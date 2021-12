Wednesday, Dec. 8: Will Smith Experiences the World’s Wonders in ‘Welcome to Earth’

National Geographic for Disney+/Kyle Christy

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Welcome to Earth

Disney+

New Series!

Will Smith hosts this six-part series from National Geographic in which he is guided by National Geographic explorers to different corners of the world to get up close and personal with the weirdest, most unusual, dangerous and thrilling spectacles on Earth. Each episode exposes the mysterious inner workings of our planet as related to a different theme: sound, smell, speed, color, swarm and pattern. From the plains of Africa to the deserted islands of the Pacific to the depths of the Atlantic, apprentice explorer Smith probes into hidden worlds that reveal Earth’s most mysterious workings. As his remarkable guides take him to our globe’s weirdest and most mind-bending locations, he learns that although we may think every inch has been mapped, there are still incredible discoveries to be made, and how the tiniest details have enormous consequences for this place we call home.

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special

Netflix

In this Christmas-themed stand-up special, Carolin Kebekus, one of Germany’s biggest comedians, mixes festive nostalgia and social commentary with her signature edgy wit to poke fun at and challenge “the most wonderful time of the year.”

Christmas Around the World

The CW, 8pm

Hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie, this special showcases how Christmas is celebrated around the world by highlighting traditions from the ancient to modern day, including what various cultures eat for Christmas dinner. Viewers will also get a front-row seat to very special Christmas performances.

CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends

CMT, 8pm

Multiplatinum entertainer Brett Young returns to the storied CMT Crossroads stage for the first ever Christmas-themed episode of the critically acclaimed music series. The 60-minute special will feature Young alongside an all-star lineup of friends and collaborators including Boyz II Men, Chris Tomlin, Colbie Caillat, Dann Huff, Darius Rucker, Gavin DeGraw and Maddie & Tae as they perform renditions of classic Christmas hits from his inaugural holiday album, Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics.

The Masked Singer: “Group B Finale”

FOX, 8pm

The final two singers from Group B perform solo and then in a duet with show panelists Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke in the new episode “Group B Finale.”

Christmas With a Crown

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

After Cassie (Lisa Durupt) returns to her hometown to revive her family’s traditional Christmas festival, she meets a dashing stranger, Nicolas (Marcus Rosner), who’s volunteered to help organize the event. Sparks begin to fly between them, but little does she know that he’s really a prince in disguise, longing to find the true spirit of the holidays. It will take a Christmas miracle of royal proportions for their hearts to meet as one.

Chicago Med: “Secret Santa Has a Gift for You”

NBC, 8pm

In the midseason finale, the outcome of Will’s (Nick Gehlfuss) investigation weighs heavily on his mind as he works with Dylan (Guy Lockard) to save a 4-month-old patient; Stevie (Kristen Hager) and Vanessa (Asjha Cooper) both struggle to keep their secrets; and Crockett (Dominic Rains) and Blake (Sarah Rafferty) work with Abrams (Brennan Brown) to save a patient in need of a liver transplant. Season 7 of Chicago Med will resume with new episodes on Jan. 5.

Wolverine: One Tough Mother

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Deep in the rugged wilderness of northern Europe, between Russia and Finland, lives a mystical creature so elusive that few have ever witnessed one up close … until now. Follow a roller-coaster year in the life of Freya, a 3-year-old female wolverine, as she prepares for motherhood in a remote and remorseless habitat full of formidable rivals. While Freya may be shy, she is tough, built for the harsh environment, and ready to face every challenge in front of her in order to achieve her ultimate goal: to succeed as a mother.

