Tuesday, Dec. 14: ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation’ on FOX

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation

FOX, 9pm

It’s Christmas as only Gordon Ramsay can do it! Chef Ramsay’s taking pals Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix on a road trip to find the home of Santa Claus himself. They’ll travel deep into a winter wonderland packed with amazing food, big laughs and Christmas spirit.

Russell Howard: Lubricant

Netflix

This two-part special features comic Russell Howard’s delayed-yet-delighted return to the stage and a look at his life during an unexpected lockdown.

The Future Diary

Netflix

New Series!

The concept of this legendary reality series about people looking for love was born on Japanese television over 20 years ago and is updated and rebooted on Netflix. Two people who have never met before are cast to live out a romantic storyline by following a rough “script” in a diary that is handed to them containing only a basic outline of a story. Their semifictional exchange, based on the casts’ own words, takes them through an experience that could ultimately influence how they view one another. Will the casts’ scripted adventures lead to real romance?

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

Netflix

In this special based on the animated kids superhero series, when all of StarBeam’s (aka Zoey, voiced by Nahanni Mitchell) greatest enemies team up on New Year’s Eve, Zoey trains her cousin Zane to be the next superhero in the family.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Widows and Widowers

TCM, beginning at 6:30am

Catch a Classic!

Today’s daytime lineup on Turner Classic Movies features some memorable, and some perhaps lesser-known, films of various genres with main characters who have lost a spouse. The day starts with Make Way for a Lady (1936), a romantic comedy/drama starring Anne Shirley as the teenage daughter of a widower (Herbert Marshall) who tries to hook her father up with every eligible woman in sight. Next, in the 1938 musical comedy Listen, Darling, Judy Garland plays Pinky Wingate, a teenager who is worried when her widowed mother, Dottie (Mary Astor), pursues a romance with a banker. Pinky, along with her friend Buzz (Freddie Bartholomew), takes Dottie and Pinky’s younger brother Billie (Scotty Beckett) on a road trip away from the banker. Along the way, they meet two men (Walter Pidgeon and Alan Hale), either of whom Pinky thinks would make a more preferable husband for her mother. Shirley Temple stars in the next film, the 1941 comedy/drama Kathleen, which marked her first comeback role since “retiring” from the screen a year earlier. Temple plays the title character, Kathleen Davis, the 12-year-old neglected daughter of a wealthy widower (Marshall, again filling the role of a widowed dad) who tries to find the right wife for her father. After that, the 1948 musical Three Daring Daughters finds a trio of siblings (Jane Powell, Ann E. Todd and Elinor Donahue) who are shocked when their divorced mother, Louise (Jeanette MacDonald), returns from a Cuban vacation with famed Spanish pianist José Iturbi (playing a fictionalized version of himself) on her arm. The girls plot to reunite Louise with their long-gone father, talking to their mother’s boss (Edward Arnold) about the situation, only to eventually learn that Louise has been keeping the truth about their father from them. Then, in 1963’s Golden Globe-nominated comedy A Ticklish Affair, when the three sons (Peter Robbins, Bill Mumy and Bryan Russell) of a young widow (Shirley Jones) inadvertently send an SOS while playing with their uncle’s (Red Buttons) Navy signal lamp, the Navy sends their top man (Gig Young) to investigate, and he falls for their mother. The next film is one of the more well-known titles in the “kid tries to set up widowed parent” subgenre of romantic comedy film, partly because of its cast, partly because it inspired a later TV series of the same name: The Courtship of Eddie’s Father (1963). Ron Howard (known then, in his child star days, as “Ronny”) plays young Eddie, who tries to play matchmaker for his widowed father (Glenn Ford). Shirley Jones, Dina Merrill, Stella Stevens, Jerry Van Dyke and Roberta Sherwood also star in the film, which was directed by Vincente Minnelli. Up next, the 1965 romantic comedy Promise Her Anything boasts a screenplay by William Peter Blatty (later better known for his novel The Exorcist) and follows a recently widowed woman (Leslie Caron) with an infant son who finds herself choosing between two prospective suitors: her bohemian neighbor (Warren Beatty) and a psychologist (Bob Cummings) known as an authority on children who actually despises them. Finally, the family comedy Yours, Mine and Ours (1968) features both a widow (Golden Globe nominee Lucille Ball) and a widower (Henry Fonda), who fall for each other. He has 10 children, she has eight of her own, and they eventually combine to form an unconventional family that also includes the new child that they have together. Van Johnson costars. — Jeff Pfeiffer

FBI: “Unfinished Business”

CBS, 8pm

As the nerve center of the Feds’ New York bureau, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) has been largely office-bound. But in this intense year-end episode, which will bleed into the drama’s Jan. 4 return, Jubal becomes part of the action. He, his team and their loved ones are targeted by Antonio Vargas (David Zayas), the vicious drug lord the unit put in prison. First on the cartel’s hit list: Rina Trenholm (Kathleen Munroe), Jubal’s boss and secret lover, who is shot and gravely wounded while standing beside him. “It’s a traumatic event for him,” says Sisto, hinting that Jubal’s sobriety may be threatened. “There’s a sinister grand plot that I’d never seen before, full of twists. Vargas is a very powerful man, no matter what cage he’s locked up in. Everyone’s in danger.” To lighten the mood, we ask about Sisto’s recent bedroom scene with Munroe. “They wanted me with my shirt off, but I have tattoos on my chest,” he says with a laugh. “Having to cover them up was a bit too much for the schedule!”

