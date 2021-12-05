Sunday, Dec. 5: National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on CBS

©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Sunday, Dec. 5

The National Christmas Tree Lighting

CBS, 8:30pm

LL Cool J hosts this special presentation of the National Christmas Tree official lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C. Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Juanes, Keb’ Mo’, Kristin Chenoweth, Maren Morris and Patti LaBelle are among the performers singing holiday favorites.

The Mating Game: “Freshwater: Timing Is Everything”

discovery+

Sir David Attenborough narrates this new installment of The Mating Game nature documentary series. Freshwater covers only tiny fraction of Earth’s surface, but it is a vital meeting place for many animals —the stage on which millions gather to find a mate. Yet with so little of it available, and often only briefly, the challenge for most individuals is how to overcome intense competition when your rivals are just as dependent on the precious freshwater for their success. Whether it is from melting ice, torrential rain or shrinking wetlands, the cycle of freshwater is the trigger for spectacular mating rituals and fierce combat. The start of the rains in South Africa triggers a violent battle between male giant African bullfrogs. While rare, hooded grebes in Patagonia perform one of nature’s more comical dances to seduce their partner. And a male cichlid fish builds a home for his harem from old snail shells, but a sneaky dwarf has the last laugh there. Mating season for animals that live in freshwater is often determined by when is best for their new offspring — even if that moment is far from ideal for the parents. In the wetlands of Zambia, female lechwe antelope search for the strongest males while contending with drought. And in the Pantanal of Brazil at the end of the dry season caimans congregate in huge numbers around the last remaining water to perform their spectacular displays. And for all those dependent on the cycle of freshwater to breed — timing is everything.

Grace Notes

BYUtv, 12pm

Grace Notes is an unscripted series featuring performances and interviews with artists who are uplifted and changed by music. This special holiday episode will feature songs such as “Breath of Heaven,” “O Holy Night,” “Welcome to Our World” and “We Three Kings,” and performances by artists including Amy Grant, Michelle T. Williams, Michael W. Smith, CeCe Winans, Kirk Franklin, Ben Rector, Lecrae, Natalie Grant, Colton Dixon, Ellie Holcomb, Sidewalk Prophets, Jamie Grace, Unspoken, Kierra Sheard, Michael McLean and more.

College Football Playoff Selection Show

ESPN, 12pm Live

The Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl playoff semifinal matchups for New Year’s Eve are revealed with the release of the selection committee’s final rankings.

The Bishop’s Wife

TCM, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

This delightful, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1947 holiday comedy/fantasy stars Cary Grant as Dudley, a suave angel sent to Earth to come to the aid of young bishop Henry Brougham (David Niven). But is Dudley there to help Henry raise money for the construction of a new cathedral or to smooth over the clergyman’s relationship with his loving, but neglected, wife Julia (Loretta Young)? Monty Woolley and James Gleason also star.

Something’s Coming: West Side Story — A Special Edition of 20/20

ABC, 7pm

Sixty years after the original Oscar winner, director Steven Spielberg and costar Rita Moreno talk about the upcoming singing, dancing retelling of the famed Romeo and Juliet tale set in 1950s New York City, with Ansel Elgort as star-crossed lover Tony, opposite Rachel Zegler’s Maria.

Christmas Under the Stars: “Pentatonix”

BYUtv, 7pm

Grammy-winning a cappella group Pentatonix celebrates the season with a mix of big performance numbers and intimate, cinematic musical moments. This special features beloved classics like “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!,” “The First Noel” and “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” as well as songs from the group’s new holiday album, Evergreen, which was released in late October.

A Furry Little Christmas

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

A big-city veterinarian falls for a small-town doctor when he sets out to re-create a New York City Christmas in her Vermont hometown.

Doctor Who

BBC America, 8pm

Season Finale!

The Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) winds down her time in the TARDIS as the six-part Doctor Who: Flux season comes to an end with tonight’s episode. BBC America will air three Doctor Who specials in 2022 as part of the BBC’s centenary celebration: a holiday special on New Year’s Day, another installment in the spring and a feature-length special in the fall that will include the Thirteenth Doctor’s regeneration.

NFL Football: New England at Buffalo

ESPN, 8pm Live

In a Monday Night Football game with potential playoff implications in the AFC East, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots duel with Josh Allen and the Bills at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium.

A Lot Like Christmas

GAC Family, 8pm

Original Film!

Jessica Roberts (Maggie Lawson) owns the most popular Christmas tree lot in the picturesque New England town of Hudson Springs. But when big-city marketing employee Clay Moore (Christopher Russell) moves a “big box” store into the area, Jessica finds her business in jeopardy.

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Jennifer and Meg Swift (Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams) are sisters who couldn’t be closer despite living in different cities. Jennifer runs a successful restaurant in Salt Lake City, and Meg lives in their hometown of Hazelwood. Jennifer and her son return home to Hazelwood for the holiday, where they wish for one more Christmas at the Madison — the local old movie theater owned by their Uncle Dave (Kevin Nealon). With help from Eric (Mark Deklin), Jennifer’s former high school debate team rival, they just might pull off one last encore.

The Christmas Thief

ION, 8pm

Original Film!

Lana Lawton (Michelle Borth), a fledgling private eye home for the holidays, realizes the only way to save her career is by solving a string of local burglaries where the main suspect is Santa Claus. With little evidence and having to contend with a local detective with an investigative style that clashes with hers, the season may prove to be anything but holly and jolly for Lana. Vivica A. Fox costars as the head of a local detective agency.

My Favorite Christmas Melody

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Once a promising singer-songwriter, Abby (Mýa) now finds herself writing uninspired jingles for commercials. As she heads home for the holidays, she’s enlisted by the local high school music teacher to help save the school arts program. In the process, Abby rediscovers her voice and regains the confidence to go after her dreams, and lets the possibility of love in, too. Rainbow Sun Francks also stars.

Yellowstone

Paramount Network, 8pm

Home fires burn hot for the Duttons. Wildcard daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) confronts her father John’s (Kevin Costner) house guest. Favorite son Kayce (Luke Grimes) and fam look for a new place to hang their Stetsons. Adoptee Jamie (Wes Bentley) wants info from birth dad Garrett (Will Patton).

Fear the Walking Dead

AMC, 9pm

Season Finale!

The seventh season wraps up tonight. While the future of another season is still not known, co-showrunner Ian Goldberg said earlier this year that he was not planning Season 7 to be the last. “We’re gonna keep telling these stories as long as AMC tells us to keep doing them. Don’t think about saying goodbye yet; we’re sticking around for a while.”

Condor: “An Offer of Enrollment”

EPIX, 9pm

Following a trail of evidence, Joe (Max Irons) makes a discovery, causing him to redouble his efforts to find Vasili (Alexei Bondar).

