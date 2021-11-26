Friday, Nov. 26: Jimmy Fallon Presents ‘5 More Sleeps ’Til Christmas’ on NBC

2021 NBCUniversal Media, LLC

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Friday, Nov. 26

5 More Sleeps ’Til Christmas

NBC, 8:30pm

This half-hour animated family special is inspired by Jimmy Fallon’s bestselling book. Narrated by Fallon, the colorful special focuses on a boy who has his meticulous, detailed plan leading up to Christmas upended upon the arrival of some unexpected guests at the home he shares with his mother and his dog, Gary. From finding the best tree, to perfecting his snow sled, to making scrumptious Christmas cookies, everything goes topsy-turvy as Christmas morning draws near. But, despite all the changes, the true spirit of Christmas manages to shine through.

South of Heaven

AMC+

Feature Film Exclusive!

In this crime thriller, convicted felon Jimmy (Jason Sudeikis) gets early parole after serving 12 years for armed robbery. Upon his release, he vows to give his girlfriend, Annie (Evangeline Lily), who is dying of cancer, the best last year of her life. But things are never that simple, and when he is given a “side job” from his parole officer (Shea Whigham), it sets off a series of events that leaves Jimmy in the crosshairs of a local crime boss (Mike Colter). Now, he must stop at nothing to save Annie and fight for whatever time they have left.

’Twas the Fight Before Christmas

Apple TV+

This quirky Christmas documentary about freedoms, with a message about differences and tolerance at its heart, follows the story of a north Idaho neighborhood turned upside down by one man’s obsession with bringing holiday cheer to all through the biggest community Christmas event America has ever seen. Christmas-loving lawyer Jeremy Morris’ plan hits a snag when the home owners’ association informs him that the event violates the rules of the neighborhood. A contentious fight over the festivities erupts and things snowball out of control. As the situation escalates, the film pieces together the polarized perspectives and asks the question: Who wins when different rights and interests collide?

Holiday Immersions

discovery+

Discovery+ debuts three immersive programs to get you into the holiday spirit: Cozy Holiday Kitchens, which allows viewers to experience festivity through food by stepping into the kitchen to prepare holiday meals with chefs from India, Mexico, Ethiopia and the United States; Festive Fireplaces of the World, in which a group of over 30 filmmakers takes viewers to the farthest corners of the Earth to experience the unique warmth and comfort of sitting by a fire; and Surfing Santa, an immersion that allows viewers to relax and celebrate the festive season from the beach.

Shock Docs: Demon in the White House

discovery+

This documentary reveals the historic origin of paranormal activity at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Did two grieving first ladies unwittingly invite into their famous home spirits that may still torment America’s presidents, their families and their closest advisers?

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Holiday Goose Chase

Hulu & Peacock

The gang from DreamWorks’ animated Madagascar film franchise is back in a new seasonal special. It’s holiday time in New York, and Melman is determined to add another sticker to his yearly “nice” list. When he meets Hank, a goose who has been separated from his family, Melman, Alex, Marty and Gloria embark on a wild goose chase around the city to reunite Hank with his merry flock.

A Castle for Christmas

Netflix

Original Film!

Famed author Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields) travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle of her own, but the prickly owner, Duke Myles (Cary Elwes), is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. The pair constantly butt heads while they work toward a compromise, but they just may find something more than they were expecting.

School of Chocolate

Netflix

New Series!

Eight top pastry and chocolate professionals are coming to School of Chocolate to take their skills and careers to the next level. Their teacher is world-renowned chocolatier Amaury Guichon, known globally for creating mind-blowing chocolate showpieces and unbelievable pastries. One lucky student who manages to prove themselves Best in Class after eight episodes will win a prize package that includes a career-changing opportunity.

Blue’s Clues and You!: “A Blue’s Clues Festival of Lights”

Nickelodeon, 11am

In this Blue’s Clues & You! holiday special, a surprise guest comes to Periwinkle’s house to celebrate Chanukah, the very joyful festival of lights. Josh and Blue play Blue’s Clues to figure out who the surprise guest is, and celebrate the holiday by spinning dreidels, frying latkes and singing an original Chanukah song.

College Football

BTN, CBS, FOX & FS1, beginning at 12pm Live

Black Friday action on the college gridiron has Boise State at San Diego State (CBS), Kansas State at Texas (FOX), Utah State at New Mexico (FS1), Iowa at Nebraska (BTN) and Missouri at Arkansas (CBS).

NHL Hockey: St. Louis at Chicago

ABC, 1pm Live

The NHL Thanksgiving Showdown takes place at Chicago’s United Center, where Ryan O’Reilly and the St. Louis Blues face off against Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks.

Golf: Capital One’s The Match: DeChambeau vs. Koepka

TNT, TBS, truTV & HLN, 4pm Live

Two of golf’s most intense and competitive rivals, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, go head-to-head in this 12-hole match at Wynn Golf Course in Las Vegas.

Christmas CEO

Hallmark Channel, 6pm

Original Film!

Christmas “Chris” Whitaker (Marisol Nichols) always believed she was destined to spread Christmas joy through her love of toymaking. When Chris was 10 years old, she sold homemade toys at her neighborhood Christmas stand, always with her best friend, Joe Sullivan (Paul Greene). Chris and Joe fulfilled their dream of running a toy company together, forming CJ Toys while in college. As their company grew, Chris began to lose sight of why she loved toymaking in the first place and focused on profit margins instead of making quality toys. Disheartened by the new direction of the company, Joe stepped back from the business rather than sacrifice the craft. But when Chris gets a once-in-a-lifetime offer to merge with a mega toy company and become its CEO, she needs Joe’s signature to seal the deal. While Chris tries to get Joe to sign the papers, what Joe helps Chris rediscover just might change both their lives.

A Loud House Christmas

Nickelodeon, 7pm

This feature-length, live-action TV movie based on the animated series follows Lincoln Loud (Wolfgang Schaeffer), who is gearing up for the ultimate Christmas until he finds out that most of his sisters have plans to be elsewhere for the big day. Determined to remind his family that they all need to be together, Lincoln and his best friend Clyde McBride (Jahzir Bruno) embark on a mission to preserve the family’s holiday traditions.

Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2021

The CW, 8pm

This special, hosted by Dean Cain, features some of today’s hottest magicians as they perform holiday-themed magic.

An Unexpected Christmas

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Jamie (Tyler Hynes) travels home a week before Christmas, but he still hasn’t told his family he broke things off with his girlfriend Emily (Bethany Joy Lenz), whom they adore. When Emily arrives in town unexpectedly for work, Jamie offers her a deal — he’ll get the governor to deliver the Christmas Day address for her marketing campaign and in return, Emily will stay with his family for the week under the pretense she and Jamie are still together. What follows is a week of awkward fumbling and near misses as Jamie and Emily try desperately to keep their true relationship status a secret. Eventually, their ruse begins to unravel. Just when it seems like Christmas has been ruined, Jamie pulls out all the stops to make things right, resulting in a very unexpected Christmas.

Frosty the Snowman

CBS, 8pm

The classic animated musical special returns, narrated by Jimmy Durante. Jackie Vernon provides the voice of the “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic brings him to life. The special is followed by the 1992 sequel, Frosty Returns.

Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Years after their personal and professional breakup, the singing duo of Georgia (Reba McEntire) and Joe Winter (John Schneider) agree to reunite after their daughter, Belle (Candice King), asks them to participate in a Christmas charity concert, only to find themselves getting back in tune both on and off the stage.

Sinister Switch

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Kristen and Justin are thrilled when their daughter, Olivia, returns home after being missing for six years. Olivia was kidnapped, along with five other girls around the same age, but only Olivia has been discovered, and she claims she wasn’t with the other girls, nor does she know how to find them. As Kristen goes overboard trying to help Olivia readjust to normal life, Justin can’t help but feel uneasy. Something is off about this girl, especially as she tells contradictory stories about her time with her captor and can’t seem to recall small details about her life pre-abduction. Soon, Kristen begins to realize Justin’s suspicions were right all along — this girl is not Olivia, but a seventh previously unknown captive named Natalie. Hoping to finally find Olivia, Kristin teams up with Natalie to track down her daughter. Stars Emily Alatalo, Steve Belford and Natalie Jane.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

NBC, 8pm

In this original 1966 animated TV special based on Dr. Seuss’ classic story, Boris Karloff narrates and voices the title Grinch, who schemes to steal every material vestige of Christmas from the Whos of Whoville. But the Grinch ultimately discovers he can’t remove the spirit of Christmas from the Whos’ hearts. An encore presentation will air Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25).

Dean Martin — Part II

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s second of two evenings celebrating the movies of legendary crooner Dean Martin kicks off with two classics in which the “King of Cool” costarred with Frank Sinatra and other fellow Rat Packers. First up is Ocean’s 11 (1960), the enjoyable heist comedy that saw the Rat Pack at the pinnacle of their film appearances. World War II vets Danny Ocean (Sinatra) and Jimmy Foster (Peter Lawford) recruit nine of their former military comrades — including Sam Harmon, played by Martin — to help them rob five Las Vegas casinos on New Year’s Eve. The fun ensemble cast also includes Sammy Davis Jr., Joey Bishop, Angie Dickinson, Cesar Romero, Norman Fell and plenty more. Up next is Robin and the 7 Hoods (1964), a musical that sets its retelling of the Robin Hood legend in mob-run, Prohibition-era Chicago. There, North Side boss Robbo (Sinatra) hopes to get a leg up in his power struggle with rival racketeer Guy Gisborne (Peter Falk). Robbo sets himself up as a latter-day Robin Hood, with philanthropic fronts enabling him to scam the rich, take his cut and then give to the poor. Among Robbo’s band of merry men helping him with his scheme is pool hustler Little John, played by Martin. Sammy Davis Jr., Bing Crosby, Barbara Rush and an uncredited Edward G. Robinson also star. Also of note: This is the film in which Sinatra introduced the tune associated with the Windy City ever since — “My Kind of Town,” which received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. Tonight’s Dean Martin tribute concludes late-night with a re-airing of the 2021 documentary King of Cool. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Trolls Holiday in Harmony

NBC, 9pm

This half-hour animated special is based on the hit Trolls feature-film franchise and includes four original songs. As the holidays near, Queen Poppy (voice of Anna Kendrick) plans the first annual Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap. Things take an unexpected turn, however, when she and Branch (Justin Timberlake) draw each other’s name. Meanwhile, Tiny Diamond (Kenan Thompson) comes down with a bad case of writers’ block trying to think of a special holiday rap for his dad. The voice cast also includes Rachel Bloom, Ron Funches and Kunal Nayyar.