The Flash: “Armageddon, Part 5”

The CW, 8pm

The conclusion to Armageddon presents an opportunity for the Flash (Grant Gustin) to end his lifelong battle with Reverse Flash (guest star Tom Cavanagh) for good, but the payoff could be too much for Barry and team to handle. Meanwhile, Mia Queen (guest star Katherine McNamara) drops in from the future looking to save a lost loved one, and she won’t let anything stand in her way.

I Can See Your Voice

FOX, 8pm

This special holiday episode debuts tweaks to the competition’s format for Season 2 (starting Jan. 5): Each round weeding out bad singers before they sing is now worth $15,000. Plus, a new “Golden Mic” celebrity lifeline!

The Murders at Starved Rock

HBO, 8pm

New Series!

The February 2020 parole of now-82-year-old convicted triple murderer Chester Weger helped send photographer David Raccuglia — son of the original prosecutor in the grisly case — on an odyssey to find the truth about the 1960 murders of three women in an Illinois state park.

Grand Crew

NBC, 8pm

Special Preview!

The first two episodes of this new comedy coming to NBC next year preview tonight. Grand Crew comes from Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor, and it follows a group of young professionals trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love in Los Angeles who always find time to gather at their favorite bar to “wine down” and unpack it all.

Ghosts of Christmas Past

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Ellie (Annie Clark), a serial “ghoster” on dating apps, is told by a fortuneteller that she must resolve her past and make amends with all of those she ghosted before Christmas, or she is destined to never find true love! Over the course of one week, she takes it upon herself to track down all the men she ghosted before the stroke of midnight on Christmas Eve, and discovers love in the process.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Run-Hide-Fight”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Run-Hide-Fight,” Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) and Jess (Julian McMahon) are caught in the middle of a mall shooting with the exits rigged so no one can escape.

Riverdale: “Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox”

The CW, 9pm

Unnerved by a series of strange happenings around him, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) quest for answers leads him to uncover the truth about Rivervale.

Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise

HGTV, 9pm

Furry friends need fab homes, too! In this inspirational one-hour special, Fixer to Fabulous home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs spruce up a run-down animal shelter just in time for holiday pet adoption season. The end result is paws-itively incredible.

The Voice: “Live Finale, Part 2”

NBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

Host Carson Daly reveals who America has chosen to be the Season 21 winner of the singing competition. The star-studded finale features special performances by chart-topping artists and finalist/coach duets.

A Christmas Stray

OWN, 9pm

Original Film!

A tightly wound corporate executive finds himself hopelessly stranded in a small mountain town on Christmas Eve, unable to shake the adorable stray dog that ran him off the road, and the free-spirited local veterinarian who is sorely in need of some Christmas magic herself. Stars Andra Fuller and Rhyon Nicole Brown.

The Nutcracker and the Mouse King

PBS, 9pm

Narrator Alan Cumming, backed by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and a heavenly Tchaikovsky score, shares the full story of the girl and the prince, and what happens after the famous ballet ends.

Throwdown With Michael Symon

Food Network, 9:30pm

New Series!

Iron Chef, award-winning restaurant owner and New York Times bestselling author Michael Symon is joined by his culinary director and right hand, Katie Pickens, as they challenge the best of the best in the culinary world, with Michael taking on that chef’s signature dish and challenging them to a good old-fashioned throwdown. The catch — Michael doesn’t know who he is going up against, and the chefs don’t know Michael is coming.

Queens: “God’s Plan”

ABC, 10pm

When tragedy strikes the group, the ladies take a moment to reflect on the beginning stages of their friendship in the early ’90s when a young Brianna, Naomi and Jill first met. Inseparable and determined to make their musical dreams a reality, the girls recognize their common goal of solidifying the decades-long bond that carries through to present day. Musical performances include “Teen Queens” performed by Rosie Kati, Teshi Thomas and Olivia P. Bucknor; and “Until My Final Breath” by Brandy written by Ruby Amanfu.

One Stage to the Next

TV One, 10pm

New Series!

In this docuseries, R&B singer/actress/TV host Syleena Johnson navigates through life and the entertainment industry and embarks on a powerful journey of self-discovery that reveals her pain, passion and perseverance. Back-to-back half-hour episodes air each week.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

The Repair Shop

discovery+

New Series!

Nestled deep in the British countryside is a workshop where broken, battered and beloved artifacts, antiques and curios are brought back to life. This series follows the ensemble of skilled and passionate craftspeople at the shop who put the beauty back into precious objects.

Foodtastic

Disney+

New Series!

Emmy-winning actress Keke Palmer hosts this immersive, 11-episode global competition series in which highly skilled artists create extravagant scenes and larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food. From vegetables and butter to fruit and cheese, these everyday items are transformed into works of art. Each episode is rooted in a Disney intellectual property — including Star Wars, Toy Story, Beauty and the Beast, the Muppets, the Avengers and others — and the food-based builds are an extension of that world. All episodes are available today.

Selling Tampa

Netflix

New Series!

In this unscripted series from the producers of Selling Sunset, the agents at the all-female, Black-owned Allure Realty mix business with fun as they rule the waterfront of a hot Tampa luxury real estate market.

