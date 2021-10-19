Tuesday, Oct. 19: A ’90s Hip-Hop Group Reunites 20 Years Later in ‘Queens’

© 2021 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All rights reserved. Credit: Jeff Daly

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Queens

ABC, 10pm

New Series!

Think of ABC’s new music-fueled drama as if the Spice Girls reunited with Victoria Beckham when they were 40 and tried to recapture their fame. That would have been so cool. Well, here you have it with the Nasty Bitches — a fictional ’90s group — who are estranged and out of touch but willing to make a run at reclaiming their dominance in the hip-hop world with a group rebranded as Queens. Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Brandy and Taylor Selé star.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

Shudder

Season Premiere!

This groundbreaking series follows 10 drag artists from around the world as they compete for a $100,000 grand prize — the largest in show history. Season 4 will feature a spectacular lineup of guest judges including Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical film series), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones), Misha Osherovich (Freaky), queer country music icon Orville Peck, pop metal star Poppy, Ray Santiago (Ash vs Evil Dead), Bob the Drag Queen (We’re Here) and more, with additional judges to be announced later. New episodes are available Tuesdays.

Georgetown

EPIX, 6:20pm

The mystery of whether ambitious Ulrich Mott (Christoph Waltz) killed his elderly socialite wife (Vanessa Redgrave) takes twisting turns into international intrigue.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks raise their NBA championship banner to the rafters of Fiserv Forum as they open the regular season against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. TNT’s second game has Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles to take on LeBron James and the Lakers.

The Bachelorette

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

After joining Season 25 of The Bachelor as a late arrival, Michelle Young immediately stole Matt James’ attention, along with the hearts of millions of Americans who fell in love with her captivating smile and charming sense of humor. Now she is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.

DC’s Stargirl: “Summer School: Chapter Eleven”

The CW, 8pm

After a frightening encounter leaves Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) life hanging in the balance, the team members band together to determine their next steps.

The Resident: “The Thinnest Veil”

FOX, 8pm

While looking for a distraction on Halloween, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) treats a group of witches who send the ER into chaos in the new episode “The Thinnest Veil.”

The Voice: “The Battles Part 4”

NBC, 8pm

The battle rounds conclude as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jason Aldean, Kristin Chenoweth, Dierks Bentley and Camila Cabello to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the knockouts. Each coach has one steal and one save at their disposal.

TCM Spotlight: New Waves Around the World: “British New Wave”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Around the time that the British Invasion in pop music innovation was starting to take place, there were likewise developing filmmaking trends across the pond that were becoming, and which remain, influential, and this cinematic British New Wave is tonight’s spotlight on Turner Classic Movies. Like the French New Wave movement in film, the British New Wave held many of the same styles and themes. From about the late 1950s to the mid ’60s, filmmakers in the British New Wave were heavily influenced by French filmmakers such as François Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard, and British directors such as Jack Clayton and Tony Richardson were similarly trying to capture and depict the lives of everyday people. These films that were being made during this time were usually shot in black-and-white, produced outside the studio setting and shot on location to give the movies a realistic feel. Tonight’s movies from the British New Wave, in order, are: the 1959 romantic drama Room at the Top, which was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Clayton, and won Best Actress for Simone Signoret, and Best Adapted Screenplay; Karel Reisz’ 1960 romantic drama Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, named the 14th greatest British film of all time by the British Film Institute in 1999; the 1963 romantic comedy drama Billy Liar, directed by John Schlesinger and with a breakthrough performance for Julie Christie; The Knack … and How to Get It, Richard Lester’s 1965 comedy that remains a fun time capsule of swinging ’60s London; cowriter/director Tony Richardson’s 1961 drama A Taste of Honey, which won four BAFTA awards, including Best British Screenplay and Best British Film; and This Sporting Life, the 1963 sports drama that earned stars Richard Harris and Rachel Roberts Best Actor and Best Actress Oscar nominations. — Evan McLean

Our Kind of People: “The Miseducation of the Negro”

FOX, 9pm

Angela (Yaya DaCosta) tries to get Nikki (Alana Bright) accepted into the Oak Bluffs Cotillion in the new episode “The Miseducation of the Negro.”

