.

Archive 81

Netflix

New Series!

In this supernatural horror series, archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie) takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building. As the episodes unfold across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody.

The House

Netflix

Original Film!

Some of the leading voices in independent stop-motion animation — Emma de Swaef and Marc Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr and Paloma Baeza — direct the trio of surreal tales in this eccentric dark comedy anthology about a house and the individuals who have made it their home.

Use of Force: The Policing of Black America

Peacock

Chuck D narrates this documentary that delves into the history of fatal encounters between police and people of color, and explores options for reform. The film includes interviews with an unprecedented cross-section of political leaders, activists, victims’ families, law enforcement and prosecutors.

The Expanse

Prime Video

Series Finale!

The sixth and final season (at least on Prime Video) of this sci-fi fan favorite comes to a close. But is this really the end for The Expanse, which has proven its adaptability to exist across various media, and in its TV form has already come back from cancellation once when it moved from linear cable to streaming? Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck — authors of the original Expanse novels (under the pen name James S.A. Corey) and writers on the series — told the Polygon.com website last December that they consider Season 6 more of a pause, versus a cancellation. “Alcon [Entertainment, the show’s production company] is very committed to [The Expanse],” Franck said. “They have lots of plans. We’ll see what happens after that. But, we will have a satisfying story to the TV arc in the sixth season.”

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

Drac (voice of Brian Hull) and the pack are back in this fourth and final installment of the animated Hotel Transylvania film franchise. When Van Helsing’s (Jim Gaffigan) mysterious invention, the Monsterfication Ray, goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny (Andy Samberg) becomes a monster. In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before the transformations become permanent. The film also features the voices of Steve Buscemi, Fran Drescher, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon and David Spade.

ISU European Figure Skating Championships

E!, 1pm Live (tape-delayed PT)

Coverage of the European Figure Skating Championships from Tallinn, Estonia, continues with the Men’s Free competition.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs

Disney Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Griffin (Preston Oliver) and Harper (Kyliegh Curran) unravel new mysteries about the Tremont, and Harper follows the real ghost back to the 1930s to learn more about her family’s deep-seated connection to the hotel. When the power source to the time machine is unintentionally taken and the portal disappears, Harper becomes trapped in the past. With help from Savannah (Elle Graham) from her new life in 1962, the friends attempt to fix the time machine and bring back the portal before it’s too late and their lives are forever changed.

Friday Frights

MOVIES!, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s double-feature of scary flicks on MOVIES! features two sci-fi/horror cult classics from the 1950s. First up is The Crawling Eye, a 1958 British film released as The Trollenberg Terror in its home country, and which lives up to its American title by featuring a gigantic, slithering, multi-tentacled creature with a single huge eye as its primary monster. The film had the dubious honor of being the first movie lampooned by Mystery Science Theater 3000 when that series moved from its local origins to Comedy Central in 1989, and while it is cheesy at times, there is something undoubtedly creepy about the monster that has kept it creeping around in our pop-culture imaginations for over 60 years. The second half of the double feature is Devil Girl From Mars (1954), another flick from the U.K. It stars Patricia Laffan as Nyah, the titular Martian “devil girl,” an alien commander sent to Earth to acquire human males to replace Mars’ declining male population — by force, if necessary. Hugh McDermott and Hazel Court also star. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Starring Stanley Baker

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Welsh actor/producer William Stanley Baker is the focus of tonight’s triple feature on Turner Classic Movies. The evening begins with the 1957 British film noir crime drama Hell Drivers, with Baker as a recently released convict who takes a truck-driving job. Herbert Lom, Peggy Cummins and Patrick McGoohan also star. Then, Baker plays a police officer in the British juvenile delinquent drama Violent Playground (1958), costarring Peter Cushing and David McCallum. Finally, Baker gives a BAFTA Award-nominated performance in Yesterday’s Enemy (1959), a war drama from Britain’s famed Hammer Films directed by Val Guest.

Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse: “Shoshana Bean”

PBS, 9pm

From her starring roles in Broadway’s Wicked and Waitress to her chart-topping Billboard recordings, Shoshana Bean has captivated audiences worldwide. In this concert special, she unleashes her passion and powerhouse vocals with a dazzlingly diverse selection of songs, including tributes to her idols Barbra Streisand and Whitney Houston. Bean also performs some of her own original songs.

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Showtime, 9pm

Original Film!

Ray Donovan fans unhappy about the surprising cancellation after Season 7 should get some closure from this movie. It picks up where Season 7 left off. “I let the wolf in,” Ray (Liev Schreiber) tells his therapist, after confessing he’s done something bad. Ray is trying to find Mickey (Jon Voight) before he causes more carnage. The present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud and Ray and Mickey’s origin story will also be explored. Original cast members reprising their roles include Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Pooch Hall and Kerris Dorsey.

Reno My Rental

HGTV, 10pm

New Series!

This new series follows reigning Design Star: Next Gen champion, interior designer and social media influencer Carmeon Hamilton as she helps renters make their place feel like home. During the six-episode series, set in her hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, Carmeon gives renters a major style upgrade that turns their bland backdrops into unforgettable homes — all without compromising the property’s structure.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Remix My Space With Marsai Martin

discovery+

New Series!

In this eight-episode remodeling series, remarkable young people who have made a lasting positive impact in their communities will get the surprise of a lifetime when actress Marsai Martin shows up in their backyard, school or local park with astonishing news that she and her team will give them a personalized bedroom makeover. All episodes are available today.

ISU European Figure Skating Championships

E!, 1:30pm Live (tape-delayed PT)

Coverage of the European Figure Skating Championships from Tallinn, Estonia, continues with the Women’s Free competition.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

NBC, beginning at 3pm

NBC airs taped coverage of last week’s Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships from Nashville, Tennessee, featuring the Free Dance and the women’s Free Skate, followed by the Prevagen Skating Spectacular exhibition.

The Time Machine

TCM, 3:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Oscar-winning special effects highlight this classic 1960 adaptation of H.G. Wells’ novel that helped solidify time travel as a science-fiction trope. Directed by fantasy film master George Pal, the movie stars Rod Taylor as the inventor of a time-travel device that whisks him from his year of 1900 through a war-ravaged 20th century and into a far-off era where humans are enslaved by evil subterranean mutants. Alan Young, Yvette Mimieux, Sebastian Cabot and Whit Bissell costar.

