Tuesday, Jan. 4: ‘This Is Us’ Final Season Premiere on NBC

Joe Pugliese/NBC

ALSO SEE: Complete 2021 NFL TV Schedule

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

This Is Us

NBC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

How many twists and tears are in store for This Is Us fans as the drama begins its sixth and final season? Find out the full story of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) Pearson, and their kids Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown). The Season 6 premiere, “The Challenger,” finds the “Big 3” celebrating their 41st birthdays.

Judge Steve Harvey

ABC, 8pm

New Series!

Steve Harvey serves as the judge, jury and star of this one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy series. Real-life people with real-life conflicts will present their cases in his courtroom, ranging from family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships and everything in between. With the help of Nancy, his trusted bailiff by trade, Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: “Greek Vacation”

FOX, 8pm

Opa! Chef Gordon Ramsay and pals Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix take a trip through Greece to eat, drink and laugh all the way from the ancient ruins of Athens to the party island of Mykonos.

American Auto

NBC, 8pm

New Series!

NBC debuted a sneak preview of the first two episodes of this series last month, but the comedy moves into its regular time slot tonight. In Detroit, the corporate executives of Payne Motors are at a crossroads: adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard. Shaking things up is new CEO Katherine (Ana Gasteyer), whose leadership, experience and savvy is only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars. Luckily, her team has some of the best minds in the business — when they aren’t fighting or trying to outwit each other. In the new episode “Earnings Call,” Katherine promises a big announcement on her first quarterly earnings call, while Jack (Tye White) and Elliot (Humphrey Ker) negotiate a contract with the line workers union.

Speak Sis

OWN, 8pm

New Series!

OWN kicks off a three-episode, two-night special programming event featuring the network’s Speak Sis spotlight series with one episode tonight, concluding with two installments tomorrow evening. The hourlong episodes feature an audience of Black women having in-depth conversations about physical, financial, and sexual and relationship health issues led by journalist Adrienne Bankert and social impact strategist Jotaka Eaddy, featuring special guests. In tonight’s hourlong entry, “Physical Health,” actress Tia Mowry, actress/comedian Kym Whitley and health equity advocate Dr. Medell Briggs-Malonson join Bankert and Eaddy to discuss how to improve physical health and better navigate the medical system.

Finding Your Roots

PBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 8, Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps more noted personalities discover surprising ancestral stories while learning their family history. The season begins with back-to-back hourlong episodes. First, in “Hidden in the Genes” Gates uses DNA detective work to solve deep family mysteries for actor Rebecca Hall and filmmaker Lee Daniels. Then, “Children of Exile” explores the poignant ancestral stories of chef David Chang and actor Raúl Esparza. Also featured this season are Terry Crews, Tony Danza, Kathryn Hahn, Regina King and more.

TCM Special Theme: Movie Accents: “Americans Playing Brits & Brits Playing Americans”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

It takes a very skilled actor to effectively adopt an accent that is not his or her own in order to fully step into a character. Each Tuesday night this month on Turner Classic Movies, you’ll see a number of films depicting some of the more successful accent-adoption efforts; in many of them, the accents are so realistic that you may not have even known they did not come naturally to the actors if you had no idea where the performer was actually from. That was certainly the case in tonight’s first two films, which find American actors adopting British accents that even had Brit viewers impressed. First up is the classic and hilarious 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, in which Americans Michael McKean, Christopher Guest (who is part English) and Harry Shearer (all also cowriters of the film) flawlessly talk and sing in their personas as members of a fictional British heavy metal band. After that, Texas-born actress Renée Zellweger earned lauds, including a Best Actress Oscar nomination, as the titular single Englishwoman in the 2001 romantic comedy Bridget Jones’s Diary, making its TCM premiere. Tonight’s next two films flip the script with famous performances from Brits playing Americans, starting with Stanley Kubrick’s classic 1964 black comedy Dr. Strangelove, with Peter Sellers adopting an American accent as U.S. President Merkin Muffley, one of his three roles in the film (Sellers’ other two roles find him using a British accent as a Royal Air Force officer, and an exaggerated German accent as the titular ex-Nazi scientist). The evening concludes with A Streetcar Named Desire (1951), the adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ play that sees British actress Vivien Leigh delivering a Best Actress Oscar-winning performance as insecure Southern belle Blanche DuBois in this New Orleans-set tale. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Grand Crew

NBC, 8:30pm

New Series!

