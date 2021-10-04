Monday, Oct. 4: Los Angeles Is in the Dark and Athena Is Desperate on ‘9-1-1’

© 2018 Fox Broadcasting.

Monday, Oct. 4

9-1-1: “Desperate Measures”

FOX, 8pm

As the citywide blackout continues to cause mayhem in Los Angeles, Athena (Angela Bassett) races to save her family from a tragedy in the new episode “Desperate Measures.”

Midsomer Murders

Acorn TV

New Episodes!

Season 22 of the beloved British mystery drama returns with its final three U.S. premiere episodes becoming available on Acorn TV beginning today and continuing the next two Mondays.

On My Block

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Season 4 of the coming-of-age comedy about a group of bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through high school in the rough inner city catches up to the group two years later and having gone their separate ways. When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can’t run from the past, and they will need to stick together to survive.

Alma’s Way

PBS, 8:30am

New Series!

This new weekday animated series from Fred Rogers Productions was created by Sonia Manzano, beloved by generations for her groundbreaking portrayal of Maria on Sesame Street. Alma’s Way is inspired by Manzano’s own childhood and centers on 6-year-old Alma Rivera, a Puerto Rican girl who lives in the Bronx with her family. Infused with humor and grounded in a social and emotional curriculum, the series will give children ages 4-6 the tools to find their own answers, express themselves and respect others’ perspectives.

Roswell, New Mexico: “2 Became 1”

The CW, 8pm

A desperate Liz (Jeanine Mason) agrees to a deal. Meanwhile, Rosa (Amber Midthunder) helps Isobel (Lily Cowles) make a big discovery and the fight to save Max (Nathan Dean) begins.

The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 5”

NBC, 8pm

Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the fifth night of blind auditions.

Antiques Roadshow: “Extraordinary Finds 2”

PBS, 8pm

Learn what happens to more standout treasures after the Antiques Roadshow cameras stop rolling.

Special Theme: Big Country: “Country Biopics & Country Stars as Actors, Part One”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies goes country on Monday nights this month with lineups of films about country music and country performers, starring country stars or all of the above. Each block of movies features titles grouped by theme, and tonight’s initial lineup features two themes. First is “Country Biopics,” with two of most notable movies ever made about the lives of legendary country stars. First is Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980), the Best Picture Oscar-nominated biopic about the life of country icon Loretta Lynn, portrayed by Best Actress Oscar winner Sissy Spacek. Spacek was personally chosen by Lynn to play her onscreen, and the actress truly does transform into the singer, even performing several of Lynn’s hits for the film and its bestselling soundtrack. Tonight’s second biopic is Your Cheatin’ Heart (1964), with George Hamilton as Hank Williams in the story of his rise to country music immortality. While wanting to sing Williams’ songs himself for realism, Hamilton did agree to be dubbed in his performance scenes by Hank Williams Jr. The second half of tonight’s “Big Country” salute features two films with country music stars in acting roles. First is Songwriter, a 1984 comedy/drama starring Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson and loosely based on Nelson’s life, about a country/western composer seeking his artistic freedom. Kristofferson earned an Oscar nomination for Best Music, Original Song Score, and the musician/actor returns in tonight’s second film, the 1976 remake of A Star Is Born. Barbra Streisand stars as a young singer who meets and falls in love with an established music star (Kristofferson), only to find her career ascending while his goes into decline. Streisand and Paul Williams won an Oscar for their memorable original song “Evergreen (Love Theme From A Star Is Born).” — Jeff Pfeiffer

Black Ink Crew: Chicago

VH1, 8pm

Season Premiere!

This season follows the cast returning to normalcy after enduring a life-changing year and finding a renewed sense of purpose — growing from their past mistakes to form a stronger future.

The Big Leap: “The White Swan Lives!”

FOX, 9pm

Monica (Mallory Jansen) confronts her past when the contestants head to Chicago to see Swan Lake performed by her former ballet company in the new episode “The White Swan Lives!”

Laetitia

HBO, 9pm

Series Finale!

The limited drama series from France concludes tonight. As disturbing new allegations surface, Béatrice (Alix Poisson) meets with Touchais (Yannick Choirat) to share the full extent of her complicated history with the twins.

The Good Doctor: “Piece of Cake”

ABC, 10pm

Dr. Shaun Murphy and the team race to save a pregnant woman’s baby and find her current situation as a convicted felon complicates it even more than they realize. Meanwhile, the hospital takes on some unexpected changes that the staff are not prepared for.

NCIS: Hawai‘i: “Recruiter”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Recruiter,” Kai (Alex Tarrant) goes undercover inside a surf gang to investigate the murder of a petty officer who’s trying to help wayward kids find a new path in the Marines.

Ordinary Joe: “Happy Birthday Jenny”

NBC, 10pm

Jenny Banks’ (Elizabeth Lail) birthday gives everyone something to celebrate; Music Joe (James Wolk) crashes Jenny’s party while Amy (Natalie Martinez) is in full campaign mode; Nurse Joe (Wolk) and Christopher (John Gluck) try to plan the perfect cake for Jenny; and Cop Joe (Wolk) and Amy take an important step in their relationship.

POV: “Fruits of Labor”

PBS, 10pm

Airing as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, this documentary film follows Ashley, a Mexican American teenager who dreams of graduating high school. But increased ICE raids in her coastal California community threaten the family’s stability since her mother is undocumented.

Good Grief

IFC, 12am (late-night)

New Series!