Great Performances: “Coppélia”

PBS, 9pm

Featuring a blend of live-action dance with animation, this performance is a contemporary reboot of the 1870 classical comic ballet favorite Coppélia, originally choreographed by Arthur Saint-Léon to the music of Léo Delibes, with libretto by Charles-Louis-Étienne Nuitter. The film features ballet stars Michaela DePrince and Daniel Camargo.

Cusp

Showtime, 9pm

Set in a small Texas military town and shot in vérité style, this award-winning feature documentary chases three spirited teenage girls — Brittney, Aaloni and Autumn — as they live out their fever-dream summer. The film captures intimate moments in female friendship while revealing the often-traumatic experience of growing up in a culture of toxic masculinity. Though the girls’ experiences are completely unique to their upbringing, Cusp tells a strikingly universal coming-of-age tale that is, at turns, funny, tragic, complicated, magical and stirring.

A “Saturday Night Live” Christmas Special

NBC, 9:30pm

The annual special brings back some of the classic Christmas and holiday-themed sketches from over the long history of SNL.

How to With John Wilson

HBO, 10pm

Season Premiere!

John Wilson continues his heartfelt mission of self-discovery, exploration and observation as he films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on six new deceptively simple topics.

The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek: “Trek Goes to the Movies”

History, 10pm

This episode looks at the 1980s, when Paramount released three linked Star Trek movies to huge box-office success. The first, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982), saw Ricardo Montalbán return to his villainous role Khan from the original series. It was followed by Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984), directed by costar Leonard Nimoy, who returned to the director’s chair for 1986’s Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, the biggest Star Trek success yet. This episode ends the docuseries’ run on the linear History channel; six additional episodes of The Center Seat can be viewed on History Vault, History’s subscription video service.

UFO Witness

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

This series, which has been streaming on discovery+, makes its linear premiere on Travel Channel beginning tonight. In the series, former federal agent and paranormal investigator Ben Hansen, working in cooperation with former Project Blue Book investigator Jennie Zeidman, reopens case files of some of the most astounding UFO encounters in history, files that have been hidden from the public for decades.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Meet Your Makers Showdown

discovery+

This competition series is hosted by This Is Us star and crafting enthusiast Chrissy Metz, and features singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes as “inspiration judge” and TV host Mark Montano as craft expert judge. In each of the six hourlong episodes, four top artisans will complete two challenges that test their creativity, skills and passion for their craft. Rimes will lead fellow judges on a walkthrough among contestants that delves into their creative process, and Montano will evaluate their technique and originality. Together with a weekly guest judge who specializes in the featured trade, they will award $10,000 to one maker.

College Football: Ohio State at Michigan

FOX, 12pm Live

One of the greatest rivalries in all of sports is renewed today as the Ohio State Buckeyes are at “The Big House” in Ann Arbor to face the Michigan Wolverines. Ohio State has won the past eight meetings. Last year’s game was canceled due to COVID-19.

Frankie Drake Mysteries: “Showstoppers”

Ovation, 7pm

Mary (Rebecca Liddiard) looks into a morality violation by Rita Hart’s (Sarah Swire) modern dance troupe, and Frankie (Lauren Lee Smith) questions if they’ve brought the Spanish flu to Toronto.

Royally Wrapped for Christmas

GAC Family, 8pm

Original Film!

Lindsay Palmer (Jen Lilley), the New York-based director of an international charity organization, is called to the Kingdom of Veronia by its royal family, who runs the foundation, to interview for the job of overseeing the whole operation. As Lindsay is put through the interview process, she ends up finding true love with the prince (Brendan Fehr).

Christmas at Heart Castle

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Brooke Bennett goes to Ireland for Christmas to search for her Irish roots. While there, she meets Aiden Hart, Earl of Glaslough. Mistaken for an elite event planner, she’s hired to host his castle’s epic Christmas party. Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend star.

Robbie the Reindeer

CBS, 8pm

CBS airs two Robbie the Reindeer animated holiday specials tonight, beginning with “Hooves of Fire,” in which Robbie (voice of Ben Stiller) competes against Blitzen (voice of Hugh Grant) in the Reindeer Races for a position on Santa’s sleigh team. Then in “Legend of the Lost Tribe,” Robbie must stop Blitzen from creating a Reindeer World theme park.

Merry Liddle Christmas Baby

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

This holiday, the Liddles have much to be merry about! Jacquie Liddle (Kelly Rowland) and her husband Tyler (Thomas Cadrot) are preparing for the arrival of their first baby. Meanwhile, Jacquie’s sister Treena (Latonya Williams) and her husband Julian (Jaime M. Callica) are thinking about adopting a baby themselves, and spirited fashionista sister Kiara’s (Bresha Webb) relationship with Chris (Nathan Witte) is heating up. With Jacquie’s family expanding in ways she could never have expected, the Liddles are headed for a crazy Christmas filled with merry mayhem and lots of love and laughter.

Dirty Little Deeds

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When Jessica and her new husband, Simon, learn his father has died, they return to Simon’s estate to help his family’s struggling winery. Upon arriving, Simon’s family gives Jessica the cold shoulder as she’s confronted by the memory of his deceased former wife, Daphne. Matters get worse when Jessica and her friend, Madison, find Daphne’s body on the estate. Suspicious of her new husband, Jessica begins digging into the family’s past and uncovers a deadly web of lies. Now, Jessica must save herself and Simon from his corrupted family if she hopes to build a new life with her husband. Stars Nayirah Teshali, Adam Hollick, Ashley Doris and Aleksandra Kaniak.

Space Stowaways

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Picking up a hitchhiker carries its risks, but can be especially deadly if it’s one of the extraterrestrial monstrosities featured in tonight’s TCM double feature that is looking for a free ride. To be fair, the crews of the spaceships in these films did not bring the beasts on board knowingly, but they still had to deal with the horrific fallout from these space stowaways.

First up tonight is 1958’s It! The Terror From Beyond Space, a nice blending of sci-fi and horror. Despite the era in which it was made, and its cheesy-sounding title, low budget and brief runtime (68 minutes), this film delivers a suspenseful viewing experience. Set in the far-off future of 1973, and not actually “beyond space,” the story follows an American space crew sent to retrieve the sole survivor of a Mars mission, who claims that a hostile humanoid being has killed the rest of the expedition. An escape hatch is unwittingly left open while the crew is on Mars, and once the crew starts heading home and people start getting picked off one-by-one, they begin realizing the survivor may be right as it becomes apparent that the ruthless Martian thing has come onboard. It! is kind of unique for its time in creating a tense buildup before fully revealing the creature (played by actor/stuntman Ray “Crash” Corrigan in his final film). The creature costume isn’t completely terrible considering the budget and the era, but the film really shines in its first part, where we only get glimpses of the creature, or hear its eerie growl echoing as a hapless crew member explores a ship’s lower level or some other dark hiding place. Those initial scenes have a creepily restrained and ominous atmosphere courtesy of director Edward L. Cahn, the man who also brought you such fun and wonderfully titled quickie horror films as Creature With the Atom Brain, Invasion of the Saucer Men and Curse of the Faceless Man.

If the plot for It! sounds quite similar to tonight’s second film, the 1979 sci-fi/horror classic Alien, you aren’t the only one thinking that: Representatives for the 1958 film tried suing the producers of Alien for plagiarism, and It! screenwriter Jerome Bixby once chuckled as he said in an interview, “Frankly, I feel like the grandfather of Alien.” Alien, like It! itself, clearly drew from other sci-fi works before it, but also became transformative and influential in its own right, thanks to the superior talent of its cast and crew (and their superior budget). The movie, in which the relentlessly and remorselessly deadly “xenomorph” comes onboard the deep-space salvage ship Nostromo — literally exploding onto the scene out of poor John Hurt in the infamous “chestburster” sequence — is the ultimate “haunted house movie in space.” The gothic design of the ship, the truly otherworldly look of the creature designed by H.R. Giger, the atmospheric direction by Ridley Scott in just his second feature film and the exceptional cast led by Sigourney Weaver in her iconic role as Ripley — the most kick-ass “final girl” in any horror film — along with Tom Skerritt, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, Yaphet Kotto, Ian Holm and Hurt, made this an instant classic and launched an eventual franchise with ensuing films of varying quality. While it may be that in space no one can hear you scream, the screams coming from your living room if you tune in to Alien this evening are another matter. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Wellington Paranormal: “Twas the Patrol Before Christmas”

The CW, 8:30pm

In this spooky festive special, Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) attend to a number of different paranormal events on a busy Christmas Eve patrol.

Nash Bridges

USA Network, 9pm

Original Film!

Don Johnson (also an executive producer) and Cheech Marin reprise their roles as Nash Bridges and Joe Dominguez, elite investigators in the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, in this two-hour movie based on the 1996-2001 cop drama. The movie picks up 10 years later in the lives of the characters. Original series creator Carlton Cuse (Lost) is also an executive producer.