This new comedy that previewed last month begins in its regular time slot starting tonight. It comes from Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor, and follows a group of young professionals trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love in Los Angeles who always find time to gather at their favorite bar to “wine down” and unpack it all. In the new episode “Wine & Fire,” the crew spends the night at Wyatt (Justin Cunningham) and Kristen’s (Maya Lynne Robinson) house after being displaced by a local wildfire.

Abbott Elementary

ABC, 9pm

New Series!

In the time-slot premiere of this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Eggs Over Easy

OWN, 9pm; also streams on discovery+

This OWN Spotlight documentary airs in conjunction with the network’s first ever health initiative, Own Your Health, which explores women’s reproductive choices, options and barriers. Eggs Over Easy is narrated and executive produced by actress Keshia Knight Pulliam. The film investigates the often taboo subject of infertility in the Black community and brings Black women together for an enlightening and empowering dialogue about the sometimes unpredictable path to motherhood. Actress and singer Andra Day joins the conversation along with Black women, doctors and fertility advocates, who share their personal experiences including miscarriage, IVF, ovarian cysts, uterine fibroids and many other reproductive issues that are not typically discussed or widely understood.

black-ish

ABC, 9:30pm

Season Premiere!

The groundbreaking comedy that challenged viewpoints, sparked meaningful conversations and launched an -ish franchise will go out in style in its eighth and final season. Last seen, Boyz II Men serenaded Dre (Anthony Anderson) as he finally got a big promotion at the ad agency. Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin and Laurence Fishburne also star. Among the guest stars in Season 8 is former first lady Michelle Obama.

Queens: “Bars”

ABC, 10pm

Valeria makes an impulsive decision about her future that stuns the women and, while Lauren deals with an overzealous fan turned up-and-coming rapper, Naomi comes face-to-face with her old rival, Zadie aka Lady Z (Remy Ma). Musical performances include “On My Own” performed by Nadine Velazquez, “Now I’m That Chick” performed by Tu Morrow, “Deja Strikes Back” performed by Remy Ma featuring Brandy and “Cash Mermaid Diss Track” performed by Pepi Sonuga.

Beyond Oak Island

History, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Rick and Marty Lagina, along with their intrepid research partner Matty Blake, are back for Season 2, traveling across the United States and Canada to meet and work with fellow treasure hunters to search for billions in legendary lost riches. In tonight’s season premiere episode, “The 1715 Treasure Fleet,” the team heads to Florida and joins Gary Drayton to hunt for millions in gold, silver and jewels from among the shipwrecks of the famed 1815 Spanish treasure fleet.

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

New Series!

This true-crime docuseries takes an unflinching look at the shocking and tragic cases of dangerous obsessions, brutal violence and even murder surrounding local high school football teams, crimes that tarnished the sport these communities hold sacred. The series begins with tonight’s installment, “The Cheerleader Murders.”

New Amsterdam

NBC, 10pm

New Episodes!

The hit medical drama returns with new episodes of its fourth season starting tonight. In “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution,” Max (Ryan Eggold) and Helen (Freema Agyeman) settle happily into their new life in London; Dr. Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) takes over as medical director, with disastrous effects; Bloom (Janet Montgomery) helps a patient who thinks he’s cursed; and Iggy (Tyler Labine) develops a plan to get his psych patients gainfully employed.

Frontline: “American Insurrection”

PBS, 10pm

A year after extremists attacked the U.S. Capitol, correspondent A.C. Thompson and the team behind the award-winning Documenting Hate series continue their investigation of far-right violence in America with this newly updated version of a Frontline episode originally broadcast in April 2021. The film includes new interviews with law enforcement officials and members of Congress, examines the latest developments since the attack and investigates where the movement may be headed next.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Homegrown: Standoff to Rebellion

Hulu; also begins streaming on ABC News Live Jan. 6

As part of ABC News’ special coverage marking the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, airing across various platforms between Jan. 2-6, this documentary produced by ABC News’ Investigative Unit looks at the days, events and conversations leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, through the eyes of anti-government groups. The special features interviews with former Oath Keeper Ammon Bundy, extremism experts and several ABC News correspondents who were at the Capitol that day.

