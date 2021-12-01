Nathan Congleton/NBC

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center

NBC, 8pm Live; also simulcast live on Peacock

NBC once again heralds the arrival of the holidays with this two-hour special offering a dazzling display of musical talents, star-studded surprises and the lighting of the world’s most famous Christmas tree. Returning as an in-person event, this year’s ceremony will feature festive performances by Alessia Cara, Harry Connick Jr., Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones, Brad Paisley, Rob Thomas, Carrie Underwood and more. The evening will include a duet featuring Paisley and Thomas, and a special performance by the Radio City Rockettes. NBC News’ TODAY coanchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin host. Note: An hour prior to the primetime broadcast, NBC is making an additional live hour of the special available to affiliates that opt to pick it up; check with your local affiliate to see if it will be available for you.

Fruitcake Fraud

discovery+

Whether you are a fan or not, fruitcake usually invokes cheery images of Christmastime gatherings. But Corsicana, Texas — the town that claims to create the best, most scrumptious fruitcakes — was definitely not a happy place when it was discovered someone had extorted millions from the acclaimed Collin Street Bakery. How the crime was solved, and the lavish lifestyle the culprits were living on the ill-gotten proceeds, has people in Corsicana, and plenty of others, including the FBI, still scratching their heads in amazement.

Candified: Home for the Holidays

Hulu

New Series!

In this four-part limited series, candy queen Jackie Sorkin and her team of candy artists design, glue, melt and shape hundreds of thousands of sweet pieces to build a fantasy come to life … just in time for the holidays.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Season 5 of the anime series is set in 2011, when, after an accident while on a drive with her sweetheart, Jolyne Cujoh (Fairouz Ai) falls into a trap and is sentenced to 15 years at a state-run maximum-security correctional facility people call “the Aquarium.” On the verge of despair, she receives a pendant from her father that causes a mysterious power to awaken inside of her. Will Jolyne ultimately be set free from this stone ocean they call a prison? The final battle to end the century-long, fateful confrontations between the Joestar family and DIO begins.

Lost in Space

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The adaptation of the classic 1960s sci-fi series returns for its third and final season. After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy (Taylor Russell), Penny (Mina Sundwall), Will (Maxwell Jenkins) and the Robot (Brian Steele) must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation — but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever. Meanwhile, John (Toby Stephens) and Maureen (Molly Parker), with Don (Ignacio Serricchio) at their side, must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids.

The Power of the Dog

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

In writer/director Jane Campion’s Western drama, an adaptation of Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel, Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Phil Burbank, a charismatic rancher who inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother (Jesse Plemons) brings home a new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love. The film premiered at this year’s Venice International Film Festival, where Campion was awarded the Silver Lion for Best Direction.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

The Roku Channel

Original Film!

Roku’s first feature-length original film is based on NBC’s former series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, with the cast from the show reprising their roles in the seasonal tale. On her first holiday without her father, Zoey (Jane Levy) attempts to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones Mitch (Peter Gallagher) used to do. Mary Steenburgen, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell and Bernadette Peters are also among the cast.

Random Acts

BYUtv, 7pm

The hidden-camera reality series Random Acts is in its seventh season of highlighting the altruistic nature of human beings by featuring real people who are the recipients of random acts of kindness. In this special episode, a young family who unfortunately missed out on their first Christmas in their new Nashville condo in 2020 due to the tragic Christmas morning bombing receives a holiday gift they won’t ever forget, as Random Acts decorated the family’s new home in Christmas lights and lawn decor.

Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas

Disney Junior, 7pm

Mickey, Minnie and the gang — separated all over the globe on Christmas Eve! — try to reunite.

Tomorrow Is a Long Time: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan

AXS TV, 8pm

Making its televised U.S. premiere tonight, this music documentary chronicles how, while spending 15 weeks in lockdown during the COVID pandemic, Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde was inspired to take on the ultimate creative challenge: reimagining a selection of timeless songs from the catalog of the incomparable Bob Dylan. Tomorrow Is a Long Time captures Hynde in her own words, providing priceless insight into the creative process of the prolific songstress as she reflects on this landmark journey.

Beebo Saves Christmas

The CW, 8pm

This animated, one-hour special finds Sprinkles (voiced by Chris Kattan), an efficiency-obsessed elf, deciding that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus (voiced by Ernie Hudson). Beebo (from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, voiced by Ben Diskin) and his friends travel to the North Pole to, among other things, help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful.

