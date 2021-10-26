Tuesday, Oct. 26: Braves vs. Astros in 2021 World Series Game 1 on FOX

MLB

Tuesday, Oct. 26

World Series, Game 1

FOX, 8pm Live

The American League champion Houston Astros take on the National League champion Atlanta Braves in the best-of-seven-game World Series, with Game 1 tonight at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. FOX has exclusive coverage of the series, which would end on Nov. 3 if a seventh game is needed.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

TNT’s NBA twin bill has Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in New York to face Julius Randle and the Knicks, followed by Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets on the road against Mike Conley and the Utah Jazz.

Bering Sea Gold

Discovery Channel, 8pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

In Season 16 of the reality series, Nome, Alaska has one trick up its sleeve for the gold miners: bombarding the gold grounds with blizzards that are dumping more snow onto the ice than miners have ever seen. With these brutal conditions hitting every few days, mining shacks and gear are getting snowed-in, forcing the miners to dig out and haul their equipment as fast as they can for any opportunity to mine before the next blizzard hits. One thing’s a given this season: These miners are ready to up the ante no matter what comes between them and the potential payoff of a lifetime.

The Voice: “The Knockouts Part 2”

NBC, 8pm

The Knockout rounds continue, with singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran acting as Mega Mentor for the remaining artists.

TCM Spotlight: New Waves Around the World: “Japanese New Wave”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ Tuesday night travels around the world to spotlight various influential new wave filmmaking movements concludes tonight with a visit to Japan. This country’s new wave in movies started in the late 1950s and lasted into the ’70s. The movement arose during a time of great social change and unrest in Japan, and the films that were made reflected that. They dealt with matters that were seen as taboo at the time, such as youth culture, Korean discrimination and the impact that World War II had on the country. The filmmakers of the Japanese New Wave felt that past films made in the country no longer reflected what it meant to live in the modern world and to be Japanese. What made this movement unique compared to the French and British New Waves, for example, were that Japanese films were produced by the studios, and tend to be more story-driven, versus just capturing everyday life. Films from the Japanese New Wave featured tonight are, in order (note that the films are in Japanese with English subtitles): the 1956 romantic drama Crazed Fruit, which launched Yujiro Ishihara as a rebel icon in Japan; the 1960 drama One Way Ticket to Love, the first movie by Masahiro Shinoda, a major figure in the Japanese New Wave; The Warped Ones (1960), a crime drama that was one of the most influential Japanese films of the 1960s, directed by Koreyoshi Kurahara; another 1960 crime drama, The Sun’s Burial, winner of Best New Director for Nagisa Ôshima at the Blue Ribbon Awards; The Insect Woman, the 1963 drama that earned Sachiko Hidari the Silver Bear award for Best Actress at the Berlin International Film Festival; and the 1966 sci-fi horror drama The Face of Another, which won Best Art Direction and Best Film Score at the Mainichi Film Awards. — Evan McLean

Supergirl: “I Believe in a Thing Called Love”

The CW, 9pm

When Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) appears by Nyxly’s (Peta Sergeant) side, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team must deal with the emotional fallout of facing their two biggest foes at the same time. Alex (Chyler Leigh) makes plans for the perfect proposal to Kelly (Azie Tesfai), but work keeps getting in the way.

Secrets in the Ice

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The docuseries returns with a biggie: a likely reason for the mystifying 1959 deaths of nine hikers in Russia’s Dyatlov Pass.

La Brea: “The Fort”

NBC, 9pm

Eve (Natalie Zea), Levi (Nicholas Gonzalez) and the rest of the search party explore a mysterious fort that raises more questions than answers. Meanwhile, with the help of a new ally, Gavin (Eoin Macken) and Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) embark on a dangerous and unauthorized mission to save their family despite government warnings that they could cause unprecedented disaster.

American Veteran

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

This four-part docuseries illuminates the veteran experience with a moving range of stories from today and across the arc of American history, from the citizen-soldiers returning from the American Revolution to today’s soldiers. Every voice featured in the program, from hosts to interviewees, is a veteran’s. TV host and former Marine Drew Carey presents tonight’s series premiere, “The Crossing.” Subsequent episodes are hosted by Iraq War Army veteran Sen. Tammy Duckworth; actor, Vietnam War veteran (National Guard) and Native American (Cherokee) activist Wes Studi; and actor, motivational speaker and Army veteran J.R. Martinez.

