Friday, Dec. 31: College Football Playoff: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Georgia vs. Michigan on ESPN

Friday, Dec. 31

College Football Playoff Semifinals

ESPN, beginning at 3:30pm Live

The No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats face the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Capital One Orange Bowl in South Florida and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs battle the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic to determine the two teams that meet for the title Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Established Home

Magnolia Network on discovery+

New Series!

Designer Jean Stoffer takes on some of her most ambitious projects to date around her hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan. She shares the inspiration behind her stunning designs, as well as the important role family plays in her life and business.

Restoration Road With Clint Harp

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

In Season 2, carpenter Clint Harp again hits the road in search of incredible historical structures across the country that are in need of restoration, while exploring their origins and dreaming of their futures.

Queer Eye

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The Emmy-winning series returns for Season 6, with the show’s fearless ambassadors heading to Texas, with a home base in Austin, in search of a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC.

Cobra Kai

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The dramedy that picks up the lives of characters from the 1984 film The Karate Kid nearly 40 years later returns for Season 4, with the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) try to maintain the dojo alliance, while Robby (Tanner Buchanan) goes all in at Cobra Kai. What tricks does Kreese (Martin Kove) have up his sleeve, and can Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) bury their decades-long grudge to defeat him?

The Lost Daughter

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

In this psychological drama, Leda (Olivia Colman), while alone on a seaside vacation, becomes consumed with a young mother and daughter as she watches them on the beach. Unnerved by their compelling relationship, Leda is overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion and intensity of early motherhood and is forced to face the unconventional choices she made as a young mother and their consequences. Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris and Peter Sarsgaard also star in writer/director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directorial debut.

Stay Close

Netflix

New Series!

In this British crime drama, three people each conceal dark secrets that even those closest to them would never suspect. Megan (Cush Jumbo), a working mother of three, has run away from a dangerous past. Ray (Richard Armitage), a once-promising documentary photographer, is now stuck in a dead-end job pandering to celebrity-obsessed rich kids. And Broome (James Nesbitt), a detective, is unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case. When the past comes back to haunt them, it threatens to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them.

Best of Ancient History

Smithsonian Channel, beginning at 6am

Including Legends of the Pharaohs, Tomb Hunters and Secrets.

Dance in the New Year!

MOVIES!, beginning at 1:30pm

Enjoy a toe-tapping New Year’s Eve with a five-film marathon of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers’ classic big-screen pairings, starting with the first time they danced together onscreen, in 1933’s Flying Down to Rio, followed by The Gay Divorcee (1934), the duo’s quintessential pairing in Top Hat (1935), Shall We Dance (1937) and Carefree (1938).

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022

ABC, 8pm Live

In his 17th year, multihyphenate headlining host Ryan Seacrest will oversee New Year’s festivities in Times Square. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, America’s go-to annual New Year’s tradition, which celebrates the year’s very best in music. The show sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than five and a half hours of dynamic performances, and gives viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

CBS, 8pm & 11:30pm

Country music’s hottest superstars ring in the new year from multiple locations in downtown Nashville. Performers include Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, Zac Brown Band and more.

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live

CNN, 8pm

Pals Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are in New York, then hand off to Don Lemon and Co. in New Orleans.

2021: It’s Toast!

NBC, 8pm

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager raise a glass to 2022 with this two-hour, star-studded special that also offers a look back at the lighthearted and humorous moments that provided a much-needed break during the challenging 2021. The special will include interviews with celebrities, personalities and anchors including Michael Bublé, Willie Geist, Savannah Guthrie, Ed Helms, Lester Holt, Matt Iseman, Carson Kressley, Harry Lennix, Loni Love, Howie Mandel, Amber Ruffin, Al Roker, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Mike Tirico, Lisa Vanderpump, Johnny Weir and more.

New Year’s Eve “Thin Man” Marathon

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Spend your New Year’s Eve with Nick and Nora Charles (William Powell and Myrna Loy) — the witty, hard-drinking, fun-loving, high-society couple who often find themselves embroiled in solving mysteries — and their lovable dog Asta for a night of all six of the comedy/mystery Thin Man films, beginning with the 1934 original, The Thin Man. The marathon also includes After the Thin Man (1936), Another Thin Man (1939), Shadow of the Thin Man (1941), The Thin Man Goes Home (1944) and Song of the Thin Man (1947).

United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream

PBS, 9pm

Ring in the new year with an all-star concert performed at Philadelphia’s historic Independence Hall. Chita Rivera hosts the event, which features performances by David Archuleta, Paulo Szot, Midori, Lea Salonga, Pepe Romero, Deborah Cox, Judy Collins, Cassadee Pope, Brandee Younger, members of the Washington Ballet and more, joined by Luke Frazier and the American Pops Orchestra.

How to With John Wilson

HBO, 10pm

Season Finale!

John Wilson’s documentary series that finds wisdom in New York City’s everyday experiences finishes its second season tonight.

All-American New Year 2022

FOX News Channel, 10pm Live

FOX News Channel rings in 2022 with this special airing live from the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tennessee, helmed by FOX & Friends Weekend cohosts Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth. FNC personalities Emily Compagno, Lawrence Jones, Raymond Arroyo, Abby Hornacek, Aishah Hasnie and Madison Alworth report from New Year’s festivities around the country. The evening also includes a standup comedy set from FOX News Radio’s FOX Across America host Jimmy Failla, musical acts, a line-dancing competition, New Year’s resolutions from FOX News personalities, a Times Square scavenger hunt and a comedy workshop with the Gutfeld! team.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson

NBC, 10:30pm Live; also live-streams on Peacock

NBC rings in 2022 with a two-hour, all-star celebration hosted by multiplatinum-selling recording artist Miley Cyrus and Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson, alongside a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances, live from Miami. SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels executive produces this special.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Ghost Hunters

discovery+

New Series!

This reboot of the seminal paranormal investigation show Ghost Hunters features 12 new hourlong episodes, with the original members of The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS) — Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango, along with Shari DeBenedetti — reuniting to revisit their most chilling cases and investigate disturbing new hauntings. Joining the core team are a host of experts from different paranormal backgrounds who add their own points of view to each case. In the series premiere, “The Lost Souls of Joliet,” the TAPS team is joined by Dakota Laden, Tanner Wiseman and Alex Schroeder of the discovery+/Travel Channel series Destination Fear as they check out Old Joliet Prison, a now-shuttered former penitentiary in Illinois where volunteers are desperate for answers regarding unsettling paranormal activity that has been ramping up. New episodes are available Saturdays.

“Harry Potter” 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

HBO Max

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and other cast from all eight Harry Potter movies reunite to celebrate the franchise’s 20th anniversary.

“Columbo” Marathon

Cozi TV, beginning at 8am

Starting with today’s daylong marathon of episodes from Peter Falk’s classic detective series Columbo, Cozi TV is expanding its 2022 programming to include more of the series. Starting next Saturday, Jan. 8, Columbo will be part of Cozi’s weekly six-hour Saturday block of programming alongside episodes of McMillan and Wife, Banacek and McCloud, all of which were part of NBC’s famed Mystery Movie “wheel” series in the 1970s.

We Baby Bears

Cartoon Network, beginning at 10am

New Series!

This spinoff of the 2015-19 animated series We Bare Bears follows the ursine protagonists of that show — Grizz (voice of Connor Andrade), Panda (Amari McCoy) and Ice Bear (Max Mitchell) — in the magical adventures the brothers had when they were babies seeking a place to call home. Executive producer Manny Hernandez, who was supervising director on We Bare Bears, describes this series as “an adventure and traveling show … we are celebrating a lot of different cultures.” We Baby Bears launches with 10 episodes today; two new episodes then air Saturday mornings throughout the month beginning Jan. 8.

“Hart to Hart” Movie Marathon

Ovation, beginning at 11am

Enjoy back-to-back airings of all eight of the made-for-television follow-up Hart to Hart movies that Robert Wagner and Stefanie Powers made between 1993 and 1996, reprising the roles of Jonathan and Jennifer Hart — a wealthy, jet-setting couple who frequently find themselves embroiled in mysteries and working as unpaid detectives to solve them — from their 1979-84 series.

