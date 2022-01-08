Saturday, Jan. 8: Hallmark Channel Uncovers ‘Wedding Veil 1: Something Old’ Mystery

©2021 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Sven Boecker

Saturday, Jan. 8

Wedding Veil 1: Something Old

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Tonight is the first installment of an enchanting new trilogy starring three of Hallmark’s most beloved leading ladies as longtime college friends who discover a mysterious, antique veil fabled to unite its bearer with her true love. After discovering a long-lost painting, museum curator Avery and successful new board member Peter investigate the artwork’s origins as they plan a charity fundraiser to unveil its restoration. Stars Lacey Chabert, Kevin McGarry, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney.

A Discovery of Witches

AMC+, Shudder & Sundance Now

Season Premiere!

The third and final season of this British fantasy series is based on author Deborah Harkness’ novel The Book of Life, an entry in her bestselling All Souls trilogy. It brings an epic conclusion to the acclaimed saga and finds Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) returning from their trip to 1590 to find tragedy at Sept-Tours. They must find the missing pages from the Book of Life and the book itself before it’s too late. Their enemies are gearing up against them, and a monster from Matthew’s past who has been lying in wait will return for revenge. New episodes are available Saturdays.

Like Mother, Like Daughter?

discovery+

New Series!

This eight-episode docuseries from discovery+ and OWN explores the complicated and powerful dynamics between six mother-and-daughter duos, each at a critical crossroads and searching for help during a three-week retreat to address their broken relationships. Mental health experts Dr. Cynthia Powell-Hicks and Dr. Allycin Powell-Hicks — a mother/daughter duo themselves — help the women work together to address trauma and cultivate skills necessary for a healthy, loving relationship with each other. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Saturdays.

This Old House

Magnolia Network, beginning at 7am

Episodes of the long-running, iconic home renovation series This Old House will air in three-hour blocks Saturday mornings on Magnolia beginning today.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

NBC, 4pm Live; also streams on Peacock

Live coverage continues with the Men’s Short competition.

Bad Day at Black Rock

TCM, 4:30pm

Catch a Classic!

This terrific and suspenseful 1955 drama from Best Director Oscar nominee John Sturges was one of the earliest “Revisionist Westerns,” tweaking elements of the traditional Western genre and even adding in compelling elements of film noir, to boot. Taking place shortly after World War II in the isolated Southwest town of its title, the film finds Black Rock receiving its first outside visitor in many years when one-armed veteran John Macreedy (Best Actor Oscar nominee Spencer Tracy) arrives and tries to visit an Asian American war hero’s family. Quiet about his agenda, Macreedy is received with suspicion by the unusually jumpy locals, and when his few innocuous questions begin to scrape away at the town’s shared, dark secret, he may not live to catch the train out. Robert Ryan, Anne Francis, Dean Jagger, Walter Brennan, Lee Marvin and Ernest Borgnine also star.

The Johnnyswim Show

Magnolia Network, 7pm

New Series!

Husband-and-wife musicians Amanda Sudano and Abner Ramirez, who comprise the folk/soul/blues/pop duo Johnnyswim, are the subjects of this series that follows them as they adjust to life and raising their kids at home after years of doing so aboard a tour bus before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled their touring.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

USA Network, 7pm Live; also streams on Peacock

Live coverage continues with the Free Dance and Pairs Free Skate competitions.

Elvis Presley Double Feature

MOVIES!, beginning at 8pm

Celebrate what would have been King of Rock ’n’ Roll Elvis Presley’s 87th birthday today by remembering the acting side of his career with tonight’s double feature of two of his lesser-known or at least lesser-seen films. The evening starts with Flaming Star (1960), a Western featuring one of Elvis’ better dramatic performances, guided by the sure hand of famed director Don Siegel. Barbara Eden and Dolores del Rio costar. After that is Wild in the Country (1961), a musical/drama also starring Hope Lange and Tuesday Weld.

BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer

A&E, 9pm

In Part 1 of a two-part event (Part 2 airs tomorrow), this gripping documentary provides unprecedented access into the mind of serial killer Dennis Rader, who is currently serving 10 consecutive life sentences in the El Dorado Correctional Facility. Dr. Katherine Ramsland, whose correspondence with Rader has spanned a decade and is still ongoing, shares the intimate details of Rader’s past and his gruesome murders.

Home Work

Magnolia Network, 9pm

New Series!

This series follows home-renovating couple Candis and Andy Meredith as they transform a 20,000-square-foot historic school into their home while juggling client projects, rental properties and life with their blended family of nine (they have seven children).

Kindred Spirits: “Tripwire”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streaming on discovery+

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate a tiny house in Newburgh, New York, with a huge paranormal problem. The mother and daughter who own the home tell stories of a ghastly traveler with eternal ties and of another, much darker, spirit.

Sunday, Jan. 9

Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines

Magnolia Network, 1pm

New Series!

Magnolia Network cofounder Joanna Gaines spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes.

Zoë Bakes

Magnolia Network, 2pm

New Series!

Drawing from the secrets of talented pastry chefs and home bakers alike, Zoë François teaches how to achieve beautiful and delicious desserts at home.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

NBC, 2pm Live; also streams on Peacock

NBC concludes its live coverage of the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships with the Men’s Free competition.

America’s Funniest Home Videos

ABC, 7pm

Check out pranks, including a wife who scares her husband by pretending she cut her finger, kids’ funny reactions to face filters, crazy cats and a mom who discovers her kids’ diaper cream disaster.