Star of the Month: Ingrid Bergman

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s salute to the films of legendary Swedish actress Ingrid Bergman on Turner Classic Movies begins with two films for which she received Best Actress Oscar nominations: the beloved, Best Picture Oscar-nominated drama The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945), costarring Best Actor Oscar nominee Bing Crosby, followed by another Best Picture Oscar nominee, For Whom the Bell Tolls (1943), a war drama adapted from Ernest Hemingway’s novel that marked Bergman’s first Oscar nod and also netted Gary Cooper a nomination for Best Actor. The final four films, continuing into early tomorrow morning, are Bergman’s collaborations with Italian director Roberto Rossellini, beginning with the neo-realist drama Stromboli (1950). It was on this film that the star and director began an affair that was seen as scandalous, and which ultimately led to a seven-year marriage after Bergman left her first husband, and three children (including Isabella Rossellini, who would become a movie star in her own right). The other Bergman/Rossellini creative teamings airing today are in another Italian neo-realist production, Europa ’51 (1952), followed by two 1954 dramas — Journey to Italy and Fear, which was one of the final collaborations between the two artists. — Jeff Pfeiffer

My 600-lb Life: “Paul’s Journey”

TLC, 8pm

Paul weighs in at 700 pounds, and his girlfriend struggles with how this limits their ability to live a normal life. He thinks their relationship won’t survive if he moves to work with Dr. Now, but prioritizing his own health is the only path forward.

CMT’s A Tennessee Kind of Christmas

CMT, 9pm

Country greats Amy Grant, Billy Ray Cyrus, Clay Walker, Pam Tillis, Sara & Olivia Evans, Steve Wariner, Tracy Lawrence and Wynonna will celebrate the season by sharing holiday traditions, personal memories and unforgettable performances of all-time favorite Christmas songs from numerous iconic venues and outdoor locations in and around Nashville.

Alter Ego

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

The final four contestants compete in the Season 1 finale and one will be named champion of the world’s first avatar singing competition.

Forged in Fire: “Judges Takeover: Doug Marcaida”

History, 9pm

In this special competition, every aspect of the challenge will be decided by Doug Marcaida. Four smiths must re-create a weapon straight from the mind of Doug, then survive an intense round of tests also chosen by Forged in Fire’s resident Kali martial artist. The remaining two smiths will then return to their home forges to make one of Doug’s favorite blades — the supersized Kortada. Doug will ultimately determine who will walk away with $10,000 and the title of Forged in Fire champion.

Chicago Fire: “Winterfest”

NBC, 9pm

Gallo (Alberto Rosende), Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Ritter (Daniel Kyri) debut their microbrewery business at Winterfest. Meanwhile, Brett (Kara Killmer) prepares to present her paramedicine program to an oversight panel, and Firehouse 51 gets in the holiday spirit. After tonight’s midseason finale episode, Chicago Fire will be on break until Jan. 5, when Season 10 picks up with new episodes.

CSI: Vegas

CBS, 10pm

Season Finale!

When David Hodges (guest star Wallace Langham) goes missing, the entire CSI team searches for any piece of evidence that can help locate him, clear his name and save the reputation of the entire crime lab in the Season 1 finale “Signed, Sealed, Delivered.”

Jay Leno’s Garage

CNBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 6 finale, Jay Leno pays tribute to rockers, rollers and everything in between. First up, he and country icon Dwight Yoakam ride a mechanical bull before they cut loose in a couple of killer Corvettes. Next, Jay does his best James Bond as he shows off all the bells and whistles of a replica of 007’s original Aston Martin DB5. Then, in a Tonight Show tribute, Jay and Paul Reiser ride a pair of Johnny Carson’s Corvette-powered Swan Boats. Also in the episode: Wilmer Valderrama, John Fogerty and Nancy Wilson.

Forged in Fire: “Young Guns Challenge”

History, 10pm

In this special competition, four of the show’s youngest champions return to compete. These talented 20-somethings are tasked with turning trampolines and skateboards into fully functional knives. The best of the young guns then return home to re-create the legendary German longsword. After their weapons are put through their paces, one of these young returning champs will earn yet another $10,000 and enter the elite club of two-time Forged in Fire champions.

