Sunday, Aug. 29: ‘9/11: One Day in America’ Documentary Miniseries on Nat Geo

FEMA

ALSO SEE: 2021 NFL Preseason TV Schedule

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally.

Sunday, Aug. 29

9/11: One Day in America

Nat Geo, 9pm

New Miniseries!

Airing across four consecutive nights, this six-part, seven-hour docuseries chronicles the events of Sept. 11, 2001 — sometimes minute-by-minute — through first-person narratives of the first responders and survivors who were there during the terror attacks that struck New York City, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania. Over the course of three years, filmmakers sifted through 951 hours of archival footage, some never seen before, and interviewed 54 people for a total of 235 hours to tell an immersive, comprehensive and chronological story of 9/11. The series will air with limited commercial interruption.

Renovation, Inc.: The Beginning

discovery+

New Series!

Find out how Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, hosts of HGTV’s Renovation, Inc., began their booming home renovation business off the island.

Summer Under the Stars: Ingrid Bergman

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Ingrid Bergman was one of the most ethereally beautiful actresses to ever grace the silver screen, with an acting talent every bit as mesmerizing. You’ll see that combo many times today when Bergman is celebrated during Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars lineup. The schedule naturally includes plenty of the films she made in Hollywood during the 1940s and ’50s for which she is most remembered — including the classic romantic drama Casablanca (1942), the psychological thriller Gaslight (1944, Best Actress Oscar winner), the alternate-history drama Anastasia (1956, Best Actress Oscar winner), the TCM premiere of the war drama Arch of Triumph (1948) and more. But you’ll also see some of the earlier movies she made in her home country of Sweden, like the dramas Walpurgis Night (1935) and Intermezzo (1936), as well as her final film, 1978’s Autumn Sonata (aka Höstsonaten), which brought her back full circle to her roots in Swedish cinema (teaming with legendary writer/director Ingmar Bergman, no relation) for a dramatic role that earned her a Best Actress Oscar nomination. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Little League Baseball World Series: Championship Game

ABC, 3pm

The pandemic has made this year’s Little League Baseball championship an all-American affair. The top team from the Hank Aaron side of the bracket faces the Tom Seaver winner in the title game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

NFL Preseason Football

CBS & NBC, beginning at 4pm Live

The final day of the NFL preseason has the Miami Dolphins at the Cincinnati Bengals on CBS, followed by the Cleveland Browns at the Atlanta Falcons in primetime on NBC.

Love’s Match

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Matchmaker Leah Price (Megan Hutchings) is the owner of a dating website. But when one of her clients still doesn’t find love, Leah reluctantly agrees to allow devilishly handsome rival matchmaker Peter Beckett (Robin Dunne), whose specialty is arranging romantic meet-cutes, to help her. During the challenge to see whose technique rules, they find something they weren’t expecting — a perfect match for themselves.

The Wrong Cheer Captain

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

A cheerleader (Alexis Samone) suspects the stone-cold new girl (Sofia Masson) murdered her bestie to become captain. Bonus pom for the eye-candy calculus teacher (Marc Herrmann).

Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets

PBS, 8pm

New Episodes!

Beloved royal historian Lucy Worsley returns with three new episodes that will bring viewers on a journey to sort out fact from fiction about tumultuous times when radicalism and rebellion threatened Europe’s monarchies. From political earthquakes to a “mad” king, from the Tower of London to the streets of Moscow, Worsley reveals that royal history isn’t always what it seems. In tonight’s installment, “Henry VIII’s Reformation,” Worsley investigates the inside story of the English Reformation, including a look at Henry VIII and his famous wives.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

TLC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Two new American singletons, including a Mormon who fell for a Russian woman on a language app, travel to foreign lands to unite with their partners. Plus, four couples from past seasons continue their rocky relationships abroad.

The Chase: “Let’s See If It’s Wrong or Really Wrong”

ABC, 9pm

James Holzhauer returns as this week’s Chaser as three new contestants face off against him in this race-against-the-clock quiz show. Do three new players beat the chase — or get caught?

The Walking Dead: “Acheron: Part II”

AMC, 9pm

The second episode of Season 11 premieres tonight, where the group discovers a member did not make it to safety inside the subway car. Surrounded by walkers, going back out into the tunnel to search is a guaranteed death wish. All eyes are on Negan as the rule of survival shifts. It is no longer No Man Left Behind. The motto now is We Keep Going. With very little ammo and energy remaining, the group must ready themselves as the walkers have found a way inside the subway train. Meanwhile, Daryl (Norman Reedus) is in his own intense hellish situation trying to find Dog and finding more than he expected; and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) challenges the process at the Commonwealth outpost, which threatens her future and that of Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Princess (Paola Lázaro).

Godfather of Harlem

EPIX, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 2 finale, “The Harlem Riots,” Bumpy (Forest Whitaker) must fend off rivals to receive the largest dope shipment in New York history, while Harlem explodes into a riot. Meanwhile, Malcolm X (Nigél Thatch) reluctantly agrees to protection from an unusual source.

The Machines That Built America

History, 9pm

Season Finale!

