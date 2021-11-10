Wednesday, Nov. 10: ‘Secrets of the Dead’ Examines the Doomed ‘Hindenburg’ Airship

Courtesy of Gus Pasquerella/U.S. Navy

ALSO SEE: Complete 2021 NFL TV Schedule

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Secrets of the Dead: “Hindenburg’s Fatal Flaws”

PBS, 10pm

In 1937, the Hindenburg airship exploded into flames upon landing. Thirty-six people were killed in the horrifying crash, shocking the world and sealing the fate of airship travel forever. For decades, the exact cause of the Hindenburg’s crash has remained a mystery. Now, recently discovered letters, maintenance reports and company memos reveal the unfortunate errors that led to the disaster. More than 80 years later, experts suspect that, had critical construction flaws been fixed at the time, the airship might not have exploded.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Disney+

Season Finale!

In “Aloha — The Goodbye One,” the Season 1 finale, Lahela (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) accepts a medic job on Walter’s (Alex Aiono) pro surf tour in Australia, but Benny (Jason Scott Lee) and Clara (Kathleen Rose Perkins) refuse to let their 16-year-old live with her boyfriend and leave her medical residency for the summer. As the chief of staff announcement nears, Lahela circumvents Clara’s authority, requesting a sabbatical, and Benny insists Uncle John (Al Harrington) should be discharged early for the family’s King Kamehameha Day potluck. Walter offers to skip his tour, and Lahela musters the strength to do what’s right, even if it’s hard.

Animal

Netflix

New Series!

This immersive series follows the world’s most magnificent creatures, capturing never-before-seen moments from the heartwarming to the outrageous.

Gentefied

Netflix

Season Premiere!

This half-hour, bilingual dramatic comedy adapted from the 2017 Sundance digital favorite of the same name returns for Season 2. Created by two Chicano first-gen writers, Gentefied follows three Mexican American cousins struggling to chase the American dream, even while that same dream threatens the things they hold most dear: their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather and the family taco shop.

Passing

Netflix

Original Film!

This black-and-white film was written, produced and directed by Rebecca Hall in her feature directorial debut. Based on the 1929 novel by Nella Larsen, the drama finds two mixed-race childhood friends who reunite in middle-class adulthood becoming increasingly involved with one another’s lives and insecurities. While Irene (Tessa Thompson) identifies as African American and is married to a Black doctor (André Holland), Clare (Ruth Negga) “passes” as white and has married a prejudiced, wealthy white man (Alexander Skarsgård).

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Paramount+

Feature Film Exclusive!

The beloved pooch from the popular children’s books makes his feature film debut in this family movie that streams on Paramount+ beginning the same day it also hits theaters. When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she does not anticipate waking up to find a giant 10-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. Sienna Guillory and Jack Whitehall costar.

The 55th Annual CMA Awards

ABC, 8pm Live

The CMA Awards return to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for country music’s biggest night. Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead the nominees with five each, with other top nominees including Gabby Barrett, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Chris Young.

Chicago Med: “Just as a Snake Sheds Its Skin”

NBC, 8pm

Dylan’s (Adam Poss) loyalty to Med and the police department is challenged when an old family friend and veteran cop exhibits concerning behavior; the annual random drug testing puts a doctor’s career in jeopardy; Ethan (Brian Tee) tries a risky old-school method on a patient; and Will (Nick Gehlfuss) helps Stevie (Kristen Hager) search for her mother.

Nature: “Born in the Rockies: First Steps”

PBS, 8pm

In this two-part special, concluding next Wednesday, journey deep into the wild heart of North America’s Rocky Mountains and experience this rugged land through the eyes of its iconic wildlife. Follow the drama as newborns make their way in one of the world’s most challenging and spectacular habitats on Earth.

Wild Tales From the Farm: “Great Escape”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Watch the drama heat up as a long, hot summer affects all of the animals living in or around the Southern England farm. A touching pig romance, a great sheep escape and a chicken coop power struggle make for a wild summer. Narrated by Downton Abbey costar Hugh Bonneville.

