Wednesday, Sept. 29: Follow AEW’s Cody and Brandi Rhodes in ‘Rhodes to the Top’

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Rhodes to the Top

TNT, 10pm

New Series!

Cameras go inside the lives of Cody and Brandi Rhodes as they navigate their growing family while building AEW’s global wrestling empire. Each 30-minute episode takes viewers behind the scenes as the powerhouse couple manage their ever-busier lives inside and outside the ring, all the while surrounded by a colorful and often hilarious motley crew of wrestlers, family and friends who both support and test them at every turn. Two back-to-back episodes air tonight.

Between their business responsibilities for All Elite Wrestling and a new baby, the couple has a lot on their plate, as seen in the new reality series.

The Circle

Netflix

Season Finale!

The third season winner of this reality competition series is determined.

Sounds Like Love

Netflix

Original Film!

Based on Elísabet Benavent’s bestselling romantic comedy novel series about fashion assistant Maca (María Valverde), who has finally gotten her life together after a devastating breakup when Leo (Álex González), the man who broke her heart, returns. Seeking support from her best friends, they all learn that love can be complicated.

National Silent Movie Day

TCM, beginning at 6:15am

Catch a Classic!

Happy National Silent Movie Day! Each year on Sept. 29, this annual day is set up to encourage people to celebrate and enjoy silent films. Turner Classic Movies has your silent movie party covered with a daylong schedule of not only many classic productions from the silent era, but also some documentaries about influential people and movies from that time. Some of today’s notable highlights include Flesh and the Devil (1926), starring Greta Garbo and John Gilbert; The Wind (1928), starring Lillian Gish in one of MGM’s last silent productions; Battleship Potemkin (1925), the influential Soviet film directed by Sergei Eisenstein; the romantic comedy City Lights (1931), one of the greatest films from Charlie Chaplin, who produced, wrote, directed, stars (as his Little Tramp character) and even composed the musical score; Within Our Gates (1920), produced, written and directed by pioneering Black filmmaker and distributor Oscar Micheaux; The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928), from France; The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse (1921), which turned little-known actor Rudolph Valentino into a star; The Freshman (1925), the famous Harold Lloyd-led comedy; French filmmaker Georges Méliès’ iconic and influential A Trip to the Moon (1902); Sherlock, Jr. (1924), the comedy classic from star/director Buster Keaton; and Sparrows (1926), starring and produced by Mary Pickford.

The Goldbergs: “Horse Play”

ABC, 8pm

Adam is ready to leave the struggles of his high school years behind him, but is distraught to discover he’s been waitlisted at NYU while his girlfriend Brea has been accepted, along with his mom Beverly — who surprises everyone by admitting she applied to the same school. Adam courts the NYU dean of admissions, hoping she will change her mind on his deferral. Meanwhile, Erica, Geoff, Barry and Joanne create their own plan to convince Geoff’s dad, Lou, that Erica had nothing to do with a past incident involving his prized porcelain horses.

Riverdale: “Chapter Ninety-Four: Next to Normal”

The CW, 8pm

Refusing to accept what’s going on around her, Alice (Mädchen Amick) creates an imaginary musical fantasy world in which the Coopers are one big happy family again. But as her mother continues to spiral, Betty (Lili Reinhart) does her best to pull her back to reality. Meanwhile, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) ropes Jughead (Cole Sprouse) into a family dinner with her parents, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Archie (KJ Apa) make a big decision about their future.

The Masked Singer: “Group B Premiere”

FOX, 8pm

Meet the next batch of costumed singers and find out which one will be unmasked in the new episode “Group B Premiere.”

Chicago Med: “To Lean in, or to Let Go”

NBC, 8pm

Vanessa (Asjha Cooper) and Archer (Steven Weber) disagree on how to handle the victim of a motorcycle accident; Dylan (Adam Poss) and Charles (Oliver Platt) deal with a UNICEF negotiator with repressed trauma; and Stevie (Kristen Hager) and Will (Nick Gehlfuss) treat a high schooler with Addison’s disease and a clingy mother.