Today’s home appliance market is worth more than a billion dollars, but 100 years ago, it existed only in the imaginations of a few daring inventors. In “Home Tech Revolution,” find out how, as America began to plug into electric power, a flood of innovation not only changed the industry, but also revolutionized the home, including making housework easier and giving women opportunities to work outside the home.

2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

NBCSN, 9pm Live

Six hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes wheelchair rugby final (re-air), table tennis and wheelchair tennis.

Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score

PBS, 9pm

The cast may be top-secret, but we can promise you never-before-heard arrangements of songs from Stephen Schwartz’s beloved musical.

Heels: “Cheap Heat”

Starz, 9pm

In an attempt to drum up more heat, Jack (Stephen Amell) enlists the help of wrestling veteran Ricky Rabies, setting Ace (Alexander Ludwig) up with a full house for his comeback match against Bobby Pin. While Jack tries to make amends with his brother, Ace struggles with the fact that his career as a face (hero in wrestling talk) might truly be over.

Animal Kingdom: “Gladiators”

TNT, 9pm

People who get close to the Cody crime family tend to end up either in jail or six feet under. So good luck to the new friend Pope (Shawn Hatosy) makes this week on the drama!

To Tell The Truth

ABC, 10pm

Saddle up for this week’s episode, which features the founder of Jazzercise, a rocket scientist, a celebrity impersonator agent, a cat lawyer and a horse dentist. Nico Santos, Kate Flannery and Joel McHale make up the celebrity panel.

Chapelwaite: “Memento Mori”

EPIX, 10pm

A child in town dies of a mystery illness, and when it is revealed that just before her passing she had identified the supposedly dead Stephen Boone as the one who infected her, hysterical townsfolk demand that Charles (Adrien Brody) dig up his cousin’s grave. Charles refuses, but later, in private, he does open the grave and is shocked by what he finds.

Dog: Impossible

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

Season Finale!

In “Split Pawsonality,” the Season 2 finale of dog behavior specialist Matt Beisner’s series in which he helps troubled dogs and their owners, Beisner helps aggressive canines Andy and Bowie overcome dire circumstances.

I Love a Mama’s Boy

TLC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The series returns to TLC for its sophomore season with more jaw-dropping love triangles. This season features two new mama’s boys and picks up with three returning trios. From a mother joining their son’s honeymoon to sneaking around on mother/son date nights, who will take the leading role in their man’s life — their mother or their mate?

Uncensored

TV One, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The autobiographical docuseries returns for Season 4 with a look into the private life of actress/singer Loretta Devine.

Modern Warriors: Afghan Extraction

FOX News Channel, 10pm

FOX & Friends Weekend cohost Pete Hegseth, an Army veteran, will be joined by retired Marine Corps Major Michael G. Murray II, retired Army Green Beret Major Matt Golsteyn, former Arizona Director of Concerned Vets for America Matthew Dobson and former Afghan translator Saboor Sakhizada to discus the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in this special. During the program, the veterans will share how they are using their training and contacts to help those who fought alongside U.S troops in the war against the Taliban and now fear retribution from terrorist groups, escape Afghanistan. The special will also be available Sunday on FOX Nation.

The Machines That Built America: Snack Sized

History, 10:30pm

Season Finale!

Bring your seatbacks to their upright positions for this episode, “The Sky’s the Limit,” which flies high as it looks at airplanes. See how a humble hangar outside Seattle turned into a national sensation, creating the world’s first jumbo jets, satellites and military aircraft for the entire world, ushering in the “jet age.” Plus, learn about how the most popular jet of all time almost never got off the ground, and discover the high-flying new line of planes named after … Muppets?

Monday, Aug. 30

My Life Is Murder

Acorn TV

Season Premiere!

After an acclaimed first season based in Melbourne, this Australian procedural comedy/drama moves to Auckland, New Zealand, for its 10-episode second season. Award-winning Kiwi actress Lucy Lawless returns as fearless and unapologetic detective Alexa Crowe, whose unique skills and insights allow her to unravel the truth behind the most baffling of crimes. In the mystery-of-the-week series, Alexa finds herself back in her home country for the first time in years and can’t help herself when she is asked to look into a bizarre unsolved murder. Joined again by her partner-in-crime-solving, Madison Feliciano (Ebony Vagulans) — as well as series newcomers, charismatic detective Harry (Rawiri Jobe) and café owner Reuben (Joe Naufahu) — she quickly finds herself investigating other murder mysteries. Among the many guest stars in the new season are William Shatner, Martin Henderson, Michelle Ang, Sara Wiseman and Bill Bailey. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes drop on Mondays.

Prisoner of Love

discovery+

New Series!

This series follows Chelsea Holmes, a self-described “prison matchmaker,” as she dedicates her time to helping men and women living free lives find love with prisoners behind bars. The first three episodes premiere today; three new episodes debut subsequent Mondays.