La Brea: “The New Arrival”

NBC, 9pm

The sight of a crashing plane spreads a wave of unexpected hope through the clearing as Eve (Natalie Zea) and the other survivors search for its fallen pilot. Gavin (Eoin Macken) and Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) seek help from an unlikely source after the government permanently suspends their mission into the sinkhole.

American Masters: “Becoming Helen Keller”

PBS, 9pm

Revisit Helen Keller’s rich career and explore how she perpetually put her celebrity to use to advocate for human rights in the pursuit of social justice for all, particularly women, the poor and people with disabilities.

New Amsterdam: “This Be the Verse”

NBC, 10pm

Dr. Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) continues her quest to remake the hospital in her vision; Max (Ryan Eggold) goes the extra mile to help a patient in need; Dr. Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) and Iggy (Tyler Labine) find themselves at odds over a very serious issue; Reynolds (Jocko Sims) discovers the importance of personal obligations; and Bloom (Janet Montgomery) comes to a shocking realization about her mother.

Chucky: “Give Me Something Good to Eat”

Syfy & USA Network, 10pm

On Halloween night, Chucky (voice of Brad Dourif) targets one of Jake’s (Zackary Arthur) frenemies at a rocking costume party, forcing Jake to either stop the killer doll — or help him.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Found

Netflix

In Amanda Lipitz’s documentary film, three adopted American teenage girls discover that they are blood-related cousins. Their online meeting inspires the young women to confront complicated and emotional questions, and they embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to China together in search of answers, connections and their lost history.

Night Teeth

Netflix

Original Film!

A college student moonlighting as a chauffeur picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across Los Angeles. But when he uncovers their bloodthirsty intentions — and their dangerous, shadowy underworld — he must fight to stay alive.

Stuck Together

Netflix

Original Film!

Seven families live in the Parisian apartment building at 8 Rue de l’Humanite — and they didn’t escape to the countryside at the arrival of the coronavirus. Now, three months of life under lockdown will reveal the best and worst of these neighbors.

The Goldbergs: “An Itch Like No Other”

ABC, 8pm

With Beverly’s encouragement, Mr. Glascott moves in next door to the Goldbergs and slowly goes from friendly neighbor to cluelessly intrusive. Adam and Murray become increasingly disgruntled while Beverly comes up with a plan to occupy Mr. Glascott’s time with a new friend, Mr. Woodburn. Meanwhile, Barry lands in urgent care with a case of poison ivy in a compromising area — his rear end. Erica and Geoff are called to task to take care of Barry and his ridiculous demands — inadvertently testing their parenting skills and patience with one another.

The Masked Singer: “Time Warp”

FOX, 8pm

Group A performers return to the stage and another wild-card singer enters the competition. Leslie Jordan joins as a guest panelist in the new episode “Time Warp.”

Chicago Med: “Change Is a Tough Pill to Swallow”

NBC, 8pm

Dylan (Adam Poss) and Charles (Oliver Platt) treat patients suffering from Glass Child Syndrome and misdiagnosed ADHD; Crockett (Dominic Rains) has to navigate hospital politics when he cares for the daughter of a transplant surgeon; and Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Stevie (Kristen Hager) must lay egos aside to help save an elderly patient.

Nature

PBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 40 of the Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning natural history series gets underway with “My Garden of a Thousand Bees,” which follows wildlife cameraman Martin Dohrn, who filmed all the bees he could find in his tiny urban garden in Bristol, England, during the COVID-19 lockdown. By the end of summer, Dohrn saw more than 60 species of bees and unlocked new knowledge about the diversity of personalities in this insect family. He also developed a close relationship with an individual bee he followed through its entire life.