Love’s Second Chance

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

When Rose (Gabrielle Christian), a passionate, 30-something fashion stylist living in New York, inherits her grandmother’s vintage dress shop, she returns to her small hometown to take care of the store. As she’s contemplating closing the store for good, she runs into her charming high school crush, Cole (Cody Ray Thompson), who convinces her to restore the store and help people in need who can’t afford new clothes. After hesitantly agreeing, the two friends reminisce about their old feelings, and realize that the store is not the only thing that deserves a second chance — so does their love.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

ABC, 8pm

Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune takes a star-studded spin on America’s Game and welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice. This episode’s celebrity contestants include Marcia Cross (playing for Stand Up To Cancer), Karl-Anthony Towns (playing for Vera Institute of Justice) and Anthony Anderson (playing for Anderson Family Foundation).

The Top Ten Revealed: “Running Songs”

AXS TV, 8pm

Host Katie Daryl and a panel of music experts count down the best tunes to help you through even your toughest runs.

Call Me Kat

FOX, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Mayim Bialik is back as cat café owner Kat for Season 2 of the comedy series. The season premiere, “Call Me Kerfuffled,” features a Blossom reunion with Bialik’s former costars Joey Lawrence, Jenna von Oÿ and Michael Stoyanov making guest appearances. The regular cast also includes Kyla Pratt, Leslie Jordan, Cheyenne Jackson, Julian Gant and Swoosie Kurtz.

Family Dinner

Magnolia Network, 8pm

New Series!

Host Andrew Zimmern visits families across America to explore how the cultural, regional and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat.

Around the World in 80 Days: “Episode Two”

PBS, 8pm

Having survived mayhem in France, Fogg (David Tennant) and his party are crossing Italy when their train comes to a screeching halt. Can they continue and save a boy’s life in the process?

Ice Airport Alaska

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 2, there’s a new snow boss, filling the shoes of retired foreman Brendon Knox. But in his rookie year, heavy snowfall and broken equipment is threatening their hard-earned record. Ted Stevens International Airport is hammered by subzero temperatures, snowstorms, blizzards and earthquakes. It’ll take all the crew’s skill to keep the runways open.

Richard Lester Adventures

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

British director Richard Lester helmed a wide range of films during his career, bringing fun and creativity to everything from the Beatles’ first film, A Hard Day’s Night, to the second and third Christopher Reeve-led Superman films, and everything in between. Two of those in-between films that Lester directed air tonight on TCM and come from the director’s stretch of popular swashbuckling adventure films that he made in the 1970s, which featured plenty of excitement and tongue-in-cheek humor. First up is Robin and Marian (1976), a romantic adventure movie starring Sean Connery as a middle-aged Robin Hood, who returns with Little John (Nicol Williamson) to Sherwood Forest after 20 years of fighting abroad. Robin regathers some of his Merry Men to once again battle the Sheriff of Nottingham (Robert Shaw) while also wooing Maid Marian (Audrey Hepburn). The second film on tonight’s Lester double-bill is The Three Musketeers (1973), an enjoyable and witty adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic adventure novel, led by Michael York, Oliver Reed, Frank Finlay, Richard Chamberlain, Charlton Heston, Faye Dunaway, Christopher Lee and Golden Globe winner Raquel Welch.

Pivoting

FOX, 8:30pm

New Series!

In this new comedy, Amy (Eliza Coupe), Jodie (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Sarah (Maggie Q) all make drastic life decisions after their best friend dies of cancer. Amy commits herself to being a better mother, Jodie vows to lose weight and Sarah quits her career in medicine to work at a local grocery store. The series premieres tonight with “If She Could See Us Now” and moves to its regular night and time beginning Thursday, Jan. 13.

North to Home

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

Suzanne McBride is excited to spend her birthday with her family. It will be the first time that her three adopted daughters will be together in years. This seems like a great time for a family reunion, but the sisters are each wrestling with unique challenges that threaten to derail this special occasion. Will their bond be strong enough to survive this time together? Stars Lyndsy Fonseca, Kimberley Sustad, Erica Durance and Barbara Niven.

Euphoria

HBO, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The drama series returns for an eight-episode second season. Amid the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction.

All Creatures Great and Small

PBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

This charming series based on James Herriot’s novels about a young veterinarian and his surrogate family in England’s Yorkshire Dales during the 1930s returns for Season 2, following its first season success as one of PBS’ biggest hits. Patricia Hodge takes over as Mrs. Pumphrey, the role originated by Diana Rigg, who passed away last year. In the premiere, “Where the Heart Is,” James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen (Rachel Shenton) test the waters of their relationship as James ponders a new job prospect. Meanwhile, Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) dives into his vet practice a bit too confidently.

Dexter: New Blood

Showtime, 9pm

Season Finale!

The Dexter sequel series starring Michael C. Hall as serial killer Dexter Morgan finishes up tonight with “Sins of the Father.” Showtime has not yet announced if Dexter: New Blood will return for another season.

Air Warriors

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 9, it’s a countdown of the 10 greatest military planes of World War II, including the Japanese Zero, the Nazi ME 109, and the B-29 Superfortress.

Vienna Blood

PBS, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The murder-mystery series set in early 1900s Vienna, a hotbed of philosophy, science and art, returns for Season 2, with Dr. Max Leibermann’s (Matthew Beard) extraordinary skills of perception and Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt’s (Juergen Maurer) determination again helping them tackle some of the city’s most mysterious and deadliest cases. In tonight’s premiere, “The Melancholy Countess, Part 1,” Oskar and Max must solve the riddle of a countess’ drowning death to clear Max’s reputation.

The Righteous Gemstones

HBO, 10:05pm

Season Premiere!

The famous Gemstone televangelist family is threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire as the comedy returns for a nine-episode Season 2. Danny McBride, John Goodman and Edi Patterson star.