Chicago P.D.: “A Way Out”

NBC, 10pm

With the FBI closing in on the Roy Walton (Michael Maize) investigation, Voight (Jason Beghe) and Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) strategize on a way out. And, after a city bus driver is shot by a passenger, the team investigates a possible abduction. Season 9 of Chicago P.D. will return from winter break with new episodes on Jan. 5.

Dr. Pimple Popper: A Pimple Carol

TLC, 10pm

Dr. Sandra Lee is spreading cheer with her one-hour special as she helps patients address their skin issues to look their very best before the hustle and bustle of holiday photos, parties and family gatherings. Get ready for some silly as the Spirits of Pimples Past, Present and Future stop by to remind her of the true meaning of the holidays — and help with a few new cases.

The Drowning

SundanceTV, 12am (late night)

New Series!

In this British four-parter, a grieving mom (Jill Halfpenny) becomes convinced that a teen stranger (Cody Molko) is her son who presumably drowned nine years earlier. She investigates.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Anne Boleyn

AMC+

New Series!

Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim) stars as the titular legendary historical figure, one of Henry VIII’s (Mark Stanley) wives, in this three-part psychological thriller. The drama explores the final months in Boleyn’s life from her perspective, as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her. Episodes are available Thursdays.

And Just Like That

HBO Max

New Series!

From 1998-2004, for six seasons, TV fans were obsessed with the fashion, but more so the lives and friendships, of a group of New York City singles in HBO’s hit series Sex and the City. Now, a 10-episode sequel finds the ladies at a new stage in their lives. Returning characters include Sarah Jessica Parker as savvy freelance writer-turned-podcaster Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis as proud stay-at-home momma Charlotte and Cynthia Nixon as all-too-brainy attorney Miranda. (Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, is sitting this one out.) Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler and Willie Garson, in his final role before his passing in September, also star. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Thursdays.

The Sex Lives of College Girls

HBO Max

Season Finale!

The comedy/drama cocreated by Mindy Kaling ends its first season.

Trolls: Trollstopia

Hulu & Peacock

Season Premiere!

In Season 5 of the kids series based on the Trolls animated film franchise, the Trolls welcome a K-pop girl group on a mission; Holly (voice of Megan Hilty) and Val (Lauren C. Mayhew) meet a Bergen for the first time; and Synth (Vladimir Caamano) and Minuet (Jeanine Mason) take a ride down the “Tunnel of Friendship.”

Guilty Party

Paramount+

Season Finale!

The dark comedy concludes its first season. Kate Beckinsale headlines as a journalist with a tarnished reputation who focuses on a story about an incarcerated woman who denies murdering her husband.

The Housewives of the North Pole

Peacock

Original Film!

Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad) and Kyle Richards (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) lead this original holiday film. They play, respectively, Diana and Trish, the Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont, who have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition every year for the past nine years. But days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with a scintillating exposé on the drama.

Death Valley

Shudder

Original Film!

A group of battle-weary guns for hire are commissioned to rescue an imprisoned scientist from a secret Cold War bunker. Upon entering the facility, they find themselves in a fight for survival when they come under attack from a terrifying creature of unknown origin.

Hollington Drive

Sundance Now

Season Finale!

Theresa (Anna Maxwell Martin) tries to push her intrusive thoughts around Ben’s (Fraser Holmes) behavior to one side as the family waits anxiously for an update on David (Peter McDonald). Feeling the eyes of the community upon her, she returns to an unsettled home, and to a family that is running out of patience; the events of the past week have taken their toll on Theresa’s relationships with Fraser (Rhashan Stone) and the kids, and there is a growing tension between her and her sister (Rachael Stirling).

Station 19: “A House Is Not a Home”

ABC, 8pm

Vic and Jack lean on one another as they process the loss of Dean while Ben and Bailey try to convince Dean’s parents to allow them to raise Pru. Meanwhile at Station 23, Andy’s role temporarily expands and Sullivan subs in. Carina and Maya explore growing their family.