Rebelde

Netflix

New Series!

This Mexican teen drama is based on the 2004-06 Mexican telenovela of the same name, and on the 2002-03 Argentine telenovela Rebelde Way. Filmed in Mexico City, the series is set at an elite school that shapes young students into entertainment stars ready for the big stage.

The Amazing Race

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The 33rd season kicks off with a special two-hour premiere tonight, then moves to its regular time period an hour later next week. Familiar faces this season include Love Island couple Ray Gantt and Caro Viehweg, internet personalities Kim and Penn Holderness, and Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone, who were involved with thwarting a terrorist attack on a train in 2015.

I Can See Your Voice

FOX, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Musical guessing game I Can See Your Voice returns for Season 2. Ken Jeong is back as host, along with celebrity detectives Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. New this season, contestants are given one chance to use the Golden Mic, which grants them advice from one mystery celebrity.

Married at First Sight

Lifetime, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The hit series returns for Season 14 with a three-hour episode. The new season will once again take on love in Boston and is destined to be romantic, surprising and wickedly entertaining as 10 brave singles meet their stranger spouses at the altar and enter into a marriage without ever meeting before.

Catfish: The TV Show

MTV, 8pm

New Episodes!

Season 8 of the unscripted series returns with 10 new episodes. In the final days of quarantine, the catfish are extra crafty, but they’re no match for hosts Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford’s spectacular sleuthing, as the dynamic duo are on top of their game. As restrictions eventually begin to lift, Nev and Kamie log out of Zoom and head back on the road again.

Chicago Med

NBC, 8pm

New Episodes!

Season 7 of the drama starts up with new episodes again beginning tonight with “No Good Deed Goes Unpunished … in Chicago.” In the aftermath of the Vas-COM scandal, Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) clashes with the hospital’s new compliance officer; Crockett (Dominic Rains) and Blake (Sarah Rafferty) try to save a patient who has a son with severe autism; and a patient’s son lies to his father about his diagnosis.

Speak Sis: “Financial Health”

OWN, 8pm

White House correspondent April Ryan, financial educator Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche and Tanya Van Court, founder and CEO of Goalsetter, join Speak Sis hosts Adrienne Bankert and Jotaka Eaddy, and an audience of Black women, to discuss financial health, and the racism and challenges around money and finances that many Black women face.

AEW: Dynamite

TBS, 8pm

Wednesday’s No. 1 wrestling show continues to inject new spirit, freshness and energy into mainstream wrestling as it moves from TNT to TBS beginning tonight. The legendary commentary team of Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur will continue to call the action every week.

The Wonder Years: “Lads and Ladies and Us”

ABC, 8:30pm

Bill and Lillian decide to join high society club Lads & Ladies as a way to introduce Kim and Dean to positive influences in the community. Bill, Kim and Dean fit right in, but things take a turn when Lillian is treated differently for being a working mom.

The Conners: “Three Exes, Role Playing and a Waterbed “

ABC, 9pm

Thinking it’s Ben’s day off, Darlene brings Nick to the hardware store only to run smack into Ben, who invites Nick to join him at The Lunch Box to watch a Bears game. Meanwhile, Dan tries to spruce up the bedroom while Louise is out on the road and Jackie meets Logan’s mom.

Worst Cooks in America

Food Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Chef Anne Burrell is joined for the first time by chef Cliff Crooks to lead the newest batch of 12 culinary nightmares through a rigorous boot camp in their quest to become kitchen masters.

Forged in Fire: “200th Episode: Fan’s Choice”

History, 9pm

To celebrate its milestone 200th episode, the weapon-crafting competition series turns complete control over to its fans, who voted on all the challenges, weapons and tests featured in this installment.

Magnolia Network Linear Network Launch

Magnolia Network (formerly DIY Network), 9pm

New Network!