133rd Rose Parade

NBC, 11:30am Live

After a year off because of the pandemic, NBC returns to its now 95-year-old (between radio and television) New Year’s Day tradition of broadcasting the famed Rose Parade from Pasadena, California. Acclaimed actor/educator LeVar Burton has been announced as this year’s grand marshal. This Is Us stars Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson host NBC’s coverage. (Note: Your market may also be airing the optional coverage of the parade that NBC is offering its affiliates beginning a half-hour earlier.)

College Football

ABC, ESPN & ESPN2, beginning at 12pm Live

New Year’s Day college football bowl games are Penn State vs. Arkansas in the Outback Bowl (ESPN2), Iowa vs. Kentucky in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl (ABC), Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (ESPN), Ohio State vs. Utah in the Rose Bowl (ESPN) and Ole Miss vs. Baylor in the Allstate Sugar Bowl (ESPN).

Doctor Who: “Eve of the Daleks”

BBC America, 2pm

BBC America will air three Doctor Who specials in 2022 as part of the BBC’s centenary celebration, and the first one is the New Year’s Day global premiere of the holiday special “Eve of the Daleks.” Jodie Whittaker’s time as the Thirteenth Doctor concludes this fall.

A Face in the Crowd

TCM, 3:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Andy Griffith gives an extraordinary performance as Larry “Lonesome” Rhodes, the lead character of this 1957 Elia Kazan-directed drama that marked Griffith’s screen debut. Although Rhodes is a Southern character like Griffith’s kindly and beloved Sheriff Andy Taylor from the actor’s later classic sitcom The Andy Griffith Show, this man’s charming accent and folksy “aw-shucks” persona is not the genuine article, and instead hides a cruel, ambitious and egomaniacal personality that only grows as the one-time drunken drifter finds himself — thanks to the radio journalist (Patricia Neal) who discovers him (and later regrets the monster she created) — rising as a nationally renowned media personality and political demagogue. If you only know Griffith from his sitcom, check out his dynamic acting range here as Rhodes, a role that helped the actor become a star and really should have earned him an Oscar nomination. Besides being ignored by the Academy, A Face in the Crowd also had mixed reviews on its original release, and wasn’t overly successful at the box office. But time has looked kindly on the film, which was selected for preservation in the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry in 2008, thanks not only to Griffith’s performance but also the story’s look at the volatile intersection of media, celebrity and politics that appears ever more prescient with each passing year. — Jeff Pfeiffer

AMC’s Must Watch Movie Month

AMC, beginning at 5pm

AMC has deemed the month of January as its “Must Watch Movie Month,” and begins the film fest with a Lethal Weapon movie marathon. Every night, typically at 8pmET/PT, a blockbuster film will air, from The Great Outdoors and Gran Torino to Friday night network premieres like Midway (Jan. 7), Mad Max: Fury Road (Jan. 14) and Edge of Tomorrow (Jan. 21). You can expect to find something to catch your interest.

NHL Winter Classic: St. Louis at Minnesota

TNT, 7pm Live

The NHL’s Winter Classic outdoor game airs on TNT for the first time as Jordan Kyrou and the St. Louis Blues face off against Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Crikey! It’s the Irwins

Animal Planet, 8pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

In the Season 4 premiere, Bindi and Chandler’s daughter Grace discovers her new world at Australia Zoo, while Robert and the team attempt the biggest gator move in the zoo’s history; for the first time, they will try to capture 10 alligators from Gator Lake, home to over 40 crocodilians. Meanwhile, Terri helps her Sumatran Elephants as they learn to use a purpose built, giant runway which will allow them to freely move around the Zoo. And Bindi later encounters the joys and tragedies of another Koala breeding season.

Where Your Heart Belongs

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Mackenzie Sullivan is a New York-based marketing executive struggling to keep her clients. When she returns home to a rural maple farm to help her best friend plan her wedding in just two weeks, Mackenzie learns the hard way that the love and support of family and true friends means more than she’d imagined. Stars Jen Lilley and Christopher Russell.

Deadly Infidelity

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When a woman awakes from a monthlong coma, she discovers that the last five years of memories with her husband and daughter are gone. But things go from bad to dangerous when a man she doesn’t remember appears, claiming that they had a passionate affair. Stars Kate Watson, Anna Marie Dobbins and Houston Rhines.

Great Performances: “From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2022”

PBS, 8pm

Great Performances continues its tradition of ringing in the New Year with the Vienna Philharmonic at the world-famous Musikverein, with actor Hugh Bonneville returning as host for a fifth year. The concert features guest conductor Daniel Barenboim leading the Vienna Philharmonic in performances of favorite Strauss family waltzes.

When Nature Calls

ABC, 9pm

Season Finale!

In “The Optimistic Mosquito,” Helen Mirren narrates a documentary examination of the animal kingdom featuring a mosquito that wants to do good in the world, a chipmunk that over-packed trying to outsmart the TSA, an old wild boar looking for love and Anaconda ASMR. Following is the season finale, “Omen Cat,” in which hippos solve crimes ripped from the headlines, a cheetah is haunted by everyone it ever ate, a snake celebrates its 30th birthday alone and more.

Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name

CNN, 9pm

“You’ve Got a Friend” is more than an anthem for Carole King — who wrote, recorded and won a Song of the Year Grammy for it — and James Taylor, for whom it was a No. 1 hit. The song also defines their longtime mutual admiration and support for each other, manifested in 2010’s Troubadour Reunion world tour, the centerpiece of director Frank Marshall’s captivating concert doc. “You and I probably just have the same musical DNA,” says Taylor, who first urged King to sing her songs in public in 1969 at L.A.’s famed Troubadour club, where she played in his band. Reflecting on the arena tour, which often feels like two greatest-hits concerts on one turntable stage, King notes, “We do it for each other, but what they’re seeing is us having a great time together.” Happily, we get a ringside seat as they trade off signature songs, including one uninterrupted 35-minute stretch. Other documentaries may shed more light on these artists’ lives, but none will offer as much pure musical satisfaction in showing how they played.

The ’80s: Top Ten

Nat Geo, 9pm; all episodes streaming on Disney+

New Series!

Rob Lowe executive produces and hosts this six-episode series, with two hours airing this evening and the next two nights, that offers fun and nostalgic top 10 countdowns of various 1980s topics in each hourlong installment. Tonight’s first episode is “Watercooler Moments,” a look at everything from Charles and Diana’s wedding to the burning question of “Who Shot J.R.?” and more. That is followed by the “Streetwear” episode, which reveals the inside stories behind ’80s fashions like Air Jordans, Ray-Bans, shoulder pads, the Miami Vice look and more. The entire series will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning Dec. 31.

The Incredible Dr. Pol

Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

Season Premiere!

As Season 20 begins, the vet staff see canine patients for broken legs, bulbous cysts and overgrown nails, and they treat a hypothermic horse, a constipated cat and reindeer.

Deadly Cheers

Lifetime, 10pm

Original Film!

Brianna (Camille Calvin) and her teenage daughter Julie (Katherine Marsh) move to a new town where Brianna will be the high school’s new assistant principal, while Julie joins the highly regarded competitive cheer team under the esteemed Coach Allison (Shannon Skiles). When one of the cheerleaders suffers a mysterious accident, Coach Allison will stop at nothing to cover it up, even if it means sacrificing her own cheerleaders.

New York Homicide

Oxygen, 10pm

New Series!

New York is a shining beacon of opportunity to people across the world, and the convergence of almost innumerable cultures, customs and languages makes it a true melting pot. It’s a city with a gritty core, where tensions run high. This new 12-episode series details the brazen crimes that happen in New York and the intense work by law enforcement and civilians who race to take murderers off the streets.

Kindred Spirits: “The Lurker”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate an 1850s manor in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, where an eyeless entity looms over sleeping guests. Bruni and Berry attempt an off-the-cuff experiment that bends paranormal reality so much they shock themselves.