Summer Under the Stars: James Cagney

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Beloved actor and dancer James Cagney is celebrated today in Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars. Director Orson Welles described Cagney as “maybe the greatest actor who ever appeared in front of a camera,” and you’ll see what Welles was talking about with this day of films starring Cagney that span a variety of genres. Some of the movies featuring the actor’s appearances in the gangster roles with which he is most identified will, of course, be featured, including Taxi! (1932) and the iconic White Heat (1949). But you’ll also see Cagney in his Best Actor Oscar-winning role as George M. Cohan in the 1942 musical biopic Yankee Doodle Dandy; in his Best Actor Oscar-nominated role in the romantic musical biography Love Me or Leave Me (1955); as Nick Bottom in the 1935 adaptation of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream; and more. The day will conclude with the 1992 documentary James Cagney: Top of the World.

Tennis: US Open: First Round

ESPN & ESPN2, beginning at 11am Live

The final Grand Slam of the year is back at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York. Austria’s Dominic Thiem and Japan’s Naomi Osaka are defending champs. ESPN and ESPN2 combine to air the tournament through Sept. 12.

Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns: “All Hell Breaks Loose”

FOX, 8pm

The competition is taken to a new level when the chefs have to prove they are worthy of a legendary Black Jacket in the new episode “All Hell Breaks Loose.”

American Ninja Warrior: “National Finals 1”

NBC, 8pm

The National Finals return to Las Vegas, where the ninjas face up to eight supersized obstacles on the world’s most challenging course. For the first time in finals history, the competitors will have a Split Decision, where they must decide between a grueling upper body obstacle or a riskier balance obstacle in the hopes of securing their spot in Stage Two and a chance to win $1 million.

Secrets: “Griffin Warrior”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

The breathtaking discovery of a warrior buried with priceless treasures offers archaeologists a unique insight into the birth of Europe’s first great civilization. In an investigation that features mythical beasts and supernatural rituals, a team of experts piece together the story of how Ancient Greece sprang into life and destroyed the even older Minoan Civilization in the process.

HouseBroken

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 1 finale episode “Who’s a Bad Girl? (Part 2),” Honey (voice of Lisa Kudrow) has a wild night out with Coyote (guest voice John Benjamin Hickey), but in the light of day, she has a change of heart, leading to Chief (voice of Nat Faxon) having an adventure of his own.

Cheap Old Houses

HGTV, 9:05pm

In the first of two back-to-back episodes, “Cheap Old Farmhouse Dreams!,” from cozy cottages to stone farmhouses, there’s something for every Cheap Old House lover in Pennsylvania. While there, Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein visit an Arts and Crafts bungalow full of original tile and an 1880s home that just needs a little restoration. Then, in “A Whole Hotel for $8 a Square Foot,” in North Carolina, Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein visit a Folk Victorian-style boutique hotel with all of its glorious vintage furniture included. Then, they check out a classic Colonial Revival with a massive wraparound porch and a town’s restored old train depot.

9/11: One Day in America: “The South Tower”/“Collapse”

Nat Geo, 9pm

Two back-to-back hourlong episodes air tonight. In “The South Tower,” as an announcement tells people to remain where they are, those in the south tower watch with shock as the north tower is hit by a hijacked plane. When the second plane hits, civilians in the south tower have to find a way to escape from the top floors to safety. Meanwhile, paramedics at street level face an onslaught of both the badly injured and casualties. Then, in “Collapse,” after planes hit the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, military personnel in Washington, D.C., and passengers aboard the hijacked United Flight 93 desperately struggle to save lives. Back in New York, the south tower collapses, unleashing a new wave of casualties.

2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

NBCSN, 9pm Live

Six hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes wheelchair basketball, road cycling and sitting volleyball.

Duncanville

FOX, 9:30pm

Season Finale!

At the annual Witch Day Festival, Kimberly (voice of Riki Lindhome) mixes up a magic potion that causes Jing (voice of Joy Osmanski) to become possessed in the Season 2 finale “Witch Day 2.”

The Ultimate Surfer: “Nama-Stay Off My Barrel”

ABC, 10pm

The surfers roll out of bed for an early morning Beach Battle — The Barrel Roll. The remaining five men and five women use their strength, balance and stamina to stay ON the barrel, not IN it. Heading into the Barrel Wave Challenge, the teams discuss new strategies to take out the frontrunners and focus on winning. This ruthless mindset works for some better than others, and eventually two surfers are sent home.

The Wall: “Annalee and Lily”

NBC, 10pm

Annalee, an award-winning high school teacher, and Lily, a flight attendant, are sisters from Southern California. Annalee started the first Latinx student union for her school that helps students with academic support and scholarships. Now could be their turn for a payout.

POV: “The Song of the Butterflies”

PBS, 10pm

Rember Yahuarcani is an Indigenous painter from the White Heron clan of the Uitoto Nation in Peru. He left to pursue a successful career in Lima, but when he finds himself in a creative rut, he returns home to his Amazonian community of Pebas, visiting his father, a painter, and his mother, a sculptor, and discovers why the stories of his ancestors cannot be forgotten.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Only Murders in the Building

Hulu

New Series!

This 10-episode comedic murder mystery boasts a stellar cast as Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are three neighbors — and strangers — who share an obsession with true crime. To their surprise (and maybe a bit of delight), a death occurs within their Upper West Side apartment building, and of course the trio suspect murder. All three use their extensive knowledge of true crime to investigate what has happened. Using a podcast to track their methods, soon it becomes obvious that they’re all lying to each other, and while working to figure out the truth, they may be missing the biggest clues that sit right in front of them — much like the killer themselves. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes drop on Tuesdays.