Young Sheldon: “The Yips and an Oddly Hypnotic Bohemian”

CBS, 8pm

Sheldon (Iain Armitage) gets the science yips and has to learn how to not think in the new episode “The Yips and an Oddly Hypnotic Bohemian.”

NFL Football: Pittsburgh at Minnesota

FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live

Thursday Night Football’s Week 14 matchup has Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to face Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings.

Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night

HBO, 8pm

He managed the Bee Gees and Eric Clapton and produced Evita, but most famously Robert Stigwood turned a magazine piece into Saturday Night Fever.

A Fiancé for Christmas

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Perpetually single Sawyer (Amanda Payton) makes a fake wedding registry, hoping a shopping spree with a scan gun will be the ultimate retail therapy. But when the registry is discovered and the whole town throws her a surprise bridal shower, she’s too embarrassed to tell the truth. Instead, she finds a fake fiancé to help her navigate through the lies and holiday festivities. However, as real feelings develop between Sawyer and her fake fiancé, they may turn into the real deal after all. Adam Gregory and Marie Osmond also star.

The Blacklist: “Dr. Roberta Sand, Ph.D.”

NBC, 8pm

The task force investigates a therapist who may be the key to the resurgence of an organized crime family. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) conducts an investigation of his own.

TCM Spotlight: Met on Set: “Short & Sweet”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Continuing the theme of “Met on Set,” tonight Turner Classic Movies features films from classic Hollywood couples whose relationships were short and sweet, yet still managed to create a legacy. First up is the 1931 romantic drama Man of the World, starring Carole Lombard and William Powell, who were married that same year and divorced two years later. Following that is the 1933 drama Today We Live, the first of seven films starring Joan Crawford and Franchot Tone, who were married for four years. Next is the 1950 drama All About Eve, starring Bette Davis and Gary Merrill, who married the same day that Merrill divorced his first wife and were married for 10 years. The 1956 musical comedy Bundle of Joy follows, starring married couple Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher. It was their first movie together, and they were married for nearly four years before Fisher’s affair with Elizabeth Taylor caused a scandal that ended in their divorce. Also airing are the 1932 drama Downstairs, starring John Gilbert and Virginia Bruce, who got married in a dressing room on the studio lot just prior to production; the 1939 romantic comedy Dancing Co-Ed, starring Lana Turner and Artie Shaw, who were married for a little under a year after meeting on set (the third of Shaw’s eight marriages); and the 1941 romantic comedy Honeymoon for Three, starring George Brent and Ann Sheridan, who were married in 1942 and divorced exactly one year later. — Evan McLean

United States of Al: “Christmas/Krismis”

CBS, 8:30pm

Vanessa (Kelli Goss) becomes upset when Riley (Parker Young) invites his new girlfriend to a family Christmas party in the new episode “Christmas/Krismis.”

Grey’s Anatomy: “Today Was a Fairytale”

ABC, 9pm

Dr. Hamilton takes his frustrations out on Meredith, so Nick gives her a chance to blow off steam by scrubbing in on a surgery. Back in Seattle, Link and Jo take their kids to a fairytale theater performance that goes wrong. Bailey and Dr. Lin attend a recruitment fair in hopes of attracting more doctors to Grey Sloan but find themselves ill-prepared.

Ghosts: “Possession”

CBS, 9pm

The rules have been clear until now: Journalist Sam (Rose McIver) can see the ghosts who inhabit B&B-to-be Woodstone Mansion; her chef husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) can’t. But tonight on the sitcom, Jay is possessed by one of the spirits, an 1800s society wife named Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky). “It takes a very particular series of events almost impossible to replicate, so it’s happened twice in 300 years,” Ambudkar says of the possession. “He’s in his own body but watching somebody else control it.” And via Jay, Hetty is reveling in the fact that she is suddenly able to feel and taste again. She’s “come to in a world where Cheetos exist, and beef jerky, and gravy, and M&Ms,” he says. “It’s a veritable wonderland.” Meanwhile, a party planner (Enrico Colantoni) is inspecting the premises (and Jay’s menu) for a prime wedding booking. Not only is this visitor suspicious, Ambudkar teases, “He really is not easily impressed” — and Hetty’s raptures playing out through Jay don’t help. So the other ghosts step in. “They want Sam and Jay to stay, so they have to figure out a way to help Hetty realize she needs to let this body go,” Ambudkar says. Good luck with that!