Monday, Jan. 10

Queens of Mystery

Acorn TV

Season Premiere!

The acclaimed and popular British comedy/drama murder-mystery series returns for a second season comprised of three two-part mysteries that will debut as back-to-back episodes today and each of the next two weeks. It follows three crime-writing sisters — Beth (Sarah Woodward), Cat (Julie Graham) and Jane (Siobhan Redmond) — and their niece, Detective Sergeant Mattie Stone (Florence Hall taking on the role originated by Olivia Vinall last season). Using their knowledge of crime, both real-world and fictional, together they solve murders in the picturesque English region of Wildemarsh. But no matter how many cases they are able to crack, the unsolved mystery that haunts all of them is the disappearance of Mattie’s mother 25 years ago.

Undercover

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In the third season of the Belgian/Dutch crime drama, after the events of Season 2, Bob (Tom Waes) has been fired from the police department. A court case and possible prison sentence are looming over him, but may go away if he accepts a dangerous undercover job to expose a traitor in the department. Meanwhile, Ferry (Frank Lammers) is released from prison, but finds out that his place at the top of the XTC-world has been taken over by a new, stronger and smarter gang led by the Turkish couple Serkan and Leyla Bulut (Murat Seven and Nazmiye Oral).

Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror

Shudder

This feature-length documentary explores the “folk horror” subgenre of scary movie from its beginnings in a trilogy of films — Michael Reeves’ Witchfinder General (1968), Piers Haggard’s Blood on Satan’s Claw (1971) and Robin Hardy’s The Wicker Man (1973) — through its proliferation on British television in the 1970s and its culturally specific manifestations in American, Asian, Australian and European horror, to the genre’s revival over the last decade. The film touches on over 200 films and features over 50 interviewees.

Street Outlaws: OKC

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 14, the 405 is back together, one year after Chief threw out the Top Ten List to launch America’s List. After a disappointing showing in that race, the gang begins another all-out qualifier for the next season of America’s List. Past performances, good or bad, don’t matter — it’s a fresh start for all. With new beginnings, Chief believes the best way to get back to the heart of the 405 is to revive the camaraderie and teamwork mentality that was once their staple.

College Football National Championship

ESPN, 8pm Live

The national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis features the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. the Georgia Bulldogs.

Kenan: “Those Chops Pop” & “Ghosts of Boyfriends Past”

NBC, 8pm

Two back-to-back half-hour episodes of the sitcom air tonight. First, in “Those Chops Pop,” Kenan (Kenan Thompson) struggles to define his personal and professional relationship with Mika (Kimrie Lewis) as Rick (Don Johnson) searches for his passion and makes an unexpected enemy. Then, in “Ghosts of Boyfriends Past,” Kenan believes he should help Mika with her boyfriend troubles, whether she needs it or not. Meanwhile, Pam (Fortune Feimster) and Gary (Chris Redd) have a crush on the same woman and risk their friendship to be with her.

Antiques Roadshow: “Wadsworth Mansion, Hour 2”

PBS, 8pm

More treasures are unveiled at the Wadsworth Mansion in Middletown, Connecticut, including an appraisal of up to $200,000.

Star of the Month: Kay Francis: “Romantic Dramas”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ Monday night January salute to legendary actress Kay Francis continues tonight with 10 films featuring Francis in dramatic roles from her 1930s heyday. The lineup extends into tomorrow morning, featuring the following titles: Mandalay (1934), One Way Passage (1932), British Agent (1934), Cynara (1932), Living on Velvet (1935), Stranded (1935), Another Dawn (1937), The Keyhole (1933), Stolen Holiday (1937) and Street of Women (1932).

Darcey & Stacey

TLC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In the new season, Darcey and Stacey unleash their inner boss babes by entering their clothing line into Miami Swim Week, where they are determined for it to be a huge success. Balancing their business and careers with their personal lives, however, continues to be a challenge for these busy twins.

The Cleaning Lady: “The Lion’s Den”

FOX, 9pm

Thony (Élodie Yung) attempts to sever ties with the crime syndicate when the FBI comes asking questions. But when her son’s health declines, she crosses a moral line, getting deeper involved with the syndicate. Meanwhile, things turn violent during a weapons exchange when inventory goes missing and Arman (Adam Canto) has 24 hours to find the thief.

That’s My Jam: “Taika Waititi & Rita Ora vs. Normani & Taraji P. Henson”

NBC, 9pm

Filmmaker Taika Waititi, British singer-songwriter Rita Ora, singer/dancer Normani and actress Taraji P. Henson compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days

TLC, 9pm

New Series!

The engagement, wedding bells and honeymoon are now over, so buckle up for David and Annie’s life as cameras follow the popular couple for this next chapter. Life is getting flipped upside down for them as they attempt to bring Annie’s 14-year-old brother Jordan and 16-year-old cousin Amber from Thailand to America.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

TLC, 9:35pm

New Series!

Cameras continue to follow the popular couple from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. This time the couple is getting ready to expand their family of three to four. From a last-minute trip to Israel for Alexei, to mommy and me classes, babymoons and a scary trip to the NICU, watch as they bring home their new little one and embark on life with two under age 2.

Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN

Discovery Channel, 10pm

New Series!

In the world of Street Outlaws, Farmtruck and AZN are synonymous with crazy antics and wacky builds. They’re the dynamic duo who earned their names on the street by racing a farm truck, and now they’re taking over their own show. After opening their own top-secret garage with one of the best teams around to build some of the craziest, wildest, fastest builds yet, they only have one goal in mind: to prove you can’t judge a car by its appearance, whether it’s a farm boat, an air cannon on wheels, a prison bus turned dragster or nearly anything in between.