Sunday, Jan. 2

My Favorite Year

TCM, 6:15pm

This 1982 comedy is set in the 1950s, when young TV variety show staff writer Benjy Stone (Mark Linn-Baker) lobbies hard to hold on to a guest-star berth for his boyhood hero, ’30s-era screen swashbuckler Alan Swann (played by Best Actor Oscar nominee Peter O’Toole in a role loosely based on actor Errol Flynn and his appearance on the classic ’50s variety program Your Show of Shows, on which Mel Brooks, executive producer of My Favorite Year, was a writer). Benjy winds up regretting what he wished for, as his future soon hinges on keeping the dissipated, hard-drinking, womanizing Swann sober and in line through broadcast night. Actor Richard Benjamin made his feature directorial debut with this film, which effectively and lovingly captures the excitingly frenzied comedic feel of the actual live ’50s variety broadcasts that inspired this fictional tale. Joseph Bologna, Jessica Harper, Lainie Kazan and Bill Macy also star.

The Top Ten Revealed: “Debut Albums of 1982”

AXS TV, 8pm

Host Katie Daryl and a panel of music experts count down the best albums that were released in 1982.

The Equalizer: “Separated”

CBS, 8pm

Robyn (Queen Latifah), defender of the defenseless, and her sniper pal, Mel (Liza Lapira), help reunite a mother and son separated at the border. With the help of CIA liaison Bishop (Chris Noth), they also try to free Mel’s hacker hubby Harry (Adam Goldberg) from jail.

Dirty Jobs

Discovery Channel, 8pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

Host Mike Rowe rolls up his sleeves again for the return of his series that finds him celebrating the next generation of hardworking men and women who have made civilized life possible. The new season allows Rowe to come back for another chance to take on jobs he didn’t get to do before, including the most grueling one of all. In tonight’s premiere, Rowe joins the workers responsible for building America’s infrastructure and finds out what it takes to build complex and vital structures like bridges and highways.

Next Level Chef

FOX, 8pm

New Series!

Gordon Ramsay is back for an all-new culinary competition as 15 contestants take on a three-story kitchen where the ingredients available match each level’s environment. Joining Ramsay as co-mentors are star chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, who will take the contestants under their wing to help one eventually win the grand prize of $250,000.

Deadly Ex Next Door

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Author Elise Edwards (Tianna Nori) and her husband, Allan (Jack Grinhaus), are thrilled to be new homeowners of a cabin overlooking a lake — until Elise’s former friend, Geena (Brendee Green), and her husband, Lee (Jean-Paul Najm), move in next door. Years ago, Geena stole Lee from Elise, bringing their friendship to an end. Now, Geena wants to apologize for hurting Elise, and Elise reluctantly forgives her. But when Elise is attacked by a mysterious figure in the woods and accused of having an affair with Lee, she begins questioning Geena’s motives. The tension between the two couples culminates in Geena being murdered, seemingly at the hands of Allan. It’s not long, though, before Elise realizes someone else is behind all the mysterious things happening to her. Now, Elise must fight for her life if she ever hopes to clear Allan’s name of a crime he didn’t commit.

Nightmare Alley

MOVIES!, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

This moody 1947 film noir is based on the William Lindsay Gresham 1946 novel of the same name that also inspired cowriter/director Guillermo del Toro’s new adaptation, which is currently in theaters and stars Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett. This version stars Tyrone Power, who takes a break from the romantic and swashbuckling roles that made him famous and gives an impressive villainous turn as Stan Carlisle, a con man and carnival worker. Stan seduces a sideshow performer (Joan Blondell) to learn the secret to her and her alcoholic husband’s (Ian Keith) mind-reading act, then takes off with a fellow carnie (Coleen Gray) and sets himself up as a spiritualist in Chicago. The con brings them acclaim and wealth, but Stan’s greed leads to his ruination.

Yellowstone

Paramount Network, 8pm

Season Finale!

Tough Dutton daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) takes matters into her own hands (or fists) when freshly unearthed truths threaten to break up the cattle ranching clan.

Around the World in 80 Days

PBS, 8pm

New Series!

Jules Verne’s classic 1873 novel Around the World in Eighty Days comes to colorful and exciting life in this innovative eight-episode adaptation that introduces new themes, characters and stories to the familiar tale. David Tennant stars as Englishman Phileas Fogg, who, in 1872, bets a fortune that he can circumnavigate the planet in a mere 80 days. Joined by his sharp-witted valet (Ibrahim Koma) and doggedly followed on his quest by an ambitious reporter (Leonie Benesch), Fogg races to complete his journey.

NCIS: Los Angeles: “Lost Soldier Down”

CBS, 9pm

The team investigates what looks like the suicide of a Navy Intelligence Officer. And Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) plans to redo the backyard without consulting his wife, Kensi (Daniela Ruah). No, dude.

This Came Out of Me

Discovery Channel, 9pm

New Series!

Doctors and nurses at the 21 SignatureCare Emergency Center locations throughout Texas help people with painful, unusual and sometimes even gruesome emergency cases. In this series that asks the question “How did that get there?”, fashion-model-turned-ER-physician Dr. Ruby Rose, one of the medical directors who oversees these freestanding ERs, will introduce viewers to everyday situations in which things end up in places they just shouldn’t be — from a monster bug getting stuck in a patient’s ear to a piece of concrete getting trapped in a patient’s leg.

Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime

Food Network, 9pm

New Series!

Guy Fieri is expanding his successful restaurant empire and is searching for one talented food entrepreneur to run their own Chicken Guy! franchise. He chose the seven top candidates to participate in the most intense, high-stakes job interview they could ever dream of. The candidates must prove they can successfully lead every aspect of the food business, from culinary to marketing and front-of-house hospitality.

Vengeance: Killer Newlyweds

HLN, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Vengeance, HLN’s true-crime docuseries franchise, returns for Season 6, which has an overarching theme of “Killer Newlyweds.” Two hourlong episodes airing back-to-back on Sunday evenings beginning tonight will look at cases where the vow to love till death do they part is fulfilled much sooner than expected for some newlyweds. In tonight’s first episode, “Pushed to Kill,” a man plummets from the window of his 25th-floor apartment, and investigators must determine whether it was a tragic accident or the act of an angered bride. Then, in “Unholy Matrimony,” when a pastor’s daughter is gunned down in her home, a small Louisiana town discovers her killer is closer to home than anyone imagined.

The ’80s: Top Ten: “Fast Food” & “Commercials”

Nat Geo, 9pm

Host Rob Lowe is back with two more hourlong Top 10 countdowns related to 1980s topics. First, in “Commercials,” Lowe runs through the 10 greatest TV ads of the ’80s as he explores how the global marketing success of MTV owes a nod to one great idea from 1956, learns why Apple’s iconic “1984” ad nearly didn’t make it to air and uncovers the origin of one of the most famous slogans ever: Nike’s “Just Do It.” Then, in “Fast Food,” learn how the sizzling success of the Hot Pocket relied on cutting-edge ’80s technology, why Dominos’ 30-minute guarantee was a risky move and how the McDonald’s Happy Meal got its start, among other revelations.

S.W.A.T.: “Survive”

CBS, 10pm

An off-duty private security detail goes sideways for Deacon (Jay Harrington) and Chris (Lina Esco) when a cartel tries to kidnap their VIP client. They fight for their lives in a desert ghost town!

Alex vs. America

Food Network, 10pm

New Series!

Over the course of five weeks, 15 brave chefs from across the United States take their best shot at beating the accomplished Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli for the ultimate culinary triumph. Hosted by the acclaimed chef Eric Adjepong, each episode features three culinary superstars competing over two rounds against one another as well as against Alex.

Deadly Garage Sale

Lifetime, 10pm

Original Film!

When thieves rob the garage sale of suburban mom Marcia (Aryè Campos), a struggle ensues, and one of the thieves is killed. Unbeknownst to Marcia, the dead thief’s sister returns, masquerading as a kind fellow garage sale enthusiast … with a vengeful plan to destroy Marcia’s life. Also starring Juliana Destefano, Autumn Noel and Matthew Pohlkamp.

