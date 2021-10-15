Friday, Oct. 15: Red Sox vs. Astros in ALCS Game 1 on FOX

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Friday, Oct. 15

MLB Playoffs: AL Championship Series, Game 1: Boston at Houston

FOX, 8pm Live

The American League’s two remaining playoff contenders, the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros, meet tonight in Game 1 of the best-of-seven AL Championship Series at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. FOX and FS1 split coverage of the series.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

This is a modern take on the hit 1997 horror film of the same name, which itself was based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel. One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the unsavory side of their seemingly perfect town — and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly. The first four episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes will be available Fridays.

Puppy Place

Apple TV+

New Series!

Based on the bestselling books from Scholastic, this kids series chronicles the adventures of dog-loving siblings Charles (Riley Looc) and Lizzie (Brooklynn MacKinzie) Peterson, and the puppy pals they foster. Each of the eight live-action episodes tells the story of a puppy who finds his or her way to the Peterson family. Charles and Lizzie, whose different approaches complement, inspire and occasionally confound one another, do whatever it takes to find a happy, loving forever home for each and every dog. Discovering what makes each pup special offers a unique perspective that helps the pair overcome their own individual hurdles.

See

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

Season 2 of the fantasy series led by Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodard concludes.

The Velvet Underground

Apple TV+

Legendary 1960s/early ’70s music group the Velvet Underground created a new sound that changed the world of music, cementing its place as one of rock ’n’ roll’s most revered bands. This film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Todd Haynes (Velvet Goldmine, I’m Not There) shows just how the group became a cultural touchstone while representing a range of contradictions: The band is both of their time, yet timeless; literary, yet realistic; rooted in high art and street culture. The documentary features in-depth interviews with the key players of that time combined with a treasure trove of never-before-seen performances and a rich collection of recordings, Warhol films and other experimental art that creates an immersive experience into what founding member John Cale describes as the band’s creative ethos: “how to be elegant and how to be brutal.”

Art in Bloom With Helen Dealtry

Magnolia Network on discovery+

New Series!

British watercolor painter and designer artist Helen Dealtry gives a glimpse into her creative process in this studio-based painting series, sharing the how-to of her original creations from start to finish.

Finding Andrea

discovery+

New Series!

When single mother Andrea Knabel goes missing, the search for concrete facts surrounding her disappearance brings up even more questions from her family and close friends. As a fresh set of eyes takes over the case, shocking information about her life in the months before she vanished is brought to light, leading her loved ones to rethink everything. She was a woman who helped those in need, devoting her free time to finding missing people with an eclectic and loyal group of friends, but perhaps she was the one who needed saving all along. The first two episodes of this true-crime docuseries are available today; subsequent new episodes will be available Fridays.

The Four of Us

Netflix

Original Film!

After a four-week partner swap, two couples meet again in a remote beach house and discover that everything has changed. Suddenly, their feelings are put to the test, and their life choices and expectations are reevaluated. In the end, one question remains: Who loves who — and is that really enough?

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween

Netflix

The star of Netflix’s new kids animated series Sharkdog leads this Halloween special.

You

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 3 of the psychological thriller, Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti), now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door?

Good Timing With Jo Firestone

Peacock

In this hilarious and heartwarming special, New York-based comedian Jo Firestone teaches a comedy workshop to 16 senior citizens, leading up to their first live stand-up show.

Halloween Kills

Peacock Premium

Feature Film Exclusive!

This follow-up to the smash-hit 2018 reboot of the classic Halloween slasher movie franchise, and from the same filmmaking team, picks up minutes after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement. Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she has finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself, his ritual bloodbath resumes. Laurie must fight her pain and, as she prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against this unstoppable boogeyman. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage, who decide to take matters into their own hands and hunt Michael down once and for all. This film, also releasing in theaters today, is available to stream at no extra fee for Peacock Premium subscribers.

Carnival of Souls

TCM, 6:15pm

Catch a Classic!

The history of horror movies has some fine examples of independent films that have been low (sometimes very low) on budget but high in concept, execution and frights. One of the most memorable of these is director Herk Harvey’s influential 1962 cult favorite Carnival of Souls. Working with a budget of just around $33,000, Harvey — in his first and only feature — used creative filmmaking techniques, an eerie organ-based musical score and creepy locations in and around Salt Lake City (most notably the depressingly abandoned Saltair Pavilion on the shore of the Great Salt Lake) to lend an incredibly chilling atmosphere, and the feel of being in a nightmare, to his story. The tale begins when an introverted church organ player named Mary (Candace Hilligoss) mysteriously emerges onto a riverbank dazed and apparently uninjured hours after her car plunges off a bridge. Mary eventually finds herself pursued by a terrifying, ghoulish apparition (played by Harvey) who beckons her. Although she tries to run from this grinning stalker and the nightmarish goings-on and other ghouls she sees at an old lakeshore pavilion, there seems to be no escaping the fate that awaits her. — Jeff Pfeiffer

College Football

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

A Friday night college football doubleheader on ESPN has the Clemson Tigers at the Syracuse Orange in an ACC game and the California Golden Bears at the Oregon Ducks in a Pac-12 matchup.

S.W.A.T.

CBS, 8pm

Hondo (Shemar Moore) deduces that stolen architectural drawings might lead the crooks to a location that could put dangerous drugs back on the street. Plus: An ex-SWAT member (David DeSantos) returns.

Her Boyfriend’s Deadly Secret

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When a high school student starts dating a rebellious boy from a different school, she quickly finds herself in the crosshairs of someone trying to break them up … or hide a dangerous secret. Stars Alicia Leigh Willis and Kalen Bull.

Home Sweet Home

NBC, 8pm

New Series!

Ava DuVernay (Selma, Queen Sugar) is creator and executive producer of this unscripted social experiment series that pulls back the curtain on 18 families from varying backgrounds. Each hourlong episode follows two families from completely different walks of life as they accept the challenge to explore a world unlike their own, discovering things like what food the other family has in their refrigerator and what shows are queued up on their DVR. At the end of the episode, the families reunite to share their eye-opening experiences.

Ready to Love

OWN, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The dating series is back for Season 4 with two back-to-back hourlong episodes. This season, host Nephew Tommy heads to Washington, D.C., where 20 Black singles (10 men and 10 women) are brought together in hopes of finding a true connection. There will be shocking curveballs throughout the season’s journey, including surprise singles added to the mix and double eliminations.

Magnum P.I.: “Texas Wedge”

CBS, 9pm

Magnum (Jay Hernandez), Higgins (Perdita Weeks) and Rick (Zachary Knighton) go undercover at a ritzy country club to investigate the case of stolen golf clubs in the new episode “Texas Wedge.”

La Frontera With Pati Jinich

PBS, 9pm

Over the course of this two-part culinary travel special (concluding next Friday), savor the sights, sounds and flavors of the U.S.-Mexico border alongside Emmy-nominated, James Beard-winning chef Pati Jinich as she experiences the region’s rich culture, people and cuisine. In tonight’s first installment, “Miles From Nowhere,” Jinich travels from El Paso and Ciudad Juarez to Big Bend National Park.

Eli Roth’s History of Horror: “Psychics”

AMC, 10pm

Tonight’s episode looks at films like The Dead Zone, Scanners, Doctor Sleep and Beetlejuice, where horror superstars Stephen King, David Cronenberg, Mike Flanagan, Brian DePalma, Sam Raimi, Peter Jackson and Tim Burton brought psychic powers to the screen in thrilling new ways.

Blue Bloods: “Protective Instincts”

CBS, 10pm

Frank (Tom Selleck) weighs his options after his old friend Lenny (guest star Treat Williams) presents him with an exciting job offer in the new episode “Protective Instincts.”