New Amsterdam: “Laughter and Hope and a Sock in the Eye”

NBC, 10pm

Drs. Reynolds (Jocko Sims) and Malvo (Frances Turner) have a heart-to-heart with Dr. Baptiste (Andre B. Blake); Max (Ryan Eggold) learns a little more about Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) when someone from her past resurfaces; Iggy (Tyler Labine) plays referee between two young patients and their families; and Dr. Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) reconsiders Max’s offer to join the staff.

Chucky: “I Like to Be Hugged”

Syfy & USA Network, 10pm

When Jake (Zackary Arthur) is finally pushed to the edge by bullies, Chucky (voice of Brad Dourif) reminisces about his first murder as a human boy, urging Jake to now make a choice — kill or be killed.

The Last O.G.

TBS, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The fourth season of the Brooklyn-centric series starring Tracy Morgan and cocreated by Jordan Peele follows Tray’s personal reawakening after falling victim to a violent attack. It’s a new day and a new way for Tray, as he tries to adapt to a changing world so he can do some good for the Brooklyn he loves.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Wu-Tang: An American Saga

Hulu

Season Finale!

In the Season 2 finale, “As High as Wu-Tang Gets,” the Clan makes big moves for Wu domination.

Hypnotic

Netflix

Original Film!

Kate Siegel, Jason O’Mara and Dulé Hill star in this thriller about a young woman seeking self-improvement who enlists the help of a renowned hypnotist. But after a handful of intense sessions, she soon discovers unexpected and deadly consequences.

Behind the Monsters

Shudder

New Series!

This six-part docuseries takes a deep dive into cinematic horror icons, with each episode focusing on a single monstrous character — Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Candyman, Chucky and Pinhead — and featuring interviews with horror experts as well as the writers, directors and actors from the original films that made each figure the stuff of genre legend.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

The Atlanta Hawks are in New Orleans to take on the Pelicans. Following that game, the Memphis Grizzlies are in Portland to face the Trail Blazers.

The Goldbergs: “The Hunt for the Great Albino Pumpkin”

ABC, 8pm

Missing his Pops, Adam finds himself disenchanted with his once-favorite time of year, Halloween. Beverly tirelessly tries to resurrect Adam’s Halloween spirit from the dead, encouraging Pop Pop (Judd Hirsch) to spend some quality time with his grandson. A night of mishaps and chaos turns out to be just the adventure Adam needs. Meanwhile, with the push and support from Joanne, Barry decides to bring his former alter ego, rapper “Big Tasty,” back to life; and a chance encounter with the legendary Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, brings Barry and Joanne closer together.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Reunion, Part 3”

Bravo, 8pm

Waterworks time! Part 3 of the four-part reunion gets to the emotional stuff as sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton finally dig into their much-mentioned former estrangement and Crystal Kung Minkoff reveals the startling racism she encountered off-camera this season.

The Wizard of Paws

BYUtv, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 3, animal prosthetist Derrick Campana again travels the country looking to help all kinds of animals in desperate need of his services.

Moonshiners

Discovery Channel, 8pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

Season 11 of the reality series catches up with outlaw moonshiners Tickle, Tim Smith, Josh Owens, Mark Ramsey, Eric (Digger) Manes as the backwoods economy that drives their beloved way of life is booming like it’s the Roaring ’20s all over again. But law enforcement is back on their game, forcing shiners to cross state lines to practice their craft and elude capture.

Married at First Sight: “Memory Lane & a Dirty Little Secret”

Lifetime, 8pm

Only two weeks remain before Decision Day, but for one of the couples, the choice to stay wedded or walk away may come a lot earlier after a long-hidden secret resurfaces.

Chicago Med: “When You’re a Hammer Everything’s a Nail”

NBC, 8pm

Stevie’s (Kristen Hager) personal and professional worlds collide when her mother becomes her patient; Dylan’s (Guy Lockard) history with the father of a patient interferes with his perception of a case; and Crockett’s (Dominic Rains) allegiances are challenged when his patient’s liver is a potential match for one of Dr. Blake’s patients.