Magnolia Network, the home-and-lifestyle channel that is a joint media venture between Discovery and Chip and Joanna Gaines, makes its linear debut today when the existing DIY Network is rebranded as Magnolia Network. DIY will officially become Magnolia beginning tonight at this time with the linear premiere of the Gaineses’ latest series, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. Viewers with an active DIY Network subscription in their existing linear TV package will automatically have access to Magnolia Network starting today. Visit magnolia.com/network for more details.

Catfish UK: The TV Show

MTV, 9pm

New Series!

Beginning tonight, and for the first time, American audiences will be able to watch Season 1 of this British spinoff of the U.S. hit. Hosts Julie Adenuga and Oobah Butler help people find out if the person they’ve fallen for is real.

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller: “White Supremacy”

Nat Geo, 9pm

As America struggles to reckon with its white supremacist past, Mariana races to expose an underground movement hell-bent on an even more violent white supremacist future. It’s a movement that trades in ideologies as dangerous as any narcotic or firearm — and one responsible for mass killings around the globe.

Chicago Fire

NBC, 9pm

New Episodes!

Season 10 of the original series in NBC’s hit Chicago franchise returns with new episodes starting with tonight’s “Back With a Bang,” in which Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) returns to Firehouse 51. The team must work together to put out a potassium fire in a tunnel, and after that incident, Ritter (Daniel Kyri) begins to worry about a young cop who witnessed the fiery death of a truck driver.

Speak Sis

OWN, 9pm

Series Finale!

The three-episode programming event concludes with “Let’s Talk About Sex.” Radio host/author Bevy Smith, actress Garcelle Beauvais and licensed sex therapist Shamyra Howard join hosts Adrienne Bankert and Jotaka Eaddy, and an audience of Black women, for an honest, healthy and no-holds barred conversation about sex and relationships.

NOVA: “High-Risk High-Rise”

PBS, 9pm

Every year, hundreds of new skyscrapers are built around the globe. As nations vie for prestige, these shimmering towers are rising higher and higher. But for all their impressive engineering, are these buildings safe? Can we be sure how they will hold up in earthquakes, fires and other potential disasters? What have — or haven’t — we learned from past tragedies?

Home Economics: “Men’s Water-Resistant Watch, $289”

ABC, 9:30pm

Tom and Marina must make a difficult choice after they uncover a bombshell revelation about Sofía Salazar. Meanwhile, Connor and JoJo’s secret relationship is complicated by Denise and Sarah’s matchmaking efforts.

A Night at the Opera

TCM, 9:45pm

Catch a Classic!

Considered by many to be the Marx Brothers’ finest and funniest film, this 1935 musical comedy classic finds Groucho, Harpo and Chico (in their first movie after Zeppo left the act) bringing hilarious anarchy to the staid, snooty and often pretentious world of opera, ultimately (and literally) bringing down the house during a staging of Verdi’s Il trovatore. There is ostensibly a plot, which finds the brothers working to see that a talented tenor (Allan Jones) gets a chance to perform with the beautiful soprano (Kitty Carlisle) who he’s fallen for. It’s worth sitting through the young lovers’ scenes until the Marxes show up onscreen again with more uproarious antics, notably in Groucho’s interactions with the always-terrific and frequent Marx Brothers comedic foil Margaret Dumont, who re-teams with the boys here as a wealthy dowager, and the film’s legendary scene set in a very crowded ship’s stateroom.

The Chase

ABC, 10pm

New Episodes!

The second half of the second season premieres tonight, with Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, Brad Rutter and Mark Labbett returning as the Chasers.

Good Sam

CBS, 10pm

New Series!

Sophia Bush stars as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss (Jason Isaacs) falls into a coma. When he wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert who never acknowledged her stellar talent. Complicating matters is that this caustic and arrogant surgeon also happens to be her father.

American Greed

CNBC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

CNBC’s longest-running primetime original series returns for Season 15, during the course of which the docuseries will air its 200th episode. Tonight’s season premiere, “The Life & Crimes of Joel Greenberg,” follows the tale of Greenberg, a privileged millennial from a rich Florida family who one day decides to run for Seminole County tax collector and wins. But once in office, he embarks on a breathtaking series of crimes, ranging from fraud to sex trafficking, and eventually, the Feds set their sights on him.