The Hand of God

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

This Italian drama comes from Oscar-winning writer/director Paolo Sorrentino (The Great Beauty) and had its world premiere at this year’s Venice International Film Festival, where the production was awarded the Grand Jury Prize and star Filippo Scotti received the Marcello Mastroianni Award, which recognizes emerging acting talent. For this film, Sorrentino returns to his hometown to tell his most personal story, a tale of fate and family, sports and cinema, love and loss, told through the eyes of a boy named Fabietto Schisa (Scotti).

Rumble

Paramount+

Original Film!

Based on Rob Harrell’s graphic novel Monster on the Hill, this animated family film is produced by Paramount Animation in association with WWE Studios and other production companies. The story is set in a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, with teenage Winnie (voice of Geraldine Viswanathan) seeking to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a lovable, underdog monster into a champion. The voice cast also includes Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Tony Danza, Susan Kelechi Watson, Charles Barkley, Tony Shalhoub, Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns.

The Faulkner Focus: America’s Crime Crisis

FOX News Channel, 11am

Harris Faulkner, anchor of The Faulkner Focus and co-anchor of Outnumbered, hosts this one-hour special examining the spike in crime sweeping cities across America. Alongside a panel of experts, the program will dive deeper into the current crime surge — from smash-and-grab robberies to home invasions — which is evolving into a major issue ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The hour will also feature FNC correspondents Garrett Tenney, Jonathan Hunt and David Spunt, who will provide reports on the local and federal response to this crime wave. Additionally, Faulkner will also be joined by a number of experts, including former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, LAPD detective Jamie McBride, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, Seattle talk show host Jason Rantz, National Fraternal Order of Police Treasurer James Smallwood and retired police Lieutenant Randy Sutton.

Survivor

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 41’s let’s-reinvent-the-game approach has had its hits (the convoluted but super entertaining “beware advantage”) and misses (the unfair “turn back time” twist). In the competition’s three-hour finale, we see the last five players duke it out for that $1 million prize. Oh, and there will be fire-making.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021

The CW, 8pm

This star-studded concert event celebrates the season with performances by the year’s biggest recording artists and today’s hottest musical stars.

The Masked Singer

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

A two-hour holiday-themed finale unmasks the winner, while panelist Jenny McCarthy tries to nab her third consecutive Golden Ear.

The Enchanted Christmas Cake

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

After recently losing her grandmother, Gwen (Erica Durance) is struggling to run their bakery, regain the Christmas spirit and figure out her grandmother’s magical recipe for the town’s legendary Enchanted Christmas Cake. So, when a high-end chef comes to town to film a Christmas special, Gwen reluctantly agrees to help the producer, Gavin (Robin Dunne), prepare for the shoot to help support the bakery. As sparks fly, will she discover that Gavin is the secret ingredient she was missing all along?

Young Rock: “A Christmas Peril”

NBC, 8pm

Ahead of its second-season return early next year, Dwayne Johnson’s semiautobiographical sitcom airs this special holiday episode. On Christmas Eve 1982, an unexpected guest shows Dewey (Adrian Groulx) that this is the first in a long line of terrible Christmases. In 1987, Rocky (Joseph Lee Anderson) and Dwayne (Bradley Constant) take jobs as a mall Santa and elf. In 1993, Dwayne (Uli Latukefu) reluctantly spends a disastrous Christmas with Coach O (Emmett Skilton).

Star of the Month: Ingrid Bergman

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

It’s another evening (into early tomorrow morning) of film classics starring legendary Swedish actress Ingrid Bergman on Turner Classic Movies, titles from the late 1950s and into the ’60s, later in the middle of her career. First up is the 1958 romantic comedy favorite Indiscreet, pairing Bergman with Cary Grant in their second film together (after 1946’s Notorious). The two stars earned Golden Globe nominations for their performances. Next, Bergman, Yul Brynner and Helen Hayes star in Anastasia (1956), in which a group of exiled Russians claim to have found Anastasia, the living daughter of the czar, presumed to have been executed with the rest of her family in 1918. In actuality, she is an amnesiac woman (Bergman) with a remarkable resemblance to Anastasia being used by the exiles in their scheme. Bergman won her second Best Actress Oscar for her performance. Following that, Bergman portrays the real-life Gladys Aylward, a British woman who became a missionary in China in the years leading up to World War II, in the Oscar-nominated The Inn of the Sixth Happiness (1958), also starring Curd Jürgens and Robert Donat. Then, in the American-French romantic drama Goodbye Again (1961), Bergman stars as a 40-something woman who enters a romance with a younger man (Anthony Perkins), to the chagrin of her friends and business associates. Yves Montand costars. Bergman headlines a fully French production in tonight’s next film, Elena and Her Men (1956), directed by cowriter Jean Renoir. The actress portrays an impoverished Polish princess who sets out to find a wealthy husband in 1880s Paris. Finally, Bergman stars in the third of three stories in the 1964 anthology drama The Yellow Rolls-Royce, which follows the three owners of the titular 1931 Rolls-Royce Phantom II. Bergman’s story takes place in 1941, when her character, a wealthy American widow, buys the car to tour Europe. On her journey, she encounters an anti-fascist fighter (Omar Sharif) who convinces her to smuggle him across the Yugoslav border to escape a Nazi attack, and the two end up falling for each other. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Kenan: “Christmas Show”

NBC, 8:30pm

The Kenan Thompson-led sitcom airs a special holiday episode ahead of its Season 2 return early next year. As the team prepares for the annual holiday spectacular, Kenan (Thompson) is upset when Gary (Chris Redd) pursues a new client. Meanwhile, Rick (Don Johnson) attempts to unseat Tami (Taylor Louderman) as the leader of the band, and Mika (Kimrie Lewis) feels that her work is unappreciated.

