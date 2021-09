Friday, Sept. 3: Billie Eilish Concert Experience ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles’

© Disney, All Rights Reserved

Friday, Sept. 3

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Disney+

Fresh off the release of pop star Billie Eilish’s latest album, Happier Than Ever, this film — described as a “cinematic concert experience” — captures the artist during an intimate performance of every song in the album’s sequential order, for the first and only time, from the stage of the Hollywood Bowl.

Cinderella

Amazon Prime Video

Original Film!

Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect) wrote and directed this musically driven take on the classic fairy tale that incorporates pop songs from contemporary global artists and original songs by stars Camila Cabello (the singer plays Cinderella in her feature film debut) and Idina Menzel (who plays Cinderella’s stepmother). Billy Porter (Pose) plays Fab G, the fairy godparent who helps ambitious young Cinderella work toward her dreams. The cast also includes Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan and Nicholas Galitzine.

Doctor’s Orders

discovery+

This true-crime special enters the wild world of motorcycle gangs to explore the sordid truth behind a woman’s planned murder, orchestrated by a husband who believed he was too powerful to get caught. With unique animation in place of re-creation, informant Andrew Glick takes viewers through the fatally twisted tale of greed, murder and municipal corruption. Set against the backdrop of America’s opioid epidemic, the program exposes the underbelly of crime with a well-respected doctor at the forefront.

The D’Amelio Show

Hulu

New Series!

This docuseries follows the D’Amelio family, whose daughters Charli and Dixie have become hugely successful TikTok stars.

Money Heist

Netflix

Season Premiere!

As this Spanish action thriller begins its fifth and final season, the gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon (Itziar Ituño), but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor (Álvaro Morte) has been captured by Sierra (Najwa Nimri) and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Season 5 will air in two batches of episodes; the first batch drops today, and the second and last group of episodes will be available Dec. 3.

Sharkdog

Netflix

New Series!

In this animated kids series, the big-hearted Sharkdog — half shark, half dog — and his human pal Max take on a variety of silly and sometimes messy adventures.

The J Team

Paramount+

Original Film!

Pop star and social media sensation JoJo Siwa stars in this 90-minute feature film. The story follows a young girl named JoJo (Siwa) whose life is turned upside down when her beloved dance coach, Val (Laura Soltis), decides to retire and is replaced by a sparkle-hating instructor named Poppy (Tisha Campbell-Martin). When JoJo is ultimately kicked out of her dance troupe, she must rediscover what dancing means to her.

College Football

ESPN & FS1, beginning at 6pm Live

Week 1 Friday night college football action features North Carolina at Virginia Tech (ESPN), Michigan State at Northwestern (ESPN) and South Dakota State at Colorado State (FS1).

Party From Hell

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Denise is a loving mother and wife running a successful startup when she hires a professional party planner with a personal vendetta who turns her world upside down. Stars April Martucci, Jackie Moore, Nicolette Langley, Matt Pohlkamp, Eric Roberts and Nicholas Heard.

Rock Robberies

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Jewel thieves and the hot rocks they are after are the focus of tonight’s triple feature on Turner Classic Movies. The night starts with the Oscar-winning 1955 Hitchcock classic To Catch a Thief, a colorful romantic thriller starring Cary Grant as suave retired cat burglar John Robie (aka “The Cat”), who has gone straight but finds himself having to save his newfound reputation when an impostor starts targeting wealthy tourists along the French Riviera. Grace Kelly, in her final film with Hitchcock, costars as Robie’s romantic interest. Next is the TCM premiere of the Oscar-nominated The Hot Rock (1972), a fun crime comedy/drama directed by Peter Yates and with a screenplay by William Goldman, based on Donald E. Westlake’s novel. Robert Redford plays career burglar John Dortmunder, who, after being released from his latest stint in prison, is immediately approached for another job by a man named Dr. Amusa (Moses Gunn). Amusa wants to steal back a valuable gem, being housed in a museum, which is of great importance to the people of his African nation, and which was stolen from the country during colonial times. Dortmunder assembles a team, but their increasingly elaborate schemes keep going hilariously wrong. George Segal, Paul Sand and Zero Mostel also star. Finally, Jack of Diamonds (1967) stars George Hamilton as the title character, who becomes the protégé of “Ace of Diamonds,” an international jewel thief on the brink of retirement who wants to impart everything he knows about burglary to the young man.

One Week to Sell

HGTV, 9pm

In the first of two back-to-back episodes, “Disco Fever gets a Retro Rehab,” Taylor Spellman steps into a sprawling New Jersey ranch and it’s like stepping back into 1978 — complete with mustard carpet. With a tight timeline and tighter budget, she aims to modernize the home into a chic oasis for a multi-generational family. Then, in “Bridging the Style Gap Sight Unseen,” Spellman agrees to revamp a home, sight unseen, in the highly coveted town of Rockville Centre, New York. Plagued with floral wallpaper and an outdated kitchen, she relies on her artistic skills to make the house blend in with its chic neighborhood.

Great Performances: “Yannick — An Artist’s Journey”

PBS, 9pm

Filmmaker Susan Froemke’s cinema verité documentary chronicles Metropolitan Opera conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin’s meteoric rise to become one of the most acclaimed and sought-after music directors of his generation.

2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

NBCSN, 10pm Live

Five hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes track & field, wheelchair tennis, canoe and the men’s sitting volleyball team bronze medal match.

Saturday, Sept. 4

College Football

ABC, ESPN, FOX & FS1, beginning at 12pm Live

The first full Saturday of the college football season includes Penn State at Wisconsin (FOX); Stanford vs. Kansas State in Arlington, Texas (FS1); Oklahoma at Tulane (ABC); Alabama vs. Miami in Atlanta (ABC); West Virginia at Maryland (ESPN); Louisiana at Texas (FOX); Georgia vs. Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina (ABC); LSU at UCLA (FOX); and BYU vs. Arizona in Las Vegas (ESPN).

Major League Baseball: Minnesota at Tampa Bay

FS1, 4pm Live

Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins face Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of a three-game set at Tropicana Field.

Eden: Untamed Planet: “The Making of Special”

BBC America, 8pm

Go behind the scenes with the film crews who traveled to the farthest reaches of the planet to capture the stunning wildlife footage seen in Eden: Untamed Planet.

Cheer for Your Life

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

A high school girl’s spirits are crushed as she suffers through a humiliating “Cheerleader Initiation Week,” but her dreams aren’t the only thing in danger when another girl on the squad turns up dead. And when she disappears herself, her mom will have to rush to save her. Grace Patterson, Anna Belle Bayley, Allison McAtee and Marisa Lynae Hampton star.

Mitzi Gaynor 90th Birthday

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies celebrates the 90th birthday of beloved actress/singer/dancer Mitzi Gaynor (she was born Francesca Marlene de Czanyi von Gerber in Chicago on Sept. 4, 1931) with a double feature of two of her classic films tonight. First up, Gaynor costars with Gene Kelly in Les Girls (1957), the Oscar-winning musical featuring the music and lyrics of Cole Porter in what was one of the legendary composer and songwriter’s final film scores. Gaynor is also the female lead of tonight’s second feature, The Joker Is Wild, the Oscar-winning 1957 musical drama about the life of singer/comedian Joe E. Lewis, portrayed by Frank Sinatra.