This is the North American broadcast premiere (it began streaming on Sundance Now last week) of a New Zealand comedy about two millennial sisters in a small town who inherit a funeral home from their grandfather. Unsure what to do with it — or the oddball staff that keeps the place running — the women are thrust into a world of embalming, emceeing and embarrassment. By staring death in the face every day, the sisters begin to confront the realities of their own lives, and what they want to make of them.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

The Prison Breaker

discovery+

This four-hour documentary tells the true story of one of the most brilliant escape artists of all time, Richard Lee McNair. Thought to be the only person ever to have broken out of jail, a state penitentiary and a federal penitentiary, McNair is a three-time escape artist who is famous for mailing himself to freedom. Now, with the help of the journalist who spent 13 years building a relationship with McNair, this program uses hundreds of letters, personal photos and videos, and exclusive interviews for a deep dive into the mind of a criminal genius.

Escape the Undertaker

Netflix

In this interactive Halloween special, WWE’s New Day (Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) must survive the wrath of The Undertaker at his mansion, which has been transformed into an extreme haunted house.

FBI: “Trauma”

CBS, 8pm

The team investigates a connection between bombings at government agencies and a New York City private club for veterans in the new episode “Trauma.”

Level Playing Field

HBO, 8pm

Series Finale!

The fourth and final episode of this documentary series, “The Assist,” explores the intersection of sports and politics through an examination of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream’s landmark role in the election of Senator Raphael Warnock and the ongoing fight against voter suppression in Georgia. The Dream players’ impassionate campaign against then-Georgia senator — and team owner — Kelly Loeffler made an undeniable imprint on one of the most closely watched senate races of all time.

Generation Gamble

CNBC, 8pm

In this hourlong documentary, CNBC’s Melissa Lee takes viewers on a journey to the intersection of online betting, trading and gaming — all of which surged in popularity and profits during the pandemic. Lee profiles the Gen Z consumers and social media influencers behind the surge, explores the companies capitalizing on the trend and interviews experts trying to raise awareness about the potential pitfalls. The documentary reports on a new era where the boundaries between gambling, gaming and investing are being blurred. As the smartphone generation comes of age, it is overturning traditional concepts of money and risk, and shaking up the markets.

DC’s Stargirl: “Summer School: Chapter Nine”

The CW, 8pm

As Eclipso (Nick E. Tarabay) takes aim at the Whitmore-Dugans, Pat (Luke Wilson) is reminded of painful memories from his past involving the original JSA and their fight to take down Eclipso. Meanwhile, Mike (Trae Romano) is forced to confront the guilt he feels for his role in Icicle’s death, and Barbara (Amy Smart) comes face-to-face with someone from her past. Finally, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) struggles to hold onto hope after Eclipso targets those around her.

MLB Playoffs: AL Wild-Card Game

ESPN, 8pm Live

One AL team’s season will end tonight and another team will advance to the AL Division Series as ESPN airs the wild-card playoff game.

The Resident: “The Long and Winding Road”

FOX, 8pm

The Raptor (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) and Leela (Anuja Joshi) deal with a patient returning with long-term effects of COVID-19 in the new episode “The Long and Winding Road.”

The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 6”

NBC, 8pm

Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the final night of blind auditions.

TCM Spotlight: New Waves Around the World: “Italian Neo-Realism”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Each Tuesday this October, Turner Classic Movies will spotlight influential cinematic “new wave” film movements from various countries. Starting on this first Tuesday, TCM will feature films from Italy’s notable neorealism movement. Neorealism in Italian cinema fully came into its own around the time that World War II ended in Europe; with studios destroyed in the air raids and Mussolini no longer in power, the Italian film industry was directionless. The end of the war, and their experiences during the conflict, brought a new outlook to the Italian people, and this was reflected in the neorealism adopted by filmmakers largely in the decade between the early 1940s and early ’50s, with that influence extending into the later ’50s and early ’60s. The films made during this period — filmed on location and frequently using nonprofessional actors — showed not just the rebuilding of Italy and its cities after the war, but also the reconstruction of people’s lives and their relationships with others, particularly among the poor and working class. The films from this era that TCM will be featuring tonight are, in order: the 1945 war drama Rome, Open City, cowritten and directed by prominent neorealist Roberto Rossellini (with future famous filmmaker Federico Fellini also contributing to the script in one of his earlier writing credits) and nominated for an Academy Award, for Best Writing, Screenplay; La Strada, cowriter/director Fellini’s acclaimed 1954 drama that won more than 50 international film awards including the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar; Ermanno Olmi’s 1961 film Il Posto; Michelangelo Antonioni’s 1962 romance L’Elcisse, which was named one of the 100 Greatest Films of All Time by the British Film Institute; the 1965 comedy/drama I Knew Her Well, from cowriter/director Antonio Pietrangeli, which made the list of 100 Italian Films to Be Saved established by the Venice International Film Festival; and the 1962 drama Mamma Roma, written and directed by Pier Paolo Pasolini, and starring renowned Italian actress Anna Magnani in one of her most acclaimed roles. — Evan McLean

2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

BET, 9pm

Cardi B, Lil Durk and Megan Thee Stallion lead the nominees of this year’s celebration of hip-hop music with nine nominations each, followed by Drake with eight nods. The ceremony was taped in Atlanta on Friday, Oct. 1.

FBI: International: “Secrets as Weapons”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Secrets as Weapons,” the team investigates the hijacking of millions in cryptocurrency on its way to a vault in Switzerland.