Ordinary Joe: “Calling an Audible”

NBC, 10pm

Music Joe (James Wolk) is invited to sing the national anthem at the Giants game; Cop Joe (Wolk) bonds with a new friend over their shared love of football; and Nurse Joe (Wolk) and Jenny (Elizabeth Lail) each get a win of their own.

Black Market With Michael K. Williams

Vice, 10pm

Season Premiere!

This docuseries returns for Season 2, marking the final documentary project for its host, actor Michael K. Williams (The Wire), who passed away last year. The series explores the complex underworld of illicit trades and unravels how these criminal networks are reshaping our way of life. “While completing Black Market has been very difficult given the loss of Michael,” say the series’ executive producers, “it’s also been extremely rewarding to bring his vision for this season to the finish line.”

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Superman & Lois

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The Kent family returns for its second season tonight.

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 3, JJ Da Boss and the MSO are ready for another epic street race, this time with a lineup of eight elite teams from across the United States, with the winner of the bracket battle taking home a record-breaking purse of over $100,000 and bragging rights to the title of Fastest in America. And this time, JJ and his team will race from the start, not just in the finals.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

MTV, 8pm

New Series!

The moms from the Teen Mom franchise come together for a massive family reunion to connect with one another and celebrate their unique bonds. With fun, sun and new friendships, they’ll also reunite with surprise guests from the past and present. No Family Reunion party is complete without some fireworks!

American Auto: “The $10K Car”

NBC, 8pm

Sadie (Harriet Dyer) and Cyrus (Michael Benjamin Washington) struggle with how honest to be about Katherine’s (Ana Gasteyer) car idea. Meanwhile, Elliot (Humphrey Ker) pawns his vicious dog off on Dori (X Mayo).

The Kings of Napa

OWN, 8pm

New Series!

This drama from writer/executive producer Janine Sherman Barrois (Claws) is centered on a gorgeous and picturesque Napa Valley, California, vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status lands them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch’s sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reins to the kingdom — to their own power, wealth and legacy. Ebonée Noel, Rance Nix, Karen LeBlanc, Yaani King Mondschein, Ashlee Brian, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Devika Parikh star.

Finding Your Roots: “Activists Roots”

PBS, 8pm

Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores the family trees of activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham and lawyer Anita Hill, introducing two women who have made profound sacrifices for social justice to the ancestors who made sacrifices for them. Along the way, Gates rediscovers lost heroes, telling stories of African Americans who fought for their rights across centuries.

TCM Special Theme: Movie Accents: “The Transatlantic Accent” & “Real People”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Get ready to hear more accents in tonight’s four-film lineup that continues Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong Tuesday night look at notable instances where actors have adopted accents for their roles. The first two films feature the Transatlantic accent, also known as the Mid-Atlantic accent, which, while sounding vaguely British, is not a native or regional accent used anywhere. It a form of British accent that was adopted by members of the American upper class and entertainers when it came to public speaking, acting or in other areas of their public lives. Regarded as a prestigious-sounding accent often associated with elite people and characters from the Northeast, the Transatlantic accent can be heard a lot in early Hollywood films, especially in titles from the 1930s and ’40s, when studios encouraged actors to learn it. Two of the most well-known acting practitioners of the Transatlantic accent were Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant, and you’ll hear both of them in tonight’s first film, the 1940 romantic comedy classic The Philadelphia Story. Grant appears in a roundabout way in the next film, the 1959 romantic comedy Some Like It Hot, in which Tony Curtis’s character, Joe, adopts a phony, Grant-like Transatlantic speaking voice when he tries to pass himself off as a millionaire. The reaction of his friend Jerry (Jack Lemmon) can tell you where that accent stood by the time of this film when he says, “Where did you get that phony accent from? Nobody talks like that!” The evening’s last two films are biopics featuring actors delving deeply into portraying real-life personalities whose lives, and accents, were far removed from their own. First, Ben Kingsley, who comes from English and Indian descent, gives a Best Actor Oscar-winning performance as Mahatma Gandhi in the Best Picture Oscar-winning 1982 feature Gandhi. Then, Illinois native Gary Sinise delivers an Emmy-winning performance as the titular former Alabama governor in George Wallace, a 1997 biographical TV miniseries directed by John Frankenheimer. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Grand Crew: “Wine & Therapy”

NBC, 8:30pm

Wyatt (Justin Cunningham) convinces Noah (Echo Kellum) to try therapy; Fay (Grasie Mercedes) plays matchmaker for Sherm (Carl Tart); and Anthony (Aaron Jennings) helps Nicky (Nicole Byer) navigate the dynamics of a casual hookup.

Naomi

The CW, 9pm

New Series!

Naomi follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager (Kaci Walfall) as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins. As Naomi journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

Restoration Road With Clint Harp

Magnolia Network, 9pm

New Series!

Carpenter Clint Harp hits the road in search of incredible historical structures across the country that are in need of restoration, while exploring their origins and dreaming of their futures.

Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In

MTV, 9pm

New Series!

Ever wondered what the Teen Moms really think of the moms on the other series? In Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, the ladies from Teen Mom OG will watch episodes of Teen Mom 2 and unleash their personal opinions on the biggest moments from the episodes. From laughing at the kids’ tantrums to sympathizing with their parenting struggles, our cast will speak on everything from Jade’s Brazilian butt lift to juggling co-parenting relationships.

This Is Us: “Yellow Brick Road”

NBC, 9pm

A new episode of the sixth and final season of the acclaimed, hit drama airs tonight.