Star of the Month: Sydney Greenstreet

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s Star of the Month salute to legendary actor Sydney Greenstreet on Turner Classic Movies begins with the Joan Crawford-led film noir Flamingo Road (1949), directed by Michael Curtiz, which finds Greenstreet playing a corrupt sheriff/political boss. Next, the actor is an unscrupulous count alongside Alexis Smith, Eleanor Parker, Gig Young and Agnes Moorehead in The Woman in White (1948), based on Wilkie Collins’ pioneering 1860 detective novel; makes his final film appearance as a saloon owner connected with smugglers in the titular Japanese-occupied colony of 1949’s Malaya, costarring Spencer Tracy, James Stewart and Lionel Barrymore; and re-teams with frequent costar Peter Lorre in the 1943 spy film Background to Danger, directed by Raoul Walsh and also starring George Raft. — Jeff Pfeiffer

My 600-lb Life

TLC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The series follows the journeys of morbidly obese people as they fight to save their own lives by making the courageous decision to undergo high-risk gastric bypass surgery. Chronicling lifelong hardships with addiction and the inevitable impact their condition has on their closest relationships, each episode gives an inside look at the extreme emotional and physical journeys each person must undergo to qualify for lifesaving surgery with Dr. Nowzaradan.

Batwoman: “A Lesson From Professor Pyg”

The CW, 9pm

Ryan (Javicia Leslie) asks Sophie (Meagan Tandy) to accompany her to a dinner at Jada’s (Robin Givens) to do recon on what her estranged mother knows about Wayne Enterprises, but the evening takes a turn when an uninvited guest drops in on the intimate gathering. As the terrifying evening unfolds, Ryan witnesses another side to Marquis (Nick Creegan) and her mother.

Chicago Fire: “What Happened at Whiskey Point?”

NBC, 9pm

Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Herrmann (David Eigenberg) clash over office space; Boden (Eamonn Walker) looks at Pelham’s past as he considers making him permanent; Gallo’s (Alberto Rosende) resentment of Pelham comes to a head; Brett (Kara Killmer) and Ritter (Daniel Kyri) force Violet (Hanako Greensmith) to confront her true feelings for Gallo.

NOVA Universe Revealed: “Alien Worlds”

PBS, 9pm

For nearly as long as humans have gazed up at the night sky, we’ve wondered whether other life-forms and intelligences could be thriving on worlds far beyond our own. Over the last few decades, ultra-sensitive telescopes and dogged detective work have transformed alien planet-hunting from science fiction into hard fact. This episode tells the story of how the first breakthrough discoveries of exoplanets — planets orbiting other stars — were made, and revisits, with thrilling new science, that age-old question: Are we alone?

CSI: Vegas: “Funhouse”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Funhouse,” CSI goes on lockdown when evidence in a murder leads to a new suspect in the crime lab, and the team investigates a series of chilling killings at a dilapidated clown-themed hotel.

Chicago P.D.: “Fractures”

NBC, 10pm

As the team investigates the stabbing of a father with two young daughters, they begin to suspect there is more to the story than meets the eye. Meanwhile, the FBI investigation into Roy Walton’s death intensifies while Voight (Jason Beghe), Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) feel the heat.

Intergalactic

Syfy, 10pm

New Series!

Peacock’s streaming epic, set in 2143, comes to Syfy: A heroic space cop (Savannah Steyn), framed for treason, is en route to a prison colony when a band of female criminals seizes control of the transport.

NHL Hockey: Minnesota at Arizona

TNT, 10pm Live

Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild skate against Phil Kessel and the Coyotes at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Ragdoll

AMC+

New Series!

From the producers of Killing Eve comes this six-part modern-day Faustian serial killer thriller based on the novel by Daniel Cole. Six people have been murdered, dismembered and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body — nicknamed the “Ragdoll.” Assigned to the shocking case are DS Nathan Rose (Henry Lloyd-Hughes), recently reinstated to the London Met; his best friend and boss, DI Emily Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira); and the unit’s new recruit, DC Lake Edmunds (Lucy Hale). The Ragdoll Killer taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Rose’s name among them.

Doom Patrol

HBO Max

Season Finale!

The DC Comics-inspired series concludes its third season.

Love Life

HBO Max

Season Finale!

Season 2 of the romantic comedy anthology series comes to an end.

3212 Un-Redacted

Hulu

In this original documentary film from ABC News, unraveling the truth behind the deaths of four U.S. Special Forces soldiers in Africa leads to evidence of a coverup at the highest levels of the Army.

Madagascar: A Little Wild

Hulu & Peacock

Season Premiere!

