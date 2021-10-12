Tuesday, Oct. 12: Tom Hanks and Laura Dern Spend ‘A Night in the Academy Museum’

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Tuesday, Oct. 12

A Night in the Academy Museum

ABC, 10pm

Oscar-winning actors Laura Dern and Tom Hanks are inviting a few of their friends and colleagues to spend a night in the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The special will give fans an exclusive look at the amazing history, exhibitions and insight into the art of filmmaking that awaits when they visit the largest institution in the United States dedicated to the arts, sciences and artists of moviemaking. Annette Bening, Cher, Jon M. Chu, Geena Davis, Danny Glover, Eiza González, Emily V. Gordon, Aldis Hodge, Marsai Martin, Marlee Matlin, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Michelle Rodriguez, Jurnee Smollett and Diane Warren will guide viewers through the halls of the institution as they explore the magic and artistry that has enlightened, enchanted and entertained movie fans for more than 120 years.

Brideshead Revisited

BritBox

Streaming Exclusive!

In celebration of its original premiere on Britain’s ITV network 40 years ago today, the iconic 11-episode 1981 period drama Brideshead Revisited will stream exclusively on BritBox in a never-before-seen 4K remastered version. Considered to be one of the greatest literary adaptations of all time, the beloved serial is based on Evelyn Waugh’s 1945 novel. Its story takes place from the 1920s to the early ’40s and follows the life and romances of protagonist Charles Ryder (Jeremy Irons). Though of no money or family, Charles befriends Sebastian Flyte (Anthony Andrews), who comes from a wealthy family of English Catholics who live in a palatial mansion by the name of Brideshead Castle. The cast also includes Diana Quick, Simon Jones, Claire Bloom, Laurence Olivier and John Gielgud.

The Movies That Made Us

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The docuseries returns for Season 3 with a look at the fascinating stories behind more iconic film favorites. This season’s featured titles are Aliens (1986), Coming to America (1988), Friday the 13th (1980), Halloween (1978), A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and Robocop (1987).

Trial in the Outback

Sundance Now

Sam Neill narrates this true-crime documentary about Lindy Chamberlain, who made headlines in 1980 when she claimed that a dingo had killed her 9-week-old baby in the Australian Outback. Exclusive personal accounts from Chamberlain and her family are featured.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne

BET, 8pm

New Episodes!

Season 10 of the sitcom picks up again with new episodes beginning tonight with “Me Against the World,” in which a family game night at the Paynes’ is crashed by a surprise guest and Curtis (LaVan Davis) is asked to fill in at the firehouse for CJ (Allen Payne).

FBI: “Know Thyself”

CBS, 8pm

The team hunts for a serial killer who is targeting young, homeless men in the new episode “Know Thyself.”

Black Bear

EPIX, 8pm

Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation) shines as a filmmaker seeking inspiration … who may find it when she becomes part of a love triangle in this 2020 comedic drama.

NHL Hockey

ESPN, beginning at 8pm Live

The puck drops on the 2021 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins at the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the expansion Seattle Kraken at the Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN.

The Resident: “Now What?”

FOX, 8pm

Conrad (Matt Czuchry) puts all his effort into trying to find a way to channel his emotions in the new episode “Now What?”

The Voice: “The Battles Part 2”

NBC, 8pm

The battle rounds continue as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jason Aldean, Kristin Chenoweth, Dierks Bentley and Camila Cabello to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the knockouts. Each coach has one steal and one save at their disposal.

Breaking the Sound Barrier

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

On October 14, 1947, Capt. Chuck Yeager accomplished what many thought was impossible: He broke the sound barrier, and in doing so, changed aviation history forever. Behind this remarkable achievement was a dedicated team of rocket scientists and engineers, and one incredible plane, a Bell X-1 named “Glamorous Glennis.” This is the story of the plane and the people who dared to travel faster than the speed of sound, pushing flight science forward and proving that no matter the barrier, humanity can find a way to break through. See how we overcame the challenges of high-speed, high-altitude flight and rocketed toward and beyond the sound barrier. From World War II brainchild to supersonic record-breaker, witness the story of the plane that changed the face of aviation. Get an inside look at how Bell’s X-1 planes pushed the boundaries of flight science, on Earth and in space.