American Masters

PBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The acclaimed biographical docuseries opens Season 36 with “Ailey,” a portrait of legendary choreographer Alvin Ailey, the brilliant and enigmatic artistic pioneer whose search for the truth in movement resulted in enduring choreography that centers on the Black American experience with inimitable grace and power. The story is told through Ailey’s own words, and features archival footage and interviews with those who were close to him, as well as a look at the Ailey studios today.

Wipeout

TBS, 9pm

New Episodes!

Hosted by multifaceted megastar John Cena (Peacemaker) and actress/comedian Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), with field host Camille Kostek (Free Guy), this adrenaline-fueled comedy competition series pushes contestants’ athleticism, endurance and determination as they race to win the grand cash prize and avoid an epic fail. New episodes welcome teams from a variety of different backgrounds including a father-son duo with an unusual physical attribute, a record-breaking run by two firefighters, a sex therapist who has the hots for one of the hosts, and a divorced couple who team up to win the big prize.

New Amsterdam: “The Crossover”

NBC, 10pm

Helen (Freema Agyeman) takes the reins at NHS Hampstead Hospital, while Max (Ryan Eggold) gets creative to help a patient in need. Meanwhile, Reynolds (Jocko Sims) reaches a decision about Dr. Malvo (Frances Turner); Iggy (Tyler Labine) and Bloom (Janet Montgomery) help their patients understand the underlying cause of their stress; and Dr. Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) employs more unconventional techniques.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Marilyn Monroe Icon-a-Thon

MOVIES!, beginning at 7:30am

Enjoy an eight-film marathon devoted to Marilyn Monroe that shows off not only her comedic acting talent but her dramatic range, as well. The day begins with Love Nest (1951), and continues with Monkey Business (1952), How to Marry a Millionaire (1953), Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953), The Seven Year Itch (1955), Bus Stop (1956), Let’s Make Love (1960) and We’re Not Married (1952).

The Price Is Right at Night

CBS, 8pm

Drew Carey hosts this special themed primetime edition of game show The Price Is Right.

Chicago Med: “The Things We Thought We Left Behind”

NBC, 8pm

Crockett (Dominic Rains) and Blake (Sara Rafferty) clash with Randall when a famous alcoholic football player needs a liver transplant; Dylan (Guy Lockard) is reluctantly reunited with old friends when their son breaks his arm; and Stevie (Kristen Hager) and Charles (Oliver Platt) work together when a patient falls ill after back-alley plastic surgery.

WWII POWs

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Four of the greatest movies ever to take place in and/or detail escapes from World War II prison camps air tonight, beginning with probably the most famous one: 1963’s The Great Escape. A highly fictionalized version of a real-life mass escape by British Commonwealth and American prisoners from a German POW camp, director John Sturges’ adventure classic received an Oscar nomination for its editing, boasts an iconic main title theme by composer Elmer Bernstein and features memorable performances from a cast including Steve McQueen, James Garner, Richard Attenborough, Charles Bronson, Donald Pleasence and James Coburn. The next film switches to the Pacific theater of the war with Best Director Oscar winner David Lean’s 1957 Best Picture Oscar-winning epic The Bridge on the River Kwai. Set in a Japanese POW camp in Burma, the film details the obsession that one prisoner, British Col. Nicholson (Best Actor Oscar winner Alec Guinness), has with completing construction of a vital bridge for his captors, and the equal obsession an escapee from the camp, American naval Cmdr. Shears (William Holden), has with returning with a team to destroy that bridge. Concluding the evening are King Rat (1965), a war film starring George Segal, Tom Courtenay, James Fox and John Mills, and set in a Japanese prison camp in Singapore, and The Cross of Lorraine (1943), a drama starring Jean-Pierre Aumont and Gene Kelly in a story about French prisoners of war escaping a German camp and joining the French Resistance. Actually produced during the war, the film features a number of German, Austrian, French and Dutch actors who had fled the conflict in Europe, notably Aumont, Peter Lorre and Richard Ryen. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules

E!, 9pm

New Series!

E! rounds up eight celebrity offspring for the ride of their lives on a working ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Throughout the season, the cast finds themselves in fish-out-of-water situations and hilarious misadventures as they work to restore and reopen Saddleback Ranch to the public after a year of shutdown and loss due to the pandemic. The cast includes Tay Hasselhoff (daughter of David Hasselhoff); Jasmin Lawrence (daughter of comedian Martin Lawrence); Myles O’Neal (son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal); Redmond Parker (son of Grammy-winning musician Ray Parker Jr.); Harry James Thornton (son of actor Billy Bob Thornton); Hana Giraldo (daughter of rock icons Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo); Austin Gunn (son of wrestling hall of famer Billy Gunn); and Ebie (daughter of hip-hop legend Eazy-E). Let the fun begin!

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller: “Stolen Cars”

Nat Geo, 9pm

Over 750,000 cars are stolen each year in the United States — one every 42 seconds — with many of them headed overseas. Despite recent crackdowns, law enforcement agencies warn of an epidemic of stolen cars smuggled to West Africa, where they command higher prices. Mariana chases down the players profiting the most from this surprising transcontinental supply chain.

Chicago Fire: “Fog of War”

NBC, 9pm

On a call with Station 37, a firefighter is struck by a power line and decides to lash out after her injury; Brett (Kara Killmer) is visited by Scott and Amelia; Violet (Hanako Greensmith) gets a surprise envelope; the rest of 51 enters a contest.

NOVA: “Butterfly Blueprints”

PBS, 9pm

The hidden scientific secrets of butterflies reveal them to be more inventive and resilient than we ever imagined. In this episode, follow butterflies’ extraordinary life cycle and migrations to tropical rainforests, windswept prairies and even inside a chrysalis as it’s being spun. Discover how butterfly science is inspiring groundbreaking technology, including more efficient solar power cells and bulletproof vests stronger than Kevlar.

