‘Ultra City Smiths’ Is a Wonderfully Weird Spoof of Detective Noir Films

Elephant Pictures/Stoopid Buddies Stoodios/AMC

Ultra City Smiths AMC

Premieres: Sept. 13

Airs: Mondays at 11pm EP/PT

Who’s In It? Voices of Jimmi Simpson, Kurtwood Smith, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard

What’s It All About? Steven Conrad (Patriot) and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (Robot Chicken) are behind this stop-motion animated comic noir set in super-sleazy Ultra City. Carpenter K. Smith (That ’70s Show’s Smith), the city’s most powerful man and a candidate for mayor, has gone missing. Rookie detective David Mills (Simpson) and partner Gail Johnson (Randolph) must cut through the corruption, crime, prostitutes and youth gang turf wars to find Carpenter, called “Our Last Bright Hope.” If none of that sounds particularly funny, consider that the characters are all walking, talking baby dolls that occasionally break into song-and-dance numbers. The voice cast also includes Alia Shawkat, Bebe Neuwirth, Jason Mantzoukas, Tim Meadows, Debra Winger, Terry O’Quinn, Luis Guzmán and John C. Reilly. The six-part series is available to stream on AMC+ and debuts on AMC with the first two episodes Monday, Sept. 13.