Mountain Monsters

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The paranormal series that follows the Appalachian Investigators of Mysterious Sightings (AIMS) returns for Season 6 with “Bigfoot or Bust.” The episode finds the team heading back to the Tygart Valley on a mission to prove that a Bigfoot roams those mysterious hollers.

Monday, Jan. 3

Under the Vines

Acorn TV

Season Finale!

In the Season 1 conclusion of this romantic dramedy from New Zealand, Nic brings word of Oakley’s newfound fame, which has already reached an unimpressed Marissa. As Daisy (Rebecca Gibney) and Louis (Charles Edwards) help Tippy (Trae Te Wiki) prepare for her speech, Griffin’s arrival blindsides everyone, especially Gus. Gala prep at Shimmering Lake takes an explosive turn, putting the entire showcase in jeopardy until Daisy offers an alternative that could save the day. Louis faces an unenviable decision.

Wild West MOVIES!

MOVIES!, beginning at 6am

Enjoy a day of classic Western movies, beginning with The Broken Land (1962), starring Kent Taylor, Diana Darrin, Jody McCrea and Jack Nicholson in an early film role. After that, the rest of the day’s lineup features: A Man Called Sledge (1971), starring James Garner, Dennis Weaver and Claude Akins; Virginia City (1940), with Errol Flynn, Miriam Hopkins, Randolph Scott and Humphrey Bogart; Flaming Star (1960), led by Elvis Presley and Barbara Eden; Belle Starr: The Bandit Queen (1941), starring Gene Tierney as the titular outlaw and costarring Randolph Scott and Dana Andrews; The Secret of Convict Lake (1951), with Glenn Ford, Tierney and Zachary Scott; Ambush (1950), starring Robert Taylor, John Hodiak and Arlene Dahl; Stagecoach (1939), the legendary John Ford-directed film with a cast including John Wayne, Claire Trevor and John Carradine; Geronimo: An American Legend (1993), starring Wes Studi as the Apache leader and also featuring Jason Patric, Gene Hackman, Robert Duvall and Matt Damon in an early role; The Legend of the Lone Ranger (1981), with Klinton Spilsbury, Michael Horse and Christopher Lloyd; Borderline (1980), led by Charles Bronson, Ed Harris and Bruno Kirby; and West of the Divide (1934), starring John Wayne, Yakima Canutt and Gabby Hayes.

The Rockford Files

getTV, 12pm & 8pm

Emmy winner James Garner is Jim Rockford in this classic 1974-80 detective drama that joins getTV’s weekday afternoon and primetime lineup starting today. This afternoon’s episode is the series premiere, “The Kirkoff Case,” in which the heir to a family fortune hires Rockford to find his parents’ killers. Abe Vigoda and James Woods guest-star. Tonight is Season 1’s second episode, “The Dark and Bloody Ground,” in which Rockford’s attorney, Beth Davenport (Gretchen Corbett), pressures him into investigating the murder of a screenwriter.

The Bachelor

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Clayton Echard will step into the role of the Bachelor for the show’s upcoming 26th season, kicking off the series’ landmark 20th year. Clayton was first introduced to audiences on the past season of The Bachelorette. He is a puppy-loving goofball with a heart of gold (and surprisingly good dance moves) who is ready to find the love of his life.

9-1-1: Lone Star

FOX, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 3 of the hit action drama finds the 126 shut down and its crew of first responders dispersed throughout Austin. When a massive arctic blast and ice storm hit Texas and cause widespread chaos, firefighter Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and paramedic Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) try to reunite their cohorts in an effort to save the city.

Kenan

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Star Kenan Thompson’s self-titled sitcom returns for Season 2, with back-to-back episodes airing Monday nights up to NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage beginning in early February. In tonight’s first episode, “Dating App,” Kenan (Thompson), with Gary’s (Chris Redd) help, signs up for a dating app that he might not be ready for, while Rick (Don Johnson) has an interesting date of his own. Meanwhile, Mika (Kimrie Lewis) and Pam (Fortune Feimster) strategize to help Tami (Taylor Louderman) when she is caught in an unflattering situation by a tabloid photographer. After that, in “Work Friends,” Kenan offends Tami when he reveals that he only sees her as a colleague and not as a friend, while Gary and Rick encourage Birdie (Dannah Lane) to use TikTok before she’s ready, which lands her in real trouble at school.

Antiques Roadshow

PBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

PBS’ most-watched ongoing series returns for Season 26 with a return to on-location filming beginning with a three-episode stop (beginning tonight and continuing the next two Mondays) at Wadsworth Mansion in Middletown, Connecticut. It is here that the series makes history with its first ever appraisal of a classic car due to its Paul Newman-signed dashboard.

Star of the Month: Kay Francis: “Comedies & Musicals”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Actress Katherine Edwina “Kay” Francis is saluted by Turner Classic Movies as its Star of the Month each Monday evening in January (except for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17), beginning with 13 of her films — mostly comedies and musicals, with a couple of dramas — including several titles from her heyday in the early to mid 1930s, when she found stardom at Paramount followed by even greater success at Warner Bros., becoming one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses. The lineup starts tonight and continues well into tomorrow afternoon, with the following features: Jewel Robbery (1932), Trouble in Paradise (1932), Raffles (1930), First Lady (1937), It’s a Date (1940), Comet Over Broadway (1938), Always in My Heart (1942), The Feminine Touch (1941), The Goose and the Gander (1935), Play Girl (1941), Secrets of an Actress (1938) and Women Are Like That (1938).

The Cleaning Lady

FOX, 9pm

New Series!

Thony (Élodie Yung) is a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who struggles to make ends meet as an undocumented worker after coming to the U.S. from the Philippines in search of medical treatment for her ailing son. After witnessing a murder, Thony cleans the crime scene to stay alive and thus begins living a double life, cleaning for a crime syndicate while doing whatever she can to save her son.

The ’80s: Top Ten: “Gadgets” & “Toys”

Nat Geo, 9pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of host Rob Lowe’s Top 10 countdown series related to various 1980s subjects concludes with two back-to-back hourlong installments tonight. First, in “Gadgets,” Lowe explores the 10 best gadgets of the decade, including iconic inventions like Apple’s Macintosh, Sony’s Walkman, Nintendo’s Game Boy, the mobile phone and the camcorder, and how they shaped the trajectory of the modern world. Then, in “Toys,” Lowe counts down the top 10 toys of the ’80s, revealing the surprising origin stories behind He-Man, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Cabbage Patch Kids and more.

That’s My Jam

NBC, 9pm

New Series!

Jimmy Fallon hosts this hourlong variety game show featuring two teams of two celebrities going against each other for the charity of their choice in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games. The series moves into its regular time slot beginning tonight following its sneak preview near the end of last year. Tonight’s new episode features celebrity guests Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Chance the Rapper, Alessia Cara and Josh Groban competing.

Ordinary Joe

NBC, 10pm

New Episodes!

The hit freshman drama returns with new episodes to close out its first season ahead of NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage in early February. In tonight’s new episode, “Snow Globe,” when Gwen’s (Anne Ramsay) school chorus honors her with a tribute concert, she reconnects with an old flame; Cop Joe (James Wolk) and Amy (Natalie Martinez) push each other to confront some hard truths; Music Joe’s (Wolk) world is rocked when Amy discloses a big secret; and Nurse Joe (Wolk) and Jenny (Elizabeth Lail) readjust to being long distance after spending the holidays as a family.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Judge Steve Harvey

ABC, 8pm

New Series!

Steve Harvey serves as the judge, jury and star of this one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy series. Real-life people with real-life conflicts will present their cases in his courtroom, ranging from family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships and everything in between. With the help of Nancy, his trusted bailiff by trade, Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: “Greek Vacation”

FOX, 8pm

Opa! Chef Gordon Ramsay and pals Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix take a trip through Greece to eat, drink and laugh all the way from the ancient ruins of Athens to the party island of Mykonos.