Sparking Joy

Netflix

New Series!

Global organization icon Marie Kondo, who received an Emmy nomination for her much-buzzed-about Netflix series Tidying Up With Marie Kondo in 2019, takes her signature approach to tidying up a step further in this new series. Here, she shows how the fundamentals of her method can affect businesses, relationships and communities. The impacts of tidying up are surprising, emotional and transformative in the lives of the people Kondo meets. Throughout the process, viewers will also step into Kondo’s own home, meet her family and get a glimpse into how she sparks joy in her daily life.

Summer Under the Stars: Fredric March

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ Summer Under the Stars celebrates Fredric March on the 124th anniversary of his birth (he was born Aug. 31, 1897 in Racine, Wisconsin; he passed away in 1975 at age 77). The eminent actor started as an extra in films in New York City and worked his way up to Broadway. By the end of the 1920s, March had signed a film contract with Paramount Pictures and began his path toward stardom and Oscar success. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931) and The Best Years of Our Lives (1946), both of which are airing during today’s lineup honoring the birthday boy. You’ll also see the original A Star Is Born (1937), featuring March in a Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance; the romantic drama Smilin’ Through (1932); The Adventures of Mark Twain (1944), a biopic of author Samuel Langhorne Clemens (aka Mark Twain) with March in the title role; The Barretts of Wimpole Street (1934), starring March as another literary icon, poet Robert Browning; the romantic comedy fantasy I Married a Witch (1942), costarring Veronica Lake; and more.

LEGO Masters: “Flip My Block!”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Flip My Block!,” the remaining teams are challenged to renovate boring LEGO neighborhoods and create action-packed dream houses.

America’s Got Talent: “Semifinals 1”

NBC, 8pm Live

Live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, 11 semifinalists perform for a chance to win $1 million and be named the most talented act in America.

Fantasy Island: “Once Upon a Time in Havana”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Once Upon a Time in Havana,” percussionist Alma (guest star Gigi Zumbado) wants to be accepted by her tight-knit Cuban family, but to understand why they disapprove of her musical career, she must revisit their history.

9/11: One Day in America: “The Cloud”/“I’m Coming for You, Brother”

Nat Geo, 9pm

Two back-to-back hourlong episodes air tonight. In “The Cloud,” survivors become separated when they are engulfed by a gigantic dust cloud after the fall of the south tower. The episode follows them as they wrestle with the trauma of their experiences and desperately search for missing loved ones. When the dust settles after the collapse of the north tower, witness emotional reunions and heartbreaking losses. In “I’m Coming for You, Brother,” first responders look at the vast pile of debris at Ground Zero and wonder how anyone could still be alive. But one group of firefighters who were inside the north tower as it collapsed miraculously managed to survive. Now they are trapped, and as they radio “mayday” for help, other firefighters must race against time to locate and rescue their “brothers” in a dangerous and unstable ocean of rubble.

2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

NBCSN, 9pm Live

Six hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes swimming, track & field, wheelchair basketball and road cycling.

Generation 9/11

PBS, 9pm

Follow seven young people whose fathers died during the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. When they were born, the nation was drawn together. Twenty years later, in a divided America, they enter adulthood with a sense of responsibility that stems from their own personal tragedy.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life: “Will You Be My Surrogate?”

TLC, 9pm

Worried about her slim chances for a having a child, Whitney makes some big decisions during a trip to the fertility doctor. Then, she goes on her first official date with the Frenchman, hoping it will put them on the path to amour.

Major League Baseball

FS1, 9:30pm Live

Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers are in the Bay Area to face Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants in Game 2 of a four-game series at Oracle Park.

The Ultimate Surfer: “Party Wave: Risk It for the Biscuit”

ABC, 10pm

Resident commentators Joe Turpel and Erin Coscarelli are on hand to announce this week’s Beach Battle — The Paddle Battle. The remaining eight surfers hop on their boards for a tug-of-war, surfer style, to earn extra time on the wave and earn a SUP-er sweet prize. As the teams choreograph synchronized runs for the Crossovers Wave Challenge, it’s clear that some have never even attempted the trick before. In the end, two more surfers are eliminated from the competition.

Money Hungry

Food Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

Find out who wins and takes home the $50,000 prize tonight in the season finale.

Capital One College Bowl: “Semifinals 2”

NBC, 10pm

Hosted by NFL legend Peyton Manning, with his brother Cooper Manning serving as sidekick, the semifinal round concludes with USC versus Alabama. The semifinals include the dropout round, which leads to a team playing the Two Minute Drill with one player down. The winning school moves on to challenge their final opponent in the championship.

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail: “Over the Mountain”

TBS, 10:30pm

The wagon train attempts to cross the Blue Mountains, but Ezekiel (Daniel Radcliffe) worries their journey has been cursed by God. Meanwhile, Benny (Steve Buscemi) tries to make amends with Trig (Quinta Brunson).

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Dug Days

Disney+

New Series!

This series of animated shorts (all available today) from Pixar follows the humorous misadventures of Dug, the lovable dog from the beloved, Oscar-winning film Up. Each short features everyday events that occur in Dug’s backyard, all through the exciting (and slightly distorted) eyes of the talking dog.