Our Kind of People: “Hot Links & Red Drinks”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Hot Links & Red Drinks,” Angela (Yaya DaCosta) wants to make Nikki (Alana Bright) the face of Eve’s Crown, and secrets are revealed at the Oak Bluffs Juneteenth Rose Ball.

The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

Married designers and dads of two, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent will be followed docuseries-style as they help families moving into a new place let go of the things they no longer need to get a fresh start. Once the clients have parted with the unnecessary belongings, Nate and Jeremiah will employ their design expertise to renovate the property into a dream home perfect for the next phase of the clients’ lives.

La Brea: “Day Two”

NBC, 9pm

With Josh’s (Jack Martin) life on the line, Eve (Natalie Zea) traverses the dangerous wilderness back to the clearing to save him. Desperate to kick-start a rescue mission, Gavin (Eoin Macken) and Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) work to prove there are survivors alive inside the sinkhole as government agents track their every move.

American Masters: “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It”

PBS, 9pm

Over a career spanning more than 70 years, Rita Moreno defied both her humble upbringing and the relentless racism she encountered to become a celebrated and award-winning actor. This program explores the legendary star’s rich career using vérité footage of Moreno today, archival footage of her roles and appearances, reenactments of her childhood, animation, and interviews with Moreno, those close to her and performers she influenced. Film interviewees include Gloria Estefan, Morgan Freeman, Mitzi Gaynor, Whoopi Goldberg and Eva Longoria, as well as Norman Lear and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who are also executive producers.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Tough Love”

CBS, 10pm

The team looks into a long list of cases for a suspect in the murder of a judge known for giving harsh sentences to juveniles in the new episode “Tough Love.”

Dinner: Impossible

Food Network, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In each one-hour episode, Robert Irvine and his team of sous chefs must overcome extraordinary obstacles and conditions that push Robert to his physical and mental limits, while preparing and serving delicious meals to groups of hungry and expectant guests through different thematic challenges before his allotted time runs out. Over six episodes, Robert and his team travel to locations in California, Michigan, New Mexico, North Carolina and Ohio.

Impeachment: American Crime Story: “Do You Hear What I Hear?”

FX, 10pm

In the new episode “Do You Hear What I Hear?” Monica (Beanie Feldstein) prepares to leave Washington, D.C., but she grows concerned that someone is sharing news about her affair.

New Amsterdam: “Same As It Ever Was”

NBC, 10pm

Max (Ryan Eggold) and Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) go public with their relationship at the hospital; the team struggles to keep a handle on an overcrowded and understaffed ICU, and everyone must pitch in; and Iggy’s (Tyler Labine) overly critical feedback alienates his residents.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Among the Stars

Disney+

New Series!

This six-part docuseries embeds viewers with NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy as he embarks on one last mission. Through intimate footage, personal video diaries and livestream footage — from cameras both on Earth and in space — viewers are given a first look at the critically important team of engineers, flight controllers and specialists who take on these dangerous and awe-inspiring missions for the greater good. All episodes are available today.

Fauci

Disney+

National Geographic Documentary Films produced this look at Dr. Anthony Fauci, the world-renowned infectious disease specialist who became America’s most unlikely cultural icon during the COVID-19 pandemic. Crafted around unprecedented access to Dr. Fauci, this film is a revealing portrait of one of our most dedicated public servants.

Turner & Hooch

Disney+

Season Finale!

This series based on the 1989 Tom Hanks comedy about a law enforcement officer partnered with a slobbering canine ends its first season. Josh Peck stars.

What If…?

Disney+

Season Finale!

This animated look at what would happen if various notable events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had turned out differently concludes Season 1.

Wildling

IFC Films Unlimited

Original Film!

A teenage girl’s coming of age comes with a terrifying twist in this spellbinding take on the werewolf legend. Since birth, Anna (Bel Powley) has been raised in isolation by a man she knows only as Daddy (Brad Dourif), who has done everything possible to conceal the truth about the girl’s origins from her. But when the teenage Anna is suddenly thrust into the real world under the protection of no-nonsense police officer Ellen (Liv Tyler), it soon becomes clear that the young woman is far from ordinary.

Baking Impossible

Netflix

New Series!

Top bakers and engineers team up to build edible creations that must taste delicious and survive intense engineering stress tests. Those who are most successful will win $100,000.

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Netflix

Original Film!

In this slasher film, Makani Young (Sydney Park) has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school. But as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer’s identity before they become victims themselves.

V/H/S/94

Shudder

Original Film!

The infamous V/H/S found-footage horror anthology series returns with this fourth installment, featuring segments directed by franchise alumni Simon Barrett and Timo Tjahjanto, in addition to stories from acclaimed directors Jennifer Reeder, Ryan Prows and Chloe Okuno. In this film, after the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police SWAT team launch a high-intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: “Robots”

TCM, beginning at 8:15am

Catch a Classic!