American Auto

NBC, 8pm

New Series!

NBC debuted a sneak preview of the first two episodes of this series last month, but the comedy moves into its regular time slot tonight. In Detroit, the corporate executives of Payne Motors are at a crossroads: adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard. Shaking things up is new CEO Katherine (Ana Gasteyer), whose leadership, experience and savvy is only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars. Luckily, her team has some of the best minds in the business — when they aren’t fighting or trying to outwit each other. In the new episode “Earnings Call,” Katherine promises a big announcement on her first quarterly earnings call, while Jack (Tye White) and Elliot (Humphrey Ker) negotiate a contract with the line workers union.

Speak Sis

OWN, 8pm

New Series!

OWN kicks off a three-episode, two-night special programming event featuring the network’s Speak Sis spotlight series with one episode tonight, concluding with two installments tomorrow evening. The hourlong episodes feature an audience of Black women having in-depth conversations about physical, financial, and sexual and relationship health issues led by journalist Adrienne Bankert and social impact strategist Jotaka Eaddy, featuring special guests. In tonight’s hourlong entry, “Physical Health,” actress Tia Mowry, actress/comedian Kym Whitley and health equity advocate Dr. Medell Briggs-Malonson join Bankert and Eaddy to discuss how to improve physical health and better navigate the medical system.

Finding Your Roots

PBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 8, Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps more noted personalities discover surprising ancestral stories while learning their family history. The season begins with back-to-back hourlong episodes. First, in “Hidden in the Genes” Gates uses DNA detective work to solve deep family mysteries for actor Rebecca Hall and filmmaker Lee Daniels. Then, “Children of Exile” explores the poignant ancestral stories of chef David Chang and actor Raúl Esparza. Also featured this season are Terry Crews, Tony Danza, Kathryn Hahn, Regina King and more.

TCM Special Theme: Movie Accents: “Americans Playing Brits & Brits Playing Americans”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

It takes a very skilled actor to effectively adopt an accent that is not his or her own in order to fully step into a character. Each Tuesday night this month on Turner Classic Movies, you’ll see a number of films depicting some of the more successful accent-adoption efforts; in many of them, the accents are so realistic that you may not have even known they did not come naturally to the actors if you had no idea where the performer was actually from. That was certainly the case in tonight’s first two films, which find American actors adopting British accents that even had Brit viewers impressed. First up is the classic and hilarious 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, in which Americans Michael McKean, Christopher Guest (who is part English) and Harry Shearer (all also cowriters of the film) flawlessly talk and sing in their personas as members of a fictional British heavy metal band. After that, Texas-born actress Renée Zellweger earned lauds, including a Best Actress Oscar nomination, as the titular single Englishwoman in the 2001 romantic comedy Bridget Jones’s Diary, making its TCM premiere. Tonight’s next two films flip the script with famous performances from Brits playing Americans, starting with Stanley Kubrick’s classic 1964 black comedy Dr. Strangelove, with Peter Sellers adopting an American accent as U.S. President Merkin Muffley, one of his three roles in the film (Sellers’ other two roles find him using a British accent as a Royal Air Force officer, and an exaggerated German accent as the titular ex-Nazi scientist). The evening concludes with A Streetcar Named Desire (1951), the adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ play that sees British actress Vivien Leigh delivering a Best Actress Oscar-winning performance as insecure Southern belle Blanche DuBois in this New Orleans-set tale. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Grand Crew

NBC, 8:30pm

New Series!

This new comedy that previewed last month begins in its regular time slot starting tonight. It comes from Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor, and follows a group of young professionals trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love in Los Angeles who always find time to gather at their favorite bar to “wine down” and unpack it all. In the new episode “Wine & Fire,” the crew spends the night at Wyatt (Justin Cunningham) and Kristen’s (Maya Lynne Robinson) house after being displaced by a local wildfire.

Abbott Elementary

ABC, 9pm

New Series!

In the time-slot premiere of this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

This Is Us

NBC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

How many twists and tears are in store for This Is Us fans as the drama begins its sixth and final season? Find out the full story of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) Pearson, and their kids Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown). The Season 6 premiere, “The Challenger,” finds the “Big 3” celebrating their 41st birthdays.

Eggs Over Easy

OWN, 9pm; also streams on discovery+

This OWN Spotlight documentary airs in conjunction with the network’s first ever health initiative, Own Your Health, which explores women’s reproductive choices, options and barriers. Eggs Over Easy is narrated and executive produced by actress Keshia Knight Pulliam. The film investigates the often taboo subject of infertility in the Black community and brings Black women together for an enlightening and empowering dialogue about the sometimes unpredictable path to motherhood. Actress and singer Andra Day joins the conversation along with Black women, doctors and fertility advocates, who share their personal experiences including miscarriage, IVF, ovarian cysts, uterine fibroids and many other reproductive issues that are not typically discussed or widely understood.

black-ish

ABC, 9:30pm

Season Premiere!

The groundbreaking comedy that challenged viewpoints, sparked meaningful conversations and launched an -ish franchise will go out in style in its eighth and final season. Last seen, Boyz II Men serenaded Dre (Anthony Anderson) as he finally got a big promotion at the ad agency. Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin and Laurence Fishburne also star. Among the guest stars in Season 8 is former first lady Michelle Obama.

Queens: “Bars”

ABC, 10pm

Valeria makes an impulsive decision about her future that stuns the women and, while Lauren deals with an overzealous fan turned up-and-coming rapper, Naomi comes face-to-face with her old rival, Zadie aka Lady Z (Remy Ma). Musical performances include “On My Own” performed by Nadine Velazquez, “Now I’m That Chick” performed by Tu Morrow, “Deja Strikes Back” performed by Remy Ma featuring Brandy and “Cash Mermaid Diss Track” performed by Pepi Sonuga.

Beyond Oak Island

History, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Rick and Marty Lagina, along with their intrepid research partner Matty Blake, are back for Season 2, traveling across the United States and Canada to meet and work with fellow treasure hunters to search for billions in legendary lost riches. In tonight’s season premiere episode, “The 1715 Treasure Fleet,” the team heads to Florida and joins Gary Drayton to hunt for millions in gold, silver and jewels from among the shipwrecks of the famed 1815 Spanish treasure fleet.

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

New Series!

This true-crime docuseries takes an unflinching look at the shocking and tragic cases of dangerous obsessions, brutal violence and even murder surrounding local high school football teams, crimes that tarnished the sport these communities hold sacred. The series begins with tonight’s installment, “The Cheerleader Murders.”

New Amsterdam

NBC, 10pm

New Episodes!

The hit medical drama returns with new episodes of its fourth season starting tonight. In “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution,” Max (Ryan Eggold) and Helen (Freema Agyeman) settle happily into their new life in London; Dr. Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) takes over as medical director, with disastrous effects; Bloom (Janet Montgomery) helps a patient who thinks he’s cursed; and Iggy (Tyler Labine) develops a plan to get his psych patients gainfully employed.

Frontline: “American Insurrection”

PBS, 10pm

A year after extremists attacked the U.S. Capitol, correspondent A.C. Thompson and the team behind the award-winning Documenting Hate series continue their investigation of far-right violence in America with this newly updated version of a Frontline episode originally broadcast in April 2021. The film includes new interviews with law enforcement officials and members of Congress, examines the latest developments since the attack and investigates where the movement may be headed next.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Homegrown: Standoff to Rebellion

Hulu; also begins streaming on ABC News Live Jan. 6

As part of ABC News’ special coverage marking the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, airing across various platforms between Jan. 2-6, this documentary produced by ABC News’ Investigative Unit looks at the days, events and conversations leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, through the eyes of anti-government groups. The special features interviews with former Oath Keeper Ammon Bundy, extremism experts and several ABC News correspondents who were at the Capitol that day.

Rebelde

Netflix

New Series!

This Mexican teen drama is based on the 2004-06 Mexican telenovela of the same name, and on the 2002-03 Argentine telenovela Rebelde Way. Filmed in Mexico City, the series is set at an elite school that shapes young students into entertainment stars ready for the big stage.