VOCES on PBS: “Letters to Eloisa”

PBS, 10pm

A haunting portrait of a writer’s life and struggle for artistic freedom, this film tells the story of Cuba’s José Lezama Lima, an all-but-forgotten figure of the Latin American literary boom that included Gabriel García Márquez, Octavio Paz and Mario Vargas Llosa.

Day of the Dead

Syfy, 10pm

New Series!

Inspired by horror master George A. Romero’s 1985 film of the same name, which was the third film in the director’s Night of the Living Dead franchise, this 10-episode series follows six strangers as they try to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. They’ll quickly learn that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to rip them apart.

Saturday, Oct. 16

The Ghost and Molly McGee: “Mama’s Gotta Hustle/Hooray for Mollywood!”

Disney Channel, 9am

In the new episode “Mama’s Gotta Hustle/Hooray for Mollywood!” the McGee family’s van breaks down, and Molly (voice of Ashly Burch) teams up with Andrea (voice of Jules Medcraft) to make a scary movie.

TCM Remembers Jane Powell

TCM, beginning at 12pm

Legendary actress Jane Powell, who starred in a number of iconic movie musicals and musical comedies during Hollywood’s golden age, passed away Sept. 16 at age 92. Turner Classic Movies pays tribute to her this afternoon with a lineup of four of her films: Luxury Liner (1948), costarring George Brent; Small Town Girl (1953), with Farley Granger and Ann Miller; Royal Wedding (1951), costarring Fred Astaire; and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954), with Howard Keel.

The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet

Discovery Channel, 4pm

Over five episodes, meet the 15 finalists in a competition launched by Prince William to find innovative solutions to Earth’s environmental problems. See who wins Sunday on Discovery’s Facebook page.

Frankie Drake Mysteries: “The Girls Can’t Help It”

Ovation, 7pm

Frankie (Lauren Lee Smith) and Trudy (Chantel Riley) cross paths with a trio of flappers and head into an illegal auction as they investigate the theft of a priceless bottle of wine.

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty

BBC America, 8pm

Season Finale!

The dramatic saga of meerkat families living in the Kalahari Desert of southern Africa wraps up Season 1 tonight.

Those Who Wish Me Dead

HBO, 8pm

Hannah (Angelina Jolie), a specially trained firefighter desperate to extinguish memories of a past work tragedy, and Connor (Finn Little), a 12-year-old running for his life from a pair of trained killers, may seem unlikely cohorts. But they make a formidable duo in this 2021 thriller cowritten and directed by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone). Connor has a costly secret — given to him by his accountant father — and he and Hannah must crawl and climb from danger in the wild fields of Park County, Montana, to protect it. Also in the mix: Hannah’s ex Ethan (Jon Bernthal), a deputy sheriff and Connor’s uncle, and his pregnant wife, Allison (Medina Senghore), a survival expert. Her skills come in mighty handy as the fairly standard cat-and-mouse game is complicated by a raging fire and plenty of bullets. As with his acclaimed Western action film, Hell or High Water, Sheridan gives us complicated characters. The assassins (Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Hoult) are brothers in arms, both of whom, for all their icy instincts, have a conscience. In a sea of tension, they stand out.

Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Heather Locklear (Melrose Place) stars in this emotional and inspiring true story of Kristine Carlson, coauthor of the bestselling book series Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff with her husband, Dr. Richard Carlson, who finds her world crashing down around her after Richard unexpectedly passes away. Faced with unsurmountable grief, Kristine finds her voice and the strength to navigate and rebuild her family in the midst of profound loss. The film also stars Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter Natasha Bure (Fuller House), Jason MacDonald (The Vampire Diaries) and Emily Rose (Haven).

MLB Playoffs: NL Championship Series, Game 1: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta

TBS, 8pm Live

TBS airs the best-of-seven National League Championship Series beginning with Game 1 tonight as the L.A. Dodgers visit the Atlanta Braves. The NL champion advances to the World Series beginning Oct. 26 on FOX.

Eastwood — Part 1

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight, Turner Classic Movies airs the first part of a two-weekend double feature of iconic movies starring and/or directed by the legendary Clint Eastwood (the second double feature airs next Saturday, Oct. 23). Tonight’s lineup consists of two famous Eastwood films in which he starred in the 1960s and ’70s, during the first few decades of his stardom. First up is the World War II-set action classic Where Eagles Dare (1968). Based on Alistair MacLean’s novel of the same name, the film follows Maj. John Smith, played by Richard Burton, and Lt. Morris Schaffer, played by Eastwood, who are Allied paratroopers working for an intelligence service. Their mission is to sneak behind the enemy lines and rescue a captured general, who is being held by the Nazis in a castle high in the Alps. Tonight’s second film features a lighter note: the action comedy Every Which Way but Loose (1978). Eastwood plays Philo Beddoe, a truck driver and fighter who roams the country looking for his missing love (Sondra Locke), while facing off against the police and an entire motorcycle gang. He does it all with his brother Orville (Geoffrey Lewis) and his pet orangutan Clyde by his side. One of Eastwood’s most famous costars, Clyde was portrayed by a trained orangutan named Manis. — Evan McLean

Advice to Love By

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

When a love advice author and a dating columnist cross paths, attraction blooms into more. Using strategies from their own playbooks, is it possible they’ve both met their match: each other? Stars Erinn Westbrook and Brooks Darnell.

Slumber Party Massacre

Syfy, 9pm

Original Film!

In this modern reimagining of the cult favorite 1982 slasher film, the titular get-together turns into a bloodbath as a psychotic serial killer wielding a power drill disrupts the fun. Like the original movie, this remake features women in two top behind-the-scenes creative roles — it was written by Suzanne Keilly (Ash vs Evil Dead) and directed by Danishka Esterhazy (The Banana Splits Movie). Esterhazy is known for her female-driven stories, so this film may give slasher fans some interesting twists on the genre.

Saturday Night Live: “Rami Malek/Young Thug”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Oscar winner Rami Malek, who plays a baddie in the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, now in theaters, makes his SNL hosting debut tonight. He is joined by Grammy-winning musical guest Young Thug, also appearing on the show for his first time, whose new album Punk releases Oct. 15.

Sunday, Oct. 17

The Men Who Stole the World Cup

discovery+

The awarding of the World Cup to countries around the world has been infested with bribery, corruption, global politics, backroom deals and greed. It all came to a head when the 2022 World Cup was awarded to Qatar — a desert nation with baking summer temperatures, zero world-class stadiums, a population mostly indifferent to soccer … and lots of money. With exclusive interviews, this two-part documentary reveals the truth behind the selling of the world’s biggest sporting event to the highest bidders and how the crooked, crazy characters who stalked the corridors of FIFA were eventually evicted from their seats of power and lives of luxury.

NASCAR Cup Series: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

NBC, 2pm Live

Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth is the site of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, the first of three races in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8.

Calling for Love

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Successful podcast host Samantha (Karissa Lee Staples) has a passion for music and an aversion to romance after a recent bad experience. Just when her show is thriving, she is thrown in the deep end by her boss and reassigned to host Heartwaves, a feel-good love songs show with a segment that reunites lost loves. Despite her initial lack of enthusiasm, her first caller is the charismatic and charming Jake (Tajh Bellow), who has a problem she’s determined to help solve. What they didn’t expect was to fall for each other in the process.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

ABC, 8pm

The charity-minded stars spinning the wheel and buying vowels off host Pat Sajak are ex-teenage witch Melissa Joan Hart, Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Hallmark fave Lacey Chabert.