Nature: “Season of the Osprey”

PBS, 8pm

A veteran pair of ospreys return home to a Connecticut saltmarsh, and over one summer they must battle their enemies, withstand the elements and hunt hundreds of fish, all to raise the next generation of these consummate sea hawks.

Amazing Animal Friends: “To the Rescue”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Meet a disabled dog with a pig trainer, a bison foster mom to a calf, and other strange but loving animal relationships.

Produced by Carl Laemmle

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

German-Jewish immigrant Carl Laemmle, the producer who founded Universal Pictures, is the focus of tonight’s lineup on Turner Classic Movies. The evening begins with the network premiere of Carl Laemmle, a 2019 feature documentary about the fascinating life of the early film pioneer who, through his Universal studio, brought audiences some of the greatest make-believe monsters of all time and later would save people from real-life monsters — Laemmle rescued more than 300 Jews from Nazi Germany. After this, the evening features four classic Laemmle productions sandwiched around an encore of the documentary. Considering that Halloween is just around the corner, it makes sense that three of the four films being shown are notable Laemmle horror productions. In order, TCM will air: Dracula (1931), All Quiet on the Western Front (1930), a re-airing of Carl Laemmle, The Phantom of the Opera (1925) and Frankenstein (1931). — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Wonder Years: “Be Prepared”

ABC, 8:30pm

When Coach Long and Bill take the boys on a camping trip as part of their newly formed scout troop, their starkly different approaches to the outdoors show Dean that his father isn’t good at everything. As a thunderstorm threatens an eerie quest through the woods, Bill leans into his expertise to save the day.

Batwoman: “Freeze”

The CW, 9pm

An unfortunate incident in downtown Gotham alerts Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and the Bat Team that another missing trophy has made its way into the wrong hands. Meanwhile, a new member of the Jet family surfaces when Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan) makes a not-so-subtle entrance, interrupting a very personal moment between Ryan and Jada (Robin Givens).

Master Distiller

Discovery Channel, 9pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

The best-of-the-best legal and outlaw shiners from across the country are back and ready to compete in Season 3 of this distilling competition/Moonshiners spinoff. Three competitors will distill everything from applejack (the first American spirit) to medicinal liquors in the tradition of Jägermeister and Campari. The competitors will go toe-to-toe in challenges such as Scotch vs. American vs. Japanese whiskey, which pits three regional whiskeys against each other, as well as a lost-family-recipe showdown where they’ll bring their best backwoods family recipes to the competition. The series is hosted by moonshining legends Mark, Digger, Tim and Tickle.

Houses With History: “The One with the Double Staircase”

HGTV, 9pm

Mike Lemieux, Rich Soares and Jen MacDonald prepare for a big job as they consider two homes in different states of disrepair. One is a 1696 home that is visibly leaning, and the other a 1800 Cape Cod with a solid exterior that covers up the start of an abandoned demolition.

Chicago Fire: “Dead Zone”

NBC, 9pm

A major security breach in the city’s computer networks forces Firehouse 51’s senior leaders to take matters into their own hands. Meanwhile, Severide (Taylor Kinney) gears up for an arson investigation.

NOVA Universe Revealed

PBS, 9pm

New Miniseries!

This five-part NOVA stand-alone series delves into the vastness of space to capture moments of high drama when the universe changed forever. State-of-the-art animation delivers astonishing, photorealistic glimpses of the birth of the very first star, the chaos created as two galaxies collide and the power of a supermassive black hole as it flings a star across space so violently that it’s still traveling millions of years later. The program even takes viewers back on the ultimate time-travel voyage to witness the birth of space and time itself.

Dr. Mercy

TLC, 9pm

Season Finale!

In “Armpit Fingers,” Dr. Mercy wants to help Tiana, who has two growths coming out of her armpits that look like extra breasts. After examining Tiana, Mercy isn’t sure if the growths are a dermatological issue that can be removed in her office so she consults a friend of hers who is a plastic surgeon. Michael’s armpits and groin are covered in large patches of skin tags that are both unsightly and painful. Some of them are so big that his wife and kids call them his “armpit fingers.” He comes to Dr. Mercy on his 40th birthday to finally get them removed. Chandra has a lipoma on the back of her arm that has caused her to shy away from life in public. She tries to cover it with clothing and even makes her husband walk behind her and help her hide it. Chandra comes to Dr. Mercy to get rid of the only thing holding her back from living a confident, outgoing life with new career opportunities.