Flip or Flop

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Once again, HGTV cameras will follow real estate experts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack as they buy 15 more of Southern California’s most neglected properties and turn them into stunning, modern homes that will fly off the market. This season, the flips will present new challenges for the pair as they work the real estate market, including expensive foundation issues, a yearlong renovation project and the addition of a studio rental unit to increase a home’s value.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “People vs. Richard Wheatley”

NBC, 9pm

In a crossover with Law & Order: Organized Crime, Carisi (Peter Scanavino) tries Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) for the murder of Kathy Stabler, and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) finds herself at odds with a friend when Barba (Raúl Esparza) agrees to take the case.

Bull: “Snowed In”

CBS, 10pm

Bull (Michael Weatherly) needs a Christmas miracle when he takes on a sports agency’s assistant who is charged with providing lethal drugs to a star client in the new episode “Snowed In.”

Cake

FXX, 10pm

Season Finale!

FXX’s short-form animation and live-action video series finishes its fifth season with the episode “Sooner or Later.”

Love, Honor & Betray

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Tonight on the true-crime show about couples with dangerous secrets, West Virginia’s Butch Halley thinks wife Sunny is the love of his life. She wouldn’t want to polish him off for an insurance payout … would she?

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “The Christmas Episode”

NBC, 10pm

In tonight’s second crossover episode between Organized Crime and Special Victims Unit, when Eli (Nicky Torchia) goes missing, Stabler (Christopher Meloni) asks Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the task force to help him find his son. Meanwhile, Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) considers his future.

Tacoma FD

truTV, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the comedy’s Season 3 ender, the goofy squad is out on a call when they learn they’re needed back at Station 24. Seems there’s a fire!

Friday, Dec. 10

Dr. Brain

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

Apple TV+’s first Korean-language series concludes its first season. The sci-fi thriller follows a brilliant brain scientist (Lee Sun-kyun) whose family falls victim to a mysterious accident. Desperate to uncover what happened, he conducts “brain syncs” with the dead to access their memories for clues.

Invasion

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

Season 1 of the sci-fi drama about an alien invasion as seen through different perspectives around the world concludes. Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani and Sam Neill lead the cast.

Peanuts: For Auld Lang Syne

Apple TV+

This is Apple TV+’s first new original Peanuts holiday special since the service’s 2020 deal to become the streaming home for all things related to Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang. In the special, after the Peanuts gang experience a disappointing Christmas because Grandma can’t visit, Lucy resolves to throw herself the best New Year’s Eve party ever, while Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish just one of his resolutions before the clock strikes 12.

Crossing Swords

Hulu

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of the adult stop-motion-animated sitcom brings the next chapter in the adventures of Patrick (Nicholas Hoult), the long-suffering squire, as he climbs the ladder of knighthood in the service of the volatile King Merriman (Luke Evans). There are new friends to make, new enemies to vanquish and new horrors to scar Patrick for life — including bloodthirsty leprechauns, an island of killer monkeys and a shadowy villain who could destroy everything Patrick has ever known! The series also includes the voices of Alanna Uback, Tony Hale, Tara Strong, Adam Pally, Seth Green, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Breckin Meyer, Jameela Jamil and more.

Play-Doh Squished

IMDb TV

This one-hour, holiday-themed family competition special hosted by Sarah Hyland features three teams of two kids and two adults vying in a series of fun physical and creative challenges set in a Play-Doh winter wonderland. Each team must combine imagination, inspiration and holiday spirit to win the final cash prize.

Family Dinner

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

In Season 2, host Andrew Zimmern continues to visit families across America to explore how the cultural, regional and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat.