The Masked Singer: “Group A Finale”

FOX, 8pm

Group A’s final two costumed celebrities face off and sing duets with guests Michael Bolton and Jesse McCartney, who also have no clue with whom they’re performing.

Match Made in Mistletoe

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When talented interior designer Emily Barnes (Natalie Lisinska) is hired by a foreign embassy in D.C. to decorate for their annual holiday charity ball, the newly appointed ambassador Magnus Andersson’s (Damon Runyan) “minimalist” approach creates a roadblock between them. As Emily’s undeniable love for the holiday season begins to thaw his heart, an unexpected romance begins between the two.

The Crown’s Ancient Forest

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

In the heart of Southern England lies an ancient forest that’s changed little over the last thousand years, when King William the Conqueror claimed it as his own private hunting grounds. Shaped by the people and animals that live here, the national park continues to be a vast open forest where herds of deer and ponies roam free, and goshawks rule the evergreen canopy. Downton Abbey costar Hugh Bonneville narrates a year in the life in this magical world, told through the eyes of its most iconic inhabitants.

Star of the Month: Ingrid Bergman

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Ingrid Bergman was one of the most ethereally beautiful actresses to ever grace the silver screen, with an acting talent every bit as mesmerizing (she is one of only three actresses to have been awarded three Oscars for her performances). Most Wednesday evenings this month — except for Dec. 22, which falls during Turner Classic Movies’ weeklong Christmas movie celebration — you’ll be able to enjoy many of the legendary Swedish star’s films when the network salutes her as its Star of the Month. The lineup of titles runs the gamut from the early movies Bergman made in her home country, to the beloved classics she made during her Oscar-winning Hollywood heyday, to her later performances. The initial lineup beginning tonight actually runs 24 hours, kicking off with six notable works from her early Hollywood career: the classic psychological thriller Gaslight (1944), costarring Charles Boyer and Joseph Cotten, and featuring Bergman in her first Best Actress Oscar-winning performance; the iconic romantic drama Casablanca (1942), alongside Humphrey Bogart and Paul Henreid; the horror film Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941), with Spencer Tracy and Lana Turner; Saratoga Trunk (1945), a Western also starring Gary Cooper; the psychological thriller Rage in Heaven (1941), led by Robert Montgomery; and Adam Had Four Sons (1941), a romantic drama that was Bergman’s first American film in which she received top billing. Beginning early tomorrow morning and running into the evening, TCM will air seven of the Swedish-language films Bergman made in the 1930s and early ’40s: The Count of the Old Town (1935), a comedy that marked the actress’ film debut at age 19; the comedy/drama Swedenhielms (1935); Walpurgis Night (1935), a romantic drama; another romantic drama, Intermezzo (1936), a remake of which Bergman would star in a few years later for her Hollywood film debut; the drama A Woman’s Face (1938); the comedy Dollar (1938); and the drama June Night (1940). — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Wonder Years: “Home for Christmas”

ABC, 8:30pm

Dean can’t wait to spend Christmas with his older brother, Bruce, when he returns home from Vietnam. But unexpected challenges arise, and the rest of the Williams family rely on their favorite holiday traditions to bring cheer.

The Conners: “Yard Sale, Phone Fail, and a College Betrayal”

ABC, 9pm

As Louise starts to move into the Conner home, Dan decides to sell the furniture set he bought for Roseanne when they were first married. However, he soon finds parting with the furniture — and old memories — harder than he thought it would be.

The Real Housewives of Orange County

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The reality series is back for Season 16 starting with tonight’s supersized, 75-minute-long premiere episode. After a five-year hiatus, Heather Dubrow makes her return to the franchise, joining veteran housewives Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, and new housewives Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener.

World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas

The CW, 9pm

Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, this special presents the cutest animals the season has to offer.

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller

Nat Geo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Award-winning journalist Mariana van Zeller explores more of the most dangerous black markets in the 10-episode second season of this docuseries. “Filming a whole season of Trafficked during a global pandemic was extremely challenging,” she says, “but there’s been an explosion of black markets over the past year, and I think we all quickly realized that this series has become more relevant than ever.” This season looks into the inner workings of romance scams, a meth superhighway, stolen-car smugglers, black-market plastic surgery and more.