This morning and afternoon’s lineup of films on Turner Classic Movies stars some of the most famous robots (or other types of sentient machines) in cinema history. The day begins with Stanley Kubrick’s legendary 1968 sci-fi classic 2001: A Space Odyssey. Among its many iconic elements, the production introduces the HAL 9000 computer (memorably voiced with an almost sinister calmness by Douglas Rain), which runs the functions aboard a spacecraft headed toward Jupiter. Unfortunately, HAL ends up going a bit mad and nearly succeeds in his effort to kill all members of the crew. A somewhat kinder HAL makes a return in today’s next film, 2010: The Year We Make Contact, the 1984 sequel to 2001 starring Roy Scheider, John Lithgow and Helen Mirren. Next up are two films featuring one of Hollywood’s most famous mechanical men: Robby the Robot. Check him out in his first and second movie appearances, Forbidden Planet (1956) and The Invisible Boy (1957). After those is The Terminal Man, a 1974 adaptation of Michael Crichton’s 1972 novel starring George Segal as an epileptic computer scientist who agrees to an experimental surgical procedure to implant electrodes in his brain and control his seizures with an electrical impulse. Unfortunately, this fusion of man and computer leads to a deepening psychosis. Finally, Wes Craven’s 1986 sci-fi/horror film Deadly Friend is about a similar experiment that goes just as badly as the one in Terminal Man. When a teen computer prodigy (Matthew Laborteaux) implants a robot’s hard drive into the brain of his teenage neighbor (Kristy Swanson), who has been pronounced brain dead, she recovers but soon begins a killing spree in their neighborhood. — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Goldbergs: “Riptide Waters”

ABC, 8pm

Recently injured at local waterpark Riptide Waters, Mr. Glascott embarks on a mission to petition the neighborhood to close it down. Determined to foil Mr. Glascott’s plan, Barry starts his own petition to keep the beloved institution, filled with childhood memories, open. Meanwhile, Erica is faced with frustration as Beverly takes over her wedding planning. Geoff tries to intervene by incorporating advice from a “professional” marriage counselor only to realize he should have listened to Murray and let the ladies sort it out themselves.

Riverdale: “Chapter Ninety-Five: RIVERDALE: RIP (?)”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

As the gang pick up the pieces after a rough year back in Riverdale, an incident at Pop’s forces them to make a difficult decision about the future of the town.

The Masked Singer: “House Party”

FOX, 8pm

Group A performers return to the stage and a wild-card singer enters the competition in the new episode “House Party.”

Chicago Med: “Be the Change You Want to See”

NBC, 8pm

Dylan (Adam Poss) and Will (Nick Gehlfuss) deal with a dishonest patient whose lupus is in remission; a wealthy donor makes inappropriate advances toward Stevie (Kristen Hager); and Vanessa (Asjha Cooper), Crockett (Dominic Rains) and Charles (Oliver Platt) try to convince a young woman to have life-saving surgery.

Impossible Builds: “Skinny Skyscraper”

PBS, 8pm

Follow the construction of the skinniest skyscraper in the world.

MLB Playoffs: NL Wild-Card Game

TBS, 8pm Live

The pressure is on the National League’s two wild-card playoff teams in this win-or-go-home showdown for the right to move on to the NL Division Series.

The Wonder Years: “The Club”

ABC, 8:30pm

Dean stumbles upon some “racy literature” and shares it with friends at school. When he is caught by the school principal, Bill and Lillian navigate uncharted territory as parents and Dean learns that manhood isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

The Conners: “Sober Sex, Plastic Silverware and Losing My Religion”

ABC, 9pm

Part of Becky’s recovery program mandates she make amends with people she has lied to over the years, leading her to meet up again with former high school friend Mikey to apologize for lying to him about her living a successful life. Meanwhile, Darlene visits with Pastor Phil (Jason Alexander), and Louise continues planning her wedding.

American Gangster Presents: Big Fifty: The Delrhonda Hood Story

BET, 9pm; also streaming on BET+

Follow the unbelievable true story of bigger-than-life personality Delrhonda “Big Fifty” Hood (portrayed by Remy Ma), who went from street thug to respected gangster to finding redemption.

Tough as Nails

CBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The reality competition series celebrating hardworking Americans who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty is back for Season 3 tonight. Phil Keoghan returns as host. CBS has already renewed Tough as Nails for Season 4.

In the Dark: “Expectation Is the Root of All Heartache”

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) finally learns the truth about what happened to Jess (Brooke Markham) and it forces her to take a closer look at who she herself has become.

The Bradshaw Bunch

E!, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Legendary quarterback, TV personality and “girl dad” Terry Bradshaw has a new outlook on life after the global pandemic and wants to cherish every minute with his lovable family, which includes his wife Tammy and three daughters Rachel, Erin and Lacey. This season sees the Bradshaws making a return to Celebrity Family Feud, renewing their vows in Hawaii and on a road trip to Terry’s hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana, to walk on the high school football field where it all started.

Alter Ego: “The Final Auditions”

FOX, 9pm

The last five contestants compete to move on to the next round in the new episode “The Final Auditions.”

Chicago Fire: “Counting Your Breaths”

NBC, 9pm

Griffin learns the truth about his father’s death and reveals why he really came to visit Casey (Jesse Spencer). Meanwhile, Gallo (Alberto Rosende), Ritter (Daniel Kyri) and Violet (Hanako Greensmith) take steps to expand their microbrewery business.

NOVA: “Particles Unknown”

PBS, 9pm

Outnumbering atoms a billion to one, neutrinos are the universe’s most common, yet most elusive and baffling, particle. NOVA joins an international team of neutrino hunters whose discoveries may change our understanding of how the universe works.

Home Economics: “Bottle Service, $800 Plus Tip (25% Suggested)”

ABC, 9:30pm

The family is in for a wild night out when they accompany Connor to a club to help him jump-start his dating life. When Tom steps up as Connor’s wingman, things don’t exactly go as planned.

A Million Little Things: “Game Night”

ABC, 10pm

When the girls decide to throw Katherine a celebratory divorce party, the guys get together to watch the hockey game and distract Eddie. Maggie is blindsided by some news, while Sophie is forced to stand her ground. Eddie helps Theo with a romantic gesture for a new crush and stumbles into someone from his past.