The Toys That Built America: “Clash of the Toy Titans”

History, 9pm

As the post-war baby boom creates unprecedented demand for toys, Ruth Handler turns her greatest gamble into the most recognizable toy in the world. Meanwhile, rival Merrill Hassenfeld, at the reigns of a company that will one day be one the most famous brands in the world, tries to capitalize on Handler’s success to launch a military doll for boys, which is brilliantly rebranded as the world’s first “action figure,” and eventually spawns a TV series and a movie franchise. For decades, these two companies battle each other to dominate the toy industry. But when the cultural landscape shifts, they are forced to make desperate choices that ultimately earn their toys immortal status.

Small Town Christmas

UPtv, 9pm

New Series!

In each episode of this four-part docuseries, host Megan Alexander, Inside Edition’s national correspondent, takes viewers to a different small town around the country. Through food, drink, music, entertainment and faith, the episodes highlight local businesses and communities that are making Christmas special in their own unique ways. Tonight’s premiere installment visits Branson, Missouri.

The 23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays at The Grove

CBS, 9:30pm

The entertainment special features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raises awareness of this important social issue. The inspirational stories of these American families are enhanced by some of today’s top musical artists performing from The Grove in Los Angeles.

The Rookie: “Hit and Run”

ABC, 10pm

The team goes on a city-wide hunt for an individual who is threatening a mass casualty event. Meanwhile, Tim’s sister Genny shows up unannounced with some surprising news, and Lopez continues her inner struggle over Wesley’s deal with Elijah and tries to come up with a plan to get them out of it.

Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records

EPIX, 10pm

New Miniseries!

The producers behind EPIX’s superb 2020 music docuseries Laurel Canyon bring a similar in-depth approach to this two-part series that looks at the history of A&M Records, the famed recording label started by Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss that brought a distinct, artist-focused philosophy to handling its talent roster that included Joe Cocker, Janet Jackson, the Police, Carole King and many other big music names. As Laurel Canyon did, this series offers an immersive experience of time and place thanks to rare archival footage, audio-only interviews with artists and, of course, great tunes. The series concludes next Sunday.

Modern Marvels: “Top Toys & Games”

History, 10pm

In “Top Toys & Games,” the concluding episode of this companion series to The Toys That Built America, Adam Richman visits the legendary factory where Monopoly, one of the most popular board games of all time, is made. Then, he finds out how Masters of the Universe action figures are making a comeback in a big way. Plus, see how Mattel is using the latest technology to make new models of Hot Wheels come to life.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

AMC, 10:10pm

Series Finale!

After just two seasons, the series wraps up tonight.

Monday, Dec. 6

Under the Vines

Acorn TV

New Series!

In this lighthearted romantic drama from New Zealand, Sydney socialite Daisy Munroe (Rebecca Gibney) heads to New Zealand for a vacation at her recently deceased stepfather’s winery, which she intends to sell. Little does she know that the failing vineyard has a co-owner: grumpy U.K.-born lawyer Louis Oakley (Charles Edwards), who also travels to New Zealand to escape a spiraling series of unfortunate events in his life. Despite neither having done a hard day’s work in their lives and despising each other, both must somehow make the vineyard successful so they can sell up. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Mondays.

David and the Elves

Netflix

Original Film!

Christmas is drawing near, but it’s not a happy time for David. After moving to a big city, his parents have been bogged down with work and forgotten the meaning of Christmas. David decides to change that. Together with Albert, an elf who escaped from the land of Santa to figure out what Christmas is all about, David sets off to Tatra Mountains, where his grandparents live, on a journey full of adventures. They are followed by David’s parents and Santa, who doesn’t get the modern world.

Voir

Netflix

New Series!

Executive producers David Fincher and David Prior present this six-episode series of visual essays celebrating cinema and the personal connection we each have to the stories we see on the big screen. From intimate personal histories to insights on character and craft, each episode has film lovers examining the cinematic moments that thrilled, perplexed, challenged and forever changed them, reminding us why cinema holds a special place in our lives.

Jeopardy!

Syndicated

Those who can, do. Those who teach, rock! Mayim Bialik hosts the first ever Professors Tournament, a showdown giving elite educators a shot at $100,000 and a spot in the Tournament of Champions. Among the 15 schools repped: Penn State, Monterey, California’s Naval Postgraduate School, Howard University, Vanderbilt Law and the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. Bialik got her Ph.D. in neuroscience from UCLA, but her alma mater isn’t in the mix. Probably smarter to avoid favoritism.

TCM Birthday Tribute: Agnes Moorehead

TCM, beginning at 6:30am

Catch a Classic!

Acclaimed actress Agnes Moorehead would have turned 121 today (she was born Dec. 6, 1900; she passed away at age 73 on April 30, 1974). In commemoration of her birth, Turner Classic Movies is airing a morning and afternoon of some of her most memorable film performances, many of which were in supporting, but still impactful, roles. The day fittingly begins with the actress’ feature film debut, in cowriter/director/producer/star Orson Welles’ iconic, Oscar-winning Citizen Kane (1941). Moorehead, along with other actors in the film, had been a member of Welles’ famed Mercury Players, and she had notably costarred with Welles in The Mercury Theatre on the Air radio program The Shadow. In Citizen Kane, Moorehead portrays Mary Kane, mother of Welles’ title character, Charles Foster Kane. Next, in the drama Scandal at Scourie (1953), Moorehead has a supporting role as a sympathetic nun in a story about controversy that arises in a small Canadian town when a Protestant couple tries to adopt a Catholic child. Greer Garson and Walter Pidgeon lead the cast. Following that, Moorehead has a smaller role as a pawnbroker in the 1949 drama The Great Sinner, starring Gregory Peck, Ava Gardner, Frank Morgan, Ethel Barrymore, Walter Huston and Melvyn Douglas. Moorehead reteams with writer/director Welles in today’s next movie, which was her second feature film: the Best Picture Oscar-nominated The Magnificent Ambersons (1942). The drama is based on Booth Tarkington’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and earned Moorehead her first Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination, portraying Fanny Minafer. Up next, Moorehead has a darker, femme fatale-type role when she costars with Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall and Bruce Bennett in the mystery thriller Dark Passage (1947). Moorehead plays a more sympathetic character in today’s next title, the film noir Caged (1950), one of the earliest “women-in-prison” movies, where she portrays reformist prison superintendent Ruth Benton. The Moorehead birthday celebration concludes with Johnny Belinda (1948), the Best Picture Oscar-nominated drama that earned the actress her third Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, as Aggie MacDonald, aunt to the film’s deaf-mute main character, Belinda MacDonald (Best Actress Oscar winner Jane Wyman). — Jeff Pfeiffer

A Very Boy Band Holiday

ABC, 8pm

A Very Boy Band Holiday brings together an all-star cast featuring members of your favorite boy bands to sing their holiday hits and celebrate the season. It’s a festive night to reminisce, harmonize and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year together.