Chicago P.D.

NBC, 10pm

New Episodes!

The drama’s ninth season returns from winter break. In tonight’s new episode, “Home Safe,” the team searches for a missing child in what turns out to be a very complicated case, while Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) are in for a shock when someone from Makayla’s (Ramona Edith Williams) past comes forward.

Thursday, Jan. 6

The Club: Part 2

Netflix

New Episodes!

This Turkish period drama returns with new episodes. It is set in cosmopolitan 1950s Istanbul, where a mother with a troubled past works at a nightclub to reconnect with and help the rebellious daughter she couldn’t raise.

The Pact

Sundance Now

Season Finale!

As the first season of this Welsh thriller concludes, Louie (Eiry Thomas) is stunned when Arwel’s (Eddie Marsan) lawyer presents her with an opportunity to build a new family legacy, while Nancy (Julie Hesmondhalgh) makes an important decision. Meanwhile, Holland (Rakie Ayola) is confident that the women were involved in some way and decides to make her move. As the police net tightens, Cat (Heledd Gwynn) and Tish (Abbie Hern) are drawn ever closer, and Max (Jason Hughes) is torn between his profession and Anna (Laura Fraser). Finally, the truth about Jack’s death is revealed — and the lives of everyone involved are changed forever.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

USA Network, 5pm Live

Live coverage of the Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships from Nashville, Tennessee, begins today on USA Network with the Pairs’ Short program. USA Network and NBC air live competition through Sunday.

Women of the Movement

ABC, 8pm

New Series!

Tony-winning actress Adrienne Warren portrays Mamie Till-Mobley in this six-episode historical drama. The limited series chronicles the true story of how, in 1955, Mamie risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett (Cedric Joe) was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the civil rights movement as we know it today. The series will continue over the next two Thursdays.

BattleBots

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The robot-fighting competition is back, with more than 60 teams traveling to Las Vegas for a chance to take home the Giant Nut prize. Each night, a vicious lineup of bots battle for their lives in the BattleBox, but only the toughest will see the next round. New Zealand’s End Game currently has the trophy, but teams from the United States are determined to bring it back home. Will they succeed, or will the trophy find a new home in Europe, Asia or South America?

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer

FOX, 8pm

New Series!

In the two-hour premiere tonight, FOX gives a refresh to its 2003 hit series Joe Millionaire introducing two incredible single men … with one huge difference. One’s a millionaire, and the other is definitely not.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

MTV, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The gang returns for Season 5 of their reality series, a season that will feature the official return of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. This season, the group heads to the Florida Keys for the first time ever.

The Blacklist

NBC, 8pm

New Episodes!

The James Spader-led spy thriller returns from winter hiatus with new Season 9 episodes starting tonight. In “Between Sleep and Awake,” through a series of flashbacks, Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) recalls his actions in the aftermath of Elizabeth Keen’s death.

TCM Spotlight: True Crime

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Each Thursday night this month, Turner Classic Movies spotlights famous films that either re-created or were inspired by notorious real-life crimes. The evening begins with Alfred Hitchcock’s acclaimed 1948 psychological thriller Rope. The drama, led by James Stewart, takes place in a Manhattan apartment and is shot in a series of clever long takes that give the impression that the production was filmed in a single shot. Rope is based on the play of the same name that was inspired by the 1924 murder of Bobby Franks by Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb in their attempt to get away with “the perfect crime” and prove their intellectual superiority, similar to the characters portrayed here by John Dall and Farley Granger. Next, Best Director Oscar nominee Arthur Penn’s Oscar-winning 1967 biographical crime film Bonnie and Clyde depicts the violent criminal career and end of infamous 1930s outlaw couple Clyde Barrow (Best Actor Oscar nominee Warren Beatty) and Bonnie Parker (Best Actress Oscar nominee Faye Dunaway). Following that, in Badlands (1973), writer/director Terrence Malick’s directorial debut, Martin Sheen and Sissy Spacek play lovers who go on a killing spree in a story loosely based on the real-life 1958 murder spree of Charles Starkweather and Caril Ann Fugate. The lineup comes to a close in the early morning hours with The Honeymoon Killers (1970), The Town That Dreaded Sundown (1976) and The Hitch-Hiker (1953). — Jeff Pfeiffer

Flip or Flop: “Addition Condition”

HGTV, 9pm

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack find a house in Anaheim, California, with some strange additions that could cause problems down the line. They team up with contractor Izzy Battres to make the most of this house without blowing their budget.