Marvel Studio Legends: “The Ten Rings”

Disney+

New Episode!

Ahead of the latest feature film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (in theaters Sept. 3), get a backstory on the Ten Rings terrorist organization led by the mysterious Mandarin, as featured in Marvel Comics.

Monsters at Work

Disney+

Season Finale!

In “It’s Laughter They’re After,” the Season 1 finale of the animated series based on the hit film Monsters, Inc., Tylor (voice of Ben Feldman) achieves his dream and is promoted to Jokester, but he feels torn on leaving MIFT. Meanwhile, Laugh Power is threatened when Mike (Billy Crystal) and Sulley (John Goodman) are given an ultimatum — generate more power or be shut down.

How to Be a Cowboy

Netflix

New Series!

See how Dale Brisby uses social media savvy and rodeo skills to keep cowboy traditions alive and teach the world how to “cowboy” right.

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

Netflix

New Series!

This five-part docuseries is a cohesive chronicle of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, offering illuminating perspectives and personal stories of how that day’s catastrophic events changed the course of the nation and answering questions like: Who attacked the U.S. and why? What breakdowns in intelligence allowed it to happen? And how did decisions made at the highest levels of three administrations in the war on terror bring us to where we are now?

Riverdale: “Chapter Ninety: The Night Gallery”

The CW, 8pm

Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) enlists the help of Archie (KJ Apa), Kevin (Casey Cott), Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) and Reggie (Charles Melton) after she learns there is palladium underneath her maple groves. Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice (Mädchen Amick) confront a trucker who may have been involved in Polly’s (Tiera Skovbye) disappearance. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Archie each confront events from their past.

MasterChef: Legends

FOX, 8pm

MasterChef: Legends continues with two new episodes tonight. Four legendary chefs — Val Cantu, Jonathan Yao, Sherry Yard and Tanya Holland — judge a two-course menu created by the home cooks in “Legends Dinner.” Then, legendary chef Ludo Lefebvre judges French bistro-style dishes in “Ludo Lefebvre — Timed Out Mystery Box.”

America’s Got Talent: “Semifinals Results 1”

NBC, 8pm Live

The semifinals rounds begin tonight, and five acts will eventually move on to the finals. Viewers can send their favorite performer to the next round by using the America’s Got Talent Official App or going to nbc.com to vote.

Age of Humans: “Water”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Water makes the earth unique. All life depends on it and humans use it in many ways. Yet they contaminate it, too, transforming entire landscapes and thereby intervening in important cycles. The ability of water to assume three aggregate states is a guarantee for the water cycle that makes life on earth possible.

Together Again, One Last Time

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight on Turner Classic Movies, enjoy five movies that mark the final onscreen collaborations of legendary Hollywood pairings. The night begins on a musical note with the Oscar-nominated The Barkleys of Broadway (1949), which was the 10th and final film (and the only one in color) costarring iconic dancers Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. The pair reunited after 10 years apart when Rogers was called upon as a last-minute replacement for original star Judy Garland. Next, watch Errol Flynn and Olivia de Havilland in their eighth and last collaboration, in the 1941 Western They Died With Their Boots On. Flynn portrays Gen. George Armstrong Custer, with de Havilland as his wife, Elizabeth. After that, longtime onscreen costars and offscreen couple Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn re-team in their ninth and final film, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. The iconic and groundbreaking 1967 comedy/drama netted Hepburn a Best Actress Oscar win and Tracy a posthumous Best Actor Oscar nomination (he died about two weeks after completing the film). Another famous real-life Hollywood couple who also costarred together on several occasions — Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall — headline tonight’s next movie, Key Largo (1948), the classic film noir that marked their fourth and last appearance together onscreen. Finally, Clark Gable and Ava Gardner — onscreen costars in three films and friends offscreen — reunite in their final production together, Mogambo, John Ford’s Oscar-nominated (including Best Actress for Gardner) 1953 adventure classic.

The $100,000 Pyramid

ABC, 9pm

This week, actor Kal Penn faces off against actress Kathy Najimy followed by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and comedian Gilbert Gottfried.

9/11: One Day in America: “It’s All Gone, Kid”

Nat Geo, 9pm

Miniseries Finale!

In the aftermath of the towers collapsing, two former Marines and an ex-paramedic head to Ground Zero to search for survivors. Together, they stumble upon two Port Authority police officers trapped 50 feet beneath the rubble. Putting their own lives on the line and against all odds, the volunteers manage to pull off one of the most daring and inspiring rescue stories of the day.

Family Game Fight!: “The Banayan Family vs. the Williams Family”

NBC, 9pm

Hosts Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are “adopted” into a family of four to compete in a series of fun-filled and larger-than-life games. The competing families play Helium Hoops, Sounds Bites, Taste Buds, Air Heads and Nosy Neighbors. The winning family moves on to play Spin Cycle for a chance to win $100,000.

2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

NBCSN, 9pm Live

Six hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes track & field, road cycling, table tennis and wheelchair tennis.

Raid the Fridge

Food Network, 10pm

New Series!