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Splurge”

CBS, 8pm

Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) decides to splurge on an expensive jacket, then worries it’s too special to risk wearing outside the house in the new episode “Welcome to the Splurge.”

9-1-1

FOX, 8pm

Midseason Finale!

The members of the 118 are called to series of emergencies around Christmas Eve in the midseason finale episode “Wrapped in Red.”

Secretly Santa

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Miranda (Alicia Dea Josipovic) and Paul (Travis Nelson) are business rivals who accidentally meet at a costumed Santa crawl and spend a romantic evening together without learning each other’s identities. As their anonymous romance continues online, their businesses merge, forcing them into an unwanted partnership. Though they clash while working together on a holiday gift-giving app, their hearts must reconcile their online love when they develop unexpected feelings for one another.

The Voice: “Live Semifinal Top 8 Performances”

NBC, 8pm Live

The top eight artists perform individual songs and special ’90s-themed duets in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton for their chance at a spot in the finale.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “I’m Not Edsel”

CBS, 8:30pm

In the new episode “I’m Not Edsel,” Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) gets the surprise of a lifetime when she finds out Bob (Billy Gardell) has flown in Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.) and her mother, Ebun (guest star Saidah Arrika Ekulona), from Nigeria.

The Bachelorette: “The Men Tell All”

ABC, 9pm

The men of Michelle Young’s season join together to talk about dates, drama and what exactly happened behind the scenes.

NCIS: “Collective Memory”

CBS, 9pm

When a hotshot financial adviser is found dead at a naval station, NCIS investigates the case by interviewing the victim’s hologram of herself in the new episode “Collective Memory.”

The Big Leap

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

When a massive blackout threatens to stop the finale from airing, the whole cast has to band together to light up the stage in the Season 1 finale “We Make Our Own Light.” FOX has not ordered additional Season 1 episodes of The Big Leap, so this could also be the series finale.

Landscapers

HBO, 9pm

New Limited Series!

In this story, inspired by real events, Emmy winner Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star as a British couple on the run from reality, who cast themselves as Hollywood heroes in their own love story tainted by a 15-year sinister secret buried in a garden.

Wakefield

Showtime, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 1 finale, Nik’s (Rudi Dharmalingam) obsession over a missing puzzle piece culminates in a crisis, and he is forced to face the horrifying truth of his past.

Inside the Christmas Factory: Mince Pies

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

Mince pie is one of Britain’s favorite festive treats, and at the Premier Foods Factory in South Yorkshire, they knock out 3 million of them every day during the run-up to Christmas. Gregg Wallace gains exclusive access to the plant and helps make a batch of 12,000 pies, a process that requires nearly half a ton of pastry and enough mincemeat to fill up nine bathtubs. Meanwhile, Cherry Healey visits other factories to see what goes into making good “bad Christmas sweaters” and Ruth Goodman finds out who put the bang in the Christmas cracker.

Hip Hop Family Christmas

VH1, 9pm

Original Film!

Hip-hop’s most famous family agrees to participate in a live Christmas television special to address negative press and soften their image. Stars Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, Terrence J, Serayah and MC Lyte.

Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City

NBC, 10pm

Grammy-winning artist Michael Bublé returns for his eighth NBC holiday special, a mix of comedy and music that will also celebrate the 10th anniversary of the singer’s bestselling album Christmas. The special will re-air Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Pearl Harbor Day

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Today marks the 80th anniversary of Dec. 7, 1941, the “date which will live in infamy,” when Japanese military forces struck a devastating surprise blow against U.S. bases at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, bringing America into World War II. Turner Classic Movies commemorates the day with a morning and afternoon of films about the fateful and historic event, or otherwise set during the Pacific War. The lineup starts with The Deep Six (1958), starring Alan Ladd, who also coproduced the film, as a naval officer who finds his pacifism and the values instilled in him by his Quaker upbringing challenged with the outbreak of World War II. James Whitmore and Keenan Wynn also star. Next, the drama Wings for the Eagle (1942) tells the story of workers at a Lockheed aircraft assembly plant in the months preceding the Pearl Harbor attack. Ann Sheridan and Dennis Morgan star. After that, the war film Torpedo Run (1958) stars Glenn Ford as a submarine commander in the Pacific who is obsessed with sinking one of the Japanese aircraft carriers that led the assault on Pearl Harbor; unfortunately, the target is being escorted by a transport ship carrying American POWs, including the commander’s wife and child. Ernest Borgnine and Diane Brewster costar. Another war film, Hell to Eternity (1960) follows. It’s a biopic about the true experiences of Marine Pfc. Guy Gabaldon (Jeffrey Hunter), a young Hispanic man who was raised by a Japanese American foster family in Los Angeles, and his heroic actions during the Battle of Saipan. David Janssen, Vic Damone and Sessue Hayakawa also star. Up next is December 7th (1943), a propaganda documentary film about the Pearl Harbor attack produced by the U.S. Navy and codirected by John Ford and Gregg Toland. This is the original, 83-minute version of the film; a 20-minute version won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject. Next on the lineup is Howard Hawks’ Oscar-winning 1943 war film Air Force, which follows a bomber crew as they encounter combat action over the Pacific. John Garfield, John Ridgely and Gig Young lead the cast. Finally, John Ford is back in the director’s chair for the Oscar-nominated war film They Were Expendable (1945), starring John Wayne, Robert Montgomery and Donna Reed. It chronicles the exploits of a PT boat defending the Philippines against a Japanese invasion in 1941-42. — Jeff Pfeiffer

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

A star-studded NBA twin bill on TNT has Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on the road against Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks, followed by a legendary rivalry game with Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Los Angeles to face LeBron James and the Lakers.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience

ABC, 8pm

Emmy Award-winning Live in Front of a Studio Audience makes its highly anticipated return with a third iteration, featuring live reenactments of the hit series The Facts of Life, created by Dick Clair and Jenna McMahon, and Diff’rent Strokes, created by Bernie Kukoff and Jeff Harris.

AMC Celebrates: “Pearl Harbor”

AMC, 8pm

In memory of the attack on Pearl Harbor and the film’s 20th anniversary, AMC will feature back-to-back airings of the 2001 Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett and Kate Beckinsale starrer.

The Resident

FOX, 8pm

Midseason Finale!

Conrad (Matt Czuchry) takes on a new challenge as a member of the experimental Flight Go team in the midseason finale episode “Unknown Origin.”

The Slow Hustle

HBO, 8pm

The Wire’s Sonja Sohn directs this deep dive into the mysterious 2017 death of Baltimore detective Sean Suiter, who was shot the day before he was set to give testimony about fellow officers to a grand jury.