American Greed: “Theranos CEO on Trial”

CNBC, 10pm

The docuseries marks its 200th episode with a look at one of the most infamous corporate fraud cases of the 21st century: Theranos, which is now back in the news with the high-profile trial of founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

Leave It to Geege

Lifetime, 10pm

New Series!

From the World of Wonder team that produces RuPaul’s Drag Race comes this new docuseries that follows single mom Geege Taylor and her 19-year-old, nonverbal son Pootie, along with their offbeat family and friends. The series spotlights a fun-loving family that is inspiring other families raising children with autism. “I feel like pressure and pain can be a privilege,” Geege shares. “I think it kind of squeezes you out so tight to where there’s nothing but a diamond left at the end.” And she’s shining bright.

Chicago P.D.: “Lies”

NBC, 10pm

Voight (Jason Beghe) employs his new informant to help solve a tricky drug trafficking case. Meanwhile, Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), who once again struggles to reconcile his personal and professional life, reaches a decision.

Thursday, Jan. 13

A House Divided

ALLBLK

Season Premiere!

This primetime soap opera, ALLBLK’s longest-running series, returns for Season 4 to continue the saga of the wealthy and prominent Sanders family. This season, Carissa (Demetria McKinney) struggles with learning to trust again, while battling her biggest adversary, Alexis (LisaRaye McCoy); Cameron Sr. (Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs) navigates an international extortion plot while trying to maintain his freedom, to no avail; Jupiter (Taja V. Simpson) uses her wits and sex appeal to outsmart just about everyone; and Auntie Mae (Deborah Lacey) and Cam Jr. (Brad James) make moves to exert their power. New episodes are available Thursdays.

Peacemaker

HBO Max

New Series!

This eight-episode series explores the origins of the character that John Cena first portrayed in James Gunn’s 2021 film The Suicide Squad — a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. The series also stars Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Thursdays.

The Journalist

Netflix

New Series!

This Japanese drama is an adaptation of the 2019 theatrical feature film of the same name that was a hit in that country, becoming buzzworthy for its confrontation of Japanese political crimes and scandals of recent years. Ryoko Yonekura plays Anna Matsuda, a Toto Newspaper reporter known as the “maverick of news media,” who strives to expose issues in modern Japanese society. Michihito Fuji, who directed the movie, also directs this series.

Wolf Like Me

Peacock

New Series!

Josh Gad and Isla Fisher star in this genre-bending Australian romantic comedy. Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship, and Gary (Gad) and Mary (Fisher) are no different. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason; they just need to keep following the signs. All episodes are available today.

ISU European Figure Skating Championships

E!, 8am Live (tape-delayed PT)

Coverage of the European Figure Skating Championships from Tallinn, Estonia, begins this morning with the Women’s Short competition.

Walker

The CW, 8pm

New Episodes!

Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) returns in tonight’s midseason premiere.

Flip or Flop: “Back to the Basics”

HGTV, 8pm

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack find the perfect flip in Norwalk, California, but to avoid blowing their budget on over-improving the home, they’ll need to use all of the fundamentals and rely on their experience to sell this house quickly.

The Blacklist: “Dr. Razmik Maier”

NBC, 8pm

The death of a professional tennis player leads the task force to a doctor who may be fixing the odds for a major sports betting syndicate. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) digs deeper into Dembe’s (Hisham Tawfiq) betrayal and Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) struggles with sobriety.

TCM Spotlight: True Crime

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

More classic films that re-create, or are inspired by, notorious real-life crimes are featured in tonight’s Turner Classic Movies lineup. First is In Cold Blood (1967), the acclaimed neo-noir crime film directed by Oscar nominee Richard Brooks, who also received an Oscar nomination for his screenplay adaptation of Truman Capote’s nonfiction book about two men who murder a Kansas family. Robert Blake, Scott Wilson and John Forsythe star. Next is The Boston Strangler (1968), a biographical crime film loosely based on serial killer Albert DeSalvo, who murdered 13 women in the Boston area in the early 1960s. Tony Curtis gives a Golden Globe-nominated performance as DeSalvo; the cast also includes Henry Fonda and George Kennedy. After that, the 1986 crime drama River’s Edge follows a group of teens forced to deal with their friend’s murder of his girlfriend in a story partially based on the real-life 1981 murder of Marcy Renee Conrad. Crispin Glover, Keanu Reeves, Ione Skye, Daniel Roebuck and Dennis Hopper lead the cast. Rounding out the lineup early tomorrow morning are The Onion Field (1979), 10 Rillington Place (1971) and The Strangler (1964). — Jeff Pfeiffer

Married to Real Estate

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

Powerhouse real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod and her husband, builder Mike Jackson, know plenty about juggling booming property businesses, pleasing clients, managing a home and raising three daughters — and they make it look effortless and fun in their new HGTV series. In the eight-episode season, Egypt and Mike will marry their considerable complementary talents to help families land a perfect home in their ideal neighborhood.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Burning With Rage Forever”

NBC, 9pm

A boy disappears after meeting up with an online gamer. Meanwhile, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) suspects her son is being bullied.

Pivoting: “My Friend Died!”

FOX, 9:30pm

In the new episode “My Friend Died!,” survivor’s guilt causes Amy (Eliza Coupe) to fear death around every corner. Jodie’s (Ginnifer Goodwin) relationship with her trainer, Matt (JT Neal), takes on a new light. Sarah (Maggie Q) gets bullied for not slacking enough at her new job.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “As Nottingham Was to Robin Hood”

NBC, 10pm

When a barrage of cyber-attacks cripples the city, Stabler (Christopher Meloni) is convinced Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) is involved; Bernadette (Ellen Burstyn) receives an unwelcome visitor.