The Amazing Race

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The 33rd season kicks off with a special two-hour premiere tonight, then moves to its regular time period an hour later next week. Familiar faces this season include Love Island couple Ray Gantt and Caro Viehweg, internet personalities Kim and Penn Holderness, and Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone, who were involved with thwarting a terrorist attack on a train in 2015.

I Can See Your Voice

FOX, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Musical guessing game I Can See Your Voice returns for Season 2. Ken Jeong is back as host, along with celebrity detectives Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. New this season, contestants are given one chance to use the Golden Mic, which grants them advice from one mystery celebrity.

Married at First Sight

Lifetime, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The hit series returns for Season 14 with a three-hour episode. The new season will once again take on love in Boston and is destined to be romantic, surprising and wickedly entertaining as 10 brave singles meet their stranger spouses at the altar and enter into a marriage without ever meeting before.

Catfish: The TV Show

MTV, 8pm

New Episodes!

Season 8 of the unscripted series returns with 10 new episodes. In the final days of quarantine, the catfish are extra crafty, but they’re no match for hosts Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford’s spectacular sleuthing, as the dynamic duo are on top of their game. As restrictions eventually begin to lift, Nev and Kamie log out of Zoom and head back on the road again.

Chicago Med

NBC, 8pm

New Episodes!

Season 7 of the drama starts up with new episodes again beginning tonight with “No Good Deed Goes Unpunished … in Chicago.” In the aftermath of the Vas-COM scandal, Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) clashes with the hospital’s new compliance officer; Crockett (Dominic Rains) and Blake (Sarah Rafferty) try to save a patient who has a son with severe autism; and a patient’s son lies to his father about his diagnosis.

Speak Sis: “Financial Health”

OWN, 8pm

White House correspondent April Ryan, financial educator Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche and Tanya Van Court, founder and CEO of Goalsetter, join Speak Sis hosts Adrienne Bankert and Jotaka Eaddy, and an audience of Black women, to discuss financial health, and the racism and challenges around money and finances that many Black women face.

AEW: Dynamite

TBS, 8pm

Wednesday’s No. 1 wrestling show continues to inject new spirit, freshness and energy into mainstream wrestling as it moves from TNT to TBS beginning tonight. The legendary commentary team of Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur will continue to call the action every week.

The Wonder Years: “Lads and Ladies and Us”

ABC, 8:30pm

Bill and Lillian decide to join high society club Lads & Ladies as a way to introduce Kim and Dean to positive influences in the community. Bill, Kim and Dean fit right in, but things take a turn when Lillian is treated differently for being a working mom.

The Conners: “Three Exes, Role Playing and a Waterbed “

ABC, 9pm

Thinking it’s Ben’s day off, Darlene brings Nick to the hardware store only to run smack into Ben, who invites Nick to join him at The Lunch Box to watch a Bears game. Meanwhile, Dan tries to spruce up the bedroom while Louise is out on the road and Jackie meets Logan’s mom.

Worst Cooks in America

Food Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Chef Anne Burrell is joined for the first time by chef Cliff Crooks to lead the newest batch of 12 culinary nightmares through a rigorous boot camp in their quest to become kitchen masters.

Forged in Fire: “200th Episode: Fan’s Choice”

History, 9pm

To celebrate its milestone 200th episode, the weapon-crafting competition series turns complete control over to its fans, who voted on all the challenges, weapons and tests featured in this installment.

Magnolia Network Linear Network Launch

Magnolia Network (formerly DIY Network), 9pm

New Network!

Magnolia Network, the home-and-lifestyle channel that is a joint media venture between Discovery and Chip and Joanna Gaines, makes its linear debut today when the existing DIY Network is rebranded as Magnolia Network. DIY will officially become Magnolia beginning tonight at this time with the linear premiere of the Gaineses’ latest series, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. Viewers with an active DIY Network subscription in their existing linear TV package will automatically have access to Magnolia Network starting today. Visit magnolia.com/network for more details.

Catfish UK: The TV Show

MTV, 9pm

New Series!

Beginning tonight, and for the first time, American audiences will be able to watch Season 1 of this British spinoff of the U.S. hit. Hosts Julie Adenuga and Oobah Butler help people find out if the person they’ve fallen for is real.

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller: “White Supremacy”

Nat Geo, 9pm

As America struggles to reckon with its white supremacist past, Mariana races to expose an underground movement hell-bent on an even more violent white supremacist future. It’s a movement that trades in ideologies as dangerous as any narcotic or firearm — and one responsible for mass killings around the globe.

Chicago Fire

NBC, 9pm

New Episodes!

Season 10 of the original series in NBC’s hit Chicago franchise returns with new episodes starting with tonight’s “Back With a Bang,” in which Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) returns to Firehouse 51. The team must work together to put out a potassium fire in a tunnel, and after that incident, Ritter (Daniel Kyri) begins to worry about a young cop who witnessed the fiery death of a truck driver.

Speak Sis

OWN, 9pm

Series Finale!

The three-episode programming event concludes with “Let’s Talk About Sex.” Radio host/author Bevy Smith, actress Garcelle Beauvais and licensed sex therapist Shamyra Howard join hosts Adrienne Bankert and Jotaka Eaddy, and an audience of Black women, for an honest, healthy and no-holds barred conversation about sex and relationships.

NOVA: “High-Risk High-Rise”

PBS, 9pm

Every year, hundreds of new skyscrapers are built around the globe. As nations vie for prestige, these shimmering towers are rising higher and higher. But for all their impressive engineering, are these buildings safe? Can we be sure how they will hold up in earthquakes, fires and other potential disasters? What have — or haven’t — we learned from past tragedies?

Home Economics: “Men’s Water-Resistant Watch, $289”

ABC, 9:30pm

Tom and Marina must make a difficult choice after they uncover a bombshell revelation about Sofía Salazar. Meanwhile, Connor and JoJo’s secret relationship is complicated by Denise and Sarah’s matchmaking efforts.

A Night at the Opera

TCM, 9:45pm

Catch a Classic!

Considered by many to be the Marx Brothers’ finest and funniest film, this 1935 musical comedy classic finds Groucho, Harpo and Chico (in their first movie after Zeppo left the act) bringing hilarious anarchy to the staid, snooty and often pretentious world of opera, ultimately (and literally) bringing down the house during a staging of Verdi’s Il trovatore. There is ostensibly a plot, which finds the brothers working to see that a talented tenor (Allan Jones) gets a chance to perform with the beautiful soprano (Kitty Carlisle) who he’s fallen for. It’s worth sitting through the young lovers’ scenes until the Marxes show up onscreen again with more uproarious antics, notably in Groucho’s interactions with the always-terrific and frequent Marx Brothers comedic foil Margaret Dumont, who re-teams with the boys here as a wealthy dowager, and the film’s legendary scene set in a very crowded ship’s stateroom.

The Chase

ABC, 10pm

New Episodes!

The second half of the second season premieres tonight, with Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, Brad Rutter and Mark Labbett returning as the Chasers.

Good Sam

CBS, 10pm

New Series!

Sophia Bush stars as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss (Jason Isaacs) falls into a coma. When he wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert who never acknowledged her stellar talent. Complicating matters is that this caustic and arrogant surgeon also happens to be her father.

American Greed

CNBC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

CNBC’s longest-running primetime original series returns for Season 15, during the course of which the docuseries will air its 200th episode. Tonight’s season premiere, “The Life & Crimes of Joel Greenberg,” follows the tale of Greenberg, a privileged millennial from a rich Florida family who one day decides to run for Seminole County tax collector and wins. But once in office, he embarks on a breathtaking series of crimes, ranging from fraud to sex trafficking, and eventually, the Feds set their sights on him.

Chicago P.D.

NBC, 10pm

New Episodes!

The drama’s ninth season returns from winter break. In tonight’s new episode, “Home Safe,” the team searches for a missing child in what turns out to be a very complicated case, while Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) are in for a shock when someone from Makayla’s (Ramona Edith Williams) past comes forward.