TCM Spotlight: New Waves Around the World: “French New Wave”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight, Turner Classic Movies continues its spotlight on influential “new wave” filmmaking movements with a visit to France. After the end of World War II, and free from censorship by Nazi occupiers, French cinemas were able to begin showing foreign films to the public, along with previously banned French-made films. The French “Nouvelle Vague” (New Wave) movement grew in popularity between 1958 and 1962, with films being seen as a new way of expression. These productions were breaking the mold of what films used to be as people started to see the camera as being the filmmakers’ pen or paintbrush, and cinema as an art form. The French New Wave influenced future films by proving that great films can be made outside of the studio setting and on a low budget. Great examples of films from this new wave featured tonight are, in order: the 1956 comedy Le Coup du berger, a short film directed by Jacques Rivette; Louis Malle’s 1958 drama The Lovers, which won the Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival; the 1959 romantic drama Hiroshima Mon Amour, a French/Japanese coproduction that earned screenwriter Marguerite Duras an Academy Award nomination; Jean-Luc Godard’s legendary 1960 crime drama Breathless, one of the quintessential examples of French New Wave cinema that earned Godard a Silver Bear award for Best Director at the Berlin International Film Festival; writer/director Claude Chabrol’s 1958 drama Le Beau Serge, considered the first Nouvelle Vague production; François Truffaut’s 1960 crime drama thriller Shoot the Piano Player; Lola, a 1961 romantic drama starring Anouk Aimée that was writer/director Jacques Demy’s debut film, and which he described as a “musical without music”; and the 1962 musical comedy/drama Cléo From 5 to 7, written and directed by French New Wave pioneer Agnès Varda. — Evan McLean

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living

BET, 8:30pm

New Episodes!

The sitcom returns with new Season 2 episodes starting tonight with “Who Are You to Judge?” After Jeremy (Na’im Lynn) buys a lemon from Mr. Brown (David Mann), he takes legal action to recoup his loss.

The Oval

BET, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The hourlong drama from Tyler Perry, about the lives of a first family in the White House, is back for Season 3. In tonight’s season premiere episode, “An Eye for an Eye,” President Hunter Franklin (Ed Quinn) and First Lady Victoria Franklin (Kron Moore) barely dodge death but continue in their maniacal ways. Hunter vows revenge, Victoria has lustful eyes on Secret Service agent Sam (Walter Fauntleroy) and Jason (Daniel Croix) is ready to finish the job someone else started: taking his mother out.

FBI: International: “American Optimism”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “American Optimism,” the team investigates an American citizen in Madrid who is proclaiming innocence in the murder of his Spanish boyfriend.

Supergirl: “Hope for Tomorrow”

The CW, 9pm

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) continues to fight Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for the remaining totems, but after Nyxly kidnaps William (Staz Nair), Supergirl realizes she needs to take a more proactive stance to keep National City safe. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) faces the biggest challenge of her life.

Our Kind of People: “Crabs in a Gold Plated Barrel”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Crabs in a Gold Plated Barrel,” Angela (Yaya DaCosta) must deal with the tabloids chasing her after the paternity secret is revealed.

La Brea: “The Hunt”

NBC, 9pm

With the survivors’ food supply dwindling, Eve (Natalie Zea) and Ty (Chiké Okonkwo) venture into the forest on a risky hunting expedition, only to face unexpected dangers that threaten their survival. Meanwhile, as an unlikely rescue mission comes to fruition, Gavin (Eoin Macken) must put his faith — and the fate of his family — in the hands of an old friend with whom he shares a complicated past.

Frontline: “Taliban Takeover”

PBS, 9pm

This new episode looks at the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, and how it may intensify the threat from ISIS and al-Qaida.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Inherited”

CBS, 10pm

The team must determine if the kidnapping of a Chinese American woman is a random hate crime or if she was deliberately targeted in the new episode “Inherited.”

New Amsterdam: “Seed Money”

NBC, 10pm

Max (Ryan Eggold) struggles with a new fiscal reality at the hospital; Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) is on a mission to provide follow-up cancer screenings for patients before it’s too late; Bloom (Janet Montgomery) grapples with Dr. Shinwari’s (Shiva Kalaiselvan) new overnight schedule; and Reynolds (Jocko Sims) has an interesting conversation with Malvo (Frances Turner) about their future.

Chucky

Syfy & USA Network, 10pm

New Series!

The deadly doll from the cult-classic horror movie franchise headlines his first TV series, which boasts franchise creator Don Mancini as showrunner. When 14-year-old budding artist Jake (Zackary Arthur) buys Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif, reprising his film role) at a yard sale, it throws his idyllic suburban town into chaos with a series of horrifying murders. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins. Also returning from the Chucky franchise are Jennifer Tilly, Alex Vincent and Fiona Dourif.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Just Beyond

Disney+

New Series!

This supernatural anthology series is inspired by the writings of R.L. Stine and tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond the one we know. Each episode introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes. All eight episodes are available today.

Dopesick

Hulu

New Series!

This eight-episode series stars Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix, a physician who is a little wary of a new “miracle drug” being hawked by pharmaceutical representatives, including Billy (Will Poulter). Richard Sackler, a major backer of the drug and part of the family behind it, is played by Michael Stuhlbarg. Also starring are Kaitlyn Dever as a young coal miner prescribed opioids for a back problem who develops a terrible addiction, and Rosario Dawson as a cop seeing the effects of the drug in her community. Based on the book by Beth Macy, Dopesick gives background to a devastating problem, but no easy answers. Danny Strong, creator and executive producer, said this of creating the series: “It’s like a rabbit hole that you fall into once you start researching this. … It’s such a shocking story that I just couldn’t get it out of my head. I felt like we have to do this. We have to expose this in some kind of big, mainstream way.” The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes will be available Wednesdays.

Fever Dream

Netflix

Original Film!