The Story of Santa Claus

CBS, 9pm

This animated musical holiday special features the voices of Ed Asner, Betty White and Tim Curry, and revolves around a gentle toymaker whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas.

Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm

Original Film!

During the holidays, a woman with amnesia catches a ride with her handsome nurse to investigate the only clue to her identity: a newspaper clipping for a Christmas Festival with a cryptic invitation. Jessy Schram and Brendan Penny star.

Pop Goes the Vet With Dr. Joya

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

Sneak Peek!

As part of Nat Geo Wild’s Vetsgiving week, enjoy a sneak peek of its latest veterinary reality series, which will formally premiere in spring 2022. This show follows Kentucky-based veterinary dermatologist Dr. Joya Griffin. From impacted earwax to oozing cysts to massive hair loss, there’s no case too mysterious or bizarre for her as she investigates the largest organ in an animal’s body — the skin.

Sunday, Nov. 28

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

AMC+

Series Finale!

Airing a week ahead of its premiere on the linear AMC network is “The Last Light,” the second season — and series — finale of this Walking Dead spinoff. The remaining members of the group fight back enemies, both living and dead, on their quest to save the future.

The Mating Game: “Jungles: In the Thick of It”

discovery+

Jungles and rainforests are home to 80% of all species on Earth, but they cover just 2% of our planet’s surface. To win the Mating Game here, you need to be able to stand out from the crowd. For some, it’s all about putting on a show; others must fight for their chance of victory. And for a few creatures, working together is the key to winning the Mating Game. David Attenborough narrates the new episode “Jungles: In the Thick of It.”

Elves

Netflix

New Series!

This six-episode Danish series comes from the creators of The Rain. A family of four hoping to reconnect over Christmas travels to a remote island in the Danish archipelago, only to find it controlled by members of a strongly religious community living in balance with fierce creatures in the woods revealed to be elves — real, monstrous beings that inspired the folklore and myths we all know. When the girl in the family finds and brings home a baby elf, she inadvertently disrupts the balance and throws everyone on the island into a life-or-death battle for faith, family and pure survival.

2021 Soul Train Awards

BET & BET Her, 8pm

The annual event honoring the best in R&B, gospel, adult urban contemporary and soul music returns. H.E.R. leads this year’s nominees with eight nominations, followed by Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown with six nods apiece. Celebrating 50 years of the Soul Train legacy, the ceremony airs from the world-famous Apollo Theater for the first time this year. Along with announcing winners across various categories, the Soul Train Awards will also honor Maxwell with the Legend award, and Ashanti with the Lady of Soul honor. Those two artists will also be among tonight’s performers, along with Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, Ari Lennox, Leon Bridges and Lucky Daye.

One Last Time: An Evening With Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett

CBS, 8pm

Filmed over two nights in August at Radio City Music Hall, this hourlong concert special features legendary crooner Tony Bennett reuniting with friend and collaborator Lady Gaga for a musical celebration in honor of Bennett’s 95th birthday.

The Waltons’ Homecoming

The CW, 8pm

Original Film!

Set in 1933, the story is told through the eyes of John Boy (Logan Shroyer), the 17-year-old eldest child of John (Ben Lawson) and Olivia Walton (Bellamy Young). His mother expects John Boy to help her raise his sisters and brothers, and his father expects him to follow in his footsteps to help support the family. Secretly, John Boy wants to be a writer. This looks to be the first Christmas without John Sr., but when Olivia receives a letter that he is planning to make it home for Christmas after all, the family is thrilled and races to prepare for his homecoming. But when a storm threatens his arrival on Christmas Eve, Olivia sends John Boy out into the night to find his daddy — a journey that will change John Boy’s life forever.

Buddy vs. Duff: Holiday

Food Network, 8pm

New Series!

Cake kings Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman lead two teams of bakers in a battle for seasonal supremacy. A Charlie Brown Christmas inspires Task No. 1!

The Simpsons: “Mothers and Other Strangers”

FOX, 8pm

The new episode “Mothers and Other Strangers” flashes back to a time when teenage Homer and Grampa (both voiced by Dan Castellaneta) took a road trip to ease their sorrow over the loss of Mona (voice of returning guest star Glenn Close).

Christmas Is You

GAC Family, 8pm

Original Film!

Years after Emma left her first love, Tyler, to pursue her dreams of becoming a singer, the two are reunited in their hometown for the holidays. Emma, now an assistant, must convince Tyler, now a famous pop star, to sign with her record company, while also trying to save the town’s Christmas caroling celebration.

The Christmas Contest

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Exes Lara and Ben compete in a Christmas contest to win money for the charity of their choosing. The city watches them battle and choose what is more important, victory or love. Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton and Barbara Niven star.

A Christmas Witness

ION, 8pm

Original Film!

A no-nonsense federal marshal (Arielle Kebbel) is tasked with protecting a charming, low-level mobster (Colin Egglesfield) until he testifies against his mafia boss two days after Christmas.

Miracle in Motor City

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Amber Dupont (Tia Mowry) bites off more than she can chew when she takes charge of her church’s annual Christmas pageant and inadvertently promises to deliver a special performance by Motown legend Smokey Robinson. When her best friends secretly enlist Amber’s former flame Eddie (Mark Taylor) to help, the pair reconnect in a quest to find Smokey and convince him to appear. With the clock ticking, family, friends and superstar Smokey Robinson come together to stage the most special pageant yet.

Stonehenge: Land of the Dead

Science Channel, 8pm

England’s Stonehenge is the most recognizable prehistoric monument in Europe. But what if just miles away, archaeologists made a discovery that would reveal an even more groundbreaking prehistoric monument 20 times bigger than Stonehenge? In this two-hour special, follow experts as they use cutting-edge technology to uncover a previously unknown subterranean ring. This new discovery starts to unravel the secrets of Stonehenge and completely change our understanding of the monument and the people who built it.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses

TBS and Cartoon Network, 8pm

New Series!

Accio remote! The 20th anniversary of the big-screen Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone arrives with a four-week trivia event hosted by Helen Mirren, a fan herself. Teams designated by the four houses at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry — Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw — test their knowledge of the books and films over four rounds to win a House Cup-style trophy (among other prizes).

Sunday Night Sex Comedies

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Get your last bit of Sunday Night sex comedy action with tonight’s final TCM double feature of famous films of that genre from its 1950s/early ’60s heyday. The night begins with Pillow Talk (1959), the first of three timeless rom-com teamings for Doris Day, Rock Hudson and Tony Randall. Its Oscar-winning screenplay tells the story of Jan (Best Actress Oscar nominee Day), an uptight interior decorator who must share a telephone party line with laidback playboy Brad (Hudson). But the real connection is made when the two meet and he begins wooing her with late-night calls — while pretending to be someone else. The other half of tonight’s bill is Lover Come Back (1961), the second of Day, Hudson and Randall’s beloved comedies. Receiving an Oscar nomination for its screenplay, the outrageously funny tale of mistaken identity finds Day and Hudson playing Carol and Jerry, rival advertising executives who dislike each other’s methods. After Jerry steals a client from Carol, revenge prompts her to infiltrate his secret “VIP” campaign in order to persuade the mystery product’s scientist to switch to her firm. Trouble is, the product is phony, and the “scientist” is actually Jerry, who uses all his intelligence and charm to steal her heart. — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Great Christmas Light Fight

ABC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

“Merry and bright” takes on a blinding new meaning when the outdoor display competition plugs in for a ninth round.

Fear the Walking Dead: “The Portrait”

AMC, 9pm

When baby Mo gets sick, Morgan successfully pleads for entry into Strand’s Tower. But, as Morgan quickly learns, even Strand’s benevolence has its limits.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha’s Family Matters

Bravo, 9pm

New Series!

In the aftermath of a whirlwind romance and an engagement that broke the internet, Porsha Williams’ extended family is heavily involved in her personal drama, and as each person chimes in with their unfiltered opinions, tensions rise. The group heads to Mexico for a family retreat, but while the forecast calls for calm and sunny skies, a storm heads straight for the Williams family.

Condor: “Out of His Exile”

EPIX, 9pm

Not convinced of Gordon’s (Toby Leonard Moore) guilt, Joe (Max Irons) continues to investigate alternative theories. After a big windfall, Eva (Rose Rollins) and Gordon play hooky and make amends.

Bob’s Burgers: “FOMO You Didn’t”

FOX, 9pm

Tina (voice of Dan Mintz) is distracted from her photography class assignment while her friends are having fun skipping school in the new episode “FOMO You Didn’t.”

The Toys That Built America

History, 9pm

New Series!

History’s latest installment in its popular That Built franchise is a four-part docuseries that is set against the backdrop of major events in American history like the Civil War and Great Depression and brings nostalgic toys to the forefront as driving forces behind cultural and economic shifts. It showcases visionaries such as the Parker Brothers and Milton Bradley, and reveals the stories behind some of America’s most beloved and enduring toys like the Frisbee, Slinky, Silly Putty, Monopoly, Barbie and G.I. Joe.

The Hot Zone: Anthrax

Nat Geo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Airing in six episodes over three consecutive nights beginning this evening, Season 2 of The Hot Zone is set in the weeks following the 9/11 attacks, when letters containing anthrax were sent to unsuspecting victims and claimed five lives as FBI agents and scientists closed in on a shocking prime suspect. It primarily follows the parallel stories of two experts seeking the letter-sender: Matthew Ryker (Daniel Dae Kim), an FBI agent with a specialty in microbiology; and Dr. Bruce Ivins (Tony Goldwyn), a brilliant microbiologist who works closely with the FBI.