Thursday, Jan. 6

The Club: Part 2

Netflix

New Episodes!

This Turkish period drama returns with new episodes. It is set in cosmopolitan 1950s Istanbul, where a mother with a troubled past works at a nightclub to reconnect with and help the rebellious daughter she couldn’t raise.

The Pact

Sundance Now

Season Finale!

As the first season of this Welsh thriller concludes, Louie (Eiry Thomas) is stunned when Arwel’s (Eddie Marsan) lawyer presents her with an opportunity to build a new family legacy, while Nancy (Julie Hesmondhalgh) makes an important decision. Meanwhile, Holland (Rakie Ayola) is confident that the women were involved in some way and decides to make her move. As the police net tightens, Cat (Heledd Gwynn) and Tish (Abbie Hern) are drawn ever closer, and Max (Jason Hughes) is torn between his profession and Anna (Laura Fraser). Finally, the truth about Jack’s death is revealed — and the lives of everyone involved are changed forever.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

USA Network, 5pm Live

Live coverage of the Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships from Nashville, Tennessee, begins today on USA Network with the Pairs’ Short program. USA Network and NBC air live competition through Sunday.

Women of the Movement

ABC, 8pm

New Series!

Tony-winning actress Adrienne Warren portrays Mamie Till-Mobley in this six-episode historical drama. The limited series chronicles the true story of how, in 1955, Mamie risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett (Cedric Joe) was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the civil rights movement as we know it today. The series will continue over the next two Thursdays.

BattleBots

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The robot-fighting competition is back, with more than 60 teams traveling to Las Vegas for a chance to take home the Giant Nut prize. Each night, a vicious lineup of bots battle for their lives in the BattleBox, but only the toughest will see the next round. New Zealand’s End Game currently has the trophy, but teams from the United States are determined to bring it back home. Will they succeed, or will the trophy find a new home in Europe, Asia or South America?

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer

FOX, 8pm

New Series!

In the two-hour premiere tonight, FOX gives a refresh to its 2003 hit series Joe Millionaire introducing two incredible single men … with one huge difference. One’s a millionaire, and the other is definitely not.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

MTV, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The gang returns for Season 5 of their reality series, a season that will feature the official return of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. This season, the group heads to the Florida Keys for the first time ever.

The Blacklist

NBC, 8pm

New Episodes!

The James Spader-led spy thriller returns from winter hiatus with new Season 9 episodes starting tonight. In “Between Sleep and Awake,” through a series of flashbacks, Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) recalls his actions in the aftermath of Elizabeth Keen’s death.

TCM Spotlight: True Crime

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Each Thursday night this month, Turner Classic Movies spotlights famous films that either re-created or were inspired by notorious real-life crimes. The evening begins with Alfred Hitchcock’s acclaimed 1948 psychological thriller Rope. The drama, led by James Stewart, takes place in a Manhattan apartment and is shot in a series of clever long takes that give the impression that the production was filmed in a single shot. Rope is based on the play of the same name that was inspired by the 1924 murder of Bobby Franks by Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb in their attempt to get away with “the perfect crime” and prove their intellectual superiority, similar to the characters portrayed here by John Dall and Farley Granger. Next, Best Director Oscar nominee Arthur Penn’s Oscar-winning 1967 biographical crime film Bonnie and Clyde depicts the violent criminal career and end of infamous 1930s outlaw couple Clyde Barrow (Best Actor Oscar nominee Warren Beatty) and Bonnie Parker (Best Actress Oscar nominee Faye Dunaway). Following that, in Badlands (1973), writer/director Terrence Malick’s directorial debut, Martin Sheen and Sissy Spacek play lovers who go on a killing spree in a story loosely based on the real-life 1958 murder spree of Charles Starkweather and Caril Ann Fugate. The lineup comes to a close in the early morning hours with The Honeymoon Killers (1970), The Town That Dreaded Sundown (1976) and The Hitch-Hiker (1953). — Jeff Pfeiffer

Flip or Flop: “Addition Condition”

HGTV, 9pm

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack find a house in Anaheim, California, with some strange additions that could cause problems down the line. They team up with contractor Izzy Battres to make the most of this house without blowing their budget.

The Lost Kitchen

Magnolia Network, 9pm

New Series!

This series follows Erin French and her restaurant, The Lost Kitchen, in Freedom, Maine, which attracts travelers from all over the world.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

NBC, 9pm

New Episodes!

The long-running crime drama’s 23rd season picks up with new episodes again starting tonight with “Silent Night, Hateful Night,” which finds the SVU called in to help investigate a wave of hate crimes on Christmas Eve. Meanwhile, Rollins (Kelli Giddish) catches up with an old flame.

Preserving Democracy: Pursuing a More Perfect Union

PBS, 9pm

Explore the ebbs and flows of democracy both in the United States and abroad. This special traces the pursuit of democracy from the American Revolution and rebellions through the Civil War, civil rights movement and the recurring cycles of progress and backlash across the decades. The program will also look to the present and future, with the pressing issue of voter rights and rules, as well as the role of a civics curriculum in education to maintain and preserve democracy’s values.

Go-Big Show

TBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

A new season of the most extreme and death-defying acts from around the country awaits, promising everything from underwater escape artists, bull jumpers and incredible feats of strength to trick riders and world-record holders. The series is a celebration of the most daring acts as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale’s ultimate $100,000 prize or go home.

Growing Up Hip Hop

WE tv, 9pm

New Episodes!

The sixth season of Growing Up Hip Hop kicked off earlier this year with deep-seated family heartbreak and broken relationships … ending midseason with an explosive talent showcase where everyone was butting heads. Season 6 returns tonight with 12 brand-new episodes and its biggest cast to date!

Let the World See

ABC, 10pm

New Series!

Starting tonight and continuing the next two Thursdays, this docuseries from ABC News will follow each episode of the dramatic limited series Women of the Movement, about Mamie Till-Mobley’s quest for justice in the wake of her son Emmett’s murder in the Jim Crow South that sparked the civil rights movement. Let the World See weaves together firsthand accounts from Emmett Till’s family and contemporary voices to draw a through line from past to present.

Law & Order: Organized Crime

NBC, 10pm

New Episodes!

Season 2 of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spinoff returns with new episodes tonight. In “Nemesis,” when a notorious cybercriminal escapes a high-security prison, Stabler (Christopher Meloni) must team up with an unlikely informant. Meanwhile, Kilbride (Ron Cephas Jones) takes Nova (Nona Parker Johnson) under his wing.

Friday, Jan. 7

El Deafo

Apple TV+

New Series!

This three-part animated series for kids and families is based on the bestselling, Newbery Honor-winning graphic memoir from Cece Bell. It follows insightful young Cece (voiced by Lexi Finigan, who is also deaf) as she loses her hearing and finds her inner superhero. Going to school and making new friends can be tough. Having to do both while wearing a bulky hearing aid on your chest? That takes superpowers. With a little help from her superhero alter ego, El Deafo, Cece learns to embrace what makes her extraordinary. The voice cast also includes Pamela Adlon, Jane Lynch, Chuck Nice and Clancy Brown.

Search Party

HBO Max

Season Premiere!

In the fifth and final season of this dark comedy/thriller, Dory (Alia Shawkat) enters a very public business partnership with charismatic tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum) on the other side of her near-death experience. She folds her old friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey. Among those joining the cast as recurring guest stars this season are Kathy Griffin and John Waters. All 10 episodes are available today.

Hype House

Netflix

New Series!

This series follows the lives of some of the world’s biggest social media stars. These content creators welcome viewers into the infamous Hype House, open their lives to the world and show sides of themselves and their relationships that are seldom seen.