CSI: Vegas

CBS, 10pm

New Series!

The iconic series CSI is back for another go-round, this time with even more thrilling cases and the latest forensic techniques. Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) leads a brilliant new team of investigators, and she enlists the help of old friends Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. In the premiere episode, “Legacy,” an attack on Jim Brass (guest star Paul Guilfoyle) kicks off a twisted conspiracy targeting the Las Vegas crime lab.

Archer

FXX, 10pm

Season Finale!

Archer Season 12 comes to an end with the finale episode “Mission: Difficult,” in which Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) is trapped inside IIA headquarters and Barry (voice of Dave Willis) is trapped inside Other Barry.

Chicago P.D.: “The One Next to Me”

NBC, 10pm

Halstead’s (Jesse Lee Soffer) past resurfaces when a former Army colleague is implicated in a deadly blast. Plus, as the FBI launches an investigation into Roy’s (Michael Maize) disappearance, Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) feels the pressure of the secret she and Voight (Jason Beghe) are sharing.

Thursday, Oct. 7

American Gangster: Trap QueensBET+New Episodes!The true-crime series returns with new episodes of its second season, detailing the criminal chronicles of some of America’s most notorious female gangsters. Narrated by hip-hop icon Lil’ Kim, Trap Queens tells the fascinating true stories of fierce and savvy women who hustled hard and solidified their place in the game, however illicit their means may have been. Purported crimes range from grand larceny to bank and wire fraud and drug trafficking. Not only does the series portray captivating and infamous crime tales, but they are also told by those who lived them: the queens themselves, their closest allies, family members, legal team members, reporters and law enforcement.

House Haunters

discovery+

New Series!

During this hidden-camera real estate and home renovation prank series from the producers of Impractical Jokers, Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Bowman, will take over properties and devise hilarious gags for unsuspecting house hunters, real estate agents, handymen and even a few HGTV stars. Throughout the show, with dozens of hidden cameras in place and working from a nearby unmarked van, Anthony and Doris will scheme to scare, startle and surprise visitors to the homes — executing humorous high jinks with creepy dolls come to life, mysterious pests on the loose, home decor that has a mind of its own and seemingly haunted spaces.

Baker’s Dozen

Hulu

New Series!

Passionate amateur bakers will go head-to-head with seasoned professionals in each episode of this competition series. Tamera Mowry-Housley and Bill Yosses host the fast-paced show that will determine which of the 13 bakers has what it takes to create the next viral baking sensation, win the golden rolling pin and take home the cash prize.

Create the Escape

Peacock

New Series!

This series allows kids to create, design and build their very own escape rooms. With the help of design professionals, the kids will bring their rooms to life before challenging parents or family members to escape in an allotted time.

One of Us Is Lying

Peacock

New Series!

Based on the bestselling novel by Karen M. McManus, this series follows what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide. Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Barrett Carnahan, Jessica McLeod and Melissa Collazo star.

One Lane Bridge

Sundance Now

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of this dark crime drama with a supernatural edge from New Zealand, when Detective Ariki Davis (Dominic Ona-Ariki) is trying to harness his Māori gift of matakite to save his boss Stephen Tremaine (Joel Tobeck) from attempting suicide on the infamous One Lane Bridge, he inadvertently triggers a cataclysmic chain of events — unleashing rivalries and uncovering long-buried secrets. Burdened by his second sight, Ariki’s loyalties are tested as he navigates a murder investigation rife with ulterior motives and conflicts of interest, including his own. New episodes air Thursdays.

MLB Playoffs: AL Division Series, Game 1

FS1 & MLB Network, beginning at 4pm Live

FS1 and MLB Network split coverage of both best-of-five-game American League Division Series beginning with Game 1 today. The two series winners advance to the AL Championship Series starting Oct. 15.

Station 19: “Can’t Feel My Face”

ABC, 8pm

Andy and Sullivan’s relationship continues to be tested. Meanwhile, Emmett joins Dean and Vic on a mental health call, and Maya does some soul searching.

Young Sheldon

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The adventures of young prodigy Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and his family continue as Season 5 of The Big Bang Theory spinoff premieres tonight.

NFL Football: L.A. Rams at Seattle

FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live

NFC West foes meet at Seattle’s Lumen Field as Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams battle Russell Wilson and the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.

Star of the Month: Lucille Ball: “Who’s That Girl? (Early Lucy)”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Although she’s most associated with her classic television comedies, legendary actress Lucille Ball also starred in a number of feature films mostly before, but some during and after, her first TV series, the iconic 1951-57 sitcom I Love Lucy. You can enjoy several of Ball’s movie performances Thursday nights in October when Turner Classic Movies salutes her as its Star of the Month. Each day’s lineup continues well into the following afternoon and features at least 10 films, which are grouped by a theme. Today’s initial theme focuses on Ball’s early big-screen performances, mostly in comedies made during the 1930s, before she met eventual husband and fellow sitcom pioneer Desi Arnaz. This lineup begins with I Dream Too Much (1935), a romantic comedy led by Henry Fonda and Lily Pons, and featuring Ball in one of her earlier performances as a named character. Other early Lucy highlights airing today/tomorrow include Ball’s minor roles in the Katharine Hepburn/Ginger Rogers-led 1937 drama Stage Door, the Marx Brothers comedy Room Service (1938) and the Fred Astaire/Ginger Rogers musical comedy Follow the Fleet (1936); her first starring comedy role, as the title character in The Affairs of Annabel and its sequel, Annabel Takes a Tour, both from 1938; and plenty more. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Soccer: CONCACAF Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

Paramount+, beginning at 8:05pm

Paramount+’s live coverage of the final round of the CONCACAF men’s soccer World Cup qualifying matches continues tonight with Honduras vs. Costa Rica, Mexico vs. Canada and El Salvador vs. Panama.