Back to the Outback

Netflix

Original Film!

In this animated adventure comedy, a ragtag group of Australia’s deadliest creatures, tired of being locked in a reptile house where humans gawk at them like they’re monsters, plot a daring escape from their zoo to the Outback, a place where they’ll fit in without being judged for their scales and fangs. Leading the group is Maddie (voice of Isla Fisher), a poisonous snake with a heart of gold, who bands together with self-assured thorny devil lizard Zoe (Miranda Tapsell), lovelorn hairy spider Frank (Guy Pearce) and sensitive scorpion Nigel (Angus Imrie).

How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of the comedy finds family rebel and black sheep Tumi Sello (Busise Lurayi) looking forward to a quiet Christmas this time around. But her plans get ruined, and so does Christmas. Once again, Tumi has to spend the couple of days before Christmas trying to clear her and the Sellos’ name.

Saturday Morning All Star Hits!

Netflix

New Series!

This adult animated/live-action hybrid series celebrates all that is 1980s and ’90s television. Wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing, the series, led by twin hosts Skip and Treybor (both played by cocreator/cowriter/executive producer Kyle Mooney, Saturday Night Live), takes viewers on a trip through the Saturday morning cartoon experience.

Twentysomethings: Austin

Netflix

New Series!

In this coming-of-age reality series set in Austin, Texas, 20-somethings navigate love and friendship as they begin their adult lives.

The Unforgivable

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

Following its limited theatrical run last month, this Sandra Bullock-led drama begins streaming on Netflix. Bullock, who is also a producer on the film, plays Ruth Slater, who is released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime and reenters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, Ruth’s only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind. Vincent D’Onofrio, Viola Davis, Jon Bernthal and Richard Thomas also star.

Encounter

Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

This sci-fi thriller debuts on Prime Video a week after its limited theatrical release. It stars Riz Ahmed as a decorated Marine who goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons (Aditya Geddada and Lucian-River Chauhan) from a mysterious threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind. Octavia Spencer, Janina Gavankar and Rory Cochrane also star in this film that debuted at the Telluride Film Festival in September.

The Expanse

Prime Video

Season Premiere!

The sixth and final season of this sci-fi fan favorite picks up with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander) and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams and Cara Gee are also among the cast returning for the new season, which consists of six episodes culminating with what Prime promises will be “an epic series finale.” Episodes are available Fridays.

Shark Tank

ABC, 8pm

Holiday cheer heads into the Tank when four entrepreneurs try to glean some cash and make a deal with the Sharks with their slate of seasonally appropriate pitches and products. The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us: “Merry Fool Us”

The CW, 8pm

The magical duo of Penn & Teller is joined by host Alyson Hannigan to help kick off the holiday season with this special complete with magicians, costumes and a Christmas trophy!

American Refugee

EPIX, 8pm

Original Film!

This second original movie production in Blumhouse Television’s recent partnership with EPIX is a thriller centered around a family seeking shelter in their neighbor’s bunker when the American economy is in collapse, the nation is under martial law and the danger inside is potentially greater than the danger outside.

A Dickens of a Holiday!

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

To make the 100th anniversary of her hometown’s Victorian festival a success, Cassie (Brooke D’Orsay) invites action movie star and former high school classmate Jake (Kristoffer Polaha) to play Scrooge in A Christmas Carol.

Holiday in Santa Fe

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Casa de Milagro is a family-owned business that makes holiday ornaments and decor, inspired by Mexican Christmas traditions. Their award-winning designs, created by matriarch Milagro Ortega, are highly sought-after each holiday season. Siblings Tony (Mario Lopez) and Magdalena (Aimee Garcia), with help from their dad (Efrain Figueroa), run the shop in Santa Fe, but when their beloved Milagro unexpectedly passes, the family struggles to find its heart. With Milagro gone, Belinda Sawyer (Emeraude Toubia), an executive at one of the largest greeting card and holiday decor chains, sees an opportunity to acquire the company. When sparks fly between Belinda and Tony, Belinda realizes there is more to Casa de Milagro than meets the eye.