Hosted by comedian, actor and food podcast host Dan Ahdoot, each episode begins with four chef competitors using their intuition to choose a refrigerator based only on how it looks on the outside, with clues from the photos, magnets, calendars and art on the door. But looks can be deceiving, and sometimes a bachelor pad’s shelves are better stocked than the family of four, so there’s always an element of surprise. After three rounds of cooking challenges using only the mix of fresh ingredients, packaged items and leftovers from their chosen refrigerator, judges Jordan Andino and Jamika Pessoa determine which chef wins a fridge full of $10,000.

Future of Work

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

This three-part series explores monumental changes in the workplace and the long-term impact on workers, employers, educators and communities. The series premiere episode, “The New Industrial Revolution,” illuminates disruptions to the world of work — artificial intelligence, robotics, globalization and labor practices. The pandemic is a new driver of change, with unemployment flipping from its lowest rate in 50 years to its highest in a century.

My Feet Are Killing Me: “Mass of Mystery”

TLC, 10pm

A man with a mysterious hard growth on his foot and a dancer who returns for an encore surgery keep Dr. Brad and Dr. Ebonie on their toes.

Thursday, Sept. 2

Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy

ALLBLK

Season Premiere!

Season 3 picks up the tantalizing series where last season’s cliffhanger left off, with the couples beginning to unravel after the rooftop shooting in Las Vegas takes a toll on their lives. Connor (Darius McCrary) becomes obsessed with finding Harvey (Roy Fegan), and Sincere (Caryn Ward Ross) has to decide if she needs to move on. Sawyer (Blue Kimble) hasn’t healed from a past trauma, causing a wedge between him and Caroline (Vanessa Simmons). Caroline gets closer to finding out just who she is and realizes that revelation could be bittersweet if she has to go on alone. Carson (Wesley Jonathan) and Maggie (Jill Marie Jones) have to take a hard look at their relationship and aren’t sure they like what they see.

Afterlife of the Party

Netflix

Original Film!

A social butterfly (Victoria Justice) experiences the biggest party foul of all — dying during her birthday week. To her surprise, she’s given a second chance to right her wrongs on Earth by reconnecting with loved ones and, most importantly, proving that she is worthy enough to get into the big VIP room in the sky.

Q-Force

Netflix

New Series!

This spy-themed adult animated comedy follows Steve Maryweather (aka Agent Mary, voiced by Sean Hayes, also a cocreator and executive producer), who was once the golden boy of the American Intelligence Agency, until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, the agency sent him off to West Hollywood to disappear into obscurity. Instead, he assembled a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses. Joining forces with expert mechanic Deb (Wanda Sykes), master of drag and disguise Twink (Matt Rogers) and hacker Stat (Patti Harrison), they form Q-Force. They are upgraded to active secret agents in the field, with one caveat — they must put up with a new member of the squad: straight-guy Agent Rick Buck (David Harbour).

A.P. Bio

Peacock

Season Premiere!

The critically acclaimed comedy drops all eight of its Season 4 episodes today. The series stars Glenn Howerton as Jack Griffin, a disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar forced to return to Toledo and work as a high school advanced placement biology teacher. Patton Oswalt, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique and Paula Pell also star.

Superhost

Shudder

Original Film!

In this darkly humorous thriller, travel vloggers Teddy (Osric Chau, Supernatural) and Claire (Sara Canning, Nancy Drew) share their experiences in and around vacation homes with their subscribers while maintaining a moderate level of internet fame. When their follower count starts to dwindle, they pivot to creating viral content around their most recent host, Rebecca (Gracie Gillam, Z Nation). With all eyes turned toward their “superhost,” they slowly start to realize something isn’t right, and as they investigate further, they unlock a horrifying truth.

College Football

ESPN & FOX, beginning at 7pm Live

The Boise State Broncos are in Orlando, Florida, to face the UCF Knights on ESPN. A Big Ten matchup has the Ohio State Buckeyes in Minneapolis to battle the Minnesota Golden Gophers on FOX.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Bravo, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Returning for Season 13 are powerhouse agents Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, Tracy Tutor, James Harris and David Parnes. New York’s Fredrik Eklund will also join the L.A. team. As homeowners seek larger spaces and privacy, the agents are busier than ever as they negotiate huge listings and manage even bigger egos. Flagg returns to his Old Hollywood roots focusing on high-end, historic properties in the Beverly Hills Flats, including his own.

grown-ish: “You Beat Me to the Punch”

Freeform, 8pm

Season Finale!

At a luau party with the crew, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) accepts Luca’s (Luka Sabbat) career advice, making Aaron (Trevor Jackson) uncomfortable. Doug (Diggy Simmons) and Kiela (Daniella Perkins) navigate a roadblock in their relationship, while Vivek (Jordan Buhat) tries to help Nomi (Emily Arlook) and Ana (Francia Raisa) take their minds off the LSATs.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

NBC, 8pm

In the first of two new episodes tonight, Terry (Terry Crews), Jake (Andy Samberg) and Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) visit the Boyle Family Farm. Meanwhile, Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) help out Capt. Holt (Andre Braugher) in “Game of Boyles.” Then in “Renewal,” the squad comes together to work an important, high-stakes case.