The Simpsons: “The Wayz We Were”

FOX, 8pm

Evergreen Terrace is overrun with traffic in the new episode “The Wayz We Were.”

Chesapeake Shores

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Season Finale!

After a season that saw the departure of original cast member Jesse Metcalfe and the arrival of a new one, Robert Buckley, tonight is the season finale.

Call the Midwife: “Episode 3”

PBS, 8pm

A complicated pregnancy leads the Nonnatus team on a path of discovery. Meanwhile, Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) and Dr. Turner (Stephen McGann) get involved with a young woman whose health presents a series of challenges.

TCM Classic Horror (With Mario Cantone): “Family Hauntings”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s double feature of themed scary movies introduced by comedian/writer Mario Cantone is comprised of two terrific classics featuring families terrorized by the supernatural. First up is Poltergeist (1982), the Tobe Hooper-directed/Steven Spielberg-produced and -cowritten blockbuster that was one of the first haunted house movies to update its setting from a stereotypical dark old home in a remote locale to a modern suburban residence — in this case, a tract home located in a crowded and sun-drenched southern California subdivision. The family threatened here is the Freeling clan, led by mom Diane (JoBeth Williams) and dad Steven (Craig T. Nelson). Trouble starts when their 5-year-old daughter Carol Anne (Heather O’Rourke) begins making contact with spirits she knows as the “TV people,” and before long, a particularly sinister one is able to punch a hole into this world and steal the child away into its plane of existence. Along with its setting, Poltergeist updated the haunted house film with its use of razzle-dazzle, Oscar-nominated visual effects that still look impressive. Jerry Goldsmith also received an Oscar nomination for his eerie and exciting musical score. Tonight’s second film is Burnt Offerings (1976), based on Robert Marasco’s novel and starring Karen Black, Oliver Reed and Bette Davis. The house in this film is more traditionally spooky than the one in Poltergeist — it’s a remote, somewhat run-down 19th-century mansion that the Rolf family rents for a summer. It turns out this house is alive in a way, and it slowly begins to steal the family’s lives. The film’s theme may be familiar to fans of The Shining, though this book and movie came out before Stephen King’s novel and its big-screen adaptation. Burnt Offerings does not always succeed as well as The Shining does, but it does have some eerie moments, especially in its unnerving dream sequences involving a very creepy chauffeur (Anthony James). — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Equalizer: “The Kingdom”

CBS, 8:30pm

Everybody’s after McCall (Queen Latifah)! Saudi government intelligence zeroes in on the vigilante when Robyn tries to help a friend (Melis Aker) — a diplomat’s daughter — find her missing brother. She’s also being tracked by a colleague of Detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles). Hey, Robyn just wants justice for all. Let her be!

The Great North: “Wanted: Delmer Alive Adventure”

FOX, 8:30pm

After Delmer (voice of Aloysius Hootch) suffers a concussion while eating soup, the Tobins tell their favorite stories about him in order to keep him awake in the new episode “Wanted: Delmer Alive Adventure.”

Hightown

Starz, 8:55pm

Season Premiere!

The gritty crime drama set in the dark underworld of Cape Cod returns for Season 2 with the premiere episode “Great White.” Kingpin Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco) and his cousin, Jorge (new cast member Luis Guzmán), are determined to control the traffic of a potent and dangerous new drug. Newly minted state police officer Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund) has made it her personal mission to bring Cuevas down.

Supermarket Sweep: “Bring That Meat Back, Girl!”

ABC, 9pm

Three-time Emmy nominee and comedienne Leslie Jones is back with a stockpile of groceries and more good times for 12 competing contestants.

Fear the Walking Dead

AMC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

How are those zombie apocalypse survivors now? The nuclear warheads that detonated across their Texas home in Season 6’s finale have fundamentally changed the game — especially for smooth talker Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), who has put himself in charge of one of the few habitable spots remaining.

Mysterious Creatures With Forrest Galante

Animal Planet, 9pm; also streams on discovery+

New Series!

Wildlife biologist Forrest Galante has spent his life tracking and rediscovering animals “lost” to extinction, from his historic rediscovery of the Fernandina tortoise to the elusive Dracula monkey and more. In this series, Forrest and his wife, zoologist Jessica Evans, travel across the globe to investigate reports of strange sightings, legendary creatures and mysterious encounters between humans and wildlife. Forrest’s goal is to solve the riddles behind the local legends and mysteries before these animals truly become mythological due to extinction.

Homestead Rescue

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 9, Marty Raney and his family once again travel across the country to save families and their beloved homesteads from the brink of failure. From a simple solar power fix to allow a family to sleep soundly indoors again, to building location-specific greenhouses and gardens to supply food year-round, the Raneys are gearing up for big builds, life-changing rescues and some serious lessons in homesteading 101.

Chapelwaite: “Hold the Night”

EPIX, 9pm

Charles (Adrien Brody) and his family defend Chapelwaite with the help of Constable Dennison (Hugh Thompson) and Minister Burroughs (Gord Rand), but the night tests everyone to their emotional limit.

Bob’s Burgers: “Driving Big Dummy”

FOX, 9pm

Bob (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) gets roped into a road trip with Teddy (voice of Larry Murphy) in the new episode “Driving Big Dummy.”

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

As Shane (Kristin Booth) and Oliver (Eric Mabius) prepare for their wedding, they must pause to help a young boy fighting leukemia reunite with his long-lost friend. Their search is complicated by Shane’s mother, who arrives with her own plan for their wedding. Meanwhile, Rita (Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe) and Norman (Geoff Gustafson) navigate the challenges of trying to start a family, but a new employee in the Dead Letter Office may deliver the answer.

Succession

HBO, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 3 of the hit drama begins with Waystar Royco CEO Logan Roy (Brian Cox) scrambling to secure familial, political and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war. Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun also star.

Evil Lives Here

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 10 finale of this true-crime series, “He Fed Them to Gators,” when Craig Lester Thrift brags about getting away with murder, everyone thinks he is kidding. Robyn Barry knows Thrift better than anyone, and she begins to suspect he isn’t joking. Someone needs to believe her before Thrift makes her his next victim.

Grantchester: “Episode 3”

PBS, 9pm

Will (Tom Brittney) and Geordie (Robson Green) are drawn into local politics when the death of a councilor prompts a parish election. Meanwhile, an allegation against Leonard (Al Weaver) rocks life at the vicarage to its core.

NCIS: Los Angeles: “Fukushu”

CBS, 9:30pm

NCIS takes the case personally when an LAPD officer’s father, a beloved elderly Japanese American veteran, is the victim of a vicious hate crime in the new episode “Fukushu.”

Family Guy: “80’s Guy”

FOX, 9:30pm

Peter (voice of Seth MacFarlane) re-creates movie scenes from his favorite decade in the new episode “80’s Guy.” Kenny Loggins guest-voices himself.

Baptiste

PBS, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The six-episode Season 2 of this acclaimed spinoff of The Missing follows retired detective Julien Baptiste (Tchéky Karyo) on his most complex case to date as he navigates Budapest’s corrupt underworld and an untrustworthy Hungarian police force as he works to find a British ambassador’s (guest star Fiona Shaw) husband and two sons, who have gone missing while on a skiing holiday in the mountains of Hungary.

The Killer Next Door

FOX News Channel, 10pm

Former FBI special agent and architect of criminal profiling John Douglas narrates this one-hour special, a true-crime anthology that decodes the worst serial killers in the country. Douglas will reveal snippets of profiles of the different murderers and how law enforcement tackled each of them. Along the way, Douglas reveals these killers’ motivations and what led them to commit their horrific crimes. Following tonight’s special episode, The Killer Next Door streams on FOX Nation as a five-part series.