Amazing Animal Friends: “Creature Comforts”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Meet monkeys that protect cats, an emu that has settled down with Irish Setters, and other unique animal bonds. Witness wild animal pairings between different species, happening in Europe, North America and Africa.

Rodgers & Hammerstein

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Get ready to tap your toes tonight when Turner Classic Movies presents the immortal sights and sounds of four of the most memorable big-screen musicals based on stage hits, or created originally, by the legendary composing team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. First is The King and I, the Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1956 adaptation of the duo’s 1951 theater production, itself based on Margaret Landon’s 1944 novel Anna and the King of Siam. Yul Brynner won a Best Actor Oscar for his reprisal of his stage role of King Mongkut. The film costars Best Actress Oscar nominee Deborah Kerr as Anna, and the Oscar-winning score includes classic Rodgers and Hammerstein tunes like “Shall We Dance?” and “Getting to Know You.” Next is Carousel, also from 1956, based on the composers’ 1945 musical. Starring Gordon MacRae and Shirley Jones, the film features such notable songs as “If I Loved You” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” After that is the only Rodgers and Hammerstein musical written directly for film — 1945’s State Fair. The movie introduced popular hits like “It’s a Grand Night for Singing” and “It Might as Well Be Spring,” which earned the composers a Best Original Song Oscar. Finally, Flower Drum Song is the Oscar-nominated 1961 big-screen adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 1958 stage musical. It was the first major Hollywood feature film to have a majority Asian American cast in a story about contemporary Asian American lives, and among its songs that have remained popular is “I Enjoy Being a Girl.” — Jeff Pfeiffer

Winter House

Bravo, 9pm

New Series!

Embark on the ultimate winter getaway with some of Bravo’s beloved Summer House and Southern Charm cast members and their friends during a two-week vacation in Stowe, Vermont. The six-episode series reaches new peaks when this rowdy crew kicks off an epic experience filled with hot tub hookups and snowy shenanigans.

Batwoman: “Loose Tooth”

The CW, 9pm

When a new incarnation of Gotham’s swamp-slumming Killer Croc surfaces and starts racking up a body count, the inaugural team-up of Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is put to the test. But Alice isn’t the only unwanted intrusion into Ryan’s life when Jada Jet (Robin Givens) shows up at Wayne Enterprises, insisting on meeting the company’s new CEO. Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary’s (Nicole Kang) relationship is strained under the weight of a secret Luke is keeping, while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) finds herself becoming part of Ryan’s inner circle.

Alter Ego: “The Head to Heads Night 2”

FOX, 9pm

Four more contestants compete and face elimination in the new episode “The Head to Heads Night 2.”

Houses With History: “The One Built in 1666”

HGTV, 9pm

Mike Lemieux, Jen Macdonald and Rich Soares help a couple renovate their 1666 Federalist-style home that’s riddled with 350-year-old structural problems. They transform the untouched 1750s attic into dual bathrooms and add delicate features to call out the home’s original design.

Chicago Fire: “Two Hundred”

NBC, 9pm

Consider yourself warned: Tonight’s milestone 200th episode of the flagship Chicago drama “is emotional, life-changing and tough to view,” says executive producer Derek Haas, adding, “It was tough to film.” The tension ramps up as firefighter Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) awaits the birth of his baby and longtime battalion chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) begins to regret having accepted a new position outside of Firehouse 51. But it’s Capt. Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) who faces the toughest decisions. “All I can tell you is that Casey will always choose helping others over his own happiness,” Haas hints. If that means leaving those he loves most, that would be upsetting indeed! As for other cryptic teases, the producer says the episode kicks off a “crazy storyline” for Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) in which “we will see the return of an old colleague of his.” And, Haas promises, the final moments of the hour will be meaningful and memorable: “The ending says a lot about how the writers and I feel about a certain character.” ChiHards are already weeping.

Home Economics: “Giant Jenga, $120”

ABC, 9:30pm

Tom spirals when Connor dates a woman who broke his heart at summer camp. Then, family game night becomes an all-or-nothing competition between Marina and Denise.