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty

BBC America, 9pm

New Episodes!

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty picks up with the second half of Season 1 episodes tonight. In “Hard Times,” Flint is expecting the arrival of her third litter, but the land-grabbing Ubuntu mob threaten to make her homeless.

2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

NBCSN, 9pm Live

Six hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes the men’s wheelchair basketball final and the women’s sitting volleyball final (both events will also stream on Peacock).

Destination Fear: “Edinburgh Manor”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Six years ago, Dakota and Alex attempted to explore Iowa’s menacing Edinburgh Manor, where it’s said that residents literally slit their own throats to escape the misery. Without a plan, they were chased away by something in the basement. Now they return with the entire team, armed with a new understanding of the paranormal. But they once again encounter something in the basement. Can Dakota turn the tables on the poltergeist known as the Joker?

Sunday, Sept. 5

2020 Tokyo Paralympics Games Closing Ceremony

NBCSN, 7am Live; re-airs 12pm on Telemundo, 2pm on Universo, 7pm on NBC (and streaming on Peacock)

The 2020 Paralympic Games comes to an end as host city Tokyo bids farewell to the athletes in a closing ceremony. The afternoon re-airings of the closing ceremony on Telemundo and Universo are in Spanish.

NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out Southern 500

NBCSN, 6pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 16 begins tonight at South Carolina’s Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500 on NBCSN.

Soccer: CONCACAF Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

Paramount+, beginning at 6pm Live

Paramount+’s live coverage of the final round of the CONCACAF men’s soccer World Cup qualifying matches continues (select matches also air on CBS Sports Network). Tonight’s action begins with a pre-match show (also on CBS Sports Network) hosted by Kate Abdo with analysts Clint Dempsey, Charlie Davies and Oguchi Onyewu. Then, watch Jamaica vs. Panama; Costa Rica vs. Mexico (also on CBS Sports Network); and El Salvador vs. Honduras.

Major League Baseball: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco

ESPN, 7pm Live

Justin Turner and the L.A. Dodgers are at San Francisco’s Oracle Park for the finale of a three-game series against Brandon Crawford and the Giants.

College Football: Notre Dame at Florida State

ABC, 7:30pm Live

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish head to Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee for a Sunday primetime matchup against the Florida State Seminoles.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “The Fungus Amongus”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

When Sara (Caity Lotz) realizes Bishop’s (guest star Raffi Barsoumian) plan, Ava (Jes Macallan) convinces Sara to allow the Legends to make an exception to the rules to help fight back. Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) comes up with an interesting plan that allows Sara to connect with an old friend. Meanwhile, amid a battle, Sara and Ava make an important decision but need the help of the team to pull it off.

Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets: “Kings George III and IV & the Napoleonic War”

PBS, 8pm

The Regency Era, thought of as genteel, well-ordered, and full of beautiful buildings and Jane Austen novels, was actually an age of revolution. In this episode, host Lucy Worsley examines the so-called “madness” of King George III and how it threatened the British throne. Contrary to popular myth, the king’s illness generated sympathy among the British public, but it forced him to hand over power to his extravagant and unpopular son, who would eventually be crowned George IV.

CIA vs. Bin Laden: First In

REELZChannel, 8pm

This revealing documentary chronicles the 10-year hunt for Osama bin Laden by the Central Intelligence Agency following the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. The program features interviews with 18 people, including senior CIA leaders, who played critical roles in the hunt for the al-Qaida mastermind, many of whose accounts have never been publicly told until now.

Star of the Month: Paul Robeson

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Actor/singer/activist Paul Robeson, famed for the recognizable bass baritone voice he brought to his acting and music, is the subject of this month’s Sunday evening Star of the Month salute on Turner Classic Movies. The first film tonight is Robeson’s movie debut, the 1925 silent production Body and Soul, which was one of the so-called “race films” of that era geared toward Black audiences. The movie was produced, written, directed and distributed by pioneering Black filmmaker and independent producer Oscar Micheaux, and Robeson — given the fame he had already achieved acting onstage during the Harlem Renaissance — agreed to star in the film for a $100 per week salary plus 3% of the gross after the first $40,000 in receipts. Body and Soul was added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry in 2019 for its cultural and historical significance. Also tonight: the network premiere of the Oscar-winning 1979 documentary short Paul Robeson: Tribute to an Artist, narrated by Sidney Poitier; and The Emperor Jones, the 1933 adaptation of Eugene O’Neill’s play, with Robeson in the title role, which he had previously played onstage. Like Body and Soul, this drama was produced outside the Hollywood studio system and has been preserved in the National Film Registry.

Webcam Cheerleaders

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

After the death of her beloved sister, Maisy (Joelle Farrow) transfers to the college where her sister attended, to be closer to her grieving mother and father. Unconvinced her sister died by suicide, Maisy is determined to find the truth and uncovers that many of the girls on the cheerleading squad are also webcam girls, and revealing the truth may have deadly consequences.

Guilt

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

In this darkly absorbing, four-part Masterpiece tale of deceit, brothers Max (Mark Bonnar, Unforgotten) and Jake (Jamie Sives, To the Ends of the Earth) strike an elderly pedestrian during an inebriated drive home from a wedding. Things get complicated when they meet the victim’s niece Angie (Ruth Bradley) at the wake, where they have come to retrieve incriminating evidence. Angie and Jake hit it off, which complicates Max’s plan to escape justice. Two back-to-back episodes air tonight and next Sunday.

Billions

Showtime, 9pm

Midseason Premiere!

In the second half of Season 5, the presence of powerful billionaire Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) sends ripples through Axe Capital and gives Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) a potential new weapon in his fight against Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Alliances form, get ripped apart and form anew, and everyone from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Wendy (Maggie Siff) gets roped into the conflict, which comes very close to destroying all they hold dear.

Lost Calls of 9/11

FOX News Channel, 10pm

FOX News Channel begins its weeklong coverage commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with this one-hour special presented by anchor Bill Hemmer. The program, which will also be made available to stream on FOX Nation, will spotlight the story of a Houston man who purchased a piece of used computer equipment without knowing that it contained 103 never-heard-before calls from a trading room floor across the street from the World Trade Center on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

Rick and Morty

Adult Swim, 11pm

Season Finale!

The cult-favorite animated series ends Season 5 tonight.

Monday, Sept. 6

Social Society

ALLBLK

Season Premiere!

Join host Kendall Kyndall and the Social Society for a second season where they take a fresh look into the week’s trending topics, social buzz and exclusive sketch comedy. Each episode of the weekly variety talk show welcomes top influencers, lifestyle experts and tastemakers for epic discussions on Black culture, education, race, politics and everything in between.

Street Outlaws: Gone Girl

discovery+

New Series!