Home Economics: “Box of King Size Candy Bars, $48.99”

ABC, 9:30pm

Trick or treat is not the only question on the Hayworths’ minds as they debate the best neighborhood for a spooktacular Halloween. Meanwhile, Connor navigates sharing the holiday with his ex-wife, Emily.

A Million Little Things: “Crystal Clear”

ABC, 10pm

Gary’s attempt to make things right for Sophie comes with unexpected repercussions. Eddie realizes Nicole needs help in her own way, and Maggie connects more with Jane. Katherine discovers something new about herself.

CSI: Vegas: “Long Pig”

CBS, 10pm

The CSI team investigates when a body is dug up in the luau pit of a Hawaiian-themed hotel in the new episode “Long Pig.”

Moonshiners: Smoke Ring

Discovery Channel, 10pm

New Series!

This series that has been available on the discovery+ streaming service and now makes its linear Discovery Channel debut follows Moonshiners veteran Tickle as he searches for the next king or queen of the smoke ring, with pit masters from all over the South competing to determine who can produce the best-tasting smoked meat.

Chicago P.D.: “End of Watch”

NBC, 10pm

Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) reunites with an old colleague to take down a crime ring, but when things don’t add up, Voight (Jason Beghe) and Burgess (Marina Squerciati) do some investigating of their own.

Secrets of the Dead: “Lady Sapiens”

PBS, 10pm

Learn how incredible scientific investigations from across the globe are helping piece together the untold story of prehistoric women. This latest research separates fact from fiction and sheds new light on our ancient foremothers.

Wholloween

BBC America, 12am (late-night)

Who is creeping around the corner? Why, it’s the Doctor! The sci-fi staple has had plenty of fear-inducing installments over the years. This multiday marathon kicks off with Season 2’s “The Girl in the Fireplace,” in which the 10th Doctor (David Tennant) takes down creepy androids in powdered wigs terrorizing an 18th-century French court.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Kin

AMC+

Season Finale!

As the first season concludes, Eamon (Ciarán Hinds) and Amanda (Clare Dunne) meet to discuss a way to end the war; the proposal does not go over well with Frank (Aidan Gillen); Jimmy (Emmett J. Scanlan) and Michael (Charlie Cox) meet at a crossroads; and the family gathers for Jamie’s (Cian Fitzsimons) memorial service.

Love Life

HBO Max

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of the romantic comedy anthology series focuses on Marcus Watkins (William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with a woman he thought was going to be “the one.” With the rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment he thought he had already found.

Selena + Chef

HBO Max

Season Premiere!

In Season 3, Selena will continue her cooking adventures at home with a new roster of all-star chefs who will help her whip up delicious dishes. Like in the show’s first two seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity each episode. To date, the series has raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations.

Luis Miguel — The Series

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Featuring new characters, the third and final season follows Luis Miguel (Diego Boneta) along two timelines — in one, he seeks to bolster his career in the English-speaking markets, and in the other, he faces new challenges that threaten all he has worked for.

Star Trek: Prodigy

Paramount+

New Series!

This CG-animated entry in the Star Trek franchise is geared toward kids and follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating the galaxy in search of a better future. Kate Mulgrew lends her voice to reprise her role as Capt. Kathryn Janeway, the character she introduced in the live-action 1995-2001 series Star Trek: Voyager; here, Janeway appears as a training hologram. The other voice cast includes Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker and Jason Mantzoukas.

Hitmen

Peacock

Season Premiere!

The dark comedy from the U.K. returns for Season 2. The series follows the bizarre misadventures of best friends Jamie (Mel Giedroyc) and Fran (Sue Perkins), who are trying to make their way in the world with only each other to rely on. They also just happen to kill people for a living.

Creepshow

Shudder

Season Finale!

The horror anthology based on the 1982 cult-favorite film from George A. Romero and Stephen King concludes its third season.

Horror Noire

Shudder

Original Film!