Alex (voice of Tucker Chandler), Marty (Amir O’Neil), Melman (Luke Lowe) and Gloria (Shaylin Becton) are back with more adventures in and out of their “A Little Wild” rescue habitat in Season 5 of the series inspired by the hit animated films. In the season, Alex deals with some major jealousy issues when Ant’ney (Eric Petersen) goes viral, Marty gets himself locked inside the public library, the gang helps Melman make it through his first ever night away from the habitat, and Gloria struggles to cope with saying goodbye when Lala (Grace Lu) decides she’s ready for a bigger pond. All episodes are available today.

Love Never Lies

Netflix

New Series!

Six couples are subjected to an eye-scanning lie detector in this reality show where lies cost money, and truth and trust come with a juicy cash prize.

The Game

Paramount+

New Series!

The hugely popular sitcom that aired its original nine seasons on The CW (2006-09) and then BET (2011-15) is back in a revival on yet another outlet, streamer Paramount+ (the first nine seasons are also available to stream). Returning with a mix of new players and original cast members — and relocating its setting from San Diego to Las Vegas — The Game will again offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. Original series creator Mara Brock Akil is on hand as an executive producer; some familiar onscreen faces reprising their roles from the original include Wendy Raquel Robinson as sports agent Tasha Mack and Hosea Chanchez as footballer Malik Wright. Original stars reprising their roles in what are promoted as “special appearances” include Brittany Daniel as Kelly Pitts, Pooch Hall as Derwin Davis and Coby Bell as Jason Pitts. Notable newcomers to The Game include Tim Daly as self-made billionaire Col. Ulysses S. Thatcher; Toby Sandeman as Garret Evans, a top football player in the league; Adriyan Rae as Brittany Pitts, daughter of Jason and Kelly; and Vaughn Hebron as Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent. New episodes are available Thursdays.

Great White

Shudder

Exclusive Film!

In this thriller, a blissful tourist trip turns into a nightmare for five passengers when their seaplane goes down near a shipwreck. Stranded miles from shore in an inflatable life raft, they find themselves in a desperate fight for survival as they try to make it to land before they either run out of supplies or are taken by a menacing pack of sharks lurking just beneath the surface.

Stella Blómkvist

Sundance Now

Season Premiere!

The neo-noir crime drama from Iceland returns for Season 2. Set two years after the events in the Ministry that changed the political landscape of Iceland, the new season finds ruthless and cunning lawyer Stella (Heida Reed) back to her old tricks defending criminals and hustling her way through the court system. Meanwhile, Stella’s ex-lover/current Prime Minister Dagbjört (Sara Dögg Ásgeirsdóttir) is causing massive social upheaval with her war chest full of money from the Chinese government. This is a changed world, and not to everyone’s liking. But when a series of new cases demand Stella’s attention, she will have her wits, her sense of justice and even her belief in herself truly tested. And, of course, there will be diabolical murders to solve. All six episodes are available today.

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of “Wildflowers”

YouTube

This feature-length documentary premieres for free globally in full 4K resolution on Tom Petty’s official YouTube channel. The film offers a unique look into the creative mastery and turbulent personal life of the legendary musician, capturing the period from 1993-95, when Petty worked with famed producer Rick Rubin for the first time to create the 1994 album Wildflowers. This unvarnished look at Petty features never-before-seen footage drawn from a newly discovered archive of 16 mm film, as well as new interviews with album coproducer and Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell, Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench and many more. The documentary is directed by award-winning filmmaker Mary Wharton (The Beatles Revolution) and debuted earlier this year as an Official SXSW 2021 Selection, winning the festival’s Audience Award.

Paths of Glory

TCM, 6:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Cowritten and directed by visionary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, this searing 1957 drama is among the most powerful antiwar films ever made — with its anti-military stance so profound and radical for its time that the movie was banned in France for nearly 20 years and banned on U.S. military bases in Europe. Based on the novel by Humphrey Cobb, Paths of Glory tells the story of shell-shocked French World War I soldiers ordered on a suicide mission reluctantly led by Col. Dax (a fiery Kirk Douglas). When Dax refuses the corrupt Gen. Mireau’s (George Macready) orders for soldiers to fire on their own ranks to keep them driving forward during this impossible mission, the general scapegoats a group of the soldiers to protect his promotion, accusing them of cowardice in a kangaroo court. This haunting, exquisitely photographed dissection of the military machine in all its absurdity and capacity for dehumanization (a theme Kubrick would continue to explore throughout his career) is mesmerizing from its tense trench warfare sequences to its gripping courtroom climax to its ravaging final scene.