Friday, Jan. 14

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Apple TV+

Feature Film Exclusive!

Writer/director Joel Coen (sans his brother Ethan, marking the first time that one of the famous filmmaking siblings has directed a movie without the other’s involvement) adapts Shakespeare’s classic tale of murder, madness, ambition and wrathful cunning, Macbeth. Denzel Washington stars as the titular lord, who takes extreme measures to become the king of Scotland after the prophecies of three witches and the urging of his wife, Lady Macbeth (played by Joel’s wife and frequent Coen brothers collaborator Frances McDormand, who is also a producer here). The film debuted to strongly positive reviews at the New York Film Festival last September before its limited theatrical release in late December.

King of the Con

discovery+

New Series!

From whiz kid, to convict, to pastor, to fraud fighter, to convict yet again, Barry Minkow has become the master of self-reinvention — just ask the countless individuals who have fallen victim to him over the years. This three-part docuseries gives true-crime fans the ultimate look at how a scam artist can reinvent himself and get rich — many times over — by featuring one of the first interviews with Minkow discussing his life and crimes. All three parts are available today.

Shock Docs: “Scream”: The True Story

discovery+

This two-hour documentary blends a paranormal investigation, archival media and interviews as it delves into the real-life horror of serial killer Danny Rolling, aka the Gainesville Ripper, who believed he was possessed by a demon and whose gruesome crime spree inspired the blockbuster film Scream.

Sex Appeal

Hulu

Original Film!

Avery Hansen-White doesn’t do things she isn’t excellent at. So when her long-distance boyfriend hints at wanting to take their relationship to the next level, she sets out to master her sexuality, employing her oldest friend, Larson, as a test subject. In this hilarious teen comedy, Avery’s study results in the realization that there’s more to sex and love than mechanics. Relationships require both head and heart. Stars Mika Abdalla, Jake Short, Mason Versaw, Paris Jackson, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rebecca Henderson, Tate Hanyok, Hayden Szeto and Artemis Pebdani.

The Cabin Chronicles

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

The series returns for a second season of exploring the architecture, design and human connection behind beautiful cabins and their surrounding landscapes.

After Life

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In the third and final season of creator/writer/director/star Ricky Gervais’ dark comedy/drama, while Tony (Gervais) is no longer quite so aggressively grouchy about life, he continues to struggle to fill the void left behind by his late wife. All episodes are available today.

Archive 81

Netflix

New Series!

In this supernatural horror series, archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie) takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building. As the episodes unfold across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody.

The House

Netflix

Original Film!

Some of the leading voices in independent stop-motion animation — Emma de Swaef and Marc Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr and Paloma Baeza — direct the trio of surreal tales in this eccentric dark comedy anthology about a house and the individuals who have made it their home.

Use of Force: The Policing of Black America

Peacock

Chuck D narrates this documentary that delves into the history of fatal encounters between police and people of color, and explores options for reform. The film includes interviews with an unprecedented cross-section of political leaders, activists, victims’ families, law enforcement and prosecutors.

The Expanse

Prime Video

Series Finale!

The sixth and final season (at least on Prime Video) of this sci-fi fan favorite comes to a close. But is this really the end for The Expanse, which has proven its adaptability to exist across various media, and in its TV form has already come back from cancellation once when it moved from linear cable to streaming? Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck — authors of the original Expanse novels (under the pen name James S.A. Corey) and writers on the series — told the Polygon.com website last December that they consider Season 6 more of a pause, versus a cancellation. “Alcon [Entertainment, the show’s production company] is very committed to [The Expanse],” Franck said. “They have lots of plans. We’ll see what happens after that. But, we will have a satisfying story to the TV arc in the sixth season.”

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

Drac (voice of Brian Hull) and the pack are back in this fourth and final installment of the animated Hotel Transylvania film franchise. When Van Helsing’s (Jim Gaffigan) mysterious invention, the Monsterfication Ray, goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny (Andy Samberg) becomes a monster. In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before the transformations become permanent. The film also features the voices of Steve Buscemi, Fran Drescher, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon and David Spade.

ISU European Figure Skating Championships

E!, 1pm Live (tape-delayed PT)

Coverage of the European Figure Skating Championships from Tallinn, Estonia, continues with the Men’s Free competition.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs

Disney Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Griffin (Preston Oliver) and Harper (Kyliegh Curran) unravel new mysteries about the Tremont, and Harper follows the real ghost back to the 1930s to learn more about her family’s deep-seated connection to the hotel. When the power source to the time machine is unintentionally taken and the portal disappears, Harper becomes trapped in the past. With help from Savannah (Elle Graham) from her new life in 1962, the friends attempt to fix the time machine and bring back the portal before it’s too late and their lives are forever changed.