A young woman lies dying far from home. A boy sits beside her. She is not his mother. He is not her child. Together, they tell a haunting story of broken souls, an invisible threat and the power and desperation of family in this American/Chilean/Spanish suspense drama based on the critically acclaimed novel by Samanta Schweblin.

NHL Hockey

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

The NHL comes to Turner Sports as TNT airs a Wednesday night doubleheader featuring the N.Y. Rangers at the Washington Capitals and the Chicago Blackhawks at the Colorado Avalanche.

The Goldbergs: “The William Pen Years”

ABC, 8pm

Never a sports enthusiast, Adam finds himself in a pickle with his peers when he’s recruited to film his high school’s highly awaited last football game of the year and fails to capture his team’s winning touchdown. Meanwhile, Beverly discovers her neighbor Arnie Wolfy (Dan Lauria) is moving and she’s determined to buy his spacious home and move the family in. Murray’s long-standing and unresolved conflict with Arnie challenges Beverly’s plans, but the family comes to appreciate home is where the heart is.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “The Bullet Blondes”

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

After defeating the aliens and saving Earth, the Legends find themselves stranded in 1925 Odessa, Texas, with a destroyed Waverider. Wanting to help fix things, Astra (Olivia Swann) tries using her powers, which creates unwanted attention from the town and that of the new Director of the Bureau of Investigation, J. Edgar Hoover, and a surprise no one expected. Realizing they need to escape, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) create a distraction by going on a crime spree, with Hoover hot on their tails. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) is finding it hard to get over Constantine, so Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) suggests the only thing he knows that can help.

The Masked Singer: “Date Night”

FOX, 8pm

Group B performers return to the stage and a wild-card singer enters the competition in the new episode “Date Night.”

Chicago Med: “Status Quo, aka the Mess We’re In”

NBC, 8pm

Charles (Oliver Platt) helps Dylan (Adam Poss) with a longtime patient who was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia; Stevie (Kristen Hager), Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) and Vanessa (Asjha Cooper) investigate the legitimacy of a patient’s cancer diagnosis; Crockett (Dominic Rains) is caught off guard; and Will (Nick Gehlfuss) pitches a new medical technology.

Impossible Builds: “Ice World”

PBS, 8pm

Follow the nature-defying plan to turn a subtropical wasteland into a subzero ski resort.

Hispanic Heritage Month — Part 2

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

As Hispanic Heritage Month nears its end on Oct. 15, Turner Classic Movies airs another evening of features starring notable actors of Hispanic descent. First, Mexican-born Ricardo Gonzalo Pedro Montalbán y Merino — better known as Ricardo Montalbán — costars with George Murphy and Howard Da Silva in Anthony Mann’s film noir Border Incident (1949). Next, Mexican actress María Cristina Estela Marcela Jurado García — better known in her American film work as Katy Jurado — costars with Alan Ladd and Ernest Borgnine in the 1958 Western The Badlanders. After that, José Ferrer (born in Puerto Rico as José Vicente Ferrer de Otero y Cintrón) headlines the 1958 biographical drama I Accuse! as Capt. Alfred Dreyfus. The evening finishes up with the Oscar-nominated Mystery Street (1950), another film noir starring Montalbán, and Deep in My Heart, the 1954 biographical musical led by Ferrer in an acting and singing performance. — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Wonder Years: “The Workplace”

ABC, 8:30pm

It’s “Take Your Son to Work Day” and Dean heads to band practice with Bill. But the “grown folks’ business” at the music studio prompts Lillian to have to pick up Dean. While at her office, Dean finally learns what his mom does while he’s at school all day, gaining a newfound respect for her career and ambition.

The Conners: “The Wedding of Dan and Louise”

ABC, 9pm

It’s Dan and Louise’s wedding day, but it’s a far-from-perfect walk down the aisle, especially when a weather report forecasts that a tornado is headed for Lanford creating chaos and surprises. Guest starring is Katey Sagal as Louise, Fred Savage as Dr. Harding and Nat Faxon as Neville.

Sistas

BET, 9pm

New Episodes!

Tyler Perry’s hourlong dramedy about the lives of a group of single Black women returns with new Season 3 episodes, beginning tonight with “The Dollar Store.” Robin (Austin Scott) has plans to travel back to London soon and wants to make his last few days with Andi (KJ Smith) memorable.

Batwoman: “Mad as a Hatter”

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) continues to keep the streets of Gotham safe, Batwing (Camrus Johnson) joins in on the action, but Luke quickly realizes he hasn’t quite mastered his suit. Meanwhile, as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) sits hopelessly imprisoned in Arkham, Sophie (Meagan Tandy) fully enjoys her freedom. When Ryan pays Alice a visit to ask about the bombshell she dropped — that Ryan’s birth mother is still alive — Ryan must decide if she should go down the rabbit hole of her past.

CMT Artists of the Year

CMT, 9pm Live

This 90-minute special will celebrate Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs with never-before-seen performances, collaborations, and congratulatory moments, live from Nashville.