NFL Football: Wild-Card Playoffs

CBS, NBC, ESPN/ABC & FOX, beginning at 4:30pm Live

The NFL playoffs kick off on wild-card weekend with two games Saturday, three games Sunday and one game on Monday. Saturday’s games are the Las Vegas Raiders at the Cincinnati Bengals (NBC) and the New England Patriots at the Buffalo Bills (CBS). Sunday’s games are the Philadelphia Eagles at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (FOX), the San Francisco 49ers at the Dallas Cowboys (CBS) and the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Kansas City Chiefs (NBC). Monday night’s game with the Arizona Cardinals at the L.A. Rams airs on ABC/ESPN.

The Perfect Pairing

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Influential and anonymous food and wine critic Christina finds herself at a winery she panned in the past. She hopes to leave before anyone finds out who she is, but she instead slips on ice and hits her head. The Hollingbrook family, led by single father Michael, graciously takes Christina in while she recovers and tries to jog her memory. In the process, Christina helps the Hollingbrooks prepare for their annual wine tapping party, which includes Michael’s risky passion project, ice wine. Stars Nazneen Contractor and Brennan Elliott.

Holmes Family Rescue: “Renovation Paralysis”

HGTV, 8pm

A motorcycle racer is left sitting idle while trying to renovate her dated and dysfunctional home with a series of bad contractors. Mike Holmes, his son Michael and daughter Sherry step in as her new construction pit crew to bring her fiercely feminine design aesthetic to life.

Safe Room

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

This thriller centers on recently widowed Lila Jackson (Nicole Ari Parker) and her 14-year-old autistic son Ian (Nik Sanchez). Since the death of her husband, Lila is grateful for their kind neighbor Neil (Boris Kodjoe), who looks out for them. After Ian accidentally witnesses a break-in in the house across the street and records the horrific murder of the homeowner, Lila becomes embroiled in a deadly struggle to protect her son from intruders Dominic (Mackenzie Astin) and Rocco (Drea De Matteo), who will stop at nothing to retrieve the video evidence of the crime and silence them. Hiding and trapped in a makeshift panic room created by her late husband, Lila and Ian must use all of their strength and intelligence to outsmart the intruders to save themselves.

Kindred Spirits: “Toxic Relations”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streaming on discovery+

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate a century-old house in Little Rock, Arkansas, stricken by tragedy. The former occupants met a series of unfortunate deaths, and their spirits still linger in the home. This is more than a haunt — it’s a Victorian mystery.

Sunday, Jan. 16

NFL Football: Wild-Card Playoffs

CBS, FOX & NBC, beginning at 1pm Live

The NFL’s wild-card playoffs continue Sunday with the Philadelphia Eagles at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (FOX), the San Francisco 49ers at the Dallas Cowboys (CBS) and the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Kansas City Chiefs (NBC). Monday night’s game with the Arizona Cardinals at the L.A. Rams airs on ABC/ESPN.

Tennis: Australian Open: First Round

ESPN, 7pm Live

The Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park for the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2022. ESPN and ESPN2 share coverage through Jan. 29.

Fishing for Love

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

When Kendall (Andrea Brooks), a successful restaurant designer, comes home to Mystic Bay for the annual Big Catch Festival, she finds herself in uncharted waters with town newcomer Zack (Spencer Lord). Is Kendall baited for trouble in her hometown, or will she catch true love?

The Top Ten Revealed: “’90s Rap Throwbacks”

AXS TV, 8pm

Host Katie Daryl and a panel of music experts are throwing it back as they count down the best in ’90s rap.

My Best Friend’s Secret Life

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When teenager Maggie makes a new friend in the cool, edgy Laurel, she’s thrilled. But Maggie soon realizes she’s being groomed for something much worse than a best friend, and it’s up to her mother Kate to save her. Stars René Ashton, Nicolette Langley, Rachel Turner Pusey and Philip Boyd.

The Real Murders of Atlanta

Oxygen, 8pm

New Series!

The Real Murders of Atlanta portrays the unbelievable cases of homicide that highlight the boundaries between gentrified Southern dynasties, hip-hop hustlers and the flashy nouveau riche of this metropolitan mecca of music, entertainment and tech. Told by the investigators, witnesses, reporters and loved ones who have direct connections to the cases, each hourlong story brings Atlanta’s hustle and deadly decadence into sharp focus.

Around the World in 80 Days: “Episode Three”

PBS, 8pm

To meet their connection in Aden, Fogg (David Tennant) and Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma) hire a camel driver to cross the desert.

Hollywood Rise and Fall

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s double feature on Turner Classic Movies features two dramas showcasing film industry drama among Hollywood types both behind and in front of the camera. First, in writer/director Joseph L. Mankiewicz’ sardonic, semisatiric The Barefoot Contessa (1954), Humphrey Bogart plays a down-and-out director who helps propel a beautiful young Spanish singer (Ava Gardner) to big-screen stardom by manipulating and exploiting the industry. Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Edmond O’Brien also stars. Then, Kirk Douglas, Edward G. Robinson, Cyd Charisse and Claire Trevor lead Vincente Minnelli’s Two Weeks in Another Town (1962), about the on-set politics and romantic intrigue that arises when Hollywood actors and filmmakers arrive in Rome to shoot a romantic costume drama.

Reframed: Marilyn Monroe

CNN, 9pm

New Series!

This four-part docuseries, narrated by actress Jessica Chastain, reclaims the life and legacy of legendary Hollywood bombshell Marilyn Monroe (born Norma Jeane Mortenson) to reveal a new story, told through a female lens, of a complex and powerful woman ahead of her time. The episodes feature rare archival footage as well as first-person accounts from women close to Monroe, such as friend Amy Greene, and anecdotes from actresses who have been inspired by her, including Ellen Burstyn, Amber Tamblyn and Mira Sorvino. Reframed: Marilyn Monroe premieres with two back-to-back hourlong episodes tonight, and concludes with two episodes next Sunday.

Two Sentence Horror Stories: “Crush”

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Living among their hoard of forgotten memories, elderly twin sisters Mabel and Jane are at each other’s throats until they find a common enemy. Jacqueline Robbins, Joyce Robbins and Matthew Kevin Anderson star.

Britannia

EPIX, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 3 of the historical fantasy drama set during the Roman invasion of Britain sees a radical transformation in Cait’s (Eleanor Worthington-Cox) journey as the Chosen One. Aulus (David Morrissey) comes under pressure from a new and dark force — otherwise known as his wife (Sophie Okonedo) — while Amena (Annabel Scholey) finds herself in a lethal ménage à trois with both of them. Divis (Nikolaj Lie Kaas) gets a new job that he despises, and Veran (Mackenzie Crook) goes to the underworld and sees the future.