The Sounds of Silents

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s five-film lineup on Turner Classic Movies features a range of sound movies that are set in or in some way reference the silent film era. First up, cowriter/director Carl Reiner’s The Comic (1969) stars Dick Van Dyke as a Buster Keaton-like silent film comedian in a story comprised of flashbacks of his rise to stardom and subsequent fall from popularity. Next, Best Director Oscar nominee Martin Scorsese’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated fantasy/adventure Hugo (2011) is set in the 1930s and follows a young boy who becomes embroiled in a mystery surrounding his late father’s automaton and the pioneering, early 20th century filmmaker Georges Méliès. Following that is the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Sunset Boulevard (1950), Best Director Oscar nominee Billy Wilder’s film noir starring Best Actress Oscar nominee Gloria Swanson (who, in real life, had been a star of the silent screen) in an iconic performance as faded former silent film actress Norma Desmond, whose loss of celebrity in the “talkie” age and increasing isolation has caused her to retreat into a demented fantasy world, a world into which she tries to draw a struggling young screenwriter (Best Actor Oscar nominee William Holden). Then, enjoy Singin’ in the Rain (1952), one of the greatest big-screen musicals, starring Gene Kelly (who codirected and choreographed with Stanley Donen), Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds in a lighthearted story set in late-1920s Hollywood. The actors play three performers caught up in the transition from silent films to sound. Right after that, TCM ends the evening with the film that best embodies that transition era — 1927’s The Jazz Singer, the first feature-length movie with synchronized singing and dialogue, which allowed audiences to hear, with amazement, star Al Jolson’s famous and prophetic line: “Wait a minute, wait a minute. You ain’t heard nothin’ yet!” — Jeff Pfeiffer

Christina on the Coast: “Zen Kitchen Transformation”

HGTV, 9pm

Christina Haack has new Long Beach clients who have lived in their 1950s-era home for over a decade and want to overhaul their walled-in kitchen and living room into an open indoor/outdoor living space.

2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

NBCSN, 9pm Live

Six hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes track & field, canoe, road cycling and wheelchair tennis.

What We Do in the Shadows

FX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In the Season 2 finale, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) rescued Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) from a trap set by the Vampiric Council. In Season 3, the housemates realize that Guillermo, exposed as a vampire hunter, might be their only protection against more assassination attempts. The season debuts with two episodes tonight.

Friday, Sept. 3

Cinderella

Amazon Prime Video

Original Film!

Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect) wrote and directed this musically driven take on the classic fairy tale that incorporates pop songs from contemporary global artists and original songs by stars Camila Cabello (the singer plays Cinderella in her feature film debut) and Idina Menzel (who plays Cinderella’s stepmother). Billy Porter (Pose) plays Fab G, the fairy godparent who helps ambitious young Cinderella work toward her dreams. The cast also includes Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan and Nicholas Galitzine.

Doctor’s Orders

discovery+

This true-crime special enters the wild world of motorcycle gangs to explore the sordid truth behind a woman’s planned murder, orchestrated by a husband who believed he was too powerful to get caught. With unique animation in place of re-creation, informant Andrew Glick takes viewers through the fatally twisted tale of greed, murder and municipal corruption. Set against the backdrop of America’s opioid epidemic, the program exposes the underbelly of crime with a well-respected doctor at the forefront.

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Disney+

Fresh off the release of pop star Billie Eilish’s latest album, Happier Than Ever, this film — described as a “cinematic concert experience” — captures the artist during an intimate performance of every song in the album’s sequential order, for the first and only time, from the stage of the Hollywood Bowl.

The D’Amelio Show

Hulu

New Series!

This docuseries follows the D’Amelio family, whose daughters Charli and Dixie have become hugely successful TikTok stars.

Money Heist

Netflix

Season Premiere!

As this Spanish action thriller begins its fifth and final season, the gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon (Itziar Ituño), but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor (Álvaro Morte) has been captured by Sierra (Najwa Nimri) and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Season 5 will air in two batches of episodes; the first batch drops today, and the second and last group of episodes will be available Dec. 3.

Sharkdog

Netflix

New Series!

In this animated kids series, the big-hearted Sharkdog — half shark, half dog — and his human pal Max take on a variety of silly and sometimes messy adventures.

The J Team

Paramount+

Original Film!

Pop star and social media sensation JoJo Siwa stars in this 90-minute feature film. The story follows a young girl named JoJo (Siwa) whose life is turned upside down when her beloved dance coach, Val (Laura Soltis), decides to retire and is replaced by a sparkle-hating instructor named Poppy (Tisha Campbell-Martin). When JoJo is ultimately kicked out of her dance troupe, she must rediscover what dancing means to her.

College Football

ESPN & FS1, beginning at 6pm Live

Week 1 Friday night college football action features North Carolina at Virginia Tech (ESPN), Michigan State at Northwestern (ESPN) and South Dakota State at Colorado State (FS1).

Party From Hell

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Denise is a loving mother and wife running a successful startup when she hires a professional party planner with a personal vendetta who turns her world upside down. Stars April Martucci, Jackie Moore, Nicolette Langley, Matt Pohlkamp, Eric Roberts and Nicholas Heard.