In this Street Outlaws spinoff series, seven of the fastest female drivers from around the country converge in Las Vegas to pull off the ultimate street hustle — speeding away with as much cash as possible and some serious street cred. The series features some familiar faces from Street Outlaws — including the MSO’s Mama Hen Tricia; Queen of the Streets Precious; Wild Card racer Chelsea; and No-Prep King champ and drag racer Lizzy Musi — along with some new drivers in the street racing game, like the Ax Lady Sarah Roach; Las Vegas local Armani Johnson; and team Wyoming driver Courtney Anton.

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space

Netflix

New Series!

This five-part docuseries covers the trailblazing Inspiration4 mission in near real time, bringing viewers behind the scenes with the four crew members who will make history as the first all-civilian mission into orbit. Episodes 1 and 2 are available today.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem

Peacock

New Miniseries!

This first original special limited event series based on the long-running daytime drama Days of Our Lives airs in five installments, with one episode dropping daily this week beginning today and culminating in the series finale this Friday (all episodes are available to stream for free). In Beyond Salem, set over a long weekend, John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) travel to Zurich; Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) have a romantic getaway in New Orleans; Chad (Billy Flynn) visits old friends in Phoenix; and Abe (James Reynolds), Paulina (Jackée Harry), Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for their hometown of Salem. It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed (Lisa Rinna) as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure. Also set to appear are Eileen Davidson; Jackie Cox, the Canadian drag queen famously known for her Rinna impersonation; and Charles Shaughnessy, who reprises the role of Shane Donovan, the character he regularly played on Days from 1984-92.

Tamron Hall

Syndicated (check local listings)

Season Premiere!

Emmy winner Tamron Hall is back for Season 3 of her weekday talk show where the host will welcome more entertainment, sports and lifestyle headline makers, and share the hottest up-and-coming fashion designers, the latest do-it-yourself and crafting trends, music performances, and fun cooking and baking tips.

Roswell, New Mexico: “Goodnight Elizabeth”

The CW, 8pm

Liz’s (Jeanine Mason) plan does not go as expected, putting herself, Isobel (Lily Cowles) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) in danger. Meanwhile, Eduardo (guest star David DeSantos) confides in Alex (Tyler Blackburn).

College Football: Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game: Louisville vs. Ole Miss

ESPN, 8pm Live

Week 1 of the college football season wraps up with the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta as the Louisville Cardinals take on the Ole Miss Rebels on ESPN.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Explore what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry (Jordan Dean) and Meghan (Sydney Morton) to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie. The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that “The Firm” was not defending them against the press’ attacks, and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that may have contributed to his mother’s untimely death.

American Ninja Warrior: “National Finals 2”

NBC, 8pm

The National Finals continue in Las Vegas, where the ninjas face up to eight supersized obstacles on the world’s most challenging course. For the first time in finals history, the competitors will have a Split Decision where they must decide between a grueling upper-body obstacle or a riskier balance obstacle in the hopes of securing their spot in the last stage of the finals and a chance to win $1 million.

Music by Ennio Morricone

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

It’s a memorably tuneful evening on Turner Classic Movies tonight when the network airs four films featuring the wonderful sounds of legendary Italian film composer Ennio Morricone. The first three films on tonight’s agenda represent standouts from Morricone’s scoring for films from his home country, with final title being one of the Hollywood productions that he scored. First is Cinema Paradiso (1988), the acclaimed, Best Foreign Language Film Oscar-winning drama that was Morricone’s first of 13 collaborations with Italian director Giuseppe Tornatore. Tonight’s next film features one of Morricone’s most iconic scores, accompanying a movie directed by another filmmaker with whom he frequently worked — Sergio Leone’s The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966), the third of the director’s classic Dollars trilogy of “Spaghetti Westerns” that are forever linked with Morricone’s brilliantly unique music. Following that is the Italian Algerian historical war film The Battle of Algiers, which found Morricone producing the impactful score — incorporating Indigenous Algerian drumming, and various vocal and physical sound effects — alongside director Gillo Pontecorvo, his good friend. This evening’s last film is Days of Heaven (1978), Terrence Malick’s renowned period drama that earned Morricone his first Best Original Score Oscar nomination.

The Republic of Sarah: “The Last Rabbit”

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

Sarah (Stella Baker) is offered the chance for Greylock to receive international recognition, but at a great personal cost, and turns to Grover (Ian Duff) for support. Bella (Landry Bender) is thriving in politics and tries to convince her dad to make it permanent. Danny (Luke Mitchell) offers to help Corinne (Hope Lauren) with her legal problems, but Corinne asks for something he wasn’t expecting. Meanwhile, Tyler (Forrest Goodluck) sees that AJ (Nia Holloway) is struggling and offers to help. In return, AJ gives him a gift that supports his newfound passion.

Help! I Wrecked My House

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Home renovation expert Jasmine Roth helps homeowners fix botched do-it-yourself home-reno projects. In this new season, Jasmine will continue to help distressed homeowners by fixing their renovation fails with her innovative designs and creative storage solutions.

Ten Steps to Disaster

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

New Series!

Through declassified documents and interviews with key players, this series uncovers the steps that led to the JFK assassination, the 737 Max crashes, 9/11 and more. In the premiere episode, “Twin Towers,” discover ten mistakes, oversights and missed opportunities that paved the way to disaster on 9/11. See how intelligence failures, missed warnings and confusion at the top together led to the disaster and what America needs to do to confront future threats.

Alien Encounters Declassified

Travel Channel, 9pm

This two-hour special looks at reported close encounters with extraterrestrials.

ATL Homicide: “Charles Boyer”

TV One, 9pm

Season Finale!

Charles Boyer becomes an unfortunate victim of a string of gang-committed murders happening all across the city. Detectives Quinn and Velazquez are able to trace the crimes back to three suspects due to the carjacked SUV and stolen cards they used in committing these crimes. In the investigation, it is determined that the Jack Boys gang is behind the heinous crime, but Quinn and Velazquez have to go through a host of different paths to capture all the suspects.

The Ultimate Surfer: “A Little Game of This”

ABC, 10pm

In a surprising twist, the surfers are greeted by some old friends who force them to up their game. New teams get a second chance at redemption, but old alliances could hinder their progress. Four teams enter the Wildcard Wave Challenge in hopes of keeping their Championship Tour dreams alive.

Creepshow

AMC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Based on the 1982 horror comedy classic of the same name, Season 2 continues to feature a series of segments that explore terrors from murder to the supernatural and unexplainable.

The Wall: “Jordan and Maurcus”

NBC, 10pm

Jordan, who works in real estate, and Maurcus, a nonprofit manager, are newlyweds from Atlanta. The two traveled to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian to help rebuild the islands. Will these newlyweds have the knowledge and the luck to win the honeymoon money they deserve?

The Missing Evidence: “9/11 Secret Explosions in the Towers”

Smithsonian Channel, 10pm

Could a sprinkler system, designed to prevent disasters, be the very thing that caused the Twin Towers to collapse? Do we know all there is to know about the collapse of the Twin Towers? This series investigates compelling testimonies and explosive accusations surrounding history’s great mysteries and legends. By using cutting-edge technology and analytics, we examine data and eyewitness accounts in search of the missing evidence that will finally separate reality from mystery.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Rebuilding Hope: The Children of 9/11

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Families with children born after their fathers perished on 9/11 share their stories.

