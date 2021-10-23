Saturday, Oct. 23: Jason Sudeikis Hosts ‘SNL’ With Musical Guest Brandi Carlile

NBCUniversal Media, LLC.

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Saturday Night Live: “Jason Sudeikis/Brandi Carlile”

NBC, 11:30pm Live; livestreams on Peacock

Former SNL cast member and current Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis returns to his old stomping grounds to host for the first time. Also making her SNL debut, as musical guest, is Brandi Carlile, whose new album, In These Silent Days, was released Oct. 1. Tonight’s episode is the final one that will be livestreamed on Peacock.

Going Deep With Clay Travis

FOX Nation

Hosted by Outkick’s Clay Travis, the two episodes will follow Travis and his crew on a Southeastern Conference (SEC) college football bus tour as they capture the atmosphere and character of some of the SEC’s most loyal football fans. Each episode will follow Travis and his Outkick bus tour partners Chad Withrow and John Hutton as they travel to the biggest games in the south. Along the way, they’ll visit college campuses, local restaurants and bars, as well as interview the teams’ beloved mascots. Additionally, the episodes will highlight the unique traditions behind the biggest rivalries in all of college football.

The Ghost and Molly McGee: “Not So Honest Abe/The Best of Nin-tensions”

Disney Channel, 9am

Scratch (voice of Dana Snyder) helps Molly (voice of Ashly Burch) with her school project on Abraham Lincoln in “Not So Honest Abe.” Then in “The Best of Nin-tensions,” Molly helps mend a rift between her mom and grandmother (both voiced by Sumalee Montano).

Frankie Drake Mysteries: “A Most Foiled Assault”

Ovation, 7pm

When the coach of Canada’s first female fencing team is murdered and a fencer is wrongly arrested, Frankie (Lauren Lee Smith) and Trudy (Chantel Riley) are tasked with solving the case.

College Football: USC at Notre Dame

NBC, 7:30pm Live

The USC Trojans visit hallowed Notre Dame Stadium for a primetime college football clash with the Fighting Irish on NBC.

An Autumn Romance

GAC Family, 8pm

Original Film!

Jessica Lowndes and Chad Michael Murray star in GAC Family’s first original movie. When Seattle-based librarian Taylor Harris (Lowndes) suddenly loses her job, she travels to a small town in Montana to visit her brother Craig (Dennis Andres) and his wife, Christine (Moni Ogunsuyi), and quickly finds herself immersed in her brother’s effort to save the Graff Hotel, which has been purchased by tech tycoon Joel (Murray) and his associate, Ray (Michael Brown), with plans to transform the once quaint hotel into an upscale property for tourists.

Outgrown: “A Welcome Addition”

HGTV, 8pm

A family of four gained one more after adopting a toddler, and while he’s fitting in with the family, the home itself is way too small. Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell come to the rescue by adding bedrooms, storage and a brand-new second story for this growing clan.

Switched Before Birth

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

One Day at a Time’s Justina Machado and Scream Queens’ Skyler Samuels star in this moving drama about two women’s struggles to become mothers. The film is inspired by actual in vitro fertilization stories of real life couples. “Families with fertility issues continue to be marginalized and can accrue tremendous financial debt because of the lack of federal regulation,” informs director Elisabeth Rohm. “I’ve always felt strongly that this topic unfortunately continues to be taboo and the more we create conversation around infertility, the more progress we will make.”

Eastwood — Part 2

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies concludes its two-weekend double feature devoted to movie legend Clint Eastwood, which began last Saturday, with tonight’s lineup featuring movies that he directed. While Eastwood has often also starred in movies that he has directed, tonight’s first film, Bird (1988), marks the first instance where he did not act in a production he helmed. The acclaimed biopic stars Forest Whitaker as famed jazz saxophonist Charlie “Bird” Parker, and it chronicles Parker’s discovery of his sound through his struggles and the relationships that he forms in the world of jazz in the 1940s and ’50s. The film earned Eastwood his first Golden Globe Award for Best Director. Airing after Bird is the film that is probably Eastwood’s directorial masterpiece — the revisionist Western Unforgiven (1992). Eastwood does also star in this film, leading the cast in a Best Actor Oscar-nominated role as Will Munny, an aging outlaw and killer who takes on one more job, years after he had turned instead to farming. The stellar cast also includes Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Gene Hackman as ruthless Sheriff Little Bill Daggett, along with Morgan Freeman and Richard Harris. Having also produced Unforgiven, Eastwood was handed the Best Picture Oscar when his film was named the winner, and he also took home the Academy Award for Best Director. — Evan McLean

Batman to Wonder Woman: TV’s Favorite Superheroes

REELZ Channel, 9pm

Interviews with Lynda Carter and other stars who suited up to play early caped crusaders track the evolution of the crime-fighting genre. Followed by Star Trek to Twilight Zone: TV’s Favorite Sci-Fi, featuring insight from William Shatner and others.

Minari

Showtime, 9pm

This is a film of quiet power and subtlety, with the family bond between would-be farmer Jacob Yi (Steven Yeun) and his practical, disappointed wife Monica (Han Ye-ri) tested through failures that are tempered by bits of hope. In writer-director Lee Isaac Chung’s semiautobiographical drama, Korean immigrant Jacob moves his wife, young son (Alan S. Kim) and daughter (Noel Kate Cho) from California to rural Arkansas in the 1980s, with the dream of selling vegetables to big-city vendors. Money is tight, and Monica’s spirited, swearing mother (Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung) arrives from South Korea to help. The fact that she easily grows the Asian celery minari — a plant that, “rich or poor, anyone can enjoy and be healthy,” she says — speaks to the power of faith in a movie nominated for six Oscars this year.

The Hotline

BET Her, 10pm

The Hotline features short films that place a spotlight on domestic violence awareness. Tonight’s film, “Her Lyfeline,” follows London, a popular singer who is trapped in a high-profile, abusive relationship with her producer-boyfriend, King Sire. London reaches out to a domestic violence hotline under a pseudonym to protect her image as she fights to leave her abuser and maintain their celebrity while keeping it out of the public eye. Keri Hilson, Perri Camper and Jason Jones star.