Mr. Mayor: “Mr. Mayor’s Magical L.A. Christmas”

NBC, 9pm

Ted Danson’s new sitcom will return for Season 2 early next year, and it airs this special holiday episode tonight. In the episode, Neil (Danson) serves his love of gift-giving by forcing his disgruntled staff to work on “L.A. Christmas Eve” as they wait for his “perfect gift” to arrive. Holly Hunter also stars.

A Very Chrisley Fixmas

NBC, 9:30pm

In this half-hour special based on USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best, Nanny Faye is feeling nostalgic this year and offers to have Christmas morning at her house. After Todd reluctantly agrees to the new holiday plans, he goes head-to-head with Nanny on decorations in a battle of “couture vs. kitsch.” When Chloe is concerned that Santa won’t be able to find her at Nanny’s house, Savannah helps her craft a letter to the North Pole, but Todd forgets to send it off. The Chrisley family needs a Christmas miracle to save the big day.

Court Cam

A&E, 10pm

The annual “top moments” of the year episode!

Twenties

BET, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 2 of this comedy from creator/writer/executive producer Lena Waithe concludes. Immediately after the half-hour episode, the companion series Twenties After-Show With B. Scott will close its first season.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

FXX, 10pm

The gang heads to Dublin! In the night’s first half hour, Dee (Kaitlin Olson) nabs the role of “Obnoxious American MILF” on an Irish soap opera. In the second, Mac (Rob McElhenney) decides to join the seminary.

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around

NBC, 10pm

The pop star, daytime talk show host and coach on NBC’s The Voice helps ring in the festive season with this holiday special featuring music performances, exciting duets and special guests while Clarkson shares her traditions and gives back to those in need.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Firebite

AMC+

New Series!

This eight-episode vampire fantasy series follows two Indigenous Australian hunters, Tyson (Rob Collins) and Shanika (Shantae Barnes-Cowan), on their quest to battle the last colony of vampires in the middle of the South Australian desert. Created, directed and written by Australia’s most celebrated Indigenous auteur voice, Warwick Thornton, alongside Brendan Fletcher, with Tony Krawitz joining as a director, Firebite is set in a remote desert mining town that is a hive for the last vampire stronghold shipped from Britain to Australia in 1788 by the colonial superpower to eradicate the Indigenous population. Sheltering from the sun in the underground mines and tunnels that surround the town, the colony’s numbers and hunger have been growing. War is coming, and Tyson and Shanika stand at the vanguard against the conflict. Episodes are available Thursdays.

Ragdoll

AMC+

Season Finale!

The internationally produced serial killer thriller set in England concludes Season 1. Lucy Hale, Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Thalissa Teixeira lead the cast.

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers

discovery+

For the first time on television, more than a dozen members of Britain’s royal family offer their personal thoughts and reflections as they pay tribute to the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Filmed throughout his 100th year — before and after his death in April 2021 — this landmark portrait features only those who knew him best: his family and closest staff.

Finding Magic Mike

HBO Max

New Series!

Magic Mike director Steven Soderbergh and star Channing Tatum are among the executive producers of this unscripted competition series inspired by that comedy/drama film set in the world of male strippers. Here, 10 regular guys who have “lost their magic” are put through the paces of a Magic Mike Live bootcamp, baring their souls — and more — as they learn to perform sexy and daring dance routines, with one being crowned the real Magic Mike and pocketing a cash prize. All seven episodes are available today.

Station Eleven

HBO Max

New Series!

This limited saga spanning multiple timelines tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost. The series is based on the international bestseller of the same name, and stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Danielle Deadwyler, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot and more.

Dead Asleep

Hulu

This true-crime documentary film flips the traditional thriller narrative to explore a deeper and more troubling mystery: Did a remorseful Randy Herman Jr. really commit a brutal murder in his sleep, or was it a convenient cover story? Dead Asleep’s producers secured exclusive access to Herman and his family, the defense and prosecution attorneys, journalists who covered the case, forensic psychiatrists, and world experts in violent parasomnia (sleepwalking) to give viewers an inside look at the shocking twists and turns of the controversial crime.

Puff: Wonders of the Reef

Netflix

This natural history documentary follows a baby pufferfish as it travels through a wondrous world full of fantastical creatures as it searches for a home in the Great Barrier Reef.

A California Christmas: City Lights

Netflix

Original Film!

It’s been a year since Callie (Lauren Swickard, who also wrote the film) and Joseph (Josh Swickard) fell in love, and they’re happier than ever running their dairy farm and winery, until business and family obligations call Joseph back to the city — and threaten to derail their romance.

Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas

Peacock

Original Film!

Alison Sweeney reprises her 25-year-plus Days of Our Lives role as Sami Brady in this holiday spinoff of the popular soap opera that brings the fan-favorite troublemaker back to Salem, joining other series cast members. The movie follows Will Horton (Chandler Massey) as he writes a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline. Using everyone’s feel-good holiday movie tropes, he creates a festive story based on his family and friends in Salem, but with a number of twists and turns. Deidre Hall, Eileen Davidson, Jackée Harry and Drake Hogestyn are also among the cast.