Christmas Movie Magic

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When entertainment writer Alli Blakeman (Holly Deveaux) is assigned a story covering the anniversary of a classic Christmas movie in the small town where it was filmed, she agrees on the condition that it could lead to a big promotion. When she meets local theater owner Brad (Drew Seeley), they unravel the mysterious origins of the movie’s signature song, and Alli learns that movie magic isn’t always just onscreen.

The Voice: “Live Semifinal Top 8 Eliminations”

NBC, 8pm Live

The top four artists are revealed as safe by America’s votes while the bottom four compete in the Instant Save.

2021 People’s Choice Awards

E! & NBC, 9pm Live; red-carpet special 7pm Live on E!

The annual awards ceremony returns to honor movies, television, music and pop culture in 44 categories, as chosen entirely by the people. The ceremony will be simulcast on NBC and E! for the first time, preceded by a two-hour red-carpet special on E! Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts, and he is also a first-time People’s Choice nominee, being among the contenders in the Comedy TV Star and Male TV Star categories for his work on SNL. In this evening’s pre-announced special recognitions, Halle Berry will be honored for her film and TV work with The People’s Icon award, presented to her by singer Cardi B, while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will receive The People’s Champion award, recognizing his achievements in entertainment, entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

Our Kind of People

FOX, 9pm

Midseason Finale!

In the midseason finale episode “Twice as Hard, Twice as Good,” Leah (Nadine Ellis) and Teddy (Joe Morton) deliver devastating news to Angela (Yaya DaCosta).

A Sisterly Christmas

OWN, 9pm

Original Film!

Two sisters, one who loves Christmas and everything that comes with it and the other who can be the scroogiest of Scrooges, receive an early Christmas gift: an inheritance that takes them on a once-in-a-lifetime luxury holiday vacation. Their Christmas proves to be more than they bargained for when they run into their childhood rival. Stars Deborah Joy Winans and Kendrick Cross.

Abbott Elementary

ABC, 9:30pm

Sneak Peek!

In this early series premiere (the season officially debuts on Jan. 4), creator, executive producer and star Quinta Brunson heads a workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Queens: “Who Shot Ya”

ABC, 10pm

Jill comes clean with the ladies after being invited to collaborate on a track with Wyclef Jean. In addition, Valeria suffers a heart-wrenching betrayal and Eric makes a promise to Jadakiss that he may not be able to keep. Musical performance “Vanilla Sky” performed by Naturi Naughton and Wyclef Jean.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Sport of Kings”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Sport of Kings, after a prized racehorse is stolen and its groomer is taken hostage, the team quickly learns they may be the only ones who consider the young woman’s safety a priority over the horse’s.

Called to the Wild

Nat Geo, 10pm

New Series!

This new adventure/competition series takes humans and their dogs (both highly skilled) and drops them into the wilderness to see if they can survive and thrive. Over 10 days they will be judged by an off-camera team of animal and survival experts who will judge them on safety, survival and stamina.

Web of Darkness

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

This creepy series that first streamed on discovery+ earlier this year makes its linear Travel Channel debut starting tonight. Inspired by true events, the tales brought to life in the program explore unexplained and unnerving internet-related events. Things begin tonight with the series premiere episode, “Photo of Death, Hollywood Haunting and Tenant of Terror.”

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Welcome to Earth

Disney+

New Series!

Will Smith hosts this six-part series from National Geographic in which he is guided by National Geographic explorers to different corners of the world to get up close and personal with the weirdest, most unusual, dangerous and thrilling spectacles on Earth. Each episode exposes the mysterious inner workings of our planet as related to a different theme: sound, smell, speed, color, swarm and pattern. From the plains of Africa to the deserted islands of the Pacific to the depths of the Atlantic, apprentice explorer Smith probes into hidden worlds that reveal Earth’s most mysterious workings. As his remarkable guides take him to our globe’s weirdest and most mind-bending locations, he learns that although we may think every inch has been mapped, there are still incredible discoveries to be made, and how the tiniest details have enormous consequences for this place we call home.

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special

Netflix

In this Christmas-themed stand-up special, Carolin Kebekus, one of Germany’s biggest comedians, mixes festive nostalgia and social commentary with her signature edgy wit to poke fun at and challenge “the most wonderful time of the year.”

Christmas Around the World

The CW, 8pm

Hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie, this special showcases how Christmas is celebrated around the world by highlighting traditions from the ancient to modern day, including what various cultures eat for Christmas dinner. Viewers will also get a front-row seat to very special Christmas performances.

CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends

CMT, 8pm

Multiplatinum entertainer Brett Young returns to the storied CMT Crossroads stage for the first ever Christmas-themed episode of the critically acclaimed music series. The 60-minute special will feature Young alongside an all-star lineup of friends and collaborators including Boyz II Men, Chris Tomlin, Colbie Caillat, Dann Huff, Darius Rucker, Gavin DeGraw and Maddie & Tae as they perform renditions of classic Christmas hits from his inaugural holiday album, Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics.

The Masked Singer: “Group B Finale”

FOX, 8pm

The final two singers from Group B perform solo and then in a duet with show panelists Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke in the new episode “Group B Finale.”

Christmas With a Crown

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

After Cassie (Lisa Durupt) returns to her hometown to revive her family’s traditional Christmas festival, she meets a dashing stranger, Nicolas (Marcus Rosner), who’s volunteered to help organize the event. Sparks begin to fly between them, but little does she know that he’s really a prince in disguise, longing to find the true spirit of the holidays. It will take a Christmas miracle of royal proportions for their hearts to meet as one.

Chicago Med: “Secret Santa Has a Gift for You”

NBC, 8pm

In the midseason finale, the outcome of Will’s (Nick Gehlfuss) investigation weighs heavily on his mind as he works with Dylan (Guy Lockard) to save a 4-month-old patient; Stevie (Kristen Hager) and Vanessa (Asjha Cooper) both struggle to keep their secrets; and Crockett (Dominic Rains) and Blake (Sarah Rafferty) work with Abrams (Brennan Brown) to save a patient in need of a liver transplant. Season 7 of Chicago Med will resume with new episodes on Jan. 5.

Wolverine: One Tough Mother

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Deep in the rugged wilderness of northern Europe, between Russia and Finland, lives a mystical creature so elusive that few have ever witnessed one up close … until now. Follow a roller-coaster year in the life of Freya, a 3-year-old female wolverine, as she prepares for motherhood in a remote and remorseless habitat full of formidable rivals. While Freya may be shy, she is tough, built for the harsh environment, and ready to face every challenge in front of her in order to achieve her ultimate goal: to succeed as a mother.