The Dead Files

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi and physical medium Amy Allan are back on the case in Season 14 of this paranormal investigation series. In the premiere, “Victimville,” Steve and Amy visit a terrified woman in Victorville, California, who claims her home is under attack from the supernatural and believes that whatever is lurking inside killed her roommate. She fears the entity will strike again if she can’t get help.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Jack and Kelly Osbourne: Night of Terror: “The Queen Mary”

discovery+

Jack Osbourne introduced his sister, Kelly, to the paranormal last year, and turned her skepticism into curiosity of the unknown. Now, he’s bringing her to the queen of all haunted locations: the RMS Queen Mary, the ship that has gained unparalleled notoriety over the last half-century as one of the most haunted places in the country. The vessel, docked in Long Beach, California, has been shut down to the public since early 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic struck, but a skeleton crew of security and maintenance workers have experienced unsettlingly aggressive paranormal activity. Now, in this two-hour special, Jack and Kelly will come aboard to investigate the infamous ghost ship.

Formula 1 Racing: Aramco United States Grand Prix

ABC, 12:30pm Live

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel and more Formula 1 stars race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, for the 2021 Aramco United States Grand Prix on ABC.

NASCAR Cup Series: Hollywood Casino 400

NBCSN, 3pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 continues with today’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Eat, Drink and Be Married

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Just three days out from their wedding day, Jess and Max (Sydney Scotia and Sam Robert Muik) are ready to call it quits from the out-of-control planning. However, Max’s brother Charlie (Jake Foy) will stop at nothing to keep them together. He enlists the help of Billie (Jocelyn Hudon), the owner of a wedding donation company specializing in donating leftover wedding elements to those in need, to ensure this meant-to-be couple gets hitched once and for all.

The Simpsons: “Lisa’s Belly”

FOX, 8pm

Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) reacts to Marge’s (voice of Julie Kavner) hurtful word in the new episode “Lisa’s Belly.”

Danger Next Door

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

After a scary mugging, Robin — pregnant and going for partner at her big-city law firm — decides she needs less stress in her life. She convinces her reluctant husband Ben to move to the country, where it is safer and calmer. Small-town life seems picture perfect until their next-door neighbors pull them into their twisted fantasy. Stars Hannah Anderson and Jake Epstein.

Call the Midwife: “Episode 4”

PBS, 8pm

It’s July 1966, and as Britain is in the grip of World Cup soccer fever, Nonnatus House awaits the arrive of four new pupil midwives. One of the newcomers, Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack), makes quite an impact. Meanwhile, Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) and Lucille’s (Leonie Elliott) relationship continues to blossom.

TCM Classic Horror (With Mario Cantone): “Bette & Joan Horror”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Later in their careers, after their Hollywood heydays, legendary actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford were unfortunately not given the sorts of plum roles they used to get when they were younger. But the pair had a career resurgence by giving the psychological horror/thriller genre a try with What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962), the first film on tonight’s double bill of horror classics introduced by actor/writer Mario Cantone. Directed by Robert Aldrich, the darkly humorous film is deliciously gothic and campy fun as it follows an aging former child star (Best Actress Oscar nominee Davis) who torments her paraplegic sister (Crawford), a former movie star, in an old Hollywood mansion. The success of the film opened up doors for the actresses to star in other, similar types of psychological thrillers led by older women, and one of those ensuing titles that Crawford made is tonight’s second film — Strait-Jacket (1964). Directed by gimmicky low-budget schlock master William Castle, and with a screenplay by Psycho author Robert Bloch, the film stars Crawford as a woman who decapitates her husband and his lover with an axe after finding them asleep in bed together. Decades later, she is found to be mentally sound and reformed, and is released. Unfortunately, she soon becomes the suspect in a series of axe murders that begin to occur shortly thereafter. — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Equalizer: “Leverage”

CBS, 8:30pm

McCall (Queen Latifah) is hired by a concerned mother who suspects her teenage son has joined a local gang in the new episode “Leverage.”

The Great North: “Beef’s Craig Beef Adventure”

FOX, 8:30pm

When Wolf (voice of Will Forte) discovers that Beef (voice of Nick Offerman) secretly wants a jet ski, Wolf formulates a plan to get it in the new episode “Beef’s Craig Beef Adventure.”

Hightown: “Girl Power”

Starz, 8:55pm

In the new episode “Girl Power,” state cops Jackie (Monica Raymund) and Leslie (Tonya Glanz) make a good team, both on and off duty. Meanwhile, Saintille (Dohn Norwood) squeezes imprisoned hitman Osito (Atkins Estimond) for information.

Bob’s Burgers: “Seven-tween Again”

FOX, 9pm

Gene (voice of Eugene Mirman) freaks out about growing up and desperately tries to relive his youth in the new episode “Seven-tween Again.”

Chapelwaite: “The Gathering Dark”

EPIX, 9pm

Charles (Adrien Brody) and company try to enlist men in town to fight in Jerusalem’s Lot and retake the book.

Grantchester: “Episode 4”

PBS, 9pm

When an American airman dies in the police station, a quiet late shift turns into a challenging night for Will (Tom Brittney) and Geordie (Robson Green). Meanwhile, Leonard (Al Weaver) and Daniel (Oliver Dimsdale) reassess their relationship.

NCIS: Los Angeles: “Indentured”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Indentured,” Sam (LL Cool J) and Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) clash when a case involving an arms dealer leads them to a well-connected colonel accused of supplying militia groups with guns.

Family Guy: “Brief Encounter”

FOX, 9:30pm

Peter and Quagmire (both voiced by Seth MacFarlane) accidentally switch underwear and they begin to mimic the other’s behavior in the new episode “Brief Encounter.”

Insecure

HBO, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Issa Rae’s critically acclaimed comedy series is back for a fifth and final season of 10 episodes following Issa and her cohorts as they evaluate their relationships in an effort to figure out this next phase of their lives.

Murder Nation: Jersey Gore: “Seashore Psychopath”

HLN, 10pm

In 2016, 19-year-old Sarah Stern’s car was found abandoned on a Jersey Shore bridge. Her childhood friend casually confessing to murder in great detail on hidden camera months later is a turn you won’t believe even as the chilling footage plays.

Civil War (or, Who Do We Think We Are)

MSNBC, 10pm

Original Film!

This feature documentary began streaming on Peacock in June and makes its cable premiere tonight. Directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Rachel Boynton, it provides a look at how Americans portray the story of their Civil War, revealing a nation haunted by an embittered past and the stories it refuses to tell. Filmed from the last year of Barack Obama’s presidency through the present, it interweaves insightful scenes and touching interviews to paint a portrait of the American psyche and the deep roots of division.

Baptiste: “Episode 2”

PBS, 10pm

The kidnapper is caught, but things escalate dangerously when a hostage video is received.