Kid Cosmic

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Jo learns what it means to be a true leader as the Local Heroes embark on a space adventure to find the remaining Stones of Power and save the galaxy.

Octonauts: Above & Beyond

Netflix

New Series!

The Octonauts expand their exploration beyond the sea — and onto land. With new rides and new friends, they’ll protect any habitats and animals at risk.

Untold: “Breaking Point”

Netflix

Series Finale!

This five-part series of sports documentary films concludes with Breaking Point, in which former tennis star Mardy Fish opens up about his struggles with mental health.

Major League Baseball: N.Y. Mets at Miami Marlins

FS1, 6:30pm Live

NL East foes begin a three-game series at Miami’s LoanDepot Park as Pete Alonso and the N.Y. Mets face Miguel Rojas and the Marlins.

History’s Greatest Mysteries

History, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In the two-hour episode “Expedition Bermuda Triangle,” a team of renowned explorers makes startling new discoveries in the depths of the Bermuda Triangle. Has this area’s infamous mystery finally been solved?

Teen Mom OG

MTV, 8pm

New Episodes!

Whether it’s pursuing higher education, starting a business or expanding their families, Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne, Maci and Mackenzie are working harder than ever to achieve their goals.

America’s Got Talent: “Semifinals 2”

NBC, 8pm Live

Live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, 11 semifinalists perform for a chance to win $1 million and be named the most talented act in America. The results will be revealed tomorrow night.

Queen Sugar

OWN, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 6, the Bordelon family begins to reclaim their lives coming out of the pandemic. As Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) and Darla (Bianca Lawson) plan the arrival of their new baby, Nova (Rutina Wesley) continues to speak out against political corruption and Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) faces a life-altering decision. Throughout the season, viewers will witness the joy amid the struggle and humanity’s ability to persevere through whatever life may bring.

Musical Orphans

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s five films on Turner Classic Movies — some pretty well known, others perhaps not as much — are centered around plucky orphans in stories that are either outright musicals, or at least feature songs. First up is one of the most memorable musicals about an orphan — Annie, the Oscar-nominated 1982 big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical that itself was based on the beloved comic strip character Little Orphan Annie. Aileen Quinn, in her first credited film role, stars as the 10-year-old title character, with Albert Finney as Daddy Warbucks and Carol Burnett as Miss Hannigan, the cruel manager of Annie’s orphanage. The memorable soundtrack includes enduring tunes like “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard-Knock Life.” Next, Shirley Temple stars in the musical drama Curly Top (1935), whose title is her orphan character’s nickname. Temple famously introduced the song “Animal Crackers in My Soup” in the film. Another adaptation of a popular stage musical is next with Oliver! (1968), which is also based on Charles Dickens’ classic novel Oliver Twist and stars Mark Lester as the title orphan. Oliver! won five of the 11 Oscars for which it was nominated, including Best Picture (it was the last G-rated film to win this category), Best Director (Carol Reed) and Best Score of a Musical Picture — Original or Adaptation (Johnny Green). Its toe-tapping soundtrack includes songs like “Food, Glorious Food,” “Oliver!” and “Where Is Love?” Up next is 1948’s Big City, whose original movie poster billed it as a “Big-Hearted Drama With Songs!” and which is about three bachelors (Robert Preston, Danny Thomas and George Murphy) who adopt an orphan (Margaret O’Brien), then eventually fight over custody. The evening concludes with Lili (1953), about a French orphan (Best Actress Oscar nominee Leslie Caron) who gets a job with a carnival puppet show. Bronislau Kaper won an Oscar for his music, which includes his setting for the song “Hi-Lili, Hi-Lo.”

Good Bones: “Starting From Scratch in the Old Southside”

HGTV, 9pm

Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine are back in the up and coming neighborhood of Old Southside to renovate a dilapidated home that was abandoned after being irreparably damaged by a fire. The duo realize they must demolish the structure and decide to give the new build a French inspired design twist. Their robust plan might be too much for the neighborhood, or it might just be the perfect home to attract new buyers to the area.

Michelle Carter: Love, Texts & Death

Investigation Discovery, 9pm; also streams on discovery+

From the outside, it seemed as though 17-year-old Michelle Carter and 18-year-old Conrad Roy had a modern clandestine romance, mostly communicating online via phone calls and texts while keeping their relationship secret from family and certain friends. But a darker secret was Conrad’s struggle with mental health issues, including depression. He confided in Michelle, and she seemed to be helping him. What began with Michelle encouraging Conrad to seek help took a disturbing turn, resulting in Conrad’s suicide. When police search for answers, the true relationship between the teens is uncovered, and Michelle finds herself on trial for involuntary manslaughter for the role she may have played in Conrad’s death.

Frontline: “America After 9/11”

PBS, 9pm

On Sept. 11, 2001, an attack carried out by 19 hijackers changed the course of history. Wars were launched, the world’s geopolitical order scrambled and long-held American principles were compromised out of fear of another attack. America’s response to that tragic day not only transformed the Middle East, but also fundamentally altered America itself. Now, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, see how four presidents responded to that fateful day and the fear it unleashed. From the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq to the Jan. 6 insurrection, learn how the events on one September morning changed everything.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant

MTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

New moms Kayla J. and Madisen experience the ups and downs of parenthood alongside Kayla S., Brianna, Rachel and Kiaya.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life

TLC, 9pm

Freshly vaxed and waxed, Whitney and Ashley are headed to Georgia for a big girls’ retreat. With international travel restrictions relaxing, Whitney wonders if her virtual relationship will finally become a reality or if her French man will say au revoir.

The Ultimate Surfer: “Will You Accept This Wave?”

ABC, 10pm

The eight remaining surfers share their stoke and give surfing lessons to Bachelor Nation fan favorites Hannah Ann Sluss and Mike Johnson. Later, the surfers light up the night with a beach party and groovy nighttime surf session under the moonlight. In the Floaters Wave Challenge, surfers with the longest hang time and creativity will avoid the Surf Off and ultimately, elimination.

Twice Bitten

BET, 10pm

Original Film!

In this whodunit, a sexy con man targets his next mark for his latest swindle. But his routine scam hits a snag when suspicion mounts and the scheme spirals into desperation, betrayal and murder. LisaRaye McCoy and Kevin A. Walton star.

Impeachment: American Crime Story

FX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The next chapter in Ryan Murphy’s ripped-from-the-headlines anthology series tackles the Bill Clinton scandal, with Edie Falco and Clive Owen as the first couple, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, and the ubiquitous Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp.

Cities of the Underworld

History, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In “Mayan Apocalypse,” host Don Wildman explores deep below ancient ruins as he searches for clues pointing to the true fate of the once-mighty Mayan empire.

Capital One College Bowl: “Championship”

NBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of the revival of the classic game show concludes, and the winning school will be determined. Peyton Manning hosts.

Air Disasters: “The Pentagon Attack”

Smithsonian Channel, 10pm

See how the Pentagon attack on 9/11 was carried out and how it permanently altered air travel today.