MeTV Remembers the “M*A*S*H” Finale

MeTV, 7pm

Classic television network MeTV’s annual airing of “Goodbye, Farewell and Amen,” the legendary series finale of the Korean War-set dramedy M*A*S*H, returns tonight with the rarely seen, uncut version of the episode. First airing on Feb. 28, 1983, to cap off the show’s 11-season run, “Goodbye, Farewell and Amen” still holds the record of being the most-watched scripted television event in U.S. history; more than 105 million viewers — 45% of the country’s population at that time — tuned in to say tearful farewells to the beloved members of the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital. Along with the episode, MeTV’s three-hour block of this special event will also feature cast and creators of M*A*S*H sharing their memories of the landmark finale in exclusive interviews. And there’s more good news ahead for M*A*S*H fans: Starting Nov. 21, the series joins MeTV’s new Sunday night lineup, with two episodes airing each week.

College Football: North Carolina at Pittsburgh

ESPN, 7:30pm Live

The North Carolina Tar Heels take a trip to Heinz Field for a primetime ACC clash with the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Station 19: “Things We Lost in the Fire”

ABC, 8pm

When Theo and Vic hit a relationship milestone, Vic is forced to reckon with her feelings about commitment. Andy takes refuge at Dean’s home and helps care for Pruitt, while Dean considers a new potential career opportunity. Meanwhile, an explosion rips apart a neighborhood and changes the lives of our firefighters forever.

Young Sheldon: “Money Laundering and a Cascade of Hormones”

CBS, 8pm

Missy’s (Raegan Revord) questions about sex make for an uncomfortable situation at church in the new episode “Money Laundering and a Cascade of Hormones.”

Walker: “Barn Burner”

The CW, 8pm

Walker (Jared Padalecki) invites Gale Davidson (guest star Paula Marshall) to participate in the chili cookoff at the Side Step to try and make amends after years of their families feuding; however, Abby (Molly Hagan) isn’t too pleased with the gesture. Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) work on reconciling their relationship when she comes home after her deep undercover operation.

NFL Football: Baltimore at Miami

FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens visit Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida to duel with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

Hidden Heroes: The Nisei Soldiers of WWII

History, 8pm

This special reveals the unsung story of America’s Nisei warriors, the sons of Japanese immigrants who volunteered by the thousands after Pearl Harbor and served in a segregated regiment to fight in some of the bloodiest battles of World War II. Featuring sit-down interviews, archival imagery, illustration and narration, the documentary centers around the Nisei soldiers of the 100th/442nd Regimental Combat Team, the most decorated unit for its size and length of service in the history of the U.S. military, and the Military Intelligence Service, a group of Nisei linguists and translators who are credited with shortening the war and saving millions of lives.

The Blacklist: “The Avenging Angel”

NBC, 8pm

The task force races to locate a blacklister who uses any means necessary to return what has been unjustly stolen; Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) asks Park (Laura Sohn) for a favor; and Cooper (Harry Lennix) tries to piece together an event for which he has no memory.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Bottle Up and Explode!”

ABC, 9pm

The Grey Sloan doctors spring into action after an explosion rocks Seattle, with the incoming trauma hitting close to home. Owen experiences PTSD after he hears the explosion, while his sister Megan enlists help from Winston and Hayes in confidence. In Minnesota, Meredith and Amelia meet up with a familiar face who assists in their study.

Ghosts: “Flower’s Article”

CBS, 9pm

Flower (Sheila Carrasco) begs Sam (Rose McIver) not to write an article about the time she and her friends from the commune held up a bank in the new episode “Flower’s Article.”

Variety’s Salute to Service 2021

History, 9pm

This latest hourlong installment of the annual special honors acts of service and heroism by our nation’s veterans. Various celebrities (the names had not been announced at presstime) will be on hand to pay tribute to service members.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Nightmares in Drill City”

NBC, 9pm

Carisi (Peter Scanavino) asks the SVU for help with a murder investigation when one of the witnesses shows signs of abuse.

B Positive: “Novocaine, Bond and Bocce”

CBS, 9:30pm

After Jerry (David Anthony Higgins) faints at work, Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) tries to convince him to move into the senior center in the new episode “Novocaine, Bond and Bocce.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “Ashes to Ashes”

NBC, 10pm

A deadly bombing rocks the NYPD and leaves several suspects in the wind. Meanwhile, Nova (Nona Parker Johnson) makes a major discovery.