SEAL Team: “Nine Ten”

CBS, 10:30pm

We were all more innocent before the terrorist attacks of 9/11. And the members of Bravo Team are no exception. The gritty military drama honors the 20th anniversary in this week’s powerful episode, set mostly the day before, September 10, 2001. Younger actors were cast to play pre-battle-weary incarnations of the heroes we’ve followed for five seasons. “It’s an origin story,” explains executive producer Spencer Hudnut. “In the final act, we get to that horrible morning and see how that day impacted their lives and their future decisions that led them to Bravo.” In the present day, the unit goes to New York City’s 9/11 Memorial & Museum for the anniversary. Leader Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) is contributing an item to the collection — a plot point inspired by executive producer and former SEAL Mark Owen’s donation from the Abbottabad raid on bin Laden’s compound.

Monday, Oct. 25

My Life Is Murder

Acorn TV

Season Finale!

In the Season 2 finale, “Pleasure and Pain,” Alexa (Lucy Lawless) investigates the death of a self-help guru and finds herself in a cat-and-mouse game with the victim’s mysterious wife and cult coleader. This woman is played by guest star Renée O’Connor, who costarred with Lawless in Xena: Warrior Princess as sidekick Gabrielle. In another Xena connection, the episode is directed by Michael Hurst, who played sidekick Iolaus on Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, the series from which Xena was spun off. Hurst also plays the ill-fated guru.

Tour of Terror

discovery+

Filmmaker and YouTuber Dan Mace takes audiences on a firsthand excursion into the paranormal at some of the world’s spookiest sites.

Arsène Lupin & Arsène Lupin Returns

TCM, beginning at 3pm

Catch a Classic!

Recently, Netflix has found a major hit for itself with the original French mystery thriller series Lupin, which is inspired by the fictional gentleman thief and detective Arsène Lupin, a character created by writer Maurice Leblanc in the early 1900s. If you enjoy that series and want to see other, earlier screen incarnations of Lupin — or if you have not heard of the character until now and still enjoy a good mystery — you’ll want to watch Turner Classic Movies this afternoon when the network airs two Lupin mystery films from the 1930s. First, in 1932’s Arsène Lupin, John Barrymore plays the character in a mystery that culminates in the theft and recovery of the Mona Lisa. Then, in Arsène Lupin Returns (1938), it’s Melvyn Douglas’ turn to portray the master thief. — Jeff Pfeiffer

All American: “Survival of the Fittest”

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

After the earth-shattering events of the Beverly and Crenshaw state championship, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) needs to come to terms with what happened with Coop (Bre-Z) and Layla (Greta Onieogou). Now, he has the extra pressure of it being early National Signing Day for football and must make a major decision about committing. Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) struggles to forgive Spencer about helping Jordan (Michael Evans Behling).

NFL Football: New Orleans at Seattle

ESPN, 8pm Live

The Seahawks host the New Orleans Saints at Seattle’s Lumen Field for a Week 7 Monday Night Football matchup.

The Masked Singer: “All-Time Countdown”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “All-Time Countdown” airing on a special night, relive the greatest performances in The Masked Singer’s history. Watch never-before-seen footage of the unmasked singers from Season 6, and get new hints and clues for those who have yet to be revealed.

The Voice: “The Knockouts Premiere”

NBC, 8pm

As Season 21 of the music competition series enters the Knockout rounds, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran comes onboard as Mega Mentor. Alongside coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton, Sheeran mentors the remaining artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds. During the Knockouts, artists are paired against a teammate once more, but select their own song to perform individually while their direct competitor watches and waits. Sheeran will guide the artists in their vocal and technical choices, and tailor the artists’ songs to their strengths to bolster each performance. Coaches alone choose the winner from their team to advance to the live playoffs, and each coach has one steal in the Knockouts. Part 2 of the Knockout rounds airs tomorrow night.

Antiques Roadshow: “Tearjerkers”

PBS, 8pm

Grab your tissues for an emotional special episode that includes a $1.5 million-$2 million treasure.

Below Deck

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Set on the stunning waters of St. Kitts in the Caribbean, superyacht My Seanna welcomes back veterans Eddie Lucas, in his new role as first officer, alongside chef Rachel Hargrove, who is ready to redeem herself after a memorable last charter season. A fresh crop of yachties include new chief stewardess Heather Chase; stews Jessica Albert and Fraser Olender; and deckhands Jake Foulger, Rayna Lindsey and Wes O’Dell.

4400

The CW, 9pm

New Series!

Over the last century at least, 4,400 people who were overlooked, undervalued or otherwise marginalized vanished without a trace off the face of the planet. Last night, inexplicably, they were all returned in an instant to Detroit, Michigan, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to understand the phenomenon, analyze the potential threat and contain the story, an empathetic social worker (Joseph David-Jones) and hardened community corrections officer (Ireon Roach) are among the civil servants called upon to deal with the uncanny refugees. The new partners clash in ideology and approach, but gradually find they have more in common than they thought as they become familiar with those under their care.

The Big Leap: “I Should Have Gone to Motown”

FOX, 9pm

With the premiere of the show only a day away, Brittney (Anna Grace Barlow) and Simon (Adam Kaplan) get a surprise visit from their overbearing mother. Missi Pyle guest-stars in the new episode “I Should Have Gone to Motown.”

American Dad!: “Steve’s Franken Out”

TBS, 9:30pm

Listen up for guest star Anjelica Huston’s voice in the animated sitcom’s Halloween special. Nerdy high schooler Steve (Scott Grimes) concocts a sinister plot when Principal Lewis (Kevin Michael Richardson) threatens to end his beloved science club.

Ordinary Joe: “Always Do the Right Thing”

NBC, 10pm

With Jenny (Elizabeth Lail) out of town for work, Nurse Joe (James Wolk) faces the challenges of parenting Christopher (John Gluck) alone; Music Joe (Wolk) brings unexpected attention to his son, Zeke (Gluck); and Cop Joe (Wolk) and Amy (Natalie Martinez) struggle with a major decision that could upend their world.

POV: “Things We Dare Not Do”

PBS, 10pm

In the small Mexican coastal village of El Roblito, 16-year-old Ñoño lives what seems to be an idyllic existence with his loving family. But he holds a secret: Defying gender norms, Ñoño works up the courage to tell his family he wants to live his life as a woman. Yet when violence interrupts a community celebration, he must face the reality of a country shrouded in machismo and transphobia.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

TNT’s NBA twin bill has Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in New York to face Julius Randle and the Knicks, followed by Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets on the road against Mike Conley and the Utah Jazz.