Haunted Hospitals

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Get creeped out by new episodes of this series exploring reported paranormal experiences that occurred in hospitals. In the season premiere, the spirit of a young man returns to the hospital where he died to seek closure; a near-death experience opens a patient up to the paranormal; and the otherworldly cries of a ghost baby haunt a pregnant woman after she is rushed to the hospital.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Disney+

New Series!

For 16-year-old prodigy Dr. Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), surfing with her chill dad (Jason Scott Lee), trying to ace her driver’s test and jolting a man’s dislocated hip back into place is just another day. This spirited update of the Neil Patrick Harris coming-of-age drama Doogie Howser, M.D. — shot on location in Hawaii — takes place in a world where that 1989–93 series once aired. In fact, that’s how Lahela got her nickname at the hospital where her mom (Kathleen Rose Perkins) is also her boss. Doogie is “a bit like a superhero, but her power is her big brain,” says exec producer Kourtney Kang. “She’s not afraid to be the smartest person in the room.” Other nods to the original Doogie include the same theme song (now played on the ukulele!) and Lahela keeping a video journal. Will Harris make an appearance? Kang, who worked with the actor on How I Met Your Mother, is hopeful. “He said, ‘Season 2!’”

Wu-Tang: An American Saga

Hulu

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of this fictionalized version of the formation of hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, the Clan is disillusioned with life in the projects, and Bobby (Ashton Sanders) knows that success in the music industry could be their ticket to better lives. But getting the Clan members to drop everything for music isn’t easy. The resentment between Dennis (Siddiq Saunderson), Sha (Shameik Moore), Power (Marcus Callender) and Divine (Julian Elijah Martinez) still runs deep, while the other Clan members struggle dealing with inner city life. This time around, Bobby is dedicated to authenticity, and though he knows he can lead his crew through the challenges of the music business, the Clan’s fractures may prove too much to overcome. The first three episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes will be available Wednesdays.

The Circle

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 3, a fresh crew of flirts, fibbers and honest allies join the Circle — and navigate new twists and turns — in hopes of winning this season’s cash prize. New episodes are available weekly.

Soccer: CONCACAF Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

Paramount+, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Paramount+’s live coverage of the final round of the CONCACAF men’s soccer World Cup qualifying matches continues. Tonight’s matches are Canada vs. El Salvador, Costa Rica vs. Jamaica, Panama vs. Mexico and Honduras vs. United States. The action is bookended by pre- and post-match shows.

Riverdale: “Chapter Ninety-One: The Return of the Pussycats”

The CW, 8pm

After going MIA during the middle of her world tour, megastar Josie McCoy (guest star Ashleigh Murray) returns to Riverdale unexpectedly. But it’s not until she reunites with her former bandmates Valerie (guest star Hayley Law) and Melody (guest star Asha Bromfield) that she opens up about the real reason why she’s back. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) gets creative after a surprise visit from her old friend Alexandra Cabot (guest star Camille Hyde).

Curb Appeal Xtreme

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

HGTV’s popular outdoor renovation show Curb Appeal will get a fresh spin in Curb Appeal Xtreme. The new series will combine the architectural and design savvy of John Gidding, the horticulture and landscape design genius of Jamie Durie, and the custom carpentry and furniture wizardry of Rachel Taylor as they dramatically overhaul the front and backyards of homes in Nashville, Tennessee.

America’s Got Talent: “Semifinals Results 2”

NBC, 8pm Live

Five acts from among last night’s performances will move on to the finals. Viewers can send their favorite performer to the next round by using the America’s Got Talent official app or going to nbc.com to vote.

Directed by Mike Nichols

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Mike Nichols, who went from success directing stage plays to fame that was at least as equal as a film director, is the focus of tonight’s Turner Classic Movies lineup. It begins with one of Nichols’ most famous films, the 1967 Best Picture Oscar-nominated comedy/drama The Graduate, which won him a Best Director Oscar in what was just the second movie he directed. Following that is a 2016 installment of PBS’ American Masters biographical documentary series about Nichols. The films then pick up again with Nichols’ directorial debut, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966), the Best Picture Oscar-nominated, Elizabeth Taylor/Richard Burton-led adaptation of Edward Albee’s play that earned Nichols his first Best Director Oscar nomination. The evening winds up with Gilda Live (1980), Nichols’ documentary film that captured comedian/actress Gilda Radner’s one-woman show performance of Gilda Radner Live on Broadway.

Family Game Fight!: “The Collins Family vs. the Bailey Family”

NBC, 9pm

A new episode of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s game show premieres tonight.

Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11

Vice, 9pm

This documentary explores the sudden halt and triumphant rebirth of comedy following the cataclysmic events of Sept. 11, 2001. The entertainers who struggled to establish humor’s place in a post-9/11 world narrate the special, which features interviews with David Cross, Janeane Garofalo, Marc Maron, Matthew Broderick, Aasif Mandvi, Rob Riggle, Nathan Lane, Gilbert Gottfried, Cedric the Entertainer, Chris Kattan, Lewis Black, Doug Stanhope, Jimmy Carr, Russell Peters and many more.

Good Trouble: “Closing Arguments”

Freeform, 9:30pm

Season Finale!

In this 90-minute season finale, Callie (Maia Mitchell) questions her choices, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) interviews for a new job, Malika (Zuri Adele) considers an offer away from DPN, Gael (Tommy Martinez) is forced to put his priorities into perspective, and Alice (Sherry Cola) must make a tough decision.

Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11

MSNBC, 10pm; also streams on Peacock

In the months following America’s worst terror attack, a simple video booth recorded the thoughts, feelings, fears and eyewitness testimonies of more than 500 Americans. Now, 20 years later, these same voices return to reflect on the past two decades in this special, which brings to the screen their collective, untold and hugely relevant story.

Future of Work: “Futureproof”

PBS, 10pm

How can we predict job growth, training needs and the role of education to prepare for the work of the future? What are the challenges and consequences of the pandemic and America’s racial and economic disparities?

Crowning New York

Smithsonian Channel, 10pm

After the devastating attacks of 9/11, New York City needed to rebuild itself emotionally, spiritually and physically. The site where the Twin Towers once stood was now a gaping pit, and the entire world watched to see what, if anything, could fill the void. Witness the story of One World Trade Center, one of the most significant, and dangerous, construction jobs ever launched. From brazen designs and heated debates to dangerous tasks at dizzying heights, we detail every step of this towering, poignant achievement.

My Feet Are Killing Me

TLC, 10pm

When a man who urinates on his feet, a patient with twisted toes and a woman who says she walks like a clodhopper visit the doctors, they are faced with shock — and wet socks.

Thursday, Sept. 9

Kin

AMC+

New Series!