Alter Ego

FOX, 9pm

Four of the remaining 16 contestants compete and face elimination in tonight’s new episode.

Still a Mystery

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The true-crime documentary series returns, with each episode reexamining a single criminal case where unanswered questions remain. In the season premiere episode, “Southern Secrets,” when two women die suddenly under mysterious circumstances, authorities initially suspect suicide. But both of their families believe it was murder and are trying to figure out who is responsible.

Chicago Fire: “The Right Thing”

NBC, 9pm

Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) spreads her wings as a lieutenant; Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) rides with Ambulance 61 to learn more about Brett (Kara Killmer); Casey (Jesse Spencer) takes a trip out of town; and a Ritter date night turns into an emergency situation.

NOVA: “Arctic Drift”

PBS, 9pm

Join scientists on the biggest Arctic research expedition of all time. Facing hungry polar bears, perilous sea ice cracks and brutal cold, the team strives to understand the forces that are changing the region — and the world — forever.

Home Economics: “Windmount Academy $47,000/year”

ABC, 9:30pm

Marina worries Camila’s lost touch with her Mexican heritage, so she enlists Tom and the rest of the family to help reconnect with her roots. Prompted by Denise, Sarah interviews for a job at Gretchen’s school but receives some unwanted assistance from Connor.

Clash of the Cover Bands

E!, 9:30pm

New Series!

Executive produced by Jimmy Fallon, this highly charged music competition series pits two bands of similar musical genre (pop divas, boy bands, heavy metal, etc.) head-to-head over the course of two rounds to see which band has the most entertaining cover performance. Stephen “tWitch” Boss serves as host and celebrity judges include global powerhouse Meghan Trainor, Queen and lead singer Adam Lambert, and successful songwriter Ester Dean.

A Million Little Things: “Pinocchio”

ABC, 10pm

Gary’s past starts to affect his future with Darcy, while Eddie uncovers more from the night of his accident. Rome receives promising interest for his documentary, and Maggie gets a taste of workplace politics.

Twenties

BET & BET Her, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Creator/executive producer Lena Waithe’s comedy about a screenwriter and her girlfriends leaning on each other as they navigate their twenties returns for Season 2 tonight with the episode “One Night Only?” Hattie (Jojo T. Gibbs) juggles working on her script, settling into a new place and trying to make it work with Ida B. (Sophina Brown). Meanwhile, Nia (Gabrielle Graham) starts her first day on Cocoa’s Butter, and Marie (Christina Elmore) questions her relationship with Chuck (Jevon McFerrin). The episode will be followed by the premiere of the new companion series Twenties After-Show With B. Scott. Scott is the first trans nonbinary person to host and executive produce a show at BET.

CSI: Vegas: “Honeymoon in Vegas”

CBS, 10pm

Maxine (Paula Newsome) and the rest of the CSI team work the murder of a couple slain on their wedding day in the new episode “Honeymoon in Vegas.”

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens

Comedy Central, 10pm

Season Finale!

The hit comedy inspired by Awkwafina’s real life growing up in Queens, New York, wraps up Season 2 tonight.

Chicago P.D.: “In the Dark”

NBC, 10pm

When Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) answer an emergency call to an abandoned house, their investigation leads them down a dark path.

The Sinner

USA Network, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 4, still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht). When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a case of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island — and Ambrose’s life — upside down.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Covenant

ALLBLK

New Series!

Each episode of this four-story anthology series — with each tale told in two parts — will reimagine a classic Bible story as it would take place in the modern world, challenging viewers to examine how sacred lessons of faith and love fit into today’s society. Creator Kaye Singleton (Saints & Sinners, American Soul) describes Covenant as “Black Mirror meets Watchmen with Bible roots.” Singleton wrote and directed the series’ debut episode, “The Promise” Parts 1 and 2, which tells the story of a desperate middle-aged woman who has fallen into early menopause and risks her marriage to give her husband the child she can no longer conceive.

Carl Weber’s The Family Business

BET+

Season Premiere!

The crime family drama returns for Season 3, continuing to follow the Duncans, who appear to be upstanding citizens running one of New York’s most respected car dealerships but who, in reality, are leaders of the Black mafia controlling most of the East Coast underworld.

Crutch

discovery+

This documentary chronicles the gravity-defying life of Bill Shannon, an internationally renowned artist, break-dancer and skate punk — who does it all on crutches. The film follows Shannon’s extraordinary journey: the history of his medical odyssey and his struggles with chronic pain, the evolution of his crutch-dancing and -skating, his rise to become a globally known performance artist and his transformation from angry skate punk to international hero.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

HBO Max

New Series!

This three-part animated miniseries event features James Wan, who directed the 2018 Aquaman feature film, as an executive producer. It begins with Aquaman’s (voice of Cooper Andrews) first day on the job as king of Atlantis, and he’s got a lot of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisers to back him up — Vulko (Thomas Lennon), the scholar, and Mera (Gillian Jacobs), the water-controlling warrior-princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and Ocean Master (Dana Snyder), his own half brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects — and to himself — that he’s the right man for the trident. The remaining two episodes will be available the next two Thursdays.