Star of the Month: Ingrid Bergman

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s salute to the films of legendary Swedish actress Ingrid Bergman on Turner Classic Movies begins with two films for which she received Best Actress Oscar nominations: the beloved, Best Picture Oscar-nominated drama The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945), costarring Best Actor Oscar nominee Bing Crosby, followed by another Best Picture Oscar nominee, For Whom the Bell Tolls (1943), a war drama adapted from Ernest Hemingway’s novel that marked Bergman’s first Oscar nod and also netted Gary Cooper a nomination for Best Actor. The final four films, continuing into early tomorrow morning, are Bergman’s collaborations with Italian director Roberto Rossellini, beginning with the neo-realist drama Stromboli (1950). It was on this film that the star and director began an affair that was seen as scandalous, and which ultimately led to a seven-year marriage after Bergman left her first husband, and three children (including Isabella Rossellini, who would become a movie star in her own right). The other Bergman/Rossellini creative teamings airing today are in another Italian neo-realist production, Europa ’51 (1952), followed by two 1954 dramas — Journey to Italy and Fear, which was one of the final collaborations between the two artists. — Jeff Pfeiffer

My 600-lb Life: “Paul’s Journey”

TLC, 8pm

Paul weighs in at 700 pounds, and his girlfriend struggles with how this limits their ability to live a normal life. He thinks their relationship won’t survive if he moves to work with Dr. Now, but prioritizing his own health is the only path forward.

CMT’s A Tennessee Kind of Christmas

CMT, 9pm

Country greats Amy Grant, Billy Ray Cyrus, Clay Walker, Pam Tillis, Sara & Olivia Evans, Steve Wariner, Tracy Lawrence and Wynonna will celebrate the season by sharing holiday traditions, personal memories and unforgettable performances of all-time favorite Christmas songs from numerous iconic venues and outdoor locations in and around Nashville.

Alter Ego

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

The final four contestants compete in the Season 1 finale and one will be named champion of the world’s first avatar singing competition.

Forged in Fire: “Judges Takeover: Doug Marcaida”

History, 9pm

In this special competition, every aspect of the challenge will be decided by Doug Marcaida. Four smiths must re-create a weapon straight from the mind of Doug, then survive an intense round of tests also chosen by Forged in Fire’s resident Kali martial artist. The remaining two smiths will then return to their home forges to make one of Doug’s favorite blades — the supersized Kortada. Doug will ultimately determine who will walk away with $10,000 and the title of Forged in Fire champion.

Chicago Fire: “Winterfest”

NBC, 9pm

Gallo (Alberto Rosende), Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Ritter (Daniel Kyri) debut their microbrewery business at Winterfest. Meanwhile, Brett (Kara Killmer) prepares to present her paramedicine program to an oversight panel, and Firehouse 51 gets in the holiday spirit. After tonight’s midseason finale episode, Chicago Fire will be on break until Jan. 5, when Season 10 picks up with new episodes.

CSI: Vegas

CBS, 10pm

Season Finale!

When David Hodges (guest star Wallace Langham) goes missing, the entire CSI team searches for any piece of evidence that can help locate him, clear his name and save the reputation of the entire crime lab in the Season 1 finale “Signed, Sealed, Delivered.”

Jay Leno’s Garage

CNBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 6 finale, Jay Leno pays tribute to rockers, rollers and everything in between. First up, he and country icon Dwight Yoakam ride a mechanical bull before they cut loose in a couple of killer Corvettes. Next, Jay does his best James Bond as he shows off all the bells and whistles of a replica of 007’s original Aston Martin DB5. Then, in a Tonight Show tribute, Jay and Paul Reiser ride a pair of Johnny Carson’s Corvette-powered Swan Boats. Also in the episode: Wilmer Valderrama, John Fogerty and Nancy Wilson.

Forged in Fire: “Young Guns Challenge”

History, 10pm

In this special competition, four of the show’s youngest champions return to compete. These talented 20-somethings are tasked with turning trampolines and skateboards into fully functional knives. The best of the young guns then return home to re-create the legendary German longsword. After their weapons are put through their paces, one of these young returning champs will earn yet another $10,000 and enter the elite club of two-time Forged in Fire champions.

Chicago P.D.: “A Way Out”

NBC, 10pm

With the FBI closing in on the Roy Walton (Michael Maize) investigation, Voight (Jason Beghe) and Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) strategize on a way out. And, after a city bus driver is shot by a passenger, the team investigates a possible abduction. Season 9 of Chicago P.D. will return from winter break with new episodes on Jan. 5.

Dr. Pimple Popper: A Pimple Carol

TLC, 10pm

Dr. Sandra Lee is spreading cheer with her one-hour special as she helps patients address their skin issues to look their very best before the hustle and bustle of holiday photos, parties and family gatherings. Get ready for some silly as the Spirits of Pimples Past, Present and Future stop by to remind her of the true meaning of the holidays — and help with a few new cases.

The Drowning

SundanceTV, 12am (late night)

New Series!

In this British four-parter, a grieving mom (Jill Halfpenny) becomes convinced that a teen stranger (Cody Molko) is her son who presumably drowned nine years earlier. She investigates.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Anne Boleyn

AMC+

New Series!

Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim) stars as the titular legendary historical figure, one of Henry VIII’s (Mark Stanley) wives, in this three-part psychological thriller. The drama explores the final months in Boleyn’s life from her perspective, as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her. Episodes are available Thursdays.

And Just Like That

HBO Max

New Series!

From 1998-2004, for six seasons, TV fans were obsessed with the fashion, but more so the lives and friendships, of a group of New York City singles in HBO’s hit series Sex and the City. Now, a 10-episode sequel finds the ladies at a new stage in their lives. Returning characters include Sarah Jessica Parker as savvy freelance writer-turned-podcaster Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis as proud stay-at-home momma Charlotte and Cynthia Nixon as all-too-brainy attorney Miranda. (Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, is sitting this one out.) Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler and Willie Garson, in his final role before his passing in September, also star. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Thursdays.

The Sex Lives of College Girls

HBO Max

Season Finale!

The comedy/drama cocreated by Mindy Kaling ends its first season.

Trolls: Trollstopia

Hulu & Peacock

Season Premiere!

In Season 5 of the kids series based on the Trolls animated film franchise, the Trolls welcome a K-pop girl group on a mission; Holly (voice of Megan Hilty) and Val (Lauren C. Mayhew) meet a Bergen for the first time; and Synth (Vladimir Caamano) and Minuet (Jeanine Mason) take a ride down the “Tunnel of Friendship.”

Guilty Party

Paramount+

Season Finale!

The dark comedy concludes its first season. Kate Beckinsale headlines as a journalist with a tarnished reputation who focuses on a story about an incarcerated woman who denies murdering her husband.

The Housewives of the North Pole

Peacock

Original Film!

Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad) and Kyle Richards (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) lead this original holiday film. They play, respectively, Diana and Trish, the Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont, who have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition every year for the past nine years. But days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with a scintillating exposé on the drama.

Death Valley

Shudder

Original Film!

A group of battle-weary guns for hire are commissioned to rescue an imprisoned scientist from a secret Cold War bunker. Upon entering the facility, they find themselves in a fight for survival when they come under attack from a terrifying creature of unknown origin.