All Creatures Great and Small: “Semper Progrediens”

PBS, 9pm

Hopeful of a closer relationship with Helen (Rachel Shenton), James (Nicholas Ralph) invites her to the gala spring dance. Meanwhile, Siegfried (Samuel West) also tries his luck with romance.

Vienna Blood: “The Melancholy Countess, Part 2”

PBS, 10pm

Oskar (Juergen Maurer) and Max (Matthew Beard) must widen the search for evidence in the countess’ death.

Yellowjackets

Showtime, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of this drama about high school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash in the wilderness and their lives 25 years later concludes with the episode “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi.”

Somebody Somewhere

HBO, 10:35pm

New Series!

This comedy follows Sam (Bridget Everett), a Kansan struggling to fit the hometown mold. Sam finds joy in singing, which leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up.

Monday, Jan. 17

The Larkins

Acorn TV

Season Finale!

Season 1 of this British period family drama that is an adaptation of H.E. Bates’ novel The Darling Buds of May concludes with a Christmas special, where all the talk in the village is about the pantomime and an ongoing spate of burglaries.

Queens of Mystery: “The Modern Art of Murder”

Acorn TV

A body is discovered at the opening of a new art gallery where Aunt Cat (Julie Graham) is exhibiting. Mattie’s (Florence Hall) interviews of the suspects don’t paint a pretty picture, but after a second murder at the gallery, she starts to realize that there’s more to them than meets the eye. Both installments of the two-episode mystery drop today.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies remembers Martin Luther King Jr. and the legacy of what he stood for all day today. The morning and afternoon lineup features dramatic films whose stories addressed elements of race in America, including The World, the Flesh and the Devil (1959), a sci-fi film starring Harry Belafonte, in which racism even persists among three survivors of an apocalypse; Intruder in the Dust, a 1949 crime drama in which a Black man (Juano Hernandez) is unjustly accused of murdering a white man; One Potato, Two Potato, a 1964 drama centered around a romance between a white woman (Barbara Barrie) and a Black man (Bernie Hamilton); The Defiant Ones (1958), which saw costars Sidney Poitier and Tony Curtis both earn Best Actor Oscar nominations as escaped prisoners, one Black and one white, who are shackled together and must cooperate to survive; Gordon Parks: Moments Without Proper Names (1987), a self-portrait of Parks’ life directed by the filmmaker/photographer himself, with his poetry and pictures providing a narrative thread accompanied by a musical score Parks also composed; The Learning Tree (1969), a coming-of-age drama written and directed by Parks that was the first film directed by an African American for a major American film studio; Sounder (1972), a drama that follows a Black sharecropper family in the Deep South during the Great Depression and stars Oscar nominees Paul Winfield and Cicely Tyson; and Nothing but a Man (1964), a drama about a Black railroad worker trying to maintain his respect in a small, racist Alabama town in the early 1960s. Today’s primetime lineup features a number of political/social educational films and documentaries related to the civil rights movement, particularly in the Chicago area, that were made by former production company The Film Group in the late 1960s and early ’70s. Many of these titles are making their TCM debuts, including The Film Group’s feature-length documentaries American Revolution II (1969) and The Murder of Fred Hampton (1971), as well as a number of their short educational films, including Cicero March (1966), Black Moderates and Black Militants (1968) and more.

NBA Basketball

NBA TV & TNT, beginning at 1pm Live

Martin Luther King Jr. holiday NBA games have the Charlotte Hornets at the N.Y. Knicks (NBA TV), the Chicago Bulls at the Memphis Grizzlies (TNT), an East Finals rematch with the Milwaukee Bucks at the Atlanta Hawks (TNT) and the Utah Jazz at the L.A. Lakers (NBA TV).

BET Her Presents … Becoming: Michelle Obama in Conversation

BET & BET Her, 7pm

Former first lady Michelle Obama meets with students from 22 participating colleges from across the country in this intimate, hourlong conversation filmed at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland, and moderated by actress Yara Shahidi. Obama discusses with the students themes from her acclaimed, bestselling memoir Becoming, and what it’s like to navigate young adulthood in the current climate. She also opens the floor to the students to discuss topics such as their mental wellness, and diversity and inclusion on college campuses, and asks questions about shaping their future and becoming change agents in their communities.

NFL Football: Wild-Card Playoffs: Arizona at L.A. Rams

ABC & ESPN, 8pm Live

For the first time ever, there’s an NFL playoff game on a Monday night, as ABC and ESPN simulcast coverage of the wild-card game with the Arizona Cardinals at the L.A. Rams. The winners tonight advance to the divisional playoffs beginning Saturday.

Kenan: “Hustle and Flow”

NBC, 8pm

Kenan (Kenan Thompson) and Aubrey (Dani Lane) clash when he refuses to see that she’s growing up. Meanwhile, as Gary (Chris Redd) pursues a controversial revenue stream on social media, Mika (Kimrie Lewis), Tami (Taylor Louderman) and Pam (Fortune Feimster) are inspired to show him the downside.

Antiques Roadshow: “Wadsworth Mansion, Hour 3”

PBS, 8pm

The final episode at Wadsworth Mansion in Middletown, Connecticut, features more wonders, including a $190,000 find.

LEGO Marvel Avengers — Time Twisted

Disney XD, 8:30pm

In this original special, when Thanos steals the quantum tunnel, the Avengers embark on a mission to stop him from changing history.

Summer House

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Bravo is heading back to the Hamptons for Season 6! After spending last summer quarantined together, the housemates are back to their regular routine of hustling during the week in NYC and spending their weekends out east with epic parties, dramatic love triangles and, of course, rosé all day. Returning this summer are Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller and Luke Gulbranson. The housemates are joined by new friends Andrea Denver, Mya Allen and Alex Wach, and special appearances are made throughout the season by Craig Conover and Austen Kroll of Southern Charm.

4400: “Great Expectations”

The CW, 9pm

The scene is chaotic, and everyone is still reeling after Mildred’s (Autumn Best) on-camera performance. Meanwhile, the government tries to figure out their next move. Rev (Derrick A. King) is confused by his new ability, Jharrel (Joseph David-Jones) gets some unexpected news, and no one seems to know Ladonna’s (Khailah Johnson) whereabouts.