Bering Sea Gold

Discovery Channel, 8pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

In Season 16 of the reality series, Nome, Alaska has one trick up its sleeve for the gold miners: bombarding the gold grounds with blizzards that are dumping more snow onto the ice than miners have ever seen. With these brutal conditions hitting every few days, mining shacks and gear are getting snowed-in, forcing the miners to dig out and haul their equipment as fast as they can for any opportunity to mine before the next blizzard hits. One thing’s a given this season: These miners are ready to up the ante no matter what comes between them and the potential payoff of a lifetime.

World Series, Game 1

FOX, 8pm Live

The champions of the American League and National League begin the best-of-seven-game World Series, with Game 1 tonight at the home ballpark of the team with the better regular-season record. FOX has exclusive coverage of the series, which would end on Nov. 3 if a seventh game is needed.

The Voice: “The Knockouts Part 2”

NBC, 8pm

The Knockout rounds continue, with singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran acting as Mega Mentor for the remaining artists.

TCM Spotlight: New Waves Around the World: “Japanese New Wave”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ Tuesday night travels around the world to spotlight various influential new wave filmmaking movements concludes tonight with a visit to Japan. This country’s new wave in movies started in the late 1950s and lasted into the ’70s. The movement arose during a time of great social change and unrest in Japan, and the films that were made reflected that. They dealt with matters that were seen as taboo at the time, such as youth culture, Korean discrimination and the impact that World War II had on the country. The filmmakers of the Japanese New Wave felt that past films made in the country no longer reflected what it meant to live in the modern world and to be Japanese. What made this movement unique compared to the French and British New Waves, for example, were that Japanese films were produced by the studios, and tend to be more story-driven, versus just capturing everyday life. Films from the Japanese New Wave featured tonight are, in order (note that the films are in Japanese with English subtitles): the 1956 romantic drama Crazed Fruit, which launched Yujiro Ishihara as a rebel icon in Japan; the 1960 drama One Way Ticket to Love, the first movie by Masahiro Shinoda, a major figure in the Japanese New Wave; The Warped Ones (1960), a crime drama that was one of the most influential Japanese films of the 1960s, directed by Koreyoshi Kurahara; another 1960 crime drama, The Sun’s Burial, winner of Best New Director for Nagisa Ôshima at the Blue Ribbon Awards; The Insect Woman, the 1963 drama that earned Sachiko Hidari the Silver Bear award for Best Actress at the Berlin International Film Festival; and the 1966 sci-fi horror drama The Face of Another, which won Best Art Direction and Best Film Score at the Mainichi Film Awards. — Evan McLean

Supergirl: “I Believe in a Thing Called Love”

The CW, 9pm

When Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) appears by Nyxly’s (Peta Sergeant) side, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team must deal with the emotional fallout of facing their two biggest foes at the same time. Alex (Chyler Leigh) makes plans for the perfect proposal to Kelly (Azie Tesfai), but work keeps getting in the way.

Secrets in the Ice

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The docuseries returns with a biggie: a likely reason for the mystifying 1959 deaths of nine hikers in Russia’s Dyatlov Pass.

La Brea: “The Fort”

NBC, 9pm

Eve (Natalie Zea), Levi (Nicholas Gonzalez) and the rest of the search party explore a mysterious fort that raises more questions than answers. Meanwhile, with the help of a new ally, Gavin (Eoin Macken) and Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) embark on a dangerous and unauthorized mission to save their family despite government warnings that they could cause unprecedented disaster.

American Veteran

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

This four-part docuseries illuminates the veteran experience with a moving range of stories from today and across the arc of American history, from the citizen-soldiers returning from the American Revolution to today’s soldiers. Every voice featured in the program, from hosts to interviewees, is a veteran’s. TV host and former Marine Drew Carey presents tonight’s series premiere, “The Crossing.” Subsequent episodes are hosted by Iraq War Army veteran Sen. Tammy Duckworth; actor, Vietnam War veteran (National Guard) and Native American (Cherokee) activist Wes Studi; and actor, motivational speaker and Army veteran J.R. Martinez.

New Amsterdam: “Laughter and Hope and a Sock in the Eye”

NBC, 10pm

Drs. Reynolds (Jocko Sims) and Malvo (Frances Turner) have a heart-to-heart with Dr. Baptiste (Andre B. Blake); Max (Ryan Eggold) learns a little more about Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) when someone from her past resurfaces; Iggy (Tyler Labine) plays referee between two young patients and their families; and Dr. Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) reconsiders Max’s offer to join the staff.

Chucky: “I Like to Be Hugged”

Syfy & USA Network, 10pm

When Jake (Zackary Arthur) is finally pushed to the edge by bullies, Chucky (voice of Brad Dourif) reminisces about his first murder as a human boy, urging Jake to now make a choice — kill or be killed.

The Last O.G.

TBS, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The fourth season of the Brooklyn-centric series starring Tracy Morgan and cocreated by Jordan Peele follows Tray’s personal reawakening after falling victim to a violent attack. It’s a new day and a new way for Tray, as he tries to adapt to a changing world so he can do some good for the Brooklyn he loves.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Wu-Tang: An American Saga

Hulu

Season Finale!

In the Season 2 finale, “As High as Wu-Tang Gets,” the Clan makes big moves for Wu domination.

Hypnotic

Netflix

Original Film!

Kate Siegel, Jason O’Mara and Dulé Hill star in this thriller about a young woman seeking self-improvement who enlists the help of a renowned hypnotist. But after a handful of intense sessions, she soon discovers unexpected and deadly consequences.

Behind the Monsters

Shudder

New Series!

This six-part docuseries takes a deep dive into cinematic horror icons, with each episode focusing on a single monstrous character — Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Candyman, Chucky and Pinhead — and featuring interviews with horror experts as well as the writers, directors and actors from the original films that made each figure the stuff of genre legend.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

The Atlanta Hawks are in New Orleans to take on the Pelicans. Following that game, the Memphis Grizzlies are in Portland to face the Trail Blazers.

The Goldbergs: “The Hunt for the Great Albino Pumpkin”

ABC, 8pm

Missing his Pops, Adam finds himself disenchanted with his once-favorite time of year, Halloween. Beverly tirelessly tries to resurrect Adam’s Halloween spirit from the dead, encouraging Pop Pop (Judd Hirsch) to spend some quality time with his grandson. A night of mishaps and chaos turns out to be just the adventure Adam needs. Meanwhile, with the push and support from Joanne, Barry decides to bring his former alter ego, rapper “Big Tasty,” back to life; and a chance encounter with the legendary Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, brings Barry and Joanne closer together.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Reunion, Part 3”

Bravo, 8pm

Waterworks time! Part 3 of the four-part reunion gets to the emotional stuff as sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton finally dig into their much-mentioned former estrangement and Crystal Kung Minkoff reveals the startling racism she encountered off-camera this season.