Home Economics: “Secret Santa Gift, $25 Limit”

ABC, 9:30pm

As Christmas approaches, Tom finally receives his first advance check from the Sofia Salazar book, leaving him and Marina to decide what to do with the money. Meanwhile, Sarah receives an extravagant gift from the parents at her new school and has a hard time parting with it.

A Million Little Things: “The Things We Keep Inside”

ABC, 10pm

Rome and Regina finally reunite after months apart only to find that things feel off. Maggie does some research as her stalker situation intensifies, while Sophie plays Eddie a song she wrote. Gary helps an old friend.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

FXX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia begins its eight-episode 15th season and surpasses The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet as the longest-running, live-action comedy series in TV history. This time around, the Gang — Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) — try to exploit pandemic aid, sidestep cancel culture, evade criminal justice, reflect on their origins, and reconcile their identities and homeland roots. Two episodes air tonight: “2020: A Year in Review” and “The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 7.”

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around

NBC, 10pm

The pop star, daytime talk show host and coach on NBC’s The Voice helps ring in the festive season with this holiday special featuring music performances, exciting duets and special guests while Clarkson shares her traditions and gives back to those in need. The special will re-air Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The Sinner

USA Network, 10pm

Series Finale!

The anthology crime drama series ends its run with tonight’s extended (about 75 minutes long) Season 4 finale episode, which USA Network promises will bring a “satisfying close to Detective Harry Ambrose’s (Bill Pullman) journey.”

Thursday, Dec. 2

The Pact

AMC+ & Sundance Now

New Series!

This gripping, six-episode Welsh whodunit crime thriller has been described by Britain’s The Guardian as “Wales’s Big Little Lies.” When young brewery boss Jack (Aneurin Barnard) is found dead, a chain of events is triggered that draws his four employees — Anna (Laura Fraser), Nancy (Julie Hesmondhalgh), Louie (Eiry Thomas) and Cat (Heledd Gwynn) — into a fragile pact of silence, bound by a secret that will change their lives forever. Anna’s police officer husband, Max (Jason Hughes), investigates Jack’s unexpected death alongside his fierce superior, DS Holland (Rakie Ayola), unaware that his own wife and her best friends are at the heart of a conspiracy. While brewery worker Tish (Abbie Hern) becomes increasingly suspicious of her coworkers, Jack’s estranged father, Arwel (Eddie Marsan), struggles to conceal dark family secrets. What really happened that fateful night?

Santa Inc.

HBO Max

New Series!

This eight-episode adult stop-motion animated holiday series (all episodes are available today) stars Sarah Silverman as the voice of intrepid elf Candy Smalls, who will do anything to be named as the first female Santa — even if she has to fight like a man to get it. The voice cast also includes Seth Rogen, Leslie Grossman, Gabourey Sidibe and Craig Robinson.

Single All the Way

Netflix

Original Film!

Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they’re now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Luke Macfarlane), the plan goes awry.

Queen of the Universe

Paramount+

New Series!

This international singing competition comes from the producers of the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise and follows the world’s most talented drag queens as they battle it out for global domination, with countries going head-to-head spotlighting their top talent. Each episode will feature the fiercest queens from 10 nations — the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Denmark, Australia, Canada, England, France, China and India — as they debut a new musical performance in front of a live audience and the “Pop Diva Panel” of judges. That panel features Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel and Leona Lewis. Graham Norton hosts.

Baking It

Peacock

New Series!

Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg are hosts and executive producers of this six-episode holiday competition series in which eight teams of two talented home bakers visit Maya and Andy’s winter cabin for a celebration of culinary holiday traditions. Contestant duos will include spouses, siblings, best friends and more, who work together to create outstanding savory and sweet treats for themed challenges in hopes of winning a cash prize. The baked goods will be judged by tough critics — four opinionated real-life grandmothers who happen to be fantastic bakers themselves. Maya and Andy lead the festivities, and provide comedic and musical commentary on the action. According to Amy Poehler, who is also an executive producer, “If you love Maya, Andy, grannies, baking, cash prizes and the holidays, then this is the show for you.”

The Advent Calendar

Shudder

Original Film!

Eva (Eugénie Derouand), an ex-dancer, now uses a wheelchair and is unable to walk. When her friend Sophie (Honorine Magnier) gives her an old wooden antique advent calendar before Christmas, she realizes each window contains a surprise that triggers repercussions in real life. Some of them are good, but most of them are bad — really bad. Now Eva will have to choose between getting rid of the calendar or walking again, even if it causes death and destruction to everyone around her she holds dear.