The Cleaning Lady: “Legacy”

FOX, 9pm

Thony (Élodie Yung) is given a dire ultimatum by Garrett (Oliver Hudson) that could compromise her son’s access to medical treatment. Arman (Adan Canto) is tasked with collecting large donations for Hayak’s (Navid Negahban) daughter’s wedding, calling into question his real role within the family. Meanwhile, a rift forms between Fiona (Martha Millan) and her son (Sean Lew) when a secret is revealed that has major consequences for his future, sending Fiona into a spiral as she tries to find a solution.

That’s My Jam: “Anthony Anderson & T-Pain vs. Ryan Tedder & Bebe Rexha”

NBC, 9pm

Celebrity guests Anthony Anderson, T-Pain, Ryan Tedder and Bebe Rexha compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances. The episode will re-air this Friday night.

Urban One Honors

TV One & Cleo TV, 9pm

The Urban One Honors return with a two-hour televised event to celebrate the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in entertainment, media, music, education and the community. The latest ceremony, which was taped in Atlanta Dec. 3, is themed “The Soundtrack of Black America,” and honors people who have left an indelible mark in the categories of Lifetime Achievement (Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis), Music Innovation (Timbaland), Entertainment Icon (Jennifer Hudson), Living Legends (Gamble and Huff) and Inspiration Impact (Tasha Cobbs Leonard). Grammy winner Ne-Yo hosts.

NCIS: Hawai‘i: “The Game”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “The Game,” Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) goes undercover at an underground poker tournament to track down the thief who stole key evidence against a drug kingpin.

Ordinary Joe: “Whiteout”

NBC, 10pm

A blizzard forces each Joe to confront the limits of his own control: Music Joe (James Wolk) goes full rock star mode while on tour alone; an unsavory family secret threatens Cop Joe (Wolk) and Amy (Natalie Martinez); and Nurse Joe (Wolk) and Jenny (Elizabeth Lail) each have cause to celebrate but are unable to be together.

Independent Lens: “A Reckoning in Boston”

PBS, 10pm

A white filmmaker sets out to document students of color enrolled in Boston’s Clemente Course in the Humanities. He finds out that when it comes to exploring the city’s history of racism and gentrification, it’s his own education that he needs to reckon with.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

How I Met Your Father

Hulu

New Series!

Hilary Duff leads this sitcom sequel to How I Met Your Mother. In the year 2045, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father — a story that catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. Also stars Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes drop on Tuesdays.

Mighty Express: Train Trouble

Netflix

In this special based on the kids series, a sneaky duo has tricked the trains and taken over Mission Station. Can Flicker flex his skills on the tracks to rescue his friends and save the day?

The Miseducation of America

FOX Nation

New Series!

In conjunction with Thursday’s The Miseducation of America live summit, FOX Nation debuts a five-part series presented by FOX & Friends Weekend cohost Pete Hegseth. The series examines how the American education system has evolved over the last hundred years, as well as the current state of the classroom and the shift to more progressive content in today’s curriculum. Hegseth will also speak with educational leaders including the President of the Association of Classical & Christian Schools David Goodwin, professors and authors to discuss the issues surrounding today’s classroom.

TCM Birthday Tribute: Cary Grant

TCM, beginning at 6:15am

Catch a Classic!

Legendary British/American actor Archibald Alec Leach — better known as Cary Grant — was born 118 years ago today, in Horfield, Bristol, England (he passed away Nov. 29, 1986, in Davenport, Iowa, at age 82). You can catch the dashing and debonair Hollywood icon in a number of his famous performances ranging from the comedic to the dramatic in this morning and afternoon’s lineup on Turner Classic Movies, beginning with Destination Tokyo (1943) and continuing with Every Girl Should Be Married (1948), Gunga Din (1939), Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House (1948), Mr. Lucky (1943), The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer (1947) and North by Northwest (1959).

Superman & Lois: “The Ties That Bind”

The CW, 8pm

Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) opens up to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) about his ongoing struggle with visions and admits that there is only one person who might be able to help. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives some unexpected news and tensions begin to rise between Lois and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). Sarah (Inde Navarrette) breaks plans with Jordan (Alex Garfin) to spend time with Natalie (Tayler Buck).

Our Kind of People

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

The drama series starring Yaya DaCosta, Joe Morton, Morris Chestnut and Nadine Ellis wraps up its first season with a two-hour finale episode.

Life Below Zero: Next Generation

Nat Geo, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 4, the next generation of Alaskans work to prepare for winter’s return. As bears awaken, Chris and Jessi Morse defend their home, Sonta and Chevie Roach teach their children survival skills, Johnny Rolfe explores new territory for food, the Rowlands complete necessary building projects, father-son duo Robert and RJ Miller work as a team to provide food for themselves and the village elders, and Alex Javor settles in at Deadman Lake.

American Auto: “Millbank, IA”

NBC, 8pm

The group travels to Iowa for the opening of a new factory.

Grand Crew: “Wine & Hip Hop”

NBC, 8:30pm

Sherm (Carl Tart) tags along as Nicky (Nicole Byer) sells a house to a famous rapper; Anthony (Aaron Jennings) deals with dating while vegan.

Abbott Elementary: “New Tech”

ABC, 9pm

When a new computer program is introduced at Abbott, Janine is excited to finally help Barbara out with something. However, Barbara is reluctant to accept change and finds herself in a tricky situation when she decides to lie about her students’ results rather than admit defeat. Elsewhere, Melissa surprises Jacob when she offers up a friend to assist with his lesson on unions, but she ends up teaching Jacob an important lesson herself.

Port Protection Alaska

Nat Geo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 5, after a terrible tragedy, the longtime residents of the village of Port Protection join forces with newcomers to save a disappearing way of life in this isolated part of Alaska. In the midst of an unforgiving wilderness, they must work together to find food, build homes and repair a deteriorating infrastructure before it’s too late to save the community.

This Is Us: “Four Fathers”

NBC, 9pm

Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) struggle to connect with their children.

Great Performances: “Reopening: The Broadway Revival”

PBS, 9pm

Look behind the curtain of some of Broadway’s most popular shows to see how the New York theater industry undertook the monumental process of turning the lights back on after its longest hiatus in history due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As this industry revival is currently underway, enjoy exclusive behind-the-scenes access to shows like Aladdin, The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked and more as they reunite, rehearse and restage for their long-awaited reopening nights. PBS will encore the episode this Friday evening.

black-ish: “Bow-Mo”

ABC, 9:30pm

Dre calls into a radio show and gets humiliated in front of Diane and tries to redeem himself. Meanwhile, Bow tries to bond with a group of young female doctors and learns a hard truth.