United States of Al

CBS, 8:30pm

Season Premiere!

The comedy about the friendship between Marine combat veteran Riley (Parker Young) and recent immigrant Awalmir (aka Al, played by Adhir Kalyan) returns for Season 2. The premiere episode, “Promises/Wadaha,” reflects recent real-world events as Al (Adhir Kalyan) and his friends work together against a ticking clock to get Al’s sister out of Afghanistan and to safety after Kabul falls.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Some Kind of Tomorrow”

ABC, 9pm

Meredith seeks advice from Amelia. Meanwhile, Richard is reenergized as he takes teaching to a new level at the hospital, and Winston treats a patient suffering from kidney failure. Abigail Spencer and Peter Gallagher guest-star.

Ghosts

CBS, 9pm

New Series!

In this new supernatural comedy, Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a rundown country estate they inherited into a bed and breakfast — only to find it’s inhabited by the many opinionated spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. The series debuts with two episodes tonight.

The Outpost: “Nothing Lasts Forever”

The CW, 9pm

Series Finale!

Talon (Jessica Green) and her friends battle against the gods. Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia), Wren (Izuka Hoyle) and Munt (Adam Johnson) fight to save the Kahvi. A ruler is crowned.

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa: “Home Over Improvement”

HGTV, 9pm

After losing $40,000 on their last flip, couple Aryana and Hector desperately need to make a profit on their new renovation, a 2,000-square-foot home with a mother-in-law unit in Buena Park, California. Tarek El Moussa teaches them how to focus on money-savvy decisions that will still attract buyers and bring in big offers.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “One More Tale of Two Victims”

NBC, 9pm

The SVU searches for a serial rapist who preys on mothers with young children. Meanwhile, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Fin (Ice-T) struggle under the tightened reins of Chief McGrath (Terry Serpico).

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition

WE tv, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Four hip-hop couples, including rap legend N.O.R.E., face the music at Marriage Boot Camp. Dr. Ish Major and Judge Lynn Toler help them confront lies, tears and denials, but when dark secrets are exposed, will the relationships survive?

Bull

CBS, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Bull (Michael Weatherly) and his team must call upon all their collective experience to locate Bull’s kidnapped daughter in the Season 6 premiere episode “Gone.”

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Siren”

FX, 10pm

Two travelers are shipwrecked and a doll runs away from home in the new episode “The Siren.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “For a Few Leke More”

NBC, 10pm

A new episode of this Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spinoff premieres tonight. Christopher Meloni and Danielle Moné Truitt star.

Friday, Oct. 8

Justin Bieber: Our World

Amazon Prime Video

This film takes viewers backstage, onstage and into the private world of global superstar Justin Bieber as he prepares for a record-breaking New Year’s Eve 2020 concert. After a three-year hiatus from performing a full concert, Bieber delivers an electrifying performance on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel for 240 invited guests — and millions of fans across the globe watching via livestream. The documentary follows Bieber and his team for the month leading up to the show as they rehearse and construct a monumental stage set, and also captures personal self-shot moments between Bieber and his wife, Hailey, through the artist’s own lens.

Welcome to the Blumhouse

Amazon Prime Video

Season Finale!

Season 2 of the horror film anthology series concludes with Madres, in which Diana and Beto, a young Mexican American couple expecting their first child, move to a small town in Northern California where Beto has been offered a job managing a farm. Isolated from the community and plagued by ominous nightmares, Diana explores the rundown company ranch where she and Beto live and finds a grisly talisman and a box containing the belongings of the previous residents. Her discoveries will lead her to a truth much stranger and more terrifying than she could have possibly imagined.

Acapulco

Apple TV+

New Series!

This 10-episode comedy series starring Eugenio Derbez, who also executive produces, tells the story of 20-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. He soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined, and in order to succeed, he must learn to navigate a demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor and a complicated home life, without losing his way to shortcuts or temptations. The series, which is told in both Spanish and English, takes place in 1984, with Derbez narrating and playing the present-day version of Gallardo.

Get Rolling With Otis

Apple TV+

New Series!

Based on the book series by Loren Long, this animated adventure series welcomes young viewers to Long Hill Dairy Farm, home to Otis the tractor and all his friends. Otis may be little, but he has a big heart. Whenever he sees a friend in need, he hits the brakes, asks how they’re feeling and rolls into action to help.

Ted Lasso

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

The acclaimed, Emmy-winning comedy led by Jason Sudeikis concludes Season 2.

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life

discovery+

New Series!

Horror filmmaker Eli Roth is behind this hourlong series that relates the shocking true stories of hauntings that have left emotional (and sometimes physical) scars on those unlucky enough to have experienced them.

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Disney+

The Muppets’ first ever Halloween special features a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, all-new music and spooky fun for families to enjoy together. The special takes place on Halloween night, when Gonzo is challenged to spend one very daring night in the Haunted Mansion.

Leverage: Redemption

IMDb TV

New Episodes!