Young Sheldon: “The Grand Chancellor and a Den of Sin”

CBS, 8pm

Sheldon (Iain Armitage) battles President Hagemeyer’s (Wendie Malick) mysterious boss over the university’s science requirements in the new episode “The Grand Chancellor and a Den of Sin.”

Walker: “Partners and Third Wheels”

The CW, 8pm

Tensions run high when Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Liam (Keegan Allen) investigate a cold case together. Micki (Lindsey Morgan), still on desk duty, is working through her grief while slowly easing her way back into the field. Trey (Jeff Pierre) tags along for a fishing trip and gets a lesson on love. August (Kale Culley) makes a discovery that could lead to answers about the feud between the Walkers and the Davidsons.

NFL Football: Dallas at New Orleans

FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys ride into the Caesars Superdome looking to wrangle the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football.

Music Box: Listening to Kenny G

HBO, 8pm

“Kenny G is the bestselling instrumentalist of all-time. He’s probably the most famous living jazz musician. And I made this film to find out why that makes certain people really angry,” says director Penny Lane at the start of this fascinating probe into the minds of music critics and scholars and the famed saxophonist himself. A few high notes: Promoting his fourth album in 1986, Arista Records still wouldn’t let Kenny release a single without guest vocals. Booked to play his latest R&B collaboration for Johnny Carson, he simply decided to perform his moody instrumental “Songbird” instead. The booker gave him the finger offscreen during the performance, Kenny recalls, but the song won over the wife of Arista’s head of promotion. Also, two decades after his hotly debated virtual duet with Louis Armstrong, Kenny reveals his new album features the late Stan Getz.

A Christmas Village Romance

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When romance novelist Diana (Jeni Ross) learns that Maple Creek, a charming pioneer village, is struggling to stay afloat, she uses her notoriety to help generate interest in the town by sponsoring a Christmas gala. Diana rallies her family and friends to pitch in, but she’s challenged at every turn by the village blacksmith and town historian, Carter (Jake Epstein). Sparks fly as the two must work together to save the village in time for Christmas. But when her gorgeous cover model and secret crush, Greg (Olivier Renaud), surprises Diana the night before the big Christmas gala, she’s torn on who to choose and must take a page out of her novels to figure out her true happily ever after.

Annie Live!

NBC, 8pm Live

NBC revives its holiday tradition of live TV musicals with this performance of Annie, the Depression-era story about an optimistic young girl living a hard-knock life in an orphanage. Celina Smith stars as Annie, with Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace Farrell, Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan and Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis. Annie Live! will re-air Monday, Dec. 20.

TCM Spotlight: Met on Set: “Classic Hollywood Sweethearts”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

On Thursdays in December, Turner Classic Movies will be spotlighting films featuring movie stars who met on the set and had romances on and off the screen. Tonight’s films feature classic Hollywood sweethearts — couples who caught the attention of the public and went on to star in numerous films during their time together. The evening starts with the 1932 romantic comedy No Man of Her Own, starring Clark Gable and Carole Lombard in their only film together, made seven years before their marriage in 1939. The 1942 romantic drama Woman of the Year follows, the first of nine films starring the legendary on and offscreen couple Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn; after meeting on set, they had an affair that lasted 26 years. Next is the 1944 romantic adventure To Have and Have Not, starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, the first of five films that the couple, who married in 1945, starred in together. That is followed by the 1940 musical comedy Too Many Girls, featuring the iconic Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the first of many collaborations between the I Love Lucy stars. The couple credited the film for bringing them together, as they married two months after its release. Next is the 1933 romantic drama The Silver Cord, starring Joel McCrea and Frances Dee, the first of six films they would star in together; they were married for nearly six decades, until McCrea’s passing. Finishing off the lineup are the 1936 romantic drama His Brother’s Wife with Barbara Stanwyck and Robert Taylor, the first of three films for the couple, who married in 1939; and the 1938 comedy Brother Rat, starring Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman, who were married in 1940 and divorced in 1949. — Evan McLean

The Great Christmas Light Fight

ABC, 9pm

Season Finale!

The holiday festivities conclude in the final episodes of the season as Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak head to the most spectacular Christmas displays in America. In the back-to-back episodes, four families face off as they showcase their extravagant displays to compete for the coveted Light Fight trophy and $50,000.