Queens: “I’m a Slave 4 U”

ABC, 10pm

While Eric and Naomi are conflicted on what is best for JoJo’s future as it relates to the entertainment industry, Jill attempts to help a young troubled actor struggling against an overbearing parent. Elsewhere, Valeria fights for an opportunity to lean into her Puerto Rican heritage.

New Amsterdam: “Family”

NBC, 10pm

Max (Ryan Eggold) and Helen (Freema Agyeman) adjust to sharing their lives and their problems, including the challenge of Helen’s mother; Bloom (Janet Montgomery) and Reynolds (Jocko Sims) treat a family after their horrific car accident lands them in the ED; and Iggy (Tyler Labine) and Trevor (Ryan Faucett) reach a new understanding in their business relationship.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Marvel Studios Assembled: “The Making of Hawkeye”

Disney+

New Episode!

Go behind the scenes of Marvel’s most recent live-action series, Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Disney+

New Episodes!

In the final installment of Season 2, over the course of five new themed episodes, Jeff Goldblum’s curiosity takes him from coast to coast to learn more about puzzles, backyards, birthdays, tiny things and motorcycles.

Heavenly Bites: Mexico

Netflix

New Series!

This docuseries is about the food that Mexicans hate loving, and the flavors that are worth the stomachaches that will most likely follow their consumption. It’s described as “an ode to those things that we are willing to eat no matter how out of control the recipe gets.”

Too Hot to Handle

Netflix

Season Premiere!

It’s a new year, and it might be snowing outside, but this reality competition series is steamier than ever in its 10-episode third season. A brand-new batch of horned-up hellraisers have arrived for what they think will be the sexiest vacation of their lives. But with virtual assistant Lana watching, will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules and abstain from any kind of sexual contact (or self-gratification) in order to form meaningful connections, and keep that prize money as high as their sex drives? The pressure is on, because this season, the stakes are even greater with the biggest prize fund ever offered on the line.

The Price Is Right at Night

CBS, 8pm

Contestants come on down for another primetime edition of The Price Is Right with a special theme. Drew Carey hosts.

Property Brothers: Forever Home: “Keeping It in the Family”

HGTV, 8pm

A mother inherited a home that’s been in her family for generations, and soon she will be passing it on to her son. Drew and Jonathan Scott balance the family’s design styles to rework the layout and crumbling kitchen so this legacy home will be built to last.

Chicago Med: “What You Don’t Know Can’t Hurt You”

NBC, 8pm

Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Stevie (Kristen Hager) get stuck in the middle of a marital face-off; Dr. Blake’s (Sarah Rafferty) entire surgical team mysteriously collapses during a liver transplant; and Charles (Oliver Platt) encourages Ethan (Brian Tee) to reconcile with his father.

Animals With Cameras, A “Nature” Miniseries

PBS, 8pm

Nature brings back a new installment of its popular miniseries-within-the-series in which animals become wildlife cinematographers after being fitted with lightweight, specially designed cameras that allow scientists and viewers to explore what they see in their world. In tonight’s first of two parts, “Oceans,” get a first-person look at the lives of sea creatures such as sharks, turtles and gannets. Animals With Cameras concludes next Wednesday.

Frank Capra Movies

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Frank Capra had a rags-to-riches story in his own life: Born in Italy and raised in Los Angeles from the age of 5, he went on to become one of the most famous filmmakers in Hollywood history. So it’s no surprise that many of the themes in the director’s movies exemplified the best of American ideals and the so-called “American Dream.” You’ll see a few of them tonight in Turner Classic Movies’ five-film lineup of Capra titles. The first three are movies Capra made with actress Jean Arthur: Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939), which costars James Stewart and earned Capra a Best Director Oscar nomination; Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936), Capra’s first collaboration with Arthur, which also stars Gary Cooper and won Capra the Best Director Oscar; and You Can’t Take It With You (1938), which also stars Lionel Barrymore and gave the director another Oscar win. The Capra-thon continues early tomorrow morning with It Happened One Night (1934), the seminal screwball comedy that is one of the few films in Hollywood history to have won Oscars in each of the five main categories — Best Picture, Best Actor (Clark Gable), Best Actress (Claudette Colbert), Best Director (Capra) and Best Writing, Adaptation (Robert Riskin); and, finally, Lady for a Day (1933), a pre-Code comedy/drama that netted Capra his first Best Director Oscar nod.

Batwoman: “Meet Your Maker”

The CW, 9pm

Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) attempt to track down the OG Poison Ivy when all signs point to Pamela Isley’s (guest star Bridget Regan) reappearance in Gotham. At the same time, Mary (Nicole Kang) feels drawn by a powerful force and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) suddenly feels very protective of her stepsister. Meanwhile, Jada (Robin Givens) hasn’t given up on rehabilitating Marquis (Nick Creegan) and seeks the help of an old friend. David Ramsey also guest-stars.

Next Level Chef: “Fowl Play”

FOX, 9pm

Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais challenge their teams to create a poultry dish. The best dish will keep a team safe from elimination, but one contestant will be sent home.

Home Inspector Joe: “This Mold House”

HGTV, 9pm

A family thought they found the perfect home until an inspection issue put them over budget. Wanting to avoid another mistake, they seek home inspector Joe Mazza and designer Noel Gatts’ help to find a house with no costly surprises and to take their dream space from hazardous to fabulous.

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller: “Cocaine Queens”

Nat Geo, 9pm

In the world of cocaine trafficking, the favelas of Rio and the mountains of Colombia are hallowed ground. But, what appears as an investigation into smuggling networks is actually a journey with a more specific focus. It’s not only the drugs that have caught Mariana’s attention; it’s a new breed of narco that is starting to gain power in the shadows: “las jefas” (lady bosses).

Chicago Fire: “Show of Force”

NBC, 9pm

Boden (Eamonn Walker), Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) work together to protect one of their own. Meanwhile, at the Fire Academy, Herrmann (David Eigenberg) meets an inspiring young man, and talk of the annual CFD Gala dominates the firehouse.

NOVA: “Alaskan Dinosaurs”

PBS, 9pm

A team of intrepid paleontologists discovers that dinosaurs thrived in the unlikeliest of places — the cold and dark of winter in the Arctic Circle. How did they survive year-round and raise their young in frigid and dark winter conditions? A dinosaur expedition explores a remote, treacherous and stormy terrain where the team knows that every bone they find there will likely be a first, adding up to a unique picture of a lost northern world.