Hollington Drive

Sundance Now

Season Finale!

Theresa (Anna Maxwell Martin) tries to push her intrusive thoughts around Ben’s (Fraser Holmes) behavior to one side as the family waits anxiously for an update on David (Peter McDonald). Feeling the eyes of the community upon her, she returns to an unsettled home, and to a family that is running out of patience; the events of the past week have taken their toll on Theresa’s relationships with Fraser (Rhashan Stone) and the kids, and there is a growing tension between her and her sister (Rachael Stirling).

Station 19: “A House Is Not a Home”

ABC, 8pm

Vic and Jack lean on one another as they process the loss of Dean while Ben and Bailey try to convince Dean’s parents to allow them to raise Pru. Meanwhile at Station 23, Andy’s role temporarily expands and Sullivan subs in. Carina and Maya explore growing their family.

Young Sheldon: “The Yips and an Oddly Hypnotic Bohemian”

CBS, 8pm

Sheldon (Iain Armitage) gets the science yips and has to learn how to not think in the new episode “The Yips and an Oddly Hypnotic Bohemian.”

NFL Football: Pittsburgh at Minnesota

FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live

Thursday Night Football’s Week 14 matchup has Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to face Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings.

Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night

HBO, 8pm

He managed the Bee Gees and Eric Clapton and produced Evita, but most famously Robert Stigwood turned a magazine piece into Saturday Night Fever.

A Fiancé for Christmas

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Perpetually single Sawyer (Amanda Payton) makes a fake wedding registry, hoping a shopping spree with a scan gun will be the ultimate retail therapy. But when the registry is discovered and the whole town throws her a surprise bridal shower, she’s too embarrassed to tell the truth. Instead, she finds a fake fiancé to help her navigate through the lies and holiday festivities. However, as real feelings develop between Sawyer and her fake fiancé, they may turn into the real deal after all. Adam Gregory and Marie Osmond also star.

The Blacklist: “Dr. Roberta Sand, Ph.D.”

NBC, 8pm

The task force investigates a therapist who may be the key to the resurgence of an organized crime family. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) conducts an investigation of his own.

TCM Spotlight: Met on Set: “Short & Sweet”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Continuing the theme of “Met on Set,” tonight Turner Classic Movies features films from classic Hollywood couples whose relationships were short and sweet, yet still managed to create a legacy. First up is the 1931 romantic drama Man of the World, starring Carole Lombard and William Powell, who were married that same year and divorced two years later. Following that is the 1933 drama Today We Live, the first of seven films starring Joan Crawford and Franchot Tone, who were married for four years. Next is the 1950 drama All About Eve, starring Bette Davis and Gary Merrill, who married the same day that Merrill divorced his first wife and were married for 10 years. The 1956 musical comedy Bundle of Joy follows, starring married couple Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher. It was their first movie together, and they were married for nearly four years before Fisher’s affair with Elizabeth Taylor caused a scandal that ended in their divorce. Also airing are the 1932 drama Downstairs, starring John Gilbert and Virginia Bruce, who got married in a dressing room on the studio lot just prior to production; the 1939 romantic comedy Dancing Co-Ed, starring Lana Turner and Artie Shaw, who were married for a little under a year after meeting on set (the third of Shaw’s eight marriages); and the 1941 romantic comedy Honeymoon for Three, starring George Brent and Ann Sheridan, who were married in 1942 and divorced exactly one year later. — Evan McLean

United States of Al: “Christmas/Krismis”

CBS, 8:30pm

Vanessa (Kelli Goss) becomes upset when Riley (Parker Young) invites his new girlfriend to a family Christmas party in the new episode “Christmas/Krismis.”

Grey’s Anatomy: “Today Was a Fairytale”

ABC, 9pm

Dr. Hamilton takes his frustrations out on Meredith, so Nick gives her a chance to blow off steam by scrubbing in on a surgery. Back in Seattle, Link and Jo take their kids to a fairytale theater performance that goes wrong. Bailey and Dr. Lin attend a recruitment fair in hopes of attracting more doctors to Grey Sloan but find themselves ill-prepared.

Ghosts: “Possession”

CBS, 9pm

The rules have been clear until now: Journalist Sam (Rose McIver) can see the ghosts who inhabit B&B-to-be Woodstone Mansion; her chef husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) can’t. But tonight on the sitcom, Jay is possessed by one of the spirits, an 1800s society wife named Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky). “It takes a very particular series of events almost impossible to replicate, so it’s happened twice in 300 years,” Ambudkar says of the possession. “He’s in his own body but watching somebody else control it.” And via Jay, Hetty is reveling in the fact that she is suddenly able to feel and taste again. She’s “come to in a world where Cheetos exist, and beef jerky, and gravy, and M&Ms,” he says. “It’s a veritable wonderland.” Meanwhile, a party planner (Enrico Colantoni) is inspecting the premises (and Jay’s menu) for a prime wedding booking. Not only is this visitor suspicious, Ambudkar teases, “He really is not easily impressed” — and Hetty’s raptures playing out through Jay don’t help. So the other ghosts step in. “They want Sam and Jay to stay, so they have to figure out a way to help Hetty realize she needs to let this body go,” Ambudkar says. Good luck with that!

Flip or Flop

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Once again, HGTV cameras will follow real estate experts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack as they buy 15 more of Southern California’s most neglected properties and turn them into stunning, modern homes that will fly off the market. This season, the flips will present new challenges for the pair as they work the real estate market, including expensive foundation issues, a yearlong renovation project and the addition of a studio rental unit to increase a home’s value.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “People vs. Richard Wheatley”

NBC, 9pm

In a crossover with Law & Order: Organized Crime, Carisi (Peter Scanavino) tries Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) for the murder of Kathy Stabler, and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) finds herself at odds with a friend when Barba (Raúl Esparza) agrees to take the case.

Bull: “Snowed In”

CBS, 10pm

Bull (Michael Weatherly) needs a Christmas miracle when he takes on a sports agency’s assistant who is charged with providing lethal drugs to a star client in the new episode “Snowed In.”

Cake

FXX, 10pm

Season Finale!

FXX’s short-form animation and live-action video series finishes its fifth season with the episode “Sooner or Later.”

Love, Honor & Betray

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Tonight on the true-crime show about couples with dangerous secrets, West Virginia’s Butch Halley thinks wife Sunny is the love of his life. She wouldn’t want to polish him off for an insurance payout … would she?

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “The Christmas Episode”

NBC, 10pm

In tonight’s second crossover episode between Organized Crime and Special Victims Unit, when Eli (Nicky Torchia) goes missing, Stabler (Christopher Meloni) asks Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the task force to help him find his son. Meanwhile, Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) considers his future.

Tacoma FD

truTV, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the comedy’s Season 3 ender, the goofy squad is out on a call when they learn they’re needed back at Station 24. Seems there’s a fire!