MacGruber

Peacock

New Series!

Will Forte, who is also a showrunner, writer and executive producer, returns as the title character in this eight-episode, half-hour comedy series based on his popular Saturday Night Live sketch and the 2010 feature film it inspired, MacGruber. The series picks up where that movie left off. After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber-patriot MacGruber is finally released. His mission: Take down a mysterious villain from his past — Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe), in order to defeat the forces of evil. Sam Elliott and Laurence Fishburne also star. All episodes are available today.

The Real Housewives of Miami

Peacock

Season Premiere!

The unscripted series returns for Season 4 on its new exclusive home on Peacock, making it the streaming service’s first ever original Housewives “city” series. This season’s cast includes returning Housewives Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen alongside newcomers Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin and Julia Lemigova, the first LGBTQIA+ Housewife. Fan favorites Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton, alongside newcomer Kiki Barth, will also be featured. The first three episodes of Season 4 are available today, with subsequent new episodes available Thursdays, and fans can also binge Seasons 1-3 on Peacock.

Close to Me

Sundance Now

U.S. Premiere Series!

Connie Nielsen and Christopher Eccleston lead this six-episode thriller from Britain. Nielsen plays Jo Harding, a woman who seems to have it all until a fall erases an entire year from her memory. As she struggles to piece events together, Jo discovers that her life wasn’t quite as perfect as she imagined, and that someone will do all they can to keep a terrible secret from her. New episodes are available Thursdays.

Station 19: “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

ABC, 8pm

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the firefighters have their hands full responding to a number of crises throughout Seattle. Putting aside their differences and personal drama, they come together to try to achieve a Christmas miracle.

Dogs of the Year 2021

The CW, 8pm

Hosted by Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight, this special highlights the most amazing dog stories of 2021 and celebrates the dogs that go above and beyond, leaving their mark on society and achieving the nearly impossible.

NFL Football: Kansas City at L.A. Chargers

FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is the site of Week 15’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the L.A. Chargers.

Music Box: “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss”

HBO, 8pm

HBO’s Music Box documentary series includes this look at how the late hip-hop star Juice WRLD impacted the genre during his short life.

Christmas by Chance

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Chance Charleswood (Winny Clarke) owns a struggling gift shop, By Chance Gifts. As the Christmas shopping season approaches, Chance is hired by William Richards (Jacob Blair), a wealthy and popular entrepreneur, to help him organize the perfect proposal for his girlfriend, Leyla Brooks (Celeste Desjardins). When Chance needs to get closer to Leyla to find out what she likes, they devise a plan to have her attend their Christmas party as an old friend of the family. Chance and William continue to spend more time together with the hopes of devising the perfect proposal, but Leyla does not seem to be ready for marriage, and each plan seems to fall apart. As Chance and William get to know each other more, they begin to bring out the best in one another and are able to find their true selves along the way.

L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth

NBC, 8pm

This special returns for a second year on NBC to showcase inspiring stories of 10 U.S.-based nonprofit women leaders whose tenacity and courage are leading to meaningful change in addressing society’s most pressing issues. For the first time, this special is set in the brand’s namesake city of Paris, where the women travel to meet their fellow honorees. Throughout the program, each woman will receive a $20,000 grant, mentorship from the L’Oréal Paris network and a national platform to share her story.

TCM Spotlight: Met on Set: “Passionate Affairs”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

As this month’s “Met on Set” spotlight continues, Turner Classic Movies features films costarring actors who met on set and started passionate affairs that were scandalous in the public eye. Tonight’s first film is the 1931 crime drama Dance, Fools, Dance. Starring Clark Gable and Joan Crawford, it was Gable’s first leading role after Crawford requested him for the part, the first of eight films that they made together. Next is the 1950 drama Stromboli, starring Ingrid Bergman and directed by Roberto Rossellini, whose affair started during filming, creating a public scandal. Bergman gave birth to their son the same month the film was released, and she and Rossellini were married for seven years. The 1962 historical drama Cleopatra follows, starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, whose extramarital affair began during filming. They were married in 1964, despite the public’s disapproval — the first of two marriages between the couple, with both ending in divorce. After that is the 1939 drama Dark Victory, starring George Brent and Bette Davis. It was one of 11 movies they made together, completed soon after both had gotten divorced. They found romance with each other and started a relationship that lasted for a little over a year. The 1942 crime thriller Johnny Eager follows, starring Lana Turner and Robert Taylor, whose relationship was rumored to have begun shortly after meeting on set. They had undeniable chemistry, but Turner denied that anything ever happened between them, since Taylor was a married man at the time of filming. The final film is the 1926 silent romantic drama Flesh and the Devil, starring Greta Garbo and John Gilbert. It’s said that the romantic chemistry between Garbo and Gilbert was a director’s dream, since it was not faked. They moved in together and were engaged before production was even complete, and the film marked one of the most famous romances of Hollywood’s golden age. — Evan McLean

Grey’s Anatomy: “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear”

ABC, 9pm

The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial celebrate the holidays. Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) prepare for a milestone on their project; Link (Chris Carmack) wants to spend the holiday with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Scout (Ryden and Ryker Murphy) as a family; and Schmitt (Jake Borelli) is faced with a difficult decision during surgery.

