Tuesday, Sept. 14: It’s Day & Night in the ‘LEGO Masters’ Season 2 Final Round

Tuesday, Sept. 14

LEGO Masters

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 2 finale episode “Master Build — Day & Night,” the three remaining teams are given the freedom to build anything their minds can envision. The twist is that the build needs to have different looks for day and night. The winning duo gets $100,000, the LEGO trophy and the title of LEGO Masters.

Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 5 of this British series, jovial comic Jack Whitehall and his stuffy father, Michael, take unusual and amusing trips to foreign lands in an attempt to strengthen their bond.

You vs. Wild: Out Cold

Netflix

In this standalone interactive adventure, after a plane crash leaves Bear Grylls with amnesia, he must make choices to save the missing pilot and survive.

Major League Baseball: Cleveland at Minnesota

FS1, 7:30pm Live

Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins host Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Indians in Game 2 of a three-game set at Target Field in Minneapolis.

America’s Got Talent: “Finale”

NBC, 8pm Live

As Season 16 of the talent competition nears its end, finalists compete for the judges, with results determined live tomorrow night.

Level Playing Field

HBO, 8pm

New Series!

This documentary series examines how multi-billion-dollar industries in and out of sports have historically underpaid their most valuable assets, politicized community-based initiatives, and stifled the voices of athletes of color. The four-part series looks at the far-reaching twin impacts of legislation and activism as they intersect with sports. Episode 1, “Midnight Basketball,” investigates the intersection of sports, race, and social policy through a look at Midnight Basketball, the innovative program started in Glenarden, Maryland, in 1986 to provide a haven for at-risk youths and help curb rising crime rates in the area.

Back on Campus

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

It’s back to school for many this month, including the characters in tonight’s lineup of Turner Classic Movies films set in the world of education. First on the syllabus is The Paper Chase (1973), a comedy/drama about a first-year student (Timothy Bottoms) at Harvard Law School. John Houseman won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for what remains his most recognizable role, as Professor Charles W. Kingsfield Jr., a character he reprised for four seasons when The Paper Chase was adapted into a TV series starting in 1978. Next, June Allyson and Peter Lawford star in Good News, a 1947 musical set at a fictional college, with Lawford as the school’s football star who falls for a student (Allyson) from a poor background. Following that, and making its TCM premiere, is the 1970 comedy/drama Getting Straight, which is centered upon student politics at a university. Elliott Gould, Candice Bergen, Jeff Corey and Harrison Ford in an early role star. The Affairs of Dobie Gillis, a 1953 musical comedy, stars Bobby Van, Debbie Reynolds and Bob Fosse (making his movie acting debut) in a song-filled story set at a fictional Midwestern university. Finally, Robert Taylor plays the titular character in A Yank at Oxford (1938); he’s a cocky American athlete who receives a scholarship to go across the pond and attend Oxford University. Lionel Barrymore, Maureen O’Sullivan and Vivien Leigh also star.

The Oval

BET, 9pm

Season Finale!

Season 2 of Tyler Perry’s drama about a first family comes to an end tonight.

Supergirl: “Mxy in the Middle”

The CW, 9pm

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team must stop Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) from vanquishing a familiar face from Supergirl’s past — Mr. Mxyzptlk (guest star Thomas Lennon). Mxy returns and explains Nyxly’s dark history to the super team in the best way he knows how — in song form. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) visits her mother’s birthplace in Ireland, eager to dig into her past, but is shocked by the small town’s icy reception toward her.

Fantasy Island: “The Romance & the Bromance”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “The Romance & the Bromance,” a bookworm goes back in time to meet her favorite author, and a competitive survivalist is faced with an ultimate challenge for which he isn’t trained.

Good Bones: “Eclectic Artistry in Garfield Park”

HGTV, 9pm

Garfield Park is a haven for artists, so Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine think it’s the perfect place for an art-filled renovation. Between the house’s nightmarish texture and their tight budget, they’ll need some creativity to turn this home into an eclectic dreamscape.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life

TLC, 9pm

Whitney and her friends begin to doubt the Frenchman’s intentions after a shocking revelation at the big girls’ retreat forces her to acknowledge the similarities between him and a man in her past. She must decide if she will give him a chance or not.

