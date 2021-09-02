Channel Guide Magazine

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 3 Preview: It’s a Dark Time on Staten Island

September 2, 2021 Ryan Berenz Comedy, Magazine Archive, Preview 0
What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 FX Russ Martin/FX

What We Do in the Shadows

FX

Returns: Sept. 2 at 10pm ET/PT

Where We Left Off: Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) rescued Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and his housemates from the trap set by the Vampiric Council, but the heroic actions exposed Guillermo as a vampire slayer.

What To Expect: It is a dark time on Staten Island. Nandor, Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) have been saved, but more assassins are coming for them, and the only one who can protect them is Guillermo. Also this season, the vampires encounter a Siren, gargoyles, wellness cults and the powerful vampire from which all vampires have descended. They’ll also roll the dice at Atlantic City casinos, take in a game of werewolf kickball and celebrate Colin Robinson’s 100th birthday. And Nandor wonders if he’ll ever find true love after having 37 ex-wives.