The Wizard of Paws

BYUtv, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 3, animal prosthetist Derrick Campana again travels the country looking to help all kinds of animals in desperate need of his services.

Moonshiners

Discovery Channel, 8pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

Season 11 of the reality series catches up with outlaw moonshiners Tickle, Tim Smith, Josh Owens, Mark Ramsey, Eric (Digger) Manes as the backwoods economy that drives their beloved way of life is booming like it’s the Roaring ’20s all over again. But law enforcement is back on their game, forcing shiners to cross state lines to practice their craft and elude capture.

Married at First Sight: “Memory Lane & a Dirty Little Secret”

Lifetime, 8pm

Only two weeks remain before Decision Day, but for one of the couples, the choice to stay wedded or walk away may come a lot earlier after a long-hidden secret resurfaces.

Chicago Med: “When You’re a Hammer Everything’s a Nail”

NBC, 8pm

Stevie’s (Kristen Hager) personal and professional worlds collide when her mother becomes her patient; Dylan’s (Guy Lockard) history with the father of a patient interferes with his perception of a case; and Crockett’s (Dominic Rains) allegiances are challenged when his patient’s liver is a potential match for one of Dr. Blake’s patients.

Nature: “Season of the Osprey”

PBS, 8pm

A veteran pair of ospreys return home to a Connecticut saltmarsh, and over one summer they must battle their enemies, withstand the elements and hunt hundreds of fish, all to raise the next generation of these consummate sea hawks.

Amazing Animal Friends: “To the Rescue”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Meet a disabled dog with a pig trainer, a bison foster mom to a calf, and other strange but loving animal relationships.

Produced by Carl Laemmle

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

German-Jewish immigrant Carl Laemmle, the producer who founded Universal Pictures, is the focus of tonight’s lineup on Turner Classic Movies. The evening begins with the network premiere of Carl Laemmle, a 2019 feature documentary about the fascinating life of the early film pioneer who, through his Universal studio, brought audiences some of the greatest make-believe monsters of all time and later would save people from real-life monsters — Laemmle rescued more than 300 Jews from Nazi Germany. After this, the evening features four classic Laemmle productions sandwiched around an encore of the documentary. Considering that Halloween is just around the corner, it makes sense that three of the four films being shown are notable Laemmle horror productions. In order, TCM will air: Dracula (1931), All Quiet on the Western Front (1930), a re-airing of Carl Laemmle, The Phantom of the Opera (1925) and Frankenstein (1931). — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Wonder Years: “Be Prepared”

ABC, 8:30pm

When Coach Long and Bill take the boys on a camping trip as part of their newly formed scout troop, their starkly different approaches to the outdoors show Dean that his father isn’t good at everything. As a thunderstorm threatens an eerie quest through the woods, Bill leans into his expertise to save the day.

Batwoman: “Freeze”

The CW, 9pm

An unfortunate incident in downtown Gotham alerts Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and the Bat Team that another missing trophy has made its way into the wrong hands. Meanwhile, a new member of the Jet family surfaces when Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan) makes a not-so-subtle entrance, interrupting a very personal moment between Ryan and Jada (Robin Givens).

Master Distiller

Discovery Channel, 9pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Premiere!

The best-of-the-best legal and outlaw shiners from across the country are back and ready to compete in Season 3 of this distilling competition/Moonshiners spinoff. Three competitors will distill everything from applejack (the first American spirit) to medicinal liquors in the tradition of Jägermeister and Campari. The competitors will go toe-to-toe in challenges such as Scotch vs. American vs. Japanese whiskey, which pits three regional whiskeys against each other, as well as a lost-family-recipe showdown where they’ll bring their best backwoods family recipes to the competition. The series is hosted by moonshining legends Mark, Digger, Tim and Tickle.

Houses With History: “The One with the Double Staircase”

HGTV, 9pm

Mike Lemieux, Rich Soares and Jen MacDonald prepare for a big job as they consider two homes in different states of disrepair. One is a 1696 home that is visibly leaning, and the other a 1800 Cape Cod with a solid exterior that covers up the start of an abandoned demolition.

Chicago Fire: “Dead Zone”

NBC, 9pm

A major security breach in the city’s computer networks forces Firehouse 51’s senior leaders to take matters into their own hands. Meanwhile, Severide (Taylor Kinney) gears up for an arson investigation.

NOVA Universe Revealed

PBS, 9pm

New Miniseries!

This five-part NOVA stand-alone series delves into the vastness of space to capture moments of high drama when the universe changed forever. State-of-the-art animation delivers astonishing, photorealistic glimpses of the birth of the very first star, the chaos created as two galaxies collide and the power of a supermassive black hole as it flings a star across space so violently that it’s still traveling millions of years later. The program even takes viewers back on the ultimate time-travel voyage to witness the birth of space and time itself.

Dr. Mercy

TLC, 9pm

Season Finale!

In “Armpit Fingers,” Dr. Mercy wants to help Tiana, who has two growths coming out of her armpits that look like extra breasts. After examining Tiana, Mercy isn’t sure if the growths are a dermatological issue that can be removed in her office so she consults a friend of hers who is a plastic surgeon. Michael’s armpits and groin are covered in large patches of skin tags that are both unsightly and painful. Some of them are so big that his wife and kids call them his “armpit fingers.” He comes to Dr. Mercy on his 40th birthday to finally get them removed. Chandra has a lipoma on the back of her arm that has caused her to shy away from life in public. She tries to cover it with clothing and even makes her husband walk behind her and help her hide it. Chandra comes to Dr. Mercy to get rid of the only thing holding her back from living a confident, outgoing life with new career opportunities.

Home Economics: “Box of King Size Candy Bars, $48.99”

ABC, 9:30pm

Trick or treat is not the only question on the Hayworths’ minds as they debate the best neighborhood for a spooktacular Halloween. Meanwhile, Connor navigates sharing the holiday with his ex-wife, Emily.

A Million Little Things: “Crystal Clear”

ABC, 10pm

Gary’s attempt to make things right for Sophie comes with unexpected repercussions. Eddie realizes Nicole needs help in her own way, and Maggie connects more with Jane. Katherine discovers something new about herself.

CSI: Vegas: “Long Pig”

CBS, 10pm

The CSI team investigates when a body is dug up in the luau pit of a Hawaiian-themed hotel in the new episode “Long Pig.”

Moonshiners: Smoke Ring

Discovery Channel, 10pm

New Series!