This eight-episode family-driven Irish crime drama charts the lives of a fictional Dublin family — the Kinsellas, a small but tight-knit crime family who are increasingly at odds with the powerful drug cartel led by Eamon Cunningham (Ciarán Hinds). When the hotheaded son of Kinsella patriarch Frank (Aidan Gillen) gets into a violent confrontation with one of Eamon’s men, the Cunninghams retaliate, resulting in a full-blown war. Amanda (Clare Dunne) enlists her brother-in-law, Michael (Charlie Cox) — recently returned from prison — to help her take down Eamon. Michael simply wishes to stay on the straight and narrow so he can reconnect with his estranged daughter, Anna. But family loyalty always wins, and Michael is soon thrust back into the brutal crime world. New episodes are available Thursdays.

All the Queen’s Men

BET+

New Series!

One of the first shows from Tyler Perry Studios’ scripted development arm, this drama is based on the book Ladies Night by actor Christian Keyes (who also wrote the series and portrays a hitman known as “The Concierge”) and is set in the world of male exotic dancing in Atlanta. It centers around the life of Marilyn “Madam” DeVille (Eva Marcille). Madam is a fierce businesswoman who is at the top of her game in the nightclub industry and is surrounded by a band of trusted employees who are down to make sure that she is successful. But Madam, a self-proclaimed boss, soon discovers that more money and more power mean more problems. Will Madam retain reign as she navigates this dangerous and sexy society? Will the sensuous world of exotic dancing cost Madam her queendom and potentially her life? All 10 hourlong episodes are available today.

No Responders Left Behind

discovery+

Shot over five years, this documentary follows former Daily Show host Jon Stewart, first responder and 9/11 social activist John Feal, and FDNY hero Ray Pfeifer as they take on the U.S. government to get healthcare and benefits for the thousands of first responders who are suffering with life-threatening and financially devastating illnesses from toxins released at Ground Zero after 9/11.

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

Netflix

This film is billed as the definitive documentary about icons Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali, and features never-before-seen archival footage. The feature is inspired by the book Blood Brothers: The Fatal Friendship Between Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X by Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith.

Behind the Music

Paramount+

Season Finale!

The reimagined music docuseries ends its first season with a profile of rapper Joseph Antonio Cartagena, better known by his stage name Fat Joe.

American Ninja Warrior Junior

Peacock

Season Premiere!

In Season 3, the competition series is taking the nation’s top junior athletes and putting them on the world’s most iconic course to compete on some of the most challenging obstacles yet. They’ll put their mental and physical strength to the test as they go head-to-head in extra-competitive, extra-inspiring and extra-fun races. All of these junior athletes will bring their best ninja skills, indomitable spirits and fearless attitudes to the course, but only three of them will become the next American Ninja Warrior Junior champions. The first two episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes will be available Thursdays.

Frogger

Peacock

New Series!

Cohosted by Damon Wayans Jr. and Kyle Brandt, this physical competition series is based on the classic 1981 video game Frogger, in which a player maneuvers a frog across a busy highway and a rushing river, avoiding all kinds of obstacles to get it safely home. This show brings Frogger to life and supersizes it on an epic course. Audiences and contestants alike will be transported into a wild and whimsical world filled with all the simple but challenging elements found in the game. The first three episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes will be available Thursdays.

Top Chef Family Style

Peacock

New Series!

This family culinary competition features the most talented young chefs from across the country who will battle it out to prove that their skills are aged to perfection. The kitchen prodigies will each pair up with an adult family member who will serve as their sous chef. Together, the chef duos will compete in a series of exciting Quickfire and Elimination Challenges. Grammy-winning artist Meghan Trainor hosts, with acclaimed chef Marcus Samuelsson serving as head judge. The first two episodes drop today; subsequent new episodes will be available Thursdays.

Dead Places

Sundance Now & ALLBLK

U.S. Premiere Series!

This South African thriller follows author Will Stone (Anthony Oseyemi), who has devoted his career to solving paranormal cases but now returns home to South Africa to investigate the biggest mystery of his life: his sister’s death in a water canal 20 years earlier.

TCM Spotlight: The Greatest Stories Ever Rolled

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Airing films about roller skating or featuring famous roller-skating scenes will be how Turner Classic Movies rolls starting tonight and continuing the next two Thursday evenings. Incredibly, Xanadu somehow does not appear on any of the nights, but there are still some great titles. One of those is tonight’s leadoff film, filmmaker/star Charlie Chaplin’s comedy classic Modern Times, which, despite being produced in 1936, is a silent film. One scene famously finds Chaplin’s Little Tramp character roller skating on the fourth floor of a department store while blindfolded, unaware that he is consistently and dangerously close to the edge of a long drop (clever visual effects ensured Chaplin was actually in no danger, but still makes it hilariously harrowing for the audience to watch). Chaplin and his roller-skating skills return in the following film, a silent production that was actually made during the silent era — The Rink (1916). Here, a skating party at the title location turns into chaos. Finally, in Shall We Dance (1937), Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, not content to make most of us envious of the dancing skills they display when they are just in their shoes, really show off with a famous comic tap dance number performed while they are wearing roller skates at a Central Park rink, to the tune of George and Ira Gershwin’s “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off.” — Jeff Pfeiffer

Heartland

UPtv, 8pm

Season Finale!

In “Staying the Course,” the Season 14 finale of the long-running Canadian dramedy, while Amy (Amber Marshall) works with a challenging horse to help a friend of Clint’s (Greg Lawson), she also revives a dream to rebuild the jumping course that she and Spartan practiced on so many years ago. Meanwhile, Lou (Michelle Morgan) learns that Peter (Gabriel Hogan) won’t attend her upcoming wedding and, surprised by her emotional reaction, she is forced to face a realization about their relationship. This “supersized” episode will include exclusive bonus content following its conclusion.

NFL Football: Dallas at Tampa Bay

NBC, 8:20pm Live

The NFL regular season kicks off tonight on NBC at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys visit Tom Brady and the Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Christina on the Coast: “Reno Before Wedding”

HGTV, 9pm

Christina Haack takes on a kitchen redesign for a pair of elementary school sweethearts on an expedited schedule. She must race to finish this major renovation before the couple’s imminent wedding!

Paranormal Caught on Camera

Travel Channel, 9pm

New Episodes!

In tonight’s episode, a shop owner in Mexico loses customers to a haunted piñata; a man in Russia is driven out of an abandoned house by an angry poltergeist; and could a woman in California be an actual UFO magnet?

The Hustler: “A Real Imposter at Work”

ABC, 10pm

Five new competitors join host Craig Ferguson in this mind-bending and enigmatic game show where motorcycles and moon cycles are clues to discovering The Hustler.

What We Do in the Shadows: “Gail”

FX, 10pm

An old flame returns and an ancient vehicle is resurrected in the new episode “Gail.”

First Ladies Revealed: “In Times of War”

Smithsonian Channel, 10pm

Every first lady has their own tale to tell, and this series examines some of the women who left their indelible mark on the White House and in history. Celebrate three first ladies who helped the country through the Civil War, World War II, and 9/11.

True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here

SundanceTV, 10pm; also streams on AMC+

New Series!