In Their Own Words: “Elon Musk”

PBS, 8pm

See how Elon Musk went from bullied boy to young innovator to self-taught rocket scientist, ultimately becoming one of the richest men in the world.

The Wonder Years: “Green Eyed Monster”

ABC, 8:30pm

While Dean reckons with his first taste of heartbreak and betrayal, the adults in his life are overly empathetic and assume his grief is from mourning current events. Dean milks the special treatment and uses it to his advantage — and his family shows their support for him in their own unique ways; Kim invites him to join her at a local activist rally, while Bill and Dean bond during a fishing trip.

The Conners: “Education, Corruption and Damnation”

ABC, 9pm

After Ben declines Darlene’s proposal, she starts to ponder why she tends to be so negative in life, prompting her to start a journey of self-discovery which leads to Pastor Phil. Meanwhile, newly appointed City Councilman Don Blansky puts Jackie in a tough position as she and Neville are ready to open the new and improved Lunch Box.

Alter Ego: “The Auditions Night 3”

FOX, 9pm

The world’s first avatar singing competition series continues as more performers are added in the new episode “The Auditions Night 3.”

Houses With History

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

Fascinating details about some of America’s oldest homes and subsequent renovations come together as history buff Mike Lemieux, carpenter Rich Soares and designer Jen Macdonald save centuries-old properties from demolition in one of America’s first hometowns, Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Chicago Fire: “Head Count”

NBC, 9pm

A video of Casey (Jesse Spencer) from the roof rescue goes viral; Mouch (Christian Stolte) sets up a Little Free Library at Firehouse 51; and Herrmann (David Eigenberg) breaks protocol.

NOVA: “The Cannabis Question”

PBS, 9pm

Explore the story of cannabis in the United States, as 55 million Americans say they currently use cannabis, and that number is expected to grow with voters pushing for legalization in more and more states. From the criminalization that has disproportionately harmed communities of color to the latest medical understanding of the plant, see what risks cannabis may pose to the developing brain, how much we know about its potential medical benefits and the race to understand its long-term health consequences.

Home Economics: “Chorizo With Mojo Verde and Chicharrón, $45”

ABC, 9:30pm

Things get a little hot in the kitchen when Tom considers ghostwriting a memoir for a celebrity chef. Connor starts dating a woke friend of Sarah and Denise’s who makes a surprising impact on him.

A Million Little Things: “Not the Plan”

ABC, 10pm

Gary takes steps forward with Darcy and continues to distance himself from anything involving Peter. Rome makes an effort to distract Regina from her job search, which may be looking up after all. Maggie adjusts to a new work environment, while Katherine entertains a new friend; and Eddie makes progress in more ways than one.

Chicago P.D.: “Rage”

NBC, 10pm

Burgess (Marina Squerciati) fights for her life as the team scrambles to find her kidnapper; Miller (Nicole Ari Parker) is desperate to find her son’s killer; Voight (Jason Beghe) and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) deal with the aftermath of their deadly decision; and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) struggles with the pressure of the situation.

Thursday, Sept. 30

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Apple TV+

New Series!

This new current affairs series from acclaimed host, writer, producer, director and advocate Jon Stewart takes a deep dive on the issues affecting us most. The program is a multiple-season, single-issue series with Stewart in discussion with the people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. Together, they will explore tangible steps that can lead to solutions and a path forward.

The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo

HBO Max

Season Premiere!

Sesame Street’s Elmo is back for Season 2 of his talk show.

The Way Down

HBO Max

New Series!

This five-part documentary series explores the Tennessee-based Remnant Fellowship Church and its charismatic leader Gwen Shamblin Lara, author and founder of the Christian weight loss program The Weigh Down Workshop. The series explores Lara’s rise to fame and power as a diet guru and church leader, revealing the truth behind her carefully curated image and detailing the controversial practices of the church, including stories of abuse and exploitation as told by former members and others who were personally impacted. The first three episodes are available today.