Rock Robberies

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Jewel thieves and the hot rocks they are after are the focus of tonight’s triple feature on Turner Classic Movies. The night starts with the Oscar-winning 1955 Hitchcock classic To Catch a Thief, a colorful romantic thriller starring Cary Grant as suave retired cat burglar John Robie (aka “The Cat”), who has gone straight but finds himself having to save his newfound reputation when an impostor starts targeting wealthy tourists along the French Riviera. Grace Kelly, in her final film with Hitchcock, costars as Robie’s romantic interest. Next is the TCM premiere of the Oscar-nominated The Hot Rock (1972), a fun crime comedy/drama directed by Peter Yates and with a screenplay by William Goldman, based on Donald E. Westlake’s novel. Robert Redford plays career burglar John Dortmunder, who, after being released from his latest stint in prison, is immediately approached for another job by a man named Dr. Amusa (Moses Gunn). Amusa wants to steal back a valuable gem, being housed in a museum, which is of great importance to the people of his African nation, and which was stolen from the country during colonial times. Dortmunder assembles a team, but their increasingly elaborate schemes keep going hilariously wrong. George Segal, Paul Sand and Zero Mostel also star. Finally, Jack of Diamonds (1967) stars George Hamilton as the title character, who becomes the protégé of “Ace of Diamonds,” an international jewel thief on the brink of retirement who wants to impart everything he knows about burglary to the young man.

One Week to Sell

HGTV, 9pm

In the first of two back-to-back episodes, “Disco Fever gets a Retro Rehab,” Taylor Spellman steps into a sprawling New Jersey ranch and it’s like stepping back into 1978 — complete with mustard carpet. With a tight timeline and tighter budget, she aims to modernize the home into a chic oasis for a multi-generational family. Then, in “Bridging the Style Gap Sight Unseen,” Spellman agrees to revamp a home, sight unseen, in the highly coveted town of Rockville Centre, New York. Plagued with floral wallpaper and an outdated kitchen, she relies on her artistic skills to make the house blend in with its chic neighborhood.

Great Performances: “Yannick — An Artist’s Journey”

PBS, 9pm

Filmmaker Susan Froemke’s cinema verité documentary chronicles Metropolitan Opera conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin’s meteoric rise to become one of the most acclaimed and sought-after music directors of his generation.

2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

NBCSN, 10pm Live

Five hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes track & field, wheelchair tennis, canoe and the men’s sitting volleyball team bronze medal match.

Saturday, Sept. 4

College Football

ABC, ESPN, FOX & FS1, beginning at 12pm Live

The first full Saturday of the college football season includes Penn State at Wisconsin (FOX); Stanford vs. Kansas State in Arlington, Texas (FS1); Oklahoma at Tulane (ABC); Alabama vs. Miami in Atlanta (ABC); West Virginia at Maryland (ESPN); Louisiana at Texas (FOX); Georgia vs. Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina (ABC); LSU at UCLA (FOX); and BYU vs. Arizona in Las Vegas (ESPN).

Major League Baseball: Minnesota at Tampa Bay

FS1, 4pm Live

Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins face Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of a three-game set at Tropicana Field.

Eden: Untamed Planet: “The Making of Special”

BBC America, 8pm

Go behind the scenes with the film crews who traveled to the farthest reaches of the planet to capture the stunning wildlife footage seen in Eden: Untamed Planet.

Cheer for Your Life

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

A high school girl’s spirits are crushed as she suffers through a humiliating “Cheerleader Initiation Week,” but her dreams aren’t the only thing in danger when another girl on the squad turns up dead. And when she disappears herself, her mom will have to rush to save her. Grace Patterson, Anna Belle Bayley, Allison McAtee and Marisa Lynae Hampton star.

Mitzi Gaynor 90th Birthday

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies celebrates the 90th birthday of beloved actress/singer/dancer Mitzi Gaynor (she was born Francesca Marlene de Czanyi von Gerber in Chicago on Sept. 4, 1931) with a double feature of two of her classic films tonight. First up, Gaynor costars with Gene Kelly in Les Girls (1957), the Oscar-winning musical featuring the music and lyrics of Cole Porter in what was one of the legendary composer and songwriter’s final film scores. Gaynor is also the female lead of tonight’s second feature, The Joker Is Wild, the Oscar-winning 1957 musical drama about the life of singer/comedian Joe E. Lewis, portrayed by Frank Sinatra.

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty

BBC America, 9pm

New Episodes!

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty picks up with the second half of Season 1 episodes tonight. In “Hard Times,” Flint is expecting the arrival of her third litter, but the land-grabbing Ubuntu mob threaten to make her homeless.

2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

NBCSN, 9pm Live

Six hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes the men’s wheelchair basketball final and the women’s sitting volleyball final (both events will also stream on Peacock).

Destination Fear: “Edinburgh Manor”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Six years ago, Dakota and Alex attempted to explore Iowa’s menacing Edinburgh Manor, where it’s said that residents literally slit their own throats to escape the misery. Without a plan, they were chased away by something in the basement. Now they return with the entire team, armed with a new understanding of the paranormal. But they once again encounter something in the basement. Can Dakota turn the tables on the poltergeist known as the Joker?