Guilty Party

Paramount+

New Series!

This half-hour series described as “genre-bending” follows Beth Burgess (Kate Beckinsale), a discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career by latching on to the story of a young mother, Toni Plimpton (Jules Latimer), who has been sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband — crimes she claims she didn’t commit. In trying to uncover the truth, Beth finds herself in over her head as she contends with Colorado gun smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage and her own tarnished past. Geoff Stults, Laurie Davidson, Andre Hyland, Tiya Sircar and Alanna Ubach also star in this series from creator Rebecca Addelman (Dead to Me). The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes will be available Thursdays.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Paramount+

Season Finale!

Season 2 of the animated Star Trek comedy concludes.

The Kids Tonight Show

Peacock

New Series!

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon is an executive producer of this new late-night series where the kids are in charge, hosted by an ensemble of four talented and quick-witted youngsters — ranging in age from 9 to 12 — and with a 16-year-old scribe incorporated into the show’s writers’ room. Shooting in Studio 6A at 30 Rock, across the hallway from Fallon’s own Studio 6B, The Kids Tonight Show offers a unique kids’ lens on The Tonight Show, with viewers getting next-generation interpretations of Fallon bits, celebrity interviews and more. Two new episodes will be available Thursdays.

College Football: Navy at Memphis

ESPN, 7:30pm Live

A Thursday night American Athletic Conference matchup has the Navy Midshipmen on the road against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

Station 19: “Too Darn Hot”

ABC, 8pm

When a heat wave hits Seattle, Station 19 becomes a cooling center and chaos ensues with locals who aren’t used to the extreme temperatures. Andy deals with regret and finds a friend in Theo. Joey comes face-to-face with his past during a ride-along with Ben and Jack.

Young Sheldon: “Snoopin’ Around and the Wonder Twins of Atheism”

CBS, 8pm

Sheldon (Iain Armitage) encourages Missy (Raegan Revord) to question the Bible in the new episode

“Snoopin’ Around and the Wonder Twins of Atheism.”

NFL Football: Tampa Bay at Philadelphia

FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia hosts this Thursday Night Football matchup between Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jalen Hurts’ Eagles.

Star of the Month: Lucille Ball: “Lucy and Desi” & “Other Onscreen Beaus”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The first film in tonight’s lineup of Lucille Ball films, the 1940 musical comedy Too Many Girls, features Ball in the lead and is based on the 1939 stage musical by George Marion Jr., Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart. The production also features the first big-screen acting and singing performance of Cuban American actor/musician Desiderio Alberto Arnaz y de Acha III — better known as Desi Arnaz. Arnaz’s role in the movie may have been minor, but his involvement in the production led to a legendary real-life pairing — over the course of filming, he and Ball fell in love and ended up eloping not long after its release. The duo remained married for about 20 years, during which time they became one of the most impactful show business couples of all time as they pioneered the TV sitcom with I Love Lucy and founded their own powerhouse independent television production company, Desilu Productions, which existed from 1950-68. While most people primarily associate Lucy and Desi’s onscreen pairings with their memorable teaming on I Love Lucy, they also made a few more films together beyond Too Many Girls, and these also air this evening: the 1954 road comedy The Long, Long Trailer and Forever, Darling, a 1956 fantasy romantic comedy. Following these titles, the Lucy lineup continues well into tomorrow afternoon with seven other film comedies from the late 1930s and ’40s featuring Ball as part of fictional onscreen romantic couples with other actors. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Grey’s Anatomy: “Hotter Than Hell”

ABC, 9pm

Seattle’s favorite redhead returns and graces the Grey Sloan halls with her experience and expertise as she attempts to help Richard teach the newest crop of residents. Meanwhile, Meredith has a decision to make, and Link confides in Teddy. Guest starring is Jason George as Ben Warren and Kate Walsh as Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery.

Project Runway

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Returning mentor Christian Siriano, along with judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth, takes on 16 new designers from across the United States and abroad, each ready to prove they have what it takes to show a collection at New York Fashion Week and be the next great name in fashion.

Ghosts: “Viking Funeral”

CBS, 9pm

Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) must decide if they will sell Thorfinn’s (Devan Chandler Long) bones to a museum or give them the funeral he requested in the new episode “Viking Funeral.”

Legacies: “You Have to Pick One This Time”

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

After learning that Malivore has taken over Landon’s (Aria Shahghasemi) body, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and the Super Squad come up with a risky plan to rescue Landon, as well as Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie), who has been absorbed into Malivore’s darkness. Meanwhile, an impromptu date with Finch (guest star Courtney Bandeko) brings up a subject that Josie (Kaylee Bryant) is not ready to talk about.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Fast Times @theWheelhouse”

NBC, 9pm

A new episode of the long-running crime drama premieres tonight.

America’s Big Deal

USA Network, 9pm

New Series!