Friday, Nov. 12

Apex

AMC+

Feature Film Exclusive!

Bruce Willis stars in this action film streaming exclusively on AMC+ beginning the same day it hits theaters. Serving a life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit, ex-cop Thomas Malone (Willis) is offered a chance at freedom if he can survive a deadly game of Apex. Six hunters pay for the pleasure of hunting another human on a remote island, but once Malone arrives, all hell breaks loose. Laying traps and playing mind games, Malone tries to turn the tables and fight for his life and his future. Neal McDonough, Corey Large and Lochlyn Munro also star.

The Shrink Next Door

Apple TV+

New Series!

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd share the screen together for the first time since 2013’s Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues in this eight-episode limited series inspired by true events. Based on the No. 1 new podcast of 2019, The Shrink Next Door is a dark comedy about the unusual relationship between psychiatrist Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient, Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell). Also stars Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson. The first three episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

Snoopy in Space

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

After exploring the moon and visiting the International Space Station in Season 1, the second season of this animated Peanuts series finds Snoopy and the gang ready for an epic journey across the universe to discover if there really is life beyond Earth. The season brings NASA’s most current research to life, from searching for traces of ice and ancient fossils on Mars to drilling into oceans hidden inside of distant moons and even seeking out exoplanets far outside our own solar system. All 12 episodes are available today.

90 Day: The Single Life

discovery+

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of the reality spinoff, 90 Day franchise hopefuls are on a mission to prove it’s never too late to find love. Moving past their failed romances, some of the biggest names in the 90 Day universe are looking to start fresh with better and stronger relationships. To do so, they must navigate the modern dating world and overcome cringeworthy encounters, ghosting and even traveling to other continents for a first date. For the first time in 90 Day history, two singles from different 90 Day relationships connect and spark an interest in each other after ending things with their American exes. The season kicks off with a special two-hour premiere today, and new episodes are available Fridays.

Set!

discovery+

This documentary chronicles how, once a year, a group of feverishly determined table setters vie for the Best of Show ribbon at the Orange County Fair table-setting competition, often referred to as the “Olympics of Table Setting.” Old rivalries, controversy and eccentric personalities come to a head and show the extent to which a hobby can become a passion.

Disney+ Day

Disney+

Disney+ celebrates its second anniversary today all across the Disney empire, including at its parks. The streaming service itself will, of course, be a primary hub for celebration, offering new content releases and sneak peeks of things to come. Disney+ Day content premiere highlights on Disney+ include the streaming premiere of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; the original film Home Sweet Home Alone, the latest entry in the Home Alone franchise, starring Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney; the Jungle Cruise movie now available for all subscribers; Olaf Presents, a new series of animated shorts featuring the beloved snowman from Frozen; the first five episodes from Season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum; Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, a new special about the famous Star Wars bounty hunter; a special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ with a look at what’s ahead; and more.

Red Notice

Netflix

Original Film!

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds headline this action comedy. Johnson plays an Interpol agent regarded as the world’s greatest tracker who may meet his match after his organization issues a “red notice” — a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted — and he finds himself in pursuit of the world’s greatest art thief (Gadot) and the world’s greatest con man (Reynolds).

Always Jane

Prime Video

New Series!

This four-part docuseries is a true coming-of-age story that offers an intimate look into the life of transgender teen Jane Noury and her family as she nears graduation and prepares to leave the nest. Navigating deeply personal and challenging issues, the Noury family’s uplifting humor and kindness are always present, revealing the transformative power of acceptance. All four episodes are available today.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Prime Video

Season Finale!

The first season of this series offering a modern take on the 1997 horror film and the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan that inspired it concludes.

Mayor Pete

Prime Video

Recently appointed to U.S. Secretary of Transportation, former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg serves as the first openly LGBTQ Cabinet member in U.S. history, following his 2020 campaign to become one of the youngest U.S. presidents. This documentary brings viewers inside Buttigieg’s run for the Oval Office, providing an unprecedented intimacy with the candidate, his husband, Chasten, and their ambitious team. From the earliest days of the campaign to his unlikely, triumphant victory in Iowa and beyond, this film reveals what really goes on inside a campaign for the highest office in the land — and the myriad ways it changes the lives of those at its center.