Home Economics: “Round Trip Ticket San-Oak, $234”

ABC, 9:30 pm

Tom feels threatened when Marina’s father comes to visit, but it’s Marina who has a hard time making peace with her dad. Meanwhile, Connor helps Sarah and Denise declutter their small apartment.

Growing Belushi

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of the unscripted series, after growing his passion into a successful and bustling business, Jim Belushi and his team of farmers are on a mission to rebrand and rebuild their cannabis farm from small and boutique to premium high-end for the masses. In an effort to meet increasing national demand, they’re bringing state-of-the-art technology, cultivation methods, new equipment and new facilities to Belushi’s Farm — and the results are as promising as they are challenging.

Chaos in Court

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

New Episodes!

The true-crime docuseries returns with new episodes in its new time slot with “Chances and Circumstances.” In the episode, a mother attacks the brother of a world-famous Olympian after a judge acquits him of murder; a courthouse scuffle leads to a potentially deadly situation; a Zoom hearing takes a scary turn; and four teens escape a juvenile detention facility.

Chicago P.D.: “To Protect”

NBC, 10pm

The team works together to identify the head of the brutal Los Temidos gang. Voight (Jason Beghe) dives deeper into the past of his informant, Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado), when her undercover role is threatened.

Thursday, Jan. 20

La Fortuna

AMC+

New Series!

Stanley Tucci headlines this Spanish series about an effort to recover treasure from a shipwreck. The first two Season 1 episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Thursdays.

Selling the Hamptons

discovery+

New Series!

Larger-than-life personalities, a red-hot seller’s market, super-exclusive luxury properties and the potential for mega-dollar sales blend into a potent cocktail of both personal and real estate drama in this eight-episode docuseries. It follows a team of Hamptons-based real estate agents — Bianca D’Alessio, J.B. Andreassi, Michael Fulfree, Peggy Zabakolas, Kenny Arias and Mia Calabrese — who battle to make their mark in the elite East End real estate market.

Unraveled: Mystery at the Mansion

discovery+

In September 2009, a quiet night in the exclusive neighborhood of Isleworth, Florida, was shattered with a 911 call from real estate mogul Bob Ward, who, without prompting, declared, “I just shot my wife.” When investigators showed up a short time later, they found Diane Ward shot to death in the master bedroom of the home. In this latest installment of the Unraveled true-crime anthology series of specials, Billy Jensen and Alexis Linkletter speak to law enforcement, family members and Bob Ward himself to get to the bottom of Diane’s mysterious death.

Midnight Asia: Eat • Dance • Dream

Netflix

New Series!

This series takes a nighttime journey through six iconic Asian cities and spotlights the food, art, clubs and subcultures that set them apart.

The Royal Treatment

Netflix

Original Film!

In this romantic comedy, New York hairdresser Izzy (Laura Marano) runs her own salon and isn’t afraid to speak her mind, while Prince Thomas (Mena Massoud) runs his own country and is about to marry for duty rather than love. When Izzy and her fellow stylists get the opportunity of a lifetime to do the hair for the royal wedding, she and Prince Thomas learn that taking control of their own destiny requires following their hearts.

Supernatural Academy

Peacock

New Series!

This young-adult animated fantasy series is an adaptation of Jaymin Eve’s bestselling book series The Supernatural Academy, which chronicles the otherworldly adventures of twin sisters marked at birth. One twin, Jessa (voice of Larissa Dias), was raised in the supernatural world, and is confident and popular. The other, Mischa (Gigi Saul Guerro), was raised in the human world, and is an offbeat outsider. Now they’re about to be reunited at the Supernatural Academy, and neither one of them is thrilled about it. These adversarial sisters will have to learn to get over their differences and trust each other in order to save themselves — and the world. All episodes are available today.

True Story With Ed and Randall

Peacock

New Series!

Ed Helms and Randall Park host this hybrid scripted/unscripted comedy series highlighting stories of everyday Americans.

Close to Me

Sundance Now

Season Finale!

Jo (Connie Nielsen) goes AWOL with her father, until a buried childhood trauma resurfaces and forces her back home to confront Rob (Christopher Eccleston). Jo sets the family up for a big revelation and finally learns the appalling truth about what happened the night of her accident.

Total Control

Sundance Now

U.S. Exclusive Season Premiere!

Alex Irving (Deborah Mailman) is back as this Australian political drama returns for a six-episode Season 2, but this time she’s doing things her way. Can the ultimate outsider find a new way in and take control of a political establishment determined to shake everything she values? Rachel Griffiths also stars. New episodes are available Thursdays.

The Miseducation of America: Live Summit

FOX Nation, 9am live

FOX Nation will host a live forum moderated by FOX & Friends Weekend cohost Pete Hegseth at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Virginia. The discussion will examine the top issues facing the education system today. Featured speakers include Lieutenant Governor of Virginia Winsome Sears, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, along with panels spotlighting parents and educators, among others. Additional commentary will be provided by FOX News Channel contributor Charlie Hurt, political analyst and former Vanderbilt professor Carol Swain, Executive Director of Fightforschools.com Ian Prior, Senior Policy Fellow at Center of the American Experiment Kathy Kersten, and more.

Women of the Movement

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

In “Mothers and Sons, ” the two mothers at the center of the Emmett Till murder, Carolyn Bryant and Mamie Till-Mobley, testify about his character in front of a packed courtroom. Then in “The Last Word,” after the verdict is reached and the story becomes international news, a movement begins — and Mamie Till-Mobley fights to defend Emmett’s legacy.

Walker: “Two Points for Honesty”

The CW, 8pm

While setting up protective detail on Trey (Jeff Pierre), Captain James (Coby Bell) is shot and left in critical condition. Walker (Jared Padalecki) takes on the role of interim captain and turns to an unlikely source for help.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: “Movie Night Meltdown”

FOX, 8pm

Emotions run high and motives are questioned when the ladies are invited to a movie night that unexpectedly turns the spotlight back on them in the new episode “Movie Night Meltdown.”

Flip or Flop: “Lucky Lakewood”

HGTV, 8pm

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack return to Lakewood, California, to flip a home on a very familiar street. While they have always gotten lucky in this neighborhood by making risky design decisions, the duo will soon discover if that luck is about to run out.

The Blacklist: “Boukman Baptiste”

NBC, 8pm

A spate of coordinated attacks on Red’s (James Spader) lieutenants puts Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) in imminent danger, prompting him to relive the events that led him to join the FBI two years earlier.