The first series to premiere as part of SundanceTV’s new True Crime Story franchise, the six-part It Couldn’t Happen Here follows actress Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill), a small-town native and advocate, as she visits different small towns in an effort to shine a much-needed light on the unique ways in which crime impacts rural communities and their judicial systems. In each episode, Morgan hears the facts of a murder case from family members and local insiders in an attempt to understand the challenges the community faced investigating the crime, learn the lasting impact the crime has had on the fabric of the town and ultimately call attention to where justice currently stands.

Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11

TLC, 10pm

Medium Theresa Caputo will use her gift to bring peace to those most personally impacted by the 9/11 attacks by meeting with them in the shadow of the World Trade Center, steps from the Pentagon and at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Theresa delivers messages of healing and heroism from the spirits of their loved ones.

Friday, Sept. 10

LuLaRich

Amazon Prime Video

New Miniseries!

This four-part docuseries offers a deep dive into the ups and downs of the notorious multilevel-marketing company LuLaRoe, known for its over-the-top leggings.

The Voyeurs

Amazon Prime Video

Original Film!

In this erotic thriller, when Pippa (Sydney Sweeney) and Thomas (Justice Smith) move into their dream apartment, they notice that their windows look directly into the apartment opposite — inviting them to witness the volatile relationship of the attractive couple across the street. But when they attempt to anonymously intercede in their lives, they unwittingly set in motion a chain of events that will lead to disaster.

Come From Away

Apple TV+

This is a filmed version of the Tony-winning musical set in the immediate aftermath of the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Shock Docs: “The Curse of Lizzie Borden”

discovery+

In this new Shock Docs special, Dave Schrader and a team of other paranormal experts investigate whether a dark family curse led to the most infamous axe murders of all time. With new evidence that Lizzie Borden’s ghost resides in the house where the murders took place, the team conducts a séance to unearth the truth.

SparkShorts: “Twenty Something”

Disney+

Original Film!

This short film from Pixar Animation Studios’ SparkShorts program is about the insecurities of “adulting” and how we all just fake it till we make it.

Malignant

HBO Max

Feature Film Exclusive!

Director James Wan, architect of the Conjuring universe, returns to his horror roots with this film about a woman (Annabelle Wallis) who is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders. Her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are, in fact, terrifying realities. The film also debuts in theaters today, and streams on HBO Max for 31 days from today.

Pretty Hard Cases

IMDb TV

New Series!

This fun and irreverent buddy-cop drama from Canada follows two radically different 40-something female detectives (Meredith MacNeill and Adrienne C. Moore) who team up to take down a drug-dealing Toronto street gang.

Making Modern

Magnolia Network on discovery+

New Series!

Married duo Brooke and Brice Gilliam flip the script on traditional home renovation roles, and as more clients seek out their work, they take a leap of faith to launch a home remodeling business.

Kate

Netflix

Original Film!

After she is poisoned, a ruthless assassin (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims. Woody Harrelson also stars.

Lucifer

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In the sixth and final season of the popular drama, the devil himself, Lucifer (Tom Ellis), has become God … almost. Why is he hesitating? And as the world starts to unravel without a God, what will he do in response? Netflix advises fans to “bring tissues” for this bittersweet goodbye to Lucifer, Chloe (Lauren German), Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), Ella (Aimee Garcia), Linda (Rachael Harris) and Dan (Kevin Alejandro).

Metal Shop Masters

Netflix

New Series!

Sparks fly and tensions flare in this fierce and fiery six-episode competition between seven of America’s top welding legends, hosted by Jo Koy. These iron men and women race against the clock in challenging builds ranging from epic, one-of-a-kind grills to futuristic vehicles, all judged on both form and function.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem

Peacock

Miniseries Finale!

The first original Days of Our Lives special limited event series concludes as its fifth and final episode drops today.

9/11: The Legacy

History, 7pm

More than 72 million children woke up the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, to what seemed like an ordinary Tuesday; by the end, eight had lost their lives and more than 3,000 had lost their parents. This poignant hourlong documentary shares extraordinary stories of resilience and healing from the children impacted on 9/11 — their lives and legacy 20 years later. It encapsulates the tragic event through these now young adults, who describe what they thought it meant then versus now, and how the experience altered their lives forever.

The Smurfs

Nickelodeon, 7:30pm

New Series!

This original series marks the return of the globally renowned characters to television for the first time since the original series ended in 1989 and follows Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Hefty, Clumsy and the other inhabitants of Smurf Village on all-new adventures, packed with humor, heart and high-stakes action. In the premiere episode, “Smurf-Fu,” when Smurfette rescues Brainy from a giant snake, the other Smurfs ask her to teach them “Smurf-Fu.”

Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center

History, 8pm

Through a unique architectural and engineering lens, this two-hour documentary takes a chronological look at the conception, construction and destruction of the World Trade Center towers. Witness the evolution of this innovative sky-high complex from early designs to overcoming technical challenges to its heart-wrenching collapse. The film covers the first terrorist attack on the WTC during the 1993 bombing and unpacks, in vivid detail, a timeline of how and why the building fell after terrorists flew commercial airliners into them on 9/11.

Bury the Past

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Alice was married to a deranged, abusive man — a police officer who was regarded as a pillar of the community but was secretly a monster. After Alice killed him in self-defense, and fearing her story would never be believed, she fled and went into hiding. But now an old police buddy of her dead husband is on her porch. He has tracked her down and wants money to keep silent. Stars Sarah Allen, Damon Runyan and Matt Wells.

Return of the Taliban: A Vice Special Report

Showtime, 8pm

This hourlong special looks at the current Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. Correspondents Hind Hassan, Ben Solomon, Seb Walker and Isobel Yeung report from the ground in Afghanistan and surrounding areas — including exclusive footage and interviews captured before and after the takeover — and provide a deeper look at the militant group that seized control of the country in 11 days, following the U.S. military withdrawal.

Movie Cults

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

It’s a night of literal cult classics on TCM as the network airs four horror movies with stories involving groups of fanatical devotees to various sinister causes. First is The Seventh Victim (1943), one of the terrific supernatural-themed suspense films that Val Lewton produced in the 1940s and ’50s. Kim Hunter, in her film debut, plays a young woman who stumbles upon a secret cult of devil worshippers in Greenwich Village while searching for her missing sister. As with most of Lewton’s horror productions, this one very effectively relies largely on quieter, unseen psychological horror and a moody, shadowy ambiance versus outright shocking scenes, evidenced best in a creepy shower scene that anticipated Psycho by nearly 20 years. One director who mastered that sort of understated horror while working on some Lewton-produced classics was Jacques Tourneur, and he directed tonight’s next film, the superb Curse of the Demon (1957). Dana Andrews stars as an American psychologist who travels to England to investigate a satanic cult suspected in some deaths. The doctor’s skepticism about the existence of supernatural evil is put to the test when he finds himself targeted by a curse put upon him by the cult’s leader (a terrific Niall MacGinnis). Although a special effects-created demon was forcibly inserted into a few shots against Tourneur’s wishes, it doesn’t detract too much from the intensifying horror that viewers feel, along with the hero, as he races to stop the curse before its deadline arrives. The evening ends with two TCM premiere movies. In Cult of the Cobra (1955), servicemen returning home to the States after running afoul of an Asian snake cult that worships a cobra goddess begin experiencing mysterious “accidents.” Finally, Christopher Lee, Barbara Steele and Boris Karloff, in one of his final roles, lead The Crimson Cult (1968, aka Curse of the Crimson Altar), about an old witchcraft cult that is found to still be active.