CSI: Vegas: “Under the Skin”

CBS, 10pm

Pressure rises for the CSIs when a video game developer’s body is found floating in a fountain before a huge gaming tournament in the new episode “Under the Skin.”

American Horror Story: Double Feature

FX, 10pm

Season Finale!

The 10th season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s terrifyingly weird anthology American Horror Story ends tonight.

Chicago P.D.: “Burnside”

NBC, 10pm

As the team works to solve a deadly shooting in Burnside, Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) realizes he has a very personal connection to the case.

Secrets of the Dead

PBS, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 19 of the series that offers new evidence on forgotten historical mysteries begins with “Magellan’s Crossing.” The episode explores how, 500 years ago, Ferdinand Magellan and his crew set sail to gain control of the global spice trade. What resulted was the first circumnavigation of the earth, laying the groundwork for the colonization and globalization still felt today.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Introducing, Selma Blair

discovery+

Director Rachel Fleit’s documentary feature debut is a deeply intimate and powerful documentary about one woman’s journey of personal acceptance and resilience. It follows actress Selma Blair as she reckons with the next chapter of her life after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The film explores complex issues ranging from dissecting deep-rooted myths about beauty to the collective fear around disability and mortality. Introducing, Selma Blair premiered to acclaim at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival, where it won the Special Jury Award for Exceptional Intimacy in Storytelling in the Documentary Feature competition.

The Next Thing You Eat

Hulu

New Series!

Well-known chef David Chang joins forces with filmmaker Morgan Neville for this docuseries that explores the ways people eat and how those ways are changing rapidly. They examine our food future through a broad array of means, including robots, insect farms and lab-grown fish, among others. All six episodes are available today.

The Girl in the Woods

Peacock

New Series!

Set in the Pacific Northwest, this young-adult supernatural drama follows Carrie’s (Stefanie Scott) escape from her mysterious, cult-like colony that guards the world from monsters hidden behind a secret door within the woods. Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) is an executive producer and directs the first four episodes.

Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween

Peacock

In this hourlong baking competition special hosted by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, teams of three bakers are tasked with building a full-sensory 12×12 Halloween world that people can literally explore — imagine larger-than-life chocolate spiders or cotton-candy cobwebs. Food content creator Alvin Zhou will use his baking and cooking knowledge to judge each baker’s creation alongside Snoop and Martha.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Opening week of the NBA season continues on TNT with the Dallas Mavericks at the Atlanta Hawks and the L.A. Clippers at the Golden State Warriors.

Station 19: “100% or Nothing”

ABC, 8pm

Diane (Traci Thoms) returns to help with Crisis One intervention training for Station 19 and Station 23 firefighters. Meanwhile, Andy and Sullivan continue to be at odds, and Jack helps a young autistic man on a city bus.

Young Sheldon: “Potential Energy and Hooch on a Park Bench”

CBS, 8pm

Sheldon (Iain Armitage) tries to convince Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) to return to the university in the new episode “Potential Energy and Hooch on a Park Bench.”

Coroner: “Christmas Day”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

Searching for the suspected killer in the Browning murders, Jenny (Serinda Swan) and Donovan (Roger Cross) are lured to a dangerous, remote location.

NFL Football: Denver at Cleveland

FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live

Baker Mayfield and the Browns face a tough test tonight at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium as they take on Von Miller and the stout Denver Broncos defense.

The Blacklist

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

As it enters its ninth season with the episode “The Skinner,” this James Spader-led crime thriller moves from Fridays to its new Thursday time slot, taking the place of previously announced Law & Order: For the Defense (plans for that series have been scrapped). Another big change to the series already happened in the Season 8 finale back in June, which marked the last episode for longtime costar Megan Boone, with her character, Elizabeth Keen, appearing to die.