The Bitch Who Stole Christmas

VH1, 9pm

Original Film!

In what VH1 is describing as “the draggiest Christmas movie ever made,” a workaholic big-city fashion journalist is sent to a Christmas-obsessed small town to dig up a story when she finds herself in the middle of cutthroat housewives, a high-stakes “Winter Ball” competition and a sinister plot that could destroy Christmas for-evah. Some of the star-studded cast includes RuPaul, Krysta Rodriguez, Andy Ridings, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Chad Michaels.

Bull: “Confidence Man”

CBS, 10pm

On the eve of his own jury-tampering trial, Bull’s (Michael Weatherly) brashness turns off mock jurors. Worse, his wife, Izzy (Yara Martinez), could be implicated in the alleged bribe!

Friday, Dec. 3

Silent Night

AMC+

Feature Film Exclusive!

This darkly comedic drama follows parents Nell (Keira Knightley) and Simon (Matthew Goode), who have invited their closest friends to join their family for Christmas dinner at their idyllic home in the English countryside. As the group comes together, it feels like old times — but behind all of the laughter and merriment, something is not quite right. The world outside is facing impending doom, and no amount of gifts, games or Prosecco can make mankind’s imminent destruction go away. Surviving the holidays just got a lot more complicated.

Acapulco

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The comedy that follows a young man (Enrique Arrizon) in his dream job as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco concludes its first season.

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues

Apple TV+

Following the success of Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special (which is also still available to stream), pop icon Carey is back with this new holiday spectacular. The event will bring Carey together with Grammy-nominated artist Khalid and Grammy-winning gospel star Kirk Franklin for the first and only performance of their new holiday single, “Fall in Love at Christmas.”

The Hunt for the Chicago Strangler

discovery+

New Series!

Since 1999, 51 mostly Black women have been found strangled across Chicago, their bodies dumped in garbage bins, alleyways and abandoned buildings. To this day, all but one of the cases remain unsolved, leading many to believe there is a serial killer or killers targeting women in Chicago. Through intimate interviews with families, activists, experts, politicians and police, this three-part special takes a deep dive into the murders and the close-knit communities that have been victimized by fear and loss.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Disney+

Original Film!

The first book in Jeff Kinney’s bestselling Diary of a Wimpy Kid series is adapted in this all-new animated movie. Greg Heffley (voice of Brady Noon) is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous — he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg’s lovable best friend Rowley (Ethan William Childress) seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying. As details of his hilarious — and often disastrous — attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right.

The Rescue

Disney+

Oscar-winning Free Solo filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s latest feature documentary is this chronicle of the against-all-odds story that transfixed the world in 2018: the daring rescue of 12 boys and their coach from deep inside a flooded cave in Northern Thailand. The film shines a light on the high-risk world of cave diving, the astounding courage and compassion of the rescuers and the shared humanity of the international community that united to save those who were trapped. The Rescue earned a number of raves and awards on this year’s film festival circuit, including the People’s Choice Documentary Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Pen15

Hulu

New Episodes!

Everyone’s favorite middle schoolers are back with seven new Season 2 episodes as Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine play versions of themselves as 13-year-old outcasts in the year 2000, surrounded by actual 13-year-olds. In this world, seventh grade never ends and the pains of growing up are inevitable.

Alex Rider

IMDb TV

Season Premiere!

The spy thriller returns for Season 2, which is based on Eagle Strike, the fourth book in the Alex Rider series. After the death of his uncle and a deadly mission to bring down Point Blanc, Alex (Otto Farrant) is eager to put the past behind him and rebuild his life. However, when a horrific attack on a friend’s family draws him back into the world of spies, Alex must unravel a sinister political plot with global repercussions.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 4 of the holiday baking competition series, competitors from past seasons bake wondrous winter treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Mixtape

Netflix

Original Film!

On the eve of Y2K, orphaned, awkward 12-year-old Beverly (Gemma Brooke Allen) discovers a broken mixtape crafted by her parents when they were teens. Raised by her grandmother Gail (Julie Bowen), a former teen mom herself who finds it painful to speak about her late daughter, Beverly sees this mixtape as a chance to finally learn more about her parents, so she sets out on a journey to find all the songs on the tape.

Money Heist: Part 5, Vol. 2

Netflix

New Episodes!