Selling the Big Easy

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

New Orleans native and resident real estate expert Brittany Picolo-Ramos helps families find the house of their dreams by showing them high-end homes with the right amount of history and charm. She also helps clients stage and sell their homes for top dollar in the city’s vibrant real estate market.

Detainee 001

Showtime, 9pm

This documentary unpacks the mysteries surrounding the young American man, John Walker Lindh, found on the battlefield in Afghanistan alongside the people who were supposed to be his enemy. The story reveals how society views the “enemy from within” and the shifting allegiances during the war on terror. Drawing on unique access to the world of intelligence and special operations, the film pieces together the defining yet barely remembered origin story of post-9/11 America. From the battlefield to the courtroom, it confronts the unresolved issues at the heart of Lindh’s case, including his role in the uprising that led to the first American casualty of the war in Afghanistan, CIA officer Johnny Micheal Spann.

The Hunt for Bin Laden

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

In 2011, Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the 9/11 bombings, was killed by American special forces, marking an end to the longest, most expensive manhunt in American history. Witness the 20-year search for the most wanted man on Earth, as counter-terrorism experts in the White House, the CIA and the FBI divulge their firsthand accounts. This inside story reveals the presidential frustrations, missed opportunities and vicious turf wars that tainted the operation right up until the night Navy SEALs ended Bin Laden’s reign of terror.

These Woods Are Haunted

Travel Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Enjoy more spooky episodes of the series that looks at paranormal incidents that reportedly took place in the woods or other wilderness locations.

SurrealEstate: “White Wedding”

Syfy, 10pm

Susan (Sarah Levy) works to keep a dream wedding from becoming a nightmare. Meanwhile, the Donovan House strikes back.

The Alaska Triangle

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In tonight’s episode, “The Dark Pyramid and Violent Nature,” a top-secret government facility beneath the Alaskan wilderness may be hiding an extraterrestrial pyramid, and strange forces within the Alaska Triangle are making wildlife more aggressive toward humans.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Last Night of the Proms 2021

BritBox

North American Exclusive Premiere!

This annual British music festival returns with audiences finally invited back to the Royal Albert Hall for a night of music and merriment. This year’s grand classic musical event will be conducted by Sakari Oramo, chief conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra, who is scheduled to perform, in Last Night tradition.

College Football

ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, FOX, FS1 & NBC, beginning at 12pm Live

Highlights of Saturday’s college gridiron action include Pittsburgh at Tennessee (ESPN), Oregon at Ohio State (FOX), Tulsa at Oklahoma State (FS1), Florida at South Florida (ABC), Toledo at Notre Dame (NBC), UAB at Georgia (ESPN2), Texas A&M vs. Colorado in Denver (FOX), Air Force at Navy (CBS), Iowa at Iowa State (ABC), Texas at Arkansas (ESPN), Washington at Michigan (ABC), Utah at BYU (ESPN) and Stanford at USC (FOX).

Sweet Smell of Success

TCM, 1:45pm

Catch a Classic!

Many films have taken hard looks at human greed, corruption and cruelty, but rarely have they been so viscerally presented as in this 1957 film noir masterpiece, director Alexander Mackendrick’s brutal and cynical look at Broadway’s underbelly. BAFTA Award nominee Tony Curtis stars as opportunistic and unprincipled press agent Sidney Falco, who enters into a power struggle with J.J. Hunsecker, an all-powerful, totally corrupt newspaper gossip columnist portrayed by Burt Lancaster. The two clash menacingly in the midst of a stylish Manhattan nightclub, as reputations are bought and sold and Falco’s whole life hangs in the balance. Along with the intense performances, the film’s masterfully structured script by Clifford Odets, Ernest Lehman and an uncredited Mackendrick (based on Lehman’s novella Tell Me About It Tomorrow!); its stunning neon cityscapes captured by cinematographer James Wong Howe; and a jazzy musical score by Elmer Bernstein and Chico Hamilton really bring audiences into the darker side of 1950s Manhattan.

2020 Tokyo Paralympics Games

NBC & Peacock, 3pm

Take a look back at great moments from the recently concluded 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games with this two-hour highlights show.

Tennis: US Open: Women’s Singles Final

ESPN, 4pm Live

The US Open’s two remaining women’s singles players compete for the title at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.

Major League Baseball: N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets

FOX, 7:30pm Live

Aaron Judge and the N.Y. Yankees are at Citi Field for Game 2 of a three-game Subway Series against Pete Alonso and the N.Y. Mets.

NASCAR Cup Series: Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders

NBCSN, 7:30pm Live

The .75-mile, D-shaped oval at Virginia’s Richmond Raceway is the site of this primetime race, the second of three races in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 16.

9/11: Four Flights

History, 8pm

Four flights — American 11, United 175, American 77 and United 93 — took off the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, unaware of the life-changing events to follow and the fate that would forever intertwine them. Through the powerful and personal narratives from family and friends, this two-hour documentary tells the riveting and emotional human stories of those aboard each doomed jetliner. Looking at all four flights for the first time in one program, the film unveils a saga of surprising connections, strange coincidences and detrimental decisions.

Great Performances: “Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11”

PBS, 8pm Live

The Metropolitan Opera commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks with this special live performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Requiem,” the first concert at the Metropolitan Opera House since is closure in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hosted by world-renowned ballerina Misty Copeland from the nearby site of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, the special also includes footage from the archives of the museum as well as New York City’s Tribute in Light, a commemorative public art installation featuring two beams of light that reach up to 4 miles into the sky, echoing the shape and orientation of the Twin Towers, every year from dusk to dawn on the night of Sept. 11.

Say Yes to the Dress

TLC, 8pm

LaQuesha wants two dresses fit for her royal highness, while Jessica is convinced she is too picky to even say yes to a dress at all. Plus, will Isabella’s final look come together just days before her wedding?

Roadhouse Romance

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Country music fan Callie (Lauren Alaina) is determined to continue her late grandfather’s legacy. While TV director Luke (Tyler Hynes) is in town, he teaches her that sometimes it’s best to look forward instead of back.

Destination Fear: “Villisca Axe Murder House and Malvern Manor”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Season Finale!

In an unprecedented move, Dakota takes the team to not one, but two locations — at the same time. Combined, it will make for an exploration of one of the most gruesome events in American history. A family was brutally murdered in the now-infamous Villisca Axe Murder House, and many believe that a dark and nefarious entity haunts the home. But it’s the seemingly paranormal connection to a hotel 40 miles away that has intrigued Dakota, and he and the team are the first to explore it.

9/11: I Was There

History, 10pm

This is an intimate portrayal of the events of Sept. 11, 2001, captured by ordinary people who chose to pick up their video cameras on that day. Over two hours, previously unseen video and unheard audio — offered without interview or commentary — tells a unique story of their journey from confusion to comprehension, terror and relief.