20 Years of Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir

BYUtv, 9pm

This supersized, two-hour celebration of the past 20 years of the Tabernacle Choir Christmas first aired on PBS early this week but now finds its home on the Salt Lake-based BYUtv. The special combines both new and past footage and performances. It’s an uplifting, beautiful event packed with more than 40 world-renowned artists.

Legacies: “I Can’t Be the One to Stop You”

The CW, 9pm

Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) finds herself involved in a game of cat and mouse as Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) sets out to make things right. Josie (Kaylee Bryant) has a heart-to-heart with Finch (guest star Courtney Bandeko). Alaric (Matthew Davis), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) and Ted (guest star Ben Geurens) get a surprising result from their quest. Meanwhile, MG (Quincy Fouse), Jed (Ben Levin) and Cleo (Onomo Okojie) handle matters back at the Salvatore School.

Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors

NBC, 9pm

This 2015 TV movie is based on the inspiring true story of country music legend Dolly Parton’s remarkable upbringing. The film follows the tight-knit Parton family as they struggle to overcome devastating tragedy and discover the healing power of love, faith and a raggedy patchwork coat that helped make Parton who she is today. Alyvia Alyn Lind stars as 9-year-old Dolly Parton, with Jennifer Nettles as her mother and Ricky Schroder as her father. Gerald McRaney also stars, and Parton herself narrates the film.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars

WE tv, 9pm

Season Finale!

The hip-hop legends make decisions about their marriages and futures together in tonight’s season finale.

Tarek & Heather: The Big I Do

HGTV, 9:30pm

Fans of HGTV’s house-flipping phenom Tarek El Moussa and his real estate agent fiancée, Heather Rae Young, will get an exclusive peek into the power couple’s nuptials. The hourlong special will find the happy couple putting the final touches on their upcoming wedding. From wedding dress shopping to a secret gift delivery during his custom tailored tux fitting, Tarek and Heather will be in for nonstop surprises while experiencing the stress and excitement that comes from planning a high-style, high-stakes destination wedding on the California coast.

Desus & Mero

Showtime, 11pm

Season Finale!

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero wrap up Season 3 of their late-night show taking on the day’s hot topics and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more.

Friday, Dec. 17

The Shrink Next Door

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The Will Ferrell- and Paul Rudd-led comedy/drama inspired by actual events concludes its first season.

Swagger

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

Season 1 of the youth basketball drama inspired by the experiences of NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s (who is an executive producer) comes to a close.

Swan Song

Apple TV+

Feature Film Exclusive!

Streaming on Apple TV+ the same day it premieres in theaters, this emotionally compelling and thought-provoking drama features an ensemble cast led by Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (also a producer), Oscar nominee Glenn Close, Oscar nominee Naomie Harris, Awkwafina and Adam Beach. The film explores how far we will go, and how much we’re willing to sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people we love. Set in the near future, the story is told through the eyes of Cameron (Ali), a loving husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness who is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor (Close) to shield his family from grief. As Cam grapples with whether or not to alter his family’s fate, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined.

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition

Disney+

Hand-crafted from paper art by Brittney Lee, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ acclaimed visual development artist on Frozen and Frozen II, this warm and inviting hearthside scene sets a festive holiday mood. Stylized cut-out paper flames combine with imaginative visual effects (including a touch of snow provided by Elsa) and silhouetted images of Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven to add to your holiday fun and enjoyment.

Mother/Android

Hulu

Original Film!

Set in the near future, this film follows Georgia (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith) through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man’s Land — a stronghold of the android uprising — in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.

UNINTERRUPTED’S Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers

IMDb TV

Season Premiere!

This docuseries that showcases Southern California’s elite Sierra Canyon Trailblazers high school basketball team returns for Season 2. The six-part season picks up after a quiet 12 months without prep sports, with the Trailblazers emerging to resume their quest for victory after the abrupt end of their 2020 campaign to repeat as California state champions.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The sixth and final season of this animated kids series based on the Fast & Furious feature film franchise is dubbed “Homecoming” and follows the Spy Racers around the world — from the Alps to the Arctic and back home to L.A. — as they battle their toughest enemy ever.

The Witcher

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of the incredibly popular fantasy drama, Geralt (Henry Cavill), convinced Yennefer’s (Anya Charlotra) life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, brings Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to the safest place he knows — his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, Geralt must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside. The Witcher has already been renewed for a third season.

With Love

Prime Video

New Series!

This five-episode, hourlong romantic comedy series follows the Diaz siblings, Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge (Mark Indelicato), who are both on a mission to find love and purpose. Each of the episodes is set during a different holiday throughout the year and follows Lily, Jorge and their family over the course of 12 months as they experience the highs and lows of life during some of the most heightened days of the year.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Western Comedies

TCM, beginning at 9:45am

Catch a Classic!