This series that has been available on the discovery+ streaming service and now makes its linear Discovery Channel debut follows Moonshiners veteran Tickle as he searches for the next king or queen of the smoke ring, with pit masters from all over the South competing to determine who can produce the best-tasting smoked meat.

Chicago P.D.: “End of Watch”

NBC, 10pm

Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) reunites with an old colleague to take down a crime ring, but when things don’t add up, Voight (Jason Beghe) and Burgess (Marina Squerciati) do some investigating of their own.

Secrets of the Dead: “Lady Sapiens”

PBS, 10pm

Learn how incredible scientific investigations from across the globe are helping piece together the untold story of prehistoric women. This latest research separates fact from fiction and sheds new light on our ancient foremothers.

Wholloween

BBC America, 12am (late-night)

Who is creeping around the corner? Why, it’s the Doctor! The sci-fi staple has had plenty of fear-inducing installments over the years. This multiday marathon kicks off with Season 2’s “The Girl in the Fireplace,” in which the 10th Doctor (David Tennant) takes down creepy androids in powdered wigs terrorizing an 18th-century French court.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Kin

AMC+

Season Finale!

As the first season concludes, Eamon (Ciarán Hinds) and Amanda (Clare Dunne) meet to discuss a way to end the war; the proposal does not go over well with Frank (Aidan Gillen); Jimmy (Emmett J. Scanlan) and Michael (Charlie Cox) meet at a crossroads; and the family gathers for Jamie’s (Cian Fitzsimons) memorial service.

Love Life

HBO Max

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of the romantic comedy anthology series focuses on Marcus Watkins (William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with a woman he thought was going to be “the one.” With the rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment he thought he had already found.

Selena + Chef

HBO Max

Season Premiere!

In Season 3, Selena will continue her cooking adventures at home with a new roster of all-star chefs who will help her whip up delicious dishes. Like in the show’s first two seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity each episode. To date, the series has raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations.

Luis Miguel — The Series

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Featuring new characters, the third and final season follows Luis Miguel (Diego Boneta) along two timelines — in one, he seeks to bolster his career in the English-speaking markets, and in the other, he faces new challenges that threaten all he has worked for.

Star Trek: Prodigy

Paramount+

New Series!

This CG-animated entry in the Star Trek franchise is geared toward kids and follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating the galaxy in search of a better future. Kate Mulgrew lends her voice to reprise her role as Capt. Kathryn Janeway, the character she introduced in the live-action 1995-2001 series Star Trek: Voyager; here, Janeway appears as a training hologram. The other voice cast includes Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker and Jason Mantzoukas.

Hitmen

Peacock

Season Premiere!

The dark comedy from the U.K. returns for Season 2. The series follows the bizarre misadventures of best friends Jamie (Mel Giedroyc) and Fran (Sue Perkins), who are trying to make their way in the world with only each other to rely on. They also just happen to kill people for a living.

Creepshow

Shudder

Season Finale!

The horror anthology based on the 1982 cult-favorite film from George A. Romero and Stephen King concludes its third season.

Horror Noire

Shudder

Original Film!

This original horror anthology film is a follow-up to the acclaimed 2019 documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror and features new work from both established and emerging talents, showcasing stories of Black horror from Black directors and screenwriters. Anthology writers featured include Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Victor LaValle, Shernold Edwards, Al Letson and Ezra C. Daniels.

Dead Places

Sundance Now & ALLBLK

Season Finale!

The Season 1 finale of this supernatural thriller from South Africa, “The Truth,” lives up to its title as, after years of living in denial, Will (Anthony Oseyemi) finally discovers the truth about his sister’s death. Did she really drown in a canal as he’s been led to believe? Or was there more to it than that? As he and the team inch ever closer to a devastating realization, only one thing is certain: Not everyone will make it out alive.

NOX

Topic

New Series!

This French crime thriller comes to U.S. audiences for the first time. Inside the Crime Paris Nord unit, Julie Susini (Maïwenn) and her team track down a gang of bank robbers that use the sewers to get away with their loot. But just when she is about to catch them, she suddenly disappears as though swallowed up by the belly of the city without a trace. Julie’s mother and former cop, Catherine (Nathalie Baye), aided by Julie’s partner, Raphaël (Malik Zidi), launch into a terrifying adventure navigating this hellish maze deep in the bowels of the city with the allures of an infernal treasure hunt. Because, crouching in the abyss, hides a monster with a human face.

College Football: South Florida at East Carolina

ESPN, 7:30pm Live

Thursday night college football on ESPN features an American Athletic Conference clash between the South Florida Bulls and the East Carolina Pirates in Greenville, North Carolina.

Young Sheldon: “Pish Posh and a Secret Back Room”

CBS, 8pm

Meemaw (Annie Potts) opens a secret gambling room in the new episode “Pish Posh and a Secret Back Room.”

United States of Al: “Panic/Tars”

CBS, 8:30pm

Usually a beacon of optimism for everyone else, a stressed Al (Adhir Kalyan) starts expe­riencing panic attacks, so best friend Riley (Parker Young), Art (Dean Norris) and Lizzie (Elizabeth Alderfer) step up to get him help.

Walker: “They Started It”

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Walker (Jared Padalecki) realizes his life is at risk and confronts Captain James (Coby Bell), who confesses to him the real reason Micki (Lindsey Morgan) went undercover. Meanwhile, the Davidsons return home, which sets Abeline (Molly Hagan) on edge as there is dark history between the two families.

NFL Football: Green Bay at Arizona

FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live

Aaron Rodgers leads the Green Bay Packers into State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to duel with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.

The Blacklist: “The Skinner, Conclusion”

NBC, 8pm

A kidnapping poses a test for the capabilities of the task force as they contend with a mysterious pirating organization.

Star of the Month: Lucille Ball: “Later Lucy” & “Late Night Lucy”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ Thursday night salute to the film work of legendary actress Lucille Ball concludes tonight. The evening begins with four of Ball’s later big-screen movies, made in the 1960s and ’70s: Yours, Mine and Ours (1968), a family comedy costarring Henry Fonda; The Facts of Life (1960), a romantic comedy costarring Bob Hope; Mame (1974), Ball’s final feature film, starring the actress as “Auntie” Mame Dennis in a musical based on the famed Broadway hit; and Critic’s Choice (1963), a comedy again costarring Hope. As the film lineup continues in late-night and well into tomorrow afternoon, it heads toward its conclusion by going back to some of Ball’s earlier films, with a nice mix of comedies, dramas and musicals: Valley of the Sun (1942), Without Love (1945), Easy Living (1949), The Marines Fly High (1940), Best Foot Forward (1943) and Having Wonderful Time (1938).