This Old House: “Concord: All in the Details”

PBS, 8pm

It’s a race to the finish line at the Concord Cape with finishing touches going on inside and out.

TCM Spotlight: True Crime

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

More terrific films that re-create or were inspired by notorious real-life crimes and criminals are featured tonight on Turner Classic Movies, starting with Best Director Oscar winner William Friedkin’s thrilling, Best Picture Oscar-winning 1971 classic The French Connection, based on the true story of New York City narcotics detective Eddie Egan, dramatized here as Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle (portrayed by Best Actor Oscar winner Gene Hackman). Following that is Patty Hearst (1988), starring Natasha Richardson as Hearst Corporation heiress Patricia Hearst in a biopic based on Hearst’s autobiography and depicting her kidnapping as a student by the Symbionese Liberation Army, her transformation by them into an ardent follower and her final arrest after a series of armed robberies. Next is Looking for Mr. Goodbar (1977), based on Judith Rossner’s 1975 bestseller that was inspired by the 1973 murder of New York City schoolteacher Roseann Quinn, who led a double life. Diane Keaton, Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Tuesday Weld and Richard Gere, in one of his earlier roles, star. Moving into the early morning hours, the Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1975 drama Dog Day Afternoon stars Best Actor Oscar nominee Al Pacino in a story inspired by a 1972 robbery and hostage situation at a bank in Brooklyn. Finally, Star 80 (1983), the final film from writer/director Bob Fosse, is a biographical drama about Playboy model Dorothy Stratten (portrayed by Mariel Hemingway), who was murdered by her husband, Paul Snider (Eric Roberts), who then took his own life.

United States of Al: “Poker/Pokar”

CBS, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Poker/Pokar,” Art (Dean Norris) is concerned when Al (Adhir Kalyan) gets hooked on playing poker, misses a class and is late for work.

Call Me Kat: “Call Me a Sporty Giant”

FOX, 9pm

While staying in Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) apartment, Randi (Kyla Pratt) starts to feel overwhelmed by Kat’s quirks in the new episode “Call Me a Sporty Giant.”

Married to Real Estate: “Marietta Square, If You Dare”

HGTV, 9pm

Two young parents need help getting into the coveted Marietta Square area of suburban Atlanta, but their budget doesn’t allow for their dream home. Real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod and her husband, builder Mike Jackson, tackle the issues of an affordable property and transform it beyond their wildest dreams.

Unraveled: The Stalker’s Web

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Following the success of The Long Island Serial Killer, this installment of the Unraveled podcast and companion series anthology tracks the multi-decade wrath of Jason Christopher Hughes, who is believed to have stalked and terrorized upwards of 50 victims across multiple states. This special originally premiered on the discovery+ streaming service last summer and makes its linear debut tonight.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Tommy Baker’s Hardest Fight”

NBC, 9pm

When a popular fighter doesn’t show up for the biggest bout of the year, Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Velasco (Octavio Pisano) are drawn into a complicated web of secrets. Meanwhile, McGrath (Terry Serpico) confides in Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

Pivoting: “The Giving Tree”

FOX, 9:30pm

In the new episode “The Giving Tree,” Sarah (Maggie Q) tries to prove that she’s still fun by dragging Amy (Eliza Coupe) and Jodie (Ginnifer Goodwin) out for a night on the town.

Single Drunk Female

Freeform, 10pm

New Series!

This charming and heartfelt series premieres with back-to-back episodes tonight before moving to its regular time slot next week at 10:30pm. The series follows 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink, whose only chance to avoid jail time is to sober up and move back home with her overbearing mother. Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while being surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. Confronted with remnants of her old life, including run-ins with her perfect former best friend, who is now dating her ex, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda. Stars Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington and Garrick Bernard.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “As Iago Is to Othello”

NBC, 10pm

Stabler (Christopher Meloni) asks Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) to have his back when they’re called in to defend their actions; Jet (Ainsley Seiger) and Malachi (Wesam Keesh) work together to pin down Wheatley (Dylan McDermott); Cho (Rachel Lin) and Maldonado (Mike Cannon) go undercover to watch Angela (Tamara Taylor).

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

TBS, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Samantha Bee is back for her seventh season of biting commentary as she provides a unique perspective to stories inside the Beltway and beyond, from sexual harassment in the media to the “boyfriend loophole,” and from global warming to child marriage in the United States.

Moving for Love: “At a Crossroads”

HGTV, 11pm

Nikita lives for the energy and excitement of the Big Apple, but Dan thinks she should meet him in St. Louis. Meanwhile, Meghan loves the sun and ocean in San Diego, but Mark’s passion is on the ski slopes in Bend, Oregon.

Friday, Jan. 21

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Apple TV+

New Series!

Following the well-received Fraggle Rock: Rock On! shorts that aired last year on Apple TV+, this new series of 13 full-length episodes from The Jim Henson Company formally reboots Henson’s beloved 1983-87 puppet-driven children’s series. Back to the Rock reunites Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober and Uncle Travelling Matt, who, accompanied by new Fraggle friends and brand-new songs, continue to discover the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world. All Season 1 episodes are available today, and all 88 episodes of the original Fraggle Rock are also available on Apple TV+.

Servant

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

The psychological thriller from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan returns for Season 3. The series follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. The ensemble cast returning for the new season includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, with new addition Sunita Mani. New Season 3 episodes are available Fridays; the series has been renewed for a fourth and final season.

Ozark

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The Emmy-winning crime drama returns for its fourth and final season, which will be released in two parts consisting of seven episodes each, beginning with the first seven today. Jason Bateman, an Emmy winner for directing a Season 2 episode, Laura Linney and Julia Garner, who won two consecutive Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmys in Seasons 2 and 3, lead the cast.

Picabo

Peacock

From codirectors and executive producers Frank Marshall and Lindsey Vonn, this is the first career-spanning documentary film chronicling the life of Picabo Street, the alpine skiing icon of the 1990s and Vonn’s childhood hero. From her unorthodox childhood in Idaho to her Olympic successes, dramatic recoveries from ill-timed injuries and her arrest in 2015, the film provides an intimate look at Street’s fascinating life through an emotional interview with Vonn and behind-the-scenes footage of Street’s life.

As We See It

Prime Video

New Series!