SEAL Team: “Trust, but Verify: Part 2”

CBS, 10:30pm

When Bravo’s operation is compromised, they must figure out how to escape undetected from one of the most dangerous countries in the world in the new episode “Trust, but Verify: Part 2.”

Monday, Oct. 18

Manhunt: The Night Stalker

Acorn TV

Season Premiere!

The highest-rated new drama of 2019 on all of U.K. television returns for Season 2, with BAFTA and SAG Award-winning actor Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) reprising his critically acclaimed role as former London Metropolitan Police detective DCI Colin Sutton. Based on the real-life Sutton’s diaries, Manhunt: The Night Stalker is the true story of the police pursuit of a notorious burglar and serial rapist whose 17-year reign of terror left thousands of elderly people in Southeast London living in fear. The drama explores how Colin came late to the inquiry and helped solve it in a matter of weeks, taking an incredibly dangerous criminal off the streets. New episodes are available Mondays.

Tough Love With Hilary Farr

discovery+

New Series!

Popular HGTV interior designer Hilary Farr (Love It or List It) uses her design expertise and life experience to help families with unique challenges renovate their homes to better suit their needs.

Walker, Texas Ranger

H&I, 6pm

Heroes & Icons’ lineup of compelling drama, action and adventure series gets a refresh with the addition of the iconic action/crime drama Walker, Texas Ranger starring Chuck Norris. The series will air seven days a week, with a three-hour block of back-to-back episodes Monday-Friday along with episodes airing Saturdays and Sundays. The series originally debuted on CBS in 1993 and aired for eight seasons.

Hoarders

A&E, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Terri has never really been able to live in the home she bought, as the house is filled with clutter from her hoarding. Terri and her boyfriend, Kraig, have always wanted to get married, but the hoarding has stood in the way. Terri spends all of her time as a live-in caregiver for an elderly man and has hoarded clutter in his house as well. Will the Hoarders team of experts be able to help Terri get her hoarding under control, or will Terri’s temper stop the process?

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to Your Match”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Welcome to Your Match,” Calvin and Tina (Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold) enlist the services of a professional matchmaker for Marty (Marcel Spears), and they can’t help but get too caught up in the process.

Howie Mandel & Friends: Don’t Sneeze on Me

The CW, 8pm

At long last, Howie Mandel and his hilarious friends return to the stand-up stage where they belong, reflecting on life, love, travel … and that whole worldwide pandemic thing. Hosted by Mandel, the special features a powerhouse stand-up comedy lineup including Sherri Shepherd, Ryan Hamilton, Dulcé Sloan, Danny Jolles, Preacher Lawson, Aaron Weber, Debra DiGiovanni, Natasha Leggero, Robin Tran and Patton Oswalt.

NFL Football: Buffalo at Tennessee

ESPN, 8pm Live

Monday Night Football heads to Nissan Stadium in Nashville for a matchup of AFC contenders as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills take on Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans.

Kids Baking Championship: Oh My Gourd!

Food Network, 8pm

Four fan-favorite kid bakers return for a Halloween-themed confection competition on this special episode. The young bakers must face the creepy pumpkin patch for this challenge and create 3D pumpkin patch piñata cakes. Only one baker will rise to the occasion and say “oh my gourd” when they take home a baker’s dream package of baking goods and equipment worth $10,000!

9-1-1: “Peer Pressure”

FOX, 8pm

The members of the 118 face an awkward rescue call when they arrive on the scene of a man who has overexerted himself exercising in the new episode “Peer Pressure.”

The Voice: “The Battles Part 3”

NBC, 8pm

The battle rounds continue as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jason Aldean, Kristin Chenoweth, Dierks Bentley and Camila Cabello to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the knockouts. Each coach has one steal and one save at their disposal.

Antiques Roadshow: “Best Bargains”

PBS, 8pm

Steals and deals abound as Antiques Roadshow features great bargains like a $15,000-$25,000 flea market find.

Special Theme: Big Country: “Country Music Stories”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

In tonight’s themed Big Country lineup on Turner Classic Movies, enjoy several entertaining and often acclaimed films featuring fictional stories set in the world of country music. First up is The Thing Called Love (1993), Peter Bogdanovich’s comedy/drama that follows young musician Miranda Presley (Samantha Mathis) as she tries to make it big in Nashville. The film also stars Dermot Mulroney, Sandra Bullock and River Phoenix in what was his final completed screen performance before his untimely death at age 23. Next up is the Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1983 drama Tender Mercies, starring Best Actor Oscar winner Robert Duvall as Mac Sledge, a washed-up, recovering-alcoholic country singer who tries to turn his life around through a relationship with a young widow (Tess Harper) and her son (Allan Hubbard) in rural Texas. Horton Foote also won an Oscar for his original screenplay. Then, the 1973 drama Payday follows country/western singer Maury Dann (Rip Torn) on his escapades as he travels around the Southern United States. Finally, the 1977 drama Outlaw Blues stars Peter Fonda as ex-con Bobby Ogden, who hopes to straighten out his life and break into the music business in Austin, only to find himself having to go on the lam with a backup singer (Susan Saint James) after an argument over a songwriting credit leads to him being falsely accused of shooting a popular country star. — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Big Leap: “We Were Just Babies”

FOX, 9pm

Watching this freshman drama, set behind the scenes of a dance reality series also called The Big Leap, you can’t help but root for single mom Gabby Lewis (Simone Recasner). Seven years ago, she was captain of her high school dance team when she learned she was pregnant with her son, Sam (Crew Kingston Miskel), and gave up a scholarship to NYU. She’s managed to keep the identity of his father a secret — until tonight, when the reality show’s evil-genius exec producer, Nick Blackburn (Scott Foley), sends Gabby and the rest of the Big Leap amateur dance troupe to her old high school to teach the current squad a new routine. “It throws her into a deep, deep, deep loop that brings up a lot of memories she has shoved under the carpet and not been able to process in the open,” says Recasner, noting that this time Gabby can at least lean on her bestie and fellow graduate Justin Reyes (Raymond Cham Jr.). The experience is a turning point for another reason, too: “It sparks a part of her she hasn’t felt since she was 17 — she was a leader.” Gabby choreographs a moving number (to the song “Youth” by Daughter), which, Recasner adds, was shot at a school without air-conditioning. “The sweat is real.”

Wakefield

Showtime, 9pm

New Series!

This eight-episode drama shines a comedic, suspenseful and heartbreaking light on what happens when the sanest individual — an upbeat psych nurse working at Wakefield — begins to lose his grip. Rudi Dharmalingam, Geraldine Hakewill and Mandy McElhinney star.

Intervention

A&E, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Nicknamed “Krystal Cali,” for her classic California looks and energetic personality, Krystal lived out her dream of getting married and dedicating her life to two young sons, but the effects of growing up in a dysfunctional family, along with the death of her father, turned “Krystal Cali” into an alcohol, heroin, meth and fentanyl addict.

NCIS: Hawai‘i: “Gaijin”

CBS, 10pm

NCIS must help avert a diplomatic crisis after a Japanese sailor is killed on American soil in the new episode “Gaijin.”

Ordinary Joe: “Mask On Mask Off”

NBC, 10pm

Halloween events affect each world in profoundly different ways. While some are putting on a mask to hide from reality, others are shedding theirs and confronting past choices.

POV: “La Casa de Mama Icha”

PBS, 10pm

Decades ago, Mama Icha moved to the United States to help her daughter, but she never lost sight of her hometown of Mompox, spending years sending money to build her dream house there. Now, at the end of her life, Mama Icha returns to Colombia.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

Shudder

Season Premiere!

