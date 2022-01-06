Magnolia Network’s Linear Channel Officially Launches

© 2020 Magnolia Discovery Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Magnolia Network, the home-and-lifestyle channel that is a joint media venture between Discovery and Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines (pictured above), has been streaming programming on discovery+ since last July. Now, the wait for that content’s arrival on traditional TV is finally over: Effective Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 9pm ET, the existing DIY Network has officially rebranded as Magnolia Network, kicking its programming off with the linear premiere of the Gaineses’ newest series, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.

“It is our ongoing desire to create a space, whether in a streaming environment or on linear television, where people who watch a show on our network leave feeling like it was time well spent,” the Gaineses say.

Viewers who currently receive DIY Network as part of their programming lineup will automatically have access to Magnolia Network starting Jan. 5. The network’s lineup covers home, design, do-it-yourself, food, cooking, gardening and real-life journeys.

Here’s a sample of what Magnolia Network shows to look for:

Family Dinner — Sundays at 8pm beginning Jan. 9

Host Andrew Zimmern visits families across America to explore how the cultural, regional and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat. Currently at two seasons.

Fixer Upper

All five seasons of the Gaineses’ home-remodeling hit will air on the linear Magnolia Network.

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home — Wednesdays at 9pm beginning Jan. 5

Chip and Jo share new ideas for turning outdated homes into jaw-dropping, innovative living spaces. Having expanded their business (and their family), the Gaineses now juggle more while renovating, which keeps things unpredictable.

Home Work — Saturdays at 9pm beginning Jan. 8

The series follows new home-renovation power couple Candis and Andy Meredith (see interview below) as they transform a 20,000-square-foot historic school into their home while juggling client projects, rental properties and life with their blended family of nine (they have seven children).

Homegrown — Saturdays at 11am & 11:30am beginning March 19

Atlanta-based farmer Jamila Norman helps families transform outdoor spaces into beautiful and functional backyard farms. Currently at two seasons.

Inn the Works — Mondays at 9pm & 9:30pm beginning March 21

In the first two seasons of her show, Lindsey Kurowski has taken on epic restorations of historic lodgings, one in Big Bear Lake, California, another in the Berkshires, Massachusetts.

The Johnnyswim Show — Saturdays at 7pm beginning Jan. 8

Husband-and-wife musicians Amanda Sudano and Abner Ramirez, who comprise the folk/soul/blues/pop duo Johnnyswim, are the subjects of this series that follows them as they adjust to life and raising their kids at home after years of doing so aboard a tour bus before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled their touring. Currently at two seasons.

The Lost Kitchen — Thursdays at 9pm beginning Jan. 6

Over two seasons so far, this series follows Erin French and her restaurant, The Lost Kitchen, in Freedom, Maine, which attracts travelers from all over the world.

Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines — Sundays at 1pm & 1:30pm beginning Jan. 9

In four seasons to date, Magnolia Network cofounder Joanna Gaines spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes.

Ranch to Table — Sundays at 2pm beginning March 20

Seventh-generation cattle rancher and entrepreneur Elizabeth Poett runs her family’s 14,000-acre ranch while crafting regional dishes using her own fresh ingredients. Currently at one season.

Restoration Road With Clint Harp — Tuesdays at 9pm beginning Jan. 11

Carpenter Clint Harp hits the road in search of incredible historical structures across the country that are in need of restoration, while exploring their origins and dreaming of their futures. Currently at two seasons.

Zoë Bakes — Sundays at 2pm beginning Jan. 9

Drawing from the secrets of talented pastry chefs and home bakers alike, Zoë François teaches how to achieve beautiful and delicious desserts at home. Currently at one season.

Meet Magnolia’s Newest Stars: Candis And Andy Meredith Of “Home Work”

Prior to launching Magnolia Network, Chip and Joanna Gaines helped popularize the concept of the home-renovation power couple. Since Magnolia’s streaming debut on discovery+ last July, viewers have been enchanted by the latest such duo, Candis and Andy Meredith. The Merediths’ series Home Work makes its Magnolia Network linear debut Jan. 8 (airing Saturdays) and follows them as they transform a 20,000-square-foot historic school into their home while juggling client projects, rental properties and life with their blended family of nine (they have seven children).

Candis has loved houses since she was a 3-year-old watching her grandpa build her playhouse. She started renovating on her own at 16 and bought her first historic home to renovate at 21. When the couple got married, Candis had seven historic remodels happening at once and asked Andy to “retire” from his longtime high-level tech sales job and come work for her, where he discovered that this was his passion.

We chatted with Candis and Andy ahead of Home Work’s linear premiere and, like on their show, they worked as a team for joint answers to questions about their series and life.

What has been the fan reaction to Home Work?

We have been completely overwhelmed by the amount of love for the show! We’ve received thousands of very kind messages about how calming it feels and how it makes people feel happy.

Are you excited for your show to reach a linear audience?

We talk about it every day, that a linear audience will see what we’ve made. … We’ve always wanted to share our love for what we do — old houses, antiques, DIY projects, our love for our family — but to share it on such a big scale is such an honor.

What other shows on Magnolia Network inspire you?

We are obsessed with the shows on Magnolia Network. … They are all so truly inspiring. We love Lindsey Kurowski’s grit on Inn the Works, Brian Patrick Flynn’s approach to design on Mind for Design, deVOL’s timeless kitchens on For the Love of Kitchens. Jamila [Norman], Elizabeth [Poett], Jonathan [Morris], Clint [Harp], Erin [French], Chip and Joanna, Abner and Amanda [Ramirez], Brooke and Brice [Gilliam], Zoë [François], Andrew [Zimmern], Brett [Lewis] — the list of [Magnolia hosts] we admire is endless!