Karen

BET, 10pm

Original Film!

In this thriller, an entitled and racist white woman (Taryn Manning) pulls out all the stops to rid her neighborhood of a peaceful Black couple (Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke) who just moved in next door. Gregory Alan Williams, Lorenzo Cromwell and V. Bozeman also star.

Family Game Fight!: “The Sanchez Family vs. the Chow Family”

NBC, 10pm

Hosts Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are “adopted” into a family of four to compete in a series of fun-filled and larger-than-life games. The competing families play Pie Rollers, Sound Bites, Between the Sheets, Air Heads and Brain Freeze. The winning family moves on to play Spin Cycle for a chance to win $100,000.

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail

TBS, 10:30pm

Season Finale!

Season 3 of the Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi comedy comes to the end of its trail tonight.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Nailed It!

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 6, home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a cash prize.

Schumacher

Netflix

With the full support of Michael Schumacher’s family, this film about the legendary Formula One racecar driver features rare interviews and previously undisclosed footage to draw a sensitive yet critical portrait of the seven-time world champion.

Too Hot to Handle: Latino

Netflix

New Series!

In this reality series, a group of singles from across Latin America and Spain are challenged to give up sex for a chance to win $100,000 in U.S. dollars. The first three episodes are available today.

Press Your Luck

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

In “May the Odds Be Ever in Your Favor,” host Elizabeth Banks is joined by contestants Tracy Brown (hometown: Oakland, California), Lee Paschen (Edwards Air Force Base, California) and Debbie Weiser (Los Angeles).

MasterChef: Legends

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

The MasterChef: Legends season concludes with a two-episode finale tonight. Chef Curtis Stone returns as a guest judge for the semifinals as three chefs battle in the appetizer round. Chef Michael Cimarusti is the guest judge as the two finalists compete for the title with entrée and dessert dishes.

Family Game Fight!: “The Alongi Family vs. the Lam Family”

NBC, 8pm

Hosts Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are “adopted” into a family of four to compete in a series of fun-filled and larger-than-life games. The competing families play Pie Rollers, Fruit Flies, Taste Buds, Deep Dish Dash and Brain Freeze. The winning family moves on to play Spin Cycle for a chance to win $100,000.

First Day of Hispanic Heritage Month Movie Marathon

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month, which takes place Sept. 15-Oct. 15, with five films this evening that feature notable stars with Hispanic backgrounds. The lineup includes the 1945 war film Back to Bataan (starring Anthony Quinn; of Mexican descent, Quinn was born Manuel Antonio Rodolfo Quinn Oaxaca); the 1941 romantic comedy The Strawberry Blonde (starring Rita Hayworth; born Margarita Carmen Cansino, Hayworth was half Spanish from her father’s side); the 1949 crime drama Intruder in the Dust (starring Juano Hernández, a Black Hispanic man who was born in San Juan to a Puerto Rican father and Brazilian mother); the 1940 comedy/drama Susan and God (starring Hayworth); and the 1947 drama Tycoon (starring Quinn).

The $100,000 Pyramid

ABC, 9pm

Season Finale!

This week, it’s Mario Cantone vs. Laura Benanti and Joe Tessitore vs. Bridget Everett.

Counting Cars

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Danny “The Count” Koker and the crew at his car shop are back for Season 10. In the season premiere episode, “Alice Cooper Returns,” the rock icon — who left his prized 1963 Studebaker Avanti in the hands of the Count’s Kustoms crew to receive their special treatment — comes back for the reveal. Will he like the epic upgrade?

America’s Got Talent: “Finale Results”

NBC, 9pm Live

Season Finale!

Based on last night’s performances, the winner of the talent competition’s 16th season will be determined.