Friday, Dec. 10

Dr. Brain

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

Apple TV+’s first Korean-language series concludes its first season. The sci-fi thriller follows a brilliant brain scientist (Lee Sun-kyun) whose family falls victim to a mysterious accident. Desperate to uncover what happened, he conducts “brain syncs” with the dead to access their memories for clues.

Invasion

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

Season 1 of the sci-fi drama about an alien invasion as seen through different perspectives around the world concludes. Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani and Sam Neill lead the cast.

Peanuts: For Auld Lang Syne

Apple TV+

This is Apple TV+’s first new original Peanuts holiday special since the service’s 2020 deal to become the streaming home for all things related to Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang. In the special, after the Peanuts gang experience a disappointing Christmas because Grandma can’t visit, Lucy resolves to throw herself the best New Year’s Eve party ever, while Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish just one of his resolutions before the clock strikes 12.

Crossing Swords

Hulu

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of the adult stop-motion-animated sitcom brings the next chapter in the adventures of Patrick (Nicholas Hoult), the long-suffering squire, as he climbs the ladder of knighthood in the service of the volatile King Merriman (Luke Evans). There are new friends to make, new enemies to vanquish and new horrors to scar Patrick for life — including bloodthirsty leprechauns, an island of killer monkeys and a shadowy villain who could destroy everything Patrick has ever known! The series also includes the voices of Alanna Uback, Tony Hale, Tara Strong, Adam Pally, Seth Green, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Breckin Meyer, Jameela Jamil and more.

Play-Doh Squished

IMDb TV

This one-hour, holiday-themed family competition special hosted by Sarah Hyland features three teams of two kids and two adults vying in a series of fun physical and creative challenges set in a Play-Doh winter wonderland. Each team must combine imagination, inspiration and holiday spirit to win the final cash prize.

Family Dinner

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

In Season 2, host Andrew Zimmern continues to visit families across America to explore how the cultural, regional and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat.

Back to the Outback

Netflix

Original Film!

In this animated adventure comedy, a ragtag group of Australia’s deadliest creatures, tired of being locked in a reptile house where humans gawk at them like they’re monsters, plot a daring escape from their zoo to the Outback, a place where they’ll fit in without being judged for their scales and fangs. Leading the group is Maddie (voice of Isla Fisher), a poisonous snake with a heart of gold, who bands together with self-assured thorny devil lizard Zoe (Miranda Tapsell), lovelorn hairy spider Frank (Guy Pearce) and sensitive scorpion Nigel (Angus Imrie).

How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of the comedy finds family rebel and black sheep Tumi Sello (Busise Lurayi) looking forward to a quiet Christmas this time around. But her plans get ruined, and so does Christmas. Once again, Tumi has to spend the couple of days before Christmas trying to clear her and the Sellos’ name.

Saturday Morning All Star Hits!

Netflix

New Series!

This adult animated/live-action hybrid series celebrates all that is 1980s and ’90s television. Wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing, the series, led by twin hosts Skip and Treybor (both played by cocreator/cowriter/executive producer Kyle Mooney, Saturday Night Live), takes viewers on a trip through the Saturday morning cartoon experience.

Twentysomethings: Austin

Netflix

New Series!

In this coming-of-age reality series set in Austin, Texas, 20-somethings navigate love and friendship as they begin their adult lives.

The Unforgivable

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

Following its limited theatrical run last month, this Sandra Bullock-led drama begins streaming on Netflix. Bullock, who is also a producer on the film, plays Ruth Slater, who is released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime and reenters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, Ruth’s only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind. Vincent D’Onofrio, Viola Davis, Jon Bernthal and Richard Thomas also star.

Encounter

Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

This sci-fi thriller debuts on Prime Video a week after its limited theatrical release. It stars Riz Ahmed as a decorated Marine who goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons (Aditya Geddada and Lucian-River Chauhan) from a mysterious threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind. Octavia Spencer, Janina Gavankar and Rory Cochrane also star in this film that debuted at the Telluride Film Festival in September.

The Expanse

Prime Video

Season Premiere!

The sixth and final season of this sci-fi fan favorite picks up with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander) and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams and Cara Gee are also among the cast returning for the new season, which consists of six episodes culminating with what Prime promises will be “an epic series finale.” Episodes are available Fridays.

Shark Tank

ABC, 8pm

Holiday cheer heads into the Tank when four entrepreneurs try to glean some cash and make a deal with the Sharks with their slate of seasonally appropriate pitches and products. The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us: “Merry Fool Us”

The CW, 8pm

The magical duo of Penn & Teller is joined by host Alyson Hannigan to help kick off the holiday season with this special complete with magicians, costumes and a Christmas trophy!

American Refugee

EPIX, 8pm

Original Film!

This second original movie production in Blumhouse Television’s recent partnership with EPIX is a thriller centered around a family seeking shelter in their neighbor’s bunker when the American economy is in collapse, the nation is under martial law and the danger inside is potentially greater than the danger outside.

A Dickens of a Holiday!

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

To make the 100th anniversary of her hometown’s Victorian festival a success, Cassie (Brooke D’Orsay) invites action movie star and former high school classmate Jake (Kristoffer Polaha) to play Scrooge in A Christmas Carol.

Holiday in Santa Fe

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Casa de Milagro is a family-owned business that makes holiday ornaments and decor, inspired by Mexican Christmas traditions. Their award-winning designs, created by matriarch Milagro Ortega, are highly sought-after each holiday season. Siblings Tony (Mario Lopez) and Magdalena (Aimee Garcia), with help from their dad (Efrain Figueroa), run the shop in Santa Fe, but when their beloved Milagro unexpectedly passes, the family struggles to find its heart. With Milagro gone, Belinda Sawyer (Emeraude Toubia), an executive at one of the largest greeting card and holiday decor chains, sees an opportunity to acquire the company. When sparks fly between Belinda and Tony, Belinda realizes there is more to Casa de Milagro than meets the eye.

Ricky Powell: The Individualist

Showtime, 8pm

This documentary from Showtime’s Hip Hop 50 series tells the against-all-odds story of New York City photographer Ricky Powell, who rose to worldwide fame while capturing one of the wildest, most electric times in popular culture.