The Tender Bar

Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

A neighborhood pub in Manhasset, Long Island, becomes a second home for a fatherless boy in this coming-of-age drama directed by George Clooney and based on Pulitzer Prize-winning author J.R. Moehringer’s memoir of the same name. In 1972, 9-year-old J.R. (portrayed as a child by Daniel Ranieri, as a young adult by Tye Sheridan and as his future self by Ron Livingston), whose father disappeared from his life before he was old enough to speak, moves into his grandfather’s (Christopher Lloyd) dilapidated house after he and his mother (Lily Rabe) once again hit hard times. Under the unconventional tutelage of his Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), a charismatic, self-educated bartender, and a handful of his bar’s colorful regulars, J.R. grows into a young man determined to fulfill his dream of becoming a writer.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

USA Network, 4:30pm Live; also streams on Peacock

Live coverage continues with the Rhythm Dance competition.

Undercover Boss

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Undercover Boss is back for its nine-episode 11th season tonight with “College HUNKS,” in which cofounders Omar Soliman and Nick Friedman go incognito on the front lines of their College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving business.

Friday Frights

MOVIES!, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Each Friday night this month on MOVIES!, enjoy a double feature of classic scary films. Tonight’s inaugural Friday Frights lineup begins with Asylum (1972), one of the famed horror anthology features from Britain’s Amicus Productions. Peter Cushing, Britt Ekland and Herbert Lom lead the cast of the film, which boasts a screenplay by Psycho author Robert Bloch, who adapted four of his own short stories. After that is Magic (1978), the famous psychological horror film starring Anthony Hopkins, Ann-Margret, Burgess Meredith and a very creepy ventriloquist’s dummy (is there any other kind?). Richard Attenborough directed the film, whose screenplay was adapted by William Goldman from his own novel.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

NBC, 8pm Live; also streams on Peacock

Live coverage continues with the Women’s Free competition.

Red River

TCM, 8pm

Howard Hawks directed this psychologically complex and visually stunning 1948 classic regarded by many as one of the greatest Westerns ever made. The film is led by John Wayne as Thomas Dunson, a ruthless rancher moving a huge cattle herd down the Chisholm Trail to Abilene, Kansas. Causing friction is Dunson’s adopted son, Matt (Montgomery Clift), who, rebelling against his father, wants to lead the drive his own way. Walter Brennan and Joanne Dru, in her second feature film, costar. Red River is the first title of tonight’s triple feature of movies featuring Dru; following it are 711 Ocean Drive, a 1950 film noir in which Dru costars with Edmond O’Brien and Otto Kruger, and Thunder Bay, a 1953 adventure film pairing Dru with James Stewart.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

VH1, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The most-awarded reality competition show in the history of the Emmys returns with a two-part premiere and ushers in 14 new talented queens to compete for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a cash prize of $100,000.

Ladies Who List: Atlanta

OWN, 9pm

New Series!

This eight-episode series follows six professional Black businesswomen working in real estate — top-producing brokers, high-profile attorneys and luxury agents — and the clients they serve in the Atlanta market while managing their ever-changing work and personal relationships. They may be friends, but business is business.

Love During Lockup

WE tv, 9pm

New Series!

The third installment of the Lockup franchise premieres with more drama, more mystery, scams, catfishing and more crazy reveals than ever before. Love During Lockup will document the fascinating drama that unfolds when ordinary people first decide to pursue relationships with prison inmates, and an early dating period filled with a very specific set of unique challenges.

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of the unscripted series, Blind Frog Ranch — Duane Ollinger’s sprawling 160-acre property in Utah’s Uintah Basin — continues to reveal its perplexing secrets. After discovering a large wooden box in a flooded cavern, Duane and his team are hell-bent on extracting it from the cave, believing it contains the fabled treasure of the Aztecs.

Saturday, Jan. 8

A Discovery of Witches

AMC+, Shudder & Sundance Now

Season Premiere!

The third and final season of this British fantasy series is based on author Deborah Harkness’ novel The Book of Life, an entry in her bestselling All Souls trilogy. It brings an epic conclusion to the acclaimed saga and finds Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) returning from their trip to 1590 to find tragedy at Sept-Tours. They must find the missing pages from the Book of Life and the book itself before it’s too late. Their enemies are gearing up against them, and a monster from Matthew’s past who has been lying in wait will return for revenge. New episodes are available Saturdays.

Like Mother, Like Daughter?

discovery+

New Series!

This eight-episode docuseries from discovery+ and OWN explores the complicated and powerful dynamics between six mother-and-daughter duos, each at a critical crossroads and searching for help during a three-week retreat to address their broken relationships. Mental health experts Dr. Cynthia Powell-Hicks and Dr. Allycin Powell-Hicks — a mother/daughter duo themselves — help the women work together to address trauma and cultivate skills necessary for a healthy, loving relationship with each other. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Saturdays.

This Old House

Magnolia Network, beginning at 7am

Episodes of the long-running, iconic home renovation series This Old House will air in three-hour blocks Saturday mornings on Magnolia beginning today.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

NBC, 4pm Live; also streams on Peacock

Live coverage continues with the Men’s Short competition.

Bad Day at Black Rock

TCM, 4:30pm

Catch a Classic!

This terrific and suspenseful 1955 drama from Best Director Oscar nominee John Sturges was one of the earliest “Revisionist Westerns,” tweaking elements of the traditional Western genre and even adding in compelling elements of film noir, to boot. Taking place shortly after World War II in the isolated Southwest town of its title, the film finds Black Rock receiving its first outside visitor in many years when one-armed veteran John Macreedy (Best Actor Oscar nominee Spencer Tracy) arrives and tries to visit an Asian American war hero’s family. Quiet about his agenda, Macreedy is received with suspicion by the unusually jumpy locals, and when his few innocuous questions begin to scrape away at the town’s shared, dark secret, he may not live to catch the train out. Robert Ryan, Anne Francis, Dean Jagger, Walter Brennan, Lee Marvin and Ernest Borgnine also star.

The Johnnyswim Show

Magnolia Network, 7pm

New Series!

Husband-and-wife musicians Amanda Sudano and Abner Ramirez, who comprise the folk/soul/blues/pop duo Johnnyswim, are the subjects of this series that follows them as they adjust to life and raising their kids at home after years of doing so aboard a tour bus before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled their touring.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

USA Network, 7pm Live; also streams on Peacock

Live coverage continues with the Free Dance and Pairs Free Skate competitions.

Wedding Veil 1: Something Old

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Tonight is the first installment of an enchanting new trilogy starring three of Hallmark’s most beloved leading ladies as longtime college friends who discover a mysterious, antique veil fabled to unite its bearer with her true love. After discovering a long-lost painting, museum curator Avery and successful new board member Peter investigate the artwork’s origins as they plan a charity fundraiser to unveil its restoration. Stars Lacey Chabert, Kevin McGarry, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney.

Elvis Presley Double Feature

MOVIES!, beginning at 8pm

Celebrate what would have been King of Rock ’n’ Roll Elvis Presley’s 87th birthday today by remembering the acting side of his career with tonight’s double feature of two of his lesser-known or at least lesser-seen films. The evening starts with Flaming Star (1960), a Western featuring one of Elvis’ better dramatic performances, guided by the sure hand of famed director Don Siegel. Barbara Eden and Dolores del Rio costar. After that is Wild in the Country (1961), a musical/drama also starring Hope Lange and Tuesday Weld.

BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer

A&E, 9pm

In Part 1 of a two-part event (Part 2 airs tomorrow), this gripping documentary provides unprecedented access into the mind of serial killer Dennis Rader, who is currently serving 10 consecutive life sentences in the El Dorado Correctional Facility. Dr. Katherine Ramsland, whose correspondence with Rader has spanned a decade and is still ongoing, shares the intimate details of Rader’s past and his gruesome murders.

Home Work

Magnolia Network, 9pm

New Series!

This series follows home-renovating couple Candis and Andy Meredith as they transform a 20,000-square-foot historic school into their home while juggling client projects, rental properties and life with their blended family of nine (they have seven children).

Kindred Spirits: “Tripwire”

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streaming on discovery+

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey investigate a tiny house in Newburgh, New York, with a huge paranormal problem. The mother and daughter who own the home tell stories of a ghastly traveler with eternal ties and of another, much darker, spirit.