The hit Spanish crime drama’s fifth and last season returns with its final five new episodes.

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Netflix

In this half-hour stop-motion animated special from Aardman, the world’s favorite sheep stars in his very own winter’s tale. Shaun’s (vocal effects by Justin Fletcher) seasonal excitement turns to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the Flock inadvertently leads to Timmy (Fletcher) going missing. Can Shaun get Timmy back before he becomes someone else’s present?

Harlem

Prime Video

New Series!

Created, written and executive produced by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), this 10-episode single-camera comedy follows four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood: a rising-star professor struggling to make space for her love life; a savvy tech entrepreneur always dating someone new; a no-filter singer; and a hopeless romantic fashion designer. Together, they level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships and big-city dreams. Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson and Tyler Lepley star, with Jasmine Guy, Whoopi Goldberg and Andrea Martin among the recurring guest stars.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Femmes Fatales

TCM, beginning at 8:30am

Catch a Classic!

Make your daylight hours today a little more deliciously dark with this lineup of films featuring the wiles of memorable femmes fatales. First up is an early example of this archetype on the big screen: Aileen Pringle as Paula Vernoff, a sultry woman hired by a gangster to seduce a boxer (Hugh Trevor) into throwing a fight in Night Parade (1929). Next, in Journal of a Crime (1934), Ruth Chatterton plays Françoise, a jealous woman who resorts to murdering her husband’s mistress. After that, in 1936’s Satan Met a Lady, a loose adaptation of Dashiell Hammett’s novel The Maltese Falcon, Bette Davis stars as Valerie Purvis, a lying seductress who is among a few shady parties working a detective (Warren Williams) to help them track a priceless artifact. Then, in Madam Satan (1930), a musical comedy directed by Cecil B. DeMille, Kay Johnson is socialite Angela Brooks, who masquerades as a notorious femme fatale to win back her straying husband (Reginald Denny). Jane Wyatt headlines the next film, the 1950 film noir The Man Who Cheated Himself, as Lois Frazer, a wealthy socialite in the process of a divorce who shoots her husband (Harlan Warde) and gets her police lieutenant boyfriend (Lee J. Cobb) to help hide the body. Next, Ann Todd stars as the title character in David Lean’s 1950 British film noir Madeleine, a fact-based story about Madeleine Smith, a woman from a wealthy Glasgow family who was tried in 1857 for the murder of her lover (Ivan Desny). Finally, in the Oscar-nominated film noir The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946), Barbara Stanwyck portrays the title character, an heiress who tries to win back her lost love (Van Heflin) years after a murder drove them apart. Kirk Douglas also stars.

Disney’s Holiday Magic Quest

Disney Channel, 7pm; also streams on Disney+

Yvette Nicole Brown hosts this year’s Magic Quest holiday special, which features various ZOMBIES stars on an adventure at Walt Disney World Resort. The villainous Maleficent has stolen the holiday star from atop the holiday tree, and its pieces have been hidden throughout Disney’s Hollywood Studios. After being divided into two teams, the competitors will be tasked to find the pieces, reassemble the star and place it back atop the tree in order to restore the magic to the theme park. With the help of their magic maps and the heroes they’ll meet along the way, the competitors will step into the stories inspired by each land, including navigating larger-than-life obstacles inside Andy’s Backyard at Toy Story Land; escaping Kylo Ren and the stormtroopers at Galaxy’s Edge, with help from Chewbacca; and surviving Bellhop training inside The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

College Football: Pac-12 Championship

ABC, 8pm Live

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is the site for the showdown between the Pac-12’s North and South Division winners.

Christmas … Again?!

Disney Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Disney fan-favorite Scarlett Estevez stars as Ro, a high-spirited 12-year-old experiencing a lackluster Christmas. Ro isn’t handling her parents’ divorce well and she wants her life back the way it was — her parents back together, her dad’s new girlfriend and son out of the picture, and their family traditions restored. After a disappointing celebration with her family, including her sister Gabriela, Abuela Sofia and Abuelo Hector, she makes a wish to a neighborhood Santa for a “do-over” and unexpectedly finds herself reliving Christmas Day over and over … and over again. Now, in order to break the strange magical loop, Ro must learn to appreciate her loving family as it is, as well as the true meaning of Christmas.