This groundbreaking series follows 10 drag artists from around the world as they compete for a $100,000 grand prize — the largest in show history. Season 4 will feature a spectacular lineup of guest judges including Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical film series), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones), Misha Osherovich (Freaky), queer country music icon Orville Peck, pop metal star Poppy, Ray Santiago (Ash vs Evil Dead), Bob the Drag Queen (We’re Here) and more, with additional judges to be announced later. New episodes are available Tuesdays.

Georgetown

EPIX, 6:20pm

The mystery of whether ambitious Ulrich Mott (Christoph Waltz) killed his elderly socialite wife (Vanessa Redgrave) takes twisting turns into international intrigue.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks raise their NBA championship banner to the rafters of Fiserv Forum as they open the regular season against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. TNT’s second game has Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles to take on LeBron James and the Lakers.

The Bachelorette

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

After joining Season 25 of The Bachelor as a late arrival, Michelle Young immediately stole Matt James’ attention, along with the hearts of millions of Americans who fell in love with her captivating smile and charming sense of humor. Now she is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.

DC’s Stargirl: “Summer School: Chapter Eleven”

The CW, 8pm

After a frightening encounter leaves Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) life hanging in the balance, the team members band together to determine their next steps.

The Resident: “The Thinnest Veil”

FOX, 8pm

While looking for a distraction on Halloween, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) treats a group of witches who send the ER into chaos in the new episode “The Thinnest Veil.”

The Voice: “The Battles Part 4”

NBC, 8pm

The battle rounds conclude as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jason Aldean, Kristin Chenoweth, Dierks Bentley and Camila Cabello to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the knockouts. Each coach has one steal and one save at their disposal.

TCM Spotlight: New Waves Around the World: “British New Wave”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Around the time that the British Invasion in pop music innovation was starting to take place, there were likewise developing filmmaking trends across the pond that were becoming, and which remain, influential, and this cinematic British New Wave is tonight’s spotlight on Turner Classic Movies. Like the French New Wave movement in film, the British New Wave held many of the same styles and themes. From about the late 1950s to the mid ’60s, filmmakers in the British New Wave were heavily influenced by French filmmakers such as François Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard, and British directors such as Jack Clayton and Tony Richardson were similarly trying to capture and depict the lives of everyday people. These films that were being made during this time were usually shot in black-and-white, produced outside the studio setting and shot on location to give the movies a realistic feel. Tonight’s movies from the British New Wave, in order, are: the 1959 romantic drama Room at the Top, which was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Clayton, and won Best Actress for Simone Signoret, and Best Adapted Screenplay; Karel Reisz’ 1960 romantic drama Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, named the 14th greatest British film of all time by the British Film Institute in 1999; the 1963 romantic comedy drama Billy Liar, directed by John Schlesinger and with a breakthrough performance for Julie Christie; The Knack … and How to Get It, Richard Lester’s 1965 comedy that remains a fun time capsule of swinging ’60s London; cowriter/director Tony Richardson’s 1961 drama A Taste of Honey, which won four BAFTA awards, including Best British Screenplay and Best British Film; and This Sporting Life, the 1963 sports drama that earned stars Richard Harris and Rachel Roberts Best Actor and Best Actress Oscar nominations. — Evan McLean

Our Kind of People: “The Miseducation of the Negro”

FOX, 9pm

Angela (Yaya DaCosta) tries to get Nikki (Alana Bright) accepted into the Oak Bluffs Cotillion in the new episode “The Miseducation of the Negro.”

La Brea: “The New Arrival”

NBC, 9pm

The sight of a crashing plane spreads a wave of unexpected hope through the clearing as Eve (Natalie Zea) and the other survivors search for its fallen pilot. Gavin (Eoin Macken) and Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) seek help from an unlikely source after the government permanently suspends their mission into the sinkhole.

American Masters: “Becoming Helen Keller”

PBS, 9pm

Revisit Helen Keller’s rich career and explore how she perpetually put her celebrity to use to advocate for human rights in the pursuit of social justice for all, particularly women, the poor and people with disabilities.

Queens

ABC, 10pm

New Series!

We love a comeback story. Twenty years after the fictional ’90s hip-hop group Nasty Bitches broke up, its four female members are living very different lives when they reunite in this drama’s premiere — and rebrand themselves as Queens.

New Amsterdam: “This Be the Verse”

NBC, 10pm

Dr. Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) continues her quest to remake the hospital in her vision; Max (Ryan Eggold) goes the extra mile to help a patient in need; Dr. Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) and Iggy (Tyler Labine) find themselves at odds over a very serious issue; Reynolds (Jocko Sims) discovers the importance of personal obligations; and Bloom (Janet Montgomery) comes to a shocking realization about her mother.

Chucky: “Give Me Something Good to Eat”

Syfy & USA Network, 10pm

On Halloween night, Chucky (voice of Brad Dourif) targets one of Jake’s (Zackary Arthur) frenemies at a rocking costume party, forcing Jake to either stop the killer doll — or help him.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Found

Netflix

In Amanda Lipitz’s documentary film, three adopted American teenage girls discover that they are blood-related cousins. Their online meeting inspires the young women to confront complicated and emotional questions, and they embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to China together in search of answers, connections and their lost history.

Night Teeth

Netflix

Original Film!

A college student moonlighting as a chauffeur picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across Los Angeles. But when he uncovers their bloodthirsty intentions — and their dangerous, shadowy underworld — he must fight to stay alive.

Stuck Together

Netflix

Original Film!

Seven families live in the Parisian apartment building at 8 Rue de l’Humanite — and they didn’t escape to the countryside at the arrival of the coronavirus. Now, three months of life under lockdown will reveal the best and worst of these neighbors.

The Goldbergs: “An Itch Like No Other”

ABC, 8pm

With Beverly’s encouragement, Mr. Glascott moves in next door to the Goldbergs and slowly goes from friendly neighbor to cluelessly intrusive. Adam and Murray become increasingly disgruntled while Beverly comes up with a plan to occupy Mr. Glascott’s time with a new friend, Mr. Woodburn. Meanwhile, Barry lands in urgent care with a case of poison ivy in a compromising area — his rear end. Erica and Geoff are called to task to take care of Barry and his ridiculous demands — inadvertently testing their parenting skills and patience with one another.

The Masked Singer: “Time Warp”

FOX, 8pm

Group A performers return to the stage and another wild-card singer enters the competition. Leslie Jordan joins as a guest panelist in the new episode “Time Warp.”

Chicago Med: “Change Is a Tough Pill to Swallow”

NBC, 8pm

Dylan (Adam Poss) and Charles (Oliver Platt) treat patients suffering from Glass Child Syndrome and misdiagnosed ADHD; Crockett (Dominic Rains) has to navigate hospital politics when he cares for the daughter of a transplant surgeon; and Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Stevie (Kristen Hager) must lay egos aside to help save an elderly patient.

Nature

PBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 40 of the Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning natural history series gets underway with “My Garden of a Thousand Bees,” which follows wildlife cameraman Martin Dohrn, who filmed all the bees he could find in his tiny urban garden in Bristol, England, during the COVID-19 lockdown. By the end of summer, Dohrn saw more than 60 species of bees and unlocked new knowledge about the diversity of personalities in this insect family. He also developed a close relationship with an individual bee he followed through its entire life.

Amazing Animal Friends: “Creature Comforts”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Meet monkeys that protect cats, an emu that has settled down with Irish Setters, and other unique animal bonds. Witness wild animal pairings between different species, happening in Europe, North America and Africa.