Rita Moreno Double Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Legendary actress/dancer/singer Rosa Dolores Alverío Marcano — better known as Rita Moreno — will turn 90 tomorrow, Dec. 11. Ahead of that, Turner Classic Movies gets in an early birthday celebration for her tonight by screening two of her memorable movies. First up is her most iconic feature film role, as fiery Anita in the classic, Best Picture Oscar-winning 1961 big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical West Side Story. Moreno steals whatever scene she is in here, especially during the show-stopping “America” number, and she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance. That was the first award on her road to becoming one of the few “EGOT” performers (someone who has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony). Moreno is also an executive producer on, and portrays Valentina (an updated and expanded version of Doc, the original production’s storeowner character) in director Steven Spielberg’s new adaptation of West Side Story, which hits theaters today. The second film in tonight’s double feature is another musical, 1956’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated The King and I, with Moreno portraying Tuptim, one of the several “wives” of King Mongkut (Best Actor Oscar winner Yul Brynner). Best Actress Oscar nominee Deborah Kerr also stars. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Limbo

HBO, 8:10pm

Heartwarming and heartbreaking aren’t easy to balance in a film, but this dramedy of four refugees waiting on a Scottish island for a chance at immigration and a new life — without erasing the old one — manages the feat beautifully.

Magnum P.I.: “Better Watch Out”

CBS, 9pm

A Christmas Eve ransomware attack on the Honolulu Police Department forces Lia (guest star Chantal Thuy) to reveal a family secret in the new episode “Better Watch Out.”

Blue Bloods: “Firewall”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Firewall,” Frank (Tom Selleck) enlists the help of an old friend, Sloane Thompson (returning guest star Alex Kingston), to investigate a cyberattack on the NYPD.

Saturday, Dec. 11

A Christmas Carol

TCM, 12pm

Catch a Classic!

Out of the countless film and television adaptations of Charles Dickens’ classic 1843 novella A Christmas Carol that have been produced, this MGM release from 1938 has been among the most beloved and among the ones most frequently seen on television. Turner Classic Movies continues its tradition of airing this title during the holiday season today; the film will also re-air Dec. 21 during the network’s Classic Christmas Marathon. Given how familiar the tale has become, and how most adaptations hit a good number of the basic story points known and loved by readers and viewers, when it comes to watching different interpretations of A Christmas Carol, what usually matters most is what the various actors bring to the legendary characters. The cast in this relatively brief (only 69 minutes long) version — which is one of the more family-friendly adaptations, generally excising most of the darker and bleaker aspects of Dickens’ story — is fun, led by Reginald Owen as the miser Ebenezer Scrooge; real-life spouses Gene and Kathleen Lockhart as Bob Cratchit and his wife (with their real-life 13-year-old daughter June Lockhart, making her screen debut, in an uncredited role as a Cratchit daughter); Terry Kilburn as Tiny Tim Cratchit; Leo G. Carroll as the ghost of Jacob Marley; Ann Rutherford as the Spirit of Christmas Past; Lionel Braham as the Spirit of Christmas Present; and D’Arcy Corrigan as the Spirit of Christmas Future. — Jeff Pfeiffer

College Football: Army vs. Navy

CBS, 3pm Live

A great football tradition is back as the Army Black Knights face the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Army defeated Navy 15-0 last year and has won four of the last five games.

Hot Mess Holiday

Comedy Central, 7pm

Original Film!

When an overachieving young finance exec is unceremoniously dumped by her cheating fiancé during the Diwali holidays, her free-spirited bestie is determined to help her get lit. They embark on a wild holiday adventure to party across Chicago, but when they come into possession of a multimillion-dollar diamond, their messy antics place their entire posse in danger. Stars Surina Jindal, Melanie Chandra, Kal Penn, Tituss Burgess, Chris Parnell and Lilly Singh.

Christmas in the Rockies

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

After her father is hurt in a timber accident, Katie (Kimberly-Sue Murray) must enter a lumberjack competition to save her family’s business. But when the paramedic (Stephen Huszar) who saved her dad’s life also joins the contest, a romance sparks just in time for Christmas.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

CBS, 8pm

The longest-running holiday special in television history returns as Rudolph and his friends — Hermey the elf, Yukon Cornelius and others — save Christmas in this classic Rankin/Bass special featuring the voice of legendary performer Burl Ives.

Heisman Trophy Presentation

ESPN, 8pm Live

College football’s top individual honor, the Heisman Trophy, is presented tonight live on ESPN. Quarterbacks again lead the list of potential finalists: Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral and Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams. Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III should also receive an invite.

A Christmas Miracle for Daisy

GAC Family, 8pm

Original Film!

Montana residents Whitney Alder (Jill Wagner) and her friend Andi (Tegan Moss, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries) find themselves in a pickle when a potential job opportunity turns out to be from Whitney’s ex-boyfriend, Connor (Nick Bateman). Connor has moved to town from Los Angeles with his bright-eyed young daughter, Daisy (Rubi Tupper). While Connor originally had no intention of becoming a family man, he adopted his goddaughter when she was orphaned and committed to becoming a devoted single dad. But Daisy wishes for a mom to complete her picture-perfect family, and no prospect is as perfect as Whitney.

A Royal Queens Christmas

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

A prince finds his way to Queens during Christmas when a local woman enlists his help with a children’s Christmas show. Stars Megan Park and Julian Morris.

Holmes Family Rescue: “A Leaky Situation”

HGTV, 8pm

After hiring four different contractors, a couple calls on Mike Holmes, along with his son Michael Holmes Jr. and daughter Sherry Holmes, to solve the mystery of an ongoing leak. Meanwhile, Mike and Sherry visit a family who desperately needs to make their home accessible for their son.

The Holiday Fix Up

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Sam (Jana Kramer), the designer behind a popular home renovation show, returns to her hometown during the holidays to help renovate the Bell Harbor Inn, she gets paired with Coop (Ryan McPartlin) as her lead contractor. The only problem — he’s the guy who broke her heart and she’s the one who got away. Sparks fly as they work closely to get the renovations done in time for the inn’s annual Christmas Eve Harborfest. Will they be able to fix the mistakes of their past to build a future together? Maria Menounos also stars.

The Real Charlie Chaplin

Showtime, 8pm

This revealing portrait of the extraordinary actor, filmmaker and composer blends dramatic reconstructions with home movies, behind-the-scenes material and never-before-heard recordings as it traces Chaplin’s rise from poverty to Hollywood fame and a scandalous fall from grace.

Frosty the Snowman

CBS, 9pm

The classic animated musical special returns, narrated by Jimmy Durante. Jackie Vernon provides the voice of the “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic brings him to life. The special is followed by the 1992 sequel, Frosty Returns.

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix Final

NBCSN, 9pm

NBCSN airs Saturday night coverage of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final from Osaka, Japan. Coverage continues Sunday afternoon on NBC.

A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm

Original Film!

Now that Joy (Katherine Barrell) has completed her education, she’s ready to fulfill her dream of becoming a nurse. Back at home before the holiday, Joy’s interest is piqued by a volunteer opportunity out of town. There, she meets Eric (Alberto Frezza). Through a series of coincidences — or Godwinks — and a medical miracle, they begin to believe in destiny.

Saturday Night Live: “Billie Eilish”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Grammy-winning musician Billie Eilish pulls double-duty tonight, making her SNL hosting debut and serving as musical guest for the second time.