TCM Birthday Tribute: Jacques Tourneur

TCM, beginning at 6:15am

Catch a Classic!

Jacques Tourneur, the French director well remembered for his work in Hollywood creating wonderfully atmospheric and shadowy black-and-white films noir and horror movies, in the 1940s especially, would have turned 117 today (he was born Nov. 12, 1904, in Paris, and passed away Dec. 19, 1977, at age 73). Turner Classic Movies celebrates the birthday boy’s body of work with a 12-hour-plus marathon of his films. In order, they are: the 1939 crime film They All Come Out, Tourneur’s American feature directorial debut; Cat People (1942), the first of Tourneur’s memorable collaborations with producer Val Lewton on classic — and classy — low-budget horror productions; I Walked With a Zombie (1943), another Lewton-produced creepfest; the 1944 Gregory Peck-led war film Days of Glory; the Oscar-nominated melodrama Experiment Perilous (1944), starring Hedy Lamarr and George Brent; Out of the Past, the legendary 1947 noir starring Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer and Kirk Douglas; Berlin Express (1948), an early Cold War thriller starring Robert Ryan and Merle Oberon; Easy Living, a 1949 drama with Victor Mature and Lucille Ball; and Wichita (1955), the only color film from Tourneur on today’s lineup, a grand CinemaScope Western starring Joel McCrea as Wyatt Earp. — Jeff Pfeiffer

College Football

ESPN2 & FS1, beginning at 6pm Live

Cincinnati is at South Florida for an American Athletic Conference game on ESPN2. Then on FS1, Wyoming visits Boise State in a Mountain West matchup on the blue turf of Albertsons Stadium.

The Last Cowboy

CMT, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The cowboy and -girl chronicle inspired by the hit series Yellowstone moves from Paramount Network to its sister station CMT starting tonight. The series follows the lives of eight men and women who compete on the regular reining circuit, a Western-based competition where riders guide horses through a precise pattern of circles, spins and stops. These horsemen are determined to elevate and preserve the cowboy tradition as they train and engage in the exclusive, ultra-competitive sport.

Open by Christmas

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

When Nicky finds an unopened Christmas card from a high school secret admirer, she and her best friend Simone search to find and thank the anonymous author. Stars Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance and Brennan Elliott.

An Ice Wine Christmas

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

One of Philadelphia’s top wine sommeliers, Camila (Roselyn Sánchez), goes home to the magical vineyards of Evergreen, New York, to take part in the town’s annual Ice Wine Christmas Festival and Harvest. While there, Camila spends time with her mother Sunny (Maria del Mar) and sister Beth (AnnaMaria Demara), who manages the local winery for Camila’s former ice wine mentor, Henry (Richard Fitzpatrick). But Camila discovers changes are coming as Henry plans to retire, scaling down the Christmas Festival. Beth also recently hired wine specialist Declan (Lyriq Bent), who plans to take the operation to full-year production. Believing in the importance of preserving the magic of “Christmas in a bottle,” Camila shares with Declan her passion for Christmas and what an authentic ice wine harvest can bring.

Strike Her Dead

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

All-star soccer player Jenna Sims and her mom Sally are ready for a fresh start when they move to a sunny beach town. Jenna joins her new school’s soccer team in the hopes of making friends and keeping her college scholarship, but things soon turn dangerous when she is framed for murder after discovering the coverup of a player’s death. Can she find who the real culprit is before the murderer gets to her? Stars Cece Kelly, René Ashton, Marc Herrmann and Grace Lawell.

Home Sweet Home: “The Alley Provides”

NBC, 8pm

When the Lakhias, a structured and regimented Indian Hindu family, trade homes with the carefree, new age James family, both are forced to evaluate their cultural, religious and environmental differences.

Murdered and Missing in Montana

Oxygen, 8pm

Imagine a place where your daughter goes missing and your cries for help may not be heard — a place where Indigenous women are murdered at 10 times the rate of any other ethnic group and killers are rarely brought to justice. In this 90-minute documentary special, attorney and investigative journalist Loni Coombs focuses on the cases of three young, Indigenous women whose deaths on and around the Northern Cheyenne and Crow Reservations remain a mystery.

Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible

Showtime, 8pm

This documentary is a deep dive into the mind and heart of former NBA star Kevin Garnett, who tells his story with the help of former teammates, coaches, media personalities and others who knew him from way back.