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs!

HBO Max

New Series!

This animated spinoff of The Flintstones primarily follows the lives of a grown-up Pebbles Flintstone (voice of Jessica DiCicco) and Bamm-Bamm Rubble (Ely Henry), who are joined by pet dinosaur Dino (Eric Bauza) on adventures. Fred (Jeff Bergman), Wilma (Tress MacNeille), Barney (Kevin Michael Richardson), Betty (Grey Griffin), the Great Gazoo (Bauza) and even Captain Caveman (Tom Megalis) will also be on hand.

Unidentified With Demi Lovato

Peacock

New Miniseries!

This immersive, four-part docuseries follows singer/actress Demi Lovato, skeptical best friend Matthew and sister Dallas as they search for the truth about UFOs. While consulting with leading experts, the trio investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports and conduct tests at known UFO hotspots. As a true believer, Lovato hopes to convince friends, family, and social fans and followers that not only do extraterrestrials exist, but also that they are already on Earth. All episodes are available today.

Good Grief

Sundance Now

New Series!

This is the North American streaming premiere of the New Zealand comedy about two millennial sisters in a small town who inherit a funeral home from their grandfather. Unsure what to do with it — or the oddball staff that keeps the place running — the women are thrust into a world of embalming, emceeing and embarrassment. By staring death in the face every day, the sisters begin to confront the realities of their own lives, and what they want to make of them. The series makes it North American linear channel debut Oct. 4 on IFC.

Deborah Kerr 100th Birthday

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Famed British actress Deborah Jane Trimmer, better known as Deborah Kerr, would have turned 100 today (she was born in Glasgow Sept. 30, 1921; she died at age 86 on Oct. 16, 2007). Although nominated six times for the Best Actress Oscar throughout her career, Kerr never won, and she holds the record for most nominations in the category without a win. Despite not winning any hardware from the Academy, Kerr still gave indelible performances, and you can watch several of them all day today on Turner Classic Movies as the network remembers the actress on her special day. The full lineup, in order, features: The Hucksters (1947), I See a Dark Stranger (1946), Marriage on the Rocks (1965), Dream Wife (1953), The Innocents (1961), Tea and Sympathy (1956), Black Narcissus (1947), An Affair to Remember (1957), The Grass Is Greener (1960), From Here to Eternity (1953, Best Actress Oscar nominee) and Quo Vadis (1951).

College Football: Virginia at Miami

ESPN, 7:30pm Live

A Thursday primetime clash in the ACC has the Virginia Cavaliers in South Florida to face the Miami Hurricanes.

Station 19

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The firefighters serving Seattle return for Season 5, which is almost guaranteed to be full of twists and breathtaking rescues.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “I Thought You Were on My Side”

NBC, 8pm

In this crossover episode with Law & Order: Organized Crime, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Rollins (Kelli Giddish) must contend with the FBI and the Organized Crime bureau when a rape victim identifies a dangerous mobster as her assailant. Christopher Meloni and Danielle Moné Truitt guest star.

NFL Football: Jacksonville at Cincinnati

NFL Network, 8:20pm Live

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence leads the Jacksonville Jaguars into Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium for a Thursday Night Football matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

Grey’s Anatomy

ABC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

After a finale full of weddings — Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Winston (Anthony Hill) — proposals and even a successful adoption for Jo (Camilla Luddington), Season 18 promises to deliver all of the drama we expect from the series.

“The Price Is Right” Celebrates 50 Years

CBS, 9pm

This special primetime celebration of The Price Is Right’s 50th season features a look back at the biggest winners, never-before-seen outtakes and a salute to former host Bob Barker. Plus, contestants will come on down to play iconic pricing games for extravagant luxury cars and big cash prizes.