NOVA: “Bat Superpowers”

PBS, 9pm

Bats have been implicated in deadly epidemics like COVID-19 and Ebola, yet scientists are discovering evidence that these creatures may hold a key to a longer and healthier life. From caves in Thailand and Texas to labs around the globe, NOVA meets the experts who are decoding the superpowers of the bat.

Money Court

CNBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Court will be dismissed after tonight’s episode of the series that finds experts ruling on a wide range of financial disputes concludes its first season. Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary, veteran trial attorney Katie Phang and former judge Ada Pozo preside over the cases.

Counting Cars: Under the Hood

History, 10pm

New Series!

Danny “The Count” Koker and his crew as seen in Counting Cars also headline this spinoff series. In the premiere, “Corvette Kings,” Corvettes take center stage when the team spots one of Danny’s favorite cars on the road. Will Danny and his crew be able to make a deal on these classic beauties? This is followed by another half-hour episode, “Cadillac Men,” in which the crew is tasked with restoring two Cadillacs — a 1962 Caddy and a 1969 deVille. But will the high price of bringing these classics back to life be too much for the guys to handle?

Future of Work: “Changing Work, Changing Workers”

PBS, 10pm

Series Finale!

Do businesses need offices? Is a 9-5 workday valid? Does the nation need a drastic rethinking of the social safety nets? As jobs change, does America face a “post-work” era, or will it see increased inequalities in how we make our livings?

Marvin Gaye: Life, Death & Money

REELZChannel, 10pm

Singer-songwriter Marvin Gaye had a golden voice that brought him fame and fortune, but his shocking murder by his own father revealed an estate in disarray, as Gaye died without a will and $9 million in debt. This special looks at Gaye’s career as well as the multimillion-dollar fight his family waged after his death that would make music copyright history.

Younger

TV Land, 10pm

Series Finale!

The comedy about Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a talented editor who lied about her age to land her dream job, wraps up after seven seasons with the series finale episode “Older.”

Thursday, Sept. 16

Tiny Food Fight

discovery+

New Series!

Comedian and social media star Mamrie Hart hosts the world’s biggest tiny food competition as three talented cooks compete in tiny food-themed challenges where they must pack the most flavor into a single bite of food using miniature appliances and utensils. Chef Darnell Ferguson serves as the lead judge, reviewing dishes based on creativity, taste, presentation and how well the dish fits the theme. The contestant with the best small bites in both rounds will walk away with a tiny trophy and a tiny $5,000 check.

The Premise

FX on Hulu

New Series!

Created and hosted by B.J. Novak, this five-episode comedy series uses humor to deal with the major issues of the modern era. It features a massive group of actors and collaborators, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Ben Platt, Daniel Dae Kim, Lola Kirke, Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, Jon Bernthal, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ed Asner, George Wallace, Boyd Holbrook, Beau Bridges and more. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Thursdays.

The Harper House

Paramount+

New Series!

This 10-episode adult animated comedy follows an overconfident female head of a household as she struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of oddballs after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of a small town in Arkansas. To save money, they’ve moved into their inherited Victorian fixer-upper. The voice cast features Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee, Tatiana Maslany, Ryan Flynn, Gabourey Sidibe, Gary Anthony Williams, Nyima Funk, VyVy Nguyen and Lance Krall. All episodes are available today.

Backyard Blowout

Peacock

New Series!

This home renovation series empowers kids to take charge of their family’s backyard to rebuild it and create an awesome new space for the entire family. They have to balance the fun of their imaginations with the responsibility of their family’s needs, with the design 100% up to the kids. Jonathan Kidder and outdoor design expert Sana Garner host. All 11 episodes are available today.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol

Peacock

New Series!

Based on author Dan Brown’s bestselling novel of the same name, this dramatic thriller that was originally developed for NBC follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (introduced in Brown’s novel Angels & Demons, portrayed here by Ashley Zukerman), who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy. Ron Howard, who directed the feature-film versions of Angels & Demons and another of Brown’s Langdon novels, The Da Vinci Code, is an executive producer here. Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard and Beau Knapp also star. Episodes are available Thursdays.