Eight Gifts of Hanukkah

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

A woman journeys to find her secret admirer during Hanukkah. Stars Inbar Lavi and Jake Epstein.

Chasing Ghislaine

Investigation Discovery, 8pm

This three-part true-crime special that began streaming on discovery+ last month makes its linear premiere on ID tonight, with all three parts airing back-to-back. The investigative docuseries follows the case of Ghislaine Maxwell, the fallen socialite accused of sexual abuse and sex trafficking of minors. With the spotlight often focused on her employer, onetime lover and alleged accomplice Jeffrey Epstein, the full breadth of Maxwell’s alleged crimes and the many vital secrets she still keeps have remained closely guarded — until now.

A Christmas Dance Reunion

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Successful attorney Lucy Mortimer (Monique Coleman), along with her mother Virginia (Kim Roberts), returns to the Winterleigh Resort to help celebrate the hotel’s final Christmas season. Once there, Lucy is reunited with the owner’s nephew and her childhood Christmas Dance partner, Barrett Brewster (Corbin Bleu). Though the resort has fallen on hard times and has stopped most holiday events, Lucy leads the charge in re-creating the beloved Christmas traditions, including the popular Christmas Dance, to bring together new families and new hope to the resort. Now, Lucy must decide if she’s willing to take a risk on love and partner up once more with Barrett for what could be the last Christmas Dance.

The Wall: “Andrea and Terry”

NBC, 8pm

Andrea, the first female firefighter and first female fire captain for the California city of Upland, and Terry, a recruiter, are spouses going up against the Wall in this episode of the game show.

Magnum P.I.: “A Fire in the Ashes”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “A Fire in the Ashes,” Magnum (Jay Hernandez) starts following Higgins (Perdita Weeks) to discover what she’s been hiding, as she’s secretly assigned to infiltrate a group threatening to take down MI6.

Nancy Drew: “The Burning of the Sorrows”

The CW, 9pm

Nancy (Kennedy McMann), Bess (Maddison Jaizani), Agent Park (guest star John Harlan Kim) and Temperance (guest star Bo Martynowska) have to join forces when an attempt to trap a killer ends up unintentionally unleashing a deadly supernatural entity that feeds on people’s sorrows. Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) and Ryan (Riley Smith) discover a haunting at the Historical Society, and George (Leah Lewis) meets a friend from Nick’s (Tunji Kasim) past who may have secrets of her own.

My Lottery Dream Home: “Seven Million Big Ones”

HGTV, 9pm

Two New York EMTs have dedicated their lives to helping others, but with a lotto win under their belts, it’s their turn for some self-care! David Bromstad helps them find a Florida dream home in Cape Coral where the warm waters aren’t far from their front door.

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off

Disney Channel, 9:40pm

In this special holiday episode of the series, cohosts Isaac Ryan Brown and Dara Renee, along with Chef Grace, welcome fellow Disney Channel stars Ava Kolker, Christian J. Simon and Mallory Mahoney to team up with baking influencers to create festive cakes sprinkled with snowflakes and classic gingerbread cookies.

Saturday, Dec. 4

College Football

ABC, CBS, ESPN & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live

College football conference championship Saturday features title games for the Big 12 (ABC), MAC (ESPN), Sun Belt (ESPN), Mountain West (FOX), American Athletic Conference (ABC), SEC (CBS), ACC (ABC) and Big Ten (FOX).

A Clüsterfünke Christmas

Comedy Central, 7pm

Original Film!

You all know the classic holiday romance story, and this celebratory parody follows it to a T. Holly (Vella Lovell), a go-getter real estate exec from New York City, heads to a small town to buy the quaint Clüsterfünke Inn, but runs into problems with the inn’s spinster owners (Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch). But things get complicated when she meets their nephew Frank (Cheyenne Jackson), a hot hunk of smoldering woodsman. What will she do? What. Will. She. Do!

Frankie Drake Mysteries

Ovation, 7pm

Season Finale!

Season 4 of the Canadian mystery series concludes with “A Family Affair,” as shake-ups in all of the women’s lives sees Frankie’s (Lauren Lee Smith) dad alive but in danger, Trudy (Chantel Riley) leaving the detective agency, Mary (Rebecca Liddiard) going on the record and Flo’s (Sharron Matthews) new family being threatened.