Succession: “Too Much Birthday”

HBO, 9pm

Alexander Skarsgård debuts as tech mogul Lukas Matsson. Shifty siblings Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) would love to be in business with him.

This Is Life With Lisa Ling

CNN, 10pm

Season Finale!

Journalist Lisa Ling concludes Season 8 of her investigative docuseries with “Intolerable: Sex Crimes in the Military.” In the episode, Ling explores what may finally be a tipping point for true reform in the decades-long history of sexual assault and harassment in the military.

Modern Marvels: Toys & Games

History, 10pm

New Series!

In this two-episode companion series to The Toys That Built America, which premieres on History earlier this evening, host Adam Richman travels across the country to discover how incredible toys and games are made, what inspired them and how they have stayed relevant for multiple generations. But it’s not just fun and games — the ingenuity and manufacturing processes required to produce these toys at scale is a marvel, and Richman gains exclusive access to the most well-known and beloved brands to find out how that is achieved.

Monday, Nov. 29

Studio C

BYUtv, 7pm

The cast of the sketch comedy show presents twists on favorite Christmas tales.

CMA Country Christmas

ABC, 8pm

Nashville spreads Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear! Performers include Carrie Underwood, Pistol Annies, Lady A, Brett Eldredge, Lainey Wilson, Breland, Jimmie Allen with Louis York & the Shindellas, and cohosts Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce.

The Black Pack: We Three Kings

The CW, 8pm

This holiday extravaganza of music, comedy and dance features the many talents of acclaimed film, television and stage star Taye Diggs, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter NE-YO and Grammy-winning R&B singer-songwriter Eric Bellinger as the “Black Pack.” The multitalented trio will be joined by singer-songwriters Tank and Sevyn Streeter, with classic holiday music, both new and old.

NFL Football: Seattle at Washington

ESPN, 8pm Live

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks soar into FedExField in Landover, Maryland, for a Week 12 Monday Night Football game against the Washington Football Team.

Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Event planner Amy (Michelle Argyris) helps rising singer Tiffanie Christmas (Asia’h Epperson) plan her holiday family reunion. Along the way Amy must navigate some challenging family dynamics, especially among Tiffanie’s aunts, as well as her own growing feelings for Tiffanie’s cousin, Calvin (Alonzo B. Slater). Will she be able to pull off an amazing Christmas family reunion? Vanessa Williams, Wendy Raquel Robinson and Catherine Haena Kim costar.

The Voice: “Live Top 10 Performances”

NBC, 8pm Live

The Top 10 artists perform songs outside of their musical genres in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton for their chance at a spot in the Top 8.

TCM Spotlight: Dance Numbers

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

It’s time for one last dance (or a few of them) as Turner Classic Movies airs its final Monday night salute to films with great choreography this month. Famed dancer/director/choreographer Bob Fosse features in tonight’s first two films, beginning with the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Cabaret, the beloved 1972 big-screen adaptation of John Kander and Fred Ebb’s stage musical, directed and choreographed by Fosse. Set in 1931 Berlin, the stylishly creative classic won eight of the 10 Oscars for which it was nominated, including Best Director for Fosse, Best Actress for Liza Minnelli and Best Supporting Actor for Joel Grey. Fosse also received a Best Director Oscar nomination, and shared a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination with Robert Alan Aurthur, for tonight’s next film, the Best Picture Oscar-nominated All That Jazz (1979), which he also choreographed. The second-to-last film Fosse made before his passing in 1987, All That Jazz is a semi-autobiographical fantasy based on aspects of his life and career, as fictionally depicted through Joe Gideon, a theater director/choreographer portrayed by Best Actor Oscar nominee Roy Scheider. The film won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and took home four of the Oscars for which it was nominated. The evening finishes up with three of the four films in MGM’s Broadway Melody series from the 1930s and ’40s, beginning with Broadway Melody of 1940 (1940). Fred Astaire, Eleanor Powell and George Murphy, Astaire’s first male dancing partner on film, star in the movie, directed by Norman Taurog and featuring classic Cole Porter tunes like “Begin the Beguine.” Next, Powell also stars in Broadway Melody of 1938 (1937), alongside Robert Taylor and a teenage Judy Garland, who became a star practically overnight thanks to her performance of “You Made Me Love You (I Didn’t Want to Do It)” in the film as a tribute to Clark Gable. The evening, and this monthly spotlight as a whole, finishes up with the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Broadway Melody of 1936 (1935), which also stars Powell and Taylor, along with Jack Benny. — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Great Christmas Light Fight

ABC, 9pm

The lights don’t go out yet! The week continues to get a whole lot brighter as judges Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak take viewers to the biggest and brightest holiday displays across the country. In back-to-back episodes, the competition heats up as four festive families show off their dazzling light displays for a chance to win $50,000 and the coveted Light Fight trophy.

NCIS: “Peacekeeper”

CBS, 9pm

NCIS investigates the case of a Navy reservist whose body is found in a beat-up car at the end of a gun range. Series star Rocky Carroll directed the new episode “Peacekeeper.”

The Big Leap: “Swan Song”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Swan Song,” the cast has only two days left to prepare for their final performance.

We’re Here

HBO, 9pm

Season Finale!

This unscripted series, in which renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley recruit small-town residents for a one-night-only drag show, finishes its second season tonight.

The Hot Zone: Anthrax: “Neither Rain nor Sleet …”

Nat Geo, 9pm

Capitol Hill shuts down after a senator’s intern opens up a letter filled with anthrax. Agent Dani Toretti (Dawn Olivieri) arrives on the scene and has her own theory that the killer is a lone wolf. After a discovery that the attack may be more widespread than previously believed, Dani and Ryker (Daniel Dae Kim) investigate an outbreak at a mail facility. Meanwhile, at USAMRIID, Bruce (Tony Goldwyn) begins to wonder who he can really trust.

Adventures in Christmasing

VH1, 9pm

Original Film!

Parker Baldwin (Kim Fields), a highly successful and meticulous talk show host who plans everything to a T, finds her Christmas plans upended when the network persuades her to spend three days in the wild with a superstar adventurer/television survivalist for a holiday television event. Also stars Adrian Holmes, Kel Mitchell, Eva Marcille and Jonathan Silverman.

The Hot Zone: Anthrax: “Dream Boldly, Live Fully”

Nat Geo, 9:55pm

Agent Moore (Ian Colletti) tracks down the mailbox used to send the anthrax letters as Ryker (Daniel Dae Kim) and Dani (Dawn Olivieri) look to the postal inspector for help to locate where the killer purchased the envelopes. Meanwhile, the FBI learns more about Bruce Ivins’ (Tony Goldwyn) past tendencies after an old colleague raises red flags in the microbiology community halfway across the country.

That’s My Jam

NBC, 10pm

This Jimmy Fallon-hosted musical game show, which pits pairs of celebs against one another, premieres in early 2022. But in tonight’s sneak episode, The Voice coaches show us how it’s done: Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton vs. Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

The Big Bake

Food Network, 11pm

While it won’t help with your bedtime cravings, the baking teams creating mischievous toy-inspired confections will definitely give you a good taste of what your kids’ playthings get up to when nobody’s looking!

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Undercover Underage

discovery+

Season Finale!

In “The Dark Web,” the Season 1 finale, Flori talks to an alleged 17-year-old who is desperate to buy nude photographs of her. After he eventually disappears, she is approached by a much older man who has suspiciously similar tactics, goals and demands.

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories

Netflix

In these winter-themed episodes, meet Charlie’s new friend Yetilda D. Yeti, who pairs up with Charlie for some stompy, snowy adventures.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Kemba Walker and the N.Y. Knicks cross the East River to face Kevin Durant and the Nets at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. In TNT’s second game, Steph Curry leads the Golden State Warriors against Chris Paul and the Suns in Phoenix.

The Flash: “Armageddon, Part 3”

The CW, 8pm

Barry (Grant Gustin) meets Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) at the Hall of Justice after things take a dire turn with Despero (guest star Tony Curran). Iris (Candice Patton) suspects something is off with Despero’s vision of the future, so she seeks help from a powerful ally. Javicia Leslie, Chyler Leigh and Osric Chau guest star.

The Resident: “He’d Really Like to Put in a Central Line”

FOX, 8pm

While Conrad (Matt Czuchry) tries to convince a patient to get a pacemaker, Leela (Anuja Joshi) is asked to decide whether her patient should risk surgery for a benign tumor.

Saying Yes to Christmas

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

A magical Christmas wish makes a career-obsessed June (Erika Prevost) say “Yes” to every invitation while she’s home for the holidays. But when an old flame, Blake (Romaine Waite), joins her hectic schedule of Christmas activities, past feelings are reignited. June must choose between saying yes to her career and life in the city or to her heart and hometown.

The Voice: “Live Top 10 Eliminations”

NBC, 8pm

The top seven highest artists are revealed as safe by America’s votes while the bottom three compete in the Instant Save.