The Outpost: “The Betrayer”

The CW, 9pm

Talon (Jessica Green) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilley) return to the Outpost with a dubious ally. Garret (Jake Stormoen) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) attempt to make a descent on the Outpost. Meanwhile, Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) and Wren (Izuka Hoyle) devise a plan to save the Kahvi, and Talon learns about Aster’s (guest star Gerrard Miller) true plan.

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa

HGTV, 9pm

A couple who has been flipping for 13 years is still struggling to make enough money to support their four kids. After discovering that their new property shares a driveway with a laundromat, Tarek El Moussa must teach them to look at flipping in a whole new way.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: “New World Order”/“The Outlaw Eddie Wagner”

NBC, 9pm

In a two-episode installment, Stabler’s (Christopher Meloni) loyalty is put to the test at work, and again at home when his mother (guest star Ellen Burstyn) unexpectedly shows up. Meanwhile, as Jet (Ainsley Seiger) steps into the field to secure necessary intel for the team, Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) considers a proposition from Congressman Kilbride (guest star Ron Cephas Jones), and Stabler and Benson (guest star Mariska Hargitay) air some long-standing grievances.

Big Sky

ABC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Will Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) survive being shot? And what’s up with the mysterious syndicate? Season 2 should bring answers to all of fans’ questions.

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Escape”

FX, 10pm

The saga of Staten Island vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) continues in the new episode “The Escape.”

Friday, Oct. 1

All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

This latest installment of the All or Nothing sports documentary franchise offers an inside view of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, including on-the-ice action and unparalleled behind-the-scenes access to the 2020-21 season, during which the Leafs competed in the first all-Canadian division in NHL history.

My Name Is Pauli Murray

Amazon Prime Video

Fifteen years before Rosa Parks refused to surrender her bus seat, and a full decade before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned separate-but-equal legislation, Pauli Murray was already knee-deep fighting for social justice. A pioneering attorney, activist, priest and memoirist, Murray shaped landmark litigation — and consciousness — around race and gender equity, and both her personal path and her tireless advocacy foreshadowed some of the most politically consequential issues of our time. Told largely in Pauli’s own words, this documentary film is a candid recounting of her extraordinary journey.

Welcome to the Blumhouse

Amazon Prime Video

Season Premiere!

This anthology series of original thriller/horror films from Blumhouse Productions (Paranormal Activity and The Purge franchises) returns for a second season of four films, with two films premiering the first two Fridays in October. Films available today are Bingo Hell and Black as Night; titles available on Oct. 8 are Madres and The Manor.

Mr. Corman

Apple TV+

Season Finale!

Creator/producer/writer/star Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s new drama concludes its first season.

Ghost Adventures: Goldfield Hotel

discovery+

In this two-hour special, the Ghost Adventures crew is headed back to Goldfield, Nevada, to settle once and for all a mysterious evil feud that’s been cast over this town. In a highly personal and emotionally charged investigation, Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley revisit the haunted town where their journey began — and venture back inside the infamous Goldfield Hotel, a landmark with a bloodied past.

In With the Old

discovery+

New Series!

Designers, builders and old-home enthusiasts in small towns and big cities across America reimagine and transform abandoned structures by preserving their historical integrity while giving them new purpose.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

Disney+

This frightfully fun LEGO Star Wars animated Halloween adventure takes place at Darth Vader’s castle on Mustafar, where Vader’s servant, Vaneé (voice of Tony Hale), shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from all eras of the galaxy’s history. The voice cast also includes Jake Green as Poe Dameron, Raphael Alejandro as Dean, Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt, Christian Slater as Ren, Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8 and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader.

The Many Saints of Newark

HBO Max

Feature Film Exclusive!

The highly anticipated prequel story of HBO’s landmark crime drama The Sopranos finally makes its debut on both HBO Max and in theaters. Michael Gandolfini steps into his father’s (the late James Gandolfini) role as a young Anthony, who is navigating the streets and mobsters of New Jersey. Vera Farmiga stars as Livia Soprano. Other cast members include Ray Liotta, Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Joey Diaz and Nick Vallelonga. Streams for 31 days from its theatrical release today.

