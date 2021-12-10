Channel Guide Magazine

Lifetime’s “People Presents: Blending Christmas” Brings the Bradys Back for the Holidays

December 10, 2021 Taylor Neumann Holiday, Magazine Archive 0
People Presents: Blending Christmas Lifetime

Bring a bit of nostalgia into your Christmas plans this year by sitting down with People Presents: Blending Christmas, a story of family and love and … Bradys? Yes, this movie reunites a number of stars from The Brady Bunch, including Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen. The former Brady children play the extended family of a couple, Emma and Liam (Haylie Duff and Aaron O’Connell), who are discussing marriage. Liam plans on proposing over the holidays, but only if both of their families can be there. The families show up, but drama ensues, and the couple find themselves questioning their relationship. Now, both sides of the family must join forces to work together and get Emma and Liam back on the same page.

Members of the Brady family have reunited for other projects, but each time it’s as easy as ever. “I describe them as my second family,” explained Williams. “We’re in touch on a regular basis. We know what’s going on in each other’s lives and where we are and discuss things as they come up, whether they’re projects or getting together. It’s a very comfortable fit for us, or we wouldn’t work together as much as we do.”

And as much as viewers love to see the gang back together again, Williams and his old costars love to get together as well. “The No. 1 question I am asked is, ‘Hey, do you guys really like each other?’ People want to know if what they saw is real. And it is.”

Williams also has an idea as to why The Brady Bunch has endured the way it has. “I think our show was a great idealistic example of a functional family,” he said. “For those, like most, who have slightly dysfunctional families, it was a good sort of image to see what it would look like if you had one too.” Which is exactly the point of Lifetime Christmas movies as well — a sweet holiday glimpse into a happy ending.

People Presents: Blending Christmas > Lifetime > Sunday, Dec. 12 at 8/7c

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Related Articles

No Picture
Documentary

TCM’s Stephen King doc traces horror master’s cinematic influences

October 3, 2011 Channel Guide Staff Documentary, Horror, Magazine Archive 2

By Stacey Harrison Follow @ChannelGuideSRH In its A Night at the Movies series, TCM set out to explore film genres in-depth. Having already tackled thrillers and epics, the series gets into the Halloween spirit with tonight’s entry, A Night at the Movies: The Horrors of Stephen King. Filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau, who has directed all the Night at the Movies documentaries, knew that there was no better source to talk about horror cinema than the man who has terrified audiences for decades with novels like Carrie, The Shining, The Dead Zone and dozens of others. In the one-hour special, which premieres […]

No Picture
Magazine Archive

2012 Major League Baseball national TV schedule

April 3, 2012 Ryan Berenz Magazine Archive, Sports, TV News & Program Updates 3

Like Channel Guide Magazine on Facebook and get a FREE printable MLB national TV schedule! When it came to offseason dealing in Major League Baseball, the Los Angeles Angels were on a celestial plane. The Angels landed baseball’s biggest free-agent prize, first baseman Albert Pujols, at the price of $240 million for 10 years. They also made their pitching rotation among the best in baseball by signing C.J. Wilson (five years, $77.5 million). Other big names on the move included first baseman Prince Fielder to the Tigers, shortstop Jose Reyes to the Marlins, closer Jonathan Papelbon to the Phillies and […]

No Picture
Reality TV

Recap: Little Women: NY Episode 1

March 25, 2015 Kellie Freeze Reality TV, Recap 4

Hooray!! New series! I’ve been waiting for this series to premiere since I first received a press release from Lifetime. In fact, it may have been before the press release, I think I received an e-mail from my press contact at the network, and as soon as I saw the subject line “Little Women: NY,” with the below image, I was amped.   I’ve been watching and recapping Little Women: LA since the beginning (I took a few weeks off during Season 2 because it just got so nasty) so I’m excited to meet a new group of people who hopefully […]

@ 2020 Channel Guide Magazine