Star of the Month: Lucille Ball: “Before Desilu”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies continues to love Lucy as this week’s Thursday night salute to Lucille Ball features a lineup of movies led by Ball between 1940 and 1950, during the years after she married Desi Arnaz, and before the couple founded Desilu Productions and Ball largely took a break from film acting as she parlayed her big-screen fame into even greater TV stardom with I Love Lucy starting in 1951. The first movies on the schedule are comedies and/or musicals — Du Barry Was a Lady (1943), The Big Street (1942), Miss Grant Takes Richmond (1949), The Fuller Brush Girl (1950), Her Husband’s Affairs (1947), Dance, Girl, Dance (1940), Ziegfeld Follies (1946), Meet the People (1944), Look Who’s Laughing (1941) and That’s Right — You’re Wrong (1940) — and the lineup concludes with the drama Two Smart People (1946). — Jeff Pfeiffer

United States of Al: “Mo/Masoud”

CBS, 8:30pm

Al (Adhir Kalyan) tries to find an eligible Afghan-American bachelor for his sister to marry so she can move to America in the new episode “Mo/Masoud.”

The First 48

A&E, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The cold-blooded shooting of a man outside his apartment is caught on video, but detectives must work through the night to identify his masked attacker.

Grey’s Anatomy: “With a Little Help From My Friends”

ABC, 9pm

Richard recruits Meredith and Bailey to help him launch a new program. Meanwhile, Addison’s patient has complications from a procedure, and Jo helps a woman who goes into premature labor.

Ghosts: “Dinner Party”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Dinner Party,” the ghosts insist on being on the guest list when Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) invite their nosy neighbors (guest stars Mark Linn-Baker and Kathryn Greenwood) to dinner.

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa: “High Desert to High Risk”

HGTV, 9pm

Two friends with only cosmetic renovation experience have signed up for a crash course in flipping and enlisted Tarek El Moussa as their professor. When they aren’t afraid to go against expert advice, Tarek does all he can to ensure these high-risk rookies survive.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “The Five Hundredth Episode”

NBC, 9pm

The long-running Law & Order spinoff airs its milestone 500th episode tonight.

B Positive: “Vermont, Switzerland and Connecticut”

CBS, 9:30pm

Drew (Thomas Middleditch) gets a surprise visit from his long-distance girlfriend, Adriana (guest star Michelle Ortiz), in the new episode “Vermont, Switzerland and Connecticut.”

Bull: “Bull Undone”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Bull Undone,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) contends with a biased jury pool in the trial of a man charged with his high school girlfriend’s murder after a docuseries depicts him as the prime suspect in the decades-old homicide.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “Unforgivable”

NBC, 10pm

Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) must provide protection when a gubernatorial candidate makes quick enemies of the K-O..

Cursed Films: The Omen

AMC, 12am (late-night)

Learn all about the spooky events — lightning strikes, explosions, animal attacks — that plagued the set of the 1976 horror flick.

Friday, Oct. 22

Invasion

Apple TV+

New Series!

Set across multiple continents, this 10-episode sci-fi drama follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The series stars Sam Neill, Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Firas Nassar and Shioli Kutsuna, and comes from cowriters/executive producers Simon Kinberg (Deadpool films, The Martian) and David Weil (Hunters). The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

Dune

HBO Max

Feature Film Exclusive!

Frank Herbert’s seminal 1965 sci-fi saga gets an epic redo in this big-budget, star-studded film. Dropping simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters, the first part of a planned two-part film series directed by Denis Villeneuve details the long, bloody rise to greatness of the young hero Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he comes to terms with his powers of omniscience. The film also stars Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgård, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem and Zendaya. The film streams on HBO Max’s Ad-Free plan 31 days from its theatrical release today.

Inside Job

Netflix

New Series!

This adult animated comedy is about the shadow government, and the dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world’s conspiracies. From convoluted coverups to secret societies, navigating office culture at Cognito Inc. can be tricky, especially for antisocial tech genius Reagan Ridley (voice of Lizzy Caplan). Reagan thinks she can make a difference — if only she could manage her unhinged, manifesto-writing father (Christian Slater) and her irresponsible coworkers, and finally snag the promotion she’s been dreaming about.