Cheyenne & Lola

Sundance Now

U.S. Premiere Series!

This dramedy/modern-day Western series from France focuses on the titular female characters, who ripen into a ruthless duo after 30-something ex-con Cheyenne (Veerle Baetens) witnesses 20-something Lola (Charlotte Le Bon) killing her lover’s wife. With this murder tying their fates together, the two women find themselves dragged into a threatening game of fraud and betrayal. All eight episodes are available today.

Coroner: “Back to the Future”

The CW, 8pm

After a gruesome discovery at a body farm, Jenny (Serinda Swan) and Donovan (Roger Cross) unearth a small town’s tragic secrets. Meanwhile, Gordon (Nicholas Campbell) continues to court a mysterious woman, and River (Kiley May) finds an admirer.

TCM Spotlight: The Greatest Stories Ever Rolled

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies laces up the skates once again for another evening of films featuring roller-skating in some way. First, in the 1955 musical It’s Always Fair Weather, after evading gangsters by dashing into a roller-skating rink, Gene Kelly’s main character skates out onto the streets of Manhattan, then dances in the skates as he sings the tune “I Like Myself” in what some fans consider to be the last great solo dance of Kelly’s film career. Donald O’Connor has a memorable “roll” himself in the next film, the 1953 musical I Love Melvin, which features a scene in which he tap dances while wearing roller skates. Following that is Funny Girl, the 1968 musical biopic of actress/comedian Fanny Brice (portrayed by Best Actress Oscar winner Barbra Streisand). At one point, Brice’s early efforts to get into show business find her getting a part in a vaudeville roller-skating act, and the scene features her singing “Roller Skate Rag” while in her skates. Finishing the evening very late is Unholy Rollers, a 1972 action comedy from American International Pictures, whose films during that era may have been low in budget, but were usually high in fun. Former Playboy model Claudia Jennings stars as a woman who enters the cutthroat world of roller derby.

NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at Washington

NFL Network, 8:20pm Live

The N.Y. Giants visit FedExField in Landover, Maryland, for an NFC East rivalry game against the Washington Football Team on NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

NBC, 8pm

Series Finale!

After eight seasons across two networks, the acclaimed Andy Samberg-led cop comedy comes to an end with the hourlong episode “The Last Day.”

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa: “Gambling With the Rules”

HGTV, 9pm

Tarek El Moussa will help a couple of Las Vegas flippers tackle the high-end L.A. housing market. Accustomed to less complicated makeovers, the team learns their flip needs major work to bring it up to snuff for L.A. home buyers. Meanwhile, Tarek and Heather find a great house with a beach view, but it will require significant changes to turn it into their ultimate dream home.

Little Women: Atlanta: “What Would Minnie Do?”

Lifetime, 9:30pm

Season Finale!

Monie struggles with a big proposal from Morlin; Abira puts her relationship with Bumpman to the test; Amanda shifts her focus onto starting a family; and Tamera offers Andrea an exciting career opportunity.

The Hustler: “Who’s Twitchy Here?”

ABC, 10pm

Five new competitors join host Craig Ferguson in this mind-bending and enigmatic game show where the MTV Movie Awards, superglue and actor John Hamm are all clues to discovering the identity of the Hustler.

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Casino”

FX, 10pm

In the new episode “The Casino,” the vampires take a road trip to Atlantic City, a voyage from which they may never return.

Tacoma FD

truTV, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 3, Chief Terry McConky (Kevin Heffernan), Capt. Eddie Penisi (Steve Lemme) and the whole Station 24 crew deal with quarantines, prank wars, the annual pickleball tournament and upgrades to the station.

Dark Side of the ’90s

Vice, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the final episode, “Internet 1.0: Don’t Believe the Hype,” explore how the surge of internet-exclusive companies captured the dreams and greed of American investors.