In this series from world-renowned inventor Joy Mangano, entrepreneurs from around the country are invited to come sell their products on-air to home viewers. Each week, four budding entrepreneurs will take the stage for a three-minute product pitch, and the one with the most live sales throughout the episode will win the chance to strike a life-changing deal with one of the retail giants on the show’s panel. At the start of each episode, viewers will be prompted with instructions on how to participate in the live primetime shoppable experience.

B Positive

CBS, 9:30pm

Season Premiere!

Drew (Thomas Middleditch) develops romantic feelings for someone new and Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) gets surprising news about a friend’s death in the Season 2 premiere “Love, Taxes and a Kidney.”

Bull: “Espionage”

CBS, 10pm

Bull’s (Michael Weatherly) emotional turmoil threatens the case of a client on trial for leaking sensitive government documents in the new episode “Espionage.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “The Good, the Bad and the Lovely”

NBC, 10pm

A new episode of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spinoff premieres tonight.

True Crime: Indefensible

SundanceTV, 11pm; also streams on AMC+

New Series!

Over six 30-minute episodes of this true-crime series, host Jena Friedman (The Daily Show) travels the country to unspool real cases on the ground. But unlike most true crime shows, this one doesn’t end when the criminal gets locked up. Friedman finds there’s always more to the story, and she drives to a different outcome beyond the simple whodunit. Using her unflinching comedic point of view and disarming interview skills, Friedman uncovers the “why” and “how” not only of crimes themselves, but also of our sometimes dysfunctional criminal justice system.

Friday, Oct. 15

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

This is a modern take on the hit 1997 horror film of the same name, which itself was based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel. One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the unsavory side of their seemingly perfect town — and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly. The first four episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes will be available Fridays.

Puppy Place

Apple TV+

New Series!

Based on the bestselling books from Scholastic, this kids series chronicles the adventures of dog-loving siblings Charles (Riley Looc) and Lizzie (Brooklynn MacKinzie) Peterson, and the puppy pals they foster. Each of the eight live-action episodes tells the story of a puppy who finds his or her way to the Peterson family. Charles and Lizzie, whose different approaches complement, inspire and occasionally confound one another, do whatever it takes to find a happy, loving forever home for each and every dog. Discovering what makes each pup special offers a unique perspective that helps the pair overcome their own individual hurdles.

See

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

Season 2 of the fantasy series led by Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodard concludes.

The Velvet Underground

Apple TV+

Legendary 1960s/early ’70s music group the Velvet Underground created a new sound that changed the world of music, cementing its place as one of rock ’n’ roll’s most revered bands. This film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Todd Haynes (Velvet Goldmine, I’m Not There) shows just how the group became a cultural touchstone while representing a range of contradictions: The band is both of their time, yet timeless; literary, yet realistic; rooted in high art and street culture. The documentary features in-depth interviews with the key players of that time combined with a treasure trove of never-before-seen performances and a rich collection of recordings, Warhol films and other experimental art that creates an immersive experience into what founding member John Cale describes as the band’s creative ethos: “how to be elegant and how to be brutal.”

Art in Bloom With Helen Dealtry

Magnolia Network on discovery+

New Series!

British watercolor painter and designer artist Helen Dealtry gives a glimpse into her creative process in this studio-based painting series, sharing the how-to of her original creations from start to finish.

Finding Andrea

discovery+

New Series!

When single mother Andrea Knabel goes missing, the search for concrete facts surrounding her disappearance brings up even more questions from her family and close friends. As a fresh set of eyes takes over the case, shocking information about her life in the months before she vanished is brought to light, leading her loved ones to rethink everything. She was a woman who helped those in need, devoting her free time to finding missing people with an eclectic and loyal group of friends, but perhaps she was the one who needed saving all along. The first two episodes of this true-crime docuseries are available today; subsequent new episodes will be available Fridays.

The Four of Us

Netflix

Original Film!

After a four-week partner swap, two couples meet again in a remote beach house and discover that everything has changed. Suddenly, their feelings are put to the test, and their life choices and expectations are reevaluated. In the end, one question remains: Who loves who — and is that really enough?

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween

Netflix

The star of Netflix’s new kids animated series Sharkdog leads this Halloween special.

You

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 3 of the psychological thriller, Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti), now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door?

Good Timing With Jo Firestone

Peacock

In this hilarious and heartwarming special, New York-based comedian Jo Firestone teaches a comedy workshop to 16 senior citizens, leading up to their first live stand-up show.

Halloween Kills

Peacock Premium

Feature Film Exclusive!

This follow-up to the smash-hit 2018 reboot of the classic Halloween slasher movie franchise, and from the same filmmaking team, picks up minutes after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement. Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she has finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself, his ritual bloodbath resumes. Laurie must fight her pain and, as she prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against this unstoppable boogeyman. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage, who decide to take matters into their own hands and hunt Michael down once and for all. This film, also releasing in theaters today, is available to stream at no extra fee for Peacock Premium subscribers.

Carnival of Souls

TCM, 6:15pm

Catch a Classic!