The Lost Kitchen

Magnolia Network, 9pm

New Series!

This series follows Erin French and her restaurant, The Lost Kitchen, in Freedom, Maine, which attracts travelers from all over the world.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

NBC, 9pm

New Episodes!

The long-running crime drama’s 23rd season picks up with new episodes again starting tonight with “Silent Night, Hateful Night,” which finds the SVU called in to help investigate a wave of hate crimes on Christmas Eve. Meanwhile, Rollins (Kelli Giddish) catches up with an old flame.

Preserving Democracy: Pursuing a More Perfect Union

PBS, 9pm

Explore the ebbs and flows of democracy both in the United States and abroad. This special traces the pursuit of democracy from the American Revolution and rebellions through the Civil War, civil rights movement and the recurring cycles of progress and backlash across the decades. The program will also look to the present and future, with the pressing issue of voter rights and rules, as well as the role of a civics curriculum in education to maintain and preserve democracy’s values.

Go-Big Show

TBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

A new season of the most extreme and death-defying acts from around the country awaits, promising everything from underwater escape artists, bull jumpers and incredible feats of strength to trick riders and world-record holders. The series is a celebration of the most daring acts as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale’s ultimate $100,000 prize or go home.

Growing Up Hip Hop

WE tv, 9pm

New Episodes!

The sixth season of Growing Up Hip Hop kicked off earlier this year with deep-seated family heartbreak and broken relationships … ending midseason with an explosive talent showcase where everyone was butting heads. Season 6 returns tonight with 12 brand-new episodes and its biggest cast to date!

Let the World See

ABC, 10pm

New Series!

Starting tonight and continuing the next two Thursdays, this docuseries from ABC News will follow each episode of the dramatic limited series Women of the Movement, about Mamie Till-Mobley’s quest for justice in the wake of her son Emmett’s murder in the Jim Crow South that sparked the civil rights movement. Let the World See weaves together firsthand accounts from Emmett Till’s family and contemporary voices to draw a through line from past to present.

Law & Order: Organized Crime

NBC, 10pm

New Episodes!

Season 2 of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spinoff returns with new episodes tonight. In “Nemesis,” when a notorious cybercriminal escapes a high-security prison, Stabler (Christopher Meloni) must team up with an unlikely informant. Meanwhile, Kilbride (Ron Cephas Jones) takes Nova (Nona Parker Johnson) under his wing.

Friday, Jan. 7

El Deafo

Apple TV+

New Series!

This three-part animated series for kids and families is based on the bestselling, Newbery Honor-winning graphic memoir from Cece Bell. It follows insightful young Cece (voiced by Lexi Finigan, who is also deaf) as she loses her hearing and finds her inner superhero. Going to school and making new friends can be tough. Having to do both while wearing a bulky hearing aid on your chest? That takes superpowers. With a little help from her superhero alter ego, El Deafo, Cece learns to embrace what makes her extraordinary. The voice cast also includes Pamela Adlon, Jane Lynch, Chuck Nice and Clancy Brown.

Search Party

HBO Max

Season Premiere!

In the fifth and final season of this dark comedy/thriller, Dory (Alia Shawkat) enters a very public business partnership with charismatic tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum) on the other side of her near-death experience. She folds her old friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey. Among those joining the cast as recurring guest stars this season are Kathy Griffin and John Waters. All 10 episodes are available today.

Hype House

Netflix

New Series!

This series follows the lives of some of the world’s biggest social media stars. These content creators welcome viewers into the infamous Hype House, open their lives to the world and show sides of themselves and their relationships that are seldom seen.