Friday, Sept. 17

Do, Re & Mi

Amazon Prime Video & Amazon Kids+

New Series!

This animated series for preschoolers centers on the musical adventures of three best birdie buddies voiced by Kristen Bell, Jackie Tohn and Luke Youngblood, with Bell and Tohn also executive producers. Featuring delightful escapades and toe-tapping original songs spanning multiple genres, the series takes little ones on a journey where they will discover new sounds and melodies, move to the beat and see how music helps solve every problem.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Amazon Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

Inspired by true events, this film, which was originally scheduled for theatrical release, is an adaptation of the award-winning hit musical from London’s West End. It follows Jamie New (Max Harwood), a teenager in a blue-collar English town with a dream of a life onstage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after graduation, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition to be a fabulous and proud drag queen.

The Mad Women’s Ball

Amazon Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

This French thriller based on the novel Le Bal des folles by Victoria Mas is cowritten and directed by, and stars, Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds). Set near the end of the 19th century, it tells the story of young, radiant and passionate Eugénie (Lou de Laâge), who discovers that she has the special power to hear the dead. After her family discovers her secret, she is forced into a Paris clinic run by pioneer in neurology Dr. Charcot (Grégoire Bonnet), where women diagnosed with hysteria, “craziness,” egomania, epilepsy and other types of mental or physical diseases are committed. Her destiny becomes entwined with that of Geneviève (Laurent), a nurse at the hospital whose life is passing her by. Their encounter will change both their futures as they prepare for the annual “Bal des folles” organized by Dr. Charcot at the hospital.

Uprising/Black Power: A British Story of Resistance/Subnormal: A British Scandal

Amazon Prime Video

Three new documentaries executive-produced, and in one instance codirected, by Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave) are available on Amazon today. Uprising, directed by McQueen and James Rogan, is comprised of three hourlong episodes and examines three intertwining 1981 events impacting race relations in the United Kingdom: the New Cross Fire that killed 13 Black youths; the Black People’s Day of Action, the first organized mass protest by Black British people; and the Brixton riots. Black Power: A British Story of Resistance, directed by George Amponsah, is a searing 90-minute account of the Black Power movement in Britain. Subnormal: A British Scandal, directed by Lyttanya Shannon, is an hourlong look at one of the biggest scandals in the history of British education, where Black children in the 1960s and ’70s were disproportionately sent to schools for the so-called “educationally subnormal.”

The Morning Show

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

Picking up after the explosive events of Season 1, the new season finds the Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) actions. Returning cast members also include Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Marcia Gay Harden and others. New this season are Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor; Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of the Morning Show team; Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a news producer; and Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker.

SparkShorts: “Nona”

Disney+

Original Film!

The short film from Pixar Animation Studios’ SparkShorts program introduces the title character, a grandmother caught between trying to watch her favorite wrestling show while also trying to watch her 5-year-old granddaughter.

Cry Macho

HBO Max

Feature Film Exclusive!

Director/producer Clint Eastwood also stars in this uplifting drama based on the book of the same name. Eastwood plays a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a challenging journey during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own redemption. The film is also releasing in theaters today, and it will stream for 31 days on HBO Max’s $14.99 per month Ad-Free plan.

Chicago Party Aunt

Netflix

New Series!

Chris Witaske adapts his popular Twitter account into this half-hour adult animated comedy that follows Diane Dunbrowski (voice of Lauren Ash), aka the Chicago Party Aunt, as she stays true to her mantra, “If life gives you lemons, turn that @#$% into Mike’s Hard Lemonade.” Rory O’Malley, RuPaul Charles, Jill Talley, Ike Barinholtz, Jon Barinholtz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Katie Rich and Witaske are also among the voice cast.

Sex Education

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The teen comedy/drama about a socially awkward high school student (Asa Butterfield) who lives with his sex therapist mother (Gillian Anderson) returns for Season 3. The series reportedly picks up after a bit of a time jump following events of the Season 2 finale. Jemima Kirke joins the cast, playing the school’s new headmistress.