This original horror anthology film is a follow-up to the acclaimed 2019 documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror and features new work from both established and emerging talents, showcasing stories of Black horror from Black directors and screenwriters. Anthology writers featured include Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Victor LaValle, Shernold Edwards, Al Letson and Ezra C. Daniels.

Dead Places

Sundance Now & ALLBLK

Season Finale!

The Season 1 finale of this supernatural thriller from South Africa, “The Truth,” lives up to its title as, after years of living in denial, Will (Anthony Oseyemi) finally discovers the truth about his sister’s death. Did she really drown in a canal as he’s been led to believe? Or was there more to it than that? As he and the team inch ever closer to a devastating realization, only one thing is certain: Not everyone will make it out alive.

NOX

Topic

New Series!

This French crime thriller comes to U.S. audiences for the first time. Inside the Crime Paris Nord unit, Julie Susini (Maïwenn) and her team track down a gang of bank robbers that use the sewers to get away with their loot. But just when she is about to catch them, she suddenly disappears as though swallowed up by the belly of the city without a trace. Julie’s mother and former cop, Catherine (Nathalie Baye), aided by Julie’s partner, Raphaël (Malik Zidi), launch into a terrifying adventure navigating this hellish maze deep in the bowels of the city with the allures of an infernal treasure hunt. Because, crouching in the abyss, hides a monster with a human face.

College Football: South Florida at East Carolina

ESPN, 7:30pm Live

Thursday night college football on ESPN features an American Athletic Conference clash between the South Florida Bulls and the East Carolina Pirates in Greenville, North Carolina.

Young Sheldon: “Pish Posh and a Secret Back Room”

CBS, 8pm

Meemaw (Annie Potts) opens a secret gambling room in the new episode “Pish Posh and a Secret Back Room.”

United States of Al: “Panic/Tars”

CBS, 8:30pm

Usually a beacon of optimism for everyone else, a stressed Al (Adhir Kalyan) starts expe­riencing panic attacks, so best friend Riley (Parker Young), Art (Dean Norris) and Lizzie (Elizabeth Alderfer) step up to get him help.

Walker: “They Started It”

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Walker (Jared Padalecki) realizes his life is at risk and confronts Captain James (Coby Bell), who confesses to him the real reason Micki (Lindsey Morgan) went undercover. Meanwhile, the Davidsons return home, which sets Abeline (Molly Hagan) on edge as there is dark history between the two families.

NFL Football: Green Bay at Arizona

FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live

Aaron Rodgers leads the Green Bay Packers into State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to duel with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.

The Blacklist: “The Skinner, Conclusion”

NBC, 8pm

A kidnapping poses a test for the capabilities of the task force as they contend with a mysterious pirating organization.

Star of the Month: Lucille Ball: “Later Lucy” & “Late Night Lucy”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ Thursday night salute to the film work of legendary actress Lucille Ball concludes tonight. The evening begins with four of Ball’s later big-screen movies, made in the 1960s and ’70s: Yours, Mine and Ours (1968), a family comedy costarring Henry Fonda; The Facts of Life (1960), a romantic comedy costarring Bob Hope; Mame (1974), Ball’s final feature film, starring the actress as “Auntie” Mame Dennis in a musical based on the famed Broadway hit; and Critic’s Choice (1963), a comedy again costarring Hope. As the film lineup continues in late-night and well into tomorrow afternoon, it heads toward its conclusion by going back to some of Ball’s earlier films, with a nice mix of comedies, dramas and musicals: Valley of the Sun (1942), Without Love (1945), Easy Living (1949), The Marines Fly High (1940), Best Foot Forward (1943) and Having Wonderful Time (1938).

Ghosts: “Halloween”

CBS, 9pm

In a new Halloween-themed episode, the ghosts try to help Sam and Jay (Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar) protect their home from the neighborhood kids who annually vandalize the house on Halloween.

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa: “Hope the Buyers Have a Dog”

HGTV, 9pm

A team of longtime friends and first-time flippers is tackling an ambitious first project, an almost 3,000-square-foot home in View Park. With Tarek El Moussa’s guidance, this duo must rush to finish the flip without harming their friendship or their bottom line.

Dark Side of the Ring

Vice, 9pm

Season Finale!