The Tender Bar

Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

A neighborhood pub in Manhasset, Long Island, becomes a second home for a fatherless boy in this coming-of-age drama directed by George Clooney and based on Pulitzer Prize-winning author J.R. Moehringer’s memoir of the same name. In 1972, 9-year-old J.R. (portrayed as a child by Daniel Ranieri, as a young adult by Tye Sheridan and as his future self by Ron Livingston), whose father disappeared from his life before he was old enough to speak, moves into his grandfather’s (Christopher Lloyd) dilapidated house after he and his mother (Lily Rabe) once again hit hard times. Under the unconventional tutelage of his Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), a charismatic, self-educated bartender, and a handful of his bar’s colorful regulars, J.R. grows into a young man determined to fulfill his dream of becoming a writer.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

USA Network, 4:30pm Live; also streams on Peacock

Live coverage continues with the Rhythm Dance competition.

Undercover Boss

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Undercover Boss is back for its nine-episode 11th season tonight with “College HUNKS,” in which cofounders Omar Soliman and Nick Friedman go incognito on the front lines of their College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving business.

Friday Frights

MOVIES!, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Each Friday night this month on MOVIES!, enjoy a double feature of classic scary films. Tonight’s inaugural Friday Frights lineup begins with Asylum (1972), one of the famed horror anthology features from Britain’s Amicus Productions. Peter Cushing, Britt Ekland and Herbert Lom lead the cast of the film, which boasts a screenplay by Psycho author Robert Bloch, who adapted four of his own short stories. After that is Magic (1978), the famous psychological horror film starring Anthony Hopkins, Ann-Margret, Burgess Meredith and a very creepy ventriloquist’s dummy (is there any other kind?). Richard Attenborough directed the film, whose screenplay was adapted by William Goldman from his own novel.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

NBC, 8pm Live; also streams on Peacock

Live coverage continues with the Women’s Free competition.

Red River

TCM, 8pm

Howard Hawks directed this psychologically complex and visually stunning 1948 classic regarded by many as one of the greatest Westerns ever made. The film is led by John Wayne as Thomas Dunson, a ruthless rancher moving a huge cattle herd down the Chisholm Trail to Abilene, Kansas. Causing friction is Dunson’s adopted son, Matt (Montgomery Clift), who, rebelling against his father, wants to lead the drive his own way. Walter Brennan and Joanne Dru, in her second feature film, costar. Red River is the first title of tonight’s triple feature of movies featuring Dru; following it are 711 Ocean Drive, a 1950 film noir in which Dru costars with Edmond O’Brien and Otto Kruger, and Thunder Bay, a 1953 adventure film pairing Dru with James Stewart.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

VH1, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The most-awarded reality competition show in the history of the Emmys returns with a two-part premiere and ushers in 14 new talented queens to compete for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a cash prize of $100,000.

Ladies Who List: Atlanta

OWN, 9pm

New Series!

This eight-episode series follows six professional Black businesswomen working in real estate — top-producing brokers, high-profile attorneys and luxury agents — and the clients they serve in the Atlanta market while managing their ever-changing work and personal relationships. They may be friends, but business is business.

Love During Lockup

WE tv, 9pm

New Series!

The third installment of the Lockup franchise premieres with more drama, more mystery, scams, catfishing and more crazy reveals than ever before. Love During Lockup will document the fascinating drama that unfolds when ordinary people first decide to pursue relationships with prison inmates, and an early dating period filled with a very specific set of unique challenges.

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of the unscripted series, Blind Frog Ranch — Duane Ollinger’s sprawling 160-acre property in Utah’s Uintah Basin — continues to reveal its perplexing secrets. After discovering a large wooden box in a flooded cavern, Duane and his team are hell-bent on extracting it from the cave, believing it contains the fabled treasure of the Aztecs.

Saturday, Jan. 8

A Discovery of Witches

AMC+, Shudder & Sundance Now

Season Premiere!

The third and final season of this British fantasy series is based on author Deborah Harkness’ novel The Book of Life, an entry in her bestselling All Souls trilogy. It brings an epic conclusion to the acclaimed saga and finds Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) returning from their trip to 1590 to find tragedy at Sept-Tours. They must find the missing pages from the Book of Life and the book itself before it’s too late. Their enemies are gearing up against them, and a monster from Matthew’s past who has been lying in wait will return for revenge. New episodes are available Saturdays.