Starring Cary Grant

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies sends off November with a night of just a few of the many memorable films made by iconic Hollywood star Cary Grant. The five-film lineup starts with the 1964 romantic comedy Father Goose, in which Walter (Grant) is persuaded to live on an island alone and spot aircraft at the beginning of World War II. But he ends up having to protect seven schoolgirls and their teacher, played by Leslie Caron. The film won the Oscar for Best Writing, Story and Screenplay, and was nominated for Best Motion Picture Musical/Comedy at the Golden Globes. Next is the 1957 romantic drama favorite An Affair to Remember, in which a man and woman (played by Grant and Deborah Kerr) fall in love after meeting on a cruise and promise to meet again six months later atop the Empire State Building. Considered one of the most romantic films of all time, An Affair to Remember was nominated for four Oscars. Following that, in the 1952 comedy Monkey Business, Grant plays a scientist who accidentally drinks his “fountain of youth” formula when it is misplaced by a chimpanzee in the lab, giving him rejuvenating effects that lead to hilarious results. Ginger Rogers and Marilyn Monroe also star in the film that marked the fifth and final collaboration between Grant and director Howard Hawks. Another Hawks-directed film, the 1949 comedy I Was a Male War Bride is up next. It follows an American lieutenant (Ann Sheridan) who marries a French captain (Grant) in post-war Germany and his attempts to find a way to go home with her to the U.S. under the War Brides Act. Concluding the evening is the Oscar-nominated 1940 screwball comedy My Favorite Wife. After spending several years shipwrecked and missing, a woman (Irene Dunne) is rescued and returns home to find that her husband (Grant) is now married to another woman (Gail Patrick). — Evan McLean

Our Kind of People: “Sistervention…”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Sistervention…,” Angela (Yaya DaCosta) holds an intervention for Leah (Nadine Ellis), whose marriage is still on the rocks.

Life of Crime: 1984-2020

HBO, 9pm; also streams on HBO Max

This third and final part of an epic documentary trilogy from Emmy-winning producer/director Jon Alpert tells the full story of three friends from Newark, New Jersey, whose lives have been defined by and torn apart by their addictions. With unfettered access, the two-hour film bears witness to each of their journeys in and out of prison, rehab and in occasional jobs as they struggle to end the vicious cycles of drug use and to connect with the families they left behind.

The Hot Zone: Anthrax: “Stentor Roeselii”

Nat Geo, 9pm

After the national media and FBI shift their full attention to a new suspect, Ryker (Daniel Dae Kim) is reassigned to a new Amerithrax team. But behind closed doors, Ryker, Dani (Dawn Olivieri) and Moore (Ian Colletti) have other plans to continue chasing their lead.

La Brea

NBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

You thought the truth about how ex-Air Force pilot Gavin (Eoin Macken) is linked to the prehistoric land where wife Eve (Natalie Zea) and son Josh (Jack Martin) are trapped was major? “There’s information [tonight] that’s going to blow your mind,” says exec producer Bryan Wynbrandt. “Big cards are flipped over.” Survivors who fell through a Los Angeles sinkhole into 10,000 B.C. made a discovery that could get them home (albeit not to 2021). Expect heartbreaking goodbyes as “some people make the decision to stay below.” One person Eve must get through the portal: Isiah (Diesel La Torraca), the boy from the fort housing dozens of earlier sinkhole victims. If she doesn’t, it could have consequences for a handful of characters. Up in modern times, Gavin and daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) consider an equally perilous move that could help them reunite with their loved ones. But a long-simmering reveal about what’s really going on throws everyone for a (time) loop. Hints Wynbrandt, “It’s been in our playbook from the beginning.”

A Chestnut Family Christmas

OWN, 9pm

Original Film!

When a talented pastry chef (Meagan Holder), currently working as a live-in cook, accidentally commits to hosting her family for the holidays, she poses as the wealthy homeowner in order to impress them and to remove the “black sheep” burden she has been carrying her whole life. All seems to be going well, until everyone’s secrets are exposed and relationships begin to unravel. Brad James also stars.

I Am Jazz

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In 2018, Jazz Jennings underwent groundbreaking affirmation surgery to align her body with her mind. Although she experienced complications, Jazz emerged stronger and happier than ever. Upon graduating as valedictorian of her high school, Jazz was accepted to Harvard University. Prior to her first semester, she experienced a mental health condition, so she took a gap year, allowing her to focus and get back on track to feel more like herself. With her eye on the Harvard prize, Jazz embarks on a weight-loss program and throws herself into an internship with a plastic surgeon. This season highlights the strength of the Jennings family and their bond.

The Hot Zone: Anthrax

Nat Geo, 9:55pm

Season Finale!

In “RMR-1029,” the Season 2 finale of this limited anthology series, a search at a suspicious pond brings a twist to the case. With one suspect ruled out, Ryker (Daniel Dae Kim) and his team are aided by a scientific discovery. Bruce (Tony Goldwyn) is emotionally torn as the focus of the investigation continues to change course, and he finds himself unraveling as pressure mounts from the FBI.

Shipping Wars

A&E, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Shipping Wars returns with brand-new episodes featuring a diverse group of transporters who lay it all on the line to haul anything and everything. Each half-hour episode showcases the captivating, fast-paced and high-stakes world of large-scale shipping. From oversized items to bizarre and jaw-dropping loads, these transporters crisscross America doing whatever it takes to deliver their cargo and get paid.

Real PD: Kansas City

Investigation Discovery, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Finale!

In “Run to Grandma,” the Season 1 conclusion of the docuseries, four separate gas stations are violently robbed at gunpoint by a masked man in one night. Will detectives catch the robber and get justice for the terrified local community?

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Fruitcake Fraud

discovery+

Whether you are a fan or not, fruitcake usually invokes cheery images of Christmastime gatherings. But Corsicana, Texas — the town that claims to create the best, most scrumptious fruitcakes — was definitely not a happy place when it was discovered someone had extorted millions from the acclaimed Collin Street Bakery. How the crime was solved, and the lavish lifestyle the culprits were living on the ill-gotten proceeds, has people in Corsicana, and plenty of others, including the FBI, still scratching their heads in amazement.

Candified: Home for the Holidays

Hulu

New Series!

In this four-part limited series, candy queen Jackie Sorkin and her team of candy artists design, glue, melt and shape hundreds of thousands of sweet pieces to build a fantasy come to life … just in time for the holidays.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Season 5 of the anime series is set in 2011, when, after an accident while on a drive with her sweetheart, Jolyne Cujoh (Fairouz Ai) falls into a trap and is sentenced to 15 years at a state-run maximum-security correctional facility people call “the Aquarium.” On the verge of despair, she receives a pendant from her father that causes a mysterious power to awaken inside of her. Will Jolyne ultimately be set free from this stone ocean they call a prison? The final battle to end the century-long, fateful confrontations between the Joestar family and DIO begins.

Lost in Space

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The adaptation of the classic 1960s sci-fi series returns for its third and final season. After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy (Taylor Russell), Penny (Mina Sundwall), Will (Maxwell Jenkins) and the Robot (Brian Steele) must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation — but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever. Meanwhile, John (Toby Stephens) and Maureen (Molly Parker), with Don (Ignacio Serricchio) at their side, must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids.

The Power of the Dog

Netflix

Feature Film Exclusive!

In writer/director Jane Campion’s Western drama, an adaptation of Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel, Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Phil Burbank, a charismatic rancher who inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother (Jesse Plemons) brings home a new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love. The film premiered at this year’s Venice International Film Festival, where Campion was awarded the Silver Lion for Best Direction.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

The Roku Channel

Original Film!

Roku’s first feature-length original film is based on NBC’s former series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, with the cast from the show reprising their roles in the seasonal tale. On her first holiday without her father, Zoey (Jane Levy) attempts to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones Mitch (Peter Gallagher) used to do. Mary Steenburgen, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell and Bernadette Peters are also among the cast.

Random Acts

BYUtv, 7pm

The hidden-camera reality series Random Acts is in its seventh season of highlighting the altruistic nature of human beings by featuring real people who are the recipients of random acts of kindness. In this special episode, a young family who unfortunately missed out on their first Christmas in their new Nashville condo in 2020 due to the tragic Christmas morning bombing receives a holiday gift they won’t ever forget, as Random Acts decorated the family’s new home in Christmas lights and lawn decor.

Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas

Disney Junior, 7pm

Mickey, Minnie and the gang — separated all over the globe on Christmas Eve! — try to reunite.

Tomorrow Is a Long Time: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan

AXS TV, 8pm

Making its televised U.S. premiere tonight, this music documentary chronicles how, while spending 15 weeks in lockdown during the COVID pandemic, Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde was inspired to take on the ultimate creative challenge: reimagining a selection of timeless songs from the catalog of the incomparable Bob Dylan. Tomorrow Is a Long Time captures Hynde in her own words, providing priceless insight into the creative process of the prolific songstress as she reflects on this landmark journey.

Beebo Saves Christmas

The CW, 8pm

This animated, one-hour special finds Sprinkles (voiced by Chris Kattan), an efficiency-obsessed elf, deciding that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus (voiced by Ernie Hudson). Beebo (from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, voiced by Ben Diskin) and his friends travel to the North Pole to, among other things, help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful.

The Masked Singer: “Group A Finale”

FOX, 8pm

Group A’s final two costumed celebrities face off and sing duets with guests Michael Bolton and Jesse McCartney, who also have no clue with whom they’re performing.

Match Made in Mistletoe

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When talented interior designer Emily Barnes (Natalie Lisinska) is hired by a foreign embassy in D.C. to decorate for their annual holiday charity ball, the newly appointed ambassador Magnus Andersson’s (Damon Runyan) “minimalist” approach creates a roadblock between them. As Emily’s undeniable love for the holiday season begins to thaw his heart, an unexpected romance begins between the two.

89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center

NBC, 8pm Live; also simulcast live on Peacock

NBC once again heralds the arrival of the holidays with this two-hour special offering a dazzling display of musical talents, star-studded surprises and the lighting of the world’s most famous Christmas tree. Returning as an in-person event, this year’s ceremony will feature festive performances by Alessia Cara, Harry Connick Jr., Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones, Brad Paisley, Rob Thomas, Carrie Underwood and more. The evening will include a duet featuring Paisley and Thomas, and a special performance by the Radio City Rockettes. NBC News’ TODAY coanchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin host. Note: An hour prior to the primetime broadcast, NBC is making an additional live hour of the special available to affiliates that opt to pick it up; check with your local affiliate to see if it will be available for you.