Locke & Key

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The series based on the bestselling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez returns for Season 2.

Maya and the Three

Netflix

New Series!

This limited, CG-animated series takes place in a world filled with magic, where a Mesoamerican-inspired warrior princess embarks on an epic quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save humanity from the vengeful gods of the underworld. Zoe Saldana, Gabriel Iglesias, Alfred Molina, Kate del Castillo, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez and Queen Latifah are among the large ensemble vocal cast.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

A Friday night NBA doubleheader on ESPN has the Brooklyn Nets at the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns at the L.A. Lakers.

You, Me & the Christmas Trees

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Countdown to Christmas begins this weekend with three premieres: Tonight, Danica McKellar stars as an evergreen expert who helps save a family’s tree farm. In Saturday’s Boyfriends of Christmas Past, Catherine Haena Kim is a marketing exec visited by the ghosts of … you can guess. Sunday’s The Santa Stakeout is even more inspired: Tamera Mowry-Housley and Paul Campbell play detectives posing as newlyweds to solve a string of heists at holiday parties. Joe Pantoliano costars as their main suspect!

For Love or Murder

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Wedding planner Angie is surprised when her estranged brother, Michael, comes to their parents’ funeral with his fiancée, Olivia. Hoping to repair their relationship, Angie agrees to help Michael and Olivia plan their wedding. Soon, Angie is wrapped up in the drama of Olivia and her bridesmaids, one of whom accuses Olivia of murdering her husband. But when the bridesmaid is found dead, Angie becomes suspicious of Olivia, especially when she learns that Olivia previously dated a millionaire who died from a nasty “fall.” With this news and Olivia’s constant questions about Angie’s parents’ will, Angie is convinced that Olivia is only after Michael’s money. Unable to convince Michael of his fiancée’s true nature, Angie decides she must get proof on her own or risk her family becoming another pawn in Olivia’s deadly game. Stars Kristen Vaganos, Benedict Mazurek and Maddison Bullock.

Jason and the Argonauts

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Legendary stop-motion special effects master Ray Harryhausen achieved what is probably his greatest triumph in terms of bringing the fantastical to thrilling life in this 1963 feature based on the ancient Greek tale about the hero Jason (Todd Armstrong), who leads the men of his ship the Argo in a quest to find the fabled Golden Fleece. The human characters and actors here are fairly “meh”; the gods, played by actors like Niall MacGinnis as Zeus and Honor Blackman as Hera, are more interesting and fun. But the real stars of the film are the various Harryhausen-created monsters that Jason and crew encounter and battle along the way in a series of spectacular set pieces that are still pretty thrilling to watch today. There are harpies; the multi-headed Hydra that guards the Fleece; Talos, the enormous, sword-wielding bronze statue that springs to life to pursue the men; and, of course, the iconic skeleton army, born from the teeth of the slain Hydra, that fights the Argonauts in an amazing, climactic battle that took Harryhausen and his team four months of painstaking attention to detail to pull off. The fantasy action is set to a rousing musical score by Bernard Herrmann, and the combination of all these elements makes for a perfectly fun Friday night movie escape. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Magnum P.I.: “Those We Leave Behind”

CBS, 9pm

A therapist hires Higgins (Perdita Weeks) to investigate the suicide of one of her patients in the new episode “Those We Leave Behind.”

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team

CMT, 9pm

The remaining candidates are challenged to nail the squad’s entrance routine. Then, not every rookie is so rah-rah to tackle her first jump split. Understandable!