Ricky Powell: The Individualist

Showtime, 8pm

This documentary from Showtime’s Hip Hop 50 series tells the against-all-odds story of New York City photographer Ricky Powell, who rose to worldwide fame while capturing one of the wildest, most electric times in popular culture.

Rita Moreno Double Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Legendary actress/dancer/singer Rosa Dolores Alverío Marcano — better known as Rita Moreno — will turn 90 tomorrow, Dec. 11. Ahead of that, Turner Classic Movies gets in an early birthday celebration for her tonight by screening two of her memorable movies. First up is her most iconic feature film role, as fiery Anita in the classic, Best Picture Oscar-winning 1961 big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical West Side Story. Moreno steals whatever scene she is in here, especially during the show-stopping “America” number, and she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance. That was the first award on her road to becoming one of the few “EGOT” performers (someone who has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony). Moreno is also an executive producer on, and portrays Valentina (an updated and expanded version of Doc, the original production’s storeowner character) in director Steven Spielberg’s new adaptation of West Side Story, which hits theaters today. The second film in tonight’s double feature is another musical, 1956’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated The King and I, with Moreno portraying Tuptim, one of the several “wives” of King Mongkut (Best Actor Oscar winner Yul Brynner). Best Actress Oscar nominee Deborah Kerr also stars. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Limbo

HBO, 8:10pm

Heartwarming and heartbreaking aren’t easy to balance in a film, but this dramedy of four refugees waiting on a Scottish island for a chance at immigration and a new life — without erasing the old one — manages the feat beautifully.

Magnum P.I.: “Better Watch Out”

CBS, 9pm

A Christmas Eve ransomware attack on the Honolulu Police Department forces Lia (guest star Chantal Thuy) to reveal a family secret in the new episode “Better Watch Out.”

Blue Bloods: “Firewall”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Firewall,” Frank (Tom Selleck) enlists the help of an old friend, Sloane Thompson (returning guest star Alex Kingston), to investigate a cyberattack on the NYPD.

Saturday, Dec. 11

A Christmas Carol

TCM, 12pm

Catch a Classic!

Out of the countless film and television adaptations of Charles Dickens’ classic 1843 novella A Christmas Carol that have been produced, this MGM release from 1938 has been among the most beloved and among the ones most frequently seen on television. Turner Classic Movies continues its tradition of airing this title during the holiday season today; the film will also re-air Dec. 21 during the network’s Classic Christmas Marathon. Given how familiar the tale has become, and how most adaptations hit a good number of the basic story points known and loved by readers and viewers, when it comes to watching different interpretations of A Christmas Carol, what usually matters most is what the various actors bring to the legendary characters. The cast in this relatively brief (only 69 minutes long) version — which is one of the more family-friendly adaptations, generally excising most of the darker and bleaker aspects of Dickens’ story — is fun, led by Reginald Owen as the miser Ebenezer Scrooge; real-life spouses Gene and Kathleen Lockhart as Bob Cratchit and his wife (with their real-life 13-year-old daughter June Lockhart, making her screen debut, in an uncredited role as a Cratchit daughter); Terry Kilburn as Tiny Tim Cratchit; Leo G. Carroll as the ghost of Jacob Marley; Ann Rutherford as the Spirit of Christmas Past; Lionel Braham as the Spirit of Christmas Present; and D’Arcy Corrigan as the Spirit of Christmas Future. — Jeff Pfeiffer

College Football: Army vs. Navy

CBS, 3pm Live

A great football tradition is back as the Army Black Knights face the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Army defeated Navy 15-0 last year and has won four of the last five games.

Hot Mess Holiday

Comedy Central, 7pm

Original Film!