The Crown’s Ancient Forest

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

In the heart of Southern England lies an ancient forest that’s changed little over the last thousand years, when King William the Conqueror claimed it as his own private hunting grounds. Shaped by the people and animals that live here, the national park continues to be a vast open forest where herds of deer and ponies roam free, and goshawks rule the evergreen canopy. Downton Abbey costar Hugh Bonneville narrates a year in the life in this magical world, told through the eyes of its most iconic inhabitants.

Star of the Month: Ingrid Bergman

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Ingrid Bergman was one of the most ethereally beautiful actresses to ever grace the silver screen, with an acting talent every bit as mesmerizing (she is one of only three actresses to have been awarded three Oscars for her performances). Most Wednesday evenings this month — except for Dec. 22, which falls during Turner Classic Movies’ weeklong Christmas movie celebration — you’ll be able to enjoy many of the legendary Swedish star’s films when the network salutes her as its Star of the Month. The lineup of titles runs the gamut from the early movies Bergman made in her home country, to the beloved classics she made during her Oscar-winning Hollywood heyday, to her later performances. The initial lineup beginning tonight actually runs 24 hours, kicking off with six notable works from her early Hollywood career: the classic psychological thriller Gaslight (1944), costarring Charles Boyer and Joseph Cotten, and featuring Bergman in her first Best Actress Oscar-winning performance; the iconic romantic drama Casablanca (1942), alongside Humphrey Bogart and Paul Henreid; the horror film Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941), with Spencer Tracy and Lana Turner; Saratoga Trunk (1945), a Western also starring Gary Cooper; the psychological thriller Rage in Heaven (1941), led by Robert Montgomery; and Adam Had Four Sons (1941), a romantic drama that was Bergman’s first American film in which she received top billing. Beginning early tomorrow morning and running into the evening, TCM will air seven of the Swedish-language films Bergman made in the 1930s and early ’40s: The Count of the Old Town (1935), a comedy that marked the actress’ film debut at age 19; the comedy/drama Swedenhielms (1935); Walpurgis Night (1935), a romantic drama; another romantic drama, Intermezzo (1936), a remake of which Bergman would star in a few years later for her Hollywood film debut; the drama A Woman’s Face (1938); the comedy Dollar (1938); and the drama June Night (1940). — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Wonder Years: “Home for Christmas”

ABC, 8:30pm

Dean can’t wait to spend Christmas with his older brother, Bruce, when he returns home from Vietnam. But unexpected challenges arise, and the rest of the Williams family rely on their favorite holiday traditions to bring cheer.

The Conners: “Yard Sale, Phone Fail, and a College Betrayal”

ABC, 9pm

As Louise starts to move into the Conner home, Dan decides to sell the furniture set he bought for Roseanne when they were first married. However, he soon finds parting with the furniture — and old memories — harder than he thought it would be.

The Real Housewives of Orange County

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The reality series is back for Season 16 starting with tonight’s supersized, 75-minute-long premiere episode. After a five-year hiatus, Heather Dubrow makes her return to the franchise, joining veteran housewives Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, and new housewives Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener.

World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas

The CW, 9pm

Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, this special presents the cutest animals the season has to offer.

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller

Nat Geo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Award-winning journalist Mariana van Zeller explores more of the most dangerous black markets in the 10-episode second season of this docuseries. “Filming a whole season of Trafficked during a global pandemic was extremely challenging,” she says, “but there’s been an explosion of black markets over the past year, and I think we all quickly realized that this series has become more relevant than ever.” This season looks into the inner workings of romance scams, a meth superhighway, stolen-car smugglers, black-market plastic surgery and more.

Home Economics: “Secret Santa Gift, $25 Limit”

ABC, 9:30pm

As Christmas approaches, Tom finally receives his first advance check from the Sofia Salazar book, leaving him and Marina to decide what to do with the money. Meanwhile, Sarah receives an extravagant gift from the parents at her new school and has a hard time parting with it.

A Million Little Things: “The Things We Keep Inside”

ABC, 10pm

Rome and Regina finally reunite after months apart only to find that things feel off. Maggie does some research as her stalker situation intensifies, while Sophie plays Eddie a song she wrote. Gary helps an old friend.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

FXX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia begins its eight-episode 15th season and surpasses The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet as the longest-running, live-action comedy series in TV history. This time around, the Gang — Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) — try to exploit pandemic aid, sidestep cancel culture, evade criminal justice, reflect on their origins, and reconcile their identities and homeland roots. Two episodes air tonight: “2020: A Year in Review” and “The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 7.”

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around

NBC, 10pm

The pop star, daytime talk show host and coach on NBC’s The Voice helps ring in the festive season with this holiday special featuring music performances, exciting duets and special guests while Clarkson shares her traditions and gives back to those in need. The special will re-air Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The Sinner

USA Network, 10pm

Series Finale!

The anthology crime drama series ends its run with tonight’s extended (about 75 minutes long) Season 4 finale episode, which USA Network promises will bring a “satisfying close to Detective Harry Ambrose’s (Bill Pullman) journey.”

Thursday, Dec. 2

The Pact

AMC+ & Sundance Now

New Series!

This gripping, six-episode Welsh whodunit crime thriller has been described by Britain’s The Guardian as “Wales’s Big Little Lies.” When young brewery boss Jack (Aneurin Barnard) is found dead, a chain of events is triggered that draws his four employees — Anna (Laura Fraser), Nancy (Julie Hesmondhalgh), Louie (Eiry Thomas) and Cat (Heledd Gwynn) — into a fragile pact of silence, bound by a secret that will change their lives forever. Anna’s police officer husband, Max (Jason Hughes), investigates Jack’s unexpected death alongside his fierce superior, DS Holland (Rakie Ayola), unaware that his own wife and her best friends are at the heart of a conspiracy. While brewery worker Tish (Abbie Hern) becomes increasingly suspicious of her coworkers, Jack’s estranged father, Arwel (Eddie Marsan), struggles to conceal dark family secrets. What really happened that fateful night?

Santa Inc.

HBO Max

New Series!

This eight-episode adult stop-motion animated holiday series (all episodes are available today) stars Sarah Silverman as the voice of intrepid elf Candy Smalls, who will do anything to be named as the first female Santa — even if she has to fight like a man to get it. The voice cast also includes Seth Rogen, Leslie Grossman, Gabourey Sidibe and Craig Robinson.

Single All the Way

Netflix

Original Film!

Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they’re now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Luke Macfarlane), the plan goes awry.

Queen of the Universe

Paramount+

New Series!

This international singing competition comes from the producers of the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise and follows the world’s most talented drag queens as they battle it out for global domination, with countries going head-to-head spotlighting their top talent. Each episode will feature the fiercest queens from 10 nations — the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Denmark, Australia, Canada, England, France, China and India — as they debut a new musical performance in front of a live audience and the “Pop Diva Panel” of judges. That panel features Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel and Leona Lewis. Graham Norton hosts.

Baking It

Peacock

New Series!

Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg are hosts and executive producers of this six-episode holiday competition series in which eight teams of two talented home bakers visit Maya and Andy’s winter cabin for a celebration of culinary holiday traditions. Contestant duos will include spouses, siblings, best friends and more, who work together to create outstanding savory and sweet treats for themed challenges in hopes of winning a cash prize. The baked goods will be judged by tough critics — four opinionated real-life grandmothers who happen to be fantastic bakers themselves. Maya and Andy lead the festivities, and provide comedic and musical commentary on the action. According to Amy Poehler, who is also an executive producer, “If you love Maya, Andy, grannies, baking, cash prizes and the holidays, then this is the show for you.”

The Advent Calendar

Shudder

Original Film!

Eva (Eugénie Derouand), an ex-dancer, now uses a wheelchair and is unable to walk. When her friend Sophie (Honorine Magnier) gives her an old wooden antique advent calendar before Christmas, she realizes each window contains a surprise that triggers repercussions in real life. Some of them are good, but most of them are bad — really bad. Now Eva will have to choose between getting rid of the calendar or walking again, even if it causes death and destruction to everyone around her she holds dear.

Young Sheldon: “The Grand Chancellor and a Den of Sin”

CBS, 8pm

Sheldon (Iain Armitage) battles President Hagemeyer’s (Wendie Malick) mysterious boss over the university’s science requirements in the new episode “The Grand Chancellor and a Den of Sin.”

Walker: “Partners and Third Wheels”

The CW, 8pm

Tensions run high when Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Liam (Keegan Allen) investigate a cold case together. Micki (Lindsey Morgan), still on desk duty, is working through her grief while slowly easing her way back into the field. Trey (Jeff Pierre) tags along for a fishing trip and gets a lesson on love. August (Kale Culley) makes a discovery that could lead to answers about the feud between the Walkers and the Davidsons.

NFL Football: Dallas at New Orleans

FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys ride into the Caesars Superdome looking to wrangle the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football.

Music Box: Listening to Kenny G

HBO, 8pm

“Kenny G is the bestselling instrumentalist of all-time. He’s probably the most famous living jazz musician. And I made this film to find out why that makes certain people really angry,” says director Penny Lane at the start of this fascinating probe into the minds of music critics and scholars and the famed saxophonist himself. A few high notes: Promoting his fourth album in 1986, Arista Records still wouldn’t let Kenny release a single without guest vocals. Booked to play his latest R&B collaboration for Johnny Carson, he simply decided to perform his moody instrumental “Songbird” instead. The booker gave him the finger offscreen during the performance, Kenny recalls, but the song won over the wife of Arista’s head of promotion. Also, two decades after his hotly debated virtual duet with Louis Armstrong, Kenny reveals his new album features the late Stan Getz.