2021 Guaranteed Rate Skate America

NBCSN, 9pm Live

There’s nothing like the first Grand Prix event of an Olympic season, when skaters debut the programs they hope will earn them a spot on the team and, looking ahead to February, the podium in Beijing. “The anticipation is at an all-time high,” says commentator Tara Lipinski. She can’t wait to see what quad king Nathan Chen — who hasn’t lost since finishing fifth at the 2018 Games — skates in tonight’s short program and Saturday’s free skate in Las Vegas. “He is a chameleon, so it’s hard to guess what he will pick for the most important season of his career.” Among the women, Alexandra Trusova is the favorite if she skates cleanly: “The Russian Rocket” performed five quads in her free skate at a recent test event. “The technical wizardry she’s shown has elevated women’s skating to astronomical heights,” says analyst Johnny Weir, who expects America’s Bradie Tennell to “come out swinging.” The fiercest contest will be in ice dancing as Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock/Evan Bates hope to establish themselves as the U.S.’s top team early. Says Lipinski, “Their rivalry is one of a kind.”

La Frontera With Pati Jinich: “From Dos Laredos to Mars”

PBS, 9pm

The two-part special concludes as host Pati Jinich experiences more of the culture and cuisine along the U.S.-Mexico border, traveling from Laredo and Nuevo Laredo to Brownsville, Texas. She gets an up-close look at the major industries of the region — trucking, trade and ranching — and tastes a bit of the American Dream, spending time with the owners of Taco Palenque, a family-run, regional favorite that has grown to a fast-casual empire throughout South Texas.

Eli Roth’s History of Horror: “Apocalyptic Horror”

AMC, 10pm

How will the world end? Take your pick from the apocalyptic visions in this lot of films covered tonight: World War Z, Train to Busan, Zombieland, War of the Worlds, I Am Legend, The Omega Man, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Night of the Comet and Invasion of the Body Snatchers.

Day of the Dead: “Chum”

Syfy, 10pm

Trapped in the basement of the morgue, Cam (Keenan Tracey) and Lauren (Natalie Malaika) strategize their escape from the dead. Meanwhile, Mayor Bowman (Miranda Frigon) panics about the election, Trey (Christopher Russell) makes a grave mistake and the mysterious Dr. Logan (Lucia Walters) arrives to rescue McDermott (Mike Dopud).

Saturday, Oct. 23

The Ghost and Molly McGee: “Not So Honest Abe/The Best of Nin-tensions”

Disney Channel, 9am

Scratch (voice of Dana Snyder) helps Molly (voice of Ashly Burch) with her school project on Abraham Lincoln in “Not So Honest Abe.” Then in “The Best of Nin-tensions,” Molly helps mend a rift between her mom and grandmother (both voiced by Sumalee Montano).

Frankie Drake Mysteries: “A Most Foiled Assault”

Ovation, 7pm

When the coach of Canada’s first female fencing team is murdered and a fencer is wrongly arrested, Frankie (Lauren Lee Smith) and Trudy (Chantel Riley) are tasked with solving the case.

College Football: USC at Notre Dame

NBC, 7:30pm Live

The USC Trojans visit hallowed Notre Dame Stadium for a primetime college football clash with the Fighting Irish on NBC.

An Autumn Romance

GAC Family, 8pm

Original Film!

Jessica Lowndes and Chad Michael Murray star in GAC Family’s first original movie. When Seattle-based librarian Taylor Harris (Lowndes) suddenly loses her job, she travels to a small town in Montana to visit her brother Craig (Dennis Andres) and his wife, Christine (Moni Ogunsuyi), and quickly finds herself immersed in her brother’s effort to save the Graff Hotel, which has been purchased by tech tycoon Joel (Murray) and his associate, Ray (Michael Brown), with plans to transform the once quaint hotel into an upscale property for tourists.

Outgrown: “A Welcome Addition”

HGTV, 8pm

A family of four gained one more after adopting a toddler, and while he’s fitting in with the family, the home itself is way too small. Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell come to the rescue by adding bedrooms, storage and a brand-new second story for this growing clan.