The history of horror movies has some fine examples of independent films that have been low (sometimes very low) on budget but high in concept, execution and frights. One of the most memorable of these is director Herk Harvey’s influential 1962 cult favorite Carnival of Souls. Working with a budget of just around $33,000, Harvey — in his first and only feature — used creative filmmaking techniques, an eerie organ-based musical score and creepy locations in and around Salt Lake City (most notably the depressingly abandoned Saltair Pavilion on the shore of the Great Salt Lake) to lend an incredibly chilling atmosphere, and the feel of being in a nightmare, to his story. The tale begins when an introverted church organ player named Mary (Candace Hilligoss) mysteriously emerges onto a riverbank dazed and apparently uninjured hours after her car plunges off a bridge. Mary eventually finds herself pursued by a terrifying, ghoulish apparition (played by Harvey) who beckons her. Although she tries to run from this grinning stalker and the nightmarish goings-on and other ghouls she sees at an old lakeshore pavilion, there seems to be no escaping the fate that awaits her. — Jeff Pfeiffer

College Football

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

A Friday night college football doubleheader on ESPN has the Clemson Tigers at the Syracuse Orange in an ACC game and the California Golden Bears at the Oregon Ducks in a Pac-12 matchup.

S.W.A.T.

CBS, 8pm

Hondo (Shemar Moore) deduces that stolen architectural drawings might lead the crooks to a location that could put dangerous drugs back on the street. Plus: An ex-SWAT member (David DeSantos) returns.

MLB Playoffs: AL Championship Series, Game 1

FOX, 8pm Live

The American League’s two remaining playoff contenders meet tonight in Game 1 of the best-of-seven AL Championship Series. FOX and FS1 split coverage of the series.

Her Boyfriend’s Deadly Secret

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When a high school student starts dating a rebellious boy from a different school, she quickly finds herself in the crosshairs of someone trying to break them up … or hide a dangerous secret. Stars Alicia Leigh Willis and Kalen Bull.

Home Sweet Home

NBC, 8pm

New Series!

Ava DuVernay (Selma, Queen Sugar) is creator and executive producer of this unscripted social experiment series that pulls back the curtain on 18 families from varying backgrounds. Each hourlong episode follows two families from completely different walks of life as they accept the challenge to explore a world unlike their own, discovering things like what food the other family has in their refrigerator and what shows are queued up on their DVR. At the end of the episode, the families reunite to share their eye-opening experiences.

Ready to Love

OWN, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The dating series is back for Season 4 with two back-to-back hourlong episodes. This season, host Nephew Tommy heads to Washington, D.C., where 20 Black singles (10 men and 10 women) are brought together in hopes of finding a true connection. There will be shocking curveballs throughout the season’s journey, including surprise singles added to the mix and double eliminations.

Magnum P.I.: “Texas Wedge”

CBS, 9pm

Magnum (Jay Hernandez), Higgins (Perdita Weeks) and Rick (Zachary Knighton) go undercover at a ritzy country club to investigate the case of stolen golf clubs in the new episode “Texas Wedge.”

La Frontera With Pati Jinich

PBS, 9pm

Over the course of this two-part culinary travel special (concluding next Friday), savor the sights, sounds and flavors of the U.S.-Mexico border alongside Emmy-nominated, James Beard-winning chef Pati Jinich as she experiences the region’s rich culture, people and cuisine. In tonight’s first installment, “Miles From Nowhere,” Jinich travels from El Paso and Ciudad Juarez to Big Bend National Park.

Eli Roth’s History of Horror: “Psychics”

AMC, 10pm

Tonight’s episode looks at films like The Dead Zone, Scanners, Doctor Sleep and Beetlejuice, where horror superstars Stephen King, David Cronenberg, Mike Flanagan, Brian DePalma, Sam Raimi, Peter Jackson and Tim Burton brought psychic powers to the screen in thrilling new ways.

Blue Bloods: “Protective Instincts”

CBS, 10pm

Frank (Tom Selleck) weighs his options after his old friend Lenny (guest star Treat Williams) presents him with an exciting job offer in the new episode “Protective Instincts.”

VOCES on PBS: “Letters to Eloisa”

PBS, 10pm

A haunting portrait of a writer’s life and struggle for artistic freedom, this film tells the story of Cuba’s José Lezama Lima, an all-but-forgotten figure of the Latin American literary boom that included Gabriel García Márquez, Octavio Paz and Mario Vargas Llosa.

Day of the Dead

Syfy, 10pm

New Series!

Inspired by horror master George A. Romero’s 1985 film of the same name, which was the third film in the director’s Night of the Living Dead franchise, this 10-episode series follows six strangers as they try to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. They’ll quickly learn that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to rip them apart.

Saturday, Oct. 16

The Ghost and Molly McGee: “Mama’s Gotta Hustle/Hooray for Mollywood!”

Disney Channel, 9am

In the new episode “Mama’s Gotta Hustle/Hooray for Mollywood!” the McGee family’s van breaks down, and Molly (voice of Ashly Burch) teams up with Andrea (voice of Jules Medcraft) to make a scary movie.