Westerns and comedies have been among the most popular movie genres, so it makes sense that filmmakers have frequently combined the two. You can enjoy some of the finer results of that pairing of genres this morning and afternoon on Turner Classic Movies with a lineup of Western comedies beginning with The Harvey Girls (1946). This film, set in the 1890s, also throws in elements of the musical genre for good measure as it tells the story of young women, led by spunky Susan (Judy Garland), who head to Arizona for waitressing jobs at Fred Harvey’s pioneering restaurant chain and discover just how wild the Wild West can be. The movie also stars Garland’s Wizard of Oz costar Ray Bolger, Cyd Charisse, John Hodiak and Angela Lansbury, and features the Oscar-winning song “On the Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe.” Next, Rachel and the Stranger (1948) stars Loretta Young, William Holden and Robert Mitchum in a rare film addressing the role of women in the Old West, as well as America’s indentured servant trade. After that is Callaway Went Thataway (1951), a spoof of the craze inspired by the popular Western TV show Hopalong Cassidy that stars Fred MacMurray, Dorothy McGuire and Howard Keel. Rat Packers Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin star in the next film, 4 for Texas (1963), playing card sharks who scheme to get rich in 1870s Galveston. They enlist the aid of two women (Anita Ekberg and Ursula Andress) in their plans, but must also deal with a gunslinger (Charles Bronson) and a local heavy (Victor Buono). The fun film even manages to squeeze in a cameo appearance from the Three Stooges (Larry Fine, Moe Howard and Curly Joe DeRita). Finally, Western staple John Wayne has a little fun with his most famous genre as the title character in the 1963 Western comedy McLintock! This loose retelling of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew re-teams Wayne with his The Quiet Man costar Maureen O’Hara, who plays cattle/timber/mining baron McClintock’s estranged wife. She wants a divorce and custody of their daughter, and the battle of wills between the two literally gets down and dirty when it leads to a famous muddy brawl. — Jeff Pfeiffer

College Football

ESPN & ESPN2, beginning at 12pm Live

The college football bowl season kicks off today with Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl in Nassau (ESPN) and Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina in the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida (ESPN2).

Friday Night Vibes

TBS, 7pm

As longtime fans of TNT’s Claws, hosts Tiffany Haddish and Deon Cole will catch up with the cast as they take a trip down memory lane sharing their favorite moments from the first three seasons of Claws. A sneak peek at the Season 4 premiere (airing Dec. 19 on TNT) will also be shown following Black Panther.

The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

The CW, 8pm

Hosts include Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, Montel Williams and special cohost Elizabeth Stanton. The parade will feature Hollywood celebrities and movie cars, award-winning bands from across the country, dazzling equestrians, larger-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, humorous specialty acts and high-profile performers. The parade culminates with the appearance of the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus, and his reindeer, ushering in the holiday season!

Mistletoe in Montana

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Welcome to Paradise Ranch, where city slickers get to be cowboys and cowgirls. Merry (Melissa Joan Hart), who owns the ranch, has been unlucky in love, but that’s about to change when a single father, Mark (Duane Henry), and his two kids book the ranch for Christmas week. Adventure is on the menu, the holiday spirit is everywhere and love is in the air.

Twisted Little Lies

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Brianna is a professor who is thrilled when her boyfriend, Nick, proposes. But her excitement fades as she learns of his relationship with his coworker, Christina. Devastated, Brianna turns to the internet, where she meets an intriguing man named William. The two quickly hit it off, but Brianna is shocked when she learns the man is her troubled student, Cooper, pretending to be an older man. Brianna rejects Cooper as soon as she learns who he really is, but he refuses to let Brianna go. The rejection causes Cooper to orchestrate a revenge plot on Brianna that endangers another student. When Brianna, Christina and Nick all realize how they’re connected, they must stop Cooper before he hurts anyone else. Jessica Morris, Melissa Archer, Ulyses Espinoza and Conlan Kisilewicz star.

Sing

NBC, 8pm

This 2016 animated hit is set in a city of humanoid animals, where a hustling theater impresario attempts to save his theater with a singing competition that becomes grander than he anticipates. Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane and Scarlett Johansson lead the voice cast.

Killer Siblings: “Engels”

Oxygen, 8pm

The true-crime series tells the story of the millionaire Engel brothers, convicted in 1986 of hiring someone to strangle one brother’s ex-wife (while he watched and smoked a cigarette, said the prosecutors!).

Rolling Like Thunder

Showtime, 8pm

This Hip Hop 50 documentary plunges into the secret underground world and history of freight train and graffiti culture, uncovering stories of artists, romances, competitive graffiti crews and battles with the institution.

Little House on the Prairie Binge-a-Thon

Hallmark Drama, 9pm

This is no ordinary binge — the marathon runs 10 days! Catch every episode of the beloved Michael Landon family drama (plus the movies) through Dec. 26.

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs: “Joe Bob Ruins Christmas”

Shudder, 9pm

Horror movie host Joe Bob Briggs returns with a seasonal surprise for fans.

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup

WE tv, 9pm

Season Finale!

This season, which found the couples trying to resist temptation and stay out of jail, concludes with the finale tonight.

Saturday, Dec. 18

My Dream Kitchen: Carla Hall

discovery+

Chef Carla Hall has lived in her Washington, D.C., home for over 20 years. She grew into adulthood and built her success in this house, and now she shares it with her husband, Matthew. Finally, she is rewarding herself by building the kitchen of her dreams, but like a tricky recipe, it’s not always as easy as it seems. Differing tastes from Matthew, having to move out during construction, endless delays and a very lengthy renovation push the project — and Carla’s patience — to its limits. Will Carla get the chef’s kitchen she has dreamed of?