College Football

ESPN & FS1, beginning at 7:30pm Live

The UCF Knights are at the Louisville Cardinals on ESPN, and a Big Ten matchup on FS1 has the Maryland Terrapins at the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Burden of Truth: “Standing by Peaceful Waters”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

With her legal career seemingly over, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) begins to chart a new path for the future. Billy (Peter Mooney) gets some unexpected help in his pursuit of a new client. With Dee’s (Victoria Turko) legal case at a dead end, Luna (Star Slade) is unsure where to turn.

My Husband’s Secret Brother

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Jackie, the heiress to her husband’s fortune after his death, finally finds love again with a plastic surgeon, Kevin. As tragedy continues to strike around her, secrets about Kevin and her late husband’s family nefariously come to light, placing Jackie and her daughter in fear for their lives, and casting doubt on who Kevin claims to be. Stars Samantha Cope, Matthew Lawrence, Charleston Lawrence, Andrew Lawrence, Adrienne Thomas, Jolene Kim, Jennifer Taylor, Robert Davi and Joey Lawrence.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team

CMT, 9pm

Season Premiere!

With more auditions and contestants than ever before, the competition is stiff and the pressure remains at an all-time high as the candidates work to perfect new technically challenging routines to impress longtime coaches Kelli Finglass (director of cheerleading) and Judy Trammell (DCC head choreographer) to earn an esteemed spot on the field.

Cash in the Attic

HGTV, 9pm

In the first of two back-to-back episodes, a husband and wife with dreams of decluttering and renovating the family home they’ve acquired is overwhelmed with the collectibles that fill each room. Courtney Tezeno and an expert appraiser will need to sort through and sell some of the items so the couple can start restoring the house and bringing it back to life.

Great Performances: “The Red Shoes”

PBS, 9pm

Experience Hans Christian Andersen’s dark fairy tale from acclaimed director/choreographer Matthew Bourne with this Olivier Award-winning stage adaptation starring Ashley Shaw, Adam Cooper, Dominic North and Michela Meazza.

Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey

Comedy Central, 10pm

New Series!

This weekly late-night series features Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey’s culturally fluent take on social issues in a variety of deep dives, sketches and social experiments that deftly unpack the most pressing topics permeating politics and culture. Redemptively comedic, refreshingly unfiltered and unapologetically Black, nothing is off limits.

The Proof Is Out There

History, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The investigative series returns with host Tony Harris analyzing the most jaw-dropping and significant UFO footage of the last 70 years — like that 2019 U.S. Navy encounter.

SurrealEstate

Syfy, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 1 finale, “The House Always Wins,” the Donovan House confronts Luke (Tim Rozon) and the team with their deepest losses and greatest regrets.

The Misfits

TCM, 12:15am (late-night)

Catch a Classic!

Director John Huston’s 1961 drama was the final completed film for Clark Gable and Marilyn Monroe, who both delivered some of their finest performances in a story written by Monroe’s then-husband, playwright Arthur Miller (the couple’s disintegrating marriage during filming did add to some of the production’s headaches). Monroe plays divorced and disillusioned Roslyn Tabor, who befriends a group of “misfits” in northern Nevada, including an aging cowboy (Gable), a heartbroken mechanic (Eli Wallach) and a worn-out rodeo rider (Montgomery Clift). Through their live-for-the-moment lifestyle, Roslyn experiences her first taste of freedom, exhilaration and passion. But when her innocent idealism clashes with their hard-edged practicality, Roslyn must risk losing their friendship and the only true love she’s ever known.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Extreme Salvage Squad

discovery+

New Series!

Any job, any time. Enter the high-stakes world of marine recovery and rescue by following a team based in the Whitsunday region of North Queensland in Australia, who tackle time-critical, dangerous salvage missions where one mistake could mean serious injury or financial disaster.

Reno My Rental

discovery+

New Series!