Diana: The Musical

Netflix

This live stage recording of a musical about Diana, Princess of Wales, premieres on Netflix ahead of its Broadway debut later this year (a few preview performances had taken place before the Great White Way closed down due to the pandemic, and previews will resume on Broadway starting Nov. 2). The musical has book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, and music and lyrics by David Bryan, both of whom won Tony awards for Memphis.

Forever Rich

Netflix

Original Film!

In this first Dutch Netflix film, a rising rap superstar spirals out when a humiliating video goes viral and pushes him into a battle for redemption over the course of one long night.

The Guilty

Netflix

Original Film!

Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) directed this thriller that takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Operator Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger — but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.

Maid

Netflix

New Series!

Inspired by the New York Times bestselling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land, this comedy/drama follows the story of Alex (Margaret Qualley), a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. The series features Margot Robbie as an executive producer, and also stars Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, Andie MacDowell, Tracy Vilar and Billy Burke.

Paik’s Spirit

Netflix

New Series!

Celebrity chef Paik Jong-won shares Korean tradition, culture, food and liquor with famous guests who open up about life, people — and whatever the alcohol leads them to talk about next.

Scaredy Cats

Netflix

New Series!

In this spooky but family-friendly series, Willa Ward turns 12 and inherits a beautiful charm necklace that belonged to her mother, who was a witch. Willa soon learns that two bad witches, Wilma and Wanda, are after her locket so they can have ultimate power. Willa and her friends Scout and Lily turn into cats to escape, and they must learn to use the necklace and her witch powers to defeat the bad witches and save their town.

Seinfeld

Netflix

Streaming Exclusive!

Netflix is now the streaming master of the Seinfeld domain, having picked up all 180 episodes of the classic 1989-98 sitcom in a five-year deal made in 2019. The series had streamed on Hulu until June of this year. The entire Emmy-winning series, which stars Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Michael Richards, is available starting today.

Swallow

Netflix

Original Film!

Nigerian actor/filmmaker Kunle Afolayan directed this dramatic thriller set amid the burgeoning drug-trafficking trade of 1980s Lagos. It follows the story of a naive secretary (Niyola) who, after a series of career setbacks, considers a drug-trafficking offer from her roommate (Ijeoma Grace Agu).

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: “Pre-Code Horror”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Welcome to October, the month that is best suited for fans of spooky movies as the days lead up to Halloween. Turner Classic Movies will certainly be doing its part with a number of great horror movies airing throughout October, and things kick off today with a morning and afternoon lineup of scary titles that were made in the years before Hollywood’s Motion Picture Production Code took effect in 1934. Lasting until 1968, this code featured guidelines for the self-censorship of film content from major studios, but that did not apply to the films airing on TCM today, which had the freedom to feature some scenes and themes that likely would have been altered under the code — if the movies were allowed to be released at all. The Pre-Code Horror lineup starts with the iconic 1933 monster movie King Kong, and continues with The Most Dangerous Game (1932); The Vampire Bat (1933); the German crime thriller The Testament of Dr. Mabuse (1933), from cowriter/director Fritz Lang; White Zombie (1932), headlined by Bela Lugosi; Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931), starring Best Actor Oscar winner Fredric March in both title roles; The Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933); and Doctor X (1932). The lineup concludes with Tod Browning’s infamous Freaks (1932), which has proven to be shocking or offensive to audiences before, during and after the Code — it was banned in the U.K. for 30 years, for example — given that its title characters are portrayed by actual sideshow performers with disabilities. But that title notwithstanding, these characters are generally treated sympathetically, and after decades of reappraisals, Freaks stands as a recognized horror classic and has been included in the National Film Registry. — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World

ABC, 8pm

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort, ABC takes viewers on a historical journey spanning half a century and beyond at Walt Disney World in Florida. The two-hour special is filled with musical performances and interviews with iconic actors, athletes who share their favorite memories of Walt Disney World, along with Disney Imagineers who share behind-the-scenes details.

