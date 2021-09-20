Your Guide to the ‘FBI,’ ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ and ‘FBI: International’ Premiere Crossover Event

Dávid Lukács/CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Producer Dick Wolf adds a third series to the FBI franchise on CBS with the debut of FBI: International. The new series joins FBI and FBI: Most Wanted for a three-hour crossover event on Tuesday, Sept. 21. We’ve got your preview of all three series straight from the stars and creators themselves.

Returns: Sept. 21 at 8pm ET/PT

Where We Left Off: In the Season 3 finale of FBI, five murdered men at a high-stakes gambling table lead the team to Antonio Vargas’ infamous cartel. Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and OA (Zeeko Zaki) find a person of interest and are able to track down and arrest Vargas. The real pulse-pounding action followed when Isobel (Alana De La Garza) was informed that there were three bombs located in Grand Central Station. With little time to spare, Isobel assigns Maggie and OA to find Vargas’ wife and son in hopes he would reveal the codes to disable the bombs. The two succeed in finding them, and Vargas reveals the codes, leading to a successful win for the FBI team.

What To Expect: Maggie and OA are taking a trip to Budapest! The agents will help introduce FBI: International in various crossover episodes. In an interview with Zaki, he explains: “Something happens that reminds me of a phone call I got when I was working a tip line a few months ago, and the idea that I let something slip, that I messed up, causes my character to want to try and fix the issue so that I don’t have to put a failure on the book. It is a simple story of redemption and trying to do what’s right, but also understanding that we can’t save everybody.” Peregrym is excited to be exploring a new country and new ground with her character Maggie. “What’s exciting is that we really know who we’re playing and we’ve got the format down, which makes it even more fun to come to work because you can push the envelope and try new things. I’m looking forward to seeing what other stuff they do on the personal side with each character.” A romantic relationship with the partners perhaps? “It’s funny, some people want it, some people don’t,” Zaki laughs. “I feel our dynamic proves how strong friendship can be. You know the Dick Wolf rule, it’ll take 10 to 15 years to get there, which is great. We get the character stuff in teaspoons, not ladles, which allows us to hopefully last 20 years, so we’ll see what happens.” — Holly Friedel

Returns: Sept. 21 at 9pm ET/PT; airs Tuesdays at 10pm ET/PT beginning Sept. 28

Where We Left Off: In the Season 2 finale, Jess (Julian McMahon) was over the moon about girlfriend Sarah (Jen Landon) moving in. “I haven’t been this happy in years and it’s all because of you,” he told her. So, yeah, they’re doomed. Kenny (Kellan Lutz) came over to check out Jess’ motorcycle, and all hell broke loose as Sarah’s disturbed ex, Hugh (James Carpinello), made bail and came looking for payback. Shots were fired off-camera, and we’re left wondering who was on the giving/receiving end of the bullets.

What To Expect: “All I know is it’s pretty intense,” McMahon says of the Season 3 premiere, which is the second part of a three-episode FBI crossover event. McMahon says it won’t take long for the smoke to clear from the gunshots. “The resolution comes pretty quickly, like we learn what happens to our characters, but the fallout takes a while.” Joining the regular cast for Season 3 is Alexa Davalos (The Man in the High Castle) as a new member of Jess’ team. “[Jess] sees something inside of her that he thinks could be a real asset to the team, and a part of that is her attitude and her fiery character,” McMahon says. As for the spoiler everyone wants to know: Does Kenny buy Jess’ motorcycle? “I can’t give that away, man!” McMahon laughs. “There’s no point in a good bike just sitting in a garage, let’s put it that way.” — Ryan A. Berenz

Premieres: Sept. 21 at 10pm ET/PT

Airs: Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT beginning Sept. 28

Who’s In It: Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, Christiane Paul

What’s It All About: You’ve got FBI running in New York, FBI: Most Wanted tracking fugitives across America, and now a new set of agents go International. The new series launches during a three-way franchise crossover event. It focuses on an International Fly Team based in Budapest that travels the globe neutralizing threats against Americans. “When you think of International’s intrigue, it’s much more Bourne than Bond,” says Dick Wolf. Even without the martinis or guns (they aren’t allowed to carry them!), they rely on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn to protect the U.S. and its people. “This is a thriller, but it’s also entertainment that at the core — will explore the real working relationship between law enforcement officers — something we’ve never done before,” adds Peter Jankowski, executive producer. “There will be a wonderful exploration of chemistry that will define this show and give it its own personality. We’re also using the ‘character’ of Budapest to keep the action going. There’s nothing like this show on TV.” —Ileane Rudolph