HGTV’s reigning Design Star: Next Gen champion, interior designer and social media influencer Carmeon Hamilton hosts this series. In each episode, Carmeon will help renters make their place feel like home by transforming the spaces with personalized improvements that don’t compromise the structure of the property. In addition, Carmeon will access the products and services of local design vendors and artisans to create the breathtaking, unique designs.

America’s Top Dog

A&E, 12pm

Season Premiere!

Season 3 of the canine competition series in which dogs, alongside their handlers, face off on a massive obstacle course to test their speed, agility, teamwork and trust returns with four back-to-back, hourlong episodes.

College Football

ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, FOX, FS1 & NBC, beginning at 12pm Live

A full Saturday slate of college football features Virginia Tech at West Virginia (FS1), Nebraska at Oklahoma (FOX), Purdue at Notre Dame (NBC), Alabama at Florida (CBS), USC at Washington State (FOX), South Carolina at Georgia (ESPN), Auburn at Penn State (ABC), Tulane at Ole Miss (ESPN2), Oklahoma State at Boise State (FS1) and Arizona State at BYU (ESPN).

Brainstorm

TCM, 12pm

Catch a Classic!

This gripping 1983 sci-fi thriller was produced and directed by Douglas Trumbull, the Oscar-nominated visual effects pioneer whose first major work was on the legendary 2001: A Space Odyssey, and who later supervised the effects for other classics like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Star Trek: The Motion Picture and Blade Runner. Christopher Walken and Louise Fletcher star as research scientists Michael Brace and Lillian Reynolds, who create an astonishing new device that can record peoples’ sensory experiences for others to enjoy. But when the machine captures a tragic death and the government wants to use it as a weapon, Brace fights to keep his invention out of military hands. Trumbull was not able to be as ambitious with the film’s look during its virtual reality scenes as he had originally planned — he had wanted to use a new 70mm cinematic process he developed — because the studio backed out of financing it, Brainstorm is still impressive-looking given the early ’80s technology that was available to bring its high-concept premise to life. The film also marks the final film role for Natalie Wood, who tragically died at age 43 during a break in the film’s production in November 1981. She had filmed all of her major scenes at the time, but production was still nearly shut down. It eventually went on, and the finished movie carries the dedication credit, “To Natalie.”

NASCAR Cup Series: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

NBCSN, 7:30pm Live

NASCAR Cup Series stars return to the short track at Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway for the final race in the Round of 16 playoffs. The field of championship-eligible drivers is cut down to 12 for next week’s race in Las Vegas.

Outgrown

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

Business partners Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson will renovate homes for growing families in Boise, Idaho, who need more space.

Imperfect High

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Hanna Brooks (Nia Sioux) is the new girl in town who is looking to find her place and fit in at Lakewood High School, which was rocked a couple of years earlier by the shocking drug overdose of a popular student. Hanna suffers from an anxiety disorder, and the move to a new school is especially stressful for her. While trying to fit in with the “it” crowd, she finds herself pulled between two boys — a bad boy with a heart of gold, and an alluring, popular rich kid who is not as straight of an arrow as he seems. Her relationship with them sweeps her into a dangerous situation that her mother, Deborah (Sherri Shepherd), must fight to save her from.

Raise a Glass to Love

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Master sommelier Jennifer Huether consults and appears in a cameo role in Hallmark’s newest romance. The film follows aspiring master sommelier Jenna (Laura Osnes), who returns to her family vineyard to study and is intrigued by the natural methods of the handsome new Argentinian winemaker, Marcelo (Juan Pablo Di Pace).

Trouble in Suburbia

Lifetime, 10pm

Original Film!

Amber’s worst nightmare comes true when her teenage daughter, Charlie, begins hanging out with the wrong crowd at school. As Charlie’s drug addiction puts a strain on their relationship, Amber must decide how best to save her daughter from herself and the toxic environment she’s found herself in. Inspired by a true story. Stars Lora Burke, Elizabeth Adams, Nick Smyth and Kadrian Enyia.