Ghosts: “Halloween”

CBS, 9pm

In a new Halloween-themed episode, the ghosts try to help Sam and Jay (Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar) protect their home from the neighborhood kids who annually vandalize the house on Halloween.

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa: “Hope the Buyers Have a Dog”

HGTV, 9pm

A team of longtime friends and first-time flippers is tackling an ambitious first project, an almost 3,000-square-foot home in View Park. With Tarek El Moussa’s guidance, this duo must rush to finish the flip without harming their friendship or their bottom line.

Dark Side of the Ring

Vice, 9pm

Season Finale!

The docuseries’ third-season finale, “The Steroid Trials,” looks at how, in the mid 1990s, wrestling was rocked by accusations of rampant steroid abuse. With star witness Hulk Hogan, prosecutors set out to prove that Vince McMahon was the one responsible.

B Positive: “Bagels, Billiards and a Magic Show”

CBS, 9:30pm

On Gina’s (Annaleigh Ashford) first day as the new owner of the retirement home, she asks Drew (Thomas Middleditch) for help with a short-tempered resident whose wife is sick in the new episode “Bagels, Billiards and a Magic Show.”

City Confidential

A&E, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The veteran true-crime series returns with all-new episodes to explore crimes that have impacted cities and towns across America. Narrated by actor Mike Colter, the iconic, noir-style series goes beyond the headlines to showcase the emotional and unexpected stories that catapulted unique communities, both large and small, into the public eye.

What We Do in the Shadows

FX, 10pm

Season Finale!

Vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), along with their vampire-hunting associate Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), close the coffin on Season 3 of the supernatural comedy.

Friday, Oct. 29

Fairfax

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

This adult animated series follows four middle-school best friends on their never-ending quest for clout on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles — the pulsing heart of “hypebeast” culture.

Swagger

Apple TV+

New Series!

NBA superstar Kevin Durant is an executive producer on this 10-episode drama inspired by his experiences. The series explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America. The cast is led by O’Shea Jackson Jr. as Ike, a former star player who is now a youth basketball coach; Isaiah Hill as Jace Carson, a basketball phenom who is one of the top-ranked youth players in the country; Shinelle Azoroh as Jenna, Jace’s mother who is determined to chart NBA success for her son; and Quvenzhané Wallis as Crystal, a top young basketball player. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

The Curse of the Highgate Vampire

discovery+

In this documentary, a gang of paranormal thrill-seekers get locked inside London’s Highgate Cemetery overnight. The cemetery has reportedly been the site of various ghoulish goings-on, and the area around it was the epicenter of a wave of vampire hysteria in the early 1970s. The investigators stumble across horrifying and bone-chilling paranormal evidence that triggers an insatiable obsession to find out more about the infamous hauntings of Highgate.

Finding Andrea

discovery+

Series Finale!

In the final episode, “Black Sheep,” a new theory emerges from those finally ready to speak, leaving everyone to wonder if the real danger was in front of them all along. Information shared with police gives Andrea’s loved ones renewed hope that their efforts will spur action in the case.

Homegrown

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

Atlanta-based farmer Jamila Norman is back for Season 2 of the series in which she helps families transform their outdoor spaces into beautiful and functional backyard farms while exploring the joy and benefits of growing your own food.

Inn the Works

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

After her epic renovation in Big Bear, California, Lindsey Kurowski is back and ready to go even bigger in Season 2. Joined by a few new faces, Lindsey will look to bring back the historic Springs Inn, located in the Berkshires, Massachusetts. With a keen sense of design, her skilled team and a bit of luck, she will turn this sleepy inn into a vacationer’s dream.

Super Dad

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

In Season 2, father and DIY expert Taylor Calmus, along with his team of skilled builders, again helps aspiring do-it-yourself dads turn their kids’ outrageous backyard dreams into playtime realities.

Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

In Season 4, Joanna Gaines again spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes, where they come from and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again.

Army of Thieves

Netflix

Original Film!

This prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is a romantic comedy/heist film that is set six years earlier, features a story cowritten by Snyder and screenwriter Shay Hatten, and is directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, who reprises his role from the previous film as Ludwig Dieter. In the film, then small-town bank teller Dieter is recruited by a mysterious woman to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals as they try to steal from various legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

Colin in Black & White

Netflix

New Series!

Cocreated by filmmaker Ava DuVernay (Selma) and activist/former NFL star Colin Kaepernick, this limited series chronicles Kaepernick’s coming-of-age story, tackling his obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. The series stars Jaden Michael as young Colin; Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his well-meaning parents, Rick and Teresa; and Colin Kaepernick himself, who appears as the present-day narrator of his own story. DuVernay directs, writes and executive produces.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

Paramount+

Feature Film Exclusive!

The Paranormal Activity franchise, one of the progenitors of the modern “found-footage” subgenre of horror films, returns with its seventh installment, whose planned theatrical release earlier this year was ultimately canceled by the pandemic. In Next of Kin, which serves as a reboot of the franchise, a documentary filmmaker follows Margot (Emily Bader) as she heads to a secluded Amish community in the hopes of meeting and learning about her long-lost mother and extended family. Following a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she soon realizes this community that welcomed them into their home might be hiding something sinister. The feature-length documentary film Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity, which provides a deep dive into the making of the Paranormal Activity films with interviews, never-before-seen footage and more, will also be available to stream beginning today.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

ESPN’s NBA doubleheader features Terry Rozier’s Charlotte Hornets at Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat, followed by Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks visiting Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets.

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now!

The CW, 8pm

The gang gathers at Warner Bros. Studios to reminisce about their favorite cases and how they were filmed. But it turns out that the backlot may have its own monster problem! Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo investigate this mystery while celebrating the legacy of the franchise during this one-hour special hosted by Janel Parrish.

2021 World Series: Game 3

FOX, 8pm Live

The World Series on FOX moves to a new ballpark for Game 3 tonight and Game 4 on Saturday. Game 5, if necessary, is Sunday.

Deadly Due Date

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

After reconnecting with a pregnant classmate at their reunion, a couple has their life thrown into chaos when the woman promises to let them adopt her baby — but unbeknownst to them, the woman has her own plans to create the perfect little family. Stars Ashlyn Yennie, Ella Cannon, Philip Boyd, Diane Robin and Brianna Butler.

Happy Halloween Movie Marathon

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Halloween weekend kicks off tonight on Turner Classic Movies, with memorable scary movies airing through Halloween this Sunday, Oct. 31. Tonight’s lineup of films, in order, is: The Abominable Dr. Phibes (1971), Night of the Living Dead (1968), Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978), the network premiere of Hell Night (1981) and Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977).