Rodgers & Hammerstein

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Get ready to tap your toes tonight when Turner Classic Movies presents the immortal sights and sounds of four of the most memorable big-screen musicals based on stage hits, or created originally, by the legendary composing team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. First is The King and I, the Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1956 adaptation of the duo’s 1951 theater production, itself based on Margaret Landon’s 1944 novel Anna and the King of Siam. Yul Brynner won a Best Actor Oscar for his reprisal of his stage role of King Mongkut. The film costars Best Actress Oscar nominee Deborah Kerr as Anna, and the Oscar-winning score includes classic Rodgers and Hammerstein tunes like “Shall We Dance?” and “Getting to Know You.” Next is Carousel, also from 1956, based on the composers’ 1945 musical. Starring Gordon MacRae and Shirley Jones, the film features such notable songs as “If I Loved You” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” After that is the only Rodgers and Hammerstein musical written directly for film — 1945’s State Fair. The movie introduced popular hits like “It’s a Grand Night for Singing” and “It Might as Well Be Spring,” which earned the composers a Best Original Song Oscar. Finally, Flower Drum Song is the Oscar-nominated 1961 big-screen adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 1958 stage musical. It was the first major Hollywood feature film to have a majority Asian American cast in a story about contemporary Asian American lives, and among its songs that have remained popular is “I Enjoy Being a Girl.” — Jeff Pfeiffer

Winter House

Bravo, 9pm

New Series!

Embark on the ultimate winter getaway with some of Bravo’s beloved Summer House and Southern Charm cast members and their friends during a two-week vacation in Stowe, Vermont. The six-episode series reaches new peaks when this rowdy crew kicks off an epic experience filled with hot tub hookups and snowy shenanigans.

Batwoman: “Loose Tooth”

The CW, 9pm

When a new incarnation of Gotham’s swamp-slumming Killer Croc surfaces and starts racking up a body count, the inaugural team-up of Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is put to the test. But Alice isn’t the only unwanted intrusion into Ryan’s life when Jada Jet (Robin Givens) shows up at Wayne Enterprises, insisting on meeting the company’s new CEO. Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary’s (Nicole Kang) relationship is strained under the weight of a secret Luke is keeping, while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) finds herself becoming part of Ryan’s inner circle.

Alter Ego: “The Head to Heads Night 2”

FOX, 9pm

Four more contestants compete and face elimination in the new episode “The Head to Heads Night 2.”

Houses With History: “The One Built in 1666”

HGTV, 9pm

Mike Lemieux, Jen Macdonald and Rich Soares help a couple renovate their 1666 Federalist-style home that’s riddled with 350-year-old structural problems. They transform the untouched 1750s attic into dual bathrooms and add delicate features to call out the home’s original design.

Chicago Fire: “Two Hundred”

NBC, 9pm

Consider yourself warned: Tonight’s milestone 200th episode of the flagship Chicago drama “is emotional, life-changing and tough to view,” says executive producer Derek Haas, adding, “It was tough to film.” The tension ramps up as firefighter Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) awaits the birth of his baby and longtime battalion chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) begins to regret having accepted a new position outside of Firehouse 51. But it’s Capt. Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) who faces the toughest decisions. “All I can tell you is that Casey will always choose helping others over his own happiness,” Haas hints. If that means leaving those he loves most, that would be upsetting indeed! As for other cryptic teases, the producer says the episode kicks off a “crazy storyline” for Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) in which “we will see the return of an old colleague of his.” And, Haas promises, the final moments of the hour will be meaningful and memorable: “The ending says a lot about how the writers and I feel about a certain character.” ChiHards are already weeping.

Home Economics: “Giant Jenga, $120”

ABC, 9:30pm

Tom spirals when Connor dates a woman who broke his heart at summer camp. Then, family game night becomes an all-or-nothing competition between Marina and Denise.

CSI: Vegas: “Under the Skin”

CBS, 10pm

Pressure rises for the CSIs when a video game developer’s body is found floating in a fountain before a huge gaming tournament in the new episode “Under the Skin.”

American Horror Story: Double Feature

FX, 10pm

Season Finale!

The 10th season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s terrifyingly weird anthology American Horror Story ends tonight.

Chicago P.D.: “Burnside”

NBC, 10pm

As the team works to solve a deadly shooting in Burnside, Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) realizes he has a very personal connection to the case.

Secrets of the Dead

PBS, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 19 of the series that offers new evidence on forgotten historical mysteries begins with “Magellan’s Crossing.” The episode explores how, 500 years ago, Ferdinand Magellan and his crew set sail to gain control of the global spice trade. What resulted was the first circumnavigation of the earth, laying the groundwork for the colonization and globalization still felt today.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Introducing, Selma Blair

discovery+

Director Rachel Fleit’s documentary feature debut is a deeply intimate and powerful documentary about one woman’s journey of personal acceptance and resilience. It follows actress Selma Blair as she reckons with the next chapter of her life after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The film explores complex issues ranging from dissecting deep-rooted myths about beauty to the collective fear around disability and mortality. Introducing, Selma Blair premiered to acclaim at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival, where it won the Special Jury Award for Exceptional Intimacy in Storytelling in the Documentary Feature competition.

The Next Thing You Eat

Hulu

New Series!

Well-known chef David Chang joins forces with filmmaker Morgan Neville for this docuseries that explores the ways people eat and how those ways are changing rapidly. They examine our food future through a broad array of means, including robots, insect farms and lab-grown fish, among others. All six episodes are available today.

The Girl in the Woods

Peacock

New Series!

Set in the Pacific Northwest, this young-adult supernatural drama follows Carrie’s (Stefanie Scott) escape from her mysterious, cult-like colony that guards the world from monsters hidden behind a secret door within the woods. Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) is an executive producer and directs the first four episodes.

Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween

Peacock

In this hourlong baking competition special hosted by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, teams of three bakers are tasked with building a full-sensory 12×12 Halloween world that people can literally explore — imagine larger-than-life chocolate spiders or cotton-candy cobwebs. Food content creator Alvin Zhou will use his baking and cooking knowledge to judge each baker’s creation alongside Snoop and Martha.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Opening week of the NBA season continues on TNT with the Dallas Mavericks at the Atlanta Hawks and the L.A. Clippers at the Golden State Warriors.

Station 19: “100% or Nothing”

ABC, 8pm

Diane (Traci Thoms) returns to help with Crisis One intervention training for Station 19 and Station 23 firefighters. Meanwhile, Andy and Sullivan continue to be at odds, and Jack helps a young autistic man on a city bus.

Young Sheldon: “Potential Energy and Hooch on a Park Bench”

CBS, 8pm

Sheldon (Iain Armitage) tries to convince Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) to return to the university in the new episode “Potential Energy and Hooch on a Park Bench.”

Coroner: “Christmas Day”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

Searching for the suspected killer in the Browning murders, Jenny (Serinda Swan) and Donovan (Roger Cross) are lured to a dangerous, remote location.

NFL Football: Denver at Cleveland

FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live

Baker Mayfield and the Browns face a tough test tonight at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium as they take on Von Miller and the stout Denver Broncos defense.

The Blacklist

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

As it enters its ninth season with the episode “The Skinner,” this James Spader-led crime thriller moves from Fridays to its new Thursday time slot, taking the place of previously announced Law & Order: For the Defense (plans for that series have been scrapped). Another big change to the series already happened in the Season 8 finale back in June, which marked the last episode for longtime costar Megan Boone, with her character, Elizabeth Keen, appearing to die.