TCM Remembers Jane Powell

TCM, beginning at 12pm

Legendary actress Jane Powell, who starred in a number of iconic movie musicals and musical comedies during Hollywood’s golden age, passed away Sept. 16 at age 92. Turner Classic Movies pays tribute to her this afternoon with a lineup of four of her films: Luxury Liner (1948), costarring George Brent; Small Town Girl (1953), with Farley Granger and Ann Miller; Royal Wedding (1951), costarring Fred Astaire; and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954), with Howard Keel.

The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet

Discovery Channel, 4pm

Over five episodes, meet the 15 finalists in a competition launched by Prince William to find innovative solutions to Earth’s environmental problems. See who wins Sunday on Discovery’s Facebook page.

Frankie Drake Mysteries: “The Girls Can’t Help It”

Ovation, 7pm

Frankie (Lauren Lee Smith) and Trudy (Chantel Riley) cross paths with a trio of flappers and head into an illegal auction as they investigate the theft of a priceless bottle of wine.

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty

BBC America, 8pm

Season Finale!

The dramatic saga of meerkat families living in the Kalahari Desert of southern Africa wraps up Season 1 tonight.

Those Who Wish Me Dead

HBO, 8pm

Hannah (Angelina Jolie), a specially trained firefighter desperate to extinguish memories of a past work tragedy, and Connor (Finn Little), a 12-year-old running for his life from a pair of trained killers, may seem unlikely cohorts. But they make a formidable duo in this 2021 thriller cowritten and directed by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone). Connor has a costly secret — given to him by his accountant father — and he and Hannah must crawl and climb from danger in the wild fields of Park County, Montana, to protect it. Also in the mix: Hannah’s ex Ethan (Jon Bernthal), a deputy sheriff and Connor’s uncle, and his pregnant wife, Allison (Medina Senghore), a survival expert. Her skills come in mighty handy as the fairly standard cat-and-mouse game is complicated by a raging fire and plenty of bullets. As with his acclaimed Western action film, Hell or High Water, Sheridan gives us complicated characters. The assassins (Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Hoult) are brothers in arms, both of whom, for all their icy instincts, have a conscience. In a sea of tension, they stand out.

Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Heather Locklear (Melrose Place) stars in this emotional and inspiring true story of Kristine Carlson, coauthor of the bestselling book series Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff with her husband, Dr. Richard Carlson, who finds her world crashing down around her after Richard unexpectedly passes away. Faced with unsurmountable grief, Kristine finds her voice and the strength to navigate and rebuild her family in the midst of profound loss. The film also stars Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter Natasha Bure (Fuller House), Jason MacDonald (The Vampire Diaries) and Emily Rose (Haven).

MLB Playoffs: NL Championship Series, Game 1

TBS, 8pm Live

TBS airs the best-of-seven National League Championship Series beginning with Game 1 tonight. The NL champion advances to the World Series beginning Oct. 26 on FOX.

Eastwood — Part 1

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight, Turner Classic Movies airs the first part of a two-weekend double feature of iconic movies starring and/or directed by the legendary Clint Eastwood (the second double feature airs next Saturday, Oct. 23). Tonight’s lineup consists of two famous Eastwood films in which he starred in the 1960s and ’70s, during the first few decades of his stardom. First up is the World War II-set action classic Where Eagles Dare (1968). Based on Alistair MacLean’s novel of the same name, the film follows Maj. John Smith, played by Richard Burton, and Lt. Morris Schaffer, played by Eastwood, who are Allied paratroopers working for an intelligence service. Their mission is to sneak behind the enemy lines and rescue a captured general, who is being held by the Nazis in a castle high in the Alps. Tonight’s second film features a lighter note: the action comedy Every Which Way but Loose (1978). Eastwood plays Philo Beddoe, a truck driver and fighter who roams the country looking for his missing love (Sondra Locke), while facing off against the police and an entire motorcycle gang. He does it all with his brother Orville (Geoffrey Lewis) and his pet orangutan Clyde by his side. One of Eastwood’s most famous costars, Clyde was portrayed by a trained orangutan named Manis. — Evan McLean

Advice to Love By

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

When a love advice author and a dating columnist cross paths, attraction blooms into more. Using strategies from their own playbooks, is it possible they’ve both met their match: each other? Stars Erinn Westbrook and Brooks Darnell.

Slumber Party Massacre

Syfy, 9pm

Original Film!

In this modern reimagining of the cult favorite 1982 slasher film, the titular get-together turns into a bloodbath as a psychotic serial killer wielding a power drill disrupts the fun. Like the original movie, this remake features women in two top behind-the-scenes creative roles — it was written by Suzanne Keilly (Ash vs Evil Dead) and directed by Danishka Esterhazy (The Banana Splits Movie). Esterhazy is known for her female-driven stories, so this film may give slasher fans some interesting twists on the genre.

Saturday Night Live: “Rami Malek/Young Thug”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Oscar winner Rami Malek, who plays a baddie in the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, now in theaters, makes his SNL hosting debut tonight. He is joined by Grammy-winning musical guest Young Thug, also appearing on the show for his first time, whose new album Punk releases Oct. 15.