Selling the Big Easy

HGTV, 9pm

In the first of two back-to-back episodes, two empty nesters looking for acreage outside of the city are on the hunt for a rustic home with an amazing kitchen and plenty of indoor/outdoor space for entertaining. Meanwhile, Brittany gives an overcrowded mansion a minimalist makeover to get it sold. In the second episode, two newlyweds are looking for their first home together, and they’re searching both sides of the causeway to find that perfect new construction. Meanwhile, Brittany must uncover why a home with incredible custom features has been sitting on the market.

Great Performances: Now Hear This: “Beethoven’s Ghost”

PBS, 9pm

Go inside the mind of a genius as host Scott Yoo and fellow musicians undertake a recording of Beethoven’s most personal music at a historic Berkshires manor to explore the composer’s brilliant career — where they are visited by some unexpected guests.

Eli Roth’s History of Horror: “Holiday Horror”

AMC, 10pm

A deluxe sampler of holiday mayhem fills tonight’s episode, including Black Christmas, Krampus, Silent Night Deadly Night, Terror Train, My Bloody Valentine, Mother’s Day, April Fool’s Day, Happy Death Day and the 2018 Halloween, featuring returning guest Jamie Lee Curtis.

Day of the Dead: “The Grey Mile”

Syfy, 10pm

Jai (Dejan Loyola), Cam (Keenan Tracey) and Lauren (Natalie Malaika) take a stand to save the retirement home from the dead; while Mayor Bowman (Miranda Frigon) tracks down the zombiﬁed protestor, Nicole (Caitlin Stryker) learns a shocking secret; Rhodes (Kevin O’Grady) hunts down Blackwood (Morgan Holmstrom); Dr. Logan (Lucia Walters) begins research on the fracking site.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Happy Halloween Movie Marathon Continues

TCM, beginning at 5:45am

Catch a Classic!

Scary-movie favorites continue all day today on Turner Classic Movies, with the following titles airing, in order: Creature From the Haunted Sea (1961), The Hypnotic Eye (1960), Chamber of Horrors (1966), Spider Baby (1964), The Devil’s Own (1966), Curse of Frankenstein (1957), The Haunting (1963), The Tomb of Ligeia (1965), The Fly (1958), Frankenstein (1931), Young Frankenstein (1974), Who’s Superstitious? (1943), Black Cats and Broomsticks (1955), Cat People (1942), The Leopard Man (1943), Let’s Scare Jessica to Death (1971) and Carnival of Souls (1962).

The Ghost and Molly McGee: “Mazel Tov, Libby!/No Good Deed”

Disney Channel, 9am

In “Mazel Tov, Libby!” Molly (voice of Ashly Burch) throws a bat mitzvah bash for her friend. Then in “No Good Deed,” Molly gives her brother, Darryl (voice of Michaela Dietz), lessons in being nice.

College Football

CBS & NBC, beginning at 3:30pm Live

The Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs renew their storied SEC rivalry today at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on CBS. Then the North Carolina Tar Heels are on the road to face the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame on NBC.

Frankie Drake Mysteries: “Ghost in the Machine”

Ovation, 7pm

Convinced she was visited by the ghost of a murdered woman, Nora (Wendy Crewson) makes Frankie (Lauren Lee Smith) and Trudy (Chantel Riley) search their building, leading to a shocking discovery.

Much Ado About Christmas

GAC Family, 8pm

Original Film!

Haley (Susie Abromeit) is beloved in her community of Winterstone for acts of kindness ranging from managing The Hope Chest to directing the children’s choir. She is also the daughter of one of Winterstone’s wealthiest residents, Leona Lloyd (Jacinta Mulcahy). Despite Haley’s down-to-earth demeanor, she is financially set as Leona’s only heir — information she fails to share with new love interest, Claud (Torrance Coombs), an artsy, hopeless romantic. Haley introduces herself to Claud as “Haley Logan,” raised by a single, struggling mom, a small fib that becomes a complication when Claud and his team present an ad pitch to Leona that includes a photo of Claud’s new girlfriend … Haley. Secrets are revealed and relationships ruffled, but Christmas is coming, and miracles do happen.

In the Heights

HBO, 8pm

This joyous 2021 adaptation of Lin-­Manuel Miranda’s Tony-­winning musical celebrates the rhythms of upper Manhattan’s Washington Heights, where bodega owner Usnavi and his crush, Vanessa (An­thony Ramos and Melissa Barrera), lead the neighborhood in song as they strive to make their dreams come true. Directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), the film dwells more than anything on dignity, identity and the magic of dance.

Outgrown: “Attic Treasure”

HGTV, 8pm

A couple and their son are excited for the new baby on the way, but their house isn’t fit for a family of four. They need Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell’s expertise to open up the main floor, update the kitchen and transform the attic into an oasis for mom and dad.

Torn From Her Arms

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Amid the ongoing crisis at the U.S. border, this timely film depicts the harrowing true story of a mother and daughter who must find their way back to each other after being separated. Judy Reyes takes on the role of Thelma Garcia, a Texas immigration lawyer who works tirelessly to reunite the pair, and Gloria Reuben portrays Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and ProPublica reporter Ginger Thompson, who broke the story. The movie follows Cindy Madrid (Fátima Molina) and her daughter, Ximena (Camila Núñez), who fled violence in El Salvador for safety in the U.S., only to be separated at the border as a part of the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy. Their story would gain national attention when a whistleblower leaked a gut-wrenching audiotape of 6-year-old Ximena crying for her mother. The onslaught of media attention incited by Ginger’s story alerted the nation to the cruelties being committed against undocumented immigrant families at the border.

The Zoo: “Giraffe Dance”

Animal Planet, 9pm

At the Bronx Zoo, love is in the air — high in the air. Towering giraffes Jigsaw and Zizi are matched for breeding, and crane chick Cora is relocated and meets a possible mate.

World’s Funniest Animals: Halloween

The CW, 9pm

Grab your candy bowl and broomstick, and try and keep up this Hallowed Eve with World’s Funniest Animals: Halloween! We have haunting horses, fearsome felines, costumed canines, ghoulish goats and a cat who is a wizard. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Robert Englund and commentary by Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Brandon Rogers, Neel Ghosh, Carmen Hodgson, Maiara Walsh and Noah Matthews.

NFL Icons: “Jerry Rice”

EPIX, 10pm

The term GOAT may be used too freely. Not with Jerry Rice. This greatest-­of­-all-­time wide receiver turned early dropped balls into motivation that led to three Super Bowl titles with the San Francisco 49ers and record career receptions.