Star of the Month: Lucille Ball: “Before Desilu”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies continues to love Lucy as this week’s Thursday night salute to Lucille Ball features a lineup of movies led by Ball between 1940 and 1950, during the years after she married Desi Arnaz, and before the couple founded Desilu Productions and Ball largely took a break from film acting as she parlayed her big-screen fame into even greater TV stardom with I Love Lucy starting in 1951. The first movies on the schedule are comedies and/or musicals — Du Barry Was a Lady (1943), The Big Street (1942), Miss Grant Takes Richmond (1949), The Fuller Brush Girl (1950), Her Husband’s Affairs (1947), Dance, Girl, Dance (1940), Ziegfeld Follies (1946), Meet the People (1944), Look Who’s Laughing (1941) and That’s Right — You’re Wrong (1940) — and the lineup concludes with the drama Two Smart People (1946). — Jeff Pfeiffer

United States of Al: “Mo/Masoud”

CBS, 8:30pm

Al (Adhir Kalyan) tries to find an eligible Afghan-American bachelor for his sister to marry so she can move to America in the new episode “Mo/Masoud.”

The First 48

A&E, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The cold-blooded shooting of a man outside his apartment is caught on video, but detectives must work through the night to identify his masked attacker.

Grey’s Anatomy: “With a Little Help From My Friends”

ABC, 9pm

Richard recruits Meredith and Bailey to help him launch a new program. Meanwhile, Addison’s patient has complications from a procedure, and Jo helps a woman who goes into premature labor.

Ghosts: “Dinner Party”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Dinner Party,” the ghosts insist on being on the guest list when Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) invite their nosy neighbors (guest stars Mark Linn-Baker and Kathryn Greenwood) to dinner.

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa: “High Desert to High Risk”

HGTV, 9pm

Two friends with only cosmetic renovation experience have signed up for a crash course in flipping and enlisted Tarek El Moussa as their professor. When they aren’t afraid to go against expert advice, Tarek does all he can to ensure these high-risk rookies survive.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “The Five Hundredth Episode”

NBC, 9pm

The long-running Law & Order spinoff airs its milestone 500th episode tonight.

B Positive: “Vermont, Switzerland and Connecticut”

CBS, 9:30pm

Drew (Thomas Middleditch) gets a surprise visit from his long-distance girlfriend, Adriana (guest star Michelle Ortiz), in the new episode “Vermont, Switzerland and Connecticut.”

Bull: “Bull Undone”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Bull Undone,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) contends with a biased jury pool in the trial of a man charged with his high school girlfriend’s murder after a docuseries depicts him as the prime suspect in the decades-old homicide.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “Unforgivable”

NBC, 10pm

Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) must provide protection when a gubernatorial candidate makes quick enemies of the K-O..

Cursed Films: The Omen

AMC, 12am (late-night)

Learn all about the spooky events — lightning strikes, explosions, animal attacks — that plagued the set of the 1976 horror flick.

Friday, Oct. 22

Invasion

Apple TV+

New Series!

Set across multiple continents, this 10-episode sci-fi drama follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The series stars Sam Neill, Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Firas Nassar and Shioli Kutsuna, and comes from cowriters/executive producers Simon Kinberg (Deadpool films, The Martian) and David Weil (Hunters). The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.

Dune

HBO Max

Feature Film Exclusive!

Frank Herbert’s seminal 1965 sci-fi saga gets an epic redo in this big-budget, star-studded film. Dropping simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters, the first part of a planned two-part film series directed by Denis Villeneuve details the long, bloody rise to greatness of the young hero Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he comes to terms with his powers of omniscience. The film also stars Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgård, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem and Zendaya. The film streams on HBO Max’s Ad-Free plan 31 days from its theatrical release today.

Inside Job

Netflix

New Series!

This adult animated comedy is about the shadow government, and the dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world’s conspiracies. From convoluted coverups to secret societies, navigating office culture at Cognito Inc. can be tricky, especially for antisocial tech genius Reagan Ridley (voice of Lizzy Caplan). Reagan thinks she can make a difference — if only she could manage her unhinged, manifesto-writing father (Christian Slater) and her irresponsible coworkers, and finally snag the promotion she’s been dreaming about.

Locke & Key

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The series based on the bestselling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez returns for Season 2.

Maya and the Three

Netflix

New Series!

This limited, CG-animated series takes place in a world filled with magic, where a Mesoamerican-inspired warrior princess embarks on an epic quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save humanity from the vengeful gods of the underworld. Zoe Saldana, Gabriel Iglesias, Alfred Molina, Kate del Castillo, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez and Queen Latifah are among the large ensemble vocal cast.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

A Friday night NBA doubleheader on ESPN has the Brooklyn Nets at the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns at the L.A. Lakers.

You, Me & the Christmas Trees

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Countdown to Christmas begins this weekend with three premieres: Tonight, Danica McKellar stars as an evergreen expert who helps save a family’s tree farm. In Saturday’s Boyfriends of Christmas Past, Catherine Haena Kim is a marketing exec visited by the ghosts of … you can guess. Sunday’s The Santa Stakeout is even more inspired: Tamera Mowry-Housley and Paul Campbell play detectives posing as newlyweds to solve a string of heists at holiday parties. Joe Pantoliano costars as their main suspect!

For Love or Murder

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Wedding planner Angie is surprised when her estranged brother, Michael, comes to their parents’ funeral with his fiancée, Olivia. Hoping to repair their relationship, Angie agrees to help Michael and Olivia plan their wedding. Soon, Angie is wrapped up in the drama of Olivia and her bridesmaids, one of whom accuses Olivia of murdering her husband. But when the bridesmaid is found dead, Angie becomes suspicious of Olivia, especially when she learns that Olivia previously dated a millionaire who died from a nasty “fall.” With this news and Olivia’s constant questions about Angie’s parents’ will, Angie is convinced that Olivia is only after Michael’s money. Unable to convince Michael of his fiancée’s true nature, Angie decides she must get proof on her own or risk her family becoming another pawn in Olivia’s deadly game. Stars Kristen Vaganos, Benedict Mazurek and Maddison Bullock.

Jason and the Argonauts

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Legendary stop-motion special effects master Ray Harryhausen achieved what is probably his greatest triumph in terms of bringing the fantastical to thrilling life in this 1963 feature based on the ancient Greek tale about the hero Jason (Todd Armstrong), who leads the men of his ship the Argo in a quest to find the fabled Golden Fleece. The human characters and actors here are fairly “meh”; the gods, played by actors like Niall MacGinnis as Zeus and Honor Blackman as Hera, are more interesting and fun. But the real stars of the film are the various Harryhausen-created monsters that Jason and crew encounter and battle along the way in a series of spectacular set pieces that are still pretty thrilling to watch today. There are harpies; the multi-headed Hydra that guards the Fleece; Talos, the enormous, sword-wielding bronze statue that springs to life to pursue the men; and, of course, the iconic skeleton army, born from the teeth of the slain Hydra, that fights the Argonauts in an amazing, climactic battle that took Harryhausen and his team four months of painstaking attention to detail to pull off. The fantasy action is set to a rousing musical score by Bernard Herrmann, and the combination of all these elements makes for a perfectly fun Friday night movie escape. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Magnum P.I.: “Those We Leave Behind”

CBS, 9pm

A therapist hires Higgins (Perdita Weeks) to investigate the suicide of one of her patients in the new episode “Those We Leave Behind.”

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team

CMT, 9pm

The remaining candidates are challenged to nail the squad’s entrance routine. Then, not every rookie is so rah-rah to tackle her first jump split. Understandable!