The docuseries’ third-season finale, “The Steroid Trials,” looks at how, in the mid 1990s, wrestling was rocked by accusations of rampant steroid abuse. With star witness Hulk Hogan, prosecutors set out to prove that Vince McMahon was the one responsible.

B Positive: “Bagels, Billiards and a Magic Show”

CBS, 9:30pm

On Gina’s (Annaleigh Ashford) first day as the new owner of the retirement home, she asks Drew (Thomas Middleditch) for help with a short-tempered resident whose wife is sick in the new episode “Bagels, Billiards and a Magic Show.”

City Confidential

A&E, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The veteran true-crime series returns with all-new episodes to explore crimes that have impacted cities and towns across America. Narrated by actor Mike Colter, the iconic, noir-style series goes beyond the headlines to showcase the emotional and unexpected stories that catapulted unique communities, both large and small, into the public eye.

What We Do in the Shadows

FX, 10pm

Season Finale!

Vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), along with their vampire-hunting associate Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), close the coffin on Season 3 of the supernatural comedy.

Friday, Oct. 29

Fairfax

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

This adult animated series follows four middle-school best friends on their never-ending quest for clout on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles — the pulsing heart of “hypebeast” culture.

Swagger

Apple TV+

New Series!

NBA superstar Kevin Durant is an executive producer on this 10-episode drama inspired by his experiences. The series explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America. The cast is led by O’Shea Jackson Jr. as Ike, a former star player who is now a youth basketball coach; Isaiah Hill as Jace Carson, a basketball phenom who is one of the top-ranked youth players in the country; Shinelle Azoroh as Jenna, Jace’s mother who is determined to chart NBA success for her son; and Quvenzhané Wallis as Crystal, a top young basketball player. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

The Curse of the Highgate Vampire

discovery+

In this documentary, a gang of paranormal thrill-seekers get locked inside London’s Highgate Cemetery overnight. The cemetery has reportedly been the site of various ghoulish goings-on, and the area around it was the epicenter of a wave of vampire hysteria in the early 1970s. The investigators stumble across horrifying and bone-chilling paranormal evidence that triggers an insatiable obsession to find out more about the infamous hauntings of Highgate.

Finding Andrea

discovery+

Series Finale!

In the final episode, “Black Sheep,” a new theory emerges from those finally ready to speak, leaving everyone to wonder if the real danger was in front of them all along. Information shared with police gives Andrea’s loved ones renewed hope that their efforts will spur action in the case.

Homegrown

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

Atlanta-based farmer Jamila Norman is back for Season 2 of the series in which she helps families transform their outdoor spaces into beautiful and functional backyard farms while exploring the joy and benefits of growing your own food.

Inn the Works

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

After her epic renovation in Big Bear, California, Lindsey Kurowski is back and ready to go even bigger in Season 2. Joined by a few new faces, Lindsey will look to bring back the historic Springs Inn, located in the Berkshires, Massachusetts. With a keen sense of design, her skilled team and a bit of luck, she will turn this sleepy inn into a vacationer’s dream.

Super Dad

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

In Season 2, father and DIY expert Taylor Calmus, along with his team of skilled builders, again helps aspiring do-it-yourself dads turn their kids’ outrageous backyard dreams into playtime realities.

Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

In Season 4, Joanna Gaines again spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes, where they come from and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again.

Army of Thieves

Netflix

Original Film!

This prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is a romantic comedy/heist film that is set six years earlier, features a story cowritten by Snyder and screenwriter Shay Hatten, and is directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, who reprises his role from the previous film as Ludwig Dieter. In the film, then small-town bank teller Dieter is recruited by a mysterious woman to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals as they try to steal from various legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

Colin in Black & White

Netflix

New Series!

Cocreated by filmmaker Ava DuVernay (Selma) and activist/former NFL star Colin Kaepernick, this limited series chronicles Kaepernick’s coming-of-age story, tackling his obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. The series stars Jaden Michael as young Colin; Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his well-meaning parents, Rick and Teresa; and Colin Kaepernick himself, who appears as the present-day narrator of his own story. DuVernay directs, writes and executive produces.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

Paramount+

Feature Film Exclusive!