Magnum P.I.: “Devil on the Doorstep”

CBS, 9pm

A journalist hires Magnum (Jay Hernandez) to track down an anonymous source that has mysteriously gone dark in the new episode “Devil on the Doorstep.”

My Lottery Dream Home

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The new season of My Lottery Dream Home will follow uber-popular HGTV star David Bromstad as he crisscrosses the country to help his instantly rich clients find fantasy homes with their newfound wealth. From a waterfront getaway in Cape Coral, Florida, to a sprawling family estate in Atlanta, Georgia, David will search for amenity-filled properties that check off every box on a lottery winner’s wish list. In the premiere episode, David will help a family of five finally move out of the two-bedroom apartment they share with three dogs after a life-changing $5-million-dollar scratch-off win. Together they will navigate the expensive and exclusive California market for a home that has a room for everyone.

Great Performances: “A John Williams Premiere at Tanglewood”

PBS, 9pm

This concert recorded in July at Tanglewood, the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s summer home, is conducted by both BSO music director Andris Nelsons and legendary composer John Williams. Among the evening’s performances, virtuoso violinist Anne-Sophie Mütter will be spotlighted in the debut of Williams’ new violin concerto. “The violin is an instrument that I love very dearly,” Williams says. “These instruments are now 300 years old that are being used, and the craftsmanship of [their] makers is something unequaled. It seemingly cannot be improved upon.”

These Woods Are Haunted

Travel Channel, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the tales featured in “I Don’t Want to Be Forced Out and None of Us Dared to Move,” the Season 3 finale of this paranormal docuseries, a Georgia man fights to save his home from a pack of destructive Bigfoots, and a family is terrified when a werewolf crashes their camping trip in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Blue Bloods: “Be Smart or Be Dead”

CBS, 10pm

There’s no one you trust more than family. When a former gang member puts out a hit on Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), the cop’s dad, police commissioner Frank (Tom Selleck), assigns his younger son, Sgt. Jamie (Will Estes), to protection duty. “As you can imagine, it goes over like a lead balloon with Danny that Jamie’s going to be his ‘handler,’” Estes says. “Danny doesn’t take orders so well, and Jamie is just trying to make the best of it.” Then little bro rolls out his sleeping bag next to the star detective’s bed! Sibling bickering aside, though, “there is real danger.” Jamie has his hands full in this episode: Wife Eddie (Vanessa Ray) meets her new NYPD partner, Luis Badillo (Ian Quinlan), whom he recommended. “He thought they would complement each other,” Estes adds, “but they’re like oil and water. Later, that will come to a head.” (The scene you won’t see? After Jamie breaks up a fight between Eddie and the handsome Badillo, Estes says, “I ad-libbed, ‘This tension better not be sexual!’”) The actor is “really enjoying [playing a] leadership role” in both scenarios, he adds. Good practice for an — inevitable? — promotion to lieutenant. We also see Frank’s long-secret grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), for the first time since last season’s finale. Some trivia: When Hochman guest-stars, Estes becomes “Jamie” off-camera too to avoid having two Wills on set.

The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek: “Saturday Morning Pinks”

History, 10pm

This episode looks back at the fondly remembered, Emmy-winning 1973-74 Saturday morning show Star Trek: The Animated Series. While technically the second series in the Trek franchise, with most of the original cast members returning to voice their characters, and original creator Gene Roddenberry and writer D.C. Fontana onboard creatively, it effectively was the fourth and fifth seasons of the original Star Trek.

The Alaska Triangle

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 2 of the paranormal docuseries concludes with “Haunted Fairground and The Vanished.” First, dark forces disrupt a paranormal investigation at an old fairground near Fairbanks, Alaska. Then, hundreds of Alaskans go missing every year. Is something otherworldly abducting them?

College Basketball: Villanova at UCLA

ESPN2, 11:30pm Live

Two storied college basketball programs are in action at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles as the Villanova Wildcats visit the UCLA Bruins on ESPN2.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight

discovery+

New Series!

Tiger King personality Carole Baskin is the subject of this two-part docuseries that shows a different side of her as she and her husband, Howard, along with their team, investigate the treatment of big cats, often coming into direct confrontations with dangerous operators.