2021 Guaranteed Rate Skate America

NBCSN, 9pm Live

There’s nothing like the first Grand Prix event of an Olympic season, when skaters debut the programs they hope will earn them a spot on the team and, looking ahead to February, the podium in Beijing. “The anticipation is at an all-time high,” says commentator Tara Lipinski. She can’t wait to see what quad king Nathan Chen — who hasn’t lost since finishing fifth at the 2018 Games — skates in tonight’s short program and Saturday’s free skate in Las Vegas. “He is a chameleon, so it’s hard to guess what he will pick for the most important season of his career.” Among the women, Alexandra Trusova is the favorite if she skates cleanly: “The Russian Rocket” performed five quads in her free skate at a recent test event. “The technical wizardry she’s shown has elevated women’s skating to astronomical heights,” says analyst Johnny Weir, who expects America’s Bradie Tennell to “come out swinging.” The fiercest contest will be in ice dancing as Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock/Evan Bates hope to establish themselves as the U.S.’s top team early. Says Lipinski, “Their rivalry is one of a kind.”

La Frontera With Pati Jinich: “From Dos Laredos to Mars”

PBS, 9pm

The two-part special concludes as host Pati Jinich experiences more of the culture and cuisine along the U.S.-Mexico border, traveling from Laredo and Nuevo Laredo to Brownsville, Texas. She gets an up-close look at the major industries of the region — trucking, trade and ranching — and tastes a bit of the American Dream, spending time with the owners of Taco Palenque, a family-run, regional favorite that has grown to a fast-casual empire throughout South Texas.

Eli Roth’s History of Horror: “Apocalyptic Horror”

AMC, 10pm

How will the world end? Take your pick from the apocalyptic visions in this lot of films covered tonight: World War Z, Train to Busan, Zombieland, War of the Worlds, I Am Legend, The Omega Man, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Night of the Comet and Invasion of the Body Snatchers.

Day of the Dead: “Chum”

Syfy, 10pm

Trapped in the basement of the morgue, Cam (Keenan Tracey) and Lauren (Natalie Malaika) strategize their escape from the dead. Meanwhile, Mayor Bowman (Miranda Frigon) panics about the election, Trey (Christopher Russell) makes a grave mistake and the mysterious Dr. Logan (Lucia Walters) arrives to rescue McDermott (Mike Dopud).

Saturday, Oct. 23

The Ghost and Molly McGee: “Not So Honest Abe/The Best of Nin-tensions”

Disney Channel, 9am

Scratch (voice of Dana Snyder) helps Molly (voice of Ashly Burch) with her school project on Abraham Lincoln in “Not So Honest Abe.” Then in “The Best of Nin-tensions,” Molly helps mend a rift between her mom and grandmother (both voiced by Sumalee Montano).

Frankie Drake Mysteries: “A Most Foiled Assault”

Ovation, 7pm

When the coach of Canada’s first female fencing team is murdered and a fencer is wrongly arrested, Frankie (Lauren Lee Smith) and Trudy (Chantel Riley) are tasked with solving the case.

College Football: USC at Notre Dame

NBC, 7:30pm Live

The USC Trojans visit hallowed Notre Dame Stadium for a primetime college football clash with the Fighting Irish on NBC.

An Autumn Romance

GAC Family, 8pm

Original Film!

Jessica Lowndes and Chad Michael Murray star in GAC Family’s first original movie. When Seattle-based librarian Taylor Harris (Lowndes) suddenly loses her job, she travels to a small town in Montana to visit her brother Craig (Dennis Andres) and his wife, Christine (Moni Ogunsuyi), and quickly finds herself immersed in her brother’s effort to save the Graff Hotel, which has been purchased by tech tycoon Joel (Murray) and his associate, Ray (Michael Brown), with plans to transform the once quaint hotel into an upscale property for tourists.

Outgrown: “A Welcome Addition”

HGTV, 8pm

A family of four gained one more after adopting a toddler, and while he’s fitting in with the family, the home itself is way too small. Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell come to the rescue by adding bedrooms, storage and a brand-new second story for this growing clan.

Switched Before Birth

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

One Day at a Time’s Justina Machado and Scream Queens’ Skyler Samuels star in this moving drama about two women’s struggles to become mothers. The film is inspired by actual in vitro fertilization stories of real life couples. “Families with fertility issues continue to be marginalized and can accrue tremendous financial debt because of the lack of federal regulation,” informs director Elisabeth Rohm. “I’ve always felt strongly that this topic unfortunately continues to be taboo and the more we create conversation around infertility, the more progress we will make.”

Eastwood — Part 2

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies concludes its two-weekend double feature devoted to movie legend Clint Eastwood, which began last Saturday, with tonight’s lineup featuring movies that he directed. While Eastwood has often also starred in movies that he has directed, tonight’s first film, Bird (1988), marks the first instance where he did not act in a production he helmed. The acclaimed biopic stars Forest Whitaker as famed jazz saxophonist Charlie “Bird” Parker, and it chronicles Parker’s discovery of his sound through his struggles and the relationships that he forms in the world of jazz in the 1940s and ’50s. The film earned Eastwood his first Golden Globe Award for Best Director. Airing after Bird is the film that is probably Eastwood’s directorial masterpiece — the revisionist Western Unforgiven (1992). Eastwood does also star in this film, leading the cast in a Best Actor Oscar-nominated role as Will Munny, an aging outlaw and killer who takes on one more job, years after he had turned instead to farming. The stellar cast also includes Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Gene Hackman as ruthless Sheriff Little Bill Daggett, along with Morgan Freeman and Richard Harris. Having also produced Unforgiven, Eastwood was handed the Best Picture Oscar when his film was named the winner, and he also took home the Academy Award for Best Director. — Evan McLean

Batman to Wonder Woman: TV’s Favorite Superheroes

REELZ Channel, 9pm

Interviews with Lynda Carter and other stars who suited up to play early caped crusaders track the evolution of the crime-fighting genre. Followed by Star Trek to Twilight Zone: TV’s Favorite Sci-Fi, featuring insight from William Shatner and others.

Minari

Showtime, 9pm

This is a film of quiet power and subtlety, with the family bond between would-be farmer Jacob Yi (Steven Yeun) and his practical, disappointed wife Monica (Han Ye-ri) tested through failures that are tempered by bits of hope. In writer-director Lee Isaac Chung’s semiautobiographical drama, Korean immigrant Jacob moves his wife, young son (Alan S. Kim) and daughter (Noel Kate Cho) from California to rural Arkansas in the 1980s, with the dream of selling vegetables to big-city vendors. Money is tight, and Monica’s spirited, swearing mother (Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung) arrives from South Korea to help. The fact that she easily grows the Asian celery minari — a plant that, “rich or poor, anyone can enjoy and be healthy,” she says — speaks to the power of faith in a movie nominated for six Oscars this year.

The Hotline

BET Her, 10pm

The Hotline features short films that place a spotlight on domestic violence awareness. Tonight’s film, “Her Lyfeline,” follows London, a popular singer who is trapped in a high-profile, abusive relationship with her producer-boyfriend, King Sire. London reaches out to a domestic violence hotline under a pseudonym to protect her image as she fights to leave her abuser and maintain their celebrity while keeping it out of the public eye. Keri Hilson, Perri Camper and Jason Jones star.

The Dead Files

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi and physical medium Amy Allan are back on the case in Season 14 of this paranormal investigation series. In the premiere, “Victimville,” Steve and Amy visit a terrified woman in Victorville, California, who claims her home is under attack from the supernatural and believes that whatever is lurking inside killed her roommate. She fears the entity will strike again if she can’t get help.

Saturday Night Live: “Jason Sudeikis/Brandi Carlile”

NBC, 11:30pm Live; livestreams on Peacock

Former SNL cast member and current Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis returns to his old stomping grounds to host for the first time. Also making her SNL debut, as musical guest, is Brandi Carlile, whose new album, In These Silent Days, was released Oct. 1. Tonight’s episode is the final one that will be livestreamed on Peacock.