The Paranormal Activity franchise, one of the progenitors of the modern “found-footage” subgenre of horror films, returns with its seventh installment, whose planned theatrical release earlier this year was ultimately canceled by the pandemic. In Next of Kin, which serves as a reboot of the franchise, a documentary filmmaker follows Margot (Emily Bader) as she heads to a secluded Amish community in the hopes of meeting and learning about her long-lost mother and extended family. Following a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she soon realizes this community that welcomed them into their home might be hiding something sinister. The feature-length documentary film Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity, which provides a deep dive into the making of the Paranormal Activity films with interviews, never-before-seen footage and more, will also be available to stream beginning today.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

ESPN’s NBA doubleheader features Terry Rozier’s Charlotte Hornets at Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat, followed by Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks visiting Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets.

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now!

The CW, 8pm

The gang gathers at Warner Bros. Studios to reminisce about their favorite cases and how they were filmed. But it turns out that the backlot may have its own monster problem! Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo investigate this mystery while celebrating the legacy of the franchise during this one-hour special hosted by Janel Parrish.

2021 World Series: Game 3

FOX, 8pm Live

The World Series on FOX moves to a new ballpark for Game 3 tonight and Game 4 on Saturday. Game 5, if necessary, is Sunday.

Deadly Due Date

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

After reconnecting with a pregnant classmate at their reunion, a couple has their life thrown into chaos when the woman promises to let them adopt her baby — but unbeknownst to them, the woman has her own plans to create the perfect little family. Stars Ashlyn Yennie, Ella Cannon, Philip Boyd, Diane Robin and Brianna Butler.

Happy Halloween Movie Marathon

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Halloween weekend kicks off tonight on Turner Classic Movies, with memorable scary movies airing through Halloween this Sunday, Oct. 31. Tonight’s lineup of films, in order, is: The Abominable Dr. Phibes (1971), Night of the Living Dead (1968), Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978), the network premiere of Hell Night (1981) and Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977).

Selling the Big Easy

HGTV, 9pm

In the first of two back-to-back episodes, two empty nesters looking for acreage outside of the city are on the hunt for a rustic home with an amazing kitchen and plenty of indoor/outdoor space for entertaining. Meanwhile, Brittany gives an overcrowded mansion a minimalist makeover to get it sold. In the second episode, two newlyweds are looking for their first home together, and they’re searching both sides of the causeway to find that perfect new construction. Meanwhile, Brittany must uncover why a home with incredible custom features has been sitting on the market.

Great Performances: Now Hear This: “Beethoven’s Ghost”

PBS, 9pm

Go inside the mind of a genius as host Scott Yoo and fellow musicians undertake a recording of Beethoven’s most personal music at a historic Berkshires manor to explore the composer’s brilliant career — where they are visited by some unexpected guests.

Eli Roth’s History of Horror: “Holiday Horror”

AMC, 10pm

A deluxe sampler of holiday mayhem fills tonight’s episode, including Black Christmas, Krampus, Silent Night Deadly Night, Terror Train, My Bloody Valentine, Mother’s Day, April Fool’s Day, Happy Death Day and the 2018 Halloween, featuring returning guest Jamie Lee Curtis.

Day of the Dead: “The Grey Mile”

Syfy, 10pm

Jai (Dejan Loyola), Cam (Keenan Tracey) and Lauren (Natalie Malaika) take a stand to save the retirement home from the dead; while Mayor Bowman (Miranda Frigon) tracks down the zombiﬁed protestor, Nicole (Caitlin Stryker) learns a shocking secret; Rhodes (Kevin O’Grady) hunts down Blackwood (Morgan Holmstrom); Dr. Logan (Lucia Walters) begins research on the fracking site.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Happy Halloween Movie Marathon Continues

TCM, beginning at 5:45am

Catch a Classic!

Scary-movie favorites continue all day today on Turner Classic Movies, with the following titles airing, in order: Creature From the Haunted Sea (1961), The Hypnotic Eye (1960), Chamber of Horrors (1966), Spider Baby (1964), The Devil’s Own (1966), Curse of Frankenstein (1957), The Haunting (1963), The Tomb of Ligeia (1965), The Fly (1958), Frankenstein (1931), Young Frankenstein (1974), Who’s Superstitious? (1943), Black Cats and Broomsticks (1955), Cat People (1942), The Leopard Man (1943), Let’s Scare Jessica to Death (1971) and Carnival of Souls (1962).