Like Mother, Like Daughter?

discovery+

New Series!

This eight-episode docuseries from discovery+ and OWN explores the complicated and powerful dynamics between six mother-and-daughter duos, each at a critical crossroads and searching for help during a three-week retreat to address their broken relationships. Mental health experts Dr. Cynthia Powell-Hicks and Dr. Allycin Powell-Hicks — a mother/daughter duo themselves — help the women work together to address trauma and cultivate skills necessary for a healthy, loving relationship with each other. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Saturdays.

This Old House

Magnolia Network, beginning at 7am

Episodes of the long-running, iconic home renovation series This Old House will air in three-hour blocks Saturday mornings on Magnolia beginning today.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

NBC, 4pm Live; also streams on Peacock

Live coverage continues with the Men’s Short competition.

Bad Day at Black Rock

TCM, 4:30pm

Catch a Classic!

This terrific and suspenseful 1955 drama from Best Director Oscar nominee John Sturges was one of the earliest “Revisionist Westerns,” tweaking elements of the traditional Western genre and even adding in compelling elements of film noir, to boot. Taking place shortly after World War II in the isolated Southwest town of its title, the film finds Black Rock receiving its first outside visitor in many years when one-armed veteran John Macreedy (Best Actor Oscar nominee Spencer Tracy) arrives and tries to visit an Asian American war hero’s family. Quiet about his agenda, Macreedy is received with suspicion by the unusually jumpy locals, and when his few innocuous questions begin to scrape away at the town’s shared, dark secret, he may not live to catch the train out. Robert Ryan, Anne Francis, Dean Jagger, Walter Brennan, Lee Marvin and Ernest Borgnine also star.

The Johnnyswim Show

Magnolia Network, 7pm

New Series!

Husband-and-wife musicians Amanda Sudano and Abner Ramirez, who comprise the folk/soul/blues/pop duo Johnnyswim, are the subjects of this series that follows them as they adjust to life and raising their kids at home after years of doing so aboard a tour bus before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled their touring.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

USA Network, 7pm Live; also streams on Peacock

Live coverage continues with the Free Dance and Pairs Free Skate competitions.

Wedding Veil 1: Something Old

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Tonight is the first installment of an enchanting new trilogy starring three of Hallmark’s most beloved leading ladies as longtime college friends who discover a mysterious, antique veil fabled to unite its bearer with her true love. After discovering a long-lost painting, museum curator Avery and successful new board member Peter investigate the artwork’s origins as they plan a charity fundraiser to unveil its restoration. Stars Lacey Chabert, Kevin McGarry, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney.

Elvis Presley Double Feature

MOVIES!, beginning at 8pm

Celebrate what would have been King of Rock ’n’ Roll Elvis Presley’s 87th birthday today by remembering the acting side of his career with tonight’s double feature of two of his lesser-known or at least lesser-seen films. The evening starts with Flaming Star (1960), a Western featuring one of Elvis’ better dramatic performances, guided by the sure hand of famed director Don Siegel. Barbara Eden and Dolores del Rio costar. After that is Wild in the Country (1961), a musical/drama also starring Hope Lange and Tuesday Weld.

BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer

A&E, 9pm

In Part 1 of a two-part event (Part 2 airs tomorrow), this gripping documentary provides unprecedented access into the mind of serial killer Dennis Rader, who is currently serving 10 consecutive life sentences in the El Dorado Correctional Facility. Dr. Katherine Ramsland, whose correspondence with Rader has spanned a decade and is still ongoing, shares the intimate details of Rader’s past and his gruesome murders.

Home Work

Magnolia Network, 9pm

New Series!

This series follows home-renovating couple Candis and Andy Meredith as they transform a 20,000-square-foot historic school into their home while juggling client projects, rental properties and life with their blended family of nine (they have seven children).

Kindred Spirits: “Tripwire”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streaming on discovery+

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate a tiny house in Newburgh, New York, with a huge paranormal problem. The mother and daughter who own the home tell stories of a ghastly traveler with eternal ties and of another, much darker, spirit.