A Christmas Village Romance

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When romance novelist Diana (Jeni Ross) learns that Maple Creek, a charming pioneer village, is struggling to stay afloat, she uses her notoriety to help generate interest in the town by sponsoring a Christmas gala. Diana rallies her family and friends to pitch in, but she’s challenged at every turn by the village blacksmith and town historian, Carter (Jake Epstein). Sparks fly as the two must work together to save the village in time for Christmas. But when her gorgeous cover model and secret crush, Greg (Olivier Renaud), surprises Diana the night before the big Christmas gala, she’s torn on who to choose and must take a page out of her novels to figure out her true happily ever after.

Annie Live!

NBC, 8pm Live

NBC revives its holiday tradition of live TV musicals with this performance of Annie, the Depression-era story about an optimistic young girl living a hard-knock life in an orphanage. Celina Smith stars as Annie, with Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace Farrell, Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan and Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis. Annie Live! will re-air Monday, Dec. 20.

TCM Spotlight: Met on Set: “Classic Hollywood Sweethearts”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

On Thursdays in December, Turner Classic Movies will be spotlighting films featuring movie stars who met on the set and had romances on and off the screen. Tonight’s films feature classic Hollywood sweethearts — couples who caught the attention of the public and went on to star in numerous films during their time together. The evening starts with the 1932 romantic comedy No Man of Her Own, starring Clark Gable and Carole Lombard in their only film together, made seven years before their marriage in 1939. The 1942 romantic drama Woman of the Year follows, the first of nine films starring the legendary on and offscreen couple Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn; after meeting on set, they had an affair that lasted 26 years. Next is the 1944 romantic adventure To Have and Have Not, starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, the first of five films that the couple, who married in 1945, starred in together. That is followed by the 1940 musical comedy Too Many Girls, featuring the iconic Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the first of many collaborations between the I Love Lucy stars. The couple credited the film for bringing them together, as they married two months after its release. Next is the 1933 romantic drama The Silver Cord, starring Joel McCrea and Frances Dee, the first of six films they would star in together; they were married for nearly six decades, until McCrea’s passing. Finishing off the lineup are the 1936 romantic drama His Brother’s Wife with Barbara Stanwyck and Robert Taylor, the first of three films for the couple, who married in 1939; and the 1938 comedy Brother Rat, starring Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman, who were married in 1940 and divorced in 1949. — Evan McLean

The Great Christmas Light Fight

ABC, 9pm

Season Finale!

The holiday festivities conclude in the final episodes of the season as Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak head to the most spectacular Christmas displays in America. In the back-to-back episodes, four families face off as they showcase their extravagant displays to compete for the coveted Light Fight trophy and $50,000.

The Bitch Who Stole Christmas

VH1, 9pm

Original Film!

In what VH1 is describing as “the draggiest Christmas movie ever made,” a workaholic big-city fashion journalist is sent to a Christmas-obsessed small town to dig up a story when she finds herself in the middle of cutthroat housewives, a high-stakes “Winter Ball” competition and a sinister plot that could destroy Christmas for-evah. Some of the star-studded cast includes RuPaul, Krysta Rodriguez, Andy Ridings, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Chad Michaels.

Bull: “Confidence Man”

CBS, 10pm

On the eve of his own jury-tampering trial, Bull’s (Michael Weatherly) brashness turns off mock jurors. Worse, his wife, Izzy (Yara Martinez), could be implicated in the alleged bribe!

Friday, Dec. 3

Silent Night

AMC+

Feature Film Exclusive!

This darkly comedic drama follows parents Nell (Keira Knightley) and Simon (Matthew Goode), who have invited their closest friends to join their family for Christmas dinner at their idyllic home in the English countryside. As the group comes together, it feels like old times — but behind all of the laughter and merriment, something is not quite right. The world outside is facing impending doom, and no amount of gifts, games or Prosecco can make mankind’s imminent destruction go away. Surviving the holidays just got a lot more complicated.

Acapulco

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The comedy that follows a young man (Enrique Arrizon) in his dream job as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco concludes its first season.

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues

Apple TV+

Following the success of Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special (which is also still available to stream), pop icon Carey is back with this new holiday spectacular. The event will bring Carey together with Grammy-nominated artist Khalid and Grammy-winning gospel star Kirk Franklin for the first and only performance of their new holiday single, “Fall in Love at Christmas.”

The Hunt for the Chicago Strangler

discovery+

New Series!

Since 1999, 51 mostly Black women have been found strangled across Chicago, their bodies dumped in garbage bins, alleyways and abandoned buildings. To this day, all but one of the cases remain unsolved, leading many to believe there is a serial killer or killers targeting women in Chicago. Through intimate interviews with families, activists, experts, politicians and police, this three-part special takes a deep dive into the murders and the close-knit communities that have been victimized by fear and loss.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Disney+

Original Film!

The first book in Jeff Kinney’s bestselling Diary of a Wimpy Kid series is adapted in this all-new animated movie. Greg Heffley (voice of Brady Noon) is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous — he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg’s lovable best friend Rowley (Ethan William Childress) seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying. As details of his hilarious — and often disastrous — attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right.

The Rescue

Disney+

Oscar-winning Free Solo filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s latest feature documentary is this chronicle of the against-all-odds story that transfixed the world in 2018: the daring rescue of 12 boys and their coach from deep inside a flooded cave in Northern Thailand. The film shines a light on the high-risk world of cave diving, the astounding courage and compassion of the rescuers and the shared humanity of the international community that united to save those who were trapped. The Rescue earned a number of raves and awards on this year’s film festival circuit, including the People’s Choice Documentary Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Pen15

Hulu

New Episodes!

Everyone’s favorite middle schoolers are back with seven new Season 2 episodes as Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine play versions of themselves as 13-year-old outcasts in the year 2000, surrounded by actual 13-year-olds. In this world, seventh grade never ends and the pains of growing up are inevitable.

Alex Rider

IMDb TV

Season Premiere!

The spy thriller returns for Season 2, which is based on Eagle Strike, the fourth book in the Alex Rider series. After the death of his uncle and a deadly mission to bring down Point Blanc, Alex (Otto Farrant) is eager to put the past behind him and rebuild his life. However, when a horrific attack on a friend’s family draws him back into the world of spies, Alex must unravel a sinister political plot with global repercussions.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 4 of the holiday baking competition series, competitors from past seasons bake wondrous winter treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Mixtape

Netflix

Original Film!

On the eve of Y2K, orphaned, awkward 12-year-old Beverly (Gemma Brooke Allen) discovers a broken mixtape crafted by her parents when they were teens. Raised by her grandmother Gail (Julie Bowen), a former teen mom herself who finds it painful to speak about her late daughter, Beverly sees this mixtape as a chance to finally learn more about her parents, so she sets out on a journey to find all the songs on the tape.

Money Heist: Part 5, Vol. 2

Netflix

New Episodes!

The hit Spanish crime drama’s fifth and last season returns with its final five new episodes.

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Netflix

In this half-hour stop-motion animated special from Aardman, the world’s favorite sheep stars in his very own winter’s tale. Shaun’s (vocal effects by Justin Fletcher) seasonal excitement turns to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the Flock inadvertently leads to Timmy (Fletcher) going missing. Can Shaun get Timmy back before he becomes someone else’s present?

Harlem

Prime Video

New Series!

Created, written and executive produced by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), this 10-episode single-camera comedy follows four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood: a rising-star professor struggling to make space for her love life; a savvy tech entrepreneur always dating someone new; a no-filter singer; and a hopeless romantic fashion designer. Together, they level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships and big-city dreams. Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson and Tyler Lepley star, with Jasmine Guy, Whoopi Goldberg and Andrea Martin among the recurring guest stars.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Femmes Fatales

TCM, beginning at 8:30am

Catch a Classic!

Make your daylight hours today a little more deliciously dark with this lineup of films featuring the wiles of memorable femmes fatales. First up is an early example of this archetype on the big screen: Aileen Pringle as Paula Vernoff, a sultry woman hired by a gangster to seduce a boxer (Hugh Trevor) into throwing a fight in Night Parade (1929). Next, in Journal of a Crime (1934), Ruth Chatterton plays Françoise, a jealous woman who resorts to murdering her husband’s mistress. After that, in 1936’s Satan Met a Lady, a loose adaptation of Dashiell Hammett’s novel The Maltese Falcon, Bette Davis stars as Valerie Purvis, a lying seductress who is among a few shady parties working a detective (Warren Williams) to help them track a priceless artifact. Then, in Madam Satan (1930), a musical comedy directed by Cecil B. DeMille, Kay Johnson is socialite Angela Brooks, who masquerades as a notorious femme fatale to win back her straying husband (Reginald Denny). Jane Wyatt headlines the next film, the 1950 film noir The Man Who Cheated Himself, as Lois Frazer, a wealthy socialite in the process of a divorce who shoots her husband (Harlan Warde) and gets her police lieutenant boyfriend (Lee J. Cobb) to help hide the body. Next, Ann Todd stars as the title character in David Lean’s 1950 British film noir Madeleine, a fact-based story about Madeleine Smith, a woman from a wealthy Glasgow family who was tried in 1857 for the murder of her lover (Ivan Desny). Finally, in the Oscar-nominated film noir The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946), Barbara Stanwyck portrays the title character, an heiress who tries to win back her lost love (Van Heflin) years after a murder drove them apart. Kirk Douglas also stars.

Disney’s Holiday Magic Quest

Disney Channel, 7pm; also streams on Disney+

Yvette Nicole Brown hosts this year’s Magic Quest holiday special, which features various ZOMBIES stars on an adventure at Walt Disney World Resort. The villainous Maleficent has stolen the holiday star from atop the holiday tree, and its pieces have been hidden throughout Disney’s Hollywood Studios. After being divided into two teams, the competitors will be tasked to find the pieces, reassemble the star and place it back atop the tree in order to restore the magic to the theme park. With the help of their magic maps and the heroes they’ll meet along the way, the competitors will step into the stories inspired by each land, including navigating larger-than-life obstacles inside Andy’s Backyard at Toy Story Land; escaping Kylo Ren and the stormtroopers at Galaxy’s Edge, with help from Chewbacca; and surviving Bellhop training inside The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

College Football: Pac-12 Championship

ABC, 8pm Live

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is the site for the showdown between the Pac-12’s North and South Division winners.