The final Season 1 episodes of this spinoff of Leverage are available on Amazon Prime Video’s free IMDb TV service. Over these new episodes, the Leverage team must aid a small town librarian, discredit a lifestyle and wellness guru, explore the failing memory of a legendary grifter, and more. Joining the cast in these additional episodes are guest stars LeVar Burton, James Marsters, Andrea Navedo (continuing her role as Maria Shipp), Drew Powell (reprising his role as Jack Hurley from the original Leverage series), Ben Thompson, Joanna Cassidy, Jon Fletcher and Brianna Brown.

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

Netflix

Original Film!

This Japanese anime film is the 23rd movie in the Pokémon universe and returns to the franchise’s traditional 2D animation style, versus the CGI of the previous entry.

A Tale Dark & Grimm

Netflix

New Series!

In this animated kids series, follow Hansel and Gretel as they walk out of their own story and into a winding and wickedly witty tale full of strange — and scary — surprises.

Madame X

Paramount+

Music icon Madonna is the subject of this documentary film. Shot in Lisbon, it captures one of the star’s recent sold-out world tour performances in support of her latest studio album, Madame X, in which she adopts the fearless title persona — a secret agent fighting for freedom. Madonna’s virtuoso performance features new music alongside previous hits and fan favorites.

MLB Playoffs: NL Division Series, Game 1

TBS, beginning at 4:30pm Live

TBS has exclusive coverage of both best-of-five-game National League Division Series beginning today. The two winners advance to the NL Championship Series beginning Oct. 16.

College Football

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

The Temple Owls are at the Cincinnati Bearcats in an American Athletic Conference clash, and the Stanford Cardinal are at the Arizona State Sun Devils in a Pac-12 matchup.

Shark Tank

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

More products are pitched to the team of sharks as another season begins.

Stalked in Paradise

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Olivia’s career of putting photos and video of herself on stock photography websites suddenly leads to danger when a man starts stalking her and her husband. When the stalker’s delusions get out of hand, Olivia fights back to protect herself and her husband from the stalker’s outrage. Stars Chelsie Hightower, Channon Voyce and Mason D. Davis.

A Night With Nancy Sinatra

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Nancy Sinatra, the daughter of legendary crooner Frank Sinatra, never fell under her dad’s shadow, quickly becoming a successful and beloved singer in her own right in the 1960s when she was in her 20s. Not only did Nancy’s voice become a familiar staple to music fans with hits like “These Boots Were Made for Walkin’,” but she also became a familiar presence on television and in movies throughout the ’60s with acting roles or appearances as herself. You can enjoy a few of these tonight on Turner Classic Movies. First up is the TCM premiere of Movin’ With Nancy, a 1967 NBC television special featuring the singer in a series of musical vignettes, often with other artists, that were performed outdoors instead of on an indoor stage, making it unique for its time. The show’s guest stars include Nancy’s father and his fellow Rat Packers Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. Also appearing is Lee Hazlewood, who wrote a number of Nancy’s hits and performs memorable duets with her here on songs like “Some Velvet Morning.” The rest of the evening features Nancy in film acting roles, beginning with Marriage on the Rocks, a 1965 comedy led by Frank, with Nancy as his character’s daughter. Deborah Kerr and Martin also star. After that, watch Nancy’s feature-film debut in the 1964 beach party film For Those Who Think Young, followed by the network premiere of the 1966 spy movie spoof The Last of the Secret Agents? — Jeff Pfeiffer

Magnum P.I.: “The Harder They Fall”

CBS, 9pm

Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) reunite to investigate the death of a construction worker in the new episode “The Harder They Fall.”

Nancy Drew: “The Warning of the Frozen Heart”

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

On the evening of Horseshoe Bay’s annual Harvest Carnival, a whole new mystery unfolds for Nancy (Kennedy McMann) when the body of a mysterious young man is discovered on the Hudson carnival grounds. The Drew Crew (Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim and Alex Saxon) is drawn into the case by a host of confounding clues surrounding a new menace terrorizing the town — a killer who has an enigmatic connection to none other than Nancy’s newest foil: Temperance Hudson (guest star Bo Martynowska).

Selling the Big Easy

HGTV, 9pm

In the first of back-to-back new episodes, travel enthusiasts Vince and Margeau are officially making the move from Atlanta, Georgia, to New Orleans, Louisiana. Vince is keen on purchasing a home with unique architectural features, while Margeau is focused on generating potential income from the property. In the meantime, Brittany and her team work to give a French Quarter mansion the jaw-dropping first impression it needs to impress buyers. In the second episode, a couple is looking to leave their small starter home in the city and upsize to a larger home in the suburbs. They have different tastes, but a common goal in finding a unique place to call their forever home. Meanwhile, Brittany and her team are challenged with turning a drab condo in the highly sought-after Marigny neighborhood into a fabulous find.

Ancient Aliens: “Top Ten Alien Artifacts”

History, 9pm

An ancient figurine of a modern-day airplane. A primitive statue of a man in a spacesuit. Mysterious crystal skulls whose origins are entirely unknown. For more than a decade, Ancient Aliens has traveled the globe and investigated strange objects found on every continent on Earth. Now, this installment counts down the top 10 alien artifacts — objects that could provide evidence that extraterrestrials once walked among us.

The 34th Hispanic Heritage Awards

PBS, 9pm

Celebrate the recipients of the annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The evening includes performances and appearances by some of the country’s most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries, with honorees including Carlos Santana, Kali Uchis and more.

The Amber Ruffin Show

Peacock, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Amber Ruffin’s Emmy-nominated late-night series is back for Season 2, with new episodes dropping Fridays and showcasing Ruffin’s signature smart and silly take on the week’s news.