The Ghost and Molly McGee: “Mazel Tov, Libby!/No Good Deed”

Disney Channel, 9am

In “Mazel Tov, Libby!” Molly (voice of Ashly Burch) throws a bat mitzvah bash for her friend. Then in “No Good Deed,” Molly gives her brother, Darryl (voice of Michaela Dietz), lessons in being nice.

College Football

CBS & NBC, beginning at 3:30pm Live

The Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs renew their storied SEC rivalry today at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on CBS. Then the North Carolina Tar Heels are on the road to face the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame on NBC.

Frankie Drake Mysteries: “Ghost in the Machine”

Ovation, 7pm

Convinced she was visited by the ghost of a murdered woman, Nora (Wendy Crewson) makes Frankie (Lauren Lee Smith) and Trudy (Chantel Riley) search their building, leading to a shocking discovery.

Much Ado About Christmas

GAC Family, 8pm

Original Film!

Haley (Susie Abromeit) is beloved in her community of Winterstone for acts of kindness ranging from managing The Hope Chest to directing the children’s choir. She is also the daughter of one of Winterstone’s wealthiest residents, Leona Lloyd (Jacinta Mulcahy). Despite Haley’s down-to-earth demeanor, she is financially set as Leona’s only heir — information she fails to share with new love interest, Claud (Torrance Coombs), an artsy, hopeless romantic. Haley introduces herself to Claud as “Haley Logan,” raised by a single, struggling mom, a small fib that becomes a complication when Claud and his team present an ad pitch to Leona that includes a photo of Claud’s new girlfriend … Haley. Secrets are revealed and relationships ruffled, but Christmas is coming, and miracles do happen.

In the Heights

HBO, 8pm

This joyous 2021 adaptation of Lin-­Manuel Miranda’s Tony-­winning musical celebrates the rhythms of upper Manhattan’s Washington Heights, where bodega owner Usnavi and his crush, Vanessa (An­thony Ramos and Melissa Barrera), lead the neighborhood in song as they strive to make their dreams come true. Directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), the film dwells more than anything on dignity, identity and the magic of dance.

Outgrown: “Attic Treasure”

HGTV, 8pm

A couple and their son are excited for the new baby on the way, but their house isn’t fit for a family of four. They need Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell’s expertise to open up the main floor, update the kitchen and transform the attic into an oasis for mom and dad.

Torn From Her Arms

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Amid the ongoing crisis at the U.S. border, this timely film depicts the harrowing true story of a mother and daughter who must find their way back to each other after being separated. Judy Reyes takes on the role of Thelma Garcia, a Texas immigration lawyer who works tirelessly to reunite the pair, and Gloria Reuben portrays Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and ProPublica reporter Ginger Thompson, who broke the story. The movie follows Cindy Madrid (Fátima Molina) and her daughter, Ximena (Camila Núñez), who fled violence in El Salvador for safety in the U.S., only to be separated at the border as a part of the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy. Their story would gain national attention when a whistleblower leaked a gut-wrenching audiotape of 6-year-old Ximena crying for her mother. The onslaught of media attention incited by Ginger’s story alerted the nation to the cruelties being committed against undocumented immigrant families at the border.

The Zoo: “Giraffe Dance”

Animal Planet, 9pm

At the Bronx Zoo, love is in the air — high in the air. Towering giraffes Jigsaw and Zizi are matched for breeding, and crane chick Cora is relocated and meets a possible mate.

World’s Funniest Animals: Halloween

The CW, 9pm

Grab your candy bowl and broomstick, and try and keep up this Hallowed Eve with World’s Funniest Animals: Halloween! We have haunting horses, fearsome felines, costumed canines, ghoulish goats and a cat who is a wizard. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Robert Englund and commentary by Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Brandon Rogers, Neel Ghosh, Carmen Hodgson, Maiara Walsh and Noah Matthews.

NFL Icons: “Jerry Rice”

EPIX, 10pm

The term GOAT may be used too freely. Not with Jerry Rice. This greatest-­of­-all-­time wide receiver turned early dropped balls into motivation that led to three Super Bowl titles with the San Francisco 49ers and record career receptions.