Friday Frights

MOVIES!, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s double-feature of scary flicks on MOVIES! features two sci-fi/horror cult classics from the 1950s. First up is The Crawling Eye, a 1958 British film released as The Trollenberg Terror in its home country, and which lives up to its American title by featuring a gigantic, slithering, multi-tentacled creature with a single huge eye as its primary monster. The film had the dubious honor of being the first movie lampooned by Mystery Science Theater 3000 when that series moved from its local origins to Comedy Central in 1989, and while it is cheesy at times, there is something undoubtedly creepy about the monster that has kept it creeping around in our pop-culture imaginations for over 60 years. The second half of the double feature is Devil Girl From Mars (1954), another flick from the U.K. It stars Patricia Laffan as Nyah, the titular Martian “devil girl,” an alien commander sent to Earth to acquire human males to replace Mars’ declining male population — by force, if necessary. Hugh McDermott and Hazel Court also star. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Starring Stanley Baker

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Welsh actor/producer William Stanley Baker is the focus of tonight’s triple feature on Turner Classic Movies. The evening begins with the 1957 British film noir crime drama Hell Drivers, with Baker as a recently released convict who takes a truck-driving job. Herbert Lom, Peggy Cummins and Patrick McGoohan also star. Then, Baker plays a police officer in the British juvenile delinquent drama Violent Playground (1958), costarring Peter Cushing and David McCallum. Finally, Baker gives a BAFTA Award-nominated performance in Yesterday’s Enemy (1959), a war drama from Britain’s famed Hammer Films directed by Val Guest.

Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse: “Shoshana Bean”

PBS, 9pm

From her starring roles in Broadway’s Wicked and Waitress to her chart-topping Billboard recordings, Shoshana Bean has captivated audiences worldwide. In this concert special, she unleashes her passion and powerhouse vocals with a dazzlingly diverse selection of songs, including tributes to her idols Barbra Streisand and Whitney Houston. Bean also performs some of her own original songs.

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Showtime, 9pm

Original Film!

Ray Donovan fans unhappy about the surprising cancellation after Season 7 should get some closure from this movie. It picks up where Season 7 left off. “I let the wolf in,” Ray (Liev Schreiber) tells his therapist, after confessing he’s done something bad. Ray is trying to find Mickey (Jon Voight) before he causes more carnage. The present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud and Ray and Mickey’s origin story will also be explored. Original cast members reprising their roles include Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Pooch Hall and Kerris Dorsey.

Reno My Rental

HGTV, 10pm

New Series!

This new series follows reigning Design Star: Next Gen champion, interior designer and social media influencer Carmeon Hamilton as she helps renters make their place feel like home. During the six-episode series, set in her hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, Carmeon gives renters a major style upgrade that turns their bland backdrops into unforgettable homes — all without compromising the property’s structure.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Remix My Space With Marsai Martin

discovery+

New Series!

In this eight-episode remodeling series, remarkable young people who have made a lasting positive impact in their communities will get the surprise of a lifetime when actress Marsai Martin shows up in their backyard, school or local park with astonishing news that she and her team will give them a personalized bedroom makeover. All episodes are available today.

ISU European Figure Skating Championships

E!, 1:30pm Live (tape-delayed PT)

Coverage of the European Figure Skating Championships from Tallinn, Estonia, continues with the Women’s Free competition.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

NBC, beginning at 3pm

NBC airs taped coverage of last week’s Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships from Nashville, Tennessee, featuring the Free Dance and the women’s Free Skate, followed by the Prevagen Skating Spectacular exhibition.

The Time Machine

TCM, 3:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Oscar-winning special effects highlight this classic 1960 adaptation of H.G. Wells’ novel that helped solidify time travel as a science-fiction trope. Directed by fantasy film master George Pal, the movie stars Rod Taylor as the inventor of a time-travel device that whisks him from his year of 1900 through a war-ravaged 20th century and into a far-off era where humans are enslaved by evil subterranean mutants. Alan Young, Yvette Mimieux, Sebastian Cabot and Whit Bissell costar.

NFL Football: Wild-Card Playoffs

CBS, NBC, ESPN/ABC & FOX, beginning at 4:30pm Live

The NFL playoffs kick off on wild-card weekend with two games Saturday, three games Sunday and one game on Monday. AFC and NFC wild-card games have the No. 2 seed hosting the No. 7 seed, No. 3 hosting No. 6 and No. 4 hosting No. 5. (The No. 1 seed has a bye.) CBS and NBC air two wild-card games each, with FOX airing one. Monday night’s game airs on ABC/ESPN.

The Perfect Pairing

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Influential and anonymous food and wine critic Christina finds herself at a winery she panned in the past. She hopes to leave before anyone finds out who she is, but she instead slips on ice and hits her head. The Hollingbrook family, led by single father Michael, graciously takes Christina in while she recovers and tries to jog her memory. In the process, Christina helps the Hollingbrooks prepare for their annual wine tapping party, which includes Michael’s risky passion project, ice wine. Stars Nazneen Contractor and Brennan Elliott.

Holmes Family Rescue: “Renovation Paralysis”

HGTV, 8pm

A motorcycle racer is left sitting idle while trying to renovate her dated and dysfunctional home with a series of bad contractors. Mike Holmes, his son Michael and daughter Sherry step in as her new construction pit crew to bring her fiercely feminine design aesthetic to life.

Safe Room

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

This thriller centers on recently widowed Lila Jackson (Nicole Ari Parker) and her 14-year-old autistic son Ian (Nik Sanchez). Since the death of her husband, Lila is grateful for their kind neighbor Neil (Boris Kodjoe), who looks out for them. After Ian accidentally witnesses a break-in in the house across the street and records the horrific murder of the homeowner, Lila becomes embroiled in a deadly struggle to protect her son from intruders Dominic (Mackenzie Astin) and Rocco (Drea De Matteo), who will stop at nothing to retrieve the video evidence of the crime and silence them. Hiding and trapped in a makeshift panic room created by her late husband, Lila and Ian must use all of their strength and intelligence to outsmart the intruders to save themselves.

Kindred Spirits: “Toxic Relations”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streaming on discovery+

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate a century-old house in Little Rock, Arkansas, stricken by tragedy. The former occupants met a series of unfortunate deaths, and their spirits still linger in the home. This is more than a haunt — it’s a Victorian mystery.