Joe Bob’s Halloween Hoedown

Shudder, 9pm Live

In what has become an annual tradition, iconic horror host and foremost drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs returns with a special The Last Drive-In live double-feature just in time for Halloween. You’ll have to tune in to find out what movies Joe Bob has selected, but you can count on something scary and perfect for the season, with special guests to be announced.

Eli Roth’s History of Horror: “Infections”

AMC, 10pm

Horror has warned us about pandemics for years. Tonight’s episode explores films that mirror reality (Outbreak, Contagion, 12 Monkeys), surreal plagues (Shivers, Rabid), zombie outbreaks (REC, Pontypool) and pathogens from space (The Andromeda Strain, Color out of Space).

Blue Bloods: “Times Like These”

CBS, 10pm

Tension escalates between Frank (Tom Selleck) and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) after Frank makes a public arrest that goes viral in the new episode “Times Like These.”

Great Performances at the Met: “Three Divas at Versailles”

PBS, 10pm

Three-time Grammy winner Isabel Leonard joins fellow opera stars Nadine Sierra and Ailyn Pérez to perform timeless selections by Mozart, Offenbach and Bizet, including “Voi che sapete” and “Belle nuit, ô nuit d’amour,” along with beloved songs like “Bésame Mucho” and “Cielito Lindo.” The concert was recorded in May at the Royal Opera of Versailles in France; Met Opera soprano Christine Goerke hosts the broadcast.

Saturday, Oct. 9

The Ghost and Molly McGee: “Getting the Band(shell) Back Together/The Greatest Concert Ever”

Disney Channel, 9am

The town of Brighton gets its old band shell rebuilt, but it’s up to Molly (voice of Ashly Burch) to find a band to put on its first concert in the new episode “Getting the Band(shell) Back Together/The Greatest Concert Ever.”

Frankie Drake Mysteries: “Prince in Exile”

Ovation, 7pm

When a playboy prince is kidnapped, the team has to be discreet as they investigate in order to avoid an international incident.

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, this comedy improv show features cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, who helped make the original U.S. version of this series such a hit. Along with a special guest comedian in each episode, the cast members must put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games.

Outgrown: “Room for the Family”

HGTV, 8pm

After a death in the family, a mother and her three kids downsized to a new home that sadly has no room for a very special handmade dining table. Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson update their cozy home to allow this family to do what they love most: hang out together.

Dying to Belong

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

A remake of the classic 1997 film, Dying to Belong tells the story of journalism major Olivia (Favour Onwuka) as she meets Riley (Jenika Rose), a shy freshman who suffers from anxiety, and they become fast friends. Riley, whose mother Katherine (Shannen Doherty) was a legacy at Pi Gamma Beta, decides to rush in hopes of following Katherine’s footsteps and is ecstatic when Olivia joins her. Sensing the opportunity to go undercover to write a story about hazing practices, Olivia soon discovers there are deadly secrets involved in being part of the “sisterhood.”

Fantastic Voyage

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

During a time when there were plenty of sci-fi movies that dealt with adventures in outer space, this wildly imaginative and exciting 1966 classic dared to take viewers on a mission into the inner space of the human body. The film’s premise and voyage are indeed pretty fantastic in all senses of that word. In the world of this story, the science of miniaturization has been unlocked, and the Army has big plans for that technology. When a scientist carrying the secret of the process is injured in a surprise attack, however, a life-threatening blood clot puts him into a coma. A four-person team of medical and military personnel (portrayed by Raquel Welch, in her first significant film role, along with Donald Pleasence, William Redfield and Arthur Kennedy) have to use the technology to shrink themselves and a submarine down to microbic size, travel inside his body and destroy the clot. But with the body’s natural defenses fighting them, and a determined saboteur onboard, can they locate and destroy the problem before the miniaturization wears off? Stephen Boyd also stars in the film that was nominated for five Oscars and won two, for its stunning art direction and its still-impressive special effects. — Jeff Pfeiffer

World’s Funniest Animals

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Hilarious animal antics are back for Season 2.

South Beach Love

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

From New York Times bestselling author Caridad Piñeiro and Hallmark Publishing comes a story about rival quinceañeras, glorious Cuban cooking, friendship, family ties and romance. Stars William Levy and Taylor Cole.

Dr. Oakley

Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Making house calls in the far reaches of the Great North is a daunting task to say the least, considering hundreds of miles may separate the houses. That challenge doesn’t stop Dr. Michelle Oakley from performing her many duties as a veterinarian in one of the most rugged environments on Earth, and juggling them with being a wife and mother. Season 10 of this series will again follow Dr. Oakley in action.

Snapped Notorious: River Valley Killer

Oxygen, 9pm

From 1993 to 2000, the quiet community of Fort Smith, Arkansas, was terrorized by a twisted serial killer, a deranged necrophiliac who targeted elderly and vulnerable women. This two-hour special examines that killer, who became known as the River Valley Killer.

The Waiting Room

BET Her, 10pm

Two dramatic short films follow the lives of two women in a doctor’s waiting room as they wait to hear if they have breast cancer. Each short story, directed by and for Black women, will follow their journey after receiving the life-changing diagnosis. The first film, It Takes Two, is directed by Ta’Rhonda Jones; the second one, The Party, is directed by Yvette Nicole Brown.

Saturday Night Live: “Kim Kardashian West/Halsey”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

TV star Kim Kardashian West makes her first appearance as SNL host, while Grammy-nominated Halsey is musical guest for the fourth time.