Christmas … Again?!

Disney Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Disney fan-favorite Scarlett Estevez stars as Ro, a high-spirited 12-year-old experiencing a lackluster Christmas. Ro isn’t handling her parents’ divorce well and she wants her life back the way it was — her parents back together, her dad’s new girlfriend and son out of the picture, and their family traditions restored. After a disappointing celebration with her family, including her sister Gabriela, Abuela Sofia and Abuelo Hector, she makes a wish to a neighborhood Santa for a “do-over” and unexpectedly finds herself reliving Christmas Day over and over … and over again. Now, in order to break the strange magical loop, Ro must learn to appreciate her loving family as it is, as well as the true meaning of Christmas.

Eight Gifts of Hanukkah

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

A woman journeys to find her secret admirer during Hanukkah. Stars Inbar Lavi and Jake Epstein.

Chasing Ghislaine

Investigation Discovery, 8pm

This three-part true-crime special that began streaming on discovery+ last month makes its linear premiere on ID tonight, with all three parts airing back-to-back. The investigative docuseries follows the case of Ghislaine Maxwell, the fallen socialite accused of sexual abuse and sex trafficking of minors. With the spotlight often focused on her employer, onetime lover and alleged accomplice Jeffrey Epstein, the full breadth of Maxwell’s alleged crimes and the many vital secrets she still keeps have remained closely guarded — until now.

A Christmas Dance Reunion

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Successful attorney Lucy Mortimer (Monique Coleman), along with her mother Virginia (Kim Roberts), returns to the Winterleigh Resort to help celebrate the hotel’s final Christmas season. Once there, Lucy is reunited with the owner’s nephew and her childhood Christmas Dance partner, Barrett Brewster (Corbin Bleu). Though the resort has fallen on hard times and has stopped most holiday events, Lucy leads the charge in re-creating the beloved Christmas traditions, including the popular Christmas Dance, to bring together new families and new hope to the resort. Now, Lucy must decide if she’s willing to take a risk on love and partner up once more with Barrett for what could be the last Christmas Dance.

The Wall: “Andrea and Terry”

NBC, 8pm

Andrea, the first female firefighter and first female fire captain for the California city of Upland, and Terry, a recruiter, are spouses going up against the Wall in this episode of the game show.

Magnum P.I.: “A Fire in the Ashes”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “A Fire in the Ashes,” Magnum (Jay Hernandez) starts following Higgins (Perdita Weeks) to discover what she’s been hiding, as she’s secretly assigned to infiltrate a group threatening to take down MI6.

Nancy Drew: “The Burning of the Sorrows”

The CW, 9pm

Nancy (Kennedy McMann), Bess (Maddison Jaizani), Agent Park (guest star John Harlan Kim) and Temperance (guest star Bo Martynowska) have to join forces when an attempt to trap a killer ends up unintentionally unleashing a deadly supernatural entity that feeds on people’s sorrows. Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) and Ryan (Riley Smith) discover a haunting at the Historical Society, and George (Leah Lewis) meets a friend from Nick’s (Tunji Kasim) past who may have secrets of her own.

My Lottery Dream Home: “Seven Million Big Ones”

HGTV, 9pm

Two New York EMTs have dedicated their lives to helping others, but with a lotto win under their belts, it’s their turn for some self-care! David Bromstad helps them find a Florida dream home in Cape Coral where the warm waters aren’t far from their front door.

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off

Disney Channel, 9:40pm

In this special holiday episode of the series, cohosts Isaac Ryan Brown and Dara Renee, along with Chef Grace, welcome fellow Disney Channel stars Ava Kolker, Christian J. Simon and Mallory Mahoney to team up with baking influencers to create festive cakes sprinkled with snowflakes and classic gingerbread cookies.

Saturday, Dec. 4

College Football

ABC, CBS, ESPN & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live

College football conference championship Saturday features title games for the Big 12 (ABC), MAC (ESPN), Sun Belt (ESPN), Mountain West (FOX), American Athletic Conference (ABC), SEC (CBS), ACC (ABC) and Big Ten (FOX).

A Clüsterfünke Christmas

Comedy Central, 7pm

Original Film!

You all know the classic holiday romance story, and this celebratory parody follows it to a T. Holly (Vella Lovell), a go-getter real estate exec from New York City, heads to a small town to buy the quaint Clüsterfünke Inn, but runs into problems with the inn’s spinster owners (Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch). But things get complicated when she meets their nephew Frank (Cheyenne Jackson), a hot hunk of smoldering woodsman. What will she do? What. Will. She. Do!

Frankie Drake Mysteries

Ovation, 7pm

Season Finale!

Season 4 of the Canadian mystery series concludes with “A Family Affair,” as shake-ups in all of the women’s lives sees Frankie’s (Lauren Lee Smith) dad alive but in danger, Trudy (Chantel Riley) leaving the detective agency, Mary (Rebecca Liddiard) going on the record and Flo’s (Sharron Matthews) new family being threatened.

Christmas Beneath the Stars

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Christmas blogger and aspiring photographer Hannah (Maddy Foley) is assigned to visit the charming Christmas World in Alaska, a place that will allow her to photograph the northern lights and maybe finally get published in her favorite nature magazine. With her holiday-loving Aunt Lucy in tow, Hannah arrives expecting magic but is greeted by a sadly decorated town on its last legs. Hannah strikes a deal with the heir apparent of Christmas World in exchange for a local’s insight into the best places to photograph the lights. The two set out to turn the town around, but will they find something even more magical along the way?

Silent Night — A Song for the World

The CW, 8pm

This musical film documentary is about the creation and cultural impact of the world’s most famous Christmas carol, composed in 1818 near Salzburg, Austria. Translated into 140 languages, “Silent Night” caused a Christmas ceasefire in World War I, while Bing Crosby’s version is the third-bestselling single ever. The film, narrated by Hugh Bonneville, tells the story of “Silent Night” with new recordings by global stars in different languages and a cast including Kelly Clarkson, Joss Stone, John Rhys-Davies, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Randy Jackson, Gavin Rossdale, Sheléa, Ailee, Josh Groban, the Vienna Boys Choir, Anggun, Lina Makhoul, the Tenors, Rolando Villazón and many more.

College Basketball: Alabama vs. Gonzaga

ESPN2, 8pm Live

The Battle in Seattle college basketball event is back for the first time since 2015 as Drew Timme and the Gonzaga Bulldogs host Jahvon Quinerly and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Climate Pledge Arena.

Jingle Bell Princess

GAC Family, 8pm

Original Film!

Mechanical issues temporarily ground Princess Amelia’s (Merritt Patterson) royal jet, so she passes time exploring a magical Christmas tree lot on the airport’s perimeter. Losing track of time, she misses her plane. An unforgettable holiday ensues as Amelia is taken in by airline employee Annie Cutler and her son, Sam (Trevor Donovan).

A Very Merry Bridesmaid

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Leah’s (Emily Osment) 30th birthday is on Christmas Eve, the same day as her brother’s wedding. Her childhood crush (Casey Deidrick) is back in town for the wedding, and he is determined to make sure her birthday does not go by the wayside.

Holmes Family Rescue

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

Contractor Mike Holmes will carry on his personal mission to “make it right” for homeowners who have fallen victim to careless or dishonest contractors. Teaming up with his son and daughter, home renovation experts Michael Holmes Jr. and Sherry Holmes, to rescue more clients who are struggling with botched construction jobs, the trio will expose shoddy renovation work and then help their clients fix the problem.

Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Olivia (Demetria McKinney), a young assistant pastor, gets assigned to be a lead pastor at a new church a month before Christmas, she’s fearful she can’t manage the transition, including getting the choir ready to open the town’s annual Winter Jamboree. Banding together with her new congregation, Olivia discovers a new home for herself, and even finds a little Christmas romance along the way! Featuring a special appearance, and songs written and arranged, by Kirk Franklin.

It’s a Wonderful Life

NBC, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Frank Capra’s beloved, Oscar-winning 1946 holiday classic stars Best Actor Oscar nominee James Stewart as George Bailey, a discouraged and despairing building-and-loan manager who contemplates suicide before a guardian angel named Clarence (Henry Travers) intervenes and allows him to see what George’s small town of Bedford Falls would be without him — and all that is right in his world. Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore also star in the iconic film whose Oscar nominations also included Best Picture and Best Director for Capra. NBC will re-air the film on Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24), and it will also air on USA Network Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Fireside Favorites With the Hosts

TCM, 8pm

TCM’s Alicia Malone kicks off this new weekly block with her picks: 1945 Gene Tierney noir thriller Leave Her to Heaven and 1940 Maureen O’Hara dramedy Dance, Girl, Dance.

Outgrown

HGTV, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the first of two episodes, “Family Farmhouse,” a family of six loves all the land surrounding their farmhouse, but the layout of their home doesn’t provide for the quality family time they want. Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell tackle this “country modern” home to create a living area where everyone can come together. In the season finale, “Change the House, Not the Table,” a couple loves living across the street from her parents, but their home’s midcentury modern layout needs updating to fit their prized table in the dining room where it belongs.

Our Christmas Journey

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm

Original Film!

As a single mom and her autistic teenage son come to a crossroad during Christmas, she must learn to let go so he can flourish as she finds her own heart healing in unexpected ways. Stars Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent and Nik Sanchez.