NBA Basketball

NBA TV, beginning at 5pm Live

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are in Salt Lake City to take on Mike Conley and the Utah Jazz. In NBA TV’s second game, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics face Jarrett Allen and the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

Frankie Drake Mysteries: “Life Is a Cabaret”

Ovation, 7pm

After witnessing a man’s murder, Frankie’s (Lauren Lee Smith) search for his lady-friend suspect leads her to an underground cabaret and surprising results.

A Snowy Christmas

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

UPtv’s “Snowed in Weekend” begins with this movie, in which unlucky-in-love city lawyer Kelly Mitchum (Elysia Rotaru) returns home to spend Christmas with her family. As she dreams of finding her perfect man, she meets handsome contractor Forrest Newell (Damon Runyan), and he ticks all the boxes. Now, with her family’s home at risk of demolition, will Forrest be able to help? And will the magic of Christmas be enough to save it?

Christmas Time Is Here

GAC Family, 8pm

Original Film!

Nia Moore (Rukiya Bernard), a successful small-town Realtor, has her heart set on closing a big sale on a new resort for her client, Julian Parsons (Dewshane Williams), just in time for Christmas. There is only one hitch: No matter how many properties in Pine Valley Nia shows Julian, he keeps coming back to the one resort that isn’t for sale — the one belonging to Nia’s widower dad, Patrick (Tom Pickett). Patrick would like to sell the property and retire, but it’s Nia who cannot let go. Julian comes up with a magical plan for saving Nia’s family’s resort.

A Picture Perfect Holiday

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Fashion photographer Gaby Jones (Tatyana Ali) is eager to make a name for herself and finally gets her chance when she lands a coveted job at a magazine. Encouraged by an editor (Dina Meyer) to attend the annual Christmas Photography Retreat in the small town of Pine Falls to ramp up her skills, Gaby reluctantly signs up despite not being a huge fan of the holidays. When she arrives, she learns her rental has been double-booked with wildlife photographer Sean (Henderson Wade), but soon discovers there’s more to a photo than what you see through the lens. As the two fall for each other, their life choices start to get in the way, and they must decide if they’re willing to take a risk in order to share a picture-perfect holiday together.

The French Connection 50th Anniversary (Directed by William Friedkin)

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Five Oscars, including Best Picture, went to Best Director Oscar winner William Friedkin’s highly acclaimed and realistic 1971 crime drama The French Connection, which is based on the true story of New York City narcotics detective Eddie Egan, dramatized here as Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle (portrayed by Best Actor Oscar winner Gene Hackman). The adapted screenplay by Ernest Tidyman, which also won an Oscar, sparkles under Friedkin’s direction as it follows Doyle and fellow detective Buddy “Cloudy” Russo (Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Roy Scheider) as they use sharp instincts and unconventional methods to thwart the international suppliers of New York’s heroin trade. The film’s cinematography and sound were also nominated for Oscars, and their excellence is particularly on display during the movie’s legendary car chase, often cited as one of the greatest ever filmed, with Doyle commandeering a civilian’s car for a frantic pursuit of an elevated train on which a hitman is trying to escape and creative camerawork enhancing the thrills and sensation of speeding through the streets of a densely crowded big-city borough. The French Connection celebrated the 50th anniversary of its release on Oct. 7, so it’s a perfect time to revisit or discover the influential classic. It’s also perfect time to check out another Friedkin crime-drama classic, 1985’s To Live and Die in L.A., which he cowrote as well as directed, and which airs as the second half of tonight’s double feature. The neo-noir thriller is led by William Petersen in his second feature-film role, as a secret service agent who, with his partner (John Pankow), goes to increasingly desperate lengths to arrest a counterfeiter (Willem Dafoe in one of his earlier credited roles, and playing one of his creepier characters — which is saying something). To Live and Die in L.A. features another harrowing and highly regarded Friedkin-directed car chase, this time with the participants careening the wrong way down a busy Los Angeles freeway. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Blade Runner: Black Lotus

Adult Swim, 12am (late-night)

New Series!

This Japanese American anime series is based on the classic Blade Runner sci-fi film franchise. Set in the year 2032, it centers around Elle (voice of Jessica Henwick), a female replicant, and will reportedly also include “familiar” characters from the Blade Runner universe. Executive producer Joseph Chou says it “was difficult to strike a balance” between both honoring the look of the original 1982 film and its 2019 follow-up, Blade Runner 2049, and adding the unique elements of the anime world, but he thinks BR fans will be pleased with the result.