Switched Before Birth

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

One Day at a Time’s Justina Machado and Scream Queens’ Skyler Samuels star in this moving drama about two women’s struggles to become mothers. The film is inspired by actual in vitro fertilization stories of real life couples. “Families with fertility issues continue to be marginalized and can accrue tremendous financial debt because of the lack of federal regulation,” informs director Elisabeth Rohm. “I’ve always felt strongly that this topic unfortunately continues to be taboo and the more we create conversation around infertility, the more progress we will make.”

Eastwood — Part 2

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies concludes its two-weekend double feature devoted to movie legend Clint Eastwood, which began last Saturday, with tonight’s lineup featuring movies that he directed. While Eastwood has often also starred in movies that he has directed, tonight’s first film, Bird (1988), marks the first instance where he did not act in a production he helmed. The acclaimed biopic stars Forest Whitaker as famed jazz saxophonist Charlie “Bird” Parker, and it chronicles Parker’s discovery of his sound through his struggles and the relationships that he forms in the world of jazz in the 1940s and ’50s. The film earned Eastwood his first Golden Globe Award for Best Director. Airing after Bird is the film that is probably Eastwood’s directorial masterpiece — the revisionist Western Unforgiven (1992). Eastwood does also star in this film, leading the cast in a Best Actor Oscar-nominated role as Will Munny, an aging outlaw and killer who takes on one more job, years after he had turned instead to farming. The stellar cast also includes Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Gene Hackman as ruthless Sheriff Little Bill Daggett, along with Morgan Freeman and Richard Harris. Having also produced Unforgiven, Eastwood was handed the Best Picture Oscar when his film was named the winner, and he also took home the Academy Award for Best Director. — Evan McLean

Batman to Wonder Woman: TV’s Favorite Superheroes

REELZ Channel, 9pm

Interviews with Lynda Carter and other stars who suited up to play early caped crusaders track the evolution of the crime-fighting genre. Followed by Star Trek to Twilight Zone: TV’s Favorite Sci-Fi, featuring insight from William Shatner and others.

Minari

Showtime, 9pm

This is a film of quiet power and subtlety, with the family bond between would-be farmer Jacob Yi (Steven Yeun) and his practical, disappointed wife Monica (Han Ye-ri) tested through failures that are tempered by bits of hope. In writer-director Lee Isaac Chung’s semiautobiographical drama, Korean immigrant Jacob moves his wife, young son (Alan S. Kim) and daughter (Noel Kate Cho) from California to rural Arkansas in the 1980s, with the dream of selling vegetables to big-city vendors. Money is tight, and Monica’s spirited, swearing mother (Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung) arrives from South Korea to help. The fact that she easily grows the Asian celery minari — a plant that, “rich or poor, anyone can enjoy and be healthy,” she says — speaks to the power of faith in a movie nominated for six Oscars this year.

The Hotline

BET Her, 10pm

The Hotline features short films that place a spotlight on domestic violence awareness. Tonight’s film, “Her Lyfeline,” follows London, a popular singer who is trapped in a high-profile, abusive relationship with her producer-boyfriend, King Sire. London reaches out to a domestic violence hotline under a pseudonym to protect her image as she fights to leave her abuser and maintain their celebrity while keeping it out of the public eye. Keri Hilson, Perri Camper and Jason Jones star.

The Dead Files

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi and physical medium Amy Allan are back on the case in Season 14 of this paranormal investigation series. In the premiere, “Victimville,” Steve and Amy visit a terrified woman in Victorville, California, who claims her home is under attack from the supernatural and believes that whatever is lurking inside killed her roommate. She fears the entity will strike again if she can’t get help.

Saturday Night Live: “Jason Sudeikis/Brandi Carlile”

NBC, 11:30pm Live; livestreams on Peacock

Former SNL cast member and current Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis returns to his old stomping grounds to host for the first time. Also making her SNL debut, as musical guest, is Brandi Carlile, whose new album, In These Silent Days, was released Oct. 1. Tonight’s episode is the final one that will be livestreamed on Peacock.