S.W.A.T.

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In the Season 5 premiere episode “Vagabundo,” Hondo (Shemar Moore) retreats to a quiet town in Mexico to reassess his life and professional future, only to find himself reluctantly drawn into one local family’s fight for justice.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try to fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.

Under Wraps

Disney Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

The contemporary comedic remake of the 1997 Halloween classic of the same name follows three 12-year-old friends, Marshall (Malachi Barton), Gilbert (Christian J. Simon) and Amy (Sophia Hammons). They happen upon and awaken a mummy, which they affectionately name Harold, and must rush to return him to his resting place before midnight on Halloween. Along the way, the team narrowly escapes a nefarious group of criminals intent on selling the mummy to the highest bidder. When Harold is inevitably captured, Marshall, Gilbert and Amy must band together to stand up to the criminals, face their fears and rescue their new — but rather “ancient” — friend.

Magnum P.I.

CBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

As Magnum (Jay Hernandez) tries to keep his new relationship a secret and handles cases solo while Higgins (Perdita Weeks) is away, he is tasked with finding a single mom being hunted by two very dangerous gangs in the Season 4 premiere “Island Vibes.”

Dynasty

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the season finale, “Filled With Manipulations and Deceptions,” Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) work together on the new obstacles threatening Blake’s senatorial campaign. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) turns to Amanda (guest star Eliza Bennett) for help regarding Liam (Adam Huber) and their marriage. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente), Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) and Kirby (Maddison Brown) work on the finishing touches for the opening of the Sahara Club, as Sam gets advice from an unexpected source. Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) continues her scheming as Dominique (Michael Michele) worries about Jeff’s (Sam Adegoke) health. Adam (Sam Underwood) finds himself in yet another precarious position.

Selling the Big Easy

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

New Orleans native and resident real estate expert Brittany Picolo-Ramos helps families find the house of their dreams by showing them high-end homes with the right amount of history and charm. She also helps clients stage and sell their homes for top dollar in the city’s vibrant real estate market.

The Ghost and Molly McGee

Disney Channel, 9:40pm

New Series!

This animated comedy series follows the odd-couple friendship that forms between grumpy ghost Scratch (voice of Dana Snyder) and joyfully optimistic tween Molly McGee (voice of Ashly Burch). After tonight’s special premiere, new episodes air Saturday mornings beginning tomorrow. Disney Channel has already ordered a second season.

Eli Roth’s History of Horror

AMC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 3 continues with the series’ winning combination of insightful interviews with masterfully edited clips from films that have seared themselves into popular culture. The season kicks off with “Sequels That Don’t Suck.” Fans of films like A Nightmare on Elm Street 3, Psycho II, The First Purge, Bride of Chucky, Scream 2 and Gremlins 2: The New Batch say sometimes sequels are as good or even better than the originals.

Blue Bloods

CBS, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In the Season 12 premiere episode “Hate Is Hate,” Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) consults a psychic to solve the murder of a young boy, and Frank (Tom Selleck) is at odds with the mayor (Dylan Walsh) over the city’s uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting.

Saturday, Oct. 2

The Haunted Museum

discovery+

New Series!

The creepy collection of haunted artifacts housed inside Zak Bagans’ (Ghost Adventures) Haunted Museum in Las Vegas is getting the spotlight in this new horror anthology series produced in collaboration with horror film master Eli Roth, with the series presenting the frightening and hellish tales behind the spooky relics on display. Bagans is opening his museum vaults and sharing the secrets and stories behind a curated selection of his most prized haunted items by way of scripted shorts produced by Roth and his accredited team, and with featured commentary from Bagans himself. The first two episodes are available today.