My Dream Kitchen: Giada De Laurentiis

discovery+

Professional chef Giada De Laurentiis has spent more than 20 years cooking in kitchens all over the world. Now, for the first time, the Food Network star, cookbook author and restaurateur has the opportunity to build her own kitchen from the ground up as she renovates the midcentury house in Los Angeles that she purchased for her forever home. But bringing this vision to reality is filled with unexpected twists and turns as bold design choices come to life, and construction delays and supply chain issues conspire to delay the culmination of this dream.

College Football

ABC & ESPN, beginning at 11am Live

Seven bowl games are on the schedule for Saturday with the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State (ESPN), the Cricket Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State (ABC), the PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno State (ESPN), the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU (ABC), the LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty (ESPN), the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Utah State vs. Oregon State (ABC) and the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Marshall (ESPN).

College Basketball: CBS Sports Classic

CBS, beginning at 3pm Live

The CBS Sports Classic event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas features four of the nation’s top teams with UCLA vs. North Carolina and Ohio State vs. Kentucky.

Holiday Affair

TCM, 6:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Robert Mitchum may be better known for his tough-guy roles in films noir, Westerns and dramas, but he displays a nice comic touch with a change-of-pace role for him in this 1949 Yuletide-flavored romantic comedy. Mitchum plays department store clerk Steve Mason, who ends up getting fired after he lets war widow Connie Ennis (Janet Leigh), who is also a comparison shopper for a rival store, off the hook for returning a pricey train set. But Steve is determined to make a Christmas gift of the toy to give to Connie’s young son — and to go to war for her affections against her sort-of steady (Wendell Corey). Harry Morgan, Henry O’Neill and Esther Dale also star.

When Hope Calls: “A Country Christmas, Parts 1 and 2”

GAC Family, 8pm

The cast of When Hope Calls returns for this two-part holiday film that finds Abigail Stanton from When Calls the Heart (Lori Loughlin) and her son Cody (Carter Ryan) visiting Lillian’s (Morgan Kohan) orphanage, and the town of Brookfield scurrying to be named America’s No. 1 Country Christmas Town by a national magazine.

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

The Mitchell brothers compete to see who can create the best Christmas House. Stars Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams and Brad Harder.

Holmes for the Holidays

HGTV, 8pm

The stars of Holmes Family Rescue — contractor Mike Holmes, his daughter Sherry and son Michael — each believe their home is the best-dressed for the holidays. During this one-hour special, they battle it out in a friendly family Christmas competition to see who can create the most over-the-top light displays, ice sculptures and gingerbread houses — with Mike’s uncle, Billy Bell, deciding the ultimate winner. Mike and his wife, Anna, will trim their home in a modern Christmas theme, complete with a dazzling animated show with thousands of twinkling lights. It’ll be a holiday all about the kids for Sherry and her husband, Blake, who recently welcomed their second child, as they turn their backyard into a North Pole winter wonderland. And Michael will wow with a cozy, rustic holiday theme inspired by his wife Lisa Marie’s love of animals. The Holmes family also will share holiday safety tips and give back to the community in meaningful ways throughout the special.

Toying With the Holidays

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Workaholic designer Danielle (Cindy Busby) returns to her hometown of Holly Pines for the holidays with her young son, Paul, and hopes to introduce him to some beloved holiday traditions — in particular, the town’s North Pole Express train. Once home, she discovers that the North Pole Express has been sidelined. Determined to help, Danielle reconnects with her former high school classmate Kevin (Chad Michael Murray), now a hobbyist and model train enthusiast himself. Together, Danielle and Kevin attempt to pull off a Christmas miracle that would get the old North Pole Express running — and quite possibly give Danielle many reasons, one of them romantic, to consider staying in Holly Pines for good …

Deadly Girls’ Night Out

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Willa heads to her hometown for the holidays for the first time in years. She and her high school friends Naomi and Tia decide to hit the town for a girls’ night out. The fun is cut short when Naomi meets an untimely death. All signs point to an apparent suicide, but Willa doesn’t believe this. Desperate to avenge their friend, Willa and Tia try to dig up any piece of evidence they can find. But with no real leads, they are left hopeless, and worse, it appears someone doesn’t want Willa to keep searching. Gina Vitori, René Ashton, James Hyde, Emma Jessop and Josh Murray star.

Destination Fear: “Loftus Hall”

Travel Channel, 9pm

The team jumps out of their comfort zone and across the pond to the rugged and stormy coast of Ireland — and their first ever international investigation together. They’re prepared to come face-to-face with poltergeists, ghostly nuns and maybe the devil himself inside Loftus Hall, a cursed 14th century mansion. It’s a location that will test Dakota’s theory that the older and more ancient the entity, the more active and frightening it becomes.

Christmas for Keeps

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm

Original Film!

At Christmastime, a close-knit group of childhood friends returns home after 10 years to take part in the celebration of the life of their beloved high school teacher. Stars Christa B. Allen, Ryan Rottman, Ashley Newbrough and Marielle Scott.

Kindred Spirits

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

The paranormal investigation series returns for Season 6 with “The Undertaker’s Secret,” in which Amy Bruni and Adam Berry investigate an old Masonic temple shrouded in mystery and local lore. Their hair-raising paranormal investigation with psychic medium Chip Coffey leads to the daunting realization that they may be investigating a cold-case murder.

Saturday Night Live: “Paul Rudd/Charli XCX”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

SNL’s last new episode of 2021 features actor Paul Rudd hosting for his fifth time, and Grammy-nominated English singer-songwriter Charli XCX making her second appearance as musical guest.