When an overachieving young finance exec is unceremoniously dumped by her cheating fiancé during the Diwali holidays, her free-spirited bestie is determined to help her get lit. They embark on a wild holiday adventure to party across Chicago, but when they come into possession of a multimillion-dollar diamond, their messy antics place their entire posse in danger. Stars Surina Jindal, Melanie Chandra, Kal Penn, Tituss Burgess, Chris Parnell and Lilly Singh.

Christmas in the Rockies

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

After her father is hurt in a timber accident, Katie (Kimberly-Sue Murray) must enter a lumberjack competition to save her family’s business. But when the paramedic (Stephen Huszar) who saved her dad’s life also joins the contest, a romance sparks just in time for Christmas.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

CBS, 8pm

The longest-running holiday special in television history returns as Rudolph and his friends — Hermey the elf, Yukon Cornelius and others — save Christmas in this classic Rankin/Bass special featuring the voice of legendary performer Burl Ives.

Heisman Trophy Presentation

ESPN, 8pm Live

College football’s top individual honor, the Heisman Trophy, is presented tonight live on ESPN. Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson, Pitt QB Kenny Pickett, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and Alabama QB Bryce Young are finalists.

A Christmas Miracle for Daisy

GAC Family, 8pm

Original Film!

Montana residents Whitney Alder (Jill Wagner) and her friend Andi (Tegan Moss, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries) find themselves in a pickle when a potential job opportunity turns out to be from Whitney’s ex-boyfriend, Connor (Nick Bateman). Connor has moved to town from Los Angeles with his bright-eyed young daughter, Daisy (Rubi Tupper). While Connor originally had no intention of becoming a family man, he adopted his goddaughter when she was orphaned and committed to becoming a devoted single dad. But Daisy wishes for a mom to complete her picture-perfect family, and no prospect is as perfect as Whitney.

A Royal Queens Christmas

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

A prince finds his way to Queens during Christmas when a local woman enlists his help with a children’s Christmas show. Stars Megan Park and Julian Morris.

Holmes Family Rescue: “A Leaky Situation”

HGTV, 8pm

After hiring four different contractors, a couple calls on Mike Holmes, along with his son Michael Holmes Jr. and daughter Sherry Holmes, to solve the mystery of an ongoing leak. Meanwhile, Mike and Sherry visit a family who desperately needs to make their home accessible for their son.

The Holiday Fix Up

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Sam (Jana Kramer), the designer behind a popular home renovation show, returns to her hometown during the holidays to help renovate the Bell Harbor Inn, she gets paired with Coop (Ryan McPartlin) as her lead contractor. The only problem — he’s the guy who broke her heart and she’s the one who got away. Sparks fly as they work closely to get the renovations done in time for the inn’s annual Christmas Eve Harborfest. Will they be able to fix the mistakes of their past to build a future together? Maria Menounos also stars.

The Real Charlie Chaplin

Showtime, 8pm

This revealing portrait of the extraordinary actor, filmmaker and composer blends dramatic reconstructions with home movies, behind-the-scenes material and never-before-heard recordings as it traces Chaplin’s rise from poverty to Hollywood fame and a scandalous fall from grace.

Frosty the Snowman

CBS, 9pm

The classic animated musical special returns, narrated by Jimmy Durante. Jackie Vernon provides the voice of the “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic brings him to life. The special is followed by the 1992 sequel, Frosty Returns.

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix Final

NBCSN, 9pm

NBCSN airs Saturday night coverage of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final from Osaka, Japan. Coverage continues Sunday afternoon on NBC.

A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm

Original Film!

Now that Joy (Katherine Barrell) has completed her education, she’s ready to fulfill her dream of becoming a nurse. Back at home before the holiday, Joy’s interest is piqued by a volunteer opportunity out of town. There, she meets Eric (Alberto Frezza). Through a series of coincidences — or Godwinks — and a medical miracle, they begin to believe in destiny.

Saturday Night Live: “Billie Eilish”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Grammy-winning musician Billie Eilish pulls double-duty tonight, making her SNL hosting debut and serving as musical guest for the second time.