Christmas Beneath the Stars

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Christmas blogger and aspiring photographer Hannah (Maddy Foley) is assigned to visit the charming Christmas World in Alaska, a place that will allow her to photograph the northern lights and maybe finally get published in her favorite nature magazine. With her holiday-loving Aunt Lucy in tow, Hannah arrives expecting magic but is greeted by a sadly decorated town on its last legs. Hannah strikes a deal with the heir apparent of Christmas World in exchange for a local’s insight into the best places to photograph the lights. The two set out to turn the town around, but will they find something even more magical along the way?

Silent Night — A Song for the World

The CW, 8pm

This musical film documentary is about the creation and cultural impact of the world’s most famous Christmas carol, composed in 1818 near Salzburg, Austria. Translated into 140 languages, “Silent Night” caused a Christmas ceasefire in World War I, while Bing Crosby’s version is the third-bestselling single ever. The film, narrated by Hugh Bonneville, tells the story of “Silent Night” with new recordings by global stars in different languages and a cast including Kelly Clarkson, Joss Stone, John Rhys-Davies, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Randy Jackson, Gavin Rossdale, Sheléa, Ailee, Josh Groban, the Vienna Boys Choir, Anggun, Lina Makhoul, the Tenors, Rolando Villazón and many more.

College Basketball: Alabama vs. Gonzaga

ESPN2, 8pm Live

The Battle in Seattle college basketball event is back for the first time since 2015 as Drew Timme and the Gonzaga Bulldogs host Jahvon Quinerly and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Climate Pledge Arena.

Jingle Bell Princess

GAC Family, 8pm

Original Film!

Mechanical issues temporarily ground Princess Amelia’s (Merritt Patterson) royal jet, so she passes time exploring a magical Christmas tree lot on the airport’s perimeter. Losing track of time, she misses her plane. An unforgettable holiday ensues as Amelia is taken in by airline employee Annie Cutler and her son, Sam (Trevor Donovan).

A Very Merry Bridesmaid

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Leah’s (Emily Osment) 30th birthday is on Christmas Eve, the same day as her brother’s wedding. Her childhood crush (Casey Deidrick) is back in town for the wedding, and he is determined to make sure her birthday does not go by the wayside.

Holmes Family Rescue

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

Contractor Mike Holmes will carry on his personal mission to “make it right” for homeowners who have fallen victim to careless or dishonest contractors. Teaming up with his son and daughter, home renovation experts Michael Holmes Jr. and Sherry Holmes, to rescue more clients who are struggling with botched construction jobs, the trio will expose shoddy renovation work and then help their clients fix the problem.

Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Olivia (Demetria McKinney), a young assistant pastor, gets assigned to be a lead pastor at a new church a month before Christmas, she’s fearful she can’t manage the transition, including getting the choir ready to open the town’s annual Winter Jamboree. Banding together with her new congregation, Olivia discovers a new home for herself, and even finds a little Christmas romance along the way! Featuring a special appearance, and songs written and arranged, by Kirk Franklin.

It’s a Wonderful Life

NBC, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Frank Capra’s beloved, Oscar-winning 1946 holiday classic stars Best Actor Oscar nominee James Stewart as George Bailey, a discouraged and despairing building-and-loan manager who contemplates suicide before a guardian angel named Clarence (Henry Travers) intervenes and allows him to see what George’s small town of Bedford Falls would be without him — and all that is right in his world. Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore also star in the iconic film whose Oscar nominations also included Best Picture and Best Director for Capra. NBC will re-air the film on Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24), and it will also air on USA Network Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Fireside Favorites With the Hosts

TCM, 8pm

TCM’s Alicia Malone kicks off this new weekly block with her picks: 1945 Gene Tierney noir thriller Leave Her to Heaven and 1940 Maureen O’Hara dramedy Dance, Girl, Dance.

Outgrown

HGTV, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the first of two episodes, “Family Farmhouse,” a family of six loves all the land surrounding their farmhouse, but the layout of their home doesn’t provide for the quality family time they want. Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell tackle this “country modern” home to create a living area where everyone can come together. In the season finale, “Change the House, Not the Table,” a couple loves living across the street from her parents, but their home’s midcentury modern layout needs updating to fit their prized table in the dining room where it belongs.

Our Christmas Journey

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm

Original Film!

As a single mom and her autistic teenage son come to a crossroad during Christmas, she must learn to let go so he can flourish as she finds her own heart healing in unexpected ways. Stars Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent and Nik Sanchez.