Emmy winner Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights) serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer on this series that follows Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki) and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that eludes them (in real life, each of the three lead actors identifies as living on the autism spectrum). With the help of their families, their aide Mandy (Sosie Bacon) and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys toward independence and acceptance. Chris Pang and Joe Mantegna also star. All Season 1 episodes are available today.

A Hero

Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

This acclaimed Iranian film won the Grand Prix award at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and has been selected as Iran’s entry to be considered for the Best International Feature Film Oscar at the upcoming ceremony. The drama follows Rahim (Amir Jadidi), who is in prison because of a debt he was unable to repay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the sum. But things don’t go as planned.

Suspicion

TCM, 1pm

Catch a Classic!

In director Alfred Hitchcock’s 1941 classic, well-to-do wallflower Lina McLaidlaw (Best Actress Oscar winner Joan Fontaine) is in love — and perhaps in danger. She suspects that Johnnie Aysgarth (Cary Grant), the playboy who swept into her life and married her, is a murderer, and that she is his next intended victim. Hitch combines romance, mystery and atmospheric flourishes (like an eerie, glowing glass of milk, an effect achieved with a lightbulb inside a glass) to wring all the suspense he can out of this terrific thriller. It is all enhanced by Fontaine’s vulnerable, nerve-wracked performance as Lina and Grant’s playing against type as Johnnie, who is clearly an imposing charmer, wastrel and cad. But is he also a killer? Like the glass that may or may not contain poison, Johnnie’s words and deeds may or may not be laced with subtle traces of menace.

Undercover Boss: “The Vitamin Shoppe”

CBS, 8pm

The Vitamin Shoppe CEO Sharon M. Leite goes undercover to learn new ways to achieve added growth for her brand and to experience how her new operational changes and innovations are impacting the front lines in the new episode “The Vitamin Shoppe.”

Nancy Drew: “The Witch Tree Symbol”

The CW, 9pm

Nancy (Kennedy McMann) searches for a missing person targeted by Temperance (guest star Olivia Taylor Dudley), who has also placed a fatal hex on the kids of the youth center. With the solution to the Frozen Hearts mystery almost in their grasp, a shocking reversal puts the Drew Crew in the crosshairs.

My Lottery Dream Home: “Rags to Riches”

HGTV, 9pm

Martha and Scott were struggling financially, until they won $1 million on a $10 scratcher. Now the couple can move out of their one bedroom apartment in Orlando, Florida, to a single family home with a yard that Scott is desperate to mow himself. They want to find their dream home in David Bromstad’s neighborhood, Winter Park. He has just made the same move from an apartment into his own home, so he knows all the best locations, can help them forget apartment living and prime the pumps on Scott’s very first lawn mower!

Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse

PBS, 9pm

Series Finale!

Brandon Victor Dixon has electrified television audiences with his performances in Jesus Christ Superstar and Rent: Live and also starred in numerous Broadway shows including Hamilton, The Color Purple and Motown: The Musical. In this rousing new concert special, the Tony, Emmy and Grammy nominee brings his stunning vocals and signature artistry to a celebration of Broadway, classic pop and soul.

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life

Travel Channel, 9pm

New Series!

Horror filmmaker Eli Roth is a creative mind behind this hourlong series that has already streamed on discovery+ and makes its linear debut tonight. It relates the shocking true stories of hauntings that have left emotional (and sometimes physical) scars on those unlucky enough to have experienced them.

Blue Bloods: “The Reagan Way”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “The Reagan Way,” Frank (Tom Selleck) is at odds with Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) when he can’t break the confessional seal to reveal a killer’s identity.

Real Time With Bill Maher

HBO, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Bill Maher and the Real Time team are back for the talk show’s 20th season beginning tonight. HBO has renewed the series through 2024.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Tortilla Flat

TCM, 12pm

Catch a Classic!

John Steinbeck’s breakthrough 1935 novel was adapted into this 1942 romantic comedy directed by Victor Fleming and starring Spencer Tracy, Hedy Lamarr, John Garfield and Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Frank Morgan. Tracy, Garfield and Morgan play Pilon, Danny and “the Pirate,” pals who live a free-spirited life near the seaside in Monterey, California. Then, Danny becomes a man of property, the heir to two modest houses and a watch from his grandfather, and while he may not consider that inheritance to be something worthwhile, like wine or money, a gorgeous, newly arrived cannery worker named Sweets (Lamarr) thinks that a man of property may himself be worthwhile and marriageable.

NFL Football: AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs

CBS, FOX & NBC, beginning at 4:30pm Live

The road to Super Bowl LVI continues Saturday and Sunday with the AFC and NFC divisional playoff games on CBS, FOX and NBC. This weekend’s winners advance to the conference championship games Jan. 30.

Romancing the Birthday Girl

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

On her birthday, Taylor opens a time capsule left by her deceased mother, which contains six envelopes. In each one is a challenge to complete, challenges that her mother — aware of Taylor’s many anxieties that hold her back — knew would expand her horizons and give her the push she needs in life and to help open her mind, and heart, to the possibility of love. Stars Emilie Ullerup and Clayton James.

Holmes Family Rescue: “Shock and Awe”

HGTV, 8pm

A homeowner is in danger of losing her foster license after a couple of contractors left her in a house of hazards. Mike Holmes, his son Michael and daughter Sherry expose every issue as the whole family is determined to create a safe and functional home for all of her kids.

Vanished: Searching for My Sister

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Twins Jada and Kayla (both played by Tatyana Ali) could not be more opposite: Jada being the mild-mannered sister with an office job, and Kayla the wild child. Recently divorced from her husband Warren (Justin Bruening), Kayla asks Jada to watch her daughter while she sets up her new apartment. But after a few days with no word from Kayla, Jada begins to worry and reports her sister missing. With no leads and the police investigation at a standstill, Jada takes matters into her own hands. She disguises herself as her sister and gets pulled into a world of drugs and deceit in order to learn the shocking truth about what really happened to Kayla.

Unfinished Business: “Seaside Stall Out”

HGTV, 9pm

A father’s constant outside obligations have kept him from completing his projects, creating constant tension in his own home. Tom Reber and his team teach him how to refocus his time and energy back into what matters most: his house and family.

Kindred Spirits: “Carriage House Creeper”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streaming on discovery+

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate the second-oldest structure in Vermont, with a haunted past and a fresh set of new owners who are experiencing paranormal problems for the first time in their lives.

Austin City Limits: “Duran Duran”

PBS, 11pm

The legendary British rockers who first came to prominence in the 1980s bring the fire in their first Austin City Limits appearance, which was taped in October.