The Ghost and Molly McGee: “Howlin’ Harriet/The (Un)natural”

Disney Channel, 9am

The new animated comedy series continues with “Howlin’ Harriet,” in which Molly (voice of Ashly Burch) goes on a Wilder Scouts camping trip. Scratch (voice of Dana Snyder) helps Molly’s softball team get out of a slump in “The (Un)natural.”

Frankie Drake Mysteries

Ovation, 7pm

Season Premiere!

The ladies of Drake Detective Agency — Frankie (Lauren Lee Smith), Trudy (Chantel Riley), Mary (Rebecca Liddiard) and Flo (Sharron Matthews) — are back for a fourth season of mystery-solving. While busy with their professional lives, the team also finds time for personal pursuits. This season, Frankie has a European racecar-driving beau, Trudy’s dreams for a home are closer than ever, Mary falls for the wrong guy and Flo starts a family. In the season premiere, “Scavenger Hunt,” a player is murdered while the women are on a spirited scavenger hunt.

iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1

The CW, 8pm

Tonight is Night 1 of a two-night event. Performers include Billie Eilish, Cheap Trick, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Florida Georgia Line and more.

Outgrown: “Growing Into a Childhood Home”

HGTV, 8pm

Parents of three active boys bought the dad’s childhood home, and while the house has great memories and plenty of space for growing kids, it needs a major update. Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson step in to make this home more open, welcoming and livable for a family of five.

The Good Father: The Martin MacNeill Story

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Based on actual events, The Good Father tells the story of Dr. MacNeill (Tom Everett Scott) and the incredible life he led with his former beauty queen wife, Michele (Charisma Carpenter), and their eight children. A pillar of the community, he was respected and loved by all, especially by his daughter, Alexis (Anwen O’Driscoll), who adored him and even wanted to follow in his footsteps to become a doctor. But everything soon changes after Dr. MacNeill convinces Michele to have plastic surgery, ultimately leading to her drowning while on prescription medication. Just a few short weeks after his wife’s suspicious death, Dr. MacNeill brings home Gypsy Willis, a new live-in “nanny” for his children who is in actuality his mistress. Shocked by her father’s actions, Alexis begins to question everything she has known about him and discovers the depth of his lies, including his bogus medical credentials, falsified military records, and that the man and good doctor she once revered was capable of murder.

Fleischer Animation 100th Anniversary

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight, Turner Classic Movies celebrates the 100th anniversary of the founding of Fleischer Studios — the pioneering animated film production company formed by brothers Max and Dave Fleischer in 1921. Though the company became defunct as its own entity in 1942, when it was acquired by and absorbed into Paramount Pictures, many of the classic cartoons and cartoon characters created by Fleischer Studios remain beloved parts of pop culture — including the original characters created by the studio like Koko the Clown, Betty Boop and Bimbo, as well as the company’s famed adaptations of other source material, like their shorts based on the Popeye the Sailor comic strip and the Superman comic books. The evening begins with Cartoon Carnival, a 90-minute documentary charting the birth of the American cartoon through the silent era until the arrival of Walt Disney. The film features interviews with animation historians and is supported by archival clips as it shines a light on a forgotten, but pioneering, part of film history of which the Fleischers were a key part. Following this documentary are blocks of Fleischer cartoons: The first hour highlights some of their notable productions of the silent era (early to mid 1920s), and the second hour-plus features great Fleischer cartoons from the sound era (early to mid 1930s), including Betty Boop and Popeye shorts. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Love Strikes Twice

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Workaholic lawyer Maggie is having marriage issues. She wishes for a do-over and awakens 15 years in the past. Will Maggie choose college boyfriend Rick, or will she stay with husband Josh? Starring Katie Findlay, Wyatt Nash and Marshall Williams.

Saturday Night Live

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Season Premiere!

The iconic late-night sketch comedy/music series will return for Season 47 tonight. Owen